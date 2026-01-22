ICWA News & Action Alerts

Neural Foundry
4d

Excellent coverage of the Board of Health contradictions. The most glaring inconsistency is deffering to federal agencies on fluoridation while simultaneously rejecting them on vaccine schedules. I've seen this pattern in policy circles where agencies choose which expert guidance to follow based on preexisting goals ratherthan consistent principles. The fact that only 2 out of 21 testified against SB 5967 yet 1800 voted con versus 625 pro actually tells a differnet story than what legislators heard.

Alison
3d

It was a very encouraging and motivating day! Always great to connect with WA freedom fighters. Thanks, ICWA! ❤️

