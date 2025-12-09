Aaron Siri to ACIP on Shortcomings of US Childhood Vaccine Program

In this age of MAHA, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meetings have taken on a tone unmatched in history. The meetings prior to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s tenure as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services were dull, predictable and one-sided pro-vaccine experiences that nearly always approved new vaccines to the schedule, even with grave reservations by some sitting members.

On December 5, 2025, committee co-chair Dr. Robert Malone introduced Aaron Siri to the microphone four hours and four minutes into The Highwire recording of Day 2 of the two-day meeting. He was allowed to present for over one and half hours continuously and uninterrupted, delivering much of the same information that was presented during historical public comment periods in three-minute blocks.

The video in this post was clipped to show highlights of Aaron’s presentation and especially the interchange between Aaron Siri and long-time committee member Cody Meissner.

The quotes are priceless.

Dr. Meissner opens with: “I don’t know quite how to respond to this presentation. Mr. Siri, you live in this country, so you’re entitled to the same First Amendment rights that we all are. But what you have said is a terrible, terrible distortion of all the facts.”

He concludes with “And I don’t think you should have been invited. I will be completely honest.”

So much for debating the science and data.

Aaron Siri’s concluding remarks categorically refuted many of Meissner’s criticisms (not questions), and that’s when he dropped the mic. In reference to Meissner and the establishment’s persistence in ignoring vaccine injury, Aaron Siri’s final remarks were:

“that’s just going to continue to grow vaccine hesitancy in this precious program that you’re worried about; you’re going to be its own undoing.” -Aaron Siri, ACIP remarks Dec. 5, 2025

Aside from the Hep B vaccine downshift to shared clinical decision making, which occurred earlier on Day 2, this footage is some of the greatest highlights of all time as the vaccine program debate enters the mainstream.

The full ACIP recordings of Day 1 and Day 2 will go down in history as pivotal in the great vaccine debate.

The Hep B decision was informed by Washington’s own Michael Belkin on Day 1, who was allowed to tell a 5-minute version of his story about his daughters death to the committee.

Our hearts go out to Michael Belkin and wish him the best. We hope his band The Refusers can continue to perform. In the meantime, check out their Facebook page loaded with memes and links to their music.