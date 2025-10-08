In this issue:

And just to make sure our readers understand our reasons for concern ~~ there are at least 1.667 million reasons:

Upcoming Washington Events to watchdog (Washdog?):

Wednesday Oct. 8 WA BOH, Tumwater. Possible water fluoridation policy change !

Thursday Oct. 9; Vaccine Advisory Committee; see how they run – from the new CDC. Agenda.

Sunday Oct. 12: https://eastwafreedom.com/takeaction for liberty Rally ; 2:00-4:30 pm; Franklin Park, Spokane

Oct. 14: Skamania County BOH resolution; ICWA is preparing to present supporting materials to complement Mike J’s fine work from last month (read below). We need Skamania county residents to show up.

On the last day in September, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. delivered a six-minute speech that many have been waiting for - the next stage of the vaccine debate. RFK Jr. referenced his September 4th clash with Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, which was commented on by CHD chief counsel Kim Mack Rosenburg and Rick Jaffe, esq. on Good Morning CHD.

RFK Jr. said, “At my recent finance committee hearing. Senator Cantwell showed us this chart to illustrate the decline in infectious disease during the twentieth century.”

“This is what was delivered with vaccines,” says Cantwell at the senate hearing.

Kennedy then smoothly countered Cantwell’s claim by quoting a study with which our readers might be familiar:

The vaccine industry has long used this kind of chart as proof of the common claim that vaccines had saved hundreds of millions of American lives. The momentous 70% decline in mortalities in the United States and Western Europe from contagious diseases since 1900 marks one of the advances in all of human history. Was this really an achievement of mass vaccination programs? As many people, including Senator Cantwell claim, the most comprehensive, evidence based study that rigorously examines this issue is a CDC funded study that was published in 2000, performed by a team of researchers from CDC and Johns Hopkins University and led by Doctor Bernard Guyer.

Trends in American Health During the 20th Century: a study by Guyer et. al. showing modern hygiene to be responsible for the dramatic decline in infectious disease mortality.

Kennedy then revealed from the CDC study, “The scientists meticulously examined 100 years of government infectious disease mortality data, and they concluded that nearly all mortality reductions occurred before the introduction of vaccines, and that vaccinations could therefore claim little of the credit.”

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during press conference for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy then showed the measles mortality graph from the study:

Measles mortality rate curve since 1900 shows huge decrease before vaccine was introduced.

For example, you can see from this graph that in 1900, some 13,000 Americans a year were dying of measles,” Kennedy said. “In 1960, however, this number had dropped to a few hundred, but the measles vaccine was not introduced until three years later. Therefore, almost all the measles mortality had disappeared before the vaccine, so the measles vaccine can’t really claim the credit for saving all those lives.

Kennedy discussed that the same held true for pertussis, influenza, and tuberculosis:

Let’s look at pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Again, we see the biggest drop in pertussis deaths occurred before the introduction of pertussis vaccine.

The same is true for influenza. Massive flu mortalities had already disappeared by the 1960s, but the vaccine was not widely disseminated until the 1980s. So once again, the vaccine cannot claim the credit.

And look how tuberculosis deaths nearly disappeared along the exact same timeline as all those other infectious diseases. Even though there was no mass vaccination for TB in the United States, the mortalities disappeared without any help from a vaccine.

Kennedy moved on to the eradication of scurvy and scarlet fever without any usage of vaccines:

Likewise, there was never a scurvy vaccine, but scurvy deaths also disappeared along the exact same timeline. The same is true for scarlet fever, which I had as a boy. Deaths from scarlet fever disappeared in lockstep alongside the drops in deaths from all those other contagions.

Of note, Cantwell never mentioned to Kennedy during the hearing the possibility of other factors for the eradication of these diseases. But during his presentation, Kennedy had plenty to say:

So what actually did cause the decline in infectious disease mortality? A landmark 1977 study by McKinley and McKinley was required reading in most American medical schools during the 1970s and early 1980s. That study attributed the decline not to medical advances or innovations, but almost exclusively to agricultural and engineering innovations that improve nutrition. These included better roads, air transport and refrigeration, and superior sanitation. This was the same period that flush toilets and water chlorination became widespread. The Mckinleys credited less than 3.5% of the mortality, declines to all medical measures put together, including antibiotics, surgeries and vaccines.

After giving an example of the introduction of chlorination correlating perfectly with the decline in infectious disease mortality, Kennedy delved into the influencers who indoctrinated others into believing that vaccines eradicated diseases:

In 1970, Harvard Medical School professor Edward Kass was arguably the world’s preeminent infectious disease authority. He was both the founder and longtime editor of the Journal of Infectious Diseases, and president and founding member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. In his address that year to a joint meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the 10th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, Doctor Kass issued a prescient public warning that actors within the medical industry would try to take credit for the momentous reduction in disease fatalities in order to advance their profits, their prestige and their influence. Doctor Kass challenged the emerging claim that vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives. Doctor Kass observed that the decline of mass deaths from these dreaded killers occurred prior to the widespread proliferation of vaccines, and he warned against what he called the half-truths, and medical research had stamped out the great killers of the past tuberculosis, diphtheria, pneumonia, puerperal sepsis, etc. he cautioned against the claim that medical research and our superior system of medical care were major factors in extending life expectancy.

Kennedy then returned to Cantwell’s graph to illustrate Kass’s concerning claim:

The deceptive graph that Senator Cantwell showed, the nation is precisely the kind of scientifically baseless propaganda device against which professor has warned us. And yet it is a common trope promoted by the pharmaceutical industry and allied medical associations. And there are highly paid politicians to evangelize us into believing that vaccines alone saved all those lives. Senator Cantwell has taken some $456,000 from pharmaceutical companies.

A search at the Open Secrets website shows that for the 2019-2024 election campaign cycle, Cantwell took $115,242 from the pharmaceutical industry.

Of further note, during her pontificating while repeatedly calling Kennedy a charlatan, Cantwell never mentioned vaccine injuries. But during his concluding statement, Kennedy mentioned this issue:

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are going to ensure that America has the best childhood vaccine schedule. We’re going to address vaccine injuries. We’re going to modernize American vaccines with transparent gold standard science. We’re going to eliminate and correct conflicts of interest and misaligned incentives, and we’re going to ensure scientific and medical freedom.

On the same day as Kennedy’s presentation, Cantwell sent out an email to her supporters in which she first said, “RFK Jr. attacked me on social media.”



She then wrote, “He dusted off the same old pseudo-science charts and conspiracy theories experts debunked decades ago to boost the president and the GOP’s anti-science agenda.”

So, does this mean that experts have debunked a CDC study by Dr. Bernard Guyer decades ago that was published just twenty-five years ago? Did she support this claim with references to her experts? Did she show any other documentation to support that Kennedy was using old pseudo-science charts and conspiracy theories?

As mentioned earlier from Kennedy, Doctor Kass had issued a prescient public warning that actors within the medical industry would try to take credit for the momentous reduction in disease fatalities in order to advance their profits, their prestige and their influence. What she next wrote in her email shows that Cantwell has fallen under such influence:

The truth is that vaccines save lives. They keep our kids safe in school. They protect seniors in nursing homes. They stop deadly outbreaks before they spread.

Before asking for campaign contributions, Cantwell concluded her rebuttal by resorting, as she did during the hearing, to name calling:

Instead of facts, RFK Jr. is recycling disinformation like a virus. The same charlatan’s trick we’ve seen before.

[Note: Informed Choice Washington does not advocate against vaccines that might be preventative. We advocate for full disclosure of risks and benefits, and the right to choose vaccination without coercion].

Will Fear of Losing State Funding Again Keep a Local Medical Freedom Resolution from Passing?

At the September 15, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting, one of the significant arguments against the medical freedom resolution was a fear of losing department funding. It was disclosed that 94 percent of funding for the Chelan-Douglas County Health District was from the state. The resolution to cease promotion and administration of Covid shots from their clinics failed 7-2.

According to ICWA volunteer Mike Johnson, the same impediment for passing a medical freedom resolution in Skamania County holds true as well. Mike delivered emphatic public comments at the September 9 Board of Health (BOH) meeting to pass a medical freedom resolution, even though some might see it as contradicting state codes.

​He believed that many BOH members were agreeable to the resolution, but the Board of County Commissioners were reluctant to favor the resolution for fear that they could lose funding from the Washington Department of Health. Of note, Alan Melnick, who is their public health officer, was removed from the Lewis County local health official (LHO) role in 2022, and whose contract with the Cowlitz County Board of Health was terminated in 2023, held a watchful eye at the meeting.

Below is advocate Mike Johnson’s public comment during the September 9 Skamania Board of Health meeting:

Good afternoon members of the board, My name is Mike Johnson. I live in Washougal. Parts of the following presentation include edited testimony by Laura Demaray from her presentation at the Franklin County BOCC meeting on Feb.19, 2025. VAERS is the only publicly accessible conduit to provide injury data with respect to covid mRNA injections. Healthcare professionals are responsible for eighty-five percent of VAERS reports. This CDC site shows over 18,000 deaths throughout the U.S, including 188 children, over 18,000 permanently disabled victims, including 615 children, directly related to these shots. Total deaths from these shots reported to VAERS is 39,000. A Harvard study concludes that only 10% of overall vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS. These genetic shots do not prevent COVID, its transmission, hospitalizations, or deaths. The spike protein is distributed throughout the entire body. It can uptake in the human genome, be passed onto your children, promotes and increases cancer risk. The shots cause miscarriages, and autoimmune and neurological disorders, strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular devastation. The more you take, the more immunocompromised you are. No study shows how long the spike protein is active in the system . In Idaho the Southwest District Health authority voted to defund the COVID shot and its promotion. People can still get the shot if they so choose. In April of this year, Idaho’s Governor Little signed into law SB 1210 banning school and business covid vaccine mandates. In Washington State, Franklin County and Cowlitz County have passed resolutions through their Boards of Health that reserve a persons right to deny any medical intervention without informed consent. I have provided four copies of these resolutions for your convenience, as well as four copies of my spoken testimony. We encourage County Boards of Health to craft their own resolutions consistent with the principles of health freedom, informed consent and the Nuremberg Code. These resolutions should be made readily available to those citizens who value their bodily autonomy.

Informed Choice Washington members applaud Mike Johnson’s efforts to unveil the truth behind the surreal push to keep Covid shots on the market.

Adverse Events in Washington following DTP Injections Which Led to Market Removal

Last week, The Expose’ ran an essay by Toby Rogers in which he wrote that findings from the best data set in the world show that the DTP shot kills five times more kids than it saves.

The Bandim Health Project (“BHP”) in Guinea-Bissau (West Africa) has the best data set in the world on vaccine benefits and harms,” Roger wrote. “Founded in 1978 by legendary Danish doctor and anthropologist Peter Aaby, the Bandim Health Project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health in Guinea-Bissau, the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, and researchers affiliated with the University of Southern Denmark and Aarhus University. BHP monitors and studies the health of more than 200,000 people in urban and rural Guinea-Bissau. They have datasets going back decades that enable them to measure long-term health outcomes based on vaccination status and they are willing to ask the hard questions that others dare not broach.

His findings in connection with the DTP vaccine – the most widely administered vaccine in the world – are the most shocking. Across multiple studies, Dr. Aaby found that children vaccinated with DTP have 5 times higher (95% CI: 1.53–16.3) all-cause mortality than children who were not injected with DTP. He and his team also found sex effects – girls were more likely to die following DTP vaccination than boys.

“WHO, under pressure from the Gates Foundation, uses DTP vaccination coverage rates to measure whether a country is meeting its vaccination goals (and is thus eligible for additional funding). Given that the DTP shot kills 5 times more kids than it saves, the WHO/UNICEF vaccine program throughout the developing world is a crime against humanity that must be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court,” Dr. Rogers wrote.

Unfortunately, the United States’ does not have anything anywhere near measuring up to the Bandim Health Project, for a 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study estimates only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to the only data collection system we have, which is VAERS.

So, it’s important to keep this in mind when looking at the 25,389 reported adverse events to VAERS following the DTP shots in the United States:

In Washington, 606 adverse events following the DTP shots have been reported.

Twenty-three of those adverse events in Washington have resulted in death.

Some good news, if there’s any in all this, is that the DTP shots using a whole-cell pertussis antigen were discontinued and phased out during the 1990s in favor of the acellular versions (TDaP, DTaP). Thus, no deaths from DTP specifically have been reported in Washington since 1998.

In a 2014 article on Pubmed, and in many books such as A Shot in the Dark by Harris Coulter and Barbara Loe Fisher, the history of this shot is remarkable. Quoting the the Pubmed article:

…Reservations about DTP safety, and to lesser extent, the effectiveness of selected vaccines, had global impact. In the 1970s and 1980s, Japan suspended their pertussis vaccination program because of safety concerns. In Sweden, effectiveness concerns led to a suspension of Sweden’s pertussis vaccination program. Other countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Australia, West Germany and Russia saw substantially reduced pertussis vaccine acceptance within their populations. In the US by the mid-1980s, lawsuits related to vaccine safety led several manufacturers to withdraw their DTP vaccines and paved the way to the US National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986. This act provides funds to compensate for adverse events following immunization. Faced with such widespread apprehension surrounding DTP safety, great efforts were made to develop acellular pertussis vaccines.

In 1998, the year the DTP shot was last available, Washington had reports of three deaths. They are as follows:

VAERS ID: 112660. The age for this female is listed as “0.4, and even at this age she was co-administered the HIB and polio shots. Submitted write-up: Patient received vax June 1, 1998 and had gastroenteritis on June 4, 1998, which resolved; gastroenteritis reoccurred on June 19, 1998; patient died of SIDS on June 20, 1998.

VAERS ID: 117760. The age for this female is listed as “0.1,” as she was also administered the HIB, hepatitis B, and polio shots. Submitted write-up: Patient received vax on 7/28/98; on 8/26/98 patient expired of SIDS.

VAERS ID: 118636. The age listed for this male is “0.17,” as he was also administered the hepatitis B, polio shots. Submitted write-up: Patient started getting a fever at 1 p.m., the same day as the vaccine. Patient had swelling at the site of DTP as well as soreness; patient was very cranky and was sore for three days following vax; on third day, patient died.

The latest initiative from Stand for Health Freedom (SHF)

Freedom First: Exit the UN! Push Congress to Pass HR 1498 & S 669

Last week, Secretary Kennedy publicly declined to sign the United Nations political declaration on noncommunicable diseases and mental health, citing its failure to address the chronic disease epidemic and what he described as the World Health Organization’s inability to produce meaningful reform. His statement underscored a larger problem: an international body seeking authority over the health policies of sovereign nations.

Warm Regards from the Office of Immunization

Director Bob Runnels wants to share the email that many of us received about ordering COVID shots. The Office of Immunization sends their warm regards.

Dear CVP and AVP Providers, and Immunization Partners, Great news! The CDC has officially opened COVID-19 vaccine ordering for the 2025–2026 season. The Washington State Department of Health’s Office of Immunization (OI) has completed pre-ordering with providers, and we are ready to proceed. Providers should begin to receive vaccine within a week. The purpose of this message is to provide you with the details you need for ordering COVID-19 vaccine during the season. Please review the information below carefully. Vaccine Ordering Guidance and Reminders For the Childhood Vaccine Program (CVP): Choose one brand of COVID-19 vaccine per age group. All vaccines will appear in your order set, but you must select only one product for each age range.

Refer to the 2025–2026 State-Supplied COVID-19 Vaccines At-A-Glance guide to determine the best product for your facility.

Providers enrolled in the WA State Childhood Vaccine Program are required to carry and offer COVID-19 vaccines for the population they serve. We expect all providers to have COVID-19 vaccine available. The Adult Vaccine Program is offering the Moderna Spikevax product only. Eligibility is limited to uninsured adults 19y+. Ordering schedule: Initially, orders will be processed weekly on Thursdays. Daily processing will occur once sufficient supply is available.

Orders must be in “Pending State Approval” status in the IIS by close of business Wednesday.

Please allow at least 3 days for accountability checks and order approval. Individual order limits: Orders will be approved for up to 50% of the doses administered in the same month last year.

New providers or those without prior administration data will be capped at 50 doses.

If supply is limited, orders will be reduced based on the Vaccine Allocation Plan. Flexible ordering: Respiratory product orders can be placed anytime and as often as needed. Best practices: Place smaller, more frequent orders to reduce waste.

Order only what can be used within:

4–6 weeks for Pfizer and Moderna

2 weeks for Sanofi/Novavax Shelf Life and Storage Expectations Moderna: Initial dating 3–6 months; may shorten as the season progresses.

Pfizer: 12y+ doses: Refrigerated, ≥12 weeks shelf life. 5–11y doses: Ultracold, ≥3 months shelf life (when stored ultracold). Shelf life may be shorter later in the season.

Sanofi/Novavax: Expiry December 31, 2025. Sanofi is working with FDA on a shelf-life extension. Helpful Resources Thank you for your patience and continued partnership in protecting Washington communities from respiratory diseases. Your work is essential to ensuring equitable access to vaccines across our state. Warm regards, Office of Immunization

Washington State Department of Health

Go ahead - throw your darts. No word if the latest formulation works against the “Nimbus” variant.

It’s meme time.