In this issue:

Understanding Vaccine Forum Thursday 29-Jan at noon

HB 2242 in Executive Session Today at 1:30 pm

Health Freedom Rally Video Replay Now Available

Will Washington Defy United States Withdrawal from WHO?

Measles Fearmongering Builds in Washington

KNQ News Messes Up Again

January 23 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

“Nature First” is Catching On!

Guest Dr. Michael Gaeta of the Gaeta Institute and Clinic coined the phrase “Nature First, Drugs Last” years ago, and now MAHA is bringing his approach to prime time. BONUS: Read the first two chapters of Dr Michael Gaeta’s upcoming book, Chinese Wormwood: Ancient Herb for Today’s World: https://michaelgaeta.activehosted.com/f/65

Watch or listen to one of the many recordings:

References:

Rescheduled Understanding Vaccines Forum Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the long awaited rescheduled vaccine forum hosted by the Columbia Basin Badger Club.

It is called, Understanding Vaccines: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science and is scheduled to start at noon and last until 1:00 p.m. Attendance is free to club members and $10 for nonmembers.

Their website made no mention of the panelists for January 29, so we are not certain whether they will be the same as the ones scheduled last December 11. Those December 11 panelists presenting their concerns about vaccines were to be Nicolas Hulscher from The Focal Points and McCullough Institute and Dr. Christina Parks PhD. The vaccine proponents for the forum were to be Dr. Helen Chu and Dr. Steve Krager.

As with the originally scheduled December 11 forum, this event is expected to last for just one hour. ICWA Weekly News reader Annette Huenke said of the December event, “I see on the registration that this important talk is given only one hour. What a pity. Just enough time for talking points only, which the pro-Rockefeller medicine propagandists have honed to a fine point.”

House Health Committee to Consider HB 2242

On Wednesday January 28 at 1:30 pm the House Health committee will convene and is scheduled to discuss HB 2242 titled “Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions.”

Our analysis of the bill addresses how it unnecessarily seeks to secure funding for all vaccines, and talking points for you to write your legislator.

“Companion to SB5967. Codifies that DOH may unilaterally, without a rulemaking process, issue "recommendation and related guidance" regarding vaccination based not just on ACIP but also *any* other org that DOH deems relevant and based in science. Requires most private insurance plans in Washington to cover the recommended products 100%. Changes definition of "vaccine" within WA Vaccine Assn (part of the state's universal pediatric vaccine purchase program) to allow it to disregard ACIP recommendations, relying instead solely on DOH"s recommendations of FDA-approved vaccine products.”

Thanks for Attending the Health Freedom Rally

Watch the replay of the Rally speeches.

Speaker order: Rep. John Ley, Dr. Anik St-Marten, Rep. Cyndy Jacobson, Rep. Jim Walsh, Sen. Jeff Wilson, Rep. Matt Marshall, Bill Sullivan (USN, Ret.)

You can still participate in Olympia by following up with your legislator:

Contact your legislator and ask if they read Vaccines and the Diseases they Target.

Track and Comment on Key vaccine-related bills. You might actually enjoy watching the majority party, with their insane love affair with public health overreach, squirm out from under the CDC and ACIP policies they’ve always deferred to: SB 5967 / HB 2242 – Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions. This is a bill to RFK-proof the state. Show up to witness, express your skepticism and ask them how they’re going to fund vaccine injury if they recommend a shot that the CDC doesn’t. See ICWA’s summary of the bill on our Watchlist. HB 2122 Requiring hospitals to offer flu shots to all admissions over 65 years and with certain condtions.

Attend a Family Policy Institute of Washington (FPIW) Prayer tour. This is a wonderful way to see exclusive corners of the Campus (e.g., the Treasury safe) while praying for a change of heart. Meet before 9 am at the Temple of Justice to join other churches who have already scheduled.

Will Washington Defy United States Withdrawal from WHO?

For the first time since Robert Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to Secretary of HHS, medical freedom lovers here in Washington finally got something else to celebrate when the United States officially exited the Bill Gates-controlled World Health Organization (WHO) as of January 22. (CHD Defender article if Epoch Times link is paywalled for you).

Last Friday, Be Brave Washington Leader Misty Flowers aptly noted the event’s significance to her group members:

We have a victory to share! The US Officially Exits World Health Organization. This exit is long overdue. Next step is to put a moratorium on all vaccines. The time is now for the world to know the truth about vaccines. They aren’t safe, and they aren’t effective. They have caused more health problems than they ever helped. If vaccines were safe, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act would’ve never been put in place to protect manufacturers from liability. And the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program would’ve never been created to compensate those injured and killed by vaccines. Very few people ever get compensated because the limitations are immense.

But on the same day Misty wrote this, California Governor Gavin Newsom defied his country’s move by entering his state into the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, as reported by The Hill:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced just one day after the U.S. officially withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) that his state would become the first to join the organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, in a seeming rebuke of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from international collaborations. Newsom traveled this week to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he was scheduled to speak at an event but was canceled at the last moment. During his trip, he met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The Trump administration’s withdrawal from WHO is a reckless decision that will hurt all Californians and Americans,” Newsom said in a statement. “California will not bear witness to the chaos this decision will bring. We will continue to foster partnerships across the globe and remain at the forefront of public health preparedness, including through our membership as the only state in WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network.”

Considering how closely aligned Washington is with California through the West Coast Health Alliance and the Governors Public Health Alliance, which was formed in defiance of Kennedy’s reforms, it seems to be just a matter of time before Governor Bob Ferguson follows Newsom’s lead.

At the time of this pressing of ICWA Weekly News, he has yet to make an announcement on this matter. Nor has any recent announcement of any kind come from either of the above organizations.

Measles Fearmongering Builds in Washington

The stage was set just before last Halloween when the Washington Department of Health (DOH) took on a new marketing strategy for Big Pharma by producing a “Measles Exposure Location Tracker.”

Here was the start of their press release:

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has created a new online tool to help people see where measles exposures may have occurred in the state. The Measles Exposure Location Tracker shows public places where a person with contagious measles recently was. On October 13, 2025, a visitor with confirmed measles traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This tool helps people determine if they may have been exposed and take appropriate preventive measures.

So it took until last Friday for the DOH to broadcast its next fear campaign using the tool:

Washington Confirms First Measles Outbreak Since 2023 As of January 21, 2026, Washington state has six confirmed measles cases. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a measles outbreak in Snohomish County – the first in the state since 2023 – with three unvaccinated children ages 23 months to 9 years who are not Washington residents. The children traveled to multiple locations in Snohomish County and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from late December to January 1.

The Snohomish County cases are linked to a family from South Carolina. Additionally, one individual in Kittitas County has tested positive for measles and is also associated with travel to South Carolina. As measles surges nationally, DOH urges vaccination and has released new interim pediatric measles outbreak vaccination recommendations. The Snohomish County Health Department issued a health alert and a news release with more details. The CDC Division of Global Migration Health also identified 63 Washington residents that may have been exposed to measles on a January 1 flight. Relevant LHJs have been notified. We ask that you remain alert for potential measles cases or measles-like symptoms, particularly among people who visited public exposure locations listed on the Washington State Measles Public Exposure Location Tracker.

Did you notice how they went out of their way to call out half the cases in unvaccinated children – omitting the obvious deduction that the other three WERE vaccinated?

Later on that same Friday, the DOH’s Office of Immunization added to the fear:

Measles Preparedness With six confirmed measles cases in Washington state as of January 23, 2026 and rising cases nationwide, now is the time to prepare for a possible measles exposure in your school or child care. The current measles outbreak in Washington has included potential exposures at school sites. Exposures in school and child care settings can lead to student and staff exclusions, as well as temporary school closures. We encourage all schools and child cares to be prepared in case there is a disease outbreak in your facility. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has collaborated with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Children Youth and Families to create these resources for you: Measles Preparedness for Child Cares and Early Learning (PDF) Measles Preparedness for Schools (PDF)

It should be noted that the DOH is not the only one in this country promoting the measles fear. In Colorado, last Friday’s Informed Life Radio guest Michael Gaeta has been noticing it, too. At the 23:55 mark, he said the following:

And by the way, just because now the media is in hyperdrive spooling up measles hysteria again, it’s just sort of a reliable go to in order to try to get people scared of measles cases. And just remember, the year before the measles vaccine was even available, it started to get released in 1963 and wasn’t widely adopted until 1968, mortality deaths from measles declined from its peak in 1915 or so by 99.48%.



So the measles deaths were down to about 400 or so per year by 1962. Now, it sucks to be one of those 400 parents, right? Your kid died of measles? Potentially. But nationwide, basically every kid got the measles in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Every couple of years it went around, and deaths were almost gone before the vaccine was even available. So all the vaccine did was reduce cases. It did not reduce mortality, which was about half of 1% mortality remaining per 100,000.

Show host Bernadette Pager added this:

It’s my understanding that those the children who did lose their lives, obviously, we want to save every life we can, and don’t want anybody to die of measles or the measles vaccine, were predominantly poor Appalachia children who were malnourished. And we know now today that we need to give them the bolus dose of vitamin A, and we need to make sure the children who are in poverty get those basic nutrients, especially the vitamin A and D that are so important for viruses.

At press time, there are now ten active locations, where a site can stay ‘active’ for about two weeks.

School exclusion policies are whipped up by the DOH and local health officers. So much so that the investigation of a single case has caused the exclusion of sixty teachers and students at Ridgefield high. All the local news channels, like KOIN 6, covered the January 14-16 exposure it like a discriminatory asteroid was poised over Clark County.

“60 Ridgefield High School students, staff without measles vaccine told to stay off campus”

Kids are shunned for 21 days?

We remind you that just in 2019, three cases of measles were necessary in order for a department of health to declare an outbreak and to stir up a media storm. (Yes, we are adding to the storm too!) Now it takes just one case. This person probably didn’t feel well, didn’t have a rash, but was tested by a doctor and it was reported mandatorily.

See Informed Choice Washington’s Exclusions information page on the due process of school exclusions. We oppose exclusions as discriminatory and arbitrary since the vaccine status of people with MMR vaccine history is far from certain.

KPTV and KATU also picked up on the news, probably on a slow day, and reported it after it was over a week old.

KNQ Messes Up Again

In the face of dealing with our Washington state government’s defiance of every reform that HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. makes, it doesn’t hurt to have some humor along the way. This time, it comes from NBC affiliate TV station KNQ’s repeated botching up of Natalie Chavez’s testimony from the January 15 hearing on SB 5967, one of those bills that would defy Kennedy’s reforms.

Natalie’s testimony appeared in a KNQ article written by Reporter Gierra Cottingham who incorrectly used Natalie’s abbreviations for the AAP by writing the following:

Ever since 1986, the AP has largely been in the vaccine promotion business. It’s also worth noting that the AP received over $34 million of tax money during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the AARP’s most recent tax disclosure.

Natalie then emailed Gierra (which included the SB 5967 Public Hearing video replay link) to request that she correct her mistake and use the correct abbreviation AAP. The reporter updated her article, only to use the incorrect abbreviations ACIP’ and AACP. Notice how the report messed this up:

Natalie Chavez, in her public testimonial, said, “Ever since 1986, the ACIP has largely been in the vaccine promotion business. It’s also worth noting that the ACIP received over $34 million of tax money during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the AACP’s most recent tax disclosure.”

Washington health professionals introduce federal contradicting bill | Spokane News | khq.com

“At least now I know that her ‘mistake’ was intentional,” Natalie says. “The journalist could have even ‘cut and pasted’ the correct quote/abbreviation from my January 17 email to her, but instead she chose to use different ‘incorrect’ abbreviations in her article. I sent another email to journalist/Gierra, the newsroom director (Phil Ohnemus), and to the station manager (Jason Ramsey) regarding Gierra’s second attempt at correcting her blatant mistake.”

Me-me-me-memes for those who like their health freedoms:

(name the movie reference?)

(Is this mini-van a movie reference too?)