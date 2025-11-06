In this issue: Please take our quick reader’s poll to help decide the best publication that your WA state legislator should read; The Battle over Vaccination in Washington Moves To the Doctor’s Exam Room; SIDS bill in Florida could one day help every family in Washington.

Upcoming Event: Nov. 19th WA Board of Health

Where: DOH building, 111 Isreal Rd. SE, Tumwater (near Olympia).

Time: 9-4 pm

The draft agenda features:

An update from Clallam County Health Director Allison Berry (your author’s non-so-favorite),

A DOH update from the Health Secretary Dennis Worsham (first time to present), and

Rule-making for PFAS in water, Sanitary control of shellfish (which will probably raise oyster prices), and Newborn screening for many things - notably Cytomegalovirus , the next scary-named microbe for which many agencies and companies would love an approved injection.

Surprisingly, there is no fluoride petition from Dr. Bill Osmunson, who must wonder why they’re spending so much time on the PFAS rules where they’re ahead of EPA levels of contaminants. All the while, the government-led Toxicology Program has indicated harms exist from water fluoridation and they have all the information they need from Bill to change policies. This is a Board of Health with a collective cognitive dissonance.

Please Take Our Quick Poll

In mid-January of 2026, ICWA, with generous help from Stand for Health Freedom, is planning a Day on the Hill in Olympia. We are bringing in speakers and are asking our members to ENGAGE with their legislators early in the session. One technique we think got good visibility in 2023 was to deliver Turtles all the Way Down to all 147 legislators. We would like to do similar again, so please tell us in this poll what publication you think would open their eyes more to the truths in the vaccine debate and give them pause before they support the already-bloated DOH budgets or other overreaching, unnecessary, unpopular vaccine policy.

Please tell us in the comments any other good books that might be good to deliver. And perhaps ICWA would send different books to our known supporters as opposed to those who have this bizarre ❤️ love 💕 affair with public health.

Battle over Vaccines in Washington Moves To the Patient’s Room

The concept of shared clinical decision-making first came to the forefront this year when, on May 27, 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

The above screenshot from the X post has RFK, Jr. joined by Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary from the HHS press room.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said. (also covered in ICWA Weekly News 6-4-25)

Nevertheless, as reported by The Hill on May 30th, the agency kept the shot on its vaccine schedule for children between the ages of six months to seventeen years of age, despite Kennedy saying they would no longer be recommended.

In what was probably the first time for many people, The Hill article introduced the meaning of shared clinical decision-making – which is different from being ‘recommended’ by the CDC or ACIP:

The CDC says children with no underlying health condition “may receive” COVID-19 vaccines, instead of broadly recommending that all children should get the inoculation. It now advises “shared clinical decision-making” between parents and physicians. “Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances,” the guidelines now say.

The CDC website has been reporting for some time about what “shared clinical decision-making” means, as presented on their website.

Shared clinical decision-making Vaccination based on individual-based decision-making— with an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination is most favorable for individuals who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors (see https://www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/clinical-care/underlying-conditions.html). For additional information on shared clinical decision-making, see https://www.cdc.gov/acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html

Meanwhile, here in Washington state, most of our readers were probably not too surprised when the Department of Health (DOH) and Jamilia Sherls, Director of the Office of Immunization, sent out a letter of defiance on June 18 to Kennedy’s recommendation change. For one of the first times in our memory where the DOH didn’t strictly adopt a CDC stance, Sherls continued to affirm the previous full recommendation that all those over six months of age, including pregnant women, get the COVID jabs, as reflected in the start of that letter:

The Washington State Department of Health continues to recommend everyone 6 months of age and older receive the current COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness. This recommendation includes pregnant people.

The DOH then amplified its defiance with a standing order that they said increased provider access to the COVID shots and results in everyone being offered a COVID booster when they walk into a provider’s office.

DOH’s 2025 COVID-19 Vaccine Standing Order (PDF) authorizes health care workers to administer the most updated versions of the COMIRNATY, MNEXSPIKE, SPIKEVAX, and NUVAXOVID COVID-19 vaccines to all people aged six months and older, including those who are pregnant.

The DOH then jumped into the ring with the CDC on shared clinical decision-making:

The department continues to recommend the MMRV vaccine for children twelve months through four years old based on clinical considerations and shared decision-making. Health care professionals may continue to order MMRV vaccines for children under four years old through CVP.

And before you knew it, their next paragraph, which falls under the heading of “Vaccine Resources,” the DOH recommended a guide for shared clinical decision-making from the Common Health Coalition, yet another public health coalition of nearly all US public health organizations, and whose Advisory Board includes Umair Shah, former WA Secretary of Health:

So, this highlights that the battleground for accepting or rejecting the COVID-19 shots will take place in the patient’s room, where according to Dr. Lukas Huber, “is designed to provide a comfortable and safe environment for the patient.”

The question, however, becomes how comfortable and safe is this environment when the doctor comes in with their white-coat and all-knowing stethoscope and is armed with a “Shared Clinical Decision-Making Guide on Respiratory Vaccines for Clinicians?”

(Or said another way: does this arrangement favor the doctor’s opinion even more over the patient’s ability to feel uncoerced in their decision? But this question may be true for most every vaccination situation).

First in the Guide comes a series of questions and answers for the healthcare workers:

What is Shared Clinical Decision-Making (SCDM)? Shared clinical decision-making – also known as individual decision-making – is similar to any other vaccine conversation in which clinicians talk with their patients about the benefits and risks of vaccination for them. These types of discussions (or “counseling”) on benefits and risks already occur often – both for recommended vaccines with shared clinical decision-making (e.g., COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children and adults, or HPV vaccination in some adults) and routine vaccines. Who Can Participate in Shared Clinical Decision-Making for Vaccines? Primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and pharmacists can practice shared clinical decision making in all 50 states. How to Do Shared Clinical Decision-Making? Multiple options - and you’re probably already doing it!

The document then gets into coaching on the doctor-patient interaction by stating, “Here are some example conversations:”

Conversation 1: “I recommend you (your child) get the updated COVID-19 vaccine today. The vaccine information sheets you have explain the vaccine’s benefits and potential risks. Do you have any questions about the vaccines that you want to talk about?” Conversation 2: “I see that like you (your child) are due for your COVID-19 vaccine today. Generally, if you are older or have medical conditions, you are more likely to benefit from the vaccine’s protection against severe disease. These vaccines cut the risk of being hospitalized by about half. The risks of vaccination are low and rare. The information sheet you reviewed shared some additional considerations.”

The first part of conversation 2 uses the “presumptive approach” as opposed to the “participatory approach,” a technique taught to Power of Provider participants. We’ve covered this many times to help warn of coercion (e.g., July 19, 2018 comments to VAC, ICWA News 6-25-25,the Power of Providers initiative, etc.)

Providers are taught that the “presumptive approach” has shown to be more effective than a “participatory approach.” The presumptive approach is the attitude for the healthcare provider to presume the patient or parent is going to go along with getting the vaccine, whereas the participatory approach is to distinctly ask whether the patient wants the vaccine.

The second conversation is also a classic example of shifting the goalposts from “The COVID-19 shots will keep you from getting infected and transmitting the disease to your beloved grandparents” to protecting against severe disease and cutting the risk of hospitalizations in half. No wonder public health agencies, notably the Department of Health, are having credibility problems.

As for the “risks of vaccination are low and rare,” perhaps this theoretical doctor would like to tell that to the 1,666,646 who suffered adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shots, including the 24,335 here in Washington. Or to the family and friends of the 38,773 who died following the jabs, including the 240 deaths here in Washington.

And it’s just as important to keep in mind the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study, which estimated that perhaps only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS. It’s safe to say that VAERS does not catch all the actual adverse reactions.

Furthermore, ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone wrote about pediatrician’s betrayal on September 1st of this year that peer-reviewed studies are demonstrating numerous autoimmune and immune system toxicities in children receiving the COVID-19 shots:

The third and final conversation gets into the biggest goof of all:

Conversation 3: “Now is when I recommend the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines for you (your child).” [Patient has concerns about side effects]: “I understand that you’re worried about COVID-19 vaccine side effects and that’s perfectly normal. Most people have mild side effects - like a sore or red arm - or no side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. What’s your main concern?” “Serious reactions to vaccines can happen but are rare. For every 1 million doses given, we see five or fewer people have a severe allergic reaction.” “Heart inflammation after a COVID-19 vaccine is rare. The risk of this kind of heart inflammation is much higher after getting COVID-19 infection than after vaccination itself.” “You can get flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines at the same time. Getting them together can save you time, so you don’t have to come back for another visit. …”

Notice that the sheet does not offer any form of documentation for the “every one million doses given” claim, the safety of co-administering the shots claim, or the claim that the risk of this kind of heart inflammation is much higher after getting COVID-19 infection than after the vaccination itself.

The document could have been referring to a March-2022 document favorable to COVID shots by Gluckman et al: 2022 ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway on Cardiovascular Sequelae of COVID-19 in Adults: Myocarditis and Other Myocardial Involvement, Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection, and Return to Play.

On August 5, 2023 Dr. Peter McCullough pointed out that this forty-page paper by the American College of Cardiology (his medical specialty) stated faulty conclusions:

COVID-19 illness is a larger risk of myocarditis than vaccination. COVID-19 vaccine induced myocarditis is rare, transient, and mild. COVID-19 vaccination should be undertaken despite the risks of heart damage.

McCullough found Figure 4 (shown below) curious since the title was “favorable” risk benefit profile yet it showed the risks of myocarditis were heavier even with falsely low incidence estimates compared to theoretical vaccine reductions in SARS-CoV-2 hospitalization and death never shown in randomized trials.

“I recently wrote the members of the committee I personally know and have been with on prior ACC writing committees,” McCullough said. “I wanted them to know my concerns as a senior cardiologist about fatal COVID-19 vaccine induced myocarditis as published by Hulscher et al, 2023.”

Then on August 19, 2024, Dr. McCullough gave patients plenty of evidence to show that their doctors’ heart inflammation-from-COVID claims were clearly false with the urgent article COVID-19 Vaccines Cause far More Myocarditis than Infection, Overall Risks Greatly Outweigh Theoretical Benefits.

When the Springer Nature CUREUS Journal of Biomedical Sciences retracted one of the most comprehensive and valid risk-benefit analyses of the COVID-19 vaccines, they probably had no idea the message would be greatly amplified and now fully published in a pair of papers in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

The published-then-retracted analysis was titled, COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2.

McCullough defended the “valid, high quality, and widely read Cureus paper calling for halt in COVID-19 vaccination:”

This manuscript evaluated all of the published data and has completely overturned a false narrative held by government agencies and the American College of Cardiology who erroneously assert that SARS-CoV-2 infection poses a greater risk of heart damage than vaccination. Mead et al importantly conclude the vaccines cause actual adjudicated and oftentimes fatal myocarditis while the infection remains a theoretical risk without adjudicated, autopsy proven cases.

It’s not exactly fair that government agencies offer plenty of advice to doctors on how to convince patients to take vaccines but never offer patients advice on what questions to ask doctors.

But Dr. Vernon Coleman does this for us in an October 18, 2025 edition of The Expose’:

Before you allow your doctor to vaccinate your child (or you), you may like to ask her or him these essential questions:



1. How dangerous is the disease for which the vaccine is being given? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

2. How effective is the vaccine?

3. How dangerous is the vaccine? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

4. What side effects are associated with the vaccine?

5. Which patients should not be given the vaccine?

6. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will protect me (my child)? If not, exactly what protection will it offer?

7. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will not harm me (my child)? If not, exactly how risky is it?

8. Will you take full responsibility for any ill effects caused by this vaccine?

9. Is the vaccination essential?



Then ask him or her to sign a note confirming what he or she has told you. If your doctor or nurse wants to vaccinate you, ask him or her to confirm in writing that the vaccine is both essential and safe and that you are healthy enough to receive it. You may, I warn you, notice his or her enthusiasm for the vaccine (and your company) suddenly diminish. Ask your doctor or nurse to give you written confirmation that he or she has personally investigated the risk-benefit ratio of any vaccine they are recommending and that, having looked at all the evidence, they believe that the vaccine is safe and essential. How could any honest, caring, well-informed doctor or nurse object to signing such a confirmation – effectively, accepting responsibility if things go wrong?



Similarly, parents who are worried about having their children vaccinated should ask their doctor or nurse to sign a form taking legal responsibility for any adverse reaction. (Curiously, they might find doctors and nurses slightly reluctant to do this.)



It is important to remember that most of the doctors (including nearly all GPs) who write and speak in favor of vaccination are making money out of it. On the other hand, doctors who oppose, or even question, vaccination do not stand to gain anything but are, on the contrary, putting their careers at risk.



Finally, ask the doctor to tell you the batch number of the vaccine. And keep the name of the doctor, the date and time of any vaccination and the batch number of the vaccine. And the surgery or clinic address. Lawsuits against doctors, drug companies and the Government usually fail because people don’t have this information.

It is also curious that none of the government agencies ever offer advice to patients on how to say “no” to their doctors about getting the COVID-19 shot. If a patient or parent is able to refuse, the first page of the shared clinical decision-making document tells providers to empathize and postpone, rather than just accepting the refusal:

If the patient chooses to not get vaccinated after a shared discussion, try again: “I respect your decision. I’m happy to answer any additional questions, and we can revisit at your next appointment.”

SIDS Bill in Florida / SIDS in Washington

As reported on The Highwire last week, a new Florida bill—SB 188—is being proposed to track vaccine status in cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). The gist of the show centered on the following two questions:

1. But why wasn’t this already happening?

2. What might we discover if this became law nationwide?

This report came from Jefferey Jaxen, who later in the week wrote the following about the bill:

Florida’s House Bill 188, filed for the 2026 legislative session, exemplifies this paradigm shift legislatively. The bill amends state statutes to mandate comprehensive autopsies for SIDS cases as well as Sudden Death in the Young (SDY), explicitly requiring microscopic toxicology, full immunization records from the past 90 days, and reporting to the CDC’s national SUID/SDY Case Registry. No longer optional, these protocols aim to unmask hidden contributors, such as vaccine excipients or genetic polymorphisms, that prior “undetermined” classifications obscured.

As for the full immunization records, we do have some knowledge already of SIDS following vaccinations from the VAERS reports.

VAERS reports 1,469 SIDS reports following vaccinations in the United States and its territories.

Thirty-one of those cases have occurred in Washington.

For those who are curious about the other used category “Sudden Unexplained Infant Death,” it is often just included in the SIDS category. In fact, the first write-up given below uses “SUIDS” even though the search was under “SIDS.”

So, the two syndromes fall under the same reporting category.

The last SIDS case in Washington occurred before the COVID-19 lockdown. The death was on February 7, 2019 but not entered into the system until January 20, 2021.

VAERS ID: 959237. Submitted write-up: My daughter was given 2 vaccines in her first 24 hours of life. We were released from the hospital at hour 28 of life, and she died at home at hour 39, due to “unknown causes,” which they later diagnosed as SUIDS.

Below are some of the grim examples of other write-ups for SIDS in Washington as reported to VAERS:

Patient started getting a fever at 1PM the same day as receiving the vaccine. Patient had swelling at the site of DTP as well as soreness. Patient was very cranky & was sore for 3 days following vax. On the third day, the patient died.

Report 20010111081 describes sudden infant death syndrome in a 3 month old female who received an injection of Infanrix. concurrent medical conditions and medications were not specified. On 01/25/2001, the infant received her second injection of Infanrix. That day, she also received her second injections of Prevnar, ActHib, and IPOL. Four days post-imunization, on the afternoon of 01/29/2001, she was found dead in her crib. Autopsy results were consistent with sudden infant death syndrome.

A nurse reported that a male infant received a dose of Prevnar along with DTaP, IPOL and hep B vaccines on 9/5/02 at 4 months of age. On 9/26/02 at 5 months of age, the infant died. SIDS was the reported cause of death. No further info was available at the date of this report.

This report was received from manufacturer via a business partner for IPOL and was assigned manufacturer report number HQWYE172204FEB03. Information has been received concerning a 23 week old male patient who on 9/5/02 was vaccinated with a dose of hep B virus vaccine rHBsAg. Concomitant therapy included a dose of IPOL, an IM dose of Prevnar and a dose of diphtheria toxoid (+) pertussis vaccine (+) tetanus toxoid. On 9/26/02 the pt died. Autopsy results reported sudden infant death syndrome as the cause of death. This was originally reported by a health professional.

It was reported that a four-month-old male patient received Daptacel, C1526AA; Hib vaccine, UE02AA; and Synagis, TA5370B administered on 12/29/03. The next morning, the patient was found dead in bed with the mother. She had taken the child to bed with her at 7:30 am that morning and found him lifeless at 10:30 am. The autopsy status is unknown. The autopsy report received on 3/23/04 states SIDS. Oral thrush, diaper rash, plugged ear duct.

Died of SIDS 2 days after receiving vaccines.

Pt received vax as part of routine 4 month well baby visit; patient cried that evening but appeared fine, happy & nl. Next AM, parents found patient dead in crib that afternoon-SIDS death.

Patient was given vax at approximately 1PM & died at approximately 8PM; patient went into coma in afternoon & was rushed to the hospital.

Patient t received vax September 16, 1997. SIDS on September 21, 1997; parents requested VAERS on September 22, 1998-1yr anniversary of the patient’s death.

3 days p/receiving vax, patient presented to ER as a probable SIDS;

pt received vax at 10AM & no intercurrent illness; h/o mild gastro-esophageal reflux-no medications; found dead in bed next morning, prone position.

For the longest time, the healthcare community has attributed SIDS to coincidence, failure to thrive, suffocation while sleeping on their stomachs - everything but vaccines. It is hoped that SB 188 will cast a much-needed light on any association, correlation or causation of this most tragic type of fatality.

