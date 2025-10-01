In this issue: Chelan-Douglas Board of Health Votes Against Best Available Science; Possible Vote on Water Fluoridation at October 8 Board of Health Meeting; and Adverse Events in Washington following DTP Injections Which Led to Market Removal

September 26 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Shannon Kroner discusses her soon-to-be-released children's book Let's Be Critical Thinkers: Critically Thinking About Masks, Lockdowns, Social Distancing & Vaccines. Through the adventures of Darlene Data, an aspiring journalist who fearlessly investigates pandemic policies, the book teaches young readers to spot and question propaganda, value scientific research, and embrace critical thinking.

And Dr. Kroner’s collection of studies to support her hypothesis that Acetaminophen has birth risks:

Chelan-Douglas Board of Health Votes Against Best Available Science

The momentum for passing another local medical freedom resolution in Washington was there.

It all started in Cowlitz County on November 21, 2023, when the Cowlitz County Board of Health passed a medical freedom resolution for “The right to personal choice regarding the use of masks and vaccines during disease outbreaks.”

Then last February 19, the Franklin County Commissioners passed a resolution that contained the following:

Against any administration of the gene therapy vaccines for infectious disease indications, in any modality, in our community;

Removing these gene therapy vaccines from the child vaccine recommendations in our county, and in the State of Washington.

As a member of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health, Bill Sullivan had been working for a year to get a similar resolution passed. And last September 15, that opportunity had arisen when the Board finally allowed his resolution (on page 26 of the meeting packet) to be heard.

The Board of Health meeting room was packed with persons wishing to give public comment. Even more signed up online. Five experts in the medical field spoke in support of the resolution with supporting presentation slides. More experts joined the public comment period, like Drs. Renata Moon, MD, and Dr. Monica Wehby, the latter who explained her great mask (lack of) effectiveness study.

CHD.TV was kind enough to post the entire recording of the Public Comments.

Kevin McKernan, who has tested the contents in COVID-19 injection vials and identified the presence of cancer-linked Simian Virus-40 (SV40) and plasmid DNA-fragment contaminants in the mRNA vaccines, told the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health that the contaminants were way over the FDA limit. “Ten or eleven others have confirmed this,” he said. “BioNTech hid this from the regulators. Cancer is on the rise, and Pfizer is buying up the cancer companies.” Even though he was constrained to 3 minutes along with the other commenters, Kevin shared his full presentation with ICWA and the Board of Health.

Microbiologist Christina Parks first came to the national spotlight when she testified to the Michigan legislature about the inherent dangers of the COVID-19 shots. Soon afterward on September 9, 2021, Robert Kennedy Jr. interviewed her on The Defender Show. The presentation she spoke from was shared with ICWA as well.

On May 13, 2022, she was a guest of Informed Life Radio.

“These are not true vaccines,” Parks told the board. “They do not prevent transmission, so they don’t protect the public.”

Dr. James Thorp, who testified on the dangers of the COVID-19 shots during pregnancy at a Ron Johnson “Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies” hearing last May 21, did more of the same to the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health. Dr. Thorp shared his full presentation with the ICWA and the Board of Health.

Pediatrician Renata Moon, whose contract was terminated by Washington State University after testifying at a December 2022 Ron Johnson roundtable discussion, told the board that the COVID-19 shots do not have an “off switch,” meaning the chances adverse effects can go on interminably.

“Is this something we want to give to children?” she asked the board. “So, why are we giving them to children when they are not at risk?” Moon then detailed WSU’s and the Washington Medical Commission’s investigation of her after the Ron Johnson roundtable discussion.

Though not a medical expert, Tom Renz was able to provide his testimony in the three minutes of allotted time. The prominent Ohio lawyer, who was lead counsel to sue Ecohealth Alliance for their gain-of-function sloppiness, told the board about the Cleveland Clinic study which showed that the more COVID-19 boosters one takes, the more likely they will get COVID-19. He also discussed the ludicrousness behind Washington’s HB 1531 that has now been used by the Department of health to paradoxically assure access to COVID-19 shots that don’t prevent infection or transmission.

Public comments were also provided by two ICWA members.

The first was Lisa Templeton, who clarified that HB 1531 does not compel the board to vote against Sullivan’s proposed resolution. “There is extensive evidence that the COVID-19 shots are not safe and effective. The purpose of public health is to be not marketing a pharmaceutical commodity.”

Two commenters later, ICWA member Bob Runnells told the board about the five years of broken promises by public health agencies. As for the COVID-19 shots, he said, “I urge you to use the precautionary principle.”

Ten other public commenters supported Sullivan’s resolution as well.

The most heartrending public comment came from Henrietta Samoes, whose son Victor, a senior manager at Amazon, died of aortic dissection a week after taking the COVID-19 shot at a Safeway pharmacy in Seattle.

“On May 6, 2021, my thirty-four-year-old son died, and my life was shattered,” she told the board. “The forensic investigation showed inflammatory markers from the spike protein from the COVID shot.”

Henrietta then revealed to the board the Medic One study that showed excess cardiopulmonary arrest and mortality following the COVID-19 shots in King County.

Henrietta then concluded by saying, “We have to stop recommending these shots.”

One commenter was a pharmacist who witnessed firsthand the damage done by the COVID-19 shots. “We are at a turning point,” he told the board. “I challenge you to reach into your souls. I am on the side of life and truth.”

Another was a pediatric surgeon who told the board she was worried most about the lack of a control mechanism for the COVID-19 injections. “The shots do not stay in the arm,” she said. “They go to the ovaries and cross the blood-brain barrier and then are allowed to grow.”

One commenter in support of the resolution was a Wenatchee public school teacher and administrator. “We are presented with evidence, and as we are all lifelong learners, I encourage you to grow from the information that you have learned,” he said.

Thirteen public commenters opposed the resolution. That means that if you subtract the four medical experts and lawyer Tom Renz—whom were all asked to speak in favor of the resolution—the number of public comments opposing the resolution outnumbered the public comments supporting the resolution by a 13-12 margin.

At least nine of the opposing commenters resided in the Chelan or Douglas County. Many voiced their displeasure with so many public comments coming from those living outside of the Chelan-Douglas areas. One said, “It’s unfortunate that this is a one-side discussion, for we need to hear other scientists and look at other evidence.” Another said, “The health district needs to think about its constituency. A lot of people are not represented here.” Another said that those who are supporting the resolution should live in Idaho or Texas.

Many, notably nurses, said they saw their COVID-19 case workloads significantly drop after the introduction of the COVID-19 shots. One who worked in a critical care unit said, “When COVID hit, this was a war zone. What a relief it was for the mRNA vaccine. I know this is anecdotal, but very few died in our unit because we were all vaccinated. Bill Gates is a lifesaver.” One nurse said that the COVID-19 shot saved her husband’s life.

After the public comments and in between official presentations from epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher and Pathologist Ryan Cole, Bill Sullivan presented his case for the resolution, the Chelan-Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. James Wallace presented his case to oppose the resolution. For the record, Dr. Wallace was given at least three more minutes than allocated, perhaps in line with the extra time that was allowed to the resolution’s proponents. Sullivan told the board that we need to put a break on recommending the shots until all the data is in. Wallace went for the fear factor by claiming that COVID-19 cases had increased over “the past three or four weeks.” When asked later by a board member for the number of cases of those who took the COVID-19 shots versus those who did not take the COVID-19 shots, Wallace said that he did not have access to that data.

During the Board of Health discussion, objections to passing the resolution came from two fronts.

First were the legal concerns, notably RCW 70.54510. Board members argued that the resolution to suspend promotion and administration of COVID-19 shots was not consistent with the state law. “It is not a clear way out,” one said. Bill Sullivan responded, “Legality is in the interpretation because we are not following the best available science. We are not under contract.” Bill then reminded the board that all have been served notices of liability for the board’s “actions and omissions” that caused much harm and suffering during the declared COVID-19 emergency.

“If the Washington Department of Health (DOH) sues us, they are not on solid ground,” Sullivan said. “If they threaten us, we go through the discovery phase in court.”

The second objection to the resolution stemmed from the fear of losing funding from the DOH. It was revealed that Chelan-Douglas receives 94 percent of its funding from the DOH.

This is also a good time to note that this 94 percent of the funding goes toward paying for the salary of Public Health Officer James Wallace, even though he is an employee of the district as well as hired by the board. In other words, he is paid using state money from the DOH. “The money is simply laundered through the district,” Sullivan told ICWA later. “And this is part of why these health officers will not contradict state DOH.”

“We already lost $400,000 already for two travel clinics,” one board member said. Another said, “We are not talking science but business day-to-day.” Sullivan responded, “This is all about money versus our lives. Better to lose your job than your life. What we are showing is a lack of courage.”

That lack of courage officially surfaced when the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health voted 7 to 2 against the resolution.

Possible Vote on Water Fluoridation at October 8 Board of Health Meeting

After seven months of team reviews, the Department of Health (DOH) presented its water fluoridation findings at the August 20 Board of Health (BOH) meeting. Lauren Jenks and Tao Kwan-Gett recommended maintaining a general support for water fluoridation but agreed to consider revisions to DOH/BOH official statement, which might mean issuing a warning of fluoride overexposure to developing fetuses and babies.

This issue could come to a vote next Wednesday morning at the October 8 BOH meeting at the Washington State Department of Health Building, 111 Israel Road S.E. The meeting will be in Town Center Two (TC2, Rooms 166 & 167).

At 11:00 a.m., the petition for rulemaking submitted by retired dentist Bill Osmunson under WAC 246-290 220 will be addressed concerning “Drinking water and additives.” The draft agenda on the meeting materials page lists “possible action,” meaning the BOH might vote on the petition. This time around, Board Member Paj Nandi and Shay Bauman will lead the discussion.

Osmunson is trying to amend WAC 246-290-220 by adding the following new section:

Any substance intentionally added to public drinking water with the intent to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or treat disease in humans shall be defined as a drug for the purposes of this chapter. Fluoride, when intentionally added to public water supplies for the stated purpose of preventing dental caries, is a drug as defined by 21 U.S.C. § 321(g)(1) and RCW 69.04.470 and shall be treated as a drug for purposes of this chapter. Because no fluoride drug products intended for systemic ingestion via drinking water have been approved under 21 U.S.C. § 355 (New Drug Application), no public water system may add fluoride for therapeutic or disease-prevention purposes absent FDA/CDER approval. The Washington State Board of Health, Department of Health, and local health jurisdictions shall not promote, sponsor, advertise, or recommend the addition, dilution, formulation, or any other method of introducing fluoride, or any other unapproved drug, to public water supplies until such substance or drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (FDA/CDER). Manufacturers, importers, or suppliers of raw fluoride products—such as fluorosilicic acid, sodium fluoride, and sodium fluorosilicate—bear primary responsibility under federal and state law for securing FDA/CDER approval before marketing these substances for ingestion through community water fluoridation, including all costs associated with a New Drug Application (NDA), safety testing, and efficacy trials. This responsibility and financial burden shall not be borne by Washington taxpayers or public agencies.

As for the warning of fluoride overexposure to developing fetuses and babies discussed at the last BOH meeting, Osmunson made the following arguments in his petition:

Fluoride crosses the placenta, exposing the developing fetus to systemic fluoride before birth. Infants consuming formula mixed with fluoridated water are among the most highly exposed groups.

Of greatest concern is protecting the fetus, infant, and child, who are uniquely vulnerable to neurological and systemic harm.

Because fluoridated water is promoted for the prevention of dental caries without FDA approval, it constitutes an adulterated and misbranded drug under 21 U.S.C. §§ 351, 352 and RCW 69.04.450.

An unapproved, adulterated, and misbranded drug is by definition an illegal drug under both federal and Washington State law.

Fluoridated drinking water is therefore an illegal drug being administered without prescription, dosage control, purity, or labeling safeguards.

Critically, fluoridated water is the only example in Washington State where an illegal drug is mass-medicated to the majority of residents through a public utility. No other unapproved drug is distributed this way — not vaccines, not supplements, not prescription drugs.

Dr. Bill Osmunson, DDH, MPH reminds the Washington Board of Health that “There is not one single safety study,” that shows fluoride is safe.

The BOH meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4:15 p.m. A half hour has been allotted for public comments, starting at 9:35 a.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Tuesday, October 7, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom. For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, August 15, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

