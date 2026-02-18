In this issue:

Guest: Julie Booras, co-founder of Health Rights Massachusetts, informs us on how human biological materials can become commercial inputs. She discusses documented uses of blood products and aborted fetal organs in research and manufacturing, including skincare and pharmaceutical applications. The conversation explores ethical, regulatory, and informed-consent questions raised by these practices.

This week on Informed Life Radio February 20: Rediscovering Clay for Natural Wellness

Explore the ancient practice of using natural clay for digestive, detox, and skin health, as championed by We Eat Clay (and Wear It Too!) creator Neal Bosshardt. Neal shares historical roots, practical applications, and personal stories of how clay has been used internally and externally for wellness and healing. This conversation dives into tradition, science, and how simple, natural remedies fit into modern holistic living.

Legislative Call to Action: HB 2242 Now in Senate to RFK-proof the State

Bottom line up front: Register CON and/or submit comments against HB 2242 to the Senate Health committee

HB 2242 is the bill we most oppose this session. As expected, the state wants our laws to stop referencing the CDC and ACIP in the anti-RFK, anti-Trump spirit. And as strange as it feels to us, this bill causes us to support the CDC and ACIP and their new vaccine recommendations, which are huge improvements to the dangerous schedule of over 90 shots that the DOH wants to be able to reference. The bill would grant more power – arbitrary power – to the Department of Health to make vaccine recommendations and insert trade groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) into recommendation decisions. The wording used in the bill is “based on reasonable scientific evidence and judgment,” making it likely they’ll recommend the maximum number of shots.

Perhaps the worst part of the bill is that the decision process to be used by the DOH will not be subjected to rulemaking under the Administrative Procedures Act (RCW 34.05), thereby avoiding public meetings and is an obvious attempt to hide their proceedings from Public Records Requests. That will really restore trust in public health (read last sentence with dripping sarcasm).

And they’re using their typical hair-on-fire, panic button of an emergency clause that will prevent any citizen-led referendum to reverse the bill.

More analysis from the ICWA Bill Watchlist: This will give industry trade groups, such as the AAP, even more influence in deploying pharmaceutical products. This bill would further politicize vaccines, reduce transparency, and shift vaccine decision-making to the state without clear standards, resources, or accountability. It creates a new, unfunded role for the state to act like its own ACIP while bypassing rulemaking and undermining public trust.

YOUR CALL-TO-ACTION by 7 am Thursday Feb. 19: Please Register CON and/or submit comments.

The count of CON votes is already pretty good, but we need to embarrass the sponsors of this bill with much more.

With some of the above talking points or your own, you are also encouraged to write or call committee members, especially if you are in the following Legislative Districts (LDs).

Bateman, Jessica (D), jessica.bateman@leg.wa.gov, LD 22, 360-786-7642

Chapman, Mike (D), mike.chapman@leg.wa.gov, LD 24, 360-786-7646

Christian, Leonard (R), leonard.christian@leg.wa.gov, LD 4, 360-786-7606

Cleveland, Annette (D), annette.cleveland@leg.wa.gov, LD 49, 360-786-7696

Harris, Paul (R), paul.harris@leg.wa.gov, LD 17, 360-786-7632

Holy, Jeff (R), jeff.holy@leg.wa.gov, LD 6, 360-786-7610

Muzzall, Ron (R), ron.muzzall@leg.wa.gov, LD 10, 360-786-7618

Orwall, Tina (D), tina.orwall@leg.wa.gov, LD 33, 360-786-7664

Riccelli, Marcus (D), marcus.riccelli@leg.wa.gov, LD 3, 360-786-7604

Robinson, June (D), june.robinson@leg.wa.gov, LD 38, 360-786-7674

Slatter, Vandana (D), vandana.slatter@leg.wa.gov, LD 48, 360-786-7694

National Health Federation President to Appear on Informed Life Radio - Upcoming Conference

National Health Federation (NHF) President Scott Tips is scheduled to appear on Informed Life Radio, most likely on March 6. He’ll inform listeners on the upcoming seventy-first annual meeting for the National Health Federation, which will be in Dallas, Texas, on April 23 through April 25.

Rub Elbows With The Biggest Names In Health-Freedom

Judy Mikovits, Andy Wakefield, Charles Frohman and Scott Tips

Tips is one of the featured speakers for the event alongside Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Howard Vlieger, Dr. Thomas Levy, Matt Warnock, and Charles Frohman.

Tips will talk about how health freedom is inseparable from political and economic freedom, and how the 100-year-old roots of NHF and its position as the only health-freedom group accredited by Codex Alimentarius to participate at its meetings has uniquely positioned NHF to make a global difference in health standards.

Pete Serrano and Silent Majority Foundation Continue Heroic Efforts

On the March 17, 2023, episode of Informed Life Radio, the show’s host, Bernadette Pajer, called her guest Pete Serrano “one of my heroes.”

Serrano, chief counsel with the Silent Majority Foundation at the time, responded with this:

I don’t know whether I’m one of your heroes, but I’m certainly an attorney with the Silent Majority Foundation (SMF), and it’s my pleasure to be here. We text, we email, and we have all these various conversations with you and a group of us, and it’s always fun to reconnect and not just be about business but be about having some fun.

Bernadette then justified her position for calling him a hero:

You are one of my heroes because people who are stepping up now know the difficulty, the slings and arrows, when you put yourself out there, that you’re sacrificing something. You are a very smart man, and you could probably be a high-powered lawyer at a firm working for these major companies and make a huge salary. But you’re not doing that. You set up a nonprofit, the Silent Majority Foundation, so you could take on the cases that you believe in that this nation, and the state of Washington in particular, really need to have done. So, I got it right. You are my hero.

After Serrano acknowledged this, he discussed his latest medical freedom court filing.

This case, filed on July 12, 2023, concerned the freedom of speech of Doctors Michael Turner, Richard Wilkinson, Ryan Cole and Renata Moon in their complaint against the Washington Medical Commission for unlawfully creating punitive policy based on the COVID-19 misinformation statement of an external trade group, the Federation of State medical Boards (FSMB).

The following year, Serrano took on another major task by running as the Republican nominee for Washington state attorney general. It should be noted that after he lost this election to Nick Brown, Serrano sued the previous attorney general / now-governor Bob Ferguson on a COVID-19 shot mandate case in Hanson v Ferguson. The SMF website explains this filing:

On 12/03/2024, Silent Majority Foundation filed a lawsuit on behalf of ten former employees of the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, challenging the AGO’s adoption and implementation of AGO Policy I.58, “Vaccination.” Our plaintiff’s were required by AGO Policy I.58 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. While the Policy provided the option to request accommodations or modifications for employees with disabilities, health conditions, or religious beliefs, none received accommodations. AG Bob Ferguson took an oath to support the United States Constitution and the Washington State Constitution, both of which he has violated.

Determined to continue battling for medical freedom at the government level, Serrano was appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington on August 6 and sworn in on August 11 by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

From there, Serrano would serve up to 120 days awaiting an official confirmation by the U.S. Senate. In the meantime, Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray moved to block his confirmation.

“His extreme right-wing views are far out of step with the people of Washington state, and I will be using every legislative tool I have to block his confirmation,” Murray said in this Washington State Standard article on August 28, 2025.

On December 9, that interim 120-day clock ran out. President Donald Trump had never nominated him. Judges in the Eastern District could have reappointed him or put someone else in the job. They did neither.

That opened the door for Bondi to act. On December 11, she assigned Serrano two new titles that still stand as of January 20, 2026: First Assistant United States Attorney and “special attorney” to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Plus, he kept carrying out duties as the acting leader of the Eastern District office until the U.S. attorney position is filled.

Pete Serrano’s page on the Department of Justice web site.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving my community as a member of the Department of Justice,” Serrano said in a statement.

More good news is that the Silent Majority is continuing to fight for our medical freedom. Below are other free speech cases that SMF is representing besides the aforementioned case against the Washington Medical Commission.

Dr. Renata Moon versus Washington State University

Unafraid to stand on principle and speak out when she knew something was wrong, Dr. Moon did what was only natural to her, she jumped at a chance to testify in Washington D.C. about what she was seeing in her practice and in the medical field around her. Because she stood up, she is being hammered down by Washington State University and the Washington Medical Commission. Latest order filed 3/12/25 on Case 2:24-cv-00327-RLP. Motion to dismiss not fully granted.

Dr. Wilkinson versus Washington Medical Commission

Last September, Medical freedom advocates in Washington got a win on appeal in Wilkinson et al v. Rodgers, after the Silent Majority Foundation sued the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) on behalf of three Washington-licensed physicians: Rick Wilkinson (Yakima), Richard Eggleston (Clarkston), and Ryan Cole (Boise, Idaho).

Each plaintiff was prosecuted by the WMC for COVID-19 “misinformation/disinformation” and for prescribing ivermectin in contravention of the WMC’s COVID-19 Position Statement.

Karen Osbourne, an attorney with the Silent Majority Foundation, said the following:

The court found that Silent Majority Foundation’s client’s First Amendment Rights had been violated by the Washington Medical Commission. They adopted Silent Majority Foundation’s argument “wholesale.”

Unfortunately, this was not a total victory, for the Court of Appeals in Washington Division III also ruled that Dr. Wilkinson’s treatment of certain patients with ivermectin fell below the standard of care.

Alison Westover versus Department of Natural Resources

Unwilling to be silenced by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources award-winning journalist Alison Westover (Morrow) contacted SMF to file a lawsuit for the violation of her First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The DNR’s wrongful termination of Alison stemmed from her interview with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, MD, on her personal YouTube channel, on her own time and with her own resources. This blatant attack by a government agency on Alison’s right to speak cannot and will not be allowed to stand. Status: the case is on ongoing.

Besides the aforementioned case against Bob Ferguson, the Silent Majority Foundation is fighting the following medical mandates as well.

Rogers versus Seattle

In October 2021, the city of Seattle required all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with its policies. SMF client, Brett Rogers, was a respected, long-term employee of the city who had been working from home successfully for over fourteen months when he was terminated in April of 2022. Despite being granted a religious exemption, the city determined that his exemption “could not be reasonably accommodated.” SMF filed a Complaint against the City of Seattle for their failure to accommodate Brett’s exemption, discrimination and retaliation. Read more.

Machovsky versus Department of Corrections

When Ms. Machovsky was terminated by the Department of Corrections for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, she decided to take legal action, hiring an attorney to represent her. As the case progressed, challenges arose during the discovery phase, particularly with obtaining records from opposing counsel. Ms. Machovsky and her attorney reached out to SMF for assistance because of SMF’s experience in COVID litigation in Washington, as well as with opposing counsel. Read more.

Kittleson versus PeaceHealth

On January 17, 2024, Silent Majority Foundation filed a complaint on behalf of those who have a disability, which made it impossible for them to receive any of the vaccines, yet were not accommodated by PeaceHealth. Each of the three plaintiffs have had reactions to previous vaccines making them more likely to have a reaction to future vaccines. Despite this fact, PeaceHealth decided that it knew better than our plaintiffs’ doctors and insisted that they could and should take the vaccine. As a result, PeaceHealth refused to accommodate any of them. “We are taking a stand against corporations like PeaceHealth who violated the rights of its workers by forcing them to receive an untested substance into their bodies to keep their jobs,” SMF said. Read more.

Zimmerman versus PeaceHealth

On 12/12/2022, Silent Majority Foundation filed a class action lawsuit against PeaceHealth on behalf of PeaceHealth employees who were placed on indefinite administrative leave without pay for failure to receive the COVID-19 shot.

Those employees sought religious exemptions and received them, but PeaceHealth refused to accommodate them. “We are seeking injunctive relief (to end the indefinite leave without pay and regain employment) and damages,” SMF said.

On November 9, 2023, the Silent Majority Foundation (SMF) received an order from the court in their Zimmerman versus PeaceHealth case that denied PeaceHealth’s efforts to dismiss the lawsuit. Read more.

And here’s one more for good measure that we covered in an April 2025 News article, and is now detailed further on their COVID Criminal Enterprise page:

Many Americans have been begging for criminal charges against government actors, including Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky, and others for their willful and complicit decisions and actions that have led to thousands of deaths from the government’s proposed treatment of COVID-19. Silent Majority Foundation has joined with Vires Law Group in requesting a criminal investigation of these individuals for their alleged crimes in the State of Florida.

Pediatric Deaths within One Day Following Vaccines in Washington

Last week’s episode of Pediatric Perspectives with Polly Tommey and Paul Thomas, M.D covered the Children’s Health Defense lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics of which Dr. Thomas is a plaintiff.

At the 4:47 mark of the show, Dr. Thomas mentioned another plaintiff:

But even more important than us losing our careers, we’re naming in this lawsuit the Nelson’s one-year-old daughter, who died at the one year shots. Cardiac arrest after having seizures twelve hours after being given six catch up shots. But these were actually twelve different vaccines in those six shots.

This statement concerning the court case leads to the obvious question of how many pediatric patients die within one day after getting vaccinated. For starters, VAERS shows 70,457 adverse events within twenty-four hours following vaccination for those seventeen and under.

Furthermore, when looking at the VAERS data, it’s important to keep in mind the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study, which estimated that perhaps only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS.

As for here in Washington, VAERS shows 1,786 adverse events within twenty-four hours following vaccination for those seventeen and under.

Of the 70,457 adverse events within one day after vaccination in the United States and its territories, 986 resulted in death.

Of the 1,786 adverse events within one day after vaccination in Washington, seventeen resulted in death.

The above chart shows that ten of those deaths were for those six months of age or under. They are listed below.

VAERS ID: 27246. The age listed for this male was 0.3. This was an adopted infant born at Tacoma General Hospital. Submitted write-up: Patient vaccinated w/ DTP/OPV had norm 4 month well baby exam; Next day found limp & cyanotic. Brought to ER by paramedics, no signs of life after usual resuscitation measures. Possible SIDS. 06FEB91: AUTOPSY REPORT RECEIVED FROM SHC; DX = SIDS VAERS ID: 39340. The age listed for this male was 0.3. Submitted write-up: Patient found dead in crib presumed by investigators as SIDS. VAERS ID: 39412. The age listed for this male is 0.2. The “Diagnostic Lab Data” reads, “Autopsy diagnosis SIDS.” Submitted write-up: Hospital notified 1FEB92 that patient had died. VAERS ID: 52690. The age listed for this male was 0.3. Submitted write-up: Patient received vaccine 10AM & no intercurrent illness; h/o mild gastro-esophageal reflux-no medications; found dead in bed next morning, prone position. VAERS ID: 54621. The age listed for this male was 0.3. Submitted write-up: Patient received vax as part of routine 4 month well baby visit; pt cried that evening but appeared fine, happy & nl next AM; parents found pt dead in crib that afternoon-SIDS death. VAERS ID: 108799. The age listed for this male was 0.3. Submitted write-up: Patient found deceased in crib this AM <24hr p/vax. VAERS ID: 216188. The age listed for this male was 0.3. Preexisting conditions: 36 weeks gestation at birth; Apnea as neonate. Submitted follow up write-up: Information has been received from a health professional concerning a 17 week old male with no known concurrent disease and who was born at 36 weeks gestation who on 29-DEC-2003 was vaccinated with a dose of Hib conj vaccine (OMPC) (batch UEO2AA) (manufacturer unknown). Suspect concomitant therapy included a dose of Daptacel and a dose of Synagis (Batch TA5370B). On 30-DEC-2003, the next morning, the pt was found dead in bed with the mother. The mother had taken the pt to bed with her at 0730 that morning and found him lifeless at 1030. The autopsy status is unknown. On 19Feb04 it was noted that no new medical information had been reported. Information was received from a business partner that on 14Apr04 additional information was received that reported the patient’s birth weight, number of siblings, place of vaccination and how the vaccine was purchased (details not provided). No new medical information was provided. Other business numbers include E200400416. No further information is expected. The case is considered closed. VAERS ID: 232068. The age listed for this male is 0.49, and he had no preexisting conditions. Submitted write-up: 5 month old male afebrile (97.8), mild URI, immunized with DTaP, IPV, HIB, and PCV about 14-20 hours prior to sudden death. Found lifeless in crib. Autopsy Report received on 1/25/2005 states bronchial pneumonia, tracheitis, and pulmonary edema. VAERS ID: 742777. The age listed for this male is 0.25, and he had no preexisting conditions. Submitted write-up: 24-48 hours after patient received vaccines, Patient was found dead in crib, no clearly identifiable cause of death. VAERS ID: 779618. The age listed for this female is 0.17. “None noted” for preexisting conditions. Submitted write-up: Child found unresponsive at 0450 am on 9/26/18 and EMS called immediately. CPR was initiated. Child was last seen breathing at midnight. Child taken to the emergency department at hospital. Child pronounced dead at 5:44 am.

Concluding thoughts:

All of the above deaths, except for the last entry, were male.

Four of the deaths were listed as SIDS. Getting back to Paul Thomas, here’s what his book Vax Facts had to say on this phenomenon:

Look at the graphs below. All the studies cited found a clustering of SIDS right after vaccines. Not before, not in the 10–20 days or 10–50 days after a vaccine or series of vaccines, but right after vaccines. That cannot be coincidence. We have found the smoking gun. Vaccines are killing babies. Vaccines are the number one cause of SIDS.

Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature - ScienceDirect

Below is the author’s conclusion from his study:

This study found that a substantial proportion of infant deaths and SIDS cases occurred in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001). Several theories regarding the pathogenic mechanism behind these fatal events have been proposed, including the role of vaccine-induced inflammatory cytokines as neuromodulators in the infant medulla preceding an abnormal response to the accumulation of carbon dioxide; fatal disorganization of respiratory control induced by adjuvants that cross the blood-brain barrier; and biochemical or synergistic toxicity due to multiple vaccines administered concurrently. There are 130 official ways for an infant to die, as categorized in the ICD, and one unofficial way for an infant to expire: from a fatal reaction to vaccines. When vaccine-related deaths are hidden within the death tables, it is difficult to monitor and prevent these deaths. In addition, parents are denied the ability to ascertain honest vaccine risk-to-benefit ratios and true informed consent to vaccination is not possible. This is why increased effort and transparency toward achieving an accurate account of vaccine-related infant mortality is a desirable goal. The findings in this paper must be weighed against the strengths and limitations of the available data and study design. While this paper does not prove an association between infant vaccines and sudden infant deaths, it reveals unusual patterns and safety signals highly suggestive of a causal relationship. Additional investigation is warranted. Finding ways to increase vaccine safety, reduce inaccurate or inconsistent cause-of-death certification practices, and support families in their quest to make genuinely informed healthcare decisions, must be top priorities.

Have a great week and don’t forget to sign in CON on HB 2242.