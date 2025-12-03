In this issue: The WA Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Friday December 5 to consider two petitions that could change community water fluoridation policy; Virtual vaccine debate hosted by Tri-Cities group on December 11; Two Washington COVID-19 health freedom cases go to higher courts.

November 28 episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Lisa Stillman.

Xylitol is far more than a natural sugar-free sweetener. Lisa Stillman of Xlear (pronounced “clear’) explains how xylitol in sinus and oral care products helps prevent and treat many health issues, such as cavities, ear infections, and respiratory infections like colds, Covid, and the flu.

Board of Health to Hold Special Meeting on Community Water Fluoridation

This Friday, December 5, the Washington Board of Health (BOH) will hold a special meeting on community water fluoridation (CWF) at the Washington State Department of Health Building, 111 Israel Road S.E., Tumwater.

December 5 Special Meeting Materials

Meeting Packet: CWF Petition materials on Pages 33-113. Page 114 has a CON comment by ARCORA; Petition #24 begins on page 210; Petition #25 begins on page 267.

The 10:15 agenda item is titled “Drinking Water Materials and Additives.” The 10:45 agenda item is titled, “Group A Public Water Supplies.” Both sessions are driven by petitions filed by retired dentist - and our hero - Bill Osmunson.

For more than fifteen years, Bill has been petitioning the BOH to stop serving—intentionally or unintentionally—as the public-relations and marketing arm for community water fluoridation.

Petition Twenty-Three had asked the board to clarify fluoride’s regulatory classification. Because fluoride is a known toxic substance, Washington law allows only two coherent categories:

Fluoride is regulated as a drug, or Fluoride defaults to regulation as a poison.

In 2009, the Washington Board of Pharmacy determined that fluoride intended for ingestion qualifies as a legend drug, meaning it requires a doctor’s prescription.

Bill argues that if the BOH declines to affirm this, then by default fluoridation chemicals fall back under Washington’s poison classification—raising serious questions about legal authority, liability, and public-health oversight.

Bill’s Petition Twenty-Four for this Friday’s meeting does not ask the board to ban fluoridation but to stop endorsing, promoting, or marketing CWF and to adopt a clear, legally accurate statement such as, “When fluoride is added to public water, the board is unable to assure the safety of that water.”

Bill will acknowledge to the BOH that Washington law does not give them authority to add or mandate fluoridation. He will then argue the following:

But when a state agency publicly recommends a medical-purpose intervention, the public naturally assumes the recommendation is based on law, science, and ethics. Yet, no agency at any level has accepted jurisdictional responsibility for assuring the safety of ingested fluoridation chemicals. This includes the FDA, EPA, CDC, Department of Health, Board of Health, local governments, water districts, and the manufacturers themselves. None of these entities have conducted or can point to a single modern safety study demonstrating that long-term ingestion of fluoridated water is safe.

Bill will further argue that this regulatory gap extends to ethics:

Fluoridation violates all four widely recognized pillars of public-health ethics: Safety (nonmaleficence) – safety is not assured; no agency takes responsibility. Benefit (beneficence) – no modern randomized trials and low-certainty benefit evidence. Autonomy – no choice, no informed consent, no ability to opt out without hardship. Justice – disproportionate exposures and burdens on infants, low-income families, and medically vulnerable groups.

See Meeting Packet page 44 for complete documentation of Bill’s Ethics statement.

As with this coming Friday, Bill has been issuing rule making petitions because they are the only mechanism that legally requires the BOH to read the evidence and issue a written response.

“Over time, the petition process has slowly educated the board,” Bill believes. “But membership turnover means institutional memory is repeatedly lost. In reality, fluoridation involves multiple streams of scientific, legal, and ethical evidence—enough to support hundreds of petitions.”

Bill also plans to tell the board that his petitions are not an attack on them. “They are an effort to restore scientific integrity, ethical responsibility, and legal clarity to public-health governance,” he believes. “Fluoridation may be well-intentioned, but no public-health intervention is exempt from the fundamental requirements of safety, evidence, ethics, and accountability.”

To attend this special CWF meeting virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Thursday, December 4 to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

Vaccine Debate to be Convened by Tri-Cities Group on December 11

From noon to 1 pm on Thursday December 11, Nic Hulscher from The Focal Points and McCullough Institute, along with Dr. Christina Parks PhD, will participate in a very rare event: a vaccine debate. They’ll present their concerns about vaccines, while Dr. Helen Chu and Dr. Steve Krager will be the vaccine proponents in a forum titled “UNDERSTANDING VACCINES: the Benefits, the Risks, the Science,” as facilitated by the Columbia Basin Badger Club.

Forum 'debaters': Helen Chu, Nic Hulscher, Steve Krager, Christina Parks

Non-members can sign up to watch the live event remotely for $10. It is unclear if remote attendees can participate during a Q&A.

The event is described as an “unusual opportunity to hear from both perspectives at the same time and place. Speakers will be able to ask questions of one another.”

Dr. Helen Chu, MD, MPH has been cited in this publication four times this year. She works at UW and was formerly a member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Dr. Steven Krager, MD, MPH is a local health officer contracted by multiple counties or health districts. He assumed the role of Health Director in Cowlitz County when Dr. Alan Melnick’s contract was not renewed (OK, he was fired by Cowlitz County. and from Lewis County too).

The prompted questions on the event description page are:

How can we determine the best course of action with respect to vaccinations? How do we (and the FDA) draw the line between significant benefits and a dangerous risk? How can we, the public, recognize the difference between good science and misinformation?

The event organizers have said that the recording will be available for free on their website after the event.

Two Washington COVID-19 Freedom Cases Go To Higher Courts

On November 26, The Defender reported that basketball legend John Stockton, three retired Washington physicians, and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court’s dismissal of their lawsuit which challenges the state medical board’s policy of sanctioning physicians for publicly questioning the mainstream COVID-19 narrative.

In May 2024, a federal court dismissed the Stockton v. Brown, formerly Stockton v. Ferguson lawsuit, finding that the First Amendment doesn’t protect licensed physicians’ public speech because it is part of medical conduct. Last September, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal, but did not consider the First Amendment questions in the case. One day before the 9th Circuit decision, the Washington appellate court ruled that the WMC’s COVID-19 misinformation policy violates the First Amendment because the state of Washington has no legitimate interest in sanctioning its licensees’ public, or “soapbox,” speech.

Also on November 26, Seattle Red reported that the “ten women fired from the Washington Attorney General’s Office (AGO) are asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their religious discrimination lawsuit, arguing they were illegally terminated under an internal COVID-19 vaccine mandate that the then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson had no authority to impose.”

The ten women fired by the Washington Attorney General’s Office are hoping to fare better with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals than CHD did after a federal judge dismissed their case, Hanson, et al. v. Ferguson, No. 25-3836, earlier this year under Rule 12(b)(6). The federal district court dismissed their claims with prejudice and declined to hear the state-law claims, which include violations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination. The State of Washington’s answering brief is due January 2026.

Attorney Jennifer W. Kennedy, representing the women, said the AGO “implemented a vaccination mandate it had no statutory or regulatory authority to impose” and “systematically denied their requests and terminated them,” leaving the women without jobs even after the AGO rescinded the policy a year later. According to the opening brief, the women—paralegals, senior tort investigators, and legal assistants with a combined eighty years of service—worked remotely for eighteen months during the pandemic, some earning performance awards. When the AGO ordered staff back to the office, leadership created “Policy I.58,” requiring what the suit repeatedly calls mRNA injections as a condition of returning to in-person work. Medical exemptions were accommodated. Religious exemptions were not.

The heart of the argument is well worded in the filing: “The AGO “ignored the fundamental religious rights of its employees when enforcing its in-house mandate for COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ ” even though “employees with medical exemptions were accommodated, as all could have been, while these employees with religious exemptions were instead shown the door.””

The Seattle Red report further explained:

The suit also argues the attorney general exceeded his legal authority. Then-Governor Jay Inslee’s statewide vaccine proclamation specifically “excluded the attorney general and AGO employees,” yet the AG “voluntarily created and imposed their own mandate of the mRNA injections.” Public records and the filing claims show the AGO used a boilerplate “Accommodation Evaluation” tool that generated identical denials citing “undue hardship” with no explanation of what hardship remote work supposedly posed. The employees claim they were subjected to intrusive questioning unrelated to their faith while medical-exemption colleagues were allowed flexible accommodations.

So as the ten women fight for their religious freedom, Dr. Richard Eggleston and Dr. Thomas T. Siler, continue their fight to ward off disciplinary charges from the WMC for exercising their freedom of “soapbox” speech. Dr. Daniel Moynihan’s complaint is that the WMC’s threats chilled his speech on pandemic-related topics that could have saved lives. John Stockton and CHD members in Washington state complain that the WMC’s actions violated their constitutional right to hear such speech.

The Stockton case is expected to be re-adjudicated with this petition to the Supreme Court to compel the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reopen the case.

“For 80 years, every justice and judge to consider the question has recognized that the First Amendment robustly protects the rights of professionals to speak to the public as soapbox speakers,” the petition to the Supreme Court states.

Furthermore, according to Rick Jaffe, lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the Stockton case, the appellate court’s decision “makes the Ninth Circuit’s decision completely obsolete,” as it “means that the deference the Ninth Circuit showed the WMC’s ongoing prosecution of Drs. Eggleston and Siler was wrong as a matter of law.”

