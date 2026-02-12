In this issue:

Vaccine Laws to Remain Intact After Bill Deadline Passes; National Groups Help ICWA Monitor the Legislative Session

Nick Rolovich Rebounds from WSU Firing

February 6 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: James Barry. Organ meats were once a valued staple in traditional diets, prized for their nutrient density and role in human health. Chef James Barry explains how they fell out of favor, why they matter more now than ever, and practical ways to bring them back into modern eating. He gives simple methods for using organ meats more regularly and helping you and your family over any initial aversion.

Watch or Listen: YouTube (reach might be suppressed, but videos are still published), ICWA Website, ICWA Rumble, ICWA X, CHD WA Website, CHD-WA Rumble, CHD-WA X, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast.

Informed Choice Washington earns a commission at no extra cost to you when you shop for Pluck and other qualifying products using our Amazon link.

Vaccine Laws to Remain Intact After Bill Deadline Passes; National Groups Help ICWA Monitor the Legislative Session

First, the Good News: the February 9th committee cutoff deadline in Olympia passed without a serious threat to the people’s right to refuse unwanted medications.

While some states like Massachusetts are facing horrible bills that continue to claw away at informed consent, public health-related bills that are moving forward in Washington are mostly defensive moves to dissociate with federal government agencies under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while granting more power to the Washington Department of Health. This is what a MAHA tailwind looks like.

Thanks are owed to ICWA members and other groups like the Conservative Ladies of America who have reminded legislators through public hearings and at our Health Freedom Day Rally that we are watching and to remind them of the political pain to be had if they forward any awful bills.

The three remaining bills we must continue to watch for unfriendly amendments are:

HB 2242 (SB 5967) Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions. Codifies that DOH may unilaterally, without a rulemaking process, issue “recommendation and related guidance” regarding vaccination based not just on ACIP but also *any* other org that DOH deems relevant and based in science. Requires most private insurance plans in Washington to cover their recommended products. The declared intent, set forth in the intent preamble (which doesn’t end up in code!) states it will not modify existing vaccine requirements.

ICWA Analysis: Could give industry trade groups, such as American Academy of Pediatrics, even more influence in deploying pharmaceutical products. This bill would further politicize vaccines, reduce transparency, and shift vaccine decision-making to the state without clear standards, resources, or accountability.

Status as of February 11: HB 2242 Amendments ready for House floor debate; Monitor House Order of Consideration calendar. SB 5967 is in the Senate Rules committee and could get called to floor debate; they only need one of these companion bills to go through.

HB 2122 Requiring hospitals to offer immunizations for influenza…to 65+ year old patients who check in and has one or more chronic health conditions.

ICWA Analysis : Probably doesn’t change much in practice; many hospitals already offer shots; We wonder why 38 democrat party sponsors feel such a need for a flu shot law to insert itself in between the doctor-hospital patient relationship.

Status as of February 11 : House Rules; could go to floor debate at any time.

HB 1634 Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students.

ICWA Analysis: While we recognize the need for some students to access mental health care, we are concerned that this bill reinforces the existing foundation of access to K-12 children via school-based clinics for services provided by outside groups and that may not align with parents’ values.

Stand for Health Freedom analysis: “Schools should focus on academics, not act as referral pipelines into the mental health and pharmaceutical system. Government screenings intrude on family authority, normalize psychiatric intervention, and collect sensitive data on children. These programs are unreliable, invasive, and risk labeling healthy kids with lifelong diagnoses. Children need stability and love, not psychiatric labels and drugs.”

Status as of February 11: House Rules; could go to floor debate at any time.

Other Good News: SB 6321 to sell six billion dollars of bonds to establish a state-level NIH and DARPA research agency died in committee. This bill, as written, would have funded infectious microbe gain-of-function research without any public awareness. Bills like this have been filed in other states (SB 895 in California), which we’ll need to watch out for in future sessions.

Some Bad News: The bills ICWA drafted and supported - SB 5781 Restoring trust in public health by conforming to food and drug administration labeling, and 5783 Prohibiting use of vaccination status in certain administrative and legal proceedings - also died in committee. Don’t forget to thank Phil Fortunato, Jeff Wilson, Leonard Christian and Jim McCune for sponsoring these bills.

The above info and Bill Tracker shows that Informed Choice Washington spends much of their resources during legislative session to track bills that might impact informed consent for medications. In fact, ICWA was born out of the necessity to protect school-entry vaccine exemptions in 2015. Another legislative push in 2019 during a ‘huge, massive, statewide emergency’ ‘inbreak’ of 75 measles cases in a localized community in Southwest Washington poked quite a few more parents into activism to defend informed consent. And then the COVID plandemic has now given rise to many groups and great friends that are helping to defend informed consent both nationally and in each state.

National groups that help communicate legislative status and relay calls to action on Washington bills include:

The National Vaccine Information Center’s NVIC Advocacy page for WA state. NVIC is the longest running advocacy group in the country, established and run by Barbara Loe Fisher since the 1986 Act was implemented without critical features she was promised.

Stand for Health Freedom also helps Washington communicate information about candidates.

MAHA Action, another 501(c)(4) has also been watching Washington bills with us, highlighting those that relate to the wider MAHA mission.

The NVIC advocacy portal shows three bills that might have needed attention.

NVIC Opposed HB 1520/SB 5513. The bill Expands the practice of pharmacy to include ordering & prescribing drugs, including vaccines, without order or prescription from licensed physician

ICWA thinks of this as the “over the counter for drugs and vaccines” bill and will watch out next year for this risk of violating informed consent.

NVIC is not too concerned about bills HB 2422 and SB 5967, even though we’ve written about them repeatedly. Both of these bills could move and need to be opposed the most.

Dan Bronoske is the prime sponsor HB 2242. That’s right, the same Dan Bronoske who gave us last year’s HB 1531, arguably the worst bill ever signed into law in Washington history, according to our Dr. Bill Osmunson who frequently appears in these articles.

Senator Annette Cleveland is prime sponsor of the companion Senate Bill 5967, which is identically titled to HB 2242 as its “companion” bill, the redundancy strategy often employed to ensure a certain policy will become law. She is also chair of the Senate Health committee for time immemorial, with enough firepower to advance one of the companion bills to the Governor’s desk where his rubber stamp awaits.

At the January 14 public hearing, Be Brave Washington leader Natalie Chavez and ICWA Director Bob Runnells were the only two out of the twenty-one testifiers at the hearing opposing this SB 5967. Natalie said that nearly all of those supporting the bill were or are members of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). So, most of her testimony was focused on the AAP.

But Natalie first brought to attention the submitted pro/con votes. “As you can see, there is strong public opposition to this bill with approximately 1800 ‘con’ votes and only approximately 625 ‘pro’ votes,” she said. “And who are the ‘experts’ and ‘expert organizations’ that are referred to in this bill? Transparency is important to ensure that there are no hidden agendas.”

Nick Rolovich Rebounds from WSU Firing

Congratulation to the Seahawks for their second Super Bowl win. On another pigskin note, congratulations should also go to former Washington State University Football Coach Nick Rolovich for his successful return to the college football coaching ranks.

It all began when WSU fired Coach Rolovich for refusing to take the COVID-19 shot. A Becket news release best summed up the firing:

Nick Rolovich, a practicing Catholic, served as head coach of the WSU Cougars for nearly two seasons, where he earned respect for his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to his players both on and off the field. In August 2021, following a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public employees, Rolovich discerned that taking the vaccine would violate his conscience as guided by his faith. Citing prayer, personal study, advice from a priest, and Catholic teachings on therapeutic proportionality and complicity with abortion, Rolovich concluded he could not in good conscience receive the vaccine. He submitted a formal request for a religious exemption to the mandate in accordance with university policy. “I gave my blood, sweat, and tears to WSU, only for the administration to fire me for my faith,” said Nick Rolovich.. “I wasn’t looking for a fight—I just asked to live out my beliefs. I hope the court will ensure that no coach or player can be forced to choose between their faith and the game they love.” Although a university review panel determined that Rolovich’s religious beliefs were genuine and initially approved the exemption, WSU leadership intervened to reverse the decision. Internal communications revealed a coordinated plan—referred to privately by WSU officials as the “Rolo strategy”—to ensure that Rolovich’s requested religious exemption would be denied. Despite proposed accommodations from WSU’s health and safety staff, the university fired Rolovich in violation of his contract in 2021, citing opposition from donors and supposed harms to WSU’s “brand.”

Coach Rolovich then sued WSU. A June 26, 2025 opinion piece by Bill Bruch in Clark County Today best summarized the court proceedings, notably the Department of Justice’s filing of an amicus brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in support of Rolovich.

Fired Oct 2021: Rolovich was fired by WSU for refusing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees.

Claim of Religious Exemption: Rolovich (a practicing Catholic) claimed his refusal was based on his religious beliefs as a Catholic and had applied for a religious exemption, which the university ultimately denied.

Lawsuit and Claims: In August 2022, he filed a lawsuit against WSU, Governor Jay Inslee, and WSU athletic director Pat Chun, alleging discrimination based on religion, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and wage withholding.

Court Ruling in Favor of WSU: Jan 6 2025, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of WSU, upholding Rolovich’s termination.

Judge’s Rationale: The judge stated that Rolovich failed to provide sufficient evidence of a religious objection and that his objections appeared to be primarily secular, and found that Rolovich’s unvaccinated status would have imposed significant hardships on the university.

Rolovich’s Appeal: Rolovich filed a notice of appeal Feb 25, 2025 to the Ninth Circuit against the judge’s decision. The Ninth Circuit has not yet ruled on the appeal, but the DOJ’s involvement signals strong support for Rolovich’s claim that his termination unfairly targeted his religious convictions. The DOJ’s brief, filed on June 20, 2025, argued that WSU’s actions violated Rolovich’s right to freely exercise his religion, emphasizing that the university failed to accommodate his sincerely held religious beliefs as required under federal law, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on religion, and the First Amendment, Freedom of Religion. The brief aligns with broader DOJ efforts under the Civil Rights Division to protect religious freedoms, including on June 23, 2025 when they filed a complaint to intervene against WA State over its new state law, SB 5375, which violated the free exercise of religion for all Catholics and requires Catholic priests to violate the confidentiality seal of Confession.

While the lawsuit has been playing out, Rolovich returned to his hometown of Novato and San Marin High School, where he got his coaching start back in the early 2000s. After the WSU firing, Rolovich started helping the program as a volunteer in the 2022 season and remained for both 2023 and 2024 as his son, Daniel, joined the varsity team and became the starting quarterback. Daniel Rolovich then committed to play college ball at San Jose State in April.

Rolovich returned to the college ranks when Cal hired him, with Yahoo sports almost smearing him as a crazy anti-vaxxer, in December 2024.

Nick Rolovich to join Cal coaching staff, his first college job since being fired for refusing COVID vaccine - Yahoo Sports

Then on November 25, 2025, Cal’s General Manager Ron Rivera, after firing Justin Wilcox following a brutal loss to rival Stanford, named ‘unlikely, controversial’ Rolovich as the interim head coach for their game against Southern Methodist University.

Cal almost blew a big lead in its home game against SMU when the Mustangs scored with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. But Cal came back to win the game 38-35 on Kendrick Rafael’s two-yard touchdown run. The victory also kept SMU from appearing in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the second straight year.

Perhaps most redemptive of all, last December 11, Cal elevated Rolovich to quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel, and the two year deal ensures that Rolovich will be in Berkeley through the 2027 season.

No news has come yet on the Ninth Circuit Court appeal ruling, so all we know so far is the injustices of the WSU firing, for, as mentioned above, they did it citing opposition from donors and supposed harms to WSU’s “brand,” as well as the judge’s ruling. The judge was Thomas O. Rice, nominated by Barack H. Obama on June 29, 2011.

Rice ruled that Washington State could not accommodate Rolovich without undue hardship, including increased travel costs and hindered recruitment and fundraising efforts. The university also claimed damage to its reputation.

Rice also found no basis for Rolovich’s objection to the vaccine on religious grounds.

“[Rolovich] frequently expressed secular concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to friends, family members and coworkers,” Rice wrote. “In the thousands of pages of discovery, Plaintiff does not invoke a religious objection to the vaccine. This alone is a basis for denying Plaintiff’s claimed religious objection.”

It should be mentioned that this is the same Thomas O. Rice, who dismissed the case pursued by Children’s Health Defense lawyers, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., against Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Washington Medical Commission for silencing doctors’ public speech. Stockton v Ferguson plaintiffs included NBA legend John Stockton of Spokane, Dr. Richard Eggleston, Dr. Thomas Siler, Dr. Dan Moynihan, members of the Washington chapter of Children’s Health Defense, and many as-yet unnamed plaintiffs who have all experienced the effects of misplaced WMC policies. (ICWA Weekly News 5-28-24)

It was only fitting that Rolovich had received the support of former NBA guard John Stockton and a Catholic bishop by attending one of those court hearings. (USA Today article)

It should also be mentioned that this is the same Thomas O. Rice who, on March 18, 2024, dismissed the case pursued by twelve Shriners Children’s Spokane employees against Governor Jay Inslee, as well as denying the motion to file an amended complaint. Shriners Spokane fired the twelve plaintiffs for refusing to take the COVID-19 shots. (ICWA Weekly News 3-27-24)

Finally, let’s not forget that WSU is also to blame for the firing of Dr. Renata Moon.

After teaching at Washington State University (WSU) since 2017 and helping launch their medical school, Dr. Moon was terminated in June 2023 after voicing concerns about the dangers of the Covid-19 mRNA shots for children. Dr. Moon was invited to a U.S. Senate fact-finding subcommittee in December of 2022 to provide testimony on what she was seeing in patients. The decision not to renew her annual contract was made despite her unblemished 25-year career as a board-certified pediatrician.

If all this isn’t enough, the WSU website shows that to be a Cougar on campus, one still needs to be updated on the hepatitis B vaccine, the measles vaccine, the meningococcal vaccine, the Tdap vaccine, and the chicken pox vaccine. Notice that the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ is not required, making the firings of Rolovich and Moon all the more discriminatory and not based on actual necessity.