In this issue: The next Parent’s Rights Initiative is ready for your signature at Scott Presler events and through Let’s Go Washington; Department of Health Markets Vaccines with Vaccine Confidence Resource Library; Acute Kidney Injuries in Washington Following COVID-19 Shots; Radio Show Links from 14-Nov on Regenerative Farming with Katrina Coffman.

Save the Date: January 15 Day on the Hill in Olympia

For ICWA & CHD action team members and subscribers - and anyone for medical freedom - to engage with legislators.

Help Restore Parent’s Rights in Schools

There have been many twists and turns for the Parent’s Bill of Rights here in Washington.

First, I-2081 was signed by 454,372 Washington voters. Then, instead of waiting for the initiative to be voted on by the people in a November 2024 election, the Governor signed it on May 20, 2024, with the majority party admitting that they’d just change it later or ‘bring it in line’ during the next legislative session.

Change it they did. HB 1296 was signed into law in 2025, stripping the right of parents to be informed about their children’s health care decisions if treatment was facilitated during school hours. The majority party is once again doing their best to hide school health records from parents.

Representative Travis Couture (Republican-Allyn) gave The Center Square a more realistic detailed assessment just after the bill’s signing:

It’s incredibly disappointing as once again Washington Democrats are trying to undo the will of the people here I mean, almost a half a million people signed on to this initiative [2081], and it was nearly unanimously passed by the Legislature. And here they are yet again, undoing it. They’re not amending parents’ rights. They’re assassinating them. The bill opens the door to hidden mental health services and gender transitions and other life-altering interventions, all without parents’ consent. And that’s not protection, that’s predation.

Luckily, the Let’s Go Washington (LGW) team has not given up the fight and has led the effort for We the People to sign Initiative IL26-001, titled Strengthen Communication Between Parents and Schools, also known as restoring the Parents’ Bill of Rights. IL26-001 will put back in place the requirements for timely notification and disclosure of student health records and to place parents back in the role of primary stakeholder when it comes to their kids’ education.

Over half the required signatures have been gathered and the post-election surge of support will get the initiative over the line. The Washington GOP is currently touring the state with signing events on the coattails of the famous activist Scott Presler (2.4M followers on X). His infectious, fearless methods of canvassing have inspired thousands across the country to make a difference in their jurisdictions. His sudden visits to Washington have been hugely successful.

The most expedient way to sign the initiatives is to join Scott Presler at the remaining meetups this week in Yakima and Spokane Valley on November 19th, and in Bellevue and Kent on November 20th.

At these events, there will be three initiatives for you to consider signing.

Initiative IL26-126 Requiring Proof of Citizenship When Registering to Vote (Sponsored by WA GOP) Initiative IL26-001 Strengthen Communication Between Parents and Schools (Sponsored by LGW) Initiative IL26-638 Protecting Fairness in Girls’ Sports (sponsored by LGW)

ICWA supports all three.

If you can’t make it to one of the Presler/WAGOP events, you can either reach out to your communities where someone in your network probably has one, stop by your local Republican party office, or you can order an 11x17 legal copy of the 20-signature petition at https://letsgowashington.com/request-initiatives/. Many people at the Presler events pledge to collect at least another 20 voter signatures per petition page.

The deadline to return them to Let’s Go Washington is December 19.

Acute Kidney Injuries in Washington Following COVID-19 Shots

Last week, Nicholas Hulscher reported that a 2.9 million-person vaccinated versus unvaccinated study revealed progressively worsening kidney damage over time, as well a striking mortality signal among Pfizer recipients. We quote the article extensively for it’s concise analysis.

The major new study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences of 2.9 million adults — 1.45 million vaccinated vs. 1.45 million unvaccinated — had revealed alarming post-vaccination outcomes. This large-scale, real-world analysis drew from the health records of more than 100 million U.S. patients (TriNetX) to evaluate post-vaccine kidney and mortality outcomes over a full year of follow-up, adjusting for age, sex, race, comorbidities, and medication use through one-to-one propensity matching. The findings showed that acute kidney injury and dialysis rates were significantly higher in vaccinated individuals and continued to rise month after month with no indication of slowing. Dialysis — the mechanical filtering of blood used only when the kidneys can no longer function adequately — represents the most severe form of renal failure and underscores the gravity of the observed effect. Most strikingly, Pfizer (BioNTech) recipients showed an elevated risk of death compared to unvaccinated controls — even after all early post-vaccination deaths were excluded from analysis.

Summary of the Results:

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Vaccinated: 15,809 cases vs. 11,081 in unvaccinated — +20% higher risk (HR 1.20; 95% CI 1.18–1.23). The excess risk increased steadily as time progressed. From six to twelve months post-vaccination, AKI incidence continued to climb without plateau, suggesting an ongoing renal or vascular injury process rather than a transient effect.

Dialysis (Kidney Failure)

Vaccinated: 1,513 cases vs. 697 in unvaccinated — +84% higher risk (HR 1.84; 95% CI 1.68–2.01). Dialysis represents end-stage kidney failure, when the kidneys can no longer filter blood adequately and mechanical life support becomes necessary. Both mRNA platforms demonstrated clear harm, with new dialysis (kidney failure) cases accumulating progressively over time rather than stabilizing, indicating a persistent and worsening injury process.

Pfizer (BioNTech) Mortality

Within the same matched population, BioNTech recipients had a +20% higher risk of all-cause death compared with unvaccinated controls (HR 1.20; 95% CI 1.13–1.27).

Moderna showed a lower risk (HR 0.82; 95% CI 0.75–0.90), producing a misleading overall “protective” average (HR 0.88) that conceals the Pfizer-specific mortality increase.

Here’s why these mortality numbers are likely far higher in reality: A statistical trick – “Immortal Time” bias.

The authors excluded anyone who died within three months after vaccination to “standardize baseline health.” This maneuver erases the exact period when many fatal serious adverse events occur — myocarditis, embolism, cardiac arrest, or early multi-organ failure.

Thus, early vaccine deaths vanish from the data, leaving only survivors. The model then produces an illusory mortality reduction (HR 0.88).

Yet even under this protective bias, Pfizer’s vaccine still increased all-cause mortality by 20%, implying that the true risk would be substantially higher if early deaths were included.

This study corroborated findings by John Beaudoin, Sr., who previously reported 211,805 excess U.S. deaths due to acute kidney injury (AKI) from 2021 to 2024, likely due to COVID-19 “vaccination” and disastrous COVID-19 treatment protocols:

This study also is in line with recent paper by Hwang et al who found, among 120.7 million adverse event reports, increased risks of Acute Kidney Injury (2.4X), Glomerulonephritis (13.4X), and Tubulointerstitial Nephritis (2.4X) following mRNA injection:

NEW STUDY - COVID-19 mRNA Injections Linked to Serious Kidney Injury

The VAERS reports also reflect the incidents of acute kidney injury following the COVID-19 shots. In the United States and its territories, 4,373 of these cases have been reported.

Of these adverse events, 1,077 resulted in death, a ratio that is just a hair less than one quarter of these cases.

Keeping in mind that the Hulscher article mentioned the death rate significance from AKI following the Pfizer COVID-19 shots, the VAERS data revealed 636 deaths from AKI, meaning that more than 60 percent of these deaths followed the Pfizer jabs.

Of the 4,373 acute kidney injury cases in the United States and its territories, sixty-one of them occurred here in Washington.

The youngest case was of a seventeen-year-old male in which the onset began on the same day as taking the Pfizer COVID-19 shot on May 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1364754. The submitted write-up listed acute kidney injury as one of the adverse events: Critical thrombocythemia, causing anemia due to nose bleeding, GI bleeding and metrorrhagia. Elevated WBC. Acute kidney failure. Pancreatitis. Admitted with Dx of Tumor lysis syndrome required blood and platelets transfusion.

Two deaths from acute kidney injury occurred in Washington following the COVID-19 shots. The first one was after a second Pfizer jab in which the onset began 233 days after the shot on March 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1834252. Here is the submitted write-up for this sixty-six-year-old female: Critical thrombocythemia, causing anemia due to nose bleeding, GI bleeding and metrorrhagia. Elevated WBC. Acute kidney failure. Pancreatitis. Admitted with Dx of Tumor lysis syndrome required blood and platelets transfusion.

The second death was of a fifty-one-year-old female in which the onset occurred eighteen days after taking the Janssen shot on August 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1877549. The very long submitted write-up mentions the AKI just once: She also developed an AKI with Cr rising to peak of 3.56 over the course of days. Intermittent hypotension requiring pressors. Renal consulted, workup concerning for glomerulonephritis, revealed hypocomplementemia, ferritin >80,000, and monoclonal IgG kappa. She refused a bone marrow biopsy.

Department of Health Markets Vaccines with Vaccine Confidence Resource Library

In the spring of 2023, Aaron Siri testified to the Arizona state senate about vaccine marketing with the following slide from the FDA home page:

Siri then said, “Does this look like a regulator to you?” After getting laughs from a few Senators, Siri continued. “What does this look like? It looks like a marketing ad. What is the FDA’s job? To ensure that the product is safe and effective to its standard…before it is put on the market. What product is it advertising on its home page? The bivalent COVID-19 shot.”

In that same year of 2023, Washington Department of Health (DOH) held the same problem, for its home page for the COVID-19 shot had the following unsubstantiated marketing claim:

Without showing any data or explanation of the claim that vaccines and boosters are #1, the Department of Health has continued to promote vaccines for Big Pharma. Its most recent ploy was last week’s announcement that it was opening a “Vaccine Confidence Resource Library.”

Notice that they used the word “confidence,” a term that vaccine manufacturers would be very happy to see. If the DOH was acting more objectively, or were simply presenting the science, they could have used a more neutral term, such as “information.” They could even go with the “Vaccine Informed Choice Resource Library.”

The DOH web page shows that the library is not really intended for the general public, but for indoctrinating doctors into selling the shots to their patients. The first two paragraphs of the library’s webpage reflect this:

Many parents have questions about their children’s vaccines, and answering their questions can help parents feel confident in choosing to immunize their child. Doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and office staff all play a key role in establishing and maintaining a practice-wide commitment to communicating effectively about vaccines and maintaining high vaccination rates. Parents consider their child’s healthcare professionals to be their most trusted source of information when it comes to vaccines. This is true even for parents who are vaccine-hesitant or who consider delaying one or more vaccines. You have a critical role in helping parents choose vaccines for their child.

The third and final paragraph of the webpage sets up the long listings of its library of resources:

There are many resources for healthcare professionals to improve communication skills, and to review and print in the office when you have conversations with parents and families.

“Many resources” will be the understatement of the day.

The DOH then discusses five general areas before moving onto a long listing of specific vaccines.

Having Conversations with Parents

One of the links under the following heading about conversations with parents even provides doctors with a script in the Questions Parents May Ask about Vaccines link. Here’s the write-up for the first question:

Parents may ask: Can it harm my child to get several vaccines at one time? Does my child need all of the recommended vaccines right now? Won’t it hurt to get that many shots? Can we wait and get some later? To respond, you can: Share that no evidence suggests that receiving several vaccines at one time will damage or overwhelm a healthy child’s immune system.

Explain what antigens are (parts of germs) and emphasize the small amount of antigens in vaccines compared to the antigens babies encounter every day in their environment.

Mention that many recommended childhood vaccines are available in combination vaccines so children get fewer shots.

Remind parents that they must start each vaccine series on time to protect their child as soon as possible and their child must complete each multi-dose series for the best protection. There are no data to support that spacing out vaccines offers safe or effective protection from these diseases. Example “Research shows that it’s safe to get all recommended vaccines today. And luckily, some are available in combination vaccines, so there are less shots to get. Any time you delay a vaccine, you leave your baby vulnerable to disease, so it’s really best to stay on schedule.”

Here’s the next question:

Parents may ask: Are these diseases that dangerous? Is it likely that my baby will catch this disease? Will ingredients in vaccines hurt my baby more than possibly getting the disease could? To respond, you can: Share your knowledge of how these serious diseases still exist. Explain that outbreaks still occur in the U.S. Global measles activity is increasing. U.S. measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) coverage among kindergarteners is below the 95 percent coverage target—much lower in some communities—and is decreasing. Reported whooping cough rates have increased in the United States since the early 1990s. As of June 2024, more than double the cases of whooping cough were reported as of this date in 2023. Whooping cough is returning to its more typical pre-pandemic cyclic patterns of more than 10,000 cases a year. Teach parents that diseases eliminated in the U.S. can infect unvaccinated babies if travelers bring the diseases from other countries.

Remind parents that many vaccine-preventable diseases can be especially dangerous for young children and there is no way to tell in advance if their child will get a severe or mild case. Without vaccines, their child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough. Example “I know you didn’t get all these vaccines when you were a baby. Neither did I. However, we were both at risk of serious diseases like pneumococcal meningitis, which can lead to deafness or brain damage, and RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the US. We’re able to protect your baby from many more serious diseases than ever before with vaccines.”

Notice that the above answer did not address the specifics of the ingredients in the vaccines. The next two questions delve into side effects.

Parents may ask: Will my child be okay if she has a side effect? I know someone whose baby had a serious reaction – will my baby too? To respond, you can: Remind parents that most side effects are mild and go away within a few days.

Encourage parents to watch for possible side effects (fussiness, low-grade fever, soreness where the shot was given) and provide information on how they should treat them and how to contact you if they observe something they are concerned about.

Share your own experience, or lack thereof, seeing a serious side effect from a vaccine. Explain that serious side effects are very rare.

Reassure parents that you and your staff are prepared to deal with rare serious vaccine reactions.

Remind parents that the disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the risks of possible side effects. Example “Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, and deciding not to immunize your child could put him at risk. Let’s look at the Vaccine Information Statements together and talk about how rare serious vaccine side effects are.”

Parents may ask:

Do vaccines cause long-term side effects? Will getting a vaccine permanently hurt my child’s health?

To respond, you can:

Share that vaccines are not linked to increases in health problems such as autism, asthma, or auto-immune diseases.

Remind parents that there is no evidence to suggest vaccines threaten a long, healthy life. But we do know lack of vaccination threatens a long and healthy life.

Example

“We have decades of experience with vaccines and no reason to believe that vaccines cause long-term harm. I understand your concern, but I truly believe that the risk of diseases is greater than any risks posed by vaccines. Vaccines will get your baby off to a great start for a long, healthy life.”

Staying in line with Big Pharma’s marketing efforts, the DOH offers plenty of advice to doctors on how to answer questions, but it never offers advice to patients on astute questions to ask doctors. But Dr. Vernon Coleman does this in an October 18, 2025 edition of The Expose’:

Before you allow your doctor to vaccinate your child (or you), you may like to ask her or him these essential questions:



1. How dangerous is the disease for which the vaccine is being given? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

2. How effective is the vaccine?

3. How dangerous is the vaccine? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

4. What side effects are associated with the vaccine?

5. Which patients should not be given the vaccine?

6. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will protect me (my child)? If not, exactly what protection will it offer?

7. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will not harm me (my child)? If not, exactly how risky is it?

8. Will you take full responsibility for any ill effects caused by this vaccine?

9. Is the vaccination essential?



Then ask him or her to sign a note confirming what he or she has told you. If your doctor or nurse wants to vaccinate you, ask him or her to confirm in writing that the vaccine is both essential and safe and that you are healthy enough to receive it. You may, I warn you, notice his or her enthusiasm for the vaccine (and your company) suddenly diminish. Ask your doctor or nurse to give you written confirmation that he or she has personally investigated the risk-benefit ratio of any vaccine they are recommending and that, having looked at all the evidence, they believe that the vaccine is safe and essential. How could any honest, caring, well-informed doctor or nurse object to signing such a confirmation – effectively, accepting responsibility if things go wrong?



Similarly, parents who are worried about having their children vaccinated should ask their doctor or nurse to sign a form taking legal responsibility for any adverse reaction. (Curiously, they might find doctors and nurses slightly reluctant to do this.)



It is important to remember that most of the doctors (including nearly all GPs) who write and speak in favor of vaccination are making money out of it. On the other hand, doctors who oppose, or even question, vaccination do not stand to gain anything but are, on the contrary, putting their careers at risk.



Finally, ask the doctor to tell you the batch number of the vaccine. And keep the name of the doctor, the date and time of any vaccination and the batch number of the vaccine. And the surgery or clinic address. Lawsuits against doctors, drug companies and the Government usually fail because people don’t have this information.

Below are the other general topics used for marketing vaccines to the health profession. Readers can click on the links of interest and do their own research toward formulating questions for doctors. (As if the above wasn’t enough).

Increasing Vaccine Confidence Toolkits

Making Effective Recommendations

Trainings for Providers

Becoming Trusted Messengers Online Course

Online Module: Talking with Patients

Interactive, self-paced, online learning program that earns Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit for healthcare providers and pharmacists. It improves the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical vaccine discussions with patients.

Vaccinate Your Family University

Free, self-paced courses (including bilingual options) for health workers, advocates, and community members on vaccine confidence, misinformation, and communication strategies

Vaccine-Specific Resources

With all of these resources and agencies explaining why vaccines are safe and effective, rather than showing persuasive data, do you think they’re trying too hard? Shouldn’t these products sell themselves?

November 14 episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Farm manager Katrina Coffman shares how Sea Ranch Lodge nourishes guests with seasonal food while teaching them about land and livestock stewardship.

Also discussed:

