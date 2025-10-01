ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
2h

This was a helpful description of the Chelan Douglas Health District meeting for those who couldn't listen in for the full four hours. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 InformedChoiceWa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture