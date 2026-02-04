ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

User's avatar
Sharon Michael's avatar
Sharon Michael
3d

The Power of Providers is clearly pure propaganda and it is very distressing that so many providers simply accept it.

1 reply
Alison H.'s avatar
Alison H.
2d

THANK YOU, ICWA, for standing up to and challenging these brainwashed "experts" with the truth. They need to hear the facts over and over again to counter the propaganda they accepted, and from which they have profited. Let's put Intention toward them learning the truth and changing their ways, as Lynne Taggart teaches: https://www.amazon.com/Intention-Experiment-Using-Thoughts-Change/dp/0743276965/ref=sr_1_1

