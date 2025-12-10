In this big issue:

West Coast Health Alliance Confuses Parents with Prompt Rejection of CDC-ACIP Hep B Recommendation

(Article contributed by ICWA Director Bob Runnells aka NeoBob)

In an attempt to justify the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), DOH “chief science officer” Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett claimed the need for a singular voice to reduce confusion on vaccine recommendations at the Joint Selective Committee on Health Care on November 3.

Dr. Kwan-Gett tells the Joint Health Committee how the new WCHA voice will reduce confusion and be a solitary voice, while adding another voice. That’s not confusing at all. Maybe he can say these contradictory things because he is the chief officer of the best available science. Maybe he should change his name to “The Science” so he can adopt Anthony Fauci’s famous quote.

Among his various word salads, Kwan-Gett said of the WCHA:

The Alliance will also continue to assess changes in health policy by continually reviewing data, information, and reports from credible clinical and scientific. And this is because we can no longer rely on CDC to be that singular evidence-based voice.

“Continually reviewing data, information and reports” makes one think of a grade-school comeback: “Oh, yeah? You and who’s army?”

Further oxymoronic logic:

We recognize that public health recommendations are stronger when there’s a singular voice since CDC can no longer be relied upon to be that singular voice.

Prior to 2025, the Department and the Board of Health almost exclusively pointed to the CDC’s ACIP as the only authoritative source and for best available science. Our public comments and science that proved their policies were ineffective, therefore, carried no weight. Now, they are politicizing vaccine recommendations with an all-Democrat alliance and acting contrary to their main stated purpose - by sending out separate vaccine recommendations.

On Dec. 5, the very same day that the ACIP voted 8-3 to reduce the Hep B vaccine from a full recommendation to individual-based decision-making, the DOH issued a WCHA press release supporting the old way of doing things – a universal recommendation regardless of the mother’s risk profile or even if mom tests negative for Hep B.

Their claim was that the ACIP decision lacks credible evidence. Oddly, but not to our surprise, the WCHA rebuttal did not rebut any of the specific information presented during the extensive Hep B presentation. It only mentions a historical statistical claim of reducing pediatric infections by 99%:

ACIP’s Change to Hepatitis B Immunization Lacks Credible Evidence The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to end the universal recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination for all infants at birth—a strategy that has reduced pediatric hepatitis B infections in the United States by 99 percent. The ACIP also voted that parents should consult their provider regarding blood tests following each dose of the vaccine series. There was no credible evidence presented to support either of these changes. Delaying the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine and using blood tests to guide vaccination will lead to more children and adults developing preventable liver disease and liver cancer with no evidence of a safety benefit.

How? Can the DOH just please tell us how a judicious use of blood tests will lead to more Hep B infections? Are these mothers and babies hanging out with rough crowds in Portland? And how did the old ACIP arrive at 3 doses of Hep B vaccine in order to be immune?

They do refer to this outside, University of Minnesota group, the Vaccine Integrity Project:

A review by the Vaccine Integrity Project found that the vaccine is safe regardless of when it is given, and there are no safety benefits to delaying the first dose. Delaying the first dose increases the risk of infection and jeopardizes completion of the full vaccine series, which is required for long-lasting protection. Many with chronic hepatitis B do not know they are infected, and infants may unknowingly be infected by household and other contacts following birth. The birth dose acts as a critical safety net to protect newborns from infection.

The Vaccine Integrity Project is part of CIDRAP, a University of Minnesota vaccine promotion group funded in part by Gilead Pharmaceuticals. The Project itself is funded by a grant from Christy Walton’s iAlumbra foundation.

The DOH finishes off the press release in their standard way - by invoking fear:

It is not known for how long and how strongly children are protected against hepatitis B infection if they don’t receive a complete vaccine series. The unproven recommendation to obtain blood tests to guide the number of hepatitis B shots will subject infants to painful and unnecessary blood draws, increase health care costs, delay immunization, and risks decreased protection against infection. Completion of the vaccine series has been shown to offer the best protection.

Other pro-vax voices like MedPageToday proclaimed the ACIP vote news as: Resurrecting a Global Killer: ACIP’s Hep B Vote. Does that sound alarmist?

And ‘We Must Absolutely Ignore Them.’

Before the vaccine came on the scene in the early 1980s, there were 5,000 to 6,000 Hep B related deaths in the U.S. Now, there are still about 1,000 deaths per year. Note that these numbers set off ICWA’s alarm bells – being rounded to an even thousand. That means these are estimates, which likely indicates that they were fudged to the benefit of the policy. And these numbers might indicate an 80% reduction in death, not 99%, raising further questions.

ICWA has questions about the WCHA, including: how is it funded? Who’s going to ‘continually’ review the best available science? Are WCHA pronouncements binding, even though it’s existence is not provided for in Washington statute?

ICWA also has a suggestion to end all this charade and bluster by the DOH and Governor who are obviously scrambling to RFK-proof the state. We say they should follow the advice from Aaron Siri during his concluding remarks at the ACIP meeting on December 5; a suggestion that might help everyone calm down and revert to individual-based decision-making for all vaccines, while maintaining a relatively high uptake like in Denmark and other mandate-free countries.

Aaron Siri had the following suggestion at 10 minutes 40 seconds into the highlight recording we included of the ACIP meeting in Mondays post:

If they want to increase vaccine confidence. I would say that there are three things that they should think about and look at.

We’ll only include the first one here:

Number one needs to be - depoliticize vaccines. I hear that all the time but the only way you depoliticize vaccines is you need to take them out of politics. And the way you do that is you have to end mandates. Mandates make vaccines political. When you take away somebody’s right you have made it no longer just a medical question. You’ve made it a legal one. You’ve made it a political one. When you argue vaccines should be mandated and somebody’s right should be taken away on the basis that a vaccine is safe and effective, you’ve not made the safety and efficacy [not] just a medical question. You’ve made it a legal question. You’ve made it a political question. It’s probably part why you find me here today as a lawyer speaking about this topic.

And finally:

When you mandate vaccines and you eliminate exemptions, you destroy confidence.

We thank you, Mr. Siri, for putting ICWA’s mission into such clear arguments.

Now, if only we can get Leslie Manookian to come to Washington state to tell us how she successfully removed mandates in Idaho.

Wait! That is exactly what ICWA is doing on January 15 in Olympia. SAVE THAT DATE! Leslie Manookian is the scheduled speaker for a day of engagement in Olympia. Much more info to come for that day.

What does Governor Bob Ferguson think about all this? Checking out his X feed, he was fast off the mark too, posting on the same day as the vote and WCHA press release.

But what is he really all about? On December 4th, he all but announced that he is RFK Jr.-proofing the state.

Vaccine Debate to be Convened by Tri-Cities Group Thursday Dec. 11

From noon to 1 pm on Thursday December 11, Nicolas Hulscher from The Focal Points and McCullough Institute, along with Dr. Christina Parks PhD, will participate in a very rare event: a vaccine debate. They’ll present their concerns about vaccines, while Dr. Helen Chu and Dr. Steve Krager will be the vaccine proponents in a forum titled “UNDERSTANDING VACCINES: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science,” as facilitated by the Columbia Basin Badger Club.

The Columbia Basin Badger Club has provided the following overview for the upcoming forum:

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, support for public health policies has gradually declined. At the federal level certain policies and practices regarding vaccines have been thrown into question. Vaccine proponents note the long-time and widespread benefits of the traditional MMR vaccine; vaccine skeptics generally insist it causes autism. Some say the approval process (Operation Warp Speed for Covid-19) was either rushed or rigged; others say the process was instrumental in reducing suffering and saved the lives of millions of people. Often claims about safety and efficacy of vaccines go unanswered because they’re raised within their own particular camp or silo. This program is different. It will give you the unusual opportunity to hear from both perspectives at the same time and place. Speakers will be able to ask questions of one another. How can we determine the best course of action with respect to vaccinations? How do we (and the FDA) draw the line between significant benefits and a dangerous risk? How can we, the public, recognize the difference between good science and misinformation?

Non-members can sign up to watch the live event remotely for $10. It is unclear if remote attendees can participate during a Q&A. The event organizers have said that the recording will be available for free on their website after the event.

Board of Health Denies Both Community Water Fluoridation Petitions

Last Friday, the Washington Board of Health (BOH) met and denied both community water fluoridation (CWF) petitions put forth by retired dentist Bill Osmunson.

Bill Osmunson DDS, shares video of CDC employees admitting there is no data defining a safe upper limit of fluoride exposure.

Petition #23 was for an amendment to WAC 246-290-220, which would read, “The Board of Health does not recommend adding fluoridation chemicals to water with the intent to treat humans or animals.”

Bill also offered an alternative wording:

In keeping with the Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards, the Board of Health does not recommend chemicals, including fluoride compounds, be added to the water with the intent to treat or prevent disease in humans or animals.

Petition #24 was for, at a minimum, a simple statement by the Board of Health to remove endorsements and marketing of CWF. Bill suggested the following statement: “When fluoride is added to the public water, the Board is unable to assure safety of the water.”

Bill says the petition was denied for various reasons given by the board:

One Board member mentioned he needs more time.

One Board member said it is not an emergency.

One Board member said fluoridation is safe and effective.

One Board member said she did not see the harm.

“Apparently, she wants to see death certificates ‘died from fluoride’ or people writhing on the street in pain from fluoride,” Bill said. “The excuses are in line with the excuses the tobacco companies used for smoking: ‘Prove that this patient in front of me has lung cancer from smoking and not any other cause?’ Indeed, some people who have never smoked get lung cancer. Proving it was the tobacco took half a century of science.”

Bill will receive a letter this week from the BOH that will provide more details on reasons for the denials.

“I’m not playing games with the Board,” Bill said. “Too many are ingesting too much fluoride. I treated dental fluorosis both cosmetic and functional. Board members have not diagnosed dental fluorosis, let alone treated it. Thus they trust the fluoridation lobby to police themselves. Similar to an alleged criminal being the judge and jury for their alleged crime.”

Bill Sullivan Farewell Letter Criticizes Chelan-Douglas Board of Health COVID-19 Shot Policies

Before attending his last Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) Board of Health (CDBH) meeting last Monday, Board Member Bill Sullivan wrote a letter to the board in which he criticized his fellow members for not limiting the harm caused by the COVID-19 shots.

Last September 15, the CDBH voted 7 to 2 against the medical freedom resolution that Bill had proposed, which was similar to the ones passed in Cowlitz County and Franklin County.

At the July 15, 2024 Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting, seven public commenters read three-minute portions of a Notice of Liability for the board’s “actions and omissions” that caused much harm and suffering during the declared COVID-19 emergency. Sullivan was one of the signatories in the complaint, marking perhaps the first time in Washington state history that a government official was filing a notice of liability against himself. But Sullivan had put much time, research, and effort into contributing to this document and felt with enough confidence that his fellow board members would adhere to the four demands made in the Notice of Liability. But as time went by he turned out to be wrong.

Sullivan began his recent letter to the board with a mentioning, as well as an attachment, of the internal FDA email acknowledging ten child deaths attributed to the COVID-19 shots with admission that there are many more to come.

“This tacit acknowledgment by the FDA is a harbinger of future revelations of harm,” Sullivan wrote. “And, bar the door when that happens. Of note, the father of one of the deaths has become a friend of the local medical freedom organization known as TAPWA.”

Sullivan then mentioned the loads of evidence he had presented to his fellow board members concerning the harms done from the COVID-19 jabs:

As a member of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health, I have for years relayed safety warnings and evidence that the COVID ‘vaccines’ are causing harm. And by extension, CDHD’s related policies and actions are causing actual harm to members of the community it serves. During my time on the Board, you have heard over ten hours of public testimony including from world class medical and health experts and been presented with thousands of scientific studies and articles all pointing toward safety signals associated with these products. And as for the body of evidence that these products are safe, well, not much has been provided. The Board has merely relied on the opinions of the local Health Officer. Tragic.

Sullivan then stated his frustrations with the board’s reluctance to act:

I am arguably the only member of the board to propose new policy of any kind. Among other proposals, I have repeatedly introduced common sense measures to limit harm to the public resulting from CDHD’s COVID “vaccine” polices and actions. All were overwhelmingly defeated. Only once did one other board member vote in the affirmative to curb CDHD’s enthusiasm for these harmful products. This board is among the most informed boards of health in America on information about COVID “vaccine” safety. You certainly can never claim that you were not informed. I’ve presented evidence, made arguments, and introduced policy measures as part of my fiduciary role to protect CDHD and its supervisory board from missteps and liability. But mostly, I did this out of commitment to our community in an effort to persuade the Board of Health to fulfil its statutory duty of supervising “all matters pertaining to the preservation of life and health of the people within its jurisdiction.”

Sullivan concluded his letter by looking to the future:

I won’t be here forever to keep everyone out of trouble. And so I urge you all to take a long, critical look at the body of information presented to the board over the past four years. Does it suggest to you that there could be a problem with these COVID “vaccine” products? If so, what action are you as a board of health compelled to take? Have you each independently reached the conclusion that these products remain safe and effective i.e. that the benefit to the public outweighs the risk? Or, have you simply delegated your decision making authority to others?

Board of Health Furthers Newborn Screening Scam

When three additional newborn screening tests were unanimously approved at the November 19 Board of Health (BOH) meeting, applause circulated around the room.

Then last Friday, the BOH announced those three additions, which are being added to a list of thirty-eight other screenings for newborns.

The Washington State Board of Health (Board) has updated its Newborn Screening rule to add three conditions to the state’s required newborn screening panel: Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency, Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency, and Arginase 1 Deficiency. The updated rules take effect January 1, 2026, and the Department of Health will begin screening for these conditions on that date. The CR-103 announces the updated rules, filed as WSR 25-24-060.

On the surface, the following reasoning by the board makes sense:

The Board approved adding these conditions because early detection is critical to preventing irreversible harm and saving lives. Newborn screening enables timely interventions, such as specialized diets, supplements, and nitrogen-scavenging medications, that help prevent neurological damage and support healthy development. Expanding screening for these conditions is expected to improve survival, reduce long-term disability, and enhance quality of life for affected families.

ICWA’s Lisa Templeton points out what Chat GPT says about the three conditions discussed at the November 19 meeting. The first two rely on genetic testing for definitive diagnosis. Genetic testing can be done for the third disease as well, but a chemical analysis is preferred.

1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTCD)

YES — requires genetic analysis for confirmation.

OTCD is X-linked; biochemical markers can suggest it, but diagnosis relies on OTC gene sequencing.

2. Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency (GAMT)

YES — requires genetic analysis for confirmation.

Newborn screening detects elevated guanidinoacetate, but the definitive diagnosis is GAMT gene testing.

3. Arginase-1 Deficiency (ARG1-D)

NOT routinely dependent on genetic analysis for confirmation.

Newborn screening shows elevated arginine , and diagnosis is confirmed with plasma amino acids + enzyme assay .

Genetic testing can be done, but it’s not required the way it is for OTCD and GAMT.

Summary

Requires genetic testing: OTCD, GAMT

Does not require genetic testing: ARG1-D (biochemical confirmation is standard)

Chat GPT gathered the following citations for each of the three conditions:

Coincidentally, just a week before the November 19 BOH meeting, Sasha Latypova posted a Substack article explaining how and why to avoid the genetic testing. She warns that it’s all about the money—and privacy—and to conceal vaccine injury as the cause for the symptoms “diagnosed” as congenital defects.

Latypova wrote the following:

The genetic screening, done at birth, becomes a very useful societal gaslighting tool. Just like with PCR for viruses, you can find absolutely anything you want in genetic data if you feed the computer demons enough. And if you can’t find it, you can call it an “ultra-rare, 1:1.3 million mutation”, patent it, cook up a “personalized mRNA/CRISPR therapy,” get it FDA approved, reimbursed for about $4M/dose, laugh all the way to the bank and maybe even win a Nobel. So, what’s not to like? Oh, babies gets poisoned, but it’s good for the economy!

She also mentions the surveillance behind genetic testing for newborns:

All states require newborn screening (NBS) shortly after birth, which includes genetic data collection. Programs are built around the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP); states decide what and when to adopt, so the exact panel and timelines vary by state. The government really cares about you! Newborn genetic screening tests babies shortly after birth for certain serious but treatable genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and functional disorders. Yeah right… what an opportunity to harvest data, frighten new parents with made up scary sounding “genetic mutations”, patent them, cook more “personalized genetic therapies”, but mostly to vacuum up all that data that they will need to shock-collar you into the digital slavery! Track and trace from birth to death.

What about opting out of testing, like genetic testing, of your new offspring? Luckily, Washington provides for an exemption, or the ability to opt-out. Strangely, it’s only a religious exemption, where vaccines allow multiple exemption types. Latypova points out the link at the DOH for attaining this exemption.

Refusal of Newborn Testing/Screening | Washington State Department of Health

How many parents know ahead of time about this genetic testing of their newborns? How many parents know about the exemption process? What’s done with their babies genetic sequence?

Silent Heart Damage Following COVID-19 Shots in Washington

At the top of this month, Nicolas Hulscher reported on a first-ever paper to map the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis — the silent condition driving “unexplained” sudden deaths.

Hulscher wrote the following:

For years, COVID-19–vaccinated people have collapsed or died suddenly with “no explanation” — athletes on the field, young adults in their sleep, and otherwise healthy individuals with no prior heart history. Our new peer-reviewed paper titled, COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Subclinical Myopericarditis: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Clinical Management, published in the European Society of Medicine’s Medical Research Archives, finally connects the dots — and provides real solutions.

A silent epidemic of subclinical myopericarditis and heart injury is occurring beneath the surface — often without symptoms, without warning, and in some cases, with sudden cardiac arrest as the first sign of disease.

This is the first peer-reviewed paper to formally define, characterize, and clinically map COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis. We establish the first unified diagnostic and risk-stratification framework for identifying subclinical cases — and present the first structured management and detoxification protocol aimed at reducing ongoing Spike-mediated cardiac injury.

Hulscher also describes this condition:

Subclinical myopericarditis is heart inflammation caused by COVID-19 mRNA vaccination that occurs without the classic warning signs seen in overt myocarditis. Instead of dramatic chest pain or hospitalization, the injury unfolds silently — detectable only through biomarkers, ECG changes, imaging, or antibody/spike measurements.

Unlike traditional myocarditis, which presents with obvious symptoms, subclinical vaccine-induced myopericarditis:

Produces measurable myocardial injury (troponin, BNP, galectin-3, D-dimer)

Often shows ECG abnormalities (ST/T-wave changes, arrhythmias)

Can involve pericardial inflammation (thickening or small effusions)

May show patchy fibrosis or edema on cardiac MRI

Is usually missed unless specifically screened for

Because affected individuals appear outwardly healthy, this condition is vastly underdiagnosed.

VAERS does not have an entry for subclinical myopericarditis, but it does show 944 cases of myopericarditis following the COVID-19 shots in the United States and its territories.

Eleven of these cases have resulted in death.

VAERS lists five cases of myopericarditis following the COVID-19 shots in Washington, with the below writeups.

VAERS ID: 2278388. Submitted write-up for this 31-year-old female: I received my second booster on 3/10/22 (4th dose). On 3/24/22 I went to the ER due to severe chest pain. Unfortunately, at that time they could not figure out in the ER what was wrong so I was sent home. On 3/30/22 I went back into the ER for severe chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness and fluid retention. I was admitted to the local Hospital when they eventually diagnosed me with Myopericarditis. I was discharged 9 days later on 4/8/22. I was treated with 2 weeks of 800 mg of ibuprofen 3x a day and Colchicine 0.6mg 2x a day. I ended up have severe side effects from the colchicine and ended up back in the hospital for 5 days. Now I am taking 0.3mg of Colchicine 2x a day. I have been out of work for almost 2 months due to this diagnosis and I am still suffering from chest pain.

A rare follow-up report is in the Washington state subset, with this submitted write-up:

VAERS ID: 2278388-2. Approximately 1 week after receiving her second Pfizer Booster (4th dose) the patient developed chest pain. Booster was given on 3/10/22 and chest pain began ~ 3/17/22. On 3/30/22 she was admitted for progressive chest pain. On 4/5/22 she had an MRI showing evidence of myocarditis. She was given a clinical diagnosis of myopericarditis. She does have connective tissue disease which is an alternate risk for myocarditis, but the timing with regards to her Pfizer booster made us concerned for possible Vaccine adverse event.

VAERS ID: 2528577. 68-year-old female in which the onset began seven days after taking a fourth dose of the Pfizer shot on November 29, 2022. Submitted write-up: Patient presented to the hospital on 12/6/2022 with 2 days of progressive shortness of breath as well as a sense of central chest pressure and squeezing and a nondescript left lower chest discomfort.

VAERS ID: 2627616. 69-year-old female in which the onset began 115 days after taking the fourth Pfizer shot on April 29, 2022. Submitted write-up: In August 2022 I had an allergic reaction to a dog that I had never had before. Later that month, I developed a respiratory infection with fever and anemia. That infection turned into a tight jaw and then to my neck and my knees. In January I had a frozen shoulder. I had 7 major nose bleeds between February and March 2023. The ENT did a procedure to help with this. In March 2023 I saw a rheumatologist for some testing. I was diagnosed with giant cell arteritis. Later in March I also had chest pain and I was diagnosed in the emergency department with mild myopericarditis.

VAERS ID: 2842771. 29-year-old male in which the onset began 344 days after taking the second dose of the Moderna shot on October 9, 2021. Submitted write-up: Myopericarditis. hospitalization and ambulance transportation to hospital. nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and pleuritic chest pain. admitted for likely pericarditis with mild myocarditis.

VAERS ID: 2849124. 29-year-old male in which the onset began 1,251 days after taking the third Moderna shot on January 26, 2022. Submitted write-up: Admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with myopericarditis without CAD. Treatment started with Colchicine daily and ibuprofen three times daily x 3 month course.

