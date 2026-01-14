In this issue:

Tomorrow, Make the Trek to Olympia for ICWA’s Health Freedom Rally

Legislative Bills Aim To Defy Updated HHS Vaccine Recommendations

Will Manufacturers Face Lawsuits following CDC Reduction in Vaccine-Recommended Schedule?

ACIP Member Unravels the West Coast Health Alliance

Department of Health Sort Of Answers ICWA Public Records Request

January 9 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, renowned bioethicist and author of the provocative new book Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. Drawing from his journey through medical training, practice, teaching ethics at UC-Irvine, and the adversity he still faces after fighting pandemic mandates, Dr. Kheriaty delivers a sharp diagnosis of how medicine has lost its way—and offers a bold prescription for restoring its integrity and effectiveness.

Catch up through any of these recordings:

Tomorrow, Make the Trek to Olympia for ICWA’s Health Freedom Rally

On Thursday January 15th at noon, you can hear medical freedom voices at the Capitol in Olympia during ICWA’s Health Freedom rally. See the Event Page for full details.

Advocates from across Washington will gather in Olympia at the North steps of the Legislative building to hear from respected guest speakers and legislators who have been in the battle to protect informed consent. Attendees will also be able to deliver the Silver Booklet to all 147 legislators to inform vaccine-related bills. Rallygoers receive ICWA’s health freedom swag - a nice scarf and a big beautiful button - to make our team more visible around campus.

Dr. Anik St-Martin is the keynote speaker. Kerry French will also tell of her vaccine-death tragedy as a warning to other parents. Many other legislators are expected to stop by and speak.

Bill Sullivan, a U.S. Navy Captain (retired), will also join in. He just completed a four-year term as a Chelan-Douglas Health District board member. ICWA members supported his bold attempts to educate the Wenatchee-area community in hopes the Board of Health would change their unnecessary COVID-19 public health policies. He’ll share his never-give-up spirit with us.

You can also make a full day of your January 15 trip to the Capitol with related activities before and after:

Senate Health Committee Hearing at 8 am on SB 5967 Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions. This is a bill to RFK-proof the state. Show up to witness, express your skepticism and ask them how they’re going to fund vaccine injury if they recommend a shot that the CDC doesn’t. See ICWA’s summary of the bill on our Watchlist.

Also on Jan. 15 – The Family Policy Institute of Washington (FPIW) is conducting a Prayer tour for ICWA followers. This is a wonderful way to see exclusive corners of the Campus (e.g., the Treasury safe) while praying for a change of heart. Meet before 9 am at the Temple of Justice.

To complete your day of Health Freedom, organizers and any rally-goers who are still around are invited to McMenamins Spar Cafe starting at 5 pm to relax and compare notes.

Legislative Bills Aim To Defy Updated HHS Vaccine Recommendations

As if last week’s Washington Department of Health (DOH) and the West Coast Health Alliance’s (WCHA) defiance of the CDC’s Reduction in the Vaccine-Recommended Schedule wasn’t enough, the Washington legislature is forwarding bills that allow the state to go against the recommendations of federal health agencies.

House Bill 2242 states, “Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions.” Here’s the reasoning behind the bill:

It is the intent of the legislature to preserve access to evidence-based preventive health services for people residing in Washington state who choose to use such services.

Notice the above hypocrisy of “evidence-based,” for the vaccines mandated for school entry don’t carry the “evidence” of safety and efficacy after undergoing long-term placebo/control trials.

The court-ordered documents by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) have detailed evidence of lack of safety trials for vaccines. The heading for their table reads, “None of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.”

Dan Bronoske is sponsoring HB 2242. That’s right, the same Dan Bronoske who gave us last year’s HB 1531, arguably the worst bill ever signed into law in Washington history, according to our Dr. Bill Osmunson who frequently appears in these articles.

Senator Annette Cleveland is prime sponsor of the companion Senate Bill 5967, which is identically titled to HB 2242 as its ‘companion’ bill, the strategy often employed to bog down the legislature with redundant efforts while increasing the chances that one version will become law. She is also chair of the Senate Health committee for time immemorial, so this bill has all the firepower to advance through the civic process.

Last Friday, Governor Bob Ferguson announced that he requested this bill along with five others, and admitting that he blames President Trump’s administration for its need:

State decision-making authority on vaccines and preventive services: Governor Ferguson and Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer are jointly requesting this bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Annette Cleveland (Senate Bill 5967) and Rep. Dan Bronoske (House Bill 2242). This bill will allow the state Department of Health to propose recommendations for vaccines based on medical and scientific expertise and evidence without having to rely solely on recommendations from federal committees. This will ensure that children and adults in Washington have access to vaccines that are grounded in science around safety and efficacy. The bill also preserves health plan coverage for DOH-recommended vaccines and freezes coverage for federal preventive services recommendations. This bill does not establish new vaccine mandates or change any laws related to consent for immunizations. It is in response to the Trump Administration’s politicization of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even though the bill does not establish new vaccine mandates, Conservative Ladies of America (and Washington) see it as another effort toward the state’s control of your health choices:

In prior sessions, bills such as HB 1531 and SB 6095 included similar assurances about what lawmakers did not intend to do, while at the same time restructuring authority, definitions, or enforcement mechanisms in ways that expanded the state’s reach. Each bill on its own may seem narrow. Together, they form infrastructure. SB 5967 fits squarely into that pattern. It doesn’t mandate vaccines today. What it does is centralize recommendation authority at the state level, decouple it from federal advisory committees, and connect those recommendations directly to insurance coverage, all without traditional rule-making oversight. Once policy infrastructure exists, expanding or modifying its use in future sessions becomes significantly easier.

SB 5967 is scheduled for public hearing Thursday morning on January 15 in the Senate Committee on Health & Long-Term Care at 8:00 AM. Please register PRO/CON and/or give testimony in person or virtually. You must register by 7 am. (Committee materials)

Register CON

Register to Give Testimony

HB 2242 is scheduled for public hearing on Friday January 16 in the House Committee on Health Care & Wellness at 8:00 AM. Please register PRO/CON and/or give testimony in person or virtually. You must register by 7 am. (Committee materials)

Register CON

Register to Give Testimony

On Tuesday at 1:30 PM, the House health committee heard from the public on HB 2122 Requiring hospitals to offer immunizations for influenza in certain cases. ICWA opposes this bill even though it promises to only OFFER the shot to hospitalized people over 65 years old and with other risk factors. Bob Runnells testified that there didn’t seem to be a need for this bill since flu shots are already offered everywhere. He stopped short of reminding the committee of the Cleveland Clinic study that shows flu shots to have negative efficacy. Bob requested an amendment to include the flu Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) with the offer of the shot, which is already a federal law. To Bob’s surprise, he was joined in the CON comments by Hospital Association lobbyist Katie Kolan, who pointed out that the bill constitutes an unfunded mandate for hospitals to store, track and administer vaccines where no Fiscal Note accompanied the bill. We expect opposed legislators at the next hearing to hammer this point. See the committee recording on TVW.org.

Will Manufacturers Face Lawsuits following CDC Reduction in Vaccine-Recommended Schedule?

After last week’s edition of ICWA Weekly News, Annette Huenke referred readers to Jeff Childers’s post in which he stated that with the CDC reduction in recommended vaccines for children, the door may be open for manufacturer lawsuits.

On January 6, Childers, who is an attorney, wrote the following:

...the Times (and the other corporate media outlets) also reassured readers that the American Pediatric Association and a bunch of blue states will still mandate the shots even if the CDC has taken them off the list. But I’m not so sure that’s going to work. There’s a fly in the vaccine serum. The hiccup is that the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Act, which protects vaccine makers from legal liability for injuries, tracks the CDC-recommended schedule. If a shot isn’t recommended, it isn’t covered, and injured folks can sue vaccine makers directly. That is a game-changer. If there’s one thing vaccine makers hate more than accountability, it’s having to share their profits with their injured customers.

STAT News says that manufacturer liability may still remain in question:

WASHINGTON — Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s allies are hopeful that his agency’s move this week to reduce the number of recommended pediatric vaccines opens the door to stripping vaccine makers of the liability shields afforded to them by a landmark 40-year-old law. Doing so would achieve a longtime aim of Kennedy’s and other vaccine critics who claim the protections disincentivize manufacturers from making vaccines safe and limit the ability of people who claim injuries from vaccines to pursue damages. Some legal experts aren’t so sure that there’s an immediate opening to strip away liability shields, but see the changes by Kennedy and his aides as a step in that direction, making it easier to sue vaccine manufacturers over injuries believed to be caused by the shots.

The last decision on vaccine manufacturer liability was last March concerning the Gardasil jab.

The following from The Defender shows that the argument in court concerned the absence of a warning label on the product:

A federal judge in North Carolina today ruled in Merck’s favor in a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker failed to adequately warn people about serious side effects of its Gardasil HPV vaccine. The ruling will allow the drugmaker to avoid over 200 cases pending against it in federal court. The plaintiffs alleged that Merck knew Gardasil carries multiple risks, including ovarian failure and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), but failed to warn the public. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell concluded Merck did not have authority under federal law to add warnings to the vaccine’s label without prior approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That federal law preempts the plaintiffs’ claims that Merck violated state laws when it failed to warn them of potential side effects, Bell said.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling.

ACIP Member Unravels the West Coast Health Alliance

Here’s a headline and start of a news release sent out last week by the Washington Department of Health (DOH):

WCHA and DOH Reaffirm Alignment with AAP Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

The above promotional image shows how closely aligned the DOH is with the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA). The DOH has been around for a while, so we’re all familiar with them. But the WCHA is a relatively new phenomenon, leading us to wonder who exactly they are and where they’re headed. Well, last Thursday, ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone did a deep dive for us into the WCHA in his Substack article: Hawaii and the West Coast Health Alliance

He began with how the WCHA began:

The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) refers to a coalition of state and institutional partnerships among California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii, politically justified as enabling regional coordination of health policy, disease surveillance, and emergency response. While the name has been used informally in past cooperative agreements, during 2023–2025, it evolved into a formal multi-state policy compact emphasizing unified approaches to public health management, pharmaceutical purchasing, and emergency mandates. The administrative structure of the WCHA is organized around a “Regional Health Coordination Council (RHCC)” composed of representatives appointed by each member state. Funding is provided by a combination of state contributions, federal grants, and private philanthropic organizations, particularly foundations advocating for “pandemic preparedness” and “climate-linked health resilience.” The West Coast states first coordinated pandemic response strategies under informal compacts in 2020. By 2023, discussions among health departments led to a semi-formal network branded as the West Coast Health Alliance. The stated purpose was to “increase efficiency and consistency in health regulation,” but it effectively positioned the Alliance as a regional public health governing bloc, somewhat independent from federal oversight. While the WCHA presents itself as a cooperative alliance for public protection, it also functions as a political structure for regionalization of bio-political control, consolidating decision-making away from local constituents and toward administrative policymakers and public-private partnerships. Academic thought leader advice, research, and policy support is primarily provided by the University of Washington, OHSU, UCSF, and UH Mānoa. All state members of the WCHA are controlled by the Democrat party, and the organization is closely aligned with Democrat policy positions relating to health (including “One Health” initiatives), vaccination schedules, and climate change.

Malone then delved into the WCHA’s current plan of attack:

Since the election of Republican Donald Trump as POTUS and his appointment of Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the WHCA has become overtly partisan, and in particular has been reflexively critical of HHS policy changes relating to the composition of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). This reorganization was part of a larger, ongoing restructuring of CDC independent advisory committees, in which members with financial and organizational conflicts of interest (COI) inconsistent with Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) requirements were retired and replaced with new members vetted to ensure the absence of prohibited COI.

Malone also tied this into the COVID-19 jabs:

The WCHA continues to endorse routine COVID-19 vaccination in children as a “standard of care,” opposing the newly cautious, data-based federal approach. Its justification hinges on maintaining “public trust,” though what it truly safeguards are entrenched interests, opaque data systems, and the illusion of consensus.

Malone then cut into the WCHA’s reflexive defiance of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s HHS:

Subsequent, reasonable, data-based modified vaccine policy recommendations provided to HHS leadership by the reorganized ACIP have been immediately rejected by WCHA without consideration. In effect, the WCHA: Refused to accept the new ACIP membership, to adopt the new ACIP review posture , and continues to apply legacy CDC vaccine schedules across state public health departments.

Reaffirmed its alignment with the One Health / WHO global immunization frameworks, maintaining close coordination with the Global Vaccine Safety Initiative and other Gates- and Wellcome-associated projects.

Collaborated with the California Immunization Coalition, Washington State Board of Health, and Oregon Health Authority to issue joint guidance rejecting HHS’s vaccine re-evaluation framework, claiming it “threatened public trust in immunization.” Publicly, the WCHA claimed it sought to “protect public confidence in science” by rejecting “confusing” federal reversals. However, administratively, the alliance mobilized foundation-backed “health communication” initiatives to discredit RFK’s safety reviews as “anti-science,” even though many of these initiatives were led by credentialed physicians evaluating CDC data integrity and both relevant current data as well as data gaps concerning key topics relating to effectiveness and safety of previously ACIP/CDC Director-recommended vaccine products. The WCHA argued (in their own words) that “federal interference threatens regional consistency and emergency preparedness.” But independent analysts view it differently: the Alliance’s objection wasn’t about “science vs. politics,” but rather control vs. transparency. If Kennedy’s ACIP could force full disclosure of safety data, it would undermine the credibility of the foundations and regional departments, given their prior insistence that “vaccines are universally safe.”

Perhaps most telling, Malone then detailed the defiance-led failures of the WCHA:

Declined HHS data requests for pediatric adverse event figures related to myocarditis and autoimmune sequelae.

Censored or minimized state-level VAERS awareness campaigns.

Delegated monitoring to private contractors - some funded by the same philanthropic groups (Gates, Rockefeller, RWJF) that bankroll their broader One Health programs, effectively privatizing oversight.

This has made independent safety validation nearly impossible within WCHA jurisdictions, despite open calls from physicians and legislators aligned with federal reform efforts. In practice, the WCHA now functions as a political bulwark against vaccine policy reform. Malone then got into the who’s who behind the WCHA’s reflexive defiance of Kennedy’s reforms: In response, citizen-led health freedom networks across the West Coast rallied behind Kennedy’s reforms, calling for state-level investigations into WCHA’s coordination with private actors. The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) doesn’t publicize its funding sources in a central ledger, leading to criticisms concerning a lack of transparency and accountability. What’s known, based on publicly available 2023–2024 disclosures and investigative reviews by independent journalists and watchdog groups, is that a cluster of large philanthropic and quasi-philanthropic foundations has provided either direct or pass-through funding to the alliance’s programs, research partnerships, or pilot initiatives across the member states. The core non-State (NGO) institutional funders are either direct contributors or through affiliated grant programs tied to state departments of health and university research centers, and are reported to include:

The Rockefeller Foundation — Longtime funder of cross-state “resilience” and “pandemic preparedness” frameworks. It played a central role in early “One Health” regional integration initiatives, which WCHA later adopted.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — Provided grant-based funding to university partners (notably UCSF, OHSU, and the University of Washington) for “vaccine delivery innovation” and digital health identity systems that directly feed into WCHA’s data-sharing infrastructure.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) — Funded the equity and environmental health arms of the alliance, focusing on “healthy climate communities” and region-wide “equity data hubs.” Its funding helped launch shared data modeling tools between California, Oregon, and Washington.

The California Endowment — A domestic public health foundation that supports “regional health collaboratives” and has financed WCHA’s California-based public information campaigns and vaccination outreach.

Wellcome Trust (UK-based) — Although not U.S.-based, it has granted funds to American universities participating in WCHA’s pathogen-tracking and genomics programs, particularly through the Genomic Epidemiology Network initiative that several WCHA states joined.

Malone also identified the foot soldiers for this funding:

Because cross-state alliances aren’t formally federal entities, much of their funding is laundered through secondary nonprofits and university-administered grants, for example:

PATH (Program for Appropriate Technology in Health): Seattle-based organization often acts as a conduit for Gates money, funding “digital vaccination credentials” and bioinformatics pipelines adopted within the alliance.

Resolve to Save Lives / Vital Strategies : Partner with state health agencies to “standardize emergency readiness frameworks.” Received funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Gates.

Skoll Foundation and Open Philanthropy: Provided research funding to pandemic-response tech groups that collaborate with WCHA’s AI-driven health monitoring systems.

Department of Health Sort Of Answers ICWA Public Records Request

At the last November 19 Board of Health meeting, ICWA member Lisa Templeton sent the following Public Records Request to the Department of Health (DOH):

Please provide documents that support Secretary Worsham’s statement during his 11.19.25 Board of Health presentation that undoing/changing Hep B vaccine recommendation for newborn babies will have devastating impacts.

Well, on December 5, the DOH sent a response to Lisa, but all it entailed was a link to their website.

Hepatitis B | Washington State Department of Health

Lisa calls the DOH response “lame and non-substantive.”