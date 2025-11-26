🦃🦃 In this extra-large, stuffed like a turkey, pre-Thanksgiving issue 🦃🦃: Giving Tuesday is Dec. 2; Save the Date - Jan 15 in Olympia; Petition filed with SCOTUS to review CHD case defending doctor free speech; Department of Health defies HHS autism updates; New Secretary of Health speaks to BOH for the first time; Controversial Clallam County health officer also speaks to BOH while ignoring statement by Alliance of Indigenous Nations; Informed Life Radio Links with Discount code for Dr. Andi Locke’s Beyond Holistic Medicine course.

Just In: Update on Doctor Free Speech Case filed by John Stockton and WA doctors

On November 24, CHD lawyers asked the Supreme Court to reverse dismissal by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Stockton v Brown (was vs. Ferguson), given a recent favorable ruling.

The Defender explains the writ of certiori filing that asks the chief justices to review the federal appeal court’s decision which was dismissed since there was an ongoing related case in state court. But in September 2025, just as the Federal dismissal was being handed down, the Washington appellate court ruled that the WMC’s COVID-19 misinformation policy violates the First Amendment because the state of Washington has no legitimate interest in sanctioning its licensees’ public, or “soapbox,” speech.

So will doctor’s free speech be protected? It’s difficult to think that Doctor’s themselves will want to be policed for absolutely everything they say in public. Will they have to wear bodycams? This case has wide-ranging implications and continues to wind through the legal system. We are so thankful for Children’s Health Defense for funding this legal effort.

Department of Health Defies HHS Autism Updates

The CDC, after decades of failing to help families with autistic children, finally revised their Autism and Vaccines web page on November 19. Mainstream medicine cried foul, CDC critics blasted the news on every media channel they could find, and autistic families likely thought “too little, too late.”

Behold the Autism and Vaccines page on the CDC website - as of November 19, 2025.

The Highwire investigative reporter Jefferey Jaxen wrote a Substack article on the momentous occasion in which he digs into the rationale behind the change:

OFFICIAL CDC: Vaccines Causing Autism ‘not ruled out,’ Health Authorities Covered Up Link

Visitors to the CDC vaccine safety page for autism are now greeted with a list of Key Points:

The claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links. Two distinctly separate claims with significant implications – the science is not settled and ‘health authorities’ have engaged in a decades-long cover up that includes government agencies.

The revised CDC page explains some of the reasoning for the correction:

Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim.

Jefferey Jaxen’s summary of the occasion was:

And just like that, decades of lies now have a chance of being accounted for and with some luck, truth and justice will come to this discussion.

Peter McCullough’s The Focal Points covered the change in the CDC’s position with the following headline for their Substack video post:

CDC Retracts 30-Year Falsehood “Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism” Weeks After the McCullough Foundation’s Landmark Autism Report.

Their article opened with the following assessment:

In a development with profound scientific and public-health implications, the CDC has quietly updated its longstanding position on vaccines and autism—acknowledging for the first time that the long-repeated denial “vaccines do not cause autism” has never been an evidence-based statement. The shift represents a historic departure from the fraudulent claims of the past three decades.

The Defender wrote: ‘Honesty at Last’: CDC Says ‘No Evidence’ to Support Claim that Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism, with the following opening paragraph:

The CDC revised its autism webpage to say there is no evidence supporting the blanket claim that vaccines do not cause autism, a major shift from past messaging. HHS told The Defender the changes “reflect gold standard, evidence-based science,” while CHD CEO Mary Holland said the website update shows “there never was science behind the claim that ‘vaccines do not cause autism.’”

We the Patriots used this headline: CDC Updates Website to Refute “Vaccines do not cause Autism” Propaganda.”

We the Patriots then reported the following:

If there were any doubt that there is a new sheriff in town, what happened yesterday dispelled it. In a stunning reversal of its decades-long denial of a link between vaccines and autism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website to dismiss the claim that vaccines do not cause autism. To be sure, the website also doesn’t say that vaccines do cause autism…

Last Thursday, nurse and activist Kimberly Overton wrote in her Nurses’ Notes: BOMBSHELL - The Crack in the Narrative: When Institutions Start Quietly Admitting What They Once Silenced, and weighed in:

For years, parents, nurses, and advocates have been gaslit, dismissed, censored, and publicly shamed for daring to question vaccine safety — especially when it came to the explosion of autism diagnoses in the United States. But this week, something shifted.

Something they hoped you wouldn’t notice. The CDC quietly updated its “Autism and Vaccines” page, and what slipped through is nothing short of stunning. Attorney Aaron Siri highlighted the change, quoting their new language — a stark departure from the absolute, militant messaging we’ve heard for two decades: “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

Dr. Robert Malone added a couple thoughts:

The CDC has updated its vaccine safety page, which is causing major heart burn among big pharma execs and rejoicing over at the Children’s Health Defense. Personally - I think it finally reflects some important realities regarding the vaccine industry.

Perhaps the most incisive coverage was from Sharyl Atkisson’s Substack titled ‘8 Official Admissions Contradicting the ‘Settled Science’ Narrative on the Vaccine-Autism Link,’ where she also calls out the Big Pharma-driven media reaction:

The reaction was immediate, ferocious, and predictable. Fact-checkers, medical societies, and television doctors accused HHS of spreading “dangerous misinformation.” One among countless examples is the misleading NBC headline:

“CDC will research widely debunked link between vaccines and autism” – NBC News

Jefferey Jaxen highlighted the media’s counterattack as well:

The corporate media instantly jumped to defend the status quo against the CDC’s move with a slurry of defensive headlines.

Having joined other Western states to continue ineffective, unsafe COVID injections, it was no surprise when Washington state’s Department of Health (DOH) joined in the resistance to the change. On November 21, only two days after the CDC changed its statement, the DOH issued a press release attempting to re-debunk the vaccine autism link:

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reaffirms that vaccines are a proven, essential tool for protecting people’s health. We join health agencies and associations across the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Autism Science Foundation, in confirming that there is no credible scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism. Decades of research and large-scale studies consistently show no association between vaccination and an increased risk of autism. Autism is a complex condition with multiple contributing genetic and environmental factors. Attributing it to any single cause is inaccurate and misleading. Vaccines are thoroughly tested and remain one of the most important tools we have for preventing infectious diseases. They represent one of the greatest public health achievements in history, having saved millions of lives and prevented illness and lifelong disability. Claims suggesting a link between vaccines and autism undermine public confidence, reduce immunization rates, and contribute to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The above “decades of research” link actually leads to a heading, “Need Help Responding to Vaccine-Hesitant Parents?” It isn’t until reaching the bottom right hand corner that this single-page document touches on the “decades of research.”

Only three of the six links in the above box actually reference any scientific research:

We don’t want to quibble, but with the multiple millions of dollars spent on vaccine promotion, why can’t results from these studies be summarized better into data tables with percent chance of injury per shot? Wouldn’t comparison tables help parents to more easily assess risks versus benefits?

Also last Thursday, The Highwire discussed this “decades of research.”

Trying to find proof of the CDC’s decades-long claim that “Vaccines do not cause autism,” Del Bigtree and the Informed Choice Action Network (ICAN) asked the agency, “Will you provide us with the studies and evidence that vaccines in the first six months of life do not cause autism.”

After the CDC refused to hand over this evidence, ICAN won a 2020 lawsuit in which the CDC gave them twenty studies. But these studies only looked at a few antigens and mercury, and definitely not the total load received by babies through an ever-increasing schedule.

Referring to the studies during a 2020 Highwire episode, Bigtree said, “All of them were not in the first six months of life except for the Institute of Medicine study for DTap, which said that there are no studies that prove or disprove the association of DTap with autism.”

Also on that Thursday, Jefferey Jaxen criticized the lack of studies while noting the revised CDC page promises that new studies are on the way:

Since [the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986] multiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine have examined the links between autism and vaccines. These reviews have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines, DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV, do not cause autism and hence the CDC was in violation of the DQA when it claimed, “vaccines do not cause autism.” CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the DOH’s announcement was that it didn’t mention the most recent, most comprehensive study on vaccines and autism, which concludes that vaccines are a dominant risk factor for autism. Last October 30, The Highwire interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough about this landmark study that revealed significant neurodevelopment risks, and what these findings could mean for the future of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Then on Monday November 24, Dr. McCullough tied his study into the CDC’s update:

In what is turning out to be the biggest win for the MAHA coalition to date, Americans are celebrating the US Centers for Disease Control removal of its prior decades-long stance on routine childhood vaccines and autism. The McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder has had a big impact in Washington and at the CDC in Atlanta. The comprehensive and conclusive analysis was released and published October 27, 2025 and has already had >200,000 reads/downloads on the European Commission OpenAire Zenodo preprint server. McCullough Foundation statement October 27, 2025:

The vaccine-autism debate has truly shifted into high gear, and we hope this HHS administration is able to make progress honestly finding the cause or causes of autism.

New Secretary of Health Speaks To BOH for the First Time

For the Department of Health (DOH) updates at the last two Washington Board of Health (BOH) meetings, DOH Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett took numerous cheap shots at HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.’s revamping of this highly conflicted and corrupted agency, notably with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). At the August 20 meeting, Kwan-Gett said that the new set of ACIP members did not have the technical expertise that the terminated seventeen members had. He said this without substantiation or even mentioning the conflicts of interest that Kennedy revealed in his book The Real Anthony Fauci.

After receiving both written and oral public comments on the corrupting conflicts of interest by previous ACIP members, Kwan-Gett still criticized their removal at the October 8 BOH meeting:

The dismissal of CDC scientists, the removal of the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and policy shifts, seemingly without input from subject matter experts, have created unprecedented instability at CDC. We are seeing clear departures from science-based policies, and more are expected.

Kwan-Gett then said, “Recently, for example. ACIP issued recommendations on the MMRV vaccine, which is against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, also called chickenpox. And these recommendations presented no new safety data to justify limiting parental choice and access.”

For the November 19 meeting, recently appointed Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham made his first appearance in front of the board. Instead of Kwan-Gett, he gave the DOH update. By now, he had the chance to review two BOH meetings-worth of written and oral public comments on the corrupting conflicts of interest within the HHS, again referring to ACIP members. But, as with Kwan-Gett, Secretary Worsham openly criticized Kennedy’s efforts to avoid conflicts at the HHS:

“During my four months, we’ve experienced FDA changing processes around COVID vaccines and needing to put things into order to assure access, such as, the standing order, that we moved forward” Worsham said. “We also, the West Coast Health Alliance, stood up in response to the dismantling of the Advisory Board on Immunizations. There has been another organization emerging into this platform that’s called the Governor’s Public Health Advisory or Public Health Alliance, that is the idea of making sure, in the absence of leadership that has left in many ways the CDC, that we’re having those conversations across multiple states and staying connected.”

Worsham then expressed his concerns with the next ACIP meeting:

We’re anxiously watching, as you know, December 4th and 5th. The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for the CDC will be gathering again. What is to be addressed is hepatitis B vaccinations. And we’re concerned that they’re going to change what is our ACIP recommendations for infants. There has been a large movement by healthcare providers, by scientists, by public health communities around this thirty-four-year-old recommendation. Undoing or changing it will have devastating impacts, in particular vaccines to newborn babies upon birth. So, we’ll be working on this particular area and update the board as we learn more information on this.

In response, ICWA member Lisa Templeton sent the following Public Records Request to the Department of Health:

Please provide documents that support Secretary Worsham’s statement during his 11.19.25 Board of Health presentation that undoing/changing Hep B vaccine recommendation for newborn babies will have devastating impacts.

A search on www.medalerts.org leads to a link for researching the adverse events for the hepatitis B vaccine and in turn shows why parents should be concerned about their kids receiving these shots.

There are 78,548 adverse reaction reports following the hepatitis B shot in which 1,422 of those events resulted in death, including 750 deaths in babies under six months of age.

VAERS reports also show 1,574 adverse reactions following the hepatitis B shot here in Washington. Note that the above numbers are as of November 25, 2025, and are likely to increase over time.

Twenty of these cases following the hepatitis B shots here in Washington have died.

Perhaps most alarming are the thirteen deaths under six months of age. The April 13, 2025 edition of ICWA Weekly News has writeups from the eighteen reports on those under one year of age who perished.

As reported by The Hill and other media outlets, the CDC panel of vaccine advisors is set to discuss and potentially vote on changing the hepatitis B vaccine schedule for infants when they next meet on Dec. 4.

Controversial Clallam County Health Officer Speaks To BOH And Omits Statement from Alliance of Indian Nations

One of the most controversial Local Health Officers in the state of Washington spoke at the November 19 Board of Health meeting.

Although Allison Berry came to speak about just Clallam County, she is the public health officer for Jefferson County as well. In other words, she is the health officer for the entire Olympic Peninsula, where she instigated all kinds of havoc on September 2, 2021 with her requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor restaurant and bar patrons. The following day, 200 to 300 Clallam County residents gathered at the Clallam County Courthouse and demanded the firing of Berry.

Furthermore, six Clallam County residents filed complaints to the Washington Board of Health (BOH) about Berry. But the board voted unanimously not to act on those complaints.

None of this baggage from four years ago was mentioned at the meeting, save Berry’s quick reference to a post she published during the government shutdown when she added, “it is the most shared post we have had, second only to my proof of vaccination order from 2021, which hit the national media and got shared well beyond Clallam County.”

During her presentation, Berry mentioned the following about what she learned from the COVID-19 pandemic:

I experienced in the pandemic pressure from all sides, including both political parties, to change my messaging, to change what I was saying to make it fit whatever their political narrative was. I want to encourage all public health officials to push back on that as much as humanly possible. The independence of our office is the most critical thing we have. One of the things I told my colleagues throughout the pandemic as I would hear some of my colleagues at the state we work for the governor, and I would strongly remind them, no, you do not. You work for the people of this state. You are appointed by the governor. I don’t work for my local board of health, I am appointed by my local Board of Health, I work for the people of Clallam County. I need to do what I can to protect the health of the people of Clallam County, and that includes telling them the truth.

The truth to Berry was to push the COVID-19 shots in Clallam County as much as she could:

We learned a lot from our neighboring tribes. We worked very closely with the Jamestown-S Klallam tribe on vaccine distribution throughout the pandemic, and they were critical to helping us make sure that our residents were vaccinated. The Makah did an incredible job vaccinating during the pandemic. I remember receiving a call from the tribal chairman, who asked me if I had any ideas for how I could increase their vaccine uptake. He said, we have 95 percent of the tribe vaccinated, but we haven’t quite gotten to 100. And I let him know that that was better than anyone else I know, as far as getting folks vaccinated. Whenever we had access to vaccine, we would pay attention to where there were gaps, which included sometimes our neighboring tribes didn’t have adequate access to vaccine. Many of those staff were working alongside me. We were working eighty, ninety, one hundred-hour work weeks throughout the pandemic, and they showed up every day in spite of everything. And despite being tiny and dramatically underfunded, we had one of the highest vaccination uptake rates in the state. We had one of the lowest death rates from COVID-19 in the state. And that was through that work and that community partnership and that dedicated effort.

Berry’s work did pay off in terms of the percentage of vaccination rates.

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) website showed that, as of July 22, 2024, King County showed 2,978 doses per 1,000 persons with a total population of 6,901,870. Jefferson County was second with 2,735 doses per 1,000 with a total population of 91,202. Clallam County was third with 2,768 doses with a total population of 214,878.

For the percentage of population “ever vaccinated for COVID-19,” King County had the highest percentage at 91.7 percent. Jefferson County was second at 84.8 percent.

For the “percent of population completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series,” King County came in first at 82.5 percent. Tied for second was Jefferson and San Juan Counties at 79.3 percent.

Board Chair Patty Hayes was so impressed with Berry’s work with the tribes in Clallam County that she invited her to do a storytelling session on all this at the October 2025 Washington State Public Health Association annual meeting.

But one must wonder how receptive the four tribes in Clallam County were to the COVID-19 jabs given that on October 8, 2025, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) issued a declaration stating that “mRNA nanoparticle injections are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

This marked the first formal judicial declaration by any recognized international authority categorizing the COVID-19 mRNA products as biological weapons.

On its website, the AIN has also gone beyond the COVID-19 shots by issuing a notice on the new global order:

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) asserts that the United Nations (UN) has been infiltrated by sociopaths attempting to further enslave (and depopulate) mankind through a One World Government (OWG) and in no way condones or endorses the UN or agenda 2030! – see the UN’s evil agenda 2030 (disguised as sustainable development, climate change etc.) https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

Page eleven in the first AIN treaty lists thirty-eight member nations.

The following are for sure here in the United States. The first two indigenous nations listed are in Hawaii, which happens to be part of the four member West Coast Health Alliance that has been defying HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy’s every move, including his revised COVID-19 recommendations.

Hawaii Nation - Kahu Kauhane, Dr. Three Rivers

Kingdom Of Hawaii - Sir Don Kauli’a

Huron Nation - David Grey Eagle - Covers US and Canada along St. Lawrence River

Huron Tribe History, Culture, and Facts - History Keen

Taos Pueblo - Karen Cofield

Taos Pueblo – Over 1,000 years of Tradition

ANIYVWIYA Tribal Nation Cherokee Nation - Ron Gibson

Cree Nation - Thunderbird Clan - Chief Sidney (White Owl)

The Squamish nation is the closest one to Washington, for it is located in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area. Squamish (skwxwú7mesh), Sechelt (shíshálh) Nations - :William-Lorne.

