Understanding Vaccines Forum Rescheduled for January 29

Two More Washington State COVID-19 Jab Death Reports Added to VAERS

Kennedy Terminates Grants to Washington DOH’s Trusted Guru

Mark January 15 on Your Calendar for Health Freedom at the State Capitol

December 19 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: James Lyons-Weiler PhD. From day one of COVID, Dr. Jack has been saying that using PCR tests “as the primary driver of pandemic policy would guarantee a tidal wave of false positives, distort epidemiology, and weaponize diagnostic noise as public fear.” He was absolutely right, and yet “public health” has not yet learned its lesson and threatens to make a mess of it again with avian flu. Luckily, Dr. Lyons-Weiler has a plan.

Catch up through any of these recordings:

Show References:

Ninth Circuit Court Denies Snohomish County Firefighters Rehearing

In September of 2025, Jennifer Kennedy, Esq., filed an appeal to re-hear on behalf of eight Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) plaintiffs who had been placed on unpaid leave after they refused to take the COVID-19 shots. The original appeal was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth District in September of 2024 (ICWA Weekly News article).

The introduction in the filing read, “When the firefighters’ sincerely held religious beliefs prevented them from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, SRFR granted their requests for accommodation but placed all eight men on indefinite unpaid leave.”

Kennedy summarized her complaint as:

SRFR claimed that allowing the Firefighters to continue working while unvaccinated would pose undue hardship to SRFR from the possible health and safety risk of spreading the Covid virus, despite acknowledging that vaccinated firefighters could still contract and spread it, and despite the fact that this same risk existed for the year and a half before SRFR’s mandate.

Kennedy clearly showed the senseless flaw in the termination of her plaintiffs: The firefighters were terminated for refusing to take the shot in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even though, as acknowledged by the SRFR, “vaccinated firefighters could still contract and spread the virus.”

Well, last Wednesday, the Court of Appeals for the Ninth District, with only a sparse explanation, did not see this flaw in their decision.

Kennedy and her team had sufficient confidence in the case that they requested an ‘en banc’ review, meaning the entire panel of appeals court judges should weigh in.

The decision was simply written as:

The panel judges have voted to deny Appellants’ petition for rehearing. Judge Forrest voted to deny the petition for rehearing en banc, and Judges Bybee and Rodriguez recommended denying the petition for rehearing en banc. The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. Fed. R. App. P. 40. Appellants’ petition for rehearing and petition for rehearing en banc, filed September 30, 2025, are DENIED.

As much as this denial may leave readers shaking their heads in disbelief, Jennifer Kennedy was not too surprised:

I suppose I am not surprised, but the Ninth Circuit denied our petition for rehearing en banc of the Court’s affirmance of summary judgment. Alan Reinach, Jonathon Cherne, and I will be taking this to the Supreme Court.

Kennedy then goes on to rebuke the court’s decision:

My Petersen v. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue case (Ninth Cir. 24-1044) has now created America’s newest religious minority: the religious unvaccinated. The Ninth Circuit and its district courts are nullifying the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Groff v. DeJoy (600 U.S. 447 (2023) before our very eyes. The courts’ obvious regression to a Hardison-style “de minimis” analysis in every Covid-vax mandate case is glaring. Covid-19 itself has become per se undue hardship. A generic “risk of infection” is the new de minimis. Under Petersen, employers are now free to demand vaccination for a virus du jour, and terminate with impunity any religious-objector unvaccinated employee who is deemed a “risk” for said virus. When the employee sues for discrimination, the employer need only hire a medical expert to render a blanket pronouncement that all unvaccinated persons are a “risk,” and then list any manner of hypothetical harms that might arise from that unquantified and merely potential risk, without the individualized analysis required by Groff. That is what the Ninth Circuit accepted as dispositive to establish summary judgment in Petersen.”

Kennedy and the Snohomish defendants do not want to give up. ICWA director Bob Runnells asks you to send your prayers for this team fighting for what must be right. The opposite can’t be true given the many other court decisions respecting religious exemptions.

Understanding Vaccines Forum Rescheduled for January 29

The vaccine forum titled “UNDERSTANDING VACCINES: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science,” originally scheduled for December 11 but postponed at the last minute, has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

UNDERSTANDING VACCINES: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science. - Events - Columbia Basin Badger Club

Of notable interest is the change in the length of time for this debate. The December 11 event was scheduled for just one hour: noon to 1 p.m. ICWA Weekly News reader Annette Huenke commented on December 3, “I see on the registration that this important talk is given only one hour. What a pity. Just enough time for talking points only, which the pro-Rockefeller medicine propagandists have honed to a fine point.” But according to the Columbia Basin Badger Club website, the upcoming January 29 event is scheduled for five hours: noon to 5 p.m.

The website made no mention of the panelists for January 29, so we are not certain whether they will be the same as the ones scheduled last December 11. Those December 11 panelists presenting their concerns about vaccines were to be Nicolas Hulscher from The Focal Points and McCullough Institute and Dr. Christina Parks PhD. The vaccine proponents for the forum were to be Dr. Helen Chu and Dr. Steve Krager.

Two More Washington State COVID-19 Jab Death Reports Added to VAERS

Since last September when ICWA Weekly News most recently detailed Washington deaths following the COVID-19 shots, two more death reports have been entered into VAERS. Two must also have been removed because the state total remains at 240.

However, the actual number of deaths is likely much higher, since VAERS has historically been shown to report less than 1% of all adverse events.

Here are the two new death report writeups in Washington following the COVID-19 shot:

VAERS ID: 1968418. 22-year-old female in which the death occurred after taking a third dose of the Moderna shot on December 16, 2021. Submitted write-up: This case was reported by the local police dept. Officer (NAME) reported that a woman with seizure history was found dead in bed at home. Seizures since age 13.The family reported a cardiac vessel disease diagnosis (NOS). The family reported that the decedent was reported to have received a Covid19 booster vaccination on 12/16/21 at approximately 1500 Hours. Her sisters related that the decedent began to suffer from chills, body aches, and headache around 21-2200h. The decedent was last known to be alive at approximately 0900H on 12/17/2021. The decedent was found unresponsive in bed by her family at approximately 1415H and EMS was called. I observed and photographed prescription medications at the scene. The decedent was clad casually and signs of a resuscitation attempt were observed. No signs of trauma were observed. Rigor mortis was developing. Livor mortis was observed over the dorsal body surfaces. The decedent’s extremities were warm to the touch; and her torso was hot to the touch. The local Police Department reported no suspicious circumstances. The decedent was transported from the scene to the local County Medical Examiner’s Office.

VAERS ID: 2019587. 80-year-old female died after a second dose of the Pfizer shot: On March 11th 2021, my mom collapsed from a sudden brain hemorrhage. The was a little less than two weeks after her second Covid Vaccine. Following her first vaccine she experienced brain fog and an increase in migraines. This continued for a week to a week-and-a-half. Then following her second, she had the same symptoms again which lasted 1-2 weeks.

Kennedy Terminates Grants to Washington DOH’s Trusted Guru

Last Wednesday, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced millions in funding cuts to the AAP — on the same day lawyers for the group defended their lawsuit against Kennedy in a Boston court.

RFK Jr. Cancels Millions in Grants to AAP, as Battle Heats Up Between Health Officials and Pediatric Group • Children’s Health Defense

On that same day, ACIP Member Robert Malone had plenty to say as he applauded the cuts:

Breaking NEWS: HHS Terminates Major Grants to the AAP:

Breaking NEWS: HHS has terminated multiple federal grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), totaling around $18-20 million, and for good reason. Consider their recent track record. They have presided over the greatest decline to the health of our children that America has ever seen. The AAP has recommended that pediatricians provide gender-affirming care for children. In the summer of 2021, the AAP recommended that all students and school staff aged two and older wear masks in schools, despite no evidence that mask use would prevent COVID-19 transmission. These masks harm children’s development by delaying or impeding speech, language learning, and emotional growth, as facial cues are crucial to development. Around 2000, the AAP recommended that infants avoid peanuts and other allergens until age 3 to prevent allergies. There was little scientific evidence to support this recommendation. This advice was shared with their pediatrician members and the media, triggering a surge in peanut allergies. In 2025, the AAP issued its own COVID-19 vaccination guidance that diverged from federal policy, recommending COVID shots for all children aged 6-23 months, and for high-risk children. This puts children at risk for myocarditis and other severe adverse events, including death, from these dangerous injections - injections that are not safe for children, and do not stop transmission or infection of COVID-19. Recently, the AAP has recommended using GLP-1 inhibitors for children twelve years and older, despite the lack of long-term data on their effects on growth, puberty, and body composition in adolescents. There appear to be industry ties among the guideline authors, raising questions about impartiality and the appearance of pharmaceutical influence. The AAP continues to advocate various faddish trends that have caused real physical damage to our youth. HHS notes that the AAP continues to use “identity-based language” and has lost touch with American families and children. Thank you, Sec. Kennedy and HHS for taking this positive and vital step to ensure the health of our children.

These funding cuts raise eyebrows here in Washington because—through the West Coast Health Alliance—the governor, secretary of health, and Department of Health have switched their sources for recommendations from the CDC to the AAP, notably with the COVID-19 shots and the Hepatitis B shots.

So, the $18-20 million cuts to the AAP might affect the AAP financial capability to influence Washington’s government officials.

Yet, as devastating as these cuts may seem for the AAP, it’s also important to keep in mind that they are still getting plenty of Big Pharma money, as noted on Current Partners list on their website:

They also list Patron level partners, donating from $25,000 to under $50,000.

It will take some research of IRS 990 filings to understand how high ‘above’ $50,000 these donations go. Michael Nevradakis has done much of the research, at least on government grant sources, in this article The Defender on August 15, 2025.

Mark January 15 on Your Calendar for Health Freedom at the State Capitol

We end this Weekly News on a positive note! With a call to action to bring positive energy to Olympia as we reinforce the fundamental right of informed consent.

On January 15, Informed Choice Washington will bring together advocates from across the state for a powerful day of action at the Capitol featuring a midday rally, meetings with legislators, and featured speakers.

Health Freedom Day in Olympia: Impact and Engage - Informed Choice Washington | ICWA

When you attend, you can help us deliver to every legislator the book Vaccines and the Diseases They Target by Physicians for Informed Consent. [If you want to buy the book for yourself, we provide this link through the Amazon Associate bookstore, at no extra cost to you].

The Call to Action right now is to schedule meetings with your three state legislators for January 15. Use this link to look up your legislators and request appointments. If you’re asked about the topic of your meeting, you can simply say: public health.

Feeling legislator-hesitant or haven’t met with a legislator before?

ICWA has you covered. On January 8 and 11, ICWA is offering a no-cost, one-hour interactive online advocacy training with Amber King and experienced ICWA members. This training will walk you through how to engage legislators confidently, what to prepare, conversation dos and don’ts, and medical freedom talking points specific to Washington State. Register here.

