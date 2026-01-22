In this issue:

Guests Peter Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, and Rep. Rob Chase, sponsor of a WA State bill to ban weather modification, discuss the deliberate aerial spraying of toxic materials from jet aircraft to manipulate weather and climate.

https://robchase.houserepublicans.wa.gov/, 4 th District (Spokane)

Washington state House Bill 2222 to restrict weather modification activities, sponsored by Rob Chase.

Last Thursday before ICWA’s Health Freedom Rally, the Senate Committee on Health & Long-Term Care held a public hearing on SB 5967. The bill appeared soon after the CDC reduced the schedule of recommended vaccines and has the following key elements.

It allows the [Washington] Department of Health to issue immunization recommendations and guidance, considering expert advice and scientific evidence, and these recommendations will be posted online without requiring formal rule-making.

The bill also modifies the definition of “vaccine” within the context of the Washington Vaccine Association to include immunizations recommended by the Department of Health for individuals under 19, and clarifies that vaccine purchases will prioritize the federal discount rate or the most cost-effective rate available.

Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez and ICWA Director Bob Runnells were the only two out of the twenty-one testifiers at the hearing opposing this bill. Natalie said that nearly all of those supporting the bill were or are members of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). So, most of her testimony was focused on the AAP.

But Natalie first brought to attention the submitted pro/con votes. “As you can see, there is strong public opposition to this bill with approximately 1800 ‘con’ votes and only approximately 625 ‘pro’ votes,” she said. “And who are the ‘experts’ and ‘expert organizations’ that are referred to in this bill? Transparency is important to ensure that there are no hidden agendas.”

Natalie then posed her next question. “Do these ‘experts’ and ‘expert organizations’ have any financial conflicts of interests? My guess is most likely yes, which is probably why there are so many ‘heavy hitters’ who are here today to testify in support of this bill.”

Natalie then broached the AAP’s conflicts of interest:

The American Academy of Pediatrics is deeply tied to, and heavily subsidized by Big Pharma, especially in the area of vaccine promotion. The four top vaccine manufacturers for products that are on the pediatric vaccine schedule are at the top of the AAP’s corporate donor list: Merck, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sanofi. The AAP has devolved into an advertiser and lobbyist for the corporate interests that fund their operations. It’s also worth noting that the AAP received over $34 million of tax money during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the AAP’s most recent tax disclosure. The government grants are itemized in the AAP’s single audit report for 2023-2024. Documents show that some of the money was used to advance childhood vaccination in the U.S. and abroad, to target ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ online and to develop a Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network.

Natalie concluded by saying, “The AAP is a highly compromised organization, one who has betrayed millions of children and strayed far from its stated goal of being, ‘Dedicated to the health of all children.’”

Natalie’s testimony appeared in an NBC affiliate TV station KNQ written article in which Reporter Gierra Cottingham botched up Natalie’s abbreviations for the AAP by writing the following:

“Ever since 1986, the AP has largely been in the vaccine promotion business. It’s also worth noting that the AP received over $34 million of tax money during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the AARP’s most recent tax disclosure.”

“After reading the article, I was very upset, and I wrote an email to reporter Gierra Cottingham and cc’d the Newsroom Director (Phil Ohnemus) and Station Manager (Jason Ramsey),” Natalie said.

Cottingham also included a part of Bob Runnells’s testimony, but twice misspelled his last name:

Bob Runnels, from Informed Choice Washington, expressed his concerns about potential confusion for families. “Idaho and Florida have ended vaccine mandates. It was just announced that ten other states will work to do the same. So drop the mandates. Let take an honest look at the science,” said Runnels.

“I’m not concerned about the spelling,” Bob said. “Bad reporting – they didn’t bother to mention that only two spoke against, and that most who spoke PRO were paid pediatricians or members representing AAP.”

Bob provided more commentary after the hearing: “I also think it was very interesting how the PRO side chose to focus on the vaccine debate and ‘vaccines are good’ as opposed to addressing elements of the bill that are about insurance coverage. I suspect they thought the pro-safety, anti-vaxxers would show up in force as we have in the past to display their bad science.”

The house’s companion bill for SB 5967 is HB 2242, which has the same general intent as requested by the Governor and the Insurance Commissioner. Both bills seek a change to the definition of a vaccine for the Washington Vaccine Association (WVA):

This bill aims to ensure continued access to preventive health services in Washington state by clarifying state authority and definitions. It establishes that the Department of Health can issue immunization recommendations and guidance, considering those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other relevant experts, and these recommendations will be posted online without requiring formal rule-making.

Additionally, the bill modifies the definition of “vaccine” within the context of the Washington Vaccine Association to include immunizations recommended by the Department of Health for individuals under 19, and it clarifies that the state will prioritize purchasing vaccines at the federal discount rate or the most cost-effective rate available.

When asked about the WVA getting dragged into this version of the bill, Bob also said “This is the same WVA that ignored their existing definition to purchase RSV and COVID-19 shots, only to have $4 million dollars of shot value go unused. Even the DOH Office of Immunization admits to this in their mailing, while this bill does little to reign in such waste. In fact, it increases the chances that you tax dollars will used on vaccines that have little-to-no uptake.”

Not able to attend Friday’s public hearing for HB 2242 in the House Committee on Health Care & Wellness, Bob Runnells submitted the following written testimony:

I’m Bob Runnells, director at Informed Choice Washington. We are families and parents who advocate for informed consent and the right to refuse. We appreciate the bill’s intent statement where no new mandates or requirements are intended by this bill. Seven years ago this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now head of the department of Health and Human Services, spoke at the North steps of this capitol, telling you some of the things that were wrong with the vaccine program. Thursday was Health Freedom Day in Olympia on the North steps and around campus. A booklet by Physicians for Informed Consent will be delivered to you to with the missing information that is now being used for recommendations and that the CDC had access to all along. I am opposed to HB 2242 as it increases the politicization of vaccines, reduces transparency of vaccine recommendations, and doesn’t include any resources required to replace the federal agency recommendations that were all too recently the only source the state relied upon. HB 2242 will cause the state to act as its own Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and at their own discretion to decide which products to recommend. There is no fiscal note for this new scope of work and new responsibility. The financial resources to fully implement this policy should not only include staffing and scope to arrive at these decisions, but the bill would be extremely callous if it didn’t include budget for a Washington vaccine injury program, where the federal program will no longer apply when you diverge from federal vaccine recommendations. The bill is opaque about how recommendation decisions will be made – just the DOH leaders in a back room drinking coffee, and then directing their communications team to post it? This lack of transparency and bypassing a rulemaking process, will continue to erode the public’s trust in our health institutions. The Governor’s request for this bill is in “response to the Trump Administration’s politicization of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Well, isn’t this bill politicizing vaccines? In fact, mandates politicize vaccines. When state’s made vaccine mandates, they made it political. Having vaccines included in RCW & WAC makes them political. So here’s a solution: END ALL MANDATES. Idaho and Florida have ended vaccine mandates. It was just announced that ten other states will work to do the same. Drop the mandates, let an honest look at the science sell the products on their own so the Department of Health and this committee will not have to promote them, and you won’t have to go through these gyrations, squirming out from your previous reliance on the highly-funded CDC. This bill needs resources to be feasible, and should be amended with description of the process used to make recommendations, especially since millions of dollars of product and services will be driven by these decisions.

Kelly Cooper, legislative representative for the Department of Health, said at the January 14 Board of Health meeting [7 hrs] that the governor and insurance commissioner introduced these two bills to remove insurance uncertainty.

Both bills talk about the insurance coverage for the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF)-rated services. But this Task Force, fairly new to us, only mentions Hep-B vaccines and maybe an indirect reference to HPV vaccine, so it is unclear how federal changes impacted these preventive services.

But it should be noted that ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone has said that all vaccines, regardless of their category on the schedule, will remain covered by health insurance. On January 5, he wrote the following on the insurance situation:

All immunizations recommended by the CDC as of December 31, 2025, will continue to be fully covered by Affordable Care Act insurance plans and federal insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children program. Families will not have to purchase them out of pocket. This means that insurance will continue to cover more vaccines for children in the U.S. than in peer nations, where insurance generally only pays for recommended vaccines.

Hypocrisy Shines at Board of Health Meeting

While rejecting all nine petitions filed by retired dentist Bill Osmunson on community water fluoridation, the Washington Board of Health (BOH) at its January 14 meeting [7 hours] jumped on the federal government agency bandwagon.

For Petition 28, which requested the BOH to adopt rules requiring that it apply a documented scientific method framework when evaluating disease prevention additives, Board Staff Presenter Shay Bauman said the following:

Relying on scientific consensus from organizations like the CDC and WHO is standard practice in evidence-based public health. Dismissing this work as endorsement and popularity mischaracterizes how scientific consensus is built and applied. For these reasons, I recommend the board deny the petition.

Board Member Paj Nandi said this:

I think we have these (scientific) bodies and these entities that have been the core to public health decision-making for a long time, and I just wanted to note for the record, that the petition really wants us to disregard some of the same bodies that have been advising public health and public health practice.

Board Member Socia Love said this:

Yes, I just want to echo Member Nandi. And so I agree it would be really outside of our ability. I think we have continued to put a lot of trust in the experts who make up the committees that help with the CDC, with the WHO, and with the ADA. Though I do appreciate the petitioner for pushing us to make sure that we are taking a really full approach to these public health decisions, I feel really grateful to be able to trust the experts who are continually reviewing the science, which we know does change, and so it will be our job to continue to look at that as new information comes around.

After a similar Petition 29, Petition 30 asked the board to adopt a rule prohibiting the board from representing, endorsing, or assuring safety of fluoridation unless it has sufficient scientific evidence demonstrating safety for all populations exposed, including infants and children.

In response, Board Member Peter Browning said this:

I agree with what Board Member Kutz’s pointed out that best available science is very often all we can do at the state level. So, I suggest that the petitioner should take this to a federal level or an area where it would have both the money and the resources to do further investigation. But at this point, everything we do is best available science.

For Petition 31, Presenter Shay Bauman again extolled federal agencies:

The petition fundamentally misunderstands the board’s role. The board is not a substitute for federal agencies. The board doesn’t have the technical staff.

But as much as the BOH stated above the need for looking to the feds for guidance, they also stated the opposite below when it came to vaccines.

Here’s what Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham said at that same board meeting about following the CDC’s latest guidance for reducing the number of recommended vaccines from eighteen to eleven for children:

As you know, we, through the West Coast Health Alliance and other public health entities, have remained with the full recommendation of the eighteen childhood vaccines, and we align those principles really based on the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. So, we’re aligning to what are the current practices and recommendations of the Academy of Pediatrics.

Here’s what Kelly Cooper said while promoting SB 5967 and HB 2242 to the board:

These bills respond to the uncertainty that we’re seeing from the federal government around, preventative services, including vaccines. And what the bill would do is decouple state statute from currently where there are references to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP.

What’s more, on January 13, the Washington Department of Health sent out the following letter in defiance of the feds concerning vaccines:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced changes to the U.S. childhood immunization schedule (PDF) that substantially reduce the number of routine vaccinations it recommends for all children. The decision was not made through the long-established federal procedure for vaccine policy recommendations and the underlying evidence supporting the previously recommended schedule has not changed. Families can still access all formerly recommended vaccines without paying out-of-pocket, but the move will likely increase rates of vaccine-preventable diseases among American children. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the West Coast Health Alliance continue to recommend vaccination aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) vaccine schedule for children and adolescents.

Derek Kemppainen’s public comment during the BOH meeting succinctly notes the emptiness behind the DOH’s revised position:

On vaccines, your newsletters state that vaccines save lives, full stop, yet they omit important scientific evidence that challenges that conclusion. You continue to cling to the older AAP-recommended vaccine schedule while rejecting the revised CDC schedule, which recommends fewer vaccinations. That decision deserves justification grounded in a complete review of the data.

On a positive note, during the discussion concerning Fluoride Petition 29, Board Chair Patty Hayes referred to a comment by ICWA volunteer Sue Coffman. Hayes said, “Community water fluoridation is a local decision. We need to continue to remind ourselves of this, just as we heard from the public commenter about Pasco.”

Sue had read to the board part of a January 7 article published in The Defender, which we repeat here for your convenience:

Since this decision was made in November of 2025, it is hoped to hear more definitive news from the Pasco water utility that the practice has indeed ended. Their website might be in a state of flux, as there are no details about how they treat their water.

(Editor’s note: They probably need some kind of permit to stop adding poison to the water.)

Health Freedom Rallygoers Deliver and Send Silver Booklets to Legislators

ICWA kicked off the 2026 legislative season with a Health Freedom Day rally at the north steps of the capitol in Olympia.

Rallygoers received ICWA’s health freedom swag—a scarf and a big, beautiful button to make them more visible around campus while delivering the Silver Booklet to nearly 100 legislators to inform them on vaccine-related bills.

Rallygoers were honored to hear from nine speakers, five of whom will be voting on those bills.

Health Freedom Rallygoers gather at the Washington state Capitol steps.

Health Freedom Day in Olympia Jan. 15, 2026

After Bob Runnells and Victoria Palmer explained what the day was about, Amber King, an ICWA volunteer and amazing event day teammate, noted that there are five Big Pharma lobbyists in Washington, DC, for each representative. Before the appearance of Robert Kennedy Jr., the saying on The Hill was “Offit for Profit,” referring to former ACIP and VRBPAC member Paul Offit, who made a fortune on vaccines through corrupting conflicts of interest.

Representative John Ley (18th LD, Vancouver) discussed his days as a reporter for Clark County Today, in which he did numerous deep dives on the COVID-19 shots, including expositions on people faced with employment dilemmas of taking the jabs or getting fired. You can see a replay of his speech on the House Republicans site.

Keynote Dr. Anik St-Martin, who for twenty-five years has been in the vaccine conversation as a parent and chiropractor, recounted an outbreak in Ottawa in which it was considered a civic duty to be vaccinated. For a student visa, she had to be vaccinated in one sitting after which she developed chronic psoriasis. In order to get a green card for marriage, she was “entirely” vaccinated, which gave her an autoimmune crisis. From all this, she learned not to vaccinate her children.

As for the upcoming legislative season, Anik said that SB 5967 and HB 2242 were out of sync with the state of Washington. She added that Robert Kennedy Jr. has been “a bright light to the truth.” Anik said of the MAHA movement, “We know there is a better way, and deep down so does everyone else.”

Representative Cyndy Jacobsen (25 th LD, Puyallup) said that the varicella vaccines have resulted in kids coming down with shingles in their thirties. She expressed her support for the MAHA movement, and said, “We need health practitioners who are independent thinkers.”

Representative Jim Walsh (19 th LD, Grays Harbor) had plenty to say about Governor Ferguson’s abuse of science: “Ferguson rails against Kennedy, but that really means the governor is against the scientific method. The scientific method is about questioning, but Ferguson believes in scientism, which is an ideological path of control.”

Representative Matt Marshall (2 nd LD, Pierce County), an orthopedic surgery physician assistant for over a dozen years, said that he disagreed with all the vaccine recommendations that the West Coast Health Alliance has given. “The medical system comes up with ideas that work for them, and that is not healthcare,” he said.

Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson (19 th LD, Longview) offered, “Mandates are the lowest form of government.” He then discussed his sponsorship of SB 5783, which will prohibit the use of vaccination status in certain administrative and legal proceedings.

He ended his speech with, “Consent is what matters.”

Kerry French told the attendees that she got an autoimmune disorder from the vaccines she received while serving in the Gulf War. Four-and-a-half months after she gave birth to her baby at the Navy Medical Center in San Diego, the baby was just four-and-a-half pounds. Without Kerry’s consent, the medical staff vaccinated her baby. The baby then had seizures and a temperature. She lost her brain function, and her kidneys kept pumping out blood. The baby died on December 30, 1999.

Last but definitely not least, the crowd heard from Bill Sullivan, who served for twenty-five years in the US Navy. He was part of the ten percent who left the Navy because of the COVID-19 shot mandates. In doing so, he lost all his GI benefits.

As one of the founders of the Truth and Accountability Project Washington (TAPWA), Bill discussed his experiences as a member of Chelan-Douglas Board of Health. His attempt to pass a medical freedom resolution failed 7 to 2 because those opposing the resolution feared losing funding from the Washington Department of Health, which accounted for 95 percent of their budget. He suggested rallygoers attend local board of health meetings, make public comments, and submit documentation. Bill would also like to see vaccine injury reports on file with local health jurisdictions.

Video replays of the speaking portion of the day are being edited and should be available before next week’s Weekly News.