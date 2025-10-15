In this issue:

Fired PeaceHealth Employees Lose Fed Court Appeal; Refiling in State Court Remains Possible

DOH Chief Medical Officer Continues To Whine About Kennedy’s Reforms at HHS

WA BOH Denies Another Petition to End Water Fluoridation; Appeal filed to Governor Ferguson

Please suggest captions for the RFK Jr. picture in the meme section.

October 10 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Dr. Joel Wallskog, featured in Inside mRNA Vaccines: The Movie, hasn’t recovered, but he helps other shot-injured people through React19.org.

[Show links: ICWA Website, Informed Life Radio on Rumble, ICWA X, CHD WA Website, CHD-WA Rumble, CHD-WA X, CHD-TV]

Fired PeaceHealth Employees Lose Fed Court Appeal; Refiling in State Court Remains Possible

On October 6, in the case of Curtis v. Inslee, the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of all federal claims and left the employees’ state-law claims against PeaceHealth to state court, meaning the plaintiffs can re-file those claims in Washington state court if they choose.

Over eighty former PeaceHealth employees challenged Washington’s 2021 healthcare-worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate after they were fired. The opinion by the three-judge panel on the appeal of their case dismissal was written by panel Judge M. Margaret McKeown. Court staff summarized the 23-page opinion as:

The panel affirmed the district court’s dismissal for failure to state a claim of an action brought by former at-will employees of a nonprofit health care system (Employees) alleging various statutory, constitutional, and state law claims arising from then-Governor Jay Inslee’s August 2021 proclamation requiring healthcare workers in Washington to be vaccinated against COVID-19. [Opinion, pp. 3–4].

The opinion made numerous points, but one stands out: under the highly deferential rational-basis standard, the panel accepted that the mandate could be considered rationally related to the government’s interest in reducing COVID-19 transmission. From page 24:

That decision plainly demonstrates that a state decisionmaker “could rationally have decided” that a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers would further the legitimate state interest of stemming the spread of COVID 19. Thus, the mandate here survives rational-basis review. Clover Leaf Creamery, 449 U.S. at 466. Employees provide no factually supported argument to undermine this conclusion. Employees only note that “[a]n investigational drug does not have a legal indication to treat, cure, or prevent any known disease or virus.” But the absence of a legal indication does not negate the obvious inference that the available COVID-19 vaccine would be rationally related to the protection of public health. See Rancho Santiago Cmty. Coll. Dist., 623 F.3d at 1031. For example, the Proclamation recognized that based on “clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants” and “the [FDA’s] rigorous scientific standards” for emergency use authorization, the available COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective.” See also [Health Freedom Def. Fund, Inc. v.] Carvalho, 148 F.4th at 1033 (concluding that an August 2021 COVID-19 vaccination mandate for public school teachers easily survived rational basis review). And, in this case, Employees even concede that the vaccine available to them had the same medical formulation and effectiveness as an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. If there were any state action constituting differential treatment of Employees as a class, that action had a rational basis. Employees’ equal protection challenge fails.

For factually supported evidence to undermine the conclusion that the mandate “survives the rational-basis review,” the panel of judges needed to look over the FDA briefing documents from a December 2020 ACIP meeting, which revealed, “There is no evidence that the vaccines prevent transmission of COVID-19 from person-to-person.” Absent evidence of transmission prevention, classifying the mandate as ‘rationally related’ to limiting spread fails on its own terms.

Remember when the airwaves shook across the planet on October day in 2022 as Rob Roos from the Netherlands asked Jeanine Small from Pfizer during a European Parliament hearing whether the COVID-19 shots were ever tested for preventing transmission? She laughed as she said, “No, we were moving at the speed of science.”

Or how about the time CDC Director Rochelle Walensky seemingly contradicted herself on August 5, 2021, that fully vaccinated persons can still get COVID and transmit it to others:

They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death – they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.

If the plaintiffs re-file their state claims in Washington superior court, they will have this factually supported argument that undermines the defendants’ “rationally related” argument of the shots mitigating COVID-19.

DOH Chief Medical Officer Continues To Whine About Kennedy’s Reforms at HHS

A Personal Account - by Gerald Braude

I plopped the book on the speaker’s table and said to the Washington Board of Health (BOH), “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

After I stated my credentials as an editor for the same publishing company for over twenty years, I told the board members last week during public comments at the 40:45 mark of the October 8 meeting that Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci showed that he has a superb team of researchers.

WSBOH October 8 Meeting Packet

Kennedy and his researchers revealed, backed up by over 1,200 footnotes, the massive corrupting conflicts of interest going on at the CDC, FDA, NIAID, and so on. I told them that all Kennedy was trying to do was clean up this corruption, and you’d have to give him credit for being brave enough to do so. I then added that all this corruption was starting to get well known around DC, for Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been holding committee hearings called “Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies.” I looked around the U-shaped table and asked the board members, “Did you know that?” I got blank stares save a few who hesitantly nodded a no.

As for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that Dr. Kwan-Gett mentioned at the last board meeting, I told the board that the Fauci book revealed plenty of the ingrained, corrupting conflicts of interests for the approval of vaccines. Those were detailed in my written comments I submitted the Thursday night before the Wednesday meeting. I then said, “So all of you should have read them by now.”

Below are excerpts from the Fauci book as part of my submitted comments that the board members should have read, starting with Fauci’s disregard for conflicts of interests concerning the COVID-19 shots:

Top of page 75: Dr. Fauci populated the key FDA and CDC committees with NIAID, NIH, and Gates Foundation grantees and loyalists to insure rubber-stamp approvals for his mRNA vaccines, without any long-term injury studies. More than half of FDA’s VRBPAC committee, which approved EUAs for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, and granted final licensure to the Pfizer vaccine, were grant recipients from NIH, NIAID, BMGF, and pharmaceutical companies. More than half the CDC’s ACIP committee participants were similarly compromised.

From the footnote citations, these were some of the tools used to validate the above claims if you want to play around with the data too:

Bottom of page 136: The 2006 meeting of CDC’s ACIP provides an illustrative blueprint for how Tony Fauci and his Pharma partners use their “principal investigators” to control the key FDA and CDC panels that license and “recommend” new vaccines for addition to the childhood schedule. That 2006 ACIP panel recommended two new blockbuster Merck shots: the Gardasil HPV vaccine for all girls ages nine through twenty-six,[footnote 76] and three doses of a Merck rotavirus vaccine, Rotateq, for infants at ages two, four, and six months.[footnote 77] Both Bill Gates[footnote 78] and Tony Fauci (via NIAID)[footnote 79] had provided seed and clinical trial funding for the development of both Gardasil and the rotavirus vaccine.[80,81] Merck maintained it had not tested either vaccine against an inert placebo in pre-approval trials, so no one could scientifically predict if the vaccines would avert more injuries or cancers than they would cause. Nevertheless, the sister FDA panel, VRBPAC, approved Gardasil—to prevent cervical cancer—without requiring proof that the vaccine prevented any sort of cancer, and despite strong evidence from Merck’s clinical trial that Gardasil could dramatically raise risks of cancer and autoimmunity in some girls.[82] ACIP, nevertheless, effectively mandated both jabs. Gardasil would be the most expensive vaccine in history, costing patients $420 for the three-jab series and generating revenues of over $1 billion annually for Merck.[83] That year, nine of the thirteen ACIP panel members and their institutions collectively received over $1.6 billion of grant money from NIH and NIAID. Pharma and Dr. Fauci similarly rig virtually all the critical drug approval panels using this strategy of populating them with PIs who, bound by financial fealty to Pharma and NIAID funders, reliably approve virtually every new drug upon which they deliberate—with or without safety studies. From 1999 to 2000, Government Oversight Committee (GOC) Chairman Republican Congressman Dan Burton investigated the systemic corruption of these panels during two years of intense investigations and hearings. According to Burton, “CDC routinely allows scientists with blatant conflicts of interest to serve on influential advisory committees that make recommendations on new vaccines . . . while these same scientists have financial ties, academic affiliations and other . . . interests in the products and companies for which they are supposed to be providing unbiased oversight.”

Since another doctor has been getting a lot of camera time and quotes in the media lately, I had to tell the board about Dr. Paul Offit who’s been criticizing every move that Kennedy makes. “His morals and ethics at the ACIP and VRBPAC were at a zero with a big hole in the middle,” I said. “And if I were Kennedy, I would have fired him, too.”

Below are some excerpts from the Fauci book about Paul Offit as part of my submitted comments to the board:

During the 1998 ACIP session, Dr. Paul Offit sat as one of five full voting members. (There were five additional nonvoting members.) His Rotateq codeveloper, Stanley Plotkin, also sat on the committee. The ACIP Committee unanimously recommended Wyeth’s RotaShield vaccine. The August 2000 Congressional investigation found that the majority of ACIP members were conflicted in that vote. That report found that seven out of ten ACIP working group committee members who voted to approve the rotavirus vaccine in June 1998 had financial ties to the pharmaceutical companies that were developing different versions of the vaccine. According to the Congressional Report: The Chairman served on Merck’s Immunization Advisory Board.

One member was under contract with the Merck vaccine division, received funds from various vaccine manufacturers, including Pasteur (now Sanofi), and was under contract as a principal investigator from SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member (of that same ACIP panel) received a salary from Merck as well as other payments from Merck.

Another member was participating in vaccine studies with Merck, Wyeth (now Pfizer), and SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member received grants from Merck and SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member shared a patent on his own rotavirus vaccine funded by a $350,000 grant for Merck to develop this vaccine and was a paid consultant to Merck. The last of these bullet points referred to Paul “I Have No Conflicts” Offit. Dr. Tony Fauci’s and Pharma’s corrupt control of those two panels allowed Wyeth to obtain both an FDA license and a CDC “recommendation” without having to genuinely safety test this product, a process that would have revealed terrible risks. Even the truncated trials of Wyeth’s RotaShield, conducted with no placebo, revealed serious side effects in babies, including “failure to thrive,” fevers high enough to cause brain injury, and a condition called intussusception, wherein a child’s intestines telescope into themselves, causing an agonizing blockage that, in some instances, results in death. ACIP pulled RotaShield from the market in October 1999 due to the many children who, predictably, suffered intussusception. Suspension of Rotavirus Vaccine After Reports of Intussusception ---United States, 1999 VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, contains fifty reports of vaccine-related intussusception for the year 1999. Paul Offit’s shrewd maneuvering through this sequence of events opened an unobstructed path to approval and enormous riches for his own rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq. Finally, in 2010, after its introduction, NIH learned that Offit’s vaccine, RotaTeq, also contained the porcine retrovirus that causes an HIV-like syndrome called “wasting disease” in pigs. Neither Dr. Fauci nor any other agency has ever funded a study to establish the safety of injecting their dangerous pig retroviruses into babies. Millions of American children have now been inoculated with the virus, thanks to Offit. In 2006, ACIP added Offit’s vaccine to the schedule, allowing Offit and his business partners to sell his patent rights for the formulation to Merck for $186 million. Offit made a declared profit of over $20 million as a result of this series of transactions. Offit reported, in a gushing 2008 Newsweek story, that the millions he made from his rotavirus caper was “like winning the lottery.” In a less-adoring assessment of the scam, UPI journalist Dan Olmsted and coauthor Mark Blaxill accused Offit of “voting himself rich.” The disturbing saga of Paul Offit and his rotavirus vaccine illustrates how Tony Fauci’s PIs stuff the sausages at HHS. [footnote #114: Dan Olmstead and Mark Blaxill, “Voting Himself Rich: CDC Vaccine Adviser Made $29 Million Or More After Using Role to Create Market,” Age of Autism (Feb 16, 2009)]

Instead of sitting at the table with the other board members, Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett was on Zoom, so I could not stare him down as I normally like to do. So, I look up at one of the screens and said, “And, you know Tao, that was a real cheap shot you took at the last board meeting when you said that the new set of ACIP members did not have the technical expertise that the terminated seventeen members had without backing that up with any concrete comparisons of data and without even mentioning the conflicts of interest that Kennedy has revealed. And that’s the difference between Kennedy and you: He knows how to back up his claims whereas you don’t.”

I then invited Kwan-Gett to back up his ACIP claims:

And it just doesn’t make sense to me that you can possibly think that any of those terminated ACIP members have as much technical expertise as the new ACIP co-chair Dr. Robert Malone, because I have been following his work closely for the past four years and am very familiar with professional background, starting with his inventing with nine patents of the mRNA platform for vaccines in at University of California at San Diego in 1989. And so I challenge you when you give your DOH update to name one person of the terminated seventeen who has as much technical expertise as Dr. Robert Malone.

And so when given the chance to back up his ACIP claims during his Department of Health (DOH) update later that morning, Kwan-Gett gave the following response:

The dismissal of CDC scientists, the removal of the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and policy shifts, seemingly without input from subject matter experts, have created unprecedented instability at CDC. We are seeing clear departures from science-based policies, and more are expected.

As soon as he said this, I whispered to myself, “Seemingly without input from subject matter experts?” All Kwan-Gett had to do was read chapter one of the Fauci book to learn that Kennedy had been in touch with the medical experts on the forefront of successful early protocols that could have ended the COVID-19 pandemic in just a few months, as was done, according to page thirteen of the Fauci book, in China by April 2020. Those medical experts whom Kennedy had been consulting and interviewing were Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Harvey Risch, Paul Marik, David Brownstein, Ryan Cole, Joe Varon, and Vladimir Zelenko.

Kwan-Gett then said, “Recently, for example. ACIP issued recommendations on the MMRV vaccine, which is against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, also called chickenpox.And these recommendations presented no new safety data to justify limiting parental choice and access.”

I wanted to yell out to him, “New safety data? We have no safety data all. That’s why the ACIP revised the recommendations.” Court-ordered documents by the Informed Consent Action Network’s (ICAN) has detailed evidence of lack of safety trials for vaccines. The heading for their table reads, “None of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.”

Only two of the seventeen shots on the list below used an inert placebo – COVID and Dengvaxia. The control group for the COVID-19 shot was implemented for just six months, after which the study was unblinded where the control group members were given the shot. Even though the dengue shot finally used an inert placebo over a 5-year period, it is not used in the U.S. due to severe harm and death in children under 6.

Kwan-Gett then defied Kennedy’s revealing of the corrupted science coming from our federal agencies when he said the following:

And these changes disproportionately affect our most vulnerable children, those who receive vaccines through the Federal Vaccines for Children program. When federal agencies can no longer be relied upon to follow the science, states must step up, and that’s exactly what Washington has done. Our decision is to join Oregon, California, and Hawaii to create the West Coast Health Alliance, and our decision to issue a standing order for the COVID-19 vaccine were direct actions that we took to address the confusion and decreased access that has been occurring across Washington and across the country. So days after the FDA issued its recommendations limiting eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine, reports surfaced of confusion among pharmacists, and of major pharmacy chains suddenly requiring prescriptions or halting COVID-19 vaccinations altogether. And this is a real concern, because last respiratory virus season, over half of the COVID-19 vaccines given in Washington were administered at pharmacies, so anything that is a barrier to get immunized at pharmacies decreases Washingtonians’ access to vaccination.

I sat back in my chair and thought, well, now this must be good for Safeway who won’t have to change their marketing and can continue to use the shots as bait for unsuspecting shoppers wanting a 10-percent discount (Sorry, just a maximum of $20) on groceries with any vaccination, including the COVID-19 jabs.

The notable part of Safeway’s Coupon Footnote 2 says: $40 minimum purchase required. Must provide HIPAA Marketing Consent to confirm eligibility and receive pharmacy rewards. Must have a loyalty account. Offer discount provided as a digital coupon loaded to your loyalty account and automatically applied for your next grocery purchase in-store or online. Limit 1 coupon per transaction. Offer discount (and any qualifying grocery purchase where discount is applied) excludes prescription items, prescription co-payments, alcohol, tobacco, fuel, fluid dairy (including dairy substitutes), bus/commuter passes, fishing/hunting licenses and tags, stamps, money orders/transfers, ski/amusement park/event/lottery tickets, phone/gift cards, regulatory fees (e.g. bottle deposits, bag fees), and taxes.

“So on September 5th,” Kwan-Gett continued, “the Department of Health issued a standing order for COVID-19 vaccine, ensuring that anyone six months and older can receive protection without the barrier of needing a separate prescription.”

I shook my head in disgust at the screen for Kwan-Gett once again had fed the board false information about the need for a prescription. He obviously was not paying much attention to that late September ACIP meeting when the committee defeated a motion recommending that state and local jurisdictions require a prescription for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Following an extensive debate, the vote ended in a 6-6 tie. As ACIP chair, Martin Kulldorff’s “no” vote broke the tie, with the result that “The COVID-19 vaccines remain available to everyone ages 6 months and up, and the decision still allows for the vaccines to be covered by insurance.”

Kwan-Gett then said, “After the standing order came out, we received notes, many notes of thanks, and even voicemails, from Washingtonians grateful to have access to the COVID-19 vaccines as well as healthcare providers who were happy they would not have to write all the prescriptions that would be needed to vaccinate all the patients who wanted vaccine.”

I then gave Kwan-Gett credit for clarifying the parental rights’ issues concerning the standing order:

I want to clear up a couple of rumors that have been going on around the standing order. First, the standing order is not a mandate or requirement. Also, to address the concerns of the person during the public comments about parental autonomy, nothing in the standing order changes the rights of parents to decide what immunizations their children get. Like other vaccines, parental consent is required for children and teens to get COVID-19 vaccine. And that hasn’t changed with the standing order.

That public commenter referenced by Kwan-Gett was from Buckley, WA and had said the following:

I am against the standing order of COVID-19 vaccines. It’s recommended for ages six months to adult. First of all, there’s no prescription, individual prescription, and it discourages parental permission. On top of that, another concern are health concerns resulting from such diseases as cancer and myocarditis. It makes me really question the questionable science on this. And furthermore, as of June 3rd of this year, Robert Kennedy, the Secretary of HHS, removed the COVID-19 vax recommendations for healthy children and healthy pregnant moms from the CDC immunization schedule. Personally, with those concerns, I feel it’s unsafe for the public, and I wouldn’t recommend it’s use. It’s just better to just say no.

Kwan-Gett then referred to the “best available science” talking point, even as the Fauci book had revealed how corrupted it may be, to support the mission of the West Coast Health Alliance:

In addition to COVID-19 vaccine guidance, in preparation for the upcoming respiratory virus season, the West Coast Health Alliance also issued guidance for influenza vaccine and RSV vaccine. For the near term, the Alliance will continue to focus on vaccines to ensure that our states continue to have vaccine recommendations that are based on the best available science, and are aligned with trusted medical associations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

So, what is really happening is the Department of Health is shifting its allegiances from a corrupt federal agency that Kennedy is trying to fix, to trade associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that are rife with conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical manufacturers. [See also our Related article from ICWA News 9-24-25]

Journalist Paul D. Thacker, a former U.S. Senate investigator, has said that organizations such as the AAP have “pervasive” ties to Big Pharma:

When I was working to pass the Physician Payments Sunshine Act that requires corporations to disclose payments to doctors, we were aware that many physician organizations and patient advocacy groups are wallowing in Pharma cash. We sent dozens of letters to physician groups to uncover their Pharma ties, and the money is pervasive.

Furthermore, last September 4, The Highwire also pointed out that Kennedy is more than aware of these conflicts of interest:

Secretary Kennedy and others in the administration have also called out national medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for conflicts of interest with pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, and Sanofi.

In rapid fashion, Kwan-Gett whined some more:

It’s alarming to see Secretary Kennedy dismantling our federal public health system brick by brick. Earlier this year, the federal government tried to cancel funding that pays for mobile vaccine clinics and the staff who track disease outbreaks in our counties. They also cut $500 million in funding for developing new vaccines that could protect us from bird flu, or even help treat cancer in the future.

To top it all off, Kwan-Gett then resorted to the tiresome talking points about MMR vaccines and autism:

At the same time, CDC is trying to use a non-competitive contract to pay a private company to look for links between vaccines and autism, using data that other researchers won’t be able to access or confirm. Studies promoting the already debunked claim that vaccines cause autism will simply cause more fear of vaccines and justify future restrictions and decreased access.

Once again, Kwan-Gett did not back up his statement by ever mentioning where this debunked claim came from. If I were allowed to interrupt him, I would have mentioned that this debunked claim came from the Immunization Safety Review Committee of the Institute of Medicine (IOM), which was not a government agency or department but a totally private organization often hired and funded by the federal government and also, according to Gavin de Becker in his book Forbidden Facts, hired and funded by private industry, including cash-rich companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, speaking of corrupting conflicts of interest.

But the Safety Review Committee’s conclusion that there was no link between vaccines and autism was already embedded at the top of the meeting when Study Director Kathleen Stratton said, “The point of no return, the line we will not cross in public policy is ‘Pull the vaccine, Change the schedule.’ We wouldn’t say ‘Compensate [the injured].’ We wouldn’t say ‘Pull the vaccine.’ We wouldn’t say ‘Stop the program.’” The Chair of the committee, Dr. Marie McCormick, further cemented the conclusion that the co-opted committee had already committed to reach before they even started: “[ CDC] wants us to declare, well, these things are pretty safe on a population basis.” “We are not ever going to come down that [autism] is a true side effect.”

Gavin de Becker then explained this dialogue for the reader:

So that’s that then. No matter what they might have learned over many months to come, even that some childhood vaccines are dangerous to some children, they had drawn the line they would not cross. No vaccines would be pulled no matter what, no programs would be stopped no matter what, and no schedule of childhood vaccines would be changed — no matter what. With the ending embedded in the beginning, they marched into their real work: how to artfully say what they had to say, while artfully avoiding what they must not say.

A few pages later, Gavin de Becker further drove this point home about the meeting:

Dr. Goodman said, “It actually hides the fact that we are making a judgement that it is not causal.” Those words (“we are making a judgement that it is not causal”) were spoken on Day One, months before they completed their supposed review. The whole theatrical production that followed is comprised of scene after scene establishing that they had already decided the big issues.

WA BOH Denies Another Petition to End Water Fluoridation; Appeal filed

After three public comments and then a presentation of four slides from Staff Member Shay Bauman, the Washington State Board of Health denied Petition #23, which requested the Board to advise against adding fluoridation chemicals to public drinking water for the purpose of treating people or animals.

Two of the public comments supported approval of the petition, while one public comment opposed it.

Petitioner Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH commented that Washington law is clear that highly toxic substances fall into narrow categories.

Fluoride’s intended use in water is to treat dental disease, not pests. If it’s not treated as a drug, the only remaining classification is as a poison — and endorsing the addition of a poison to public water is incompatible with the Board’s duty to assure safe drinking water.

He then said that under state law, substances with significant toxicity may be legally marketed only as a poison, a pesticide, or a drug. Because community water fluoridation is intended to prevent dental caries, it does not fit the pesticide category. Advocates argue that if the Department of Health maintains that fluorides in public drinking water are not drugs, the policy effectively endorses adding a poison to the water supply.

Osmunson also noted that fluoride products intended for ingestion — whether in water or tablet form — have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for preventing tooth decay. “By definition, unapproved drugs are illegal to market for that purpose,” he said. “Washington families deserve assurance of safety that meets modern drug-evaluation standards.”

“Fluoride products intended for ingestion, whether in water or tablet form, have never been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for preventing tooth decay,” Bill said to the board. “Under federal law, such unapproved drugs are considered illegal drugs.”

ICWA Member Lisa Templeton asked the board to accept the petition and to file the formal change request (form CR101).

“This matter pertains to three principles. Clarity, consistency, and consent,” she said, adding the following detail:

First, clarity. Clear language would protect public agencies, water systems, and the public by aligning state practice with federal definitions. It avoids gray areas where health decisions get made without safeguards.

Second, consistency. When a substance is used for therapeutic purposes, standard regulatory practice provides that the appropriate scientific gatekeeper is the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. FDA review is the proper channel for evidence-based decisions on safety, effectiveness, dose, and labeling. Requiring drug-intended additives to have FDA approval brings Washington into a familiar, defensible framework and reduces liability risk for utilities and local governments who are pressured via statute to implement and retain therapeutic policy using only their engineering tools to administer medicine.

And lastly, informed consent. Informed consent is the idea that medical decisions must be transparent, voluntary, and individualized. Drinking water is universal. Dosing cannot be tailored by age, body weight, medical condition, or medication interactions. Residents can’t opt out at the tap. When an intervention is framed as disease prevention, the ethical course is to keep those decisions between patients and their clinicians. Rather than through public works. Aligning the regulation with drug definitions honors the public’s right to know and choose.

Lisa concluded her supporting remarks with:

Adopting the petition’s approach would give clarity, ensure consistency with federal drug approval standards, and uphold consent. I respectfully urge you to accept the petition and direct staff to file a CR101 today.

ARCORA Policy Director Alison Mondi spoke against accepting the petition.

“ARCORA is the foundation of the nonprofit dental benefits company Delta Dental of Washington, and we share a vision of good oral health for all, with no one left behind,” she commented to the board. “The American Dental Association has thoroughly reviewed recent reports and studies, and they remain steadfastly supportive of fluoridation as safe and effective for their patients and communities.”

Delving into ARCORA’s reasoning for this position, Mondi added:

Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood condition, and yet it is almost completely preventable. When kids have painful cavities, it can impact school attendance, behavior, and their ability to concentrate in class. For adults, painful dental disease can result in poor nutrition, make it much harder to land or keep a job, and affect chronic conditions like diabetes. And so, ARCORA Foundation thanks the State Board of Health for your ongoing recognition of the public health benefits of fluoride, and in this time of increased misinformation and disinformation about public health and science, we ask for your continued support for proven measures like fluoridation for our residents.

Besides Bauman’s slide presentation, Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett participated in the presentation process by discussing the bioethics of water fluoridation:

When Assistant Secretary Lauren Jenks and I presented the report to you, there was interest in looking at the findings through a public health ethics lens. And we are planning on that. We are still in the planning phase, and have identified two local health departments. The department will also be reviewing past ethics reviews related to community water fluoridation. In general, these kinds of ethics reviews look at key principles, such as beneficence, non-malfeasance, which means doing no harm, justice, autonomy, and the benefit to the population. And the goal of the ethics review will be to understand how community water fluoridation lines up with these principles.

But all that discussion concerning ethical principles fell to the side on the technical matter that the Board of Health could only follow recommendations set by the EPA, not the FDA, because only the EPA carries the authority on water fluoridation issues. And with that in mind, the board once again voted unanimously to reject Bill’s petition.

On Monday, Bill received his written rejection of his petition from the Board of Health. In response, he has filed an appeal to the governor and attorney general, which begins as follows:

Appeal of Denial of Petition for Rulemaking (WAC 246-290-220: Drinking Water Materials and Additives) Pursuant to RCW 34.05.330(3), I respectfully appeal the Washington State Board of Health’s denial of my August 24, 2025 petition to amend WAC 246-290-220. The Board’s October 13, 2025 denial rests on legal and scientific errors that leave fluoride without appropriate regulatory classification or safety assurance.

Under the heading “Governor’s Oversight Responsibility,” Bill wrote the following:

As chief executive, you are vested under RCW 43.06.010 with the duty to ensure that agencies act within statutory and constitutional limits. Because the Board’s denial rests on a misinterpretation of federal and state law, I respectfully request your intervention to restore compliance and protect public health. This appeal seeks not policy change, but lawful alignment of Washington’s rules with existing federal drug and state poison law.

Lot’s of not-so-good news this week needs some humor. Please add your own caption for the RFK picture…

What’s RFK Jr. thinking here…Send a caption in the comments.