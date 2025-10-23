In this issue: The enigma of Governor Ferguson’s public health alliances; Healing for the A.G.E.S. this weekend; and there’s a lot of buzz right now promoting shingles shots. Are they really safe and effective?

The Enigma of Governor Ferguson’s Public Health Alliances

“Wow, this is getting more and more wackier each day!”

That’s what Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez said after Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced on October 15 that he was “joining with other governors across the United States to launch the Governors Public Health Alliance, a new nonpartisan initiative bringing together governors across state lines to strengthen coordination, preparedness and response on public health issues.”

Notice that Ferguson said that this is a “nonpartisan initiative.” According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, nonpartisan means “not partisan especially free from party affiliation, bias, or designation.”

But the following fifteen governors in this public health alliance are all Democrats.

Obviously, the credibility of this alliance has not got off to much of a start when it lies about its partisanship. So much for restoring the public’s trust.

What Natalie Chavez meant in her comment about this getting more whackier each day is this is not Ferguson’s first alliance with other states. Earlier in the year, Ferguson joined forces with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Hawaii’s Governor Joshua Green to form the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), and are now issuing unified vaccine recommendations.

The WCHA’s first shot was fired at HHS Robert Kennedy Jr. when they issued a joint statement condemning him for dismissing all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The governor’s press release from Los Angeles only served to wreck their credibility at the get-go with this goof:

Secretary Kennedy claimed that the members of ACIP – experts and physicians that develop recommendations on the use of vaccines – were fueling a “crisis of public trust.” In reality, ACIP has served the nation for 60 years as the trusted, rigorous reference for the nation’s immunization recommendations. ACIP members — who have included current and past employees of the Public Health Departments of California, Oregon, and Washington – have extensive immunization expertise, are carefully screened for major conflicts of interest and selected through a lengthy process. The unprecedented, abrupt removal of all current ACIP members less than three weeks from their next meeting is deeply troubling for the health of the nation.

No, Governor Ferguson, in reality, anyone who has read Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, as detailed in the June 18, 2025 issue of ICWA Weekly News, would understand the need for this ACIP overhaul.

So, the whacky reasoning behind the governors’ condemning Kennedy for overhauling ACIP can stem from only three possibilities:

They never read Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci They read the book but forgot how it detailed industry capture of most committee members, or They’re politicians (and just posturing for their pharma donors).

After Ferguson’s cheap shot at Kennedy on behalf of the WCHA, the next question is: what specific actions will he take as part of the Governors Public Health Alliance. So far, we only know the following quote:

I’m proud to join this Alliance of governors across the country who are committed to protecting the health of our residents. Diseases don’t stop at state or national borders — and preparedness shouldn’t either. By joining forces, we will act faster and communicate better to ensure our communities stay healthy.

Ferguson then took on the role of marketing agent for Big Pharma when the only specific topic raised in his press release was ‘vaccines:’

The Governors Public Health Alliance will facilitate this cross-state collaboration by bringing together regional and other groups to share best practices and surface common challenges, elevating national considerations for vaccine policy and regulatory solutions to keep science front and center. The Alliance welcomes further engagement across Governors’ Offices and with public health associations and other relevant groups.

And of all the vaccines he could have mentioned in the press release, let alone other health issues he could have addressed, he only brought up the COVID-19 jab:

Participating states have already begun sharing best practices, receiving briefings from public health experts and coordinating on executive actions governors can take to strengthen public health protections, including standing orders or directives to preserve access to COVID-19 vaccines.

By saying “to preserve access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Governor Ferguson is misleading the public with fearmongering. The reality is Kennedy and the ACIP have taken no actions to limit access to these jabs, although ACIP committee did come close during their late September ACIP meeting when the committee defeated a motion recommending that state and local jurisdictions require a prescription for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Following an extensive debate, the vote ended in a 6-6 tie. As ACIP chair, Martin Kulldorff’s “no” vote broke the tie, with the result that “The COVID-19 vaccines remain available to everyone ages 6 months and up, and the decision still allows for the vaccines to be covered by insurance.”

ICWA Weekly News 10-15-25

We can say, based on a straw poll of ICWA members, that the more than 80% of the Washington population who aren’t taking COVID shots anymore are getting pretty tired of subsidizing the 20% who are still in fear and getting repeated shots.

The press release also mentions that the “Governors Public Health Alliance is supported by the Governors Action Alliance (GovAct), a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative that supports governors in protecting fundamental freedoms, including public health. The Alliance is advised by leading public health experts, including former CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, former Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and Dr. Raj Panjabi, former White House Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. As an initiative of GovAct, the Alliance will also be advised by GovAct’s Bipartisan Advisory Board of former governors and former senior federal officials.” The GPHA website was not active when this article was originally published.

The

also dug into the GPHA with coverage on

, noting how the alliance says it will work with global partners, implying they would skip over U.S. borders, Federal agencies and policies.

The Governor’s press release also quoted former CDC Director Cohen:

With many health threats at our doorstep, collaboration and communication between Governors is essential to protect the health of families and save lives. This alliance creates the framework to support the national coordination needed to safeguard communities.

Cohen is a prime reflection of the night and day changes from old guard at the CDC to Kennedy’s new guard, as best illustrated in an October 24, 2024 article in The Defender when the old ACIP recommended two COVID-19 boosters during the 2024-2025 season for people ages 65 and older and for younger people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The committee also recommended that immunocompromised people ages 6 months and older take “additional doses” of the shot — three or more — based on shared clinical decision-making between doctor and patient. The vote for all three new COVID-19 vaccine recommendations was unanimous, despite concerns about ‘Vaccine Fatigue.’

CDC Director Mandy Cohen endorsed the recommendations after the meeting, making them official CDC recommendations.

“CDC will continue to educate the public on how and when to get their updated vaccinations so they can risk less severe illness and do more of what they love,” Cohen said.

“ACIP loves advising that people receive the most vaccines possible,” internist Dr. Meryl Nass told The Defender, adding further, with some obvious sarcasm:

When ACIP talks about shared decision-making, what they mean is this: ‘We lack the data to recommend this vaccine for this group, so we could be criticized (or worse) for making an unscientific recommendation. But we really want you to have it. So we think the patient and doctor (who is much less educated about the minutiae regarding the vaccine than the ACIP members are) should together decide whether the patient should get it. That way we protect ourselves while maximizing the number of jabs.

Nass said that if ACIP members were serious about shared clinical decision-making, “They would put all their thoughts down so clinicians could become educated and then jointly evaluate the risks and benefits with patients.”

Are Shingles Shots Really Safe and Effective?

On October 13, MedPage reported that two doses of the recombinant shingles vaccine were better than one for older adults, according to two analyses of Medicare data.

MedPage provided a summary of the results behind this claim:

Among those who received at least one dose, the estimated 1-year vaccine effectiveness against any herpes zoster-related outcome was 56.1% (95% CI 53.1-59.0), and getting a second dose yielded a relative vaccine effectiveness of 67.9% (95% CI 64.2-71.3), reported Nadja Vielot, PhD, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

But one glaring question remains that the MedPage article does not address: Does 67.9 percent mean that the shots are actually effective? The results talk about ‘relative vaccine effectiveness,’ so we must ask “relative to what?” and “For how long?” We’ve seen how the great and powerful Fauci claimed high effectiveness of the COVID shots in the 94-95% range in protecting you against clinically recognizable disease. Relative measures provide misinformation as the Science Direct article from 2022 explained, titled Relative risk reduction: Misinformative measure in clinical trials and COVID-19 vaccine efficacy.

In response to the Vielot et al study behind the second shingles dose recommendation, Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH wrote last Sunday in The Focal Points that the increase in relative effectiveness from 56 to 68 percent was hardly anything to get excited about.

He started his article with a personal experience:

About ten years ago, I took the shingles vaccine Zostavax® at my doctor’s recommendation. I had chicken pox as a child and never thought much about shingles. I remember my arm blew up a like a red swollen log for days after the live attenuated vaccine. I wondered if I had any benefit today.

Dr. McCullough then did his own review of the Vielot study:

Vielot et al took 12 trials of the zoster vaccine and used Medicare claims to identify cases of shingles; Vaccine effectiveness against any HZ (herpes zoster) outcome was 56.1% (95% CI, 53.1% to 59.0%), with similar VE between immunocompetent (56.5% [CI, 53.2% to 59.5%]) and immunocompromised (54.2% [CI, 44.7% to 62.1%]) individuals. Individuals vaccinated with ZVL in the past 10 years benefited from RZV. A second RZV dose conferred an additional 67.9% effectiveness against any HZ outcome. So even a booster, which I have declined, would only push theoretical protection to 68% for a few years. In 2025, the only shingles vaccine available in the US is Shingrix. The older vaccine, Zostavax, was discontinued in the US in 2020. The main lesson here is don’t expect a shingles vaccine to fully protect against this painful illness. In my view it is better to stay in good shape, avoid serious intercurrent illness, and seek early treatment with valacyclovir and prednisone if Zoster strikes.

So, that’s the point: Don’t expect a shingles jab to fully protect you from this illness. Another way to think about it is if a vaccine is 50% effective, one could look at that as a flip of a coin as compared to not taking the shot and getting treatment IF you contract shingles. Furthermore, are the shots worth the side effects, such as Dr. McCullough’s arm blowing up like a swollen log for days? We do know for sure that Dr. McCullough is far from being the only one to have had side effects from this shot.

The MedAlerts website lists the disease for vaccine type as shingles (VARZOS), for varicella zoster.

MedAlerts reports 132,063 adverse events after shingles shots. The first one was reported in 2006, which was a full recovery from a swollen tongue.

But, in the United States and its territories, 566 deaths have followed the shingles shots.

In Washington, 2,698 adverse events have followed the shingles shots:

Four of those cases in Washington resulted in death.

The first reported death was in 2013 from the discontinued shot Zostavax. But the other three deaths followed the currently-available Shingrix shots:

VAERS ID: 743447. This 65-year-old female died the same day after taking only the Shingrix shot on April 5, 2018. The preexisting conditions were dry eyes and bladder problems. The submitted write-up reads, “Patient’s daughter came to the pharmacy at 5:30PM on April 5, 2018 and informed us patient died.” The diagnostic lab data adds, “Don’ t know the cause of death. Tried calling family and unable to reach them.”

VAERS ID: 794461. The death of the 79-year-old male occurred seven days after taking just the Shingrix shot on November 19, 2018. The submitted write-up reads, “Approximately one week after administration cause of death reported to be cardio/pulmonary failure.”

VAERS ID: 1993605. The 70-year old male died one day after taking just the Shingrix shot on December 27, 2021. The preexisting conditions were hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. The submitted write-up reads as follows: “At time of vaccination no adverse events where noted. Per patient wife, we were informed on 12/30/2021 at around 11am patient had experienced a heart attack in the early morning of 12/28/2021 and passed away around 3 am. Wife was directed by providers at the hospital to contact us asked that we report event to VAERS due to concern with timing.”

How deadly is shingles? What is the risk of dying from it? The CDC, without providing a link, says:

One study estimated 96 deaths occur each year where herpes zoster was the underlying cause (0.28–0.69 per 1 million population). Almost all of the deaths were in older adults or those with weakened immune systems.

Given the above MedAlerts/VAERS data, the risk of death from a shingles shot is non-zero (definitely a possibility). Perhaps the current HHS administration would take an honest look at the calculable risks and benefits of getting shingles and treatment effectiveness versus the shot’s effectiveness, discounted for the risks.

And in a seeming marketing push for the shingles vaccines, other articles are coming out claiming secondary benefits from taking the shots, such as this October 19th article Shingles Vaccine Lowers Risk of Dementia, Major Cardiovascular Events.

The findings claimed, without providing the actual study from the Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) conference 2025, that:

Being vaccinated against shingles decreased the risk of heart disease, dementia and death in people age 50 and older.

Vaccination against shingles halved participants’ risk of vascular dementia, while lowering risk of serious cardiovascular issues like blood clots and heart attack or stroke by a quarter.

Okay. Interesting. But what are these claims relative to? Reading just a little into the short article we find the fly in their ointment:

Researchers compared outcomes from the shingles vaccine to the pneumococcal vaccine and found that adults who had received the shingles vaccine had a 50% lower risk of vascular dementia, 27% lower risk of blood clots, 25% lower risk of heart attack or stroke and 21% lower risk of death.

We’re shocked that they were this honest about the claims measuring relative differences between shingles shot victims to pneumococcal shot victims - not to an unvaccinated group. Usually they hide that information in the tiny footnotes. It reminds us of the vaccine testing no-inert-placebo pyramid diagrammed by ICAN.

The childhood vaccine schedule Placebo Pryamid Scheme as drawn up by Informed Consent Action Network, where no vaccines were ever properly tested with an inert placebo. Rather, the safety profile of each new vaccine is compared relative safety profile of another vaccine. The earliest vaccines were just regarded as generally safe, so they must be a good baseline. This situation could be hiding mounting injuries to the entire vaccinated population and could be behind the drastic risk in chronic disease.

