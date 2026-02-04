In this issue:

Conflicts of Interest and Vaccine Harms at the Forefront of Badger Club Forum

A first-person account by Gerald Braude

As far as I’m concerned, the beauty of last Thursday’s Badger Club Vaccine Forum [VACCINES 1-29-2026 on Vimeo; 1 hour 42 minutes] was that it allowed, after the panel presentations, a discussion session in which attendees could directly engage with the panel experts.

With this opportunity, Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez expressed her concerns about Dr. Helen Chu’s conflicts of interest:

Dr. Chu was the last of the four panelists to give her presentation. Her UW website states that she is a Multiple Principal Investigator of the Seattle Flu Study, which first identified COVID-19 community transmission in the United States, Co-Investigator on the University of Washington Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit (VTEU), and Site Principal Investigator for the ACTT-1 trial, which evaluated Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr. Chu began her presentation with bitterness for being terminated alongside all the other ACIP members by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for conflicts of interest. “We were all fired,” Chu said. “So, I will be giving a recommendation perspective from those who used to be on that committee.”

Chavez’s digging up of Dr. Chu’s conflicts of interest shows good reason why Kennedy let her go.

While on the ACIP committee, Dr. Chu published a June 4, 2024 paper titled “Evaluation of a novel university-based testing platform to increase access to SARS-CoV-2 testing during the COVID-19 pandemic in a cohort study.” (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38834321/)

Chu’s initials are HYC in the “Conflicts of Interest” statement:

HYC reports consulting with Ellume, Pfizer, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Glaxo Smith Kline and Merck. HYC received research funding from Gates Ventures, Sanofi Pasteur and support and reagents from Ellume and Cepheid outside of the submitted work.

Again, before Kennedy’s clean sweep of ACIP, Dr. Chu published a paper on February 1, 2025 titled, “Knowledge About Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Acceptance of Infant Monoclonal Antibody for RSV and RSV Vaccination During Pregnancy.”

Chu’s initials are H.Y.C. in the “Conflicts of Interest” statement:

H.Y.C. reports consulting with Ellume, Pfizer, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Glaxo Smith Kline, and Merck. H.Y.C. has also received research funding from Gates Ventures, Sanofi Pasteur, and support and reagents from Ellume and Cepheid outside of the submitted work.

Two more of her publications were on April 15, 2025, which meant she most likely had been working on these papers and going through the publishing process while still on ACIP.

The first April 2025 paper was titled, “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Hybrid Immunity in Preventing SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Symptomatic COVID-19 Among Adults in the United States.” (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39774936/)

Dr. Chu’s initials are H.Y.C. in the “Conflicts of Interest” statement:

H. Y. C. reported receiving personal fees from AbbVie, Vindico, US Department of Defense, Medscape, Merck, Clinical Care Options, Cataylst Medical Education, Vir, Pfizer, American Heart Association, Chinese American Biomedical Society, Families of Color Seattle, Murdoch Trust, University of Minnesota, University of Washington, Roche, Catholic University of Seoul, and Washington University of St Louis and reported grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, DARPA, Gates Ventures, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Emergent Ventures, Brotman Family, and Alex MacMillan Foundation.

The other April 2025 paper was titled “Maternal Immunization.” (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39432732/)

Chu’s initials are H.Y.C. in the ‘Conflict of Interest” statement:

H. Y. C. has consulted for Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ellume; has served on advisory boards for Vir, Merck, and Abbvie; has received research funding from Gates Ventures outside of the submitted work; and has received support and reagents from Ellume and Cepheid, outside of the submitted work.

Furthermore, Dr. Helen Chu has her own “Chu Lab” at University of Washington in the Division of Allergy and Infectious Disease. “Our goal is to identify strategies for pandemic preparedness and to develop scalable platforms that can be rapidly deployed for current and future pandemics,” the website states.

The University of Washington has received over $500 million dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ($105 million, $210 million, and $279 million) for programs and a building in past years, leaving one to wonder whether some of this money has helped fund this “Chu Lab.”

Unfortunately, Dr. Chu did not attend the discussion session afterward in order to address the conflicts of interest that Chavez had summarized. Public Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager, who led off the presentations during the main part of the forum, responded for Dr. Chu by stating that there’s “A ton of research done outside of pharma.” Krager then asked about the conflicts of interests for the other panelist. Dr. Christina Parks, who most recently appeared on the October 17, 2025 episode of Informed Life Radio, then told the group that she has invested $20,000 of her own money for her consulting website.

Fortunately, during the panelist forum, Dr. Nicholas Hulscher did ask about Dr. Chu’s conflicts of interest. But first, at the close of Dr. Huscher’s presentation, Dr. Chu first asked him whether the papers he had published were through the McCullough Foundation. After Hulscher declared this to be the case, Dr. Chu stated that she just wanted to establish that he had a financial relationship with the foundation. At the end of Chu’s presentation, Hulscher immediately fired back: “Have you received any money from any pharmaceutical companies in the past five years while conducting this research?”

Dr. Chu responded with this statement:

I have received funding from pharmaceutical companies within the last five years but not within the last three years, because during, when you served on the ACIP, you are not allowed to receive any funding from pharmaceutical companies. I think what people, perhaps you already know this Mr. Hulscher, but what people need to understand is that scientists work in partnership with vaccine manufacturers to study these vaccines. This is work that is done in collaboration, and we study these vaccines to make sure that they work. For the mRNA vaccines, they were all funded by the NIH. They were not funded by pharmaceutical companies, and I participated in those trials as well.

As I began to ponder Dr. Chu’s ignorance of her problematic conflicts of interest, Dr. Hulscher immediately delved into the harms of the COVID-19 shots. During his presentation, Hulscher had detailed harms of the COVID-19 jabs due to the widespread biodistribution in the body.

With this in mind, his second set of questions to Dr. Chu were, “Do you have any concerns about the biodistribution that are still circulating. Do you believe or think that they still stay in the arm, or do they go to other organs?”

Chu asked, “Do you mean the spike protein?

Hulscher answered, “No, the lipid nanoparticles and the messenger RNA.”

Chu responded with this: “The goal of the lipid nanoparticles is to encase the mRNA and activate the immune system at the site of injections that it sort of allows you to stimulate your immune response and develop a stronger immune response to the mRNA. So, we use all sorts of adjuvants to do that, and lipid polysaccharides are just one of those adjutants that we use. I guess I’m not sure; I mean it’s in like polyethylene glycol that you drink for like your colon cancer screening.

She finished by stating:

It’s not something that I think about as, you know, if it goes somewhere else it’s an issue. ~ Dr. Helen Chu

During the discussion following the panel presentation, all but two of the attendees expressed concerns about the safety of vaccines.

Various highlights from commenters:

Mike Stipe stated that because of the harmful vaccines, there should be “no more inoculations.”

Dr. Christina Parks mentioned that the spike protein in the COVID-19 shots is “deleterious to the body.”

Dan Clark said that with some vaccines the risks are really low. “Look at polio,” he said. “I don’t want not to deny the injuries, but the benefits are very good overall.”

Informed Life Radio host Bernadette Pajer said she wanted the safest product on the market but that the public health system is living too much in silo in order to provide that.

Michelle Bodine said that she’s been fighting vaccine effects for years in her family, including seizures and paralysis. She then asked Dr. Krager, “Is there any local tracking system for injuries?” Krager replied, “No state does that. We need to be certain that the harms that occur actually come from vaccines.” (Editor’s note: HUH???)

That was my cue to ask him this:

Please explain to me why after the swine flu shots in 1976 were pulled off the market after just thirty-two deaths, the COVID-19 shots have not been pulled from the market after over 37,000 deaths reported to VAERS, especially considering that for 3,200 of those deaths, the onset began within one day. So, why is that?

Krager gave the standard reply that I get from public health officials: VAERS in a voluntary system in which anyone can report, and, therefore, the data may not be reliable.

This was the same Dr. Krager who said during his presentation, “We have a huge safety check, which is VAERS and the safety datalink.”

When Dr. Parks informed him about the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study, which estimated that only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS, and when the study team asked the CDC to confer with them about resolving this issue, the CDC gave no response, Krager responded with, “That’s why we also have safety datalink.”

For the final question, I told Krager that I have studied all 240 deaths here in Washington following the COVID-19 shots in VAERS. Granted, two or three dozen of the reports showed no cause and effect but eleven of those deaths came within just twenty-four hours after taking those shots. “I don’t see how you can tell me that this is not cause and effect,” I said.

Dr. Krager responded with this:

My job is not to review those deaths. That’s actually the CDC’s job. But I am aware that they review every one of those deaths. While you may be able to look at the VAERS data, they actually look at the entire picture. They look at all the medical records and try to see whether there’s something else going on. So, again, it’s a complicated picture to try to determine cause and effect.

We note that the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink has high aspirations, has been long cited as the most-relied upon post-licensure safety monitoring tool, and is filled with data – not accessible by the general public. ICAN has sued for access to the data.

UW’s Dr. Chu Says To Trust Your Doctor’s Vaccine Advice. But Should We?

During the “Final Thoughts” portion of the panel presentation at last Thursday’s Badger Club Vaccine Forum, Dr. Helen Chu put her emphasis on the importance of listening to doctors when it comes to vaccines. “To separate fact from fiction, it’s important to talk to your doctor,” she said. “Work with your doctors, for they really care about you. The general public can’t figure out vaccines on their own.”

But as much as they may care about you, are they willing to give you impartial advice on vaccines?

The best place to start toward answering this question is to be aware of the genesis of Washington state’s Power of Providers (POP) program, where doctors are basically told what to say to patients.

The POP began as an initiative on July 16, 2021 in response to waning demand for the COVID-19 shots in Washington. [ICWA Weekly News]

“We are calling on all licensed healthcare professionals to talk to their patients about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one person at a time. One conversation at a time. One vaccination at a time. It’s opportunities we should not miss at the diabetes check, at the blood pressure check, at the knee repair,” said Greg Engler of the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of healthcare Power of Providers quickly grew to 71,000 across our state.

In turn, the DOH went on to state, “POP efforts have contributed to our state having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. With more work to do, we look forward to having you join our initiative!”

The Commonwealth Fund website ranked Washington fourth in the nation for the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The DOH further went on to tout the success of the POP initiative for raising the COVID-19 shot uptake in the state:

Thanks to your partnership, Washington had one of the most effective state responses in increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates to save lives during the pandemic (The Commonwealth Fund, U.S. News, Politico, Council on Foreign Relations ). POP will continue this work and broaden in scope to support other public health priorities impacting communities. Our experience building engagement between public health and health care demonstrates we are more effective when we work together.

The essence of the POP initiative was for healthcare providers to be aware of strategies needed to get their “most reluctant” patients to take the COVID-19 shots. At the time of the initiative, the DOH said, “Providers have power to fight COVID-19 with support from DOH resources that educate patients and clients on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The most controversial of these “hard sell” strategies were the tactics providers used for convincing their hesitant patients to take the COVID-19 shots:

For example, the “Presumptive Approach” has shown to be more effective than “Participatory Approach.” The presumptive approach is the attitude for the healthcare provider to presume the patient or parent is going to go along with getting the vaccine whereas the participatory approach is to distinctly ask whether the patient wants the vaccine.

Another strategy is to go with the “Bundled” as opposed to the “Unbundled” approach. In other words, it’s best to suggest to the patient or parent that, besides the shots that are due, the COVID-19 shot is also available.

As for the discussion strategy in itself for those reluctant to take the COVID-19 shot, the following “3A” approach is executed:

Healthcare providers are also instructed to tell their patients that they, themselves, and their family members have taken the COVID-19 shots.

POP participants are also instructed to educate their patients in two futuristic areas. First, more COVID-19 boosters are likely forthcoming, and this shows that the COVID-19 shots are becoming part of a needed regular schedule to keep one healthy, so it’s best to get one now. Second, the COVID-19 shots protect people from severe illness and other things that we may not know about yet.

POP participants are also encouraged to create a vaccine-positive clinic culture; the best way for them to do this is to commit to frequent COVID-19 vaccine messaging that balances the media anti-vax information.

If the POP sales job isn’t overwhelming enough for parents trying to juggle a bunch of their raucous kids inside the tiny cubicles of an examining room, the DOH last November came up with an additional approach: The Vaccine Confidence Resource Library. That’s right, folks; you’ can’t make this up.

Notice that they used the word “confidence,” a term that vaccine manufacturers obviously are pleased to hear as they ring up the register. If the DOH were acting more objectively, or were simply presenting the science, they could have used a more neutral term, such as “information.” They could even go with the “Vaccine Informed Choice Resource Library.”

The DOH web page shows that the library is not really intended for the general public, but for indoctrinating doctors—whom Dr. Chu says we should learn to trust—into selling the shots to their patients. The first two paragraphs of the library’s webpage reflect this:

Many parents have questions about their children’s vaccines, and answering their questions can help parents feel confident in choosing to immunize their child. Doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and office staff all play a key role in establishing and maintaining a practice-wide commitment to communicating effectively about vaccines and maintaining high vaccination rates. Parents consider their child’s healthcare professionals to be their most trusted source of information when it comes to vaccines. This is true even for parents who are vaccine-hesitant or who consider delaying one or more vaccines. You have a critical role in helping parents choose vaccines for their child.

The third and final paragraph of the webpage sets up the long listings of its library of resources:

There are many resources for healthcare professionals to improve communication skills, and to review and print in the office when you have conversations with parents and families.

“Many resources” will be the understatement of the day.

The DOH then discusses five general areas before moving onto a long listing of specific vaccines.

Having Conversations with Parents

One of the links under the following heading about conversations with parents even provides doctors with a script in the Questions Parents May Ask about Vaccines link.

Here’s the write-up for the first question:

Parents may ask: Can it harm my child to get several vaccines at one time? Does my child need all of the recommended vaccines right now? Won’t it hurt to get that many shots? Can we wait and get some later? To respond, you can: Share that no evidence suggests that receiving several vaccines at one time will damage or overwhelm a healthy child’s immune system.

Explain what antigens are (parts of germs) and emphasize the small amount of antigens in vaccines compared to the antigens babies encounter every day in their environment.

Mention that many recommended childhood vaccines are available in combination vaccines so children get fewer shots.

Remind parents that they must start each vaccine series on time to protect their child as soon as possible and their child must complete each multi-dose series for the best protection. There are no data to support that spacing out vaccines offers safe or effective protection from these diseases.

Example “Research shows that it’s safe to get all recommended vaccines today. And luckily, some are available in combination vaccines, so there are less shots to get. Any time you delay a vaccine, you leave your baby vulnerable to disease, so it’s really best to stay on schedule.”

Here’s the next question:

Parents may ask: Are these diseases that dangerous? Is it likely that my baby will catch this disease? Will ingredients in vaccines hurt my baby more than possibly getting the disease could? To respond, you can: Share your knowledge of how these serious diseases still exist. Explain that outbreaks still occur in the U.S. Global measles activity is increasing. U.S. measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) coverage among kindergarteners is below the 95 percent coverage target—much lower in some communities—and is decreasing. Reported whooping cough rates have increased in the United States since the early 1990s. As of June 2024, more than double the cases of whooping cough were reported as of this date in 2023. Whooping cough is returning to its more typical pre-pandemic cyclic patterns of more than 10,000 cases a year. Teach parents that diseases eliminated in the U.S. can infect unvaccinated babies if travelers bring the diseases from other countries.

Remind parents that many vaccine-preventable diseases can be especially dangerous for young children and there is no way to tell in advance if their child will get a severe or mild case. Without vaccines, their child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough.

Example “I know you didn’t get all these vaccines when you were a baby. Neither did I. However, we were both at risk of serious diseases like pneumococcal meningitis, which can lead to deafness or brain damage, and RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the US. We’re able to protect your baby from many more serious diseases than ever before with vaccines.”

Notice that the above answer did not address the specifics of the ingredients in the vaccines.

The next two questions delve into side effects.

Parents may ask: Will my child be okay if she has a side effect? I know someone whose baby had a serious reaction – will my baby too? To respond, you can: Remind parents that most side effects are mild and go away within a few days.

Encourage parents to watch for possible side effects (fussiness, low-grade fever, soreness where the shot was given) and provide information on how they should treat them and how to contact you if they observe something they are concerned about.

Share your own experience, or lack thereof, seeing a serious side effect from a vaccine. Explain that serious side effects are very rare.

Reassure parents that you and your staff are prepared to deal with rare serious vaccine reactions.

Remind parents that the disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the risks of possible side effects. Example “Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, and deciding not to immunize your child could put him at risk. Let’s look at the Vaccine Information Statements together and talk about how rare serious vaccine side effects are.”

Parents may ask: Do vaccines cause long-term side effects? Will getting a vaccine permanently hurt my child’s health? To respond, you can: Share that vaccines are not linked to increases in health problems such as autism, asthma, or auto-immune diseases.

Remind parents that there is no evidence to suggest vaccines threaten a long, healthy life. But we do know lack of vaccination threatens a long and healthy life. Example “We have decades of experience with vaccines and no reason to believe that vaccines cause long-term harm. I understand your concern, but I truly believe that the risk of diseases is greater than any risks posed by vaccines. Vaccines will get your baby off to a great start for a long, healthy life.”

[Editor’s snark and for the doctors who read our newsletter: “Concentrate on the swinging watch. You are getting sleeeeeepy. Now repeat after me…”]

Status of Health Freedom-related bills in Olympia and Follow Up Action

The overall tone of Bills on public health in Olympia is – relatively quiet on the Health Freedom front.

There has not been a truly unfriendly bill filed against Informed Consent or that would increase mandates.

Thanks to you, our members and readers, we are certain that the presumptive pro-vax caucus does not want to do battle with us. Especially after we delivered the latest volley of information, the Silver Booklet from Physician’s for Informed Consent, to all 147 legislators. We must demand that legislators now account for the information in the booklet titled Vaccines and the Diseases They Target when considering legislation.

As best practice, we are now asking you to follow up with your legislators and ask them if they’ve at least read the cover letter that was sent to them electronically and included with the booklet delivery on January 15 - Health Freedom Day.

Ask them to please read the entire easy-to-read booklet that explains how the vaccine safety and efficacy science does not support a government mandate of these products - now loosely defined as vaccines.

Status of other Olympia activities:

Support the Let’s Go WA initiatives, over the summer, and into the general election. From perspective of ICWA’s mission, we mainly support IL26-001 Strengthening Communication for schools to more fully inform parents on health-related services and situations. We also support IL26-136 Protecting Girls Sports.

Watch out for SB 6321. $6B of bonds for a new Washington Institute of Scientific Advancement (WISA): To replace NSF, NIH, FDA, CDC, NOAA, and Dept. of WAR (think gain of function). Exempt from Public Records Act. Status: not scheduled for first committee hearing; was pulled off schedule last week, so… Must also pass a majority vote of the people in a November election.

HB 2122 Hospitals must offer Flu shots. Opposed ; in House Rules2; Ask your legislator to amend this bill to require that a Vaccine Information Statement (VIS; example) will accompany the offer of a flu shot.

HB 2242 / SB 5967 Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions. Strongly Opposed; in House Rules2/Senate Rules since Jan. 22.

Comments: Codifies that DOH may issue “recommendation and related guidance” regarding vaccination based not just on ACIP but also *any* other org that DOH deems relevant and based in [their] science. One of these bills is likely to pass since it was ‘requested’ by the Governor and Insurance Commissioner.

HB 1634 Increasing access to behavioral health supports (meds) and no parental notification. Opposed. Assigned to House Appropriations Jan. 26.

Support our bills SB 5781 (Restoring Trust) & SB 5783 (No Vax status in family courts) 5783 needs amendment to cover all fostering and other DCYF decisions.



ICWA Director Testimony to Remove all Mandates Reposted By Several Groups

ICWA Director Bob Runnells’s January 15 “con” testimony against SB 5967 has made the rounds on the internet. The bill is titled “Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions.”

After his testimony, Bob summarized the bill for us as “RFK-proofing the state by making the Department of Health our ACIP, and burying immunization funding requirements in the middle of more innocent routine preventive services.”

On January 27, the King County Republican Party posted a video of Bob’s testimony as reported by the Conservative Ladies of America and Washington.

You can also see his End the Mandates testimony on YouTube.

On January 26, a user on X twice posted Bob’s testimony.

Politicization of Vaccines (post of TVW clip by Susan Dupres on X).

Health Freedom Day in Olympia (post by Susan Dupres on X)

So, why is defeating this SB 5967 so important to ICWA? Bob’s testimony spells it all out for us with his written comments that were also submitted against the companion bill HB 2242:

I’m Bob Runnells, director at Informed Choice Washington. We are families and parents who advocate for informed consent and the right to refuse. We appreciate the bill’s intent statement where no new mandates or requirements are intended by this bill. Seven years ago this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now head of the department of Health and Human Services, spoke at the North steps of this capitol, telling you some of the things that were wrong with the vaccine program. Today is Health Freedom Day in Olympia on the North steps and around campus. A booklet by Physicians for Informed Consent will be delivered to you to with the missing information that is now being used for recommendations and that the CDC had access to all along. I am opposed to SB 5967 as it increases the politicization of vaccines, reduces transparency of vaccine recommendations, and doesn’t include any resources required to replace the federal agency recommendations that were all too recently the only source the state relied upon. SB 5967 will cause the state to act as its own Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and at their own discretion to decide which products to recommend. There is no fiscal note for this new scope of work and new responsibility. The financial resources to fully implement this policy should not only include staffing and scope to arrive at these decisions, but the bill would be extremely callous if it didn’t include budget for a Washington vaccine injury program, where the federal program will no longer apply when you diverge from federal vaccine recommendations. The bill is opaque about how recommendation decisions will be made – just the DOH leaders in a back room drinking coffee, and then directing their communications team to post it? This lack of transparency and bypassing a rulemaking process, will continue to erode the public’s trust in our health institutions. The Governor’s request for this bill is in “response to the Trump Administration’s politicization of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Well, isn’t this bill politicizing vaccines? In fact, mandates politicize vaccines. When state’s made vaccine mandates, they made it political. Having vaccines included in RCW & WAC makes them political. So here’s a solution: END ALL MANDATES. Idaho and Florida have ended vaccine mandates. It was just announced that ten other states will work to do the same. Drop the mandates, let an honest look at the science sell the products on their own so the Department of Health and this committee will not have to promote them, and you won’t have to go through these gyrations, squirming out from your previous reliance on the highly-funded CDC. This bill needs resources to be feasible, and should be amended with description of the process used to make recommendations, especially since millions of dollars of product and services will be driven by these decisions.

