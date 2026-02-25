In this issue:

Senate Health Committee Hears Lopsided, Conflicted Testimony on HB 2242

Secretary of Health Uses Measles Fearmongering to Help Pass Anti-RFK Jr. Act

We explored the ancient practice of using natural clay for digestive, detox, and skin health, as championed by We Eat Clay (and Wear It Too!) creator Neal Bosshardt. Neal shares historical roots, practical applications, and personal stories of how clay has been used internally and externally for wellness and healing. This conversation dives into tradition, science, and how simple, natural remedies fit into modern holistic living.

Senate Health Committee Hears Lopsided, Conflicted Testimony on HB 2242

First of all, great job to all our readers who signed in CON, registering about 4 to 1 against House Bill 2242. After omitting duplicates - 8.5% of PRO and 7% of the CONs - there were 236 PRO and 887 CON votes. The PRO sign-ins featured many professionals whose jobs depend on the flow of vaccine funds, as we expose further below. Sadly, and as expected, the bill passed out of committee on February 20 and is headed to the Senate floor.

After the hearing on SB 5967 last January 15, the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee held a hearing on its companion bill HB 2242 last Thursday February 19, making the nearly identical house version the lead option to meet the Governor and insurance commissioner’s request. Both bills can be better referred to as The Anti-RFK Jr. Act.

Taking a look at the Committee’s potential conflicts, eight of the eleven members of the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee have received nice chunks of change from Pfizer for the most recent 2024 election cycle.

Yes, Pfizer has a Political Action Committee operating at the state and national levels.

Committee Chair Annette Cleveland took $1,400. Ranking member Ron Muzzall took $1,400.

Jessica Bateman took $2,000, Mike Chapman took $1,000, Marcus Riccelli took $2,000, and

June Robinson took $2,000. These were all Democrats.

The two Republicans taking money from Pfizer for the 2024 election cycle were Paul Harris at $2,000 and Jeff Holy at $1,000.

All told, Pfizer spread $57,500 across 35 Washington state politicians in the 2023-24 election cycle.

Pfizer also donated to the following Washington state PACs in this time period:

Evergreen PAC (For the benefit of: Rep. Suzan Kay DelBene) D $3,000.00

House Democratic Campaign Committee (HDCC) D $2,200.00

House Republican Organizational Committee R $2,200.00

M-PAC (Sen. Patricia Lynn Murray campaign as beneficiary; past chair of the Senate HELP committee) D $10,000.00

Senate Republican Campaign Committee R $2,200.00

Tahoma PAC (fbo Rep. Marilyn Strickland) D $2,500.00

The Jackson Legacy Fund D $1,800.00

Washington Senate Democratic Campaign D $2,200.00

Washington State Democratic Central Committee D $10,000.00

As is normal in a committee public hearing, the prime sponsor first adds their remarks in support of the proposed legislation. In the case of HB 2242, the prime sponsor is Dan Bronoske who is well known to us as the prime sponsor of last year’s HB 1531 that says some group at the state is the only authority to decide what evidence-based disease measures are, and that local jurisdictions (city/County) may not enact policies that “prohibit the implementation and promotion of such measures.” We note that Rep. Bronoske took $1,000 from Pfizer during the 2022 election cycle, but no money from them for the 2024 election cycle,

Speaking next, and most likely excited to be offered more public health powers, was the Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham testifying on behalf of the Department of Health (DOH). Worsham said the bill was necessary to help ensure continued vaccine access for the people across Washington. “It aligns with the department’s existing authority, which is already to make recommendations on public health and ensure vaccine recommendations are available and based on the best science,” he added. “This bill would allow the department to provide clear, reliable guidance to protect communities and to prevent outbreaks.”

Senator Leonard Christian basically asked why do we need this bill if it makes no changes to requirements? Worsham responded with:

It doesn’t do anything on changing the requirements for the vaccines. What it mostly does that’s mostly important is making sure that it’s accessible and affordable on the insurance side of the house. Right now, to senator Harris’s earlier question about cost, it’s a complicated process but ACIP at the CDC makes recommendations. Those recommendations purchase vaccines at the CDC level and makes it cost affordable for states to have it. If the ACIP makes different recommendations on those particular [unintelligible] where it does have an impact on cost and flow to the state on those vaccines, and we want to ensure that that is not interrupted. And through our recommendations that it’s covered through the insurances here in the state of Washington and also that we have an ability to pay those and to have them be a part of our Vaccine for Kids program.

The Vaccine for Kids program that Worsham is referring to is the federal government’s bulk-buying program funded through the CDC and then apportioned to states. In Washington, the Department of Health’s “Childhood Vaccine Program” receives these funds, plus premiums from the Health Care Authority (HCA; Obama-care), and the Washington Vaccine Association (WVA), a so-called independent administrator.

Here is the DOH’s definition of the program:

The Washington State Childhood Vaccine Program provides publicly purchased vaccines to participating providers for all children less than 19 years of age. The program supplies all vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and eliminates or reduces cost barriers to receiving vaccinations.

This paragraph is likely to change if HB 2242 is passed. However, as was pointed out by the HHS about the latest vaccine recommendation changes, the CDC is still funding the prior vaccine list – making the ‘insurance side of the house’ portion of HB 2242 pointless.

The DOH site also lists how it benefits from the program:

There are several benefits of a universal vaccine purchasing system: All providers enrolled in the Childhood Vaccine Program receive publicly-supplied vaccine at no cost for all children seen at the practice. Since providers do not need to assume the financial risk, resources, or staff to manage privately purchased vaccines, this boosts physicians’ willingness to deliver childhood immunizations.

There is no need for practices to keep separate inventory for childhood vaccine stock. This unifies the ordering and delivery of childhood vaccines. A unified system also boosts use of the immunization registry for vaccine monitoring and oversight.

Minimal cost is added to the system with the advantage of purchasing vaccine off of the CDC contract at federally-negotiated rates. Full public financing alleviates the burden of prepaying for vaccines – well in advance of actual usage and ability to bill – felt by many providers.

By alleviating financing and logistical burdens, the State would hope to maintain, or even increase, immunization rates: a very important public health benefit.

After testimonies from a representative of the Governor’s office and the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, ICWA Director Bob Runnells delivered most of this slightly improved public comment to the committee, very similar to his testimony in prior committees:

I’m Bob Runnells, a director at Informed Choice Washington. We advocate for informed consent and the right to refuse. We are happy to see that no new requirements or mandates are created by House Bill 2242 as stated in the intent section. However, it contains bad public health policy that would further politicize and compromise official recommendations for health care decisions that should remain between patient and provider. HHS is bringing to light the incomplete science behind vaccine policy, House Bill 2242 is an obvious attempt to RFK-proof the state and ignore inconvenient truths. At the same time, it would allow trade groups direct influence to a new Department of Health vaccine recommendation process. This will only continue to erode trust in public health. We were shocked to see in the bill that the Department of Health would be making vaccine recommendations based on the industry-captured science of trade groups and without a rulemaking process and the Administrative Procedures Act of RCW chapter 43.05. The influence that these trade groups might wield over the Department of Health will be kept in darkness. This is no way to regain trust. The Governor’s request for this bill is “in response to the Trump Administration’s politicization of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Well, isn’t this bill politicizing vaccines? In fact, mandates politicize vaccines. When state’s made vaccine mandates, they made it political. Having vaccines included in RCW & WAC makes them political. You should pass a bill that removes vaccine mandates like Idaho and Florida, then vaccination decisions won’t be political, and we won’t have to have these committee hearings anymore.

Bob saw that he wasn’t going to be able to stay within the one minute, thirty second limit that Chair Annette Cleveland arbitrarily selected, so he omitted the paragraph about not using RCW 43.05. He stopped just as Sen. Cleveland would have cut him off where she blurted: “Just to confirm, there are no mandates in this bill.”

Three public commenters then spoke in favor of the bill, the last being Tacoma-Pierce County Health Officer Jay Miller. At the March 12, 2025, Washington Board of Health meeting, Chantell Harmon Reed, Director of Public Health at the Tacoma-Pierce Health Department, mentioned great gratitude to Miller at the top of her presentation. This department originated the idea for the need of HB 1531, according to the bill sponsor Dan Bronoske. (See Shining the Light on Public Health Officers in ICWA Weekly News 4-9-25)

Miller, who at first proudly stated that his eighteen-month-old daughter is fully vaccinated, said that the changes in childhood vaccine recommendations from ACIP and the CDC did not match the health applications for Americans. “Hepatitis B has been a resounding success in the United States,” he added. “It’s important that we have recommendations for our state and our country, such as the recommendations from the AAP (American Association of Pediatrics).”

So, Health Officer Miller considers 127 deaths following the Hepatitis B shots since 2018 in U.S. newborns through the age of two (the three Hep B shots are typically delivered at Day 0, two months, and before 18 months) to be a “resounding success?”

What’s more, Miller obviously was not paying attention to Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez’s public comment at the January 15 hearing about AAP’s conflicts of interest:

The American Academy of Pediatrics is deeply tied to, and heavily subsidized by Big Pharma, especially in the area of vaccine promotion. The four top vaccine manufacturers for products that are on the pediatric vaccine schedule are at the top of the AAP’s corporate donor list: Merck, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sanofi. The AAP has devolved into an advertiser and lobbyist for the corporate interests that fund their operations. It’s also worth noting that the AAP received over $34 million of tax money during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the AAP’s most recent tax disclosure. The government grants are itemized in the AAP’s single audit report for 2023-2024. Documents show that some of the money was used to advance childhood vaccination in the U.S. and abroad, to target ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ online and to develop a Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network.

After the February 19 public comments, one of the vice chairs of the committee reported on the public PRO/CON registrations on the bill: “1242 people signed in; 258 were pro, 954 were opposed,” she said. We previously provided you with our analysis of the results by removing the duplicates, which left the ratio at 3.8 CONs to every vote PRO.

Most telling were the affiliations of those who signed in with a “PRO” vote:

Washington Chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics had five members sign in “Pro.” On Jan. 21, 2026, Children’s Health Defense filed a federal RICO lawsuit accusing the AAP of running a decades-long scheme to mislead parents, doctors, and policymakers about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Washington Academy of Family Physicians (WAFP)

American Association of Retired Persons (AARP): Most CDC recommendations involve childhood vaccinations, but does the injection industry care about our elderly? Last May, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) threw out the following headline in its Vaccines for Respiratory Illnesses Newsletter: Older Americans Month: You Never Outgrow Your Need For Vaccines!

DOH Vaccine for Respiratory Newsletter, May 2, 2025 While noting that May is “Older Americans Month,” it went on to say, “Vaccines are not just for kids.” The sales pitch then cut into the following details: Regardless of age, adults need protection too! Over time, protection from childhood vaccines can wear off leaving adults at risk for diseases. Factors like your age, occupation, travel plans, and medical conditions all have an effect on which vaccinations you need. So be sure to talk to your doctor about what’s right for you.



Continuing the list of organization representatives signing PRO to support the bill:

Secretary of Health Uses Measles Fearmongering to Help Pass Anti-RFK Jr. Act

During last Thursday’s hearing on HB 2242, better known as The Anti-RFK Jr. Act, Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham also raised the measles fear tactic to justify the bill, saying this:

Evidenced based decision making is critical to public safety, particularly for those as we see a rise in vaccine preventable diseases here in Washington and across the country. As of yesterday, there are twenty-four confirmed cases of measles here in the state of Washington. We are just a month-and-a-half into the new year, a year ago, we had twelve, so we’ve already doubled those cases, and the year previous to that we were only at six cases. We are here, and hopefully passing this bill to assure that immunizations are available and accessible to people who choose to make those decisions. They are the strongest tool for preventing outbreaks and reducing avoidable illness and subsequent complications.

Well, a study reported two days before his testimony showed that the remedy is significantly worse than the disease.

BREAKING STUDY: MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995

On February 17, two days before the HB 2242 hearing, Nicolas Hulscher reported in the new McCullough Foundation study titled “Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States,” that took a comprehensive look at reported fatal outcomes following MMR and MMRV vaccination in the United States.

“After analyzing VAERS data through August 29, 2025, we identified a serious mortality safety signal following MMR/MMRV vaccination in the United States,” Hulscher reported. “What we observed was not a diffuse or randomly scattered pattern across age groups and time intervals.

Instead, we found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers within days of receiving MMR/MMRV vaccines, sharply clustered in the routine first-dose window.

Most fatalities appeared to involve acute deterioration following vaccination, with manifestations including fever, seizures, and cardiac arrest at home, frequently culminating in classification as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). A small proportion survived hospitalization but were unable to be resuscitated. Perhaps most striking is the broader context. Since 1995, there have been 193 U.S. MMR/MMRV vaccine-associated death reports with identifiable dates, compared to seven measles infection–associated deaths recorded in the United States during the same period. That represents a 2,657% higher count of reported vaccine-associated deaths than measles deaths in the modern era.

Using the MedAlerts interface to query VAERS from inception through August 29, 2025, the study authors identified the following:

536 total global reports of death following MMR or MMRV vaccination

299 reports explicitly attributed to the United States (focus of this study)

Hulscher’s article also took the time to offer this important note about VAERS reporting:

VAERS is widely recognized to be substantially underreported. A federally funded investigation led by Lazarus et al. found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events may be reported to national surveillance systems. In other words, VAERS captures only a small fraction of total adverse outcomes.

The article then made this comparison:

Measles Vaccinations Vs. Measles Infection Since 1995: 193 U.S. MMR/MMRV death reports with identifiable dates

7 measles infection–associated deaths in the United States (CDC surveillance)

ICWA’s look into the MedAlerts VAERS report show 535 deaths following the MMR and MMRV jabs in the United States and its territories, where one report might have been ‘edited’ out since the study search through the database.

MedAletts.org: 535 reports of death in VAERS after receiving MMR/MMRV vaccine.

Four of those deaths occurred here in Washington:

VAERS ID: 56638. This 12-year-old male died three days after taking the MMR shot as well as the hepatitis B shot on August 20, 1993. Submitted write-up: deep sleep/unconscious, t102.8, admitted to hospital cerebral edema, papilledema/infarctions, brain death/cardio resp failure; Follow-up: VAERS ID: 56638-2. This follow-up report has the victim listed as a female. Submitted write-up: pt w/chronic sz disorder severe mental retardation; 24 hrs p/vax pt decompensated neurologically into coma, acute strokes, brain death, acute cerebral edema; difficult to control sz; intubation, unresponsiveness; cerebritis; VAERS ID: 338821. The age listed for this female is “1.01.” Here is the follow-up write-up for this case: This case was reported by a healthcare professional and described the occurrence of death nos in a 12-month-old female subject who was vaccinated with HAVRIX (GlaxoSmithKline), MMR II, strain not specified (MMR vaccine), VARIVAX and PREVNAR. On 21 January 2009 at 07:43, the subject received unspecified dose of HAVRIX (.5 ml, unknown, right thigh), unspecified dose of MMR II, unspecified dose of VARIVAX, and unspecified dose of PREVNAR (unknown). On 22 January 2009, 1 day after vaccination with HAVRIX, after vaccination with MMR II, PREVNAR and VARIVAX, the subject experienced death nos. The healthcare professional considered the event was disabling, life threatening and clinically significant (or requiring intervention). The subject died on 22 January 2009 from death nos. It was unknown whether an autopsy was performed. It was reported the subject had “no history of illness or medical problems. Not on medications at time of death. Medical examiner stated undetermined cause of death on death certificate”. VAERS ID: 664201. Submitted write-up for this 6-year-old male: Parents report intermittent illness since vaccination: fever(101) every other day x7 days, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, somnolence, dizziness, cough, Left leg pain. The case also had a follow-up submitted write-up: Diagnosed with meningoencephalitis and despite comprehensive medical care at hospital attempt to uncover the etiology of his significant central nervous system dysfunction was unsuccessful. (as copied from discharge summary). VAERS ID: 862890. The death is listed as “1.08.” This is the only one of the four deaths in Washington in which the MMR shot was not co-administered with another shot. Here’s the first part of a very long submitted write-up: Patient is a previously healthy 13 month old boy who presented with respiratory failure, then developed ARDS and multiorgan dysfunction on VA ECMO, requiring vasoactive support and CRRT. Subsequently found to have multiple disseminated viral infections, including HSV, adenovirus, and low level positive CMV and EBV. Suspected immunodeficiency, workup pending. In setting of recent MMR and varicella vaccinations, critical illness, and suspected immunodeficiency, workup for disseminated vaccine strain measles sent at CDC. Positive for vaccine-strain measles from nasopharynx and urine.

Free Now Foundation and The Unity Project also reported on Hulscher’s article all the while referring to an August 28, 2025, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) presentation on the same subject.



In that presentation, Free Now Foundation Chair Alix Mayer shared her analysis showing the measles vaccine causing more deaths than the measles itself.

The episode covered:

The 2025 West Texas measles timeline & data: How the outbreak began in late January, 2025, what official reports say about cases and fatalities, and where Mayer argues gaps or inconsistencies appear.

Clinical questions: Mayer’s critique of hospital protocols and whether care decisions—not measles itself—could explain severe outcomes in specific cases she reviewed.

Media & politics: How the coverage evolved, and Mayer’s claim that the story was leveraged to pressure public figures—including RFK Jr.—to adopt specific talking points.

What to watch next: Open records, follow-up reporting, and ongoing measles developments as states announce new exposures and wrap outbreak investigations.

Breaking News on this front: On Tuesday February 24, Nic Hulscher published an update to his article in FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to announce that censorship is alive and well in the science community. After the Cosgrove et al study with nine authors was uploaded to Zenodo and ResearchGate, he received the following ‘Dear Nicolas’ letter on Monday February 23 from ResearchGate:

Dear Nicolas letter that the paper posed “a risk of leading to a threat to public security or public health,” therefore, “We have removed your content.” ~ With Love, ResearchGate

Hulscher then wrote this:

Apparently, descriptive analysis of our own CDC/FDA data “poses a risk of leading to a threat to public security or public health.”

He then had this to say about who might be behind all this:

I wonder who sent the “notice” to ResearchGate to have our study censored and deleted. Probably a member of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and/or vaccine cartel:

Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex of companies, agencies and global health organizations.

He then pointed to this suspicious oddity:

Also, it appears that even the Zenodo platform may be interfering with our study. Strangely, the download count shows “0” despite having 11,000 views:

We can confirm the Zenodo dowload counter is not working for this paper after we checked the site ourselves, downloaded the paper, and yet the count remains zero. Further, at the time of this publication, there was an increase to 12K views.

Similar information on vaccine-related injury and death as compared to actual measles deaths has been brought up to past Washington state legislatures. However, as mentioned by Secretary Worsham during the hearing, public health officials appear committed to ignore any downside to measles vaccines and even refuse to offer recovery support or treatment guidance for those people who do contract measles. Supportive treatment information and correct medications could have saved the so-called ‘measles deaths’ in Texas.

