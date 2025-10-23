ICWA News & Action Alerts

> We can say, based on a straw poll of ICWA members, that the more than 80% of the Washington population who aren’t taking COVID shots anymore are getting pretty tired of subsidizing the 20% who are still in fear and getting repeated shots.

Ah, but WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE PHARMA PROFITS??????

I can't affix here screencaps regarding the AFSCME contracts from fall of 2022 where just one bargaining unit of WFSE in just one contract was offered $1,000 incentive payments to its 35,000 members to "get their covid boosters."

That's $35m in taxpayer bling offered up to juice Pharma vaxx numbers (if the likes of Erica Weintraub and other "outreach specialists" can scare or harass citizens into holding out their arms for the Mystery Juice).

Just one contract, one unit, one year.

Imagine how many more examples of this could be found and brought to light.

Meanwhile as AAA reports a national average (AVERAGE!) gas price of around $3 a gallon, WA state is #3 on the list of highest prices in the nation ($4.37 for regular).

https://gasprices.aaa.com/todays-state-averages/

And will you look at that--of the top 10 highest-price states, SIX (CA, HI, WA, OR, ID, IL) have governors on the "nonpartisan" "public" "health" "alliance"!!! They're selling out their residents/taxpayers to MULTIPLE tentacles of the GloboCthulhu at once!!

Now that's blue state efficiency!!!!!

Great job as always. And good info on the shingles shot.

