In this issue: Reader’s Poll Results; CHD launches web-based Covid Index library; Controversial Olympic Peninsula public health officer to speak at board of health meeting; Working to restore parental rights in schools.

Reader’s Poll Results from 11-5

Thank you to those who voted in our reader’s poll about which book would be best for your legislator to read. We can take some measures to ensure they actually get the message from the chosen book - and we’ll need your help during the first week of legislature in January. Stay tuned for a Call to Action. It will involve missing at least an afternoon of work to join us in Olympia.

Peter McCullough’s Vaccines: Mythology, Ideaology and Reality has a pretty good lead. Our Day on the Hill planning committee will take this poll into account, check on budget, and review other suggestions in last week’s comments before ordering.

Other titles submitted for consideration, in no particular order, and are in review by the Day on the Hill planning committee:

Pox (Willrich) - In the running

Can You Catch a Cold? (Roytas) - too technical

Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness (Cowan) - In the running, unless he goes into ‘viruses don’t exist’ mode

Forbidden Facts (de Becker) - so entertaining and engaging; but might be too narrowly focused on the 2011 IOM findings, or not apply to legislative scope.

Dissolving Illusions (Humphries) - thick, but a definitive classic, especially now that it’s been updated for the 10 year anniversary.

Please email contact@informedchoicewa.org if you’d like to volunteer for the Day on the Hill. All ICWA subscribers/followers/members will be formally invited to meet with, and to deliver a book to, your legislators in mid-January - the first week of the 2026 legislative session.

November 7 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Stephanie Seneff, PhD is an MIT Senior Research Scientist with degrees in Biophysics, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Science. More than a decade ago, she began deeply researching the environmental causes of chronic illness, investigating the biological impact of pesticides, vaccines, diet, and more. With MAHA shining much needed light on the causes of chronic health problems, Stephanie Seneff’s work is finally getting the national attention it deserves.

Covid Index Library Launched by Children’s Health Defense

Recently, the Children’s Health Defense launched The Covid Index on it’s national web site.

It is the world’s largest dynamic directory of censored science and suppressed evidence on COVID-19, with over 2,000 resources categorized, excerpted and easily searchable.

The library “is a durable archive of scientific studies and other evidence refuting the fallacious Covid Narrative. The Covid Index offers the general public and researchers a unique educational resource” with the “ultimate goal to prevent a recurrence of the fraud, corruption, and abuse that defined the Covid era.”

Consider using the resources in the Covid Index for your next public comment or letter writing campaign to public health officials and legislators. Share your research and writings with others by sending the results to us here at contact@informedchoicewa.org.

[ICWA also supports C19 Files https://c19files.org/ but that doesn’t seem as user-friendly.]

Controversial Bi-County Public Health Officer to Speak at State Board of Health Meeting

The next Washington Board of Health (BOH) meeting will be Wednesday, November 19 at the Washington State Department of Health Building, 111 Israel Road S.E. The meeting will be in Town Center Two (TC2, Rooms 166 & 167).

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4:10 p.m. Thirty-five minutes have been allotted for public comments, starting at 9:25 a.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Tuesday, November 18, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, November 14, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

Meeting materials, including the presentation packet and the final agenda will be available prior to the meeting on the Information and Materials page.

The draft agenda features rule-making for

PFAS in water,

Sanitary control of shellfish (which will probably raise oyster prices),

Newborn screening for many things - notably Cytomegalovirus, the scary-named microbe for which there are at least three candidates in trial.

For our members, we think the most notable agenda topics will be:

At 10:15 am, when the new Secretary of Health might finally appear, and

At 12:05 pm, with a local health officer presentation from Clallam-Jefferson Counties.

Missing from the draft agenda is a fluoride petition from Dr. Bill Osmunson, who really stepped up his game this year and filed multiple petitions to help the BOH change their fluoride policy. He must be wondering why the BOH is spending so much time on the PFAS rules, yet can barely get off the starting line to remove the a poison being purposefully added to drinking water. He has still been busy communicating with the BOH and DOH - you’ll want to read the update later in this article.

For the Department of Health (DOH) update at 10:15, it is uncertain whether Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett or Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham will be giving the presentation.

If it’s Kwan-Gett, who typically sits at the Board of Health table, public commenters may want to point out his negligent error at the last BOH meeting about needing a prescription for the COVID-19 shot. At the 1:08:23 mark of TVW recording, Kwan-Gett explained the DOH’s reasoning [1 minute, 11 seconds] for using the new HB 1531 standing order law:

So on September 5th, the Department of Health issued a standing order for COVID-19 vaccine, ensuring that anyone 6 months and older can receive protection without the barrier of needing a separate prescription.

Kwan-Gett obviously was not paying attention to that late September ACIP meeting when they “defeated a motion recommending that state and local jurisdictions require a prescription for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” Following an extensive debate, the vote ended in a 6-6 tie. As ACIP chair, Martin Kulldorff’s “no” vote broke the tie, with the result that “The COVID-19 vaccines remain available to everyone ages 6 months and up, and the decision still allows for the vaccines to be covered by insurance.”

If Dennis Worsham shows up to give the DOH presentation, it will mark the first time he’s attended a BOH meeting since his June 9 appointment to be the new Secretary of Health, replacing Dr. Umair Shah. Note that Dr. Shah, while stating he was going to take time off, has now cropped as an advisor to the Common Health Coalition, with its hundreds of public health organization members.

Kwan-Gett said at the last BOH meeting that Worsham was taking personal time on that day, and has been busy traveling the state and meeting with public health employees. Kwan-Gett was the one who issued the standing order for COVID-19 shots last September 4 as a designee while Worsham was traveling (on your tax dollars) and promoting the West Coast Health Alliance.

Under the heading “What you need to know,” a late September press release from Governor Bob Ferguson said, “In the vacuum left by the Trump Administration’s chaos and politicization of science, the West Coast Health Alliance today issued unified, science-based vaccine recommendations ahead of the winter virus season.”

The press release quoted Worsham as he gave a rare glimpse of just how his term is likely to go:

Vaccines protect more than just ourselves — they help safeguard our families, neighbors, and communities. By staying up to date, Washingtonians can reduce the spread of illness and keep our state strong this season. The Alliance’s recommendations are rooted in science, giving our communities confidence in the guidance we provide.

The last item on the agenda before the lunch break will be a 12:05 “Local Health and Community Focus” from perhaps the most controversial figure on the Olympic Peninsula.

She is listed on the agenda as “Allison Berry, Clallam County Public Health.” Actually, she is the public health officer for both Clallam and Jefferson Counties on the Olympic Peninsula, where she instigated all kinds of havoc on September 2, 2021 with her requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor restaurant and bar patrons. The following day, 200 to 300 Clallam County residents gathered at the Clallam County Courthouse and demanded the firing of Berry.

A public records request by Informed Choice Washington revealed that six Clallam County residents filed complaints to the Washington Board of Health (BOH) about Berry.

During the BOH’s discussion about one of the complaints,

Secretary designee Scott Lindquist stated that it was a gross misinterpretation of the RCW and that the complainant was simply opposed to a decision they didn’t like. Lindquist said that the local board of health appoints the health officer, and the health officer then has a broad range of power during an emergency. He noted that the local health officer has a medical degree and the expertise to make decisions for disease prevention. He stated that in his opinion there were no grounds for this complaint.

Vice Chair Tom Pendergrass expressed his agreement with Lindquist, noting that the local health officer was acting within their scope of responsibility and the local board of health verified they agreed with the health officer’s decisions. He noted his confusion of why the complaint was even coming before the State Board of Health.

Bob Lutz, Board Member, stated his agreement with others and that the statute was clear in that the board authority is vested in powers and duties of the local health officer who has the clinical knowledge.

Chair Keith Grellner noted that currently, local boards of health are elected leaders, they appoint the local health officer based on their credentialing. He continued that the local board of health does not direct a local health officer daily to take actions to uphold the law. He noted that it is the local health officer’s responsibility to prevent the transmission of disease and that that job is not optional. He furthered that the local board of health did not reprimand the local health officer; they supported her decision. Grellner indicated that the complaint had no merit and if considered at all, should be done at the local level.

Temple Lentz, Board Member, stated that as a member of local board of health, she found this complaint to be frivolous and a misunderstanding of statute. She said that the statute clearly does not require the local health officer to seek permission for every decision and says quite the opposite.

On December 3, 2021, owners of six restaurants filed lawsuits against Dr. Berry’s requirement of proof-of-COVID-vaccination mandate for bars and restaurants. The legal dispute was essentially moot with the lifting of the restriction less than three months later on March 11, 2022.

The accumulation of Dr. Berry’s heavy-handed influence on Clallam County’s health policies came at the March 21, 2023 Clallam County Board of Health meeting. She wore a white mask as she expressed her concerns that even though the county had one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States, the majority of the county’s population did not have the bivalent booster.

“You can still get severe disease if you’re not up-to-date on your COVID-19 shots,” she said. “We are encouraging anyone who has not got the bivalent shot to do so, so you won’t get severe disease outcomes somewhere down the road.”

Dr. Berry then set out to enlighten the board about her view of what she considered misinformation. “There’s been a lot of literature coming out lately that’s been fueling a misinformation storm over the last few months,” she said.

She first addressed a Lancet study concerning immunity from prior infection versus immunity from vaccination. “They did not include the mix immunity in that study,” she said. “They found that with prior infection you did not have some persistence of infection in severe disease from prior infection. What natural immunity doesn’t protect is subsequent infections. So, we still see a 36-percent protection against subsequent infection from the prior infection. The common misconception is that if you’ve had COVID-19, you can’t get it again. That’s not true. You can definitely get it again, and we know that you are more likely to get long COVID from repeated infections. Bivalent boosters were not studied because they didn’t have time. We know that getting your bivalent protects you from getting severe disease and subsequent infection.”

Berry recommended getting the bivalent shot four months after a prior infection. “We’ll see a move to annual boosting,” she added.

[Tell us in the Comments how many self-contradictory points you can find in the Dr. Berry’s quotes.]

Berry then addressed what she called the “misconception of herd immunity.” The trouble with the idea that if we all got COVID-19, we’d all get better is you can’t compare immunity without looking at the risk of infection that got you there.” She then showed the board the following chart released by the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom that showed their all-cause mortality during the pandemic.

“You can see that the blue line is all cause mortality,” Berry said. “You can see that most of these deaths were among the unvaccinated. And so, yes, you can get immunity from prior infection, but in order to do so, you need to survive that infection. That’s why we encourage vaccination so that we don’t have to lose you along the way.”

Berry then cited the above graph to get more specific with what she calls misinformation about all-cause mortality. “There is common misinformation that I hear about that the vaccines are leading to the spike in all-cause mortality. What you can see based on this split is the spike in all-cause mortality is in the people who are not vaccinated. They are dying of COVID-19. They are dying of heart attacks, strokes from their COVID-19 infection. We are not seeing that in the vaccinated. We are not seeing the spike.”

The above graph showed that the huge blue spike that Berry was referring to occurred when just the COVID-19 shots were being introduced to start off 2021. As the number of shots increased, the all-cause mortality per 100,000 for the unvaccinated slowly decreased over the course of the rest of 2021 as well as all over 2022.

A March 4, 2023 Expose’ article, citing the NHS as well, offered a viewpoint that contradicted Berry’s conclusions about the 2021 data.

The article started with the following premise:

On the 21st of February 2023, a UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published data on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st December 2022. The article used the latest dataset from the ONS, titled “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022.”

The article extracted the following chart on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths not involving COVID-19.

The Expose’ article then stated the following:

As you can see from the above, the mortality rate per 100,00 among the unvaccinated remained at pretty much the same level throughout the entirety of 2022, with no major increases, or dips. But what’s concerning is the fact that the unvaccinated mortality rate was lower than the one dose vaccinated and two dose vaccinated for the entire year. And the 3+ dose vaccinated for 8 months of the year.

Berry went on to alarm the board about the spike in maternal mortality in 2021 due to COVID-19. “We have had a 40-percent rise in the United States,” she said. “That is the most recent coupled data. So pregnancy and COVID-19 are very risky in combination. Clallam County maternal mortality has risen but is still low, but we have seen a spike in miscarriages and that’s due to the COVID-19 infection.”

Obviously, Berry never took the time to look over the Pfizer COVID-19 shot documents submitted to the FDA? In her book Facing the Beast, Naomi Wolf reported the following:

The Volunteers found that while pregnant women were excluded from the internal studies, and thus from the EUA on which basis all pregnant women were assured the vaccine was “safe and effective,” nonetheless about 270 women were reported as pregnant in Pfizer’s post-marketing report. More than 230 of them were lost somehow to history. But of the 32 pregnant women whose outcomes were followed—28 lost their babies. That is more than 80 percent. The Volunteers found that a baby died after nursing from a vaccinated lactating mother and was found to have had an inflamed liver. Many babies nursing from vaccinated mothers showed agitation, gastrointestinal distress, failure to thrive (to grow), and were inconsolable. I have heard anecdotal reports of these symptoms in babies nursing from vaccinated mothers, now, from across the country. The Pfizer documents also show that some vaccinated mothers had suppressed lactation or could produce no milk at all. Doctors, of course, were stumped by all this. Stumped. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) database has a preprint study making the case that there is PEG in the breast milk of vaccinated women.[footnote #10] But what does it mean that a petroleum product is appearing in mother’s milk, when you are a tiny newborn, just arriving in the world? The NIH preprint itself reported higher levels of GI distress and sleeplessness in the infants studied, and one mother had elevated PEG levels in breast milk.

[PEG = polyethylene glycol]

Berry obviously wasn’t taking into account stillbirths, of which there are now 173 VAERS reports following the COVID-19 jab

Three stillborn cases reported to VAERS occurred in Washington, as we reported on November 15, 2022.

Perhaps the most bizarre part of Berry’s presentation to the Clallam County Board of Heath was when, even though the emergency orders for masking in healthcare facilities was lifted on April 3, 2023, she still recommended wearing a mask.

Most healthcare organizations in our region are still going to be masking at the patient provider interface so that we are going to see masks on providers although we won’t see a mandate for patients to wear masks anymore. Each organization will come up with their own policies. In our region, most providers will still be wearing masks.

Berry was then asked about a New York Times article that referred to the Cochrane study in which their meta-analysis found that wearing masks had no significant impact on curtailing the spread of COVID-19 — regardless of the type of mask studied.

Do physical measures such as hand-washing or wearing masks stop or slow down the spread of respiratory viruses? | Cochrane

Berry huffed and puffed non-stop through her mask as she said the following:

This is another piece of misinformation that has provided quite a storm. A meta-analysis can be a powerful tool to increase the amount of data points in your study. However, it is very dependent on how you structure the studies that you pull into that conglomerate. And this Cochrane study has a pretty fatal flaw in which they decided to look only at randomized control trials, which sounds good, but there are limits to randomized control trials. Randomized control trials are really good for studying things such as a drug that you are giving to a participant. They are not good at population level studies. So, particularly when you are looking at something that now has an evidence basis for it, it becomes not ethical to randomize. The folks doing the study actually took a bit of a page from the tobacco companies on this one. Back in the day when we were trying to convince folks that you shouldn’t smoke because it’s bad for you, the tobacco companies said that you can’t actually prove that because you’ve never had a randomized control trial where you randomize someone to smoking, which of course we haven’t done because it would be unethical by killing people. Same thing is true with masks. We have so much accumulated evidence on the protection element of masks that it would be wildly unethical for me to go to the ICU and say half of you nurses wear a mask, half don’t, and we’ll see what happens. It’s not ethical to do that, so we don’t do it.

At this point, the Clallam County Board of Health laughed along with Berry. None of them asked her to produce the “accumulated evidence on the protection element of masks.” Berry caught her breath and went on:

And so what in this study is that they pulled a few randomized control trials, mostly from the pre-COVID era, looking at non-COVID viruses, and mostly they pulled relatively poor-quality ones because it’s not ethical to do a big randomized control trial. And so they put bad data in and got bad data out. And they found that it didn’t make any difference. Part of that was because they looked at was randomized to recommending a mask, not randomized to having someone wear a mask or not. So, if you recommend that you wear a mask, and you don’t wear it, it doesn’t make any difference for you. So, masks only work if they’re on your face, and that’s true, and that’s the one thing that the Cochrane review got right. So, the study got a lot of play because it told a group of the population what it wanted to hear, and that masks don’t work. But it was a very poor-quality study. Even the authors in the study said in it that this is poor quality data, and it’s prone to bias, and we don’t recommend any policy decisions to be made from this. But one author in the study wrote a New York Times opinion piece saying the opposite of all that. That same gentleman is the guy who wrote the New York Times pieces on global warming not being real and refuting other major general scientific facts. Science is tricky. It is based on the accumulation of evidence, and so we have to look at multiple studies repeated over time to come to a conclusion. It doesn’t work that there’s just one study and all other studies are unimportant. That’s not how we do science. And so when it comes to masking, we have massive accumulated evidence based on so much that we can say masking works as a fact just as we can say that global warming is real as a fact, just like vaccinations work as a fact; they’re the accumulated evidence that we have. Unfortunately, one study can get billed poorly and be part of spreading misinformation. It is not a peer reviewed article. Otherwise, it would not have been published.

The county commissioner who asked Berry about the New York Times article then made the parachute analogy about the Cochrane Study, explaining how unethical it would be to have subjects not wear parachutes to see whether they worked. Berry said, “And this would be applicable to that.”

Berry is also well known in Olympia when she testified on HB 1531 on January 31, 2025.

Zana Carver pointed out in the comments section of the ICWA article on this committee hearing that over 10,000 people signed up “Con” against the bill, and only about 162 people signed up as “Pro.”

“There was an overwhelming opposition to the bill’s attempt at government overreach,” Zana added. Not only that, but it was noticed that a pharma and healthcare lobbyist signed up twice: once representing the Washington Vaccine Association and then again for the Washington Hospital Association.

Berry signed up for the bill in the “Pro” category. But staying true to her enigma, Berry’s comments seemed to oppose the bill [TVW @57:11].

Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer in the Dept. of Health, and Allison Berry, Local Health Officer for the Jefferson and Clallam Counties, testify in support of House Bill 1531, where counties and cities could not be contrary to The Best Available Science decided by - it’s assumed - the state.

As covered by the Center Square and Everett Post, Berry said that allowing local officials to decide best practices is essential for maintaining trust among their communities. “The counties I serve are rural and politically often [have] a deep-seated distrust in centralized government. Despite that, our public health department has been able to build strong and sustained trust in our work and the information that we put out. We ask you to help protect our ability to continue to do this critical work to protect our communities.”

Berry’s comments in Olympia seemed to oppose the bill for a moment, where current law already allows local health officer’s some latitude on using the best science. Maybe she was a little insulted by the bill, as if it said she didn’t know how to do her job. Or perhaps she was just trying to save her job, since if the state sets forth all scientific interpretation, would we even need local health officers?

Instead of tackling community water fluoridation, the BOH has scheduled another discussion with possible action on Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) as its 3:00 agenda item. As worthy as removing PFAS from our water supplies is, the postponing of any discussion on water fluoridation has miffed retired dentist Bill Osmunson.

But he recently got some help from the FDA when the agency announced on October 31 that it was restricting unapproved ingestible fluoride drug products for children to supposedly prevent tooth decay if they didn’t have access to fluoridated drinking water.

The FDA sent notices to four companies outlining the agency’s intention to take enforcement action against those marketing fluoride-containing ingestible drugs labeled for use in children under age three or older children at low or moderate risk for tooth decay.

“This Halloween, the FDA is driving a stake through the heart of outdated science and protecting our kids from the risks associated with ingestible fluoride,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “It’s scary that these products have been used for decades without approval. Today’s action raises public awareness, informs medical professionals, and builds on President Trump’s commitment to Make Our Children Healthy Again.”

This action followed months of gathering and evaluating scientific input and engaging with parents, clinicians, advocates, and federal partners through a public meeting and comment period. The FDA has published a scientific evaluation of the current use of unapproved ingestible fluoride drug products and their potential benefits and risks.

Bill is expecting the BOH and DOH to make this argument: “The FDA’s 2025 notices apply only to fluoride drops and tablets, not to community water fluoridation.”

He already has written to the BOH his counterargument:

The FDA’s jurisdiction is triggered by intent to prevent disease, not form of delivery. The same ion and purpose—systemic fluoride for caries prevention—define a drug under FD&C Act §321(g)(1)(B). The EPA’s own Water Law Office (Neugeboren 2013) acknowledged that when fluoride is added for health purposes, FDA has jurisdiction. Therefore, fluoridation chemicals are unapproved drugs regardless of delivery vehicle. The WA Board of Pharmacy ruled fluoride is a legend drug.

Bill has also been active with addressing the ethics of the BOH’s decisions while turning down his series of petitions for removing fluoride from the public water supplies.

In his latest public comment to the BOH, Bill requested the following:

Commission an independent, external ethics review of community water fluoridation (CWF). Assure that the review explicitly evaluates scientific certainty of safety and benefit. Suspend policy promotion or endorsement of CWF until such independent findings are completed.

Below are his arguments for this request:

This addendum supplements Petitions #23 and #24 and is submitted as a formal public comment to the Washington State Board of Health. It addresses a critical issue of institutional conflict of interest and ethical self-review within the Department of Health’s fluoridation oversight process. An ethical evaluation conducted by the same agency and individuals who have promoted, implemented, or defended fluoridation lacks the independence necessary to meet federal and professional ethical standards. Those who could not, or would not, meet the statutory and ethical requirement to assure safety without doubt are not in a position to evaluate the ethics of their own performance, their review, or the recommendations of their employers. Requesting employees to judge the ethics of their employers or their own professional conduct presents an inherent conflict of interest and renders the review process itself unethical. True ethical review requires independence from institutional hierarchy and prior policy advocacy.

Bill also notes that a credible ethics review should be conducted by institutions with no administrative or political ties to Washington’s fluoridation program.

He then lists the following Academic Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) as viable options:

University of Washington IRB — expertise in human-exposure ethics and population research. • Gonzaga University IRB — Jesuit moral-philosophy foundation emphasizing justice and autonomy.

Eastern Washington University IRB — independent faculty with public-health and psychological ethics background.

Washington State University IRB — toxicology and environmental-health competence relevant to systemic exposures.

He also suggests the following Independent and Cross-Institutional Ethics Bodies:

Northwest Association for Biomedical Research (NWABR) — capable of convening neutral ad hoc ethics panels.

National Center for Ethics in Health Care (U.S. VA) — long experience in applied clinical ethics.

Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA — recently led an independent ethical and scientific review of unapproved fluoride supplements for FDA CDER (June 2025).

National Academy of Medicine (Ethics Division) — suitable if conflict-screened and independently chartered.

Working To Restore Parental Rights in Schools

How can parents make an informed choice for their kids when they’re not given the opportunity to do so?

Well, over the past month-and-a-half, parents have been fighting to regain this right on two fronts.

At the ballot, Let’s Go Washington has introduced the initiative IL26-001 to “Strengthen Communication between Parents and Schools.”

New WA initiatives seek to undo rewrite of parental rights law, block trans girls in sports • Washington State Standard

Lower Property Taxes Initiative

The first section of the petition begins with the following telling point:

RCW 28A.605.005 and 2025 c 369 s 501 are each amended to read as follows: (1) Subsections 2 through 5 of this section reinstate Initiative 2081’s laws guaranteeing parents’ rights, including reviewing their children’s instructional materials, accessing their school records, being notified when medical services are provided, and opting-out-of certain classes. Voter approval of this initiative provides two years of constitutional protection from legislative interference, which reinforces Initiative 2081’s laws guaranteeing parents’ rights.

In the courtroom, The Center Square has reported that this Initiative 2081 might come back to life. The Parent’s Bill of Rights was successfully petitioned by the people and passed into law by the legislature and governor, but was then rewritten off the books this year by the passing and signing of House Bill 1296.

House Bill 1296 is now the subject of a lawsuit, alleging that it is unconstitutional and unlawfully strips parents of their right to know and make decisions about their children’s education and welfare.

Lawsuit filed challenges constitutionality of WA law modifying parents’ bill of rights | Washington | thecentersquare.com

The lawsuit, brought by the Citizen Action Defense Fund through outside counsel Joel Ard, seeks a declaratory judgment striking down HB 1296 because it is alleged to violate both the Washington State Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

HB 1296 modified certain provisions of Initiative 2081, commonly referred to as the Parents’ Bill of Rights. I-2081 provided parents with greater access to their child’s school-related information. It required schools to notify them of specific events, such as medical services or a child’s removal from campus.

While proponents argue HB 1296 clarifies the law and adds safeguards for students, critics contend it weakens parental rights by reducing parental access to student education records; reducing parental notification requirements related to health, medical services and counseling received by students. In fact, they redefined ‘education records’ to include health records to obfuscate their existance and set up a system where kids can act as emancipated children without parental notification.

Please request your copies and sign the Let’s Go Washington petition IL-26-001. The deadline is mid-December to get all signatures sent to the Let’s Go WA headquarters.

