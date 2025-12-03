ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
17hEdited

Ah, I see on the registration that this important talk is given only one hour. What a pity. Just enough time for talking points only, which the pro-Rockefeller medicine propagandists have honed to a fine tip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
17h

Sincere gratitude, Gerald, for your work on these posts, as well to all the tireless staff at ICWA. It will be interesting to see if that 'debate' actually takes place, or will it be cancelled at the last moment, like so many others in recent years? Maybe the Overton window is open that far now...

And this just in from fluoride alert: https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/fluoride-harm-suppressed-science?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1300612&post_id=180124792&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=hhrky&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 InformedChoiceWa
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture