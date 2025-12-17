In this issue:

There’s still plenty of time to shop online for Christmas gifts, according to most projected delivery dates.

As we announced in an email last weekend, you can now help ICWA raise funds as you do your shopping on Amazon. As an Amazon Associate, ICWA earns commissions from qualifying purchases. If you start your shopping through our link, you’ll help us continue to keep an eye on Olympia, and keep us all connected, informed and working to end mandates.

December 12 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Billy DeMoss, DC. Author, educator, and world-renowned chiropractor, Billy DeMoss has devoted his life to unleashing the power of natural healing. His famous CalJam conferences mix education with Rock ‘n’ Roll, demonstrating that health and healing can be energetic and fun. In this episode, Dr. DeMoss discusses the wide range of protocols he has used to help children, especially those with autism: chiropractic, hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT), Red Light therapy, Rife Frequencies, PEMF, BEMER, detoxification, and nutritional counseling.

And since HBOT was brought up, check out our body of knowledge and HBOT-related recordings:

Vaccine Forum Postponed at Last Minute

The vaccine forum titled “UNDERSTANDING VACCINES: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science,” scheduled for last Thursday was postponed. The Columbia Basin Badger Club web page stated the following:

We regret that it was necessary to cancel the forum on vaccines. One of our speakers experienced an unforeseen family emergency at the last minute. We are already at work to reschedule this important forum topic.

Big Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez reports that a panelist contacted the host approximately one-and-a-half hours before the event. Natalie states, “The host stated on Zoom last Thursday that the event will be rescheduled for mid-January, but there is no specific date that has been chosen yet.”

The panelists presenting their concerns about vaccines were to be Nicolas Hulscher from The Focal Points and McCullough Institute and Dr. Christina Parks PhD. The vaccine proponents for the forum were to be Dr. Helen Chu and Dr. Steve Krager.

The following articles are Public Service Announcements: how to opt out of a database tracking system and warnings about the risk of death from three shots.

Did you Know? You can Opt Out of the DOH’s Immunization Database

Something you might not be aware of: the Department of Health is most likely tracking you and your child’s vaccination status in the WA Immunization Information System or WAIIS. While they also offer a lifetime vaccine card to be filled out by health providers, many schools and providers will update these online records even without your awareness.

In fact, the DOH seeds the database with the public portion of Washington state birth certificates!

Opt Out instructions require filling out a request form and sending it to the Washington State Department of Health via

Email at WAIISRecords@doh.wa.gov, or

Fax at 360-236-3590, or

Mail it to PO Box 47843, Olympia, WA 98504-7843.

Opt Out forms

Section of WAIIS Opt-Out form offering slightly confusing options to 1) be removed from the Watch Me Grow mailing list, 2) remove all immunization information from the database (where you’ll still get Watch Me Grow mailers, or 3) Remove all info.

It is also useful to note that on the School Certificate of Immunization Status form, there is a box you can leave empty to avoid having your child’s information uploaded to the IIS when you turn them into the school nurse.

Section of the Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) that you need to sign if you want your school immunization information to be copied onto the WAIIS.

Opting out or not giving permission for schools to upload your data may eliminate the somewhat-generic mailings from the DOH’s organization called Watch Me Grow Washington, nudging you to get your kids shots at all the seventeen well-child visits through age six.

It might be worth noting that WithinReach supports this DOH notification program, which is also comprised of ImmunityCommunity. The former group, directed and advised by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft and Kaiser employees, claims to help needy families find food and vaccines, while the second group is focused on getting vaccines into kids. It is unknown if the DOH WatchMeGrowWa program also shares individual vaccination data with WithinReach or with ImmunityCommunity, or if that data is removed if one opts out of the IIS.

FDA Expands Probe into COVID-19 Jab Deaths; What They Will Find in Washington Data

Last week, The Defender reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding its probe into COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths to adults, after initially confirming that the agency was investigating the deaths of 10 children who died after receiving the shot.

The “FDA is doing a thorough investigation, across multiple age groups, of deaths potentially related to COVID vaccines,” said a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson.

Bloomberg is credited with first reporting on the expanded inquiry.

Jeff Childers wrote this in Coffee and Covid concerning the Bloomberg report:

Bloomberg was first to notice the four little words that were embedded like ticking time bombs in an otherwise bland, generic response from HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon: HHS SPOX: “F.D.A. is doing a thorough investigation, across multiple age groups, of deaths potentially related to Covid vaccines.” That noise you heard midmorning yesterday was reporters gasping in shock and horror. Wait … what? Across multiple age groups! You mean … adults?? (By the way, only in progressive America could news of an investigation into adult deaths be bigger news than dead children, but whatever. And, why didn’t they assume the FDA was looking into all covid jab deaths? Why is this a surprise?)

The Defender article brought up the only publicly available vaccine injury reporting system, and our favorite research tool, VAERS:

Interestingly, MedAlerts has more recent data than OpenVAERS, and shows 38,913 death reports from COVID shots, 140 more since August 28.

Washington state would be a good place for the FDA to start investigating the deaths across all ages following the COVID-19 shots. Specifically, they could look into twenty eight of the 240 reports where the onset of symptoms occurred within one day before eventual death.

Of the twenty-eight reports of death with symptom onset within a day, sixteen resulted in death within one day after taking the COVID-19 jabs. Below are summaries from eleven write-ups for deaths that occurred within one day following the COVID-19 shots.

45-year-old male: The patient was found deceased at home about 24 hours after immunization. Date of Death:: 12/29/2020; estimated time of death 6:00pm 94-year-old female: Resident passed away 1/25/2021 at 1048pm after the vaccine was given on 1/24/2021. Resident had been being monitored but death was not expected. Female of unknown age one day after the COVID-19 shot: Death after stroke. 68-year-old female: Patient died the day after she received her vaccine. 64-year-old male: Patient received vaccine on 3/26/2021. Was found deceased on 03/27/2021. 76-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: The individual complained of severe stomach pain - called 9-1-1 was unable to be revived. 57-year-old male died the day after the COVID-19 shot: On 3/27/21 at around 9pm He felt tightness in chest which lead to heart attack and death. 92-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: On 10/08/2021, we received a call from a nurse that the patient was found dead in her bed. she was not having any ailment prior to that. 92-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: Patient unresponsive the following morning. 83-year-old female: My mom died the next morning after administration of the bivalent vaccine.

If the FDA expanded their new investigation to include death within two weeks of a COVID-19 injection, they could look at105 out of the 240 Washington death reports.

Evidence of Twenty Infant Deaths in Washington following Hep B Shots

Last Friday, the Washington Department of Health sent out a promo from the Public Health Communications Collaborative with the heading, “Resource: Understanding Hepatitis B and the Hepatitis B Vaccine.”

The promo offered this:

Last week’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting concluded with a vote to remove the universal recommendation for the Hepatitis B (Hep B) birth dose. This recommendation was made while the existing evidence still shows clear benefits of the Hep B birth dose, and no new data has indicated harm.

So, what do they mean by new data? And how do they distinguish new data from old data? The prevailing question is where is the data in the first place?

J.B. Handley notes the following about the last ACIP meeting:

When ACIP debates adding or removing a vaccine from the schedule, they can produce endless data on disease incidence. They can show you charts demonstrating how hepatitis B cases in infants dropped from thousands to single digits after 1991. They can model projected infections if vaccination rates decline. They have this data at their fingertips because tracking infectious disease is something our public health apparatus actually does. But ask them to produce equivalent data on vaccine injury, and you’ll get silence. Not “the data shows injuries are rare.” Not “here’s our comprehensive tracking of adverse events.” Just... nothing. A void where information should be.

Where is the injury data they used when approving Hep B? At least they could show us that much; we know it wasn’t zero adverse events!

And obviously, the Public Health Communications Collaborative was not paying attention to Michael Belkin, leader of the local band The Refusers, who testified during the December 4th ACIP meeting:

My daughter died at the age of five weeks, about fifteen hours after receiving her second hepatitis B booster shot. She was a lively, alert five-week-old baby when I last held her in my arms. Little did I imagine as she gazed intently into my eyes with all innocence and wonder of a newborn child that she would die that night. She was never ill before receiving the hepatitis B shot. At her final feeding that night, she was extremely agitated, noisy, and feisty. Then she fell asleep suddenly and stopped breathing. The autopsy ruled out choking. The New York medical examiner ruled her death sudden infant death syndrome—SIDS. But the New York medical examiner neglected to mention my daughter’s swollen brain or the hepatitis B vaccine in the autopsy report. It was ignored. The coroner spoke to my wife and pediatrician and notes the conversation with brain swollen, he’s not sure of the cause. Yet, he could not see how a recombinant vaccine can cause problems. SIDS is a diagnosis of exclusion. It wasn’t this. It wasn’t that. Everything has been ruled out, and we don’t know what it is. In other words, they don’t know. A swollen brain is not SIDS. Therefore, we had a falsified pathology report. Through conversations with other experienced pathologists, I subsequently discovered that brain inflammation is a classic adverse reaction to vaccination.

The only publicly available data in the United States for harms from the hepatitis B shots are the VAERS reports, in which the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study estimated that only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS, so evidence will be limited.

As for the Public Health Communications Collaborative claims of no “new data,” how far back should they look? Given that government works slowly, and that shots rarely get removed from the schedule, let’s look back 8 years to see if there were any severe harms that might be considered “new data.” What we do have of VAERS shows 126 deaths since 2018 in U.S. newborns through the age of two (the three Hep B shots are typically delivered at Day 0, two months, and before 18 months).

And what about serious injuries? There were 584.

For Washington state, VAERS shows three deaths occurring in infants in Washington following the hepatitis B shots and 9 serious injuries since 2018.

The most recent infant death after the hepatitis B shot in Washington was in 2020 when a female died three days after taking the hepatitis B shot with numerous other shots. All three deaths were similar in that the same cocktail of vaccines were administered during routine well baby visits.

VAERS ID: 872438.

Given the eight antigen doses, these Washington deaths could have been from any one of the four shots. Can the Hep B shot by itself generate a death report? Two infant deaths in Washington came solely after the hepatitis B shot. They are as follows.

VAERS ID: 91557. Female died on the same day after taking only the Hep B shot on December 21, 1994. Submitted write-up: Patient was given vax @ approx 1PM & died @ approx 8PM:pt went into coma in afternoon & was rushed to hospital.

VAERS ID: 744185. The onset for this male began nine days after taking only the Hep B shot on September 10, 2017. Submitted write-up: Extreme congestion (runny nose, etc) starting about a week after birth/vaccination and up until his death on 10/28/17.

Evidence of Encephalitis Deaths in Washington following MMR Shots

Last Thursday, The Defender reported that the family of an infant who died in her sleep after receiving routine vaccines won a settlement from the U.S. government’s vaccine court, which determined the vaccines caused the infant to develop encephalitis.

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) awarded Matthew Rodela and Casandra Hogan $310,000 for the death of their 14-month-old daughter, Violet Skye Rodela.

How widespread was encephalitis injury? We can only hope they all recovered and/or received compensation.

VAERS shows 293 cases of encephalitis following the MMR shots with thirty-four of those cases resulting in death.

Four of the encephalitis cases following the MMR shots have occurred here in Washington. The first case resulted in death:

VAERS ID: 56638. This 12-year-old male died three days after taking the MMR shot as well as the hepatitis B shot on August 20, 1993. Submitted write-up: deep sleep/unconcious, t102.8, adm to hosp cerebral edema, papilledema/infarctions, brain death/cardio resp failure;

Follow-up

VAERS ID: 56638-2. This follow-up report has the victim listed as a female. Submitted write-up: pt w/chronic sz disorder severe mental retardation; 24 hrs p/vax pt decompensated neurologically into coma, acute strokes, brain death, acute cerebral edema; difficult to control sz; intubation, unresponsiveness; cerebritis;

Here are writeups for the other three cases:

VAERS ID: 90008. The onset for this 43-year-old female began 40 days after taking the MMR shot on August 7, 1996. Submitted write-up: Patient received vax 7AUG96 & 8AUG96 pt devel frontal h/a;27AUG96 pt exp transient ischemic attack (TIA) resulting in weakness on rt side & aphasia;29AUG96 pt exp another TIA & was hop;31AUG96 exp 3rd TIA;

VAERS ID: 160827. The onset for this 1-year-old female was on the same day as taking the MMR shot as well as the varicella shot on September 14, 2000. Submitted write-up: The evening of the vax, the pt began getting feverish, fussy, vomiting. Later in the week she was encephalopathic and was dx with herpes encephalitis. There is no known link between the shots and the illness except temporally related although complete neurologic recovery will take time.

VAERS ID: 675431. The onset for this 1-year-old male happened on the same day as taking the MMR shot as well as the hepatitis A and hepatitis B shots on March 5, 2015. Submitted write-up: Fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, screaming much like he was experiencing encephalitis.

Vaccine injury is real, not rare.

Can we end these dire warnings with some good news or irony? You be the judge.

