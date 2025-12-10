ICWA News & Action Alerts

> “chief science officer” Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett

https://sph.washington.edu/sph-profiles/tao-sheng-kwan-gett

Despite his checking many boxes in the Pugetopolis Globalista Cosmopolitan list (the people who swoon when you say "Dharamsala," e.g.), I see nothing in this person's bio-as-supplied by his department's PR staff that indicates he has training or competence in the quantitative and qualitative methods, design, and analysis fundamental to assessing research.

Particularly assembly-line research spewed out of the corporate and Big U publish-or-perish-and-strive-for-patents machine. Which is about gaming careers and profit. Not science, not health.

I've posted in the past on how foamy and vaporous the U-Dub MPH program is--how quant/qual aren't even required, and the so-called "research methods" courses (which aren't required) are flufftastic as well.

If you have the bling, you can buy one of these degrees from your computer keyboard, at home, in your spare time.

https://hspop.uw.edu/onlinemph/home/

Kinda like in the 1950s you could buy a home study TV repairman or locksmith degree from matchbook ads.

Judging from my experience with Penn Engineering, and some others, Harvard AB/undergrad engineers don't get that training outside of some limited physics/systems stuff. Cookie cutter lab/modeling research methods.

MDs surely don't get this critical/analytical training either.

Which is why independent minds who don't have $337,000/annum paychecks on the line...

https://govsalaries.com/kwan-gett-tao-sheng-205117183

...are doing a better and more trustworthy job of critical analysis of the "research" supposedly undergirding the state policies mandating Pharma industry biological interventions on its residents.

But as we see, it's not what you know, but who you know that floats boats in Gateslandia and down under the dome in Olympia.

Most damning of all, this guy touts his reading of Jared Diamond and Howard Zinn. Two absolute litmus tests for PNW boomer midwittitude. (Though he's GenX it's pretty clear he got where he is by playing up to boomers and silents.)

The occupation of Washington State by these Diversity Canoe fashionistas is an utter tragedy. They are corporate courtesans posing as saviors-of-humanity. They are Permastate career-ladder climbers voguing as Science Shamans. They have unprecedented power over the lives, livelihoods, actions, and deaths of millions of people. They have the power to harass, impoverish, even incarcerate and kill at will.

And at root they're basically Pharma sales droids with bad cases of Main Character Syndrome in the Infectious Doom movie genre.

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls094715071/

I watched the nightly news in 2022. Imagine my surprise when a PSA came on: a lady in a lab coat with stethoscope around her neck, reminding us that if we have chest pain, we should go to the doctor. Did she know we would have chest pain because of the shots?

