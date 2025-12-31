🥳 New Year’s Eve Edition 🎉

The ICWA directors and volunteer team thank you - our readers and Action Team members – for being a part of the change happening in our country. While we haven’t witnessed much positive change happening in our state of Washington when it comes to public health policy, we can be thankful and take joy in other achievements.

Eighteen months ago, could you have predicted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be head of the department he was investigating and suing? Even a year ago, could you imagine that vaccine mandates could be eliminated, like in Idaho?

There is a chance to gain more medical freedom in Washington and to maintain the right to refuse unwanted treatments for you and your family.

As we head into 2026, we ask you to please stay connected with ICWA, get involved where possible, and continue to support us as we hold the line against overreaching public health policies.

With appreciation and 🎆 fireworks 🎇

Bob, Lisa, and Yael

Your Directors of Informed Choice Washington

In this issue:

Join us January 15 for Health Freedom Day and Legislator Meetings at the State Capitol

Attorney General Lawsuit Hampers Opposition to Child Sex Mutilation

Senator Murray Blames Kennedy for Pertussis Outbreak

Dec. 26 Radio Show Links - don’t forget to listen to Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson.

Join us January 15 for Health Freedom Day and Legislator meetings at the State Capitol

On January 15, Informed Choice Washington is hosting a powerful day of action at the Capitol, featuring midday rally speeches by Dr. Anik St-Martin from Longview, Representative Jim Walsh, and other legislator and citizen activist speakers from noon to 1:30 pm. Please take advantage of this trip to Olympia to meet with your legislators before or after the rally.

Event Page: Health Freedom Day in Olympia: Impact and Engage

With the goal of making our presence felt across the capitol, we will deliver to all 147 legislators the book Vaccines and the Diseases They Target by Physicians for Informed Consent - so we need your help.

The Call to Action right now is to schedule meetings with your three state legislators for January 15. Use this link to look up your legislators and request appointments. If you’re asked about the topic of your meeting, you can simply say: public health.

We would love representatives from all 49 Legislative Districts! Your attendance is important to help the East-siders who will have a more difficult time making the trip.

Feeling legislator-hesitant or haven’t met with a legislator before? ICWA has you covered.

On Thursday January 8 at 7 pm, and Sunday January 11 at 5 pm, ICWA is offering a no-cost, one-hour interactive online advocacy training with Amber King and experienced ICWA members. This training will walk you through how to engage legislators confidently, what to prepare, conversation dos and don’ts, and medical freedom talking points specific to Washington State. Registration links are also on the event page.

About our keynote speaker Dr. Anik St-Martin:

Dr. St-Martin has practiced chiropractic with her husband Darin Shook out of their Longview, WA office for 25 years. ICWA members first became aware of Dr. Anik in 2019 through a local social media group she had set up as a safe space to learn about vaccines and how to navigate public health policy. She has regularly conducted community vaccine lectures for over 20 years; her most recent lecture had over 130 attendees. Having a great ability to see truth and the bigger picture, we look forward to her insights to inspire us as we carry the messages of health freedom.

Dr. Anik St Martin, DC

Attorney General Lawsuit Hampers Opposition to Child Sex Mutilation

On December 19, Bill Sullivan started his letter to his fellow Chelan-Douglas Board of Health members by stating, “I have previously provided the Board with updates on the medical practices of chemical and surgical mutilation of minor children deceptively referred to by some as ‘Gender Affirming Care.’ ”

Sullivan went on to state the following:

It is more accurate to describe these procedures simply as Child Sex Mutilation (CSM). I previously informed the Board of Health about the Presidential Executive Order (EO) titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” I also provided a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report that places the responsibility of protecting vulnerable children on the medical provider: “When medical interventions pose unnecessary, disproportionate risks of harm, healthcare providers should refuse to offer them even when they are preferred, requested, or demanded by patients.”

Sullivan then tied in the April 18 HHS press conference, hosted by Robert Kennedy Jr., into the CSM issues facing the Chelan-Douglas community:

This week, HHS issued a public health message stating that claims that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender surgeries are “safe and effective” are not supported by the body of scientific evidence. In other words, the doctors promoting and providing these services are quacks. The issue of CSM warrants the attention of the local Board of Health because it impacts public health in the Chelan-Douglas community. First, it is immoral and harmful to children. Second, HHS recently announced efforts to bar hospitals performing CSM from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs, which would devastate the local health care system. And third, Congress this week is rightfully moving to criminalize the practice of CSM.

As for this last reference, Sullivan then quoted CNN:

“The House on Wednesday voted to pass a bill that could imprison health care providers for providing gender-affirming care for minors. The bill — titled the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” and sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — would make it a class C felony to treat minors with gender affirming care like surgeries and puberty blockers. If enacted, the bill could imprison doctors who provide such care for up to ten years.”

Sullivan then referred again to the Chelan-Douglas community:

I previously provided evidence that CSM is occurring right here in our community. I am disappointed to be the only member in local public service who is willing to bring issues such as CSM the Board’s attention. I understand this is a thorny, emotionally charged issue, but our children’s health and wellbeing are at stake. The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board has historically promulgated the policies of HHS without hesitation, even when these policies were controversial. To name a few: business and school closures, universal masking, 6-foot distancing, deriding ivermectin for COVID, and administration and promotion of COVID ‘vaccines’ despite evidence they are causing great harm. And now that HHS has clearly stated its position on Child Sex Mutilation, will the Board once again follow its lead? Will the Chelan-Douglas Health District warn the community and its health care providers about the risks and consequences of CSM? Will it host a link to HHS’s statement on its website? Or is this really all about politics and which party oversees federal public health policy? Is it about playing it safe to avoid public controversy and risk of losing state funding? I urge you to take a stand.

Well, as it turned out a week later, as first reported by The Gateway Pundit, the Chelan-Douglas Health District got plenty of support at the state level to thumb their nose at Sullivan and not follow the HHS’s lead.

The Gateway Pundit wrote the following:

A total of nineteen blue states are suing the Trump administration in a bid to protect the right to perform child sex changes. The Oregon-led lawsuit claims that the decision “exceeds the Secretary’s authority and violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Medicare and Medicaid statutes.”

Link to the full complaint: Oregon v Kennedy - Complaint - 25cv02409.pdf

The article also pointed out that our state of Washington joined the suit:

Among the states signed up to the lawsuit are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Washington, and D.C.

Sure enough, this past Sunday, Conservative Ladies of America quoted Washington Attorney General Nick Brown:

Washington State Attorney General, Nick Brown, accused the administration of acting unlawfully, stating: “The law does not change on one man’s whim, and this care remains legal under federal and state law. The administration is stigmatizing young people and unlawfully trying to rob them of care that is lifesaving in some instances,” Brown said. “This action is as cruel and unnecessary as it is illegal, but consistent with an administration that puts politics above health.”

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who led the coalition of Democrat attorneys general in filing suit to block the HHS declaration and proposed rules, provided an argument for parental and family rights in the face of government overreach:

“Healthcare decisions belong with families and their healthcare providers, not the government – and the government cannot simply use a ‘declaration’ to circumvent basic legal requirements for policy changes.”

How ironic Rayfield’s argument for parental and family rights is here in Washington, for the passage of HB 5599 in 2023 was signed into law by former Governor Jay Inslee to favor government oversight at the expense of parental and family rights, as he sent a form letter to ICWA President Bob Runnells in June:

At a time when politicians across the United States are attempting to roll back rights for LGBTQIA+ Americans, Governor Inslee believes it is the responsibility of elected officials to consistently and visibly advocate for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. The governor will continue to support transgender youth, especially those who are vulnerable due to unstable housing. SB 5599 better ensures access to safe shelter and housing for these young people. This bill does not change if, how or when a young person is able to receive any kind of health care – including gender-affirming care. This bill also does not change if, how or when a parent is involved in a young person’s access to any kind of health care – including gender-affirming care.

In his letter to Bob Runnells, Inslee also provided the prevailing argument from child sex mutilation advocates:

Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ are at increased risk of homelessness, victimization, and suicide, particularly when they can’t access important health care services.

But on the same day that Bill Sullivan had sent his letter to the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health, The Defender reported the FDA commissioner’s and the NIH director’s rebuttal to this concern:

At yesterday’s press conference, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary said that the notion that parents are putting their child at increased risk of suicide if they don’t consent to sex-rejecting procedures is a “baseless claim that has never been supported with good data.” Jay Bhattacharya agreed. He told the audience this true story: “There was a researcher that the NIH funded that did a study to answer the question, was it more likely that a child who didn’t transition would commit suicide? “That researcher found the answer was no, but because the researcher’s ideology was so enmeshed in this — because if the answer is no, that means she might get canceled — she refused to release the study.” The NIH obtained the researcher’s data and made it available for other researchers to work with, Bhattacharya said.

It should be of no surprise that Washington Attorney General Nick Brown is part of this Oregon-led lawsuit, for he’s just staying in line with our state’s switching its sources for recommendations from the CDC to the AAP, notably with the COVID-19 shots and the Hepatitis B shots. The AAP, as Dr. Robert Malone notes last August 4 in his “Woke” Bioethics Tyranny peice, has been a strong proponent of gender affirming care:

AAP’s position on “Gender Affirming Care: The AAP Board of Directors voted to reaffirm the 2018 AAP policy statement on gender-affirming care and authorized development of an expanded set of guidance for pediatricians based on a systematic review of the evidence. An updated policy statement from 2023, plus companion clinical and technical reports, will reflect data and research on gender-affirming care since the original policy was released and offer updated guidance. The board recognized the value of additional detail with five more years of experience since the 2018 policy statement was issued. The decision to authorize a systematic review reflects the board’s concerns about restrictions to access to health care with bans on gender-affirming care in more than 20 states. AAP CEO/Executive Vice President Mark Del Monte, J.D., spoke at the AAP Leadership Conference in Itasca, Ill. He emphasized that policy authors and AAP leadership are confident the principles presented in the original policy, Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents, remain in the best interest of children.

As part of its mission, the AAP will continue to “ensure young people get the reproductive and gender-affirming care they need and are seen, heard and valued as they are,” Del Monte said.”

At the same time, it should be said that considering the nice chunk of change they are getting from pharmaceutical companies, as noted just last week by ICWA Weekly News, the AAP is just doing Big Pharma’s bidding.

Kennedy stressed this point at the December 18 press conference, as reported by The Defender:

Children are falling prey to a “predatory multi-billion dollar industry,” said U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy cited a study that reported profits from sex-rejecting drugs and surgeries surpassed $4.4 billion in 2023, and were on track to top $7.8 billion by 2031.

The article did not provide the studies, but ICWA Weekly News has reported earlier this year that the sex change surgery market was $2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to more than double to $5 billion by 2030.

A foolproof way to support the HHS lead on opposing child sex mutilation is to encourage your legislators to re-file the 2024 bill HB 1214 Enacting the protecting children’s bodies act, sponsored by Representative Jim Walsh. This was also tracked by an anti-trans site, where you can see some of the forces arrayed to support medically-based transitioning.

Here are selected quotes from that inactive legislation:

A health care provider may not provide gender transition procedures to any individual who is under 18 years of age. A health care provider may not refer any individual who is under 18 years of age to any health care provider for gender transition procedures. Public funds may not be directly or indirectly used, granted, paid, or distributed to any entity, organization, or individual that provides gender transition procedures to an individual who is under 18 years of age.

Senator Murray Blames Kennedy for Pertussis Outbreak

Last Saturday, Dr. Peter McCullough reported this about Washington Senator Patty Murray:

The vaccine debate is heating up with fear-driven politically charged comments coming out from lawmakers who are over their heads on infectious disease epidemiology and vaccinology. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) who graduated from Washington State University (WSU) with a B.A. in physical education Tweeted out this proclamation regarding pertussis vaccination.

McCullough then points out Murray’s ignorance of the pertussis vaccine doing more harm than good by explaining waning immunity and vaccine failure:

Acellular vaccine immunity declines sharply within 2 – 5 years after completion of the primary series.⁵ ⁶ Klein et al. reported that DTaP effectiveness drops from ≈ 98 % in the first year after the fifth dose to ≈ 70 % within five years.⁵ [5.Klein NP et al. Waning protection after fifth dose of DTaP vaccine in children. N Engl J Med. 2012;367:1012‑1019. 6.Sheridan SL et al. The impact of a transition from whole‑cell to acellular pertussis vaccine on immunity in Australia. Matern Child Health J. 2014;18:1930‑1939.] Booster Tdap vaccination during adolescence restores antibody titers transiently, but protection wanes again by 2 – 3 years.⁷ [7. Klein NP et al. Tdap effectiveness in adolescents during pertussis outbreaks. Clin Infect Dis. 2019;68:376‑382.] A 2012 California outbreak demonstrated that 81% of laboratory‑confirmed cases occurred among children fully vaccinated.⁸ [8. Winter K et al. California pertussis epidemic, 2010. Clin Infect Dis. 2012;54:1730‑1736.] A similar pattern was observed in Senator Murray’s Washington State (2012) and Australia (2015) where the majority of pediatric cases were fully vaccinated.⁹ ¹⁰ [9.Washington State Department of Health. Pertussis epidemic summary 2012. Olympia, WA. 10.Lam C et al. Pertussis outbreaks in Australia and waning immunity. Med J Aust. 2017;206:403‑407.] The current pertussis vaccine does not stop transmission.¹¹ [11. da Silva Antunes R et al. Impaired Th1 and Th17 cell responses amongAnimal models¹² and human challenge studies ¹³ confirm that vaccinated hosts can be asymptomatic carriers, creating a reservoir for spread even in highly vaccinated communities. 12. Warfel JM et al. Acellular vaccine‑induced immunity does not prevent colonization in baboons. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2014;111:787‑792. 13.Roestenberg M et al. Human challenge with Bordetella pertussis. Lancet Infect Dis. 2023;23:133‑142.]

Dr. McCullough concluded his article with the following thoughts:

The resurgence of pertussis in highly vaccinated populations exposes the inherent limitations of mass vaccination with the acellular pertussis vaccine. Short‑lived immunity, shallow mucosal protection, and pathogen evolution explain the continued outbreaks among vaccinated children. Fortunately, clinical outcomes for these patients are usually benign, and standard macrolide therapy is effective in treatment and prevention of transmission. Early diagnosis and therapeutics remain the cornerstones of pertussis control, not political charges for more vaccination.

Informed Choice Washington has gathered an incredible amount of information on the ineffective whooping cough vaccine and the disease while petitioning the Board of Health in 2019 to remove it from school entry requirements since it doesn’t do what the mandate says it does – stop infection. We only wish Sen. Murray would read ICWA’s site that highlights the 2019 James D. Cherry study that concluded:

“. . . .all children who were primed by DTaP vaccines will be more susceptible to pertussis throughout their lifetimes, and there is no easy way to decrease this increased lifetime susceptibility.”

Even though VAERS has historically been shown to report less than 1% of all adverse events, it should be noted that it shows 1,378 cases of pertussis after taking the shot to prevent pertussis.

Four of those cases have occurred here in Washington. They are as follows:

VAERS ID: 413229. The age listed for this male is 1.89. The onset began two days after taking the shot on December 15, 2010. Submitted write-up: Swelling, induration, probable cellulitis. Antibiotics.

VAERS ID: 418182. The age listed for this female is 0.5. Submitted second write-up: This is one of 13 cases received during the surveillance period from 01 January 2010 to 23 February 2011. Initial report received on 23 February 2011 from the investigator under the reference number M5A16. A case of pertussis disease in a six-month-old female subject was identified by the investigator based on review of data from the system. The subject’s vaccine history included 3 doses of PENTACEL; lot number C3541AA received on 23 February 2010, lot number C3579AA received on 23 April 2010, and lot number C3633AA received on 22 June 2010 (routes and sites of administration not reported). On 13 August 2010, 52 days after the last dose, she developed a cough. On 16 August 2010, the subject developed a paroxysmal cough with a whoop. The subject also experienced sleep disturbance. Chest x-ray findings were negative for pneumonia. Corrective treatments consisted of azithromycin starting on 17 August 2010 for five days. The subject was not hospitalized. At the time of final contact on 14 September 2010, the subject’s cough had resolved. The duration of the cough was reported at that time as 28 days. Laboratory testing for PCR was not reported. However, this case was epidemiologically linked to a laboratory confirmed case. Investigator causality assessment is not required as per protocol.

VAERS ID: 452731. Submitted write-up for this 63-year-old male: Initial report was received from a consumer, who was also the patient, on 19 March 2012. A 64-year-old male patient had received a dose one injection in the left deltoid of ADACEL, sanofi pasteur Ltd. (lot number and route not reported) on 08 March 2011. In November of 2011, the patient developed a cough and by January of 2012 the cough became violent. The patient was treated with doxycycline for 10 days and the violent cough persisted. The patient saw a pulmonologist in March of 2012 and had a nasal swab that was negative. The patient was told she had “pertussis as all other diagnoses were ruled out.” The patient also had pulmonary function test (PFTs). The patient’s cough continued. The cough had lessened and continued to produce mucus. The patient had no illness at the time of vaccination. The patient had an allergy to amoxicillin and a medical history of celiac disease, thrombocytopenia, increased liver function test (LFT) and hypertension (HTN). The patient’s outcome was not recovered. Documents held by sender: None.

VAERS ID: 459320. Age not listed for this male. Submitted write-up: Initial report received on 05 July 2012 from an electronic lay press article. A male patient (age and birth date not reported), who was also a hospital employee, received an injection of PERTUSSIS VACCINE, manufacturer unknown, (lot number, route, site and side were not reported) on an unspecified date. Approximately two weeks prior to 04 July 2012, the patient developed a nasty cough. Approximately one week prior to 04 July 2012, the patient went to clinic and complained of nasty cough. On Monday, 02 July 2012, test results for whooping cough were positive. “He was vaccinated against pertussis, but it wasn’t effective.” The patient’s past medical history, allergies, and concomitant medications were not reported. Treatment for the patient was not reported; however, anyone with direct exposure to the patient was required to be treated with antibiotics. The patient’s outcome was not reported. Documents held by sender: None.

Pertussis has also been a point of debate between Kennedy and Washington Representative Dr. Kim Schrier during a committee hearing, as reported by ICWA Weekly News last July 2:

Schrier: Secretary Kennedy, yes or no, have you ever treated pertussis or whooping cough? Kennedy: No, I haven’t. Schrier: Well, I have. In infants, in fact, the one I treated, a few weeks old came in because the baby just stopped breathing and turned blue. Let me tell you how scared those parents were. I’ve treated a bunch of older kids with it. They cough so hard, they vomit. They run out of air. They break ribs. If you don’t catch it before two weeks, antibiotics don’t even work. They cough for months with broken ribs, and that is why it is called a one hundred day cough. But do you know what’s great. There’s a vaccine that prevents this. Of course, here’s the thing. They seem to only work if you give them, and we know your record on this.

Besides the above evidence from Dr. McCullough and the VAERS reports showing that the pertussis shots do not provide sterilizing immunity, this same ICWA Weekly News article also showed the adverse events from the shots.

VAERS has recorded 193,437 adverse events in the United States to pertussis vaccines.

In the United States, 3,396 deaths have occurred following a pertussis vaccine product.

In Washington, 4,846 adverse events have occurred following the pertussis vaccine.

In Washington, fifty-seven deaths have occurred following the pertussis vaccine.

Pertussis has also been at the center of the controversial practice of “cocooning,” as explained by Dr. Robert Malone last December 15:

“Cocooning” is a CDC-endorsed public health term used to describe the push to vaccinate grandparents (and other close family/caregivers) before visiting newborns. This promoted practice stems from public health efforts to protect vulnerable infants from serious infections, particularly whooping cough (pertussis), influenza, and, to a lesser extent, COVID-19 and RSV. Current guidelines (e.g., CDC as of 2025) de-emphasize cocooning as a primary strategy due to implementation challenges (low uptake, incomplete “cocoons”) and limited evidence supporting standalone effectiveness. Maternal Tdap vaccination during pregnancy is now prioritized for direct antibody transfer to the infant. Cocooning is still suggested supplementally for close contacts but is “no longer widely recommended” as the main approach. Many new parents enforce this privately, often requiring proof of vaccination for visits in the first 2-3 months. This has led to a promoted “#NoVaxNoVisit” trend on social media and parenting forums, where families delay or restrict access if relatives refuse. Compliance is high in supportive families, but resistance occurs (e.g., due to vaccine hesitancy or perceived overreach). ACIP concluded that cocooning alone is an insufficient strategy to prevent pertussis morbidity and mortality in newborn infants. Regardless, ACIP concluded that cocooning likely provides indirect protection to infants and firmly supports vaccination with Tdap for unvaccinated persons who anticipate close contact with an infant. In other words, there is no evidence that cocooning to prevent pertussis is effective, but historically (2011) the ACIP recommended it, because why not? What could possibly go wrong? Well, there is this minor complication.

The acellular pertussis vaccine does not prevent infection; it protects against disease. So if someone is infected, they become more likely to inadvertently spread the infection because they are unaware that they are infected! So cocooning to prevent pertussis by requiring that all in contact with the neonate be revaccinated with TDAP is not only not effective, it may actually increase the risk to the child! Critics argue cocooning has limited added benefit if the mother was vaccinated during pregnancy (which passes antibodies directly to the baby and is now the primary strategy). These strict requirements are divisive, potentially causing family strain or isolation for new parents. Discussions on forums like Reddit highlight tensions, with some grandparents feeling sorrow at the loss of access and parents prioritizing infant safety and control. Ultimately, it’s a parental decision; no legal mandate exists, but it’s widely endorsed by “medical experts” as a low-risk way to prevent preventable harm. Yet, after two decades of endorsing this policy, the evidence still does not support cocooning. But cocooning does cause family rifts and tensions. It is not low-risk; there are very real psychological risks to both infant and mother. There is limited scientific evidence documenting significant adverse social effects—such as family conflicts, rifts, or estrangement—specifically from the cocooning strategy to prevent infant pertussis. There are peer-reviewed papers on social and familial impacts when grandparents are not involved in an infant’s early life, but this aspect has not been studied systematically. Grandparent bonding with the infant is strengthened by immediate access. By denying grandparents and other family members a role in the birth process, nuclear family bonds are weakened.

December 26 episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guests: Leah Wilson, JD and Nick Wilson, DC.

You weren’t born deficient in pharmaceuticals. Your body is not broken. And symptom suppression isn’t healthcare. Leah Wilson, JD (Executive Director and Co-Founder of Stand for Health Freedom) and her husband Nick Wilson, DC (Founder of Alignment Training, Restructured Chiropractic and Vitality Metabolics) are a dynamic duo devoted to health freedom. Together, they’ve written a book to inspire everyone’s New Year’s resolutions: Reclaim Vitality: A Guide to Exit Conventional Medicine and Live Naturally.

Watch or listen to one of the many recordings:

References:

Thank you cows. No thank you Skittles. (Seriously, is there skittles juice?)