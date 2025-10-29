🎃 In this issue: Big Cities Health Coalition dishes out and then takes back vaccine statement; Washington Vaccine Association admits $4 million worth of RSV and COVID-19 Shots were wasted; and a Halloween treat - the DOH launches a measles 🦠 fear-mongering map

October 24, 2025 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

What’s Making Our Children Sick?

Guest: Michelle Perro, MD, author of What’s Making Our Children Sick, discusses agrochemicals, genetic food modifications, and pesticide residues in the food supply that are adding to the rising rate of chronic disorders in American children. Drawing on patient cases and clinical insights, she provides hope for healing and a healthy future.

The amendment eliminates the provision that the five lots of poliovirus vaccine used in clinical trials be manufactured as consecutive lots and that the five lots be shown to have satisfactory results in all prescribed tests…[to make] requirements concerning clinical studies more flexible…

And continues on page 23007:

…questions have been raised in litigation about whether the vaccine used in the clinical trials conducted in 1962 for the approval of the sole license for oral poliovirus vaccine met all of the technical requirements in § 630.11. FDA believes it is in the interest of the public health to make the amendment effective as soon as possible to make certain that questions concerning whether the vaccine lots used in the original clinical trials technically conformed with the requirements of the additional standards in 21 CFR 630.10 to 630.17 do not cast doubt on the safety of the vaccine and on the continued viability of the polio immunization program… FDA emphasizes that the lots used in the clinical trials submitted in support of the license were properly judged to be safe for purposes of the initial licensure decision and that, in view of the technical nature of any possible deficiencies in the lots, FDA does not believe that action to revoke the license under § 601.5 is warranted. However, although the continued availability of the vaccine may not be in immediate jeopardy, any possible doubts, whether or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist in view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum extent consistent with the nation’s public health objectives. Accordingly, because of the importance of the vaccine and of maintaining public confidence in the immunization program that depends on it, good cause exists to issue these amendments as a final rule effective immediately. The fact that the amendment relieves a restriction also justifies making the rule effective immediately.

Doesn’t that explain the intractable stances our public health agencies take to ignore vax injury, create biased studies, and gaslight anyone who wants to cast doubt on the vaccine program?

Big Cities Health Coalition Dishes Out and Then Takes Back Vaccine Statement

Last Friday, Conservative Ladies of America reported that while Democrat governors are busy launching multi-state health alliances, their urban counterparts have been quietly coordinating and taking big money through a lesser known public health network: the Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC).

So, what is the BCHC? Their home page reveals the following:

The Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) is a forum for the leaders of America’s largest metropolitan health departments to exchange strategies and jointly address issues to promote and protect the health and safety of the 61 million people they serve. Together, these public health officials directly affect the health and well-being of nearly 1 in 5 Americans.

Over the weekend, that same home page had a “Vaccine Statement”:

We are united behind a simple statement: Get vaccinated.

But a click on their website on Monday shows that that statement is not there. Furthermore, their October 20, 2025 letter, which Conservative Ladies of America had revealed, was also on its website through this past weekend but removed on Monday.

Here’s the letter that was removed from their website, but still available by internet search as an uploaded website file:

In fact, the BCHC letter made national news with CNN’s coverage.

Repeating the Conservative Ladies of America’s commentary on the letter:

Their October 2025 letter directly rebukes federal officials, under the Trump administration, for “spreading false claims” about vaccines and “limiting access” through revised immunization schedules…revised to give citizens the right to make their own decision. You know, “my body, my choice.” They say it’s about “protecting families” and “keeping schools open.” Of course, they’ll have to shut things down if they don’t get enough citizens to take the jab…that seems to be what they’re getting at. All the while, they claim to be fighting misinformation.

After the Monday morning overhaul at the BCHC website, the only reference to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. at the federal level is under “related content” at the bottom of its frontline blog page:

But clicking on this link leads to a defunct page:

So, we will keep an eye on Big Cities Health Coalition to see whether they republish its vaccine statement back to the site. In the meantime, this statement and letter let’s the public know who they are, and, as expected, one of those big cities is Seattle. One of the two dozen signatures on this letter was by Faisal Khan, who, since June 2022, has been the director of public health for Seattle and King County.

Dr. Faisal Khan appointed as next King County health director | Seattle Weekly

Kahn replaced interim director Dennis Worsham, who was appointed last June 9 to be Washington’s new secretary of health.

It is no surprise that Khan has been pushing for vaccines since part of his biography shows that he once was part of the WHO Expanded Program on Immunization. That’s right; it’s the same World Health Organization in which Bill Gates once said to them, “Our priorities are your priorities.”

At one time, Bill Gates was WHO’s No. 1 funder, contributing more to WHO’s $4.84 billion biennial budget than any member-state government.

In an October 3, 2022 article, The Defender wrote the following:

Many have pointed out that Gates, through his billions in donations to the WHO, has significant leverage over the WHO’s decisions. In September 2021, Astrid Stuckelberger, Ph.D., a WHO insider, blew the whistle on Gates, explaining how the WHO is, in fact, controlled by Gates, who in turn dictates policy for his own personal financial benefit.

It should be further noted that the secretary of health whom Dennis Worsham replaced, Umair Shah, had once completed a global health policy internship at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Switzerland.

At the moment, we can only speculate as to why the BCHC took down its vaccine letter and statement. It could be that they didn’t want to bite the hand that feeds them, so to speak, for Conservative Ladies of America further revealed that, according to USAspending.gov, BCHC was awarded $5.775 million in August 2024 under a CDC cooperative agreement (CDC-RFA-PW-24-0080).

Conservative Ladies of America wrote, “The BCHC is quietly building a parallel public health narrative from within the system with federal grant money!”

Maybe their funding can be used to keep a cleaner website with fewer broken links and now-you-see-em, now-you-don’t posts.

Washington Vaccine Association Admits $4 million Waste of RSV and COVID-19 Shots

The pressing discussion at the October 23rd Washington Vaccine Association (WVA) meeting was the tossing out of unused RSV and COVID-19 shots.

On August 8th, the Washington Office of Immunization sent out these statements in a letter to subscribers of their mailing list:

In state fiscal year 2024, 20% of the RSV and COVID-19 products distributed to providers went unused. Some doses expired before they could be administered, others were lost due to storage and handling errors, and additional doses were wasted through other means. The resulting return and wastage cost of approximately $4 million is unsustainable. We must work together to reduce this waste and protect the financial sustainability of our universal vaccine purchase program. COVID-19 and Nirsevimab are among the costliest vaccines in the program. Currently, more than 11,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccine remain in the field and are at risk of being wasted. Approximately 1,800 vials of Nirsevimab will expire on October 31, 2025, and an additional 3,200 vials will expire on November 30, 2025. While there is no shortage of COVID-19 or RSV vaccine, we need your help to be good stewards of these valuable resources so we can continue to maintain a system that supports equitable access and operational efficiency for providers across our state.

ICWA Director Bob Runnells reported back snarkily from the meeting:

“They lost 20 percent of their RSV and COVID products. We’re left to wonder what ‘wasted through other means’ means? Did they fall off the back of a truck, like some TVs do in Manhattan? Were they stolen from the pharmacies and resold on the street to vaccine junkies? Were they slipped in to a new vaccine study as counterfeit placebo?”

ICWA director Lisa Templeton says that her biggest takeaway from the meeting was the WVA’s revealing of it’s “partnership” with the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (WCAAP), as reflected at the bottom of the Office of Immunization letter and as mentioned multiple times.

“WCAAP is going to ‘coach’ providers and create additional training modules for them, among other steps to reduce ‘waste,” says Lisa. “I wish I could submit a public records request (PRR) to find out what WCAAP is being paid for this, if anything. But the WVA is not subject to PRRs!”

Lisa also points out that the meeting slides showed there’s also a new data sharing agreement between the Department of Health, WVA, and WCAAP. “Will the whole WCAAP have access to the database setting forth the name of every poor child who gets shot up in WA?,” Lisa asks.

More alarming, under “Active Issues” on its website, the WCAAP is supporting legislation for the Department of Health to bypass ACIP vaccine recommendations.

Like never before, vaccines are at the crossroads of politics and policy. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has been dismissed and replaced; meanwhile, vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, are on the rise — reaching their highest levels in over 30 years. In Washington state, families benefit from a Universal Vaccine Purchase system, allowing providers to receive vaccines at no cost via funds collected from payors by the Washington Vaccine Association (WVA). This system ensures broad, equitable access to childhood vaccines. Current state law ties vaccine purchases to ACIP recommendations. With the increasing politization of the CDC, Washington State needs flexibility to base decisions on additional trusted medical sources. Solution WCAAP supports legislation in the 2026 legislative session to decouple state vaccine purchasing decisions from ACIP recommendations alone. Washington should allow its Department of Health to consult other credible, science-based authorities such as: American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)

American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)

The newly formed West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) This bill will be Department of Health request legislation.

So, the WCAAP is confident it’s solution will result in a DOH-requested bill? That seems definitive proof that this pharma-funded organization has direct access to the legislative floor.

The WCAAP then blew another hole through its credibility when it failed to provide a link to the source document of the WHO study to support its claims.

A study led by the World Health Organization showed that global immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives – or 6 lives every minute of every year – for the past 50 years. Most of the lives saved – 101 million – were those of infants. Children are uniquely vulnerable to vaccine preventable diseases. As an organization dedicated to the health and wellness of all children, we feel that defending this resource is among our highest obligations.

Given that the public has lost so much trust in these public health organizations, they will not suddenly trust them with their summary of an uncited study on estimates. What are the assumptions? How did they calculate the estimates? What are they hiding?

🎃 Just in time for Halloween, DOH Launches Measles Fear-mongering Map 🦠

Seemingly just in time for maximum fear, last week the Washington Department of Health (DOH) took on a new marketing strategy for Big Pharma by producing a “Measles Exposure Exposure Location Tracker.”

Here’s the start of their press release:

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has created a new online tool to help people see where measles exposures may have occurred in the state. The Measles Exposure Location Tracker shows public places where a person with contagious measles recently was. On October 13, 2025, a visitor with confirmed measles traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This tool helps people determine if they may have been exposed and take appropriate preventive measures.

The DOH also explains how to look out for these perceived enemies:

This new map brings together information from local health departments across Washington state into one convenient, easy-to-navigate platform. It is also mobile-friendly, making it easy to check potential exposure sites from any device. It’s designed to: Share clear, up-to-date information people can trust

Support local health departments by collecting exposure information in one place

Help the public understand their risk and what to do if they might have been exposed

Strengthen outbreak response by helping health officials prepare and communicate faster

Of course, the DOH can’t produce fear from those red dots if they don’t tell you what those dots can do to you. So, that’s what the DOH does next:

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when a person who is sick breathes, coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The virus can live on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours. Measles can cause serious life-threatening complications, especially in young children and people who are unvaccinated.

As if we haven’t seen this enough of this strategy with COVID-19, the DOH then promotes the measles shots to alleviate this fear:

The Media Playbook for Measles Looks a Lot Like Its COVID Playbook — This Time, Kids Are the Pawns • Children’s Health Defense

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the strongest protection against measles.

People who are not immune to measles and are exposed to the virus have a high risk of being infected. Getting vaccinated within 72 hours of first exposure can reduce the chance that a person will become infected or seriously ill. Washington has had 11 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025.

Information and vaccination are our strongest tools for preventing measles and keeping our communities safe,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Before there is another exposure, get the best protection available against measles by making sure that you and your family are up to date on MMR vaccine.

But why did the DOH not mention the 2,096 adverse events following the MMR shots?

Speaking of the mentioning of eleven cases of measles thus far in Washington, the DOH could have also mentioned the twenty-three cases of adverse events following the MMR shots in Washington reported to VAERS so far in 2025. Furthermore, it’s important to keep in mind the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study estimated that one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS.

Below are examples of the write-ups of adverse events in Washington following the MMR shots outside of the ones that were recorded as expired vaccines or extra doses:

Whole body rash starting 15 days after vaccination and worsening in severity over the next 3 days hours.

Varivax was given first, then MMR-II. Few minutes after giving MMR-II, patient complained that he was nauseous. Patient vomited and collapsed thereafter (vasovagal syncope). Patient became conscious after few minutes and was still nauseated. Patient was stabilized and observed for another 20 minutes in the pharmacy. Advised parent and patient to seek medical help if things worsen.

MMR PRIORIX given subQ to right arm. Patient started complaining of itching at injection site at 15 minutes. Site assessment includes redness at injection site that spread upward towards shoulder and shoulder blade. The patient was given Benadryl 50mg by mouth, cold compress applied and monitored for further symptoms. After 30 minutes, the area of redness had decreased, the employee denies itching of swelling to face or throat, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. The employee was released with instructions to go to ED or UC. 1 hour later, called employee to follow up. The employee reported she was currently at the urgent care due to the redness and itching had traveled upward to her neck and ears. 04/08/2025- called to follow up, employee reported she was given Pepcid and Prednisone while in the UC and was given a Medrol dose pack for 5 days.

Tinnitus in both ears

Fatigue & injection site soreness same day, chills started third day.

All day headache and lethargy

The employee came out coughing, trying to clear throat, numb lips, itching face and Left arm became splotchy. Employee was treated in the ED with steroids and antibiotics.

Client was having conversation when he suddenly put his back and passed out. RN grabbed an ice pack. 911 called. After 10 seconds client jolted awake. Client appeared pale and diaphoresis. Client on awakening was confused about where he was. Client reorientated and moved to vaccine chair where his feet were elevated and put in supine position. Client’s BP taken for 99/57 HR 74 at 1346. Client provided with water. ANS was informed about situation. Client BP retaken at 1405 for 100/65. Client stated he felt better and had no sign of diaphoresis. Client had more color to his face as well. Clients in for appointment with his friend who said he will be driving client home. Client’s ICV updated. Client was watched for 30 mins post incident.

Complex febrile seizure on 5/16/2025. seizure lasted 20 minutes.

Loss of personal independence in daily activities. This has completely affected every area of my life.; Arthralgia; The pharmacist gave me two shots on each shoulder, and one in my left forearm, on my right shoulder. He did one too high, and I still have pain in that shoulder; he did two in my left shoulder, and the pain is unbearable.

Patient said experienced an adverse reaction following administration of five vaccines at his last well-child visit. Symptoms included immediate onset (within 2 hours) of generalized pruritus lasting 1-2 days, tingling sensation persisting for 4-5 days, and development of white spots on his face. Physical examination revealed a 1x2 cm hypopigmented region collateral to the right nostril. The reaction’s specific cause is unclear due to multiple vaccines being administered simultaneously.

