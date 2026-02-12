ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeoBob's avatar
NeoBob
5dEdited

As the newsletter was being published, the House heard HB 2242 and passed it along party lines (Rs were opposed). We'll have a full writeup on it next week. It was amended on the floor with Matt Marshall's improvement to the Intent section, to clarify that there were no new requirements/mandates/law changes in this bill "including children under childhood vaccination requirements."

Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
4d

Thank God (and the hard working volunteers from ICWA) that our vaxx laws are safe...for now. Clearly, pharma is exerting it's influence over most of our "representatives" in Olympia to change that. Thanks, ICWA for keeping us informed!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 InformedChoiceWa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture