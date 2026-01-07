In this issue:

January 14th Board of Health Meeting: Hepatitis B and other Vaccine Schedule changes are anticipated to receive pushback; and the Fluoridated Water Debate continues with new petitions.

Make the Trek to Olympia on January 15; New Speaker Confirmed

Department of Health Starts New Year with One-Two Punch on Vaccinations that will be sure to confuse parents

January 2 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Root-Level Health

Guest: Dale Brown, DC. Affectionately called the “Wild Doc,” Guest Dr. Dale Brown, DC, discusses the tools of holistic healing provided at his Wild Roots Wellness and HBOT Center in Tennessee and how he champions natural healing and health freedom for all by educating and engaging with legislators.

Wild Roots Wellness Center, Clarksville, TN

Also discussed:

Hepatitis B Vaccine Pushback Anticipated, Fluoridated Water Debate Expected at January 14th Board of Health Meeting

The Washington Board of Health (BOH) is expected to address a slew of new fluoridated water supply petitions from retired dentist Bill Osmunson at its Wednesday, January 14, 2026 meeting.

The meeting in Tumwater will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Washington State Department of Health, 111 Israel Road S.E. in Town Center Two (TC2, Rooms 166 & 167).

January 14, 2026 Draft Agenda

But first, at 10 :15 a.m., Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham is scheduled to give a Department of Health (DOH) update. It is expected of him to criticize the latest ACIP recommendations for the hepatitis B vaccine and the reduced set of recommended shots, for at the last November 19 BOH meeting he said the following:

We’re anxiously watching, as you know, December 4th and 5th. The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for the CDC will be gathering again. What is to be addressed is hepatitis B vaccinations. And we’re concerned that they’re going to change what is our ACIP recommendations for infants. There has been a large movement by healthcare providers, by scientists, by public health communities around this thirty-four-year-old recommendation. Undoing or changing it will have devastating impacts, in particular vaccines to newborn babies upon birth. So, we’ll be working on this particular area and update the board as we learn more information on this.

In response, ICWA member Lisa Templeton sent the following Public Records Request to the Department of Health:

Please provide documents that support Secretary Worsham’s statement during his 11.19.25 Board of Health presentation that undoing/changing Hep B vaccine recommendation for newborn babies will have devastating impacts.

ICWA has yet to receive a response. Worsham is expected to mirror the same objections to the ACIP revisions as released by his Department of Health on December 16:

Dear Health Care Partners, Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted to change its pediatric hepatitis B vaccine recommendation. Although the decades-long practice to universally vaccinate newborns at birth has been shown to be safe and effective, the committee voted to recommend delayed vaccination and the use of blood tests to inform vaccine decision making. Committee members presented no credible evidence to support these changes to long-standing vaccine recommendations. The West Coast Health Alliance and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) responded to the vote by recommending that health care professionals continue to routinely offer hepatitis B vaccination to all newborns and give the first dose within 24 hours of birth to all babies who weigh at least 4 pounds and 7 ounces.

For those wishing to state their support for the new ACIP’s hepatitis B recommendations, they can do so during the public comment period from 9 :30 a.m. to 10 :00 a.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Tuesday, January 13, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, January 9, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

Some, instead, may wish to comment on putting an end to fluoridating our public water supplies. The BOH will hold the following discussions concerning this.

11:40 a.m. Multiple petitions for Rulemaking – Chapter 246-290 WAC Group A Public Water Supplies –WAC 246-290-220, Drinking Water Materials and Additives. Board Member Paj Nandi, and Shay Bauman from the board staff will be the presenters.

2:20 p.m. Request for Delegated Rulemaking – Chapter 246-290 WAC, Group A Public Water Supplies, Consumer Confidence Reports. Board member Paj Nandi, Shay Bauman from the board staff, and Mike Means from the Department of Health will be the presenters.

Bill Osmunson says the water supply petitions are of two types. The first is judgment on other people’s possible harmful actions. The second concerns judgment on the board’s alleged harmful actions.

“The Board is acting as judge and jury of themselves,” Bill says. “When judging other people’s actions, the board has used the standard of assuring safety; even though harm has not been proven or certain, safety is the basis of judgment. When judging themselves, the board requires absolute proof, certainty of harm even though the law clearly states the board is to assure safe drinking water.”

Bill adds that the law does not say to assume safety until harm is proven:

The difference between proof of safety and proof of harm is enormous. For example, if a child runs out into the street, do we require proof that the child has been harmed or do we pull the child out of the road and imminent danger? RCW demands assurance of safety rather than certainty of harm.

Bill further states, “The board has denied our previous twenty-five petitions to protect the fetus, infants, children, minorities and seniors.”

Below are the seven additional petitions that Bill has submitted to the BOH:

#26 to protect fish from expected harm. People do not drink most of the fluoridated water and much of it goes into the streams and rivers. The most definitive real‑world evidence demonstrating harm to salmon from low‑level fluoride increases comes from NOAA Fisheries research conducted at John Day Dam on the Columbia River from 1982–1986. This work documents a direct relationship between fluoride concentrations, adult salmon migration delay, increased mortality, and behavioral disruption. #27 to recognize dental fluorosis as actual and preventable harm. Industry dismisses dental fluorosis, a biomarker of excess fluoride ingestion, as simply a side effect and cosmetic. Dentists placing black mercury fillings have often considered the white and brown spots, pitting, and chipping as simply cosmetic and not actual harm. #28 to require the scientific method be used to evaluate fluoridation. The board members have maintained they are not responsible for reviewing science. The members rely on endorsements, historical practice, assertions of consensus, and requiring absolute proof of harm, rather than independent evaluation of current systematic reviews and lack of necessary evidence, formal uncertainty analysis, weighing of benefit versus harm and ethics, and consideration of modern exposures especially for vulnerable populations. #29 to assure public drinking water is safe based on current scientific evidence and method. Over the last quarter century, the scientific evidence of benefit has not been shown to be highly significant, currently 0 to 4% benefit compared to 60% benefit when fluoridation started. However, we still do not have any quality studies on benefit nor safety. #30 to determine whether the board may lawfully endorse, promote, or assure the safety of a substance added to public water for the purpose of preventing a non-communicable human disease without sufficient scientific evidence of safety. Neither the board, Department of Health, FDA, CDC, EPA, NSF nor manufacturers have determined a safe exposure of fluoride. There are no safety studies of fluoride ingestion. #31 to request that the Board of Health adopt a rule, policy statement, or formal determination requiring that any substance added to public drinking water with the intent to prevent, mitigate, or treat human disease must be supported by a current, comprehensive, and multidisciplinary safety determination, rather than reliance on historical practice, legacy endorsements, associations, lobbyists, friends, family, employees promoting fluoridation or assumptions of benefit. #32 Require a risk-based, justice-centered safety framework that addresses: dose and total exposure (all sources),

age-specific susceptibility windows (childhood growth periods),

a defined uncertainty factor / safety factor sufficient to protect infants, children, adolescents (especially males), pregnant women, renal-impaired persons, and high-exposure consumers , and

transparent disclosure when safety cannot be assured.

According to Bill Osmunson, the BOH is setting up an Ethics Panel. “However, the ethics panel is not ethical because members are those who have spent their lives promoting fluoridation, profiting from fluoridation, hired to promote fluoridation, and may lose their jobs if they can no longer promote fluoridation,” he says.

Read the last article today for more news surrounding the CDC’s reduction in recommended vaccines and the rationale that was used.

Make the Trek to Olympia on January 15; New Speaker Confirmed

The day after the Board of Health meeting, medical freedom voices will be heard at the Capitol in Olympia during ICWA’s Health Freedom rally on Thursday, January 15.

Advocates from across Washington will gather in Olympia for a midday rally with respected guest speakers. Attendees should schedule meetings with their legislators in order to deliver the Silver Booklet to inform any future vaccine-related legislation. Attendees will receive ICWA’s health freedom swag to wear around campus and to take home.

The one thing to do now: please schedule meetings with your three state legislators for January 15. Use this link to look them up and request appointments.

If you’re asked about the topic of your meeting, you can simply say public health.

If you’re feeling a little legislative hesitant, ICWA is offering a no-cost, one-hour interactive online advocacy training ahead of the rally, led by Amber King alongside experienced ICWA members. At 7 pm on Thursday January 8 and at 5 pm on Sunday January 11, they’ll cover:

how to prepare for your meetings

what to say (and what not to say)

helpful conversation tips

Washington-specific medical freedom talking points

Register here for the Jan. 8 or 11 training and arrive feeling confident.

Plan to be there. Book your meetings. Consider the training.

In addition to Dr. Anik St-Martin as our keynote speaker, we’ve also been able to confirm that Bill Sullivan, a U.S. Navy Captain (retired), will join us. He just completed a four-year term as a Chelan-Douglas Health District board member. ICWA members supported his bold attempts to educate the Wenatchee-area community in hopes the Board of Health would change their unnecessary COVID-19 public health policies. He’ll share his never-give-up spirit with us.

Bill Sullivan’s post-Navy biography: Upon failing to convince the Navy that the COVID shot mandate was an unlawful order, Bill was fired from his command position and forced to retire in 2021 - after 25 years of combined active and reserve Naval service. He joined the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health as an appointed member, where he has introduced numerous policy measures seeking to cease administration of the shots and to provide the public with proper informed consent. He co-founded the Truth and Accountability Project Washington (TAPWA) with Joan Steichen as a grassroots medical-freedom advocacy group seeking to alert the public to the dangers of the COVID shots and to build a network to help those who have been harmed by the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Health Starts New Year with One-Two Punch on Vaccinations

On December 31, the Office of Immunization in the Department of Health continued its marketing of vaccines for Big Pharma with a New Year’s pep talk to those delivering the jabs.

After the above artwork of greetings, the marketeers dished out the following:

Over the past year, you have navigated evolving immunization guidance, increased demands on care teams, and complex conversations with patients, families, and community members. Often while also managing changes and milestones in your own lives. Through it all, your work has remained grounded in evidence, science-based vaccine policy, trust, and a shared commitment to protecting community health. Thank you for always showing up for patients and communities, and for uniting with DOH through our collaborative work on vaccine access, respiratory season planning, immunization dashboards, the ongoing effort to counter vaccine misinformation, and many other endeavors aimed at increasing immunization coverage rates. As we move into 2026, we know challenges and uncertainties will continue. We want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting provider-level care. We will continue working to provide clear guidance, timely resources, and practical support to help you deliver vaccines with confidence and care. Please stay connected through our newsletters, office hours, and partner updates as we move forward together. We deeply value our partnership and look forward to continuing this work in the year ahead. From everyone at the Office of Immunization, we wish you a healthy and happy New Year.

As if their pep talk wasn’t enough, the Office of Immunization also resorted to arm twisting to get Washington residents to get the shots, for their Happy New Year letter to subscribers showed how they were dealing with challenges and uncertainties:

Hello and Happy New Year! The staff and parent School Immunization Requirement Charts have been updated. They are posted in the Immunization Requirements section of the page www.doh.wa.gov/SCCI and on www.doh.wa.gov/vaxtoschool. Since we don’t anticipate any upcoming changes to the requirements we have removed the school year from the charts. You can make sure you have the current version by checking the revision and publication date on the webpages and in the footer of the chart. All languages of the current charts have the revision date of November or December 2025. I wish you all a wonderful year ahead 😊 Katherine

So, they took the year off the chart to keep vaccine recommendations stuck in the past? That should fix it.

Using the presumed closure marketing method, they then stick it to you with the vaccine requirements for school entry:

Thus, some charts have the year removed, while this reference to the 2024 CDC schedule is old, and will only serve to confuse parents looking for updated info.

It is also noteworthy that the New Year email from Katherine included a smiley face 😊 but omitted, yet again, any mention of exemptions, coercing busy parents into giving the shots to their children.

As the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reported, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday, January 5, 2026, that it was harmonizing the US Childhood Vaccine schedule with those of other developed peer nations such as Japan, Denmark, and Germany. As a result, CDC has removed five vaccines from the “recommended for all children” category on the updated CDC Childhood Immunization Schedule: rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.

Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill posted the announcement from his official X account.

ICAN went on to celebrate the decision as one that follows the essential concept of informed consent:

In a huge win for informed consent, these vaccines have now been moved to a “shared clinical decision-making” category, similar to what was done with the Covid-19 vaccines for children several months ago. And per the adopted policy which recommends “Informed consent; not coercion,” healthcare providers are now advised to discuss the risks and benefits of these vaccines in detail with each parent before determining whether they are appropriate for each individual child.

Well, that’s not the case here in Washington and in California, where their departments of health are refusing to change to their childhood vaccination lists, and stifling the chance to improve informed consent and thereby, public trust.

As pleased as Alix Mayer of the Free Now Foundation is with the new CDC schedule, she recognizes that California remains in the dark ages.

In their January 5th article, they illustrate the disparity in the following chart comparing California’s recommendations, CDC recommendations, and the shots that are “required for school attendance” in California.

Also on Monday, ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone drew a comparative analysis between the United State and Denmark:

The Danish childhood vaccination schedule that has influenced this new US schedule is far simpler, slower, and gentler than the U.S. CDC schedule. Denmark begins immunization at three months of age, giving only about a dozen total injections by adolescence, focused on serious diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, polio, Hib, measles, and meningitis. The U.S. begins vaccination the day a child is born, in some cases with a hepatitis B shot, and continues frequently through infancy, totaling around sixty doses by the end of adolescence. The Danish program avoids vaccines for mild illnesses like chickenpox, rotavirus, and hepatitis A, and it does not recommend annual flu or early COVID inoculations for healthy children. It therefore introduces far fewer antigens, adjuvants, and chemical additives, giving the immune system more time to mature between doses. The U.S. system, by contrast, compresses numerous injections into the first year of life, creating heavy antigen and aluminum exposure during a critical developmental window. Denmark’s approach reflects a minimalist “target the serious diseases” philosophy built on transparency and trust, while the U.S. program embodies a maximalist “vaccinate for everything” model driven by a zero‑risk culture, liability avoidance, institutional inertia, and a cult-like belief that all vaccine products are “safe and effective” and therefore above questioning. Both countries maintain high vaccine coverage, but Denmark achieves comparable disease control with a fraction of the biochemical and immunological load imposed on young children in the United States.

It also should be mentioned that Dr. Malone and ICAN reported that all vaccines, regardless of their category on the schedule, will remain covered by health insurance.

Dr. Malone wrote the following on the insurance situation:

All immunizations recommended by the CDC as of December 31, 2025, will continue to be fully covered by Affordable Care Act insurance plans and federal insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children program. Families will not have to purchase them out of pocket. This means that insurance will continue to cover more vaccines for children in the U.S. than in peer nations, where insurance generally only pays for recommended vaccines.

The one-two media punch by the DOH turned into a rope-a-dope (another boxing analogy), when just hours after the CDC made their announcement on January 5, the DOH published two press releases, obviously prepared in advance:

The DOH press release’s main complaint was:

These federal changes were made without the standard scientific review process involving the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, pediatric experts, or public input, and are not based on new evidence about vaccine safety or effectiveness.

In the West Coast Alliance release, their main complaint was:

This decision did not follow established procedure for vaccine policy recommendations and threatens an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases in children nationwide

Somewhat encouraging, yet strategically buried in the middle of the release, was the acknowledgement that: “Parents should continue to make informed decisions about the vaccines that their children receive based on discussions with their child’s health care provider.”

Perhaps there was no new evidence, but there certainly was a “scientific, evidence-based, data-driven response to the President’s directive” to review vaccine recommendations, as explained in the MAHA Report on January 6:

On Monday, Acting CDC Director and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, James O’Neill, formally approved a Decision Memorandum recommending a revised and reduced childhood vaccine schedule. His decision was neither whimsical or radical, as most mainstream media played it. Rather, it draws on gold standard research, including a research paper entitled, “Assessment of the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule Compared to Other Countries,” submitted by Tracy Beth Høeg, Acting Director for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research; and Martin Kulldorff, Chief Science and Data Officer for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation. The paper was prepared in consultation with experts at CDC, FDA, NIH, and CMS.

We’ll have to wait and see if the DOH undertakes to respond to the actual scientific basis or reasoning of the new recommendations, rather than hiding behind usual fear-based public health messaging and ‘no new evidence.’ Until then, the parents of Washington will have to find a way to avoid being confused by these multiple schedules: CDC/ACIP, DOH/AAP, WCHA and school entry mandates.

One way to avoid confusion would be to de-politicize vaccines. How could this be done? Simply by removing vaccine requirements and mandates altogether, as Idaho and Florida are doing.