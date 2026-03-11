In this issue: Consumer demand for COVID-19 shots continues to wane; Three years since the Board of Health thanked Fauci; and Informed Life Radio notes and links.

Last Week’s Episode of Informed Life Radio – Notes and Links

Guest: Scott C. Tips, president of the National Health Federation—the world’s oldest health-freedom organization dedicated to protecting informed choice in food, supplements, and alternative health— shares about NHF’s mission and current initiatives. He also previews the upcoming conference in Dallas, where advocates and leaders will gather to discuss health autonomy and consumer protection. Don’t miss this inside look at the organization’s work and what’s ahead.

Watch / Listen: YouTube (reach is highly suppressed, so please follow, like and share), ICWA Website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Website, WA-CHD X, CHD-WA Rumble, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast]

References:

The Germ in the Dairy Pail: The 200‑Year War on the World’s Most Amazing Food—Milk, by Forrest Maready

This Week’s Episode of Informed Life Radio – Is the Government Legally Killing Us?

Guest: Scott Schara. In his newly launched book, Scott Schara asks and answers - Is the Government Legally Killing Us? He is the father of Grace Schara, the 19-year-old who was killed by hospital protocols. He continues to advocate for others by sharing her story. Hear more about his mission to shine a spotlight on the crimes of the American medical system. (Buy the book now).

Consumer Demand for COVID-19 Shots Continues to Drop in Washington

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) latest report shows a continuing drop in demand for the COVID-19 shots from 26.9 percent for the 2022-2023 flu season to 14.3 percent for this 2025-2026 flu season.

Jefferson County tops the list for the highest percent of population to have taken a COVID-19 shot at 29.2 percent. San Juan County is second at 22.4 percent. King County is third at 20.8 percent. The next four counties in rank order are:

4. Island County at 16.9 percent.

5. Kitsap County at 15.5 percent.

6. Thurston County at 15.3 percent

7. Whatcom County at 15.0 percent

Considering how much the DOH acts as a marketing arm for Big Pharma, one would expect them to shoot out warnings that higher COVID-19 shot uptake would help reduce the number of severe COVID-19 illness cases. But here in Washington the opposite has been true: that lower uptake has correlated with fewer emergency department visits over the last three flu seasons, as shown in their Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard.

The same decrease holds true with COVID-19 Intensive Care Unite (ICU) hospital Beds in Use.

As for children, COVID-19 jab rates for those under five years of age have decreased across the country after its initial peak following eligibility for the shots on June 18, 2022, as reported in KFF News in a July 22, 2022 article:

Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years of age finally became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. on June 18, after the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended their use for this population, following emergency use authorization granted by the Food and Drug Administration. As of July 20, approximately 544,000 children under the age of 5 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. This represents 2.8% of the approximately 19 million children in this age group. At a similar point in their vaccine roll-out, more than 5.3 million children ages 5-11 (18.5% of 5-11 year-olds) had received their first dose. Vaccinations peaked among those under 5 about two-weeks into their eligibility, even before the July 4 holiday. After a quick rise in vaccinations soon after they became eligible, the rate of vaccination (as measured by the 7-day rolling average of new doses administered) peaked at just over 28,000 on July 1. It then began to decrease and was about 13,000 on July 20.

The article’s state-by-state analysis showed that, for children five or under receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 shots, Washington had the fifth highest percentage ranking in the country at 6.0 percent. The number of children under five with at least one dose was 27,434.

Of historical importance here in Washington, this decrease in COVID-19 jab demand took a momentary halt when the Washington DOH leadership, “Called for an initiative to mobilize healthcare providers to leverage their influence as trusted voices and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations during their routine patient encounters.”

Thus came the invention of the Power of Providers (POP) initiative, about which Greg Endler of the DOH said:

We are calling on all licensed healthcare professionals to talk to their patients about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one person at a time. One conversation at a time. One vaccination at a time. It’s opportunities we should not miss at the diabetes check, at the blood pressure check, at the knee repair.

The DOH launched the program on July 16, 2021, and POP grew its adherents to over 71,000 providers across Washington state.

Power of Providers (POP) Initiative | Washington State Department of Health

The Washington Department of Health website said at the time, “POP efforts have contributed to our state having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. With more work to do, we look forward to having you join our initiative!”

Nevertheless, as reflected above, the “POP efforts” lasted only so long. Even with the decrease in COVID-19 shot uptake, adverse reactions have continued onward. In Washington, 250 COVID-19 shot adverse reactions have been entered into VAERS from the start of 2025 to end of February of this year.

Twenty adverse reactions to the COVID-19 jab in Washington have been entered into VAERS so far in 2026. Below are a some of the disconcerting write-ups, and some with reporting delayed for years.

69-year-old male: UTI/Bladder Infection

40-year-old female: After the second Covid 19 vaccine I received on 11/23/21, I began experiencing my heart fluttering, light-headiness, fatigue, general feeling of not being well, severe shortness of breath, unable to even walk upstairs. On 12/15/2021, I was hospitalized for dilated cardiomyopathy and severe congestive heart failure with an ejection fraction of 9-10%.

38-year-old female: Within 3 to 4 months after receiving the vaccination, my body started having allergic reactions to random things like deodorant, soaps, and other things that I’ve been used to using for years. My heart arrhythmia got faster and pumped harder. I was tested for everything from lupus to infections. During the next following six months my body deteriorated. My heart gave out, I was in full on heart failure. I was told I had to have a heart transplant. I was diagnosed with an inflamed heart, and an unknown blood clotting disorder. I was told I needed a heart transplant. I suffered for years. I didn’t end up having to have a heart transplant, but I did need to have a valve replaced, and other issues dealt with. I am still quite ill from living with heart failure, and my lawyers are helping me get on disability. I can no longer work. My brain is half of what it was. My body is broken.

Patient received vaccines and went to sit on bench in front of pharmacy so we could monitor him as this was his first ever flu and covid vaccine. Within a matter of minutes patient fainted, started to slump, and fell to the floor hitting his head. Called a code white and called 911. Patient started jerking as if he was going to have a seizure so placed him in the rescue position. Within seconds of getting him in rescue position he awoke and was alert and oriented. When patient was stable, we moved him back into the counselling room. Patient stated he hadn’t ate or drank much today. Someone went to retrieve water and juice; however EMS said not to administer. Within a couple minutes the patient’s head started to fall back, and patient fainted again and started jerking slightly. Placed patient in recovery position again and quickly awoke. BP taken was 119/68, P60. EMS retook later it BP was in 160s BG 95.

42-year-old female: Stroke, clot to brain affecting patient’s right side of the brain. Irreversible damage. 2nd stroke, again affecting patient’s brain. Irreversible damage. Suffers from injury effects.

57-year-old female: I did not initially have a reaction on the date of vaccine, but have had ongoing edema flareups around both of my eyes off and on ever since. I have never had this kind of reaction before in my life, and it has happened maybe 6 or times in different locations, cities & other countries. My regular MD could not figure it out, so they sent me to an allergy specialist and he couldn’t figure it out. My eye doctor also did not know what was causing it. I found this information online while trying to sleuth out the problem for myself. The most recent flareup happened just this past weekend. It lasts 2 or 3 days. I’ve began taking photographs of it starting with the episode before this last one. It makes me look like a cat with down syndrome, and the tissue around my eyes turns red and my eyes weep fluid. Then the tissue is left baggy for a few days after the swelling goes down. I have had 6 or 7 flareups overall so far. Your form does not allow me to enter name of manufacturer.

Three Years Now Since Board of Health Thanked Fauci

This month marks the three-year anniversary from when the Washington Board of Health (BOH) put forth a letter of appreciation to Dr. Anthony Fauci for his many years of “competent” service:

Here it is on page fifteen of the packet for their March 8, 2023, meeting:

So, let’s now take a look at a dozen deeds that the BOH is thanking Fauci for.

Number One: Fauci’s Denial of the Lab Leak Theory

The BOH letter thanks Fauci for his grace, composure, and leadership in the face of “partisan politics and misinformation campaigns.” But Fauci’s own brand of misinformation of repeatedly rejecting the Wuhan lab leak theory has been coming to light in the midst of growing evidence.

Our own former Washington Republican Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, along with Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia), and Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky) released the following statement regarding the Energy Department’s report and restoring trust in public health:

This report affirms our belief that the substantial circumstantial evidence favors Covid-19 emerging from a research-related incident. These revelations also further strengthen the need to uncover why high-ranking government officials, with help from Big Tech and the media, sought early on to silence any debate into a plausible theory of a lab incident while the Chinese Communist Party stonewalled investigations by the global scientific community. The American people deserve answers if we are to restore trust in our public health agencies and be better prepared for possible future pandemics. Our committee, in coordination with others in the House Republican Conference, will continue to push for the truth.

Further, and most damning, is the 557-page After Action Review by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic posted on the White House website that further exposes Fauci’s COVID-19 origin lie:

“The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.

Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.

Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

Nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

The same web page further offered this about Fauci:

Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor, Dr. David Morens, deliberately obstructed the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, likely lied to Congress on multiple occasions, unlawfully deleted federal COVID-19 records, and shared nonpublic information about NIH grant processes with EcoHealth President Dr. Peter Daszak.

Number Two: VAERS Deaths Are from Cancer, not the COVID-19 Shots

Does the BOH know that Fauci’s most blatant lie was under oath during a January 11, 2022, United States Senate hearing as he fielded questions from Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville? When Tuberville asked him how many had died after taking the COVID-19 shot, Fauci took off his mask and said he didn’t have a number. He then said, “I think part of the confusion is that when you do a reporting, if you get vaccinated, and you walk out and get hit by a car (laughs) that is considered a death. I mean, that the thing that gets confusing that everything that happens after the vaccination even if you die of something completely obviously unrelated, it’s considered a death, so if I had metastatic cancer, got vaccinated, and died two weeks later, that’s a death that gets—“ Tuberville then cut him off and said, “I understand that.”

Number Three: National Institute’s of Health (NIH) Royalty Payments

A 2005 Associated Press (AP) scoop showed large numbers of agency scientists — at the NIH’s explicit instruction — were routinely failing to disclose royalty payments, either to taxpayers or to participants in taxpayer-funded clinical trials who were obligingly testing out the NIH’s royalty-generating experimental treatments.

As the AP article pointed out, “Such research helps bring the treatment closer to possible commercial use, which could in turn bring the researchers and NIH higher royalties.” Among the scientists scolded by AP for “testing products for which they secretly receive[d] royalties” was NIAID’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Even without royalties (which are classified as “federal compensation” rather than “outside income”), the long-time National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director — who describes himself as a humble “government worker” with a “government salary” — was the nation’s highest paid federal employee.

During the 2005 brouhaha, professing to be “extremely sensitive about the possibility of an appearance of a conflict of interest,” Fauci told the public he was donating his payments to charity.

A February 26, 2023, Full Measure podcast revealed that between 1997 and 2004, Fauci and his deputy, Clifford Lane, drew in $45,000 in royalty payments. Although Fauci said that he would donate his share of the money to charity, Lane said that he would not.

In the same podcast, the nonprofit organization Open the Books, revealed that the NIH collected $63 million in royalty payments for 2021. With the licensing of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot Comirnaty in 2022, the NIH collected $127 million for that year. The royalty payments came from the NIH’s help with developing the technology for the shot. The issue is that intellectual property created on company time is company property – in a normal world. The NIH policy is the exception, not too unlike the uniqueness that vaccine manufacturers have liability immunity.

Number Four: Mask Wearing

Fauci explained his first recommendation not to wear masks during a March 2020 “60 Minutes” interview, saying using a mask in the community was unnecessary. “The masks are important for someone who is infected to prevent them from infecting someone else,” he said. “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences. People keep fiddling with the mask and people keep touching their face.”

But just three months later, Fauci justified changing his advice by saying that he recommended not wearing masks in the beginning in order to avoid mass panic that might lead to a shortage of masks for health care workers.

Number Five: Gate of Heaven

In his book The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert Kennedy Jr. exposes the following concerning Fauci’s experimenting on foster children:

In 2004, investigative journalist Liam Scheff chronicled Dr. Fauci’s secretive experiments on hundreds of HIV-positive foster children at Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) in New York City and numerous sister facilities in New York and six other states between 1988 and 2002. Those experiments were the core of Dr. Fauci’s career-defining effort to develop a second generation of profitable AIDS drugs as an encore to AZT. Scheff described how Dr. Fauci’s NIAID and his Big Pharma partners turned Black and Hispanic foster kids into lab rats, subjecting them to torture and abuse in a grim parade of unsupervised drug and vaccine studies. BBC’s heartbreaking 2004 documentary, Guinea Pig Kids, chronicles the savage barbarity of Dr. Fauci’s science projects from the perspective of the affected children. That year, BBC hired investigative reporter Celia Farber to conduct field research for the film, which exposes the dark underside of Big Pharma’s stampede to develop lucrative new AIDS remedies. “I found the mass grave at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York,” she told me. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it, which you could actually lift up. Under it one could see dozens of plain wooden coffins, haphazardly stacked. There may have been 100 of them. I learned there was more than one child’s body in each. Around the pit was a semi-circle of several large tombstones on which upward of one thousand children’s names had been engraved.

Number Six: Fauci and AZT

In his book The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert Kennedy Jr. exposed the ills of Fauci’s AZT protocol for HIV:

When Dr. Fauci entered the principal investigator (PI) drug-testing universe, only one pharmaceutical company, Burroughs Wellcome (predecessor to GlaxoSmithKline), had a drug candidate teed up to test as an AIDS remedy—a toxic concoction, azidothymidine, known popularly as “AZT.” US government–financed researchers developed AZT in 1964 as a leukemia chemotherapy. The FDA abandoned the toxic chemotherapy compound after it proved ineffective against cancer and breathtakingly lethal in mice. In one of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents, Harvey Chernov, the FDA analyst who reviewed the pharmacology data, recommended that AZT should not be approved. Chernov noted many serious toxicities of AZT, especially its effect on the blood: “Although the dose varied, anemia was noted in all species (including man) in which the drug has been tested.” Chernov further noted that AZT is likely to cause cancer: “[AZT] induces a positive response in the cell transformation” assay and is therefore “presumed to be a potential carcinogen.” After 1987, Dr. Peter Duesberg and his followers argue, the vast majority of “AIDS deaths” were actually caused by AZT—Dr. Fauci’s radical “antiretroviral” chemotherapy purposefully concocted to kill human cells. Duesberg describes the syndrome as “AIDS by AZT.” Ironically, he argued AZT, the highly toxic medication that Dr. Fauci was prescribing to treat AIDS patients, actually does what the virus cannot—that is, it causes AIDS itself. In a rational universe populated by critical thinkers, Duesberg’s suspicion that AZT causes immune collapse should never have seemed revelatory. The FDA, after all, had deemed AZT too toxic to use for even short-term cancer therapy.

Number Seven: Fauci’s Funding of a Dog Experiment

Freedom of Information documents obtained in January 2021 by the White Coat Waste project showed that Dr. Fauci approved a $424,000 NIAID grant in 2020 for experiments in which dogs were bitten to death by flies. The insects carried a disease-carrying parasite that can affect humans. The researchers strapped capsules containing infected flies to the bare skin of twenty-eight healthy beagle puppies and kept them in agonizing suffering for 196 days before euthanizing them. NIAID acknowledged it subjected other animals, including mice, Mongolian gerbils, and rhesus monkeys to similar experiments.

Number Eight: Fauci’s Convenient Lapses in Memory

In a November 23, 2022, deposition that was released on December 5 of that year, Fauci was questioned by the New Civil Liberties Alliance and the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana (Eric Schmitt and Jeff Landry).

According to the transcript, Fauci answered questions with “I don’t recall” 174 times. He also claimed he didn’t know key collaborators and was only vaguely familiar with projects he funded at the WIV, the lab in or from which the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have originated. This image of an excerpt from the testimony illustrates his poor memory:

Number Nine: Fauci’s Suppression of The Great Barrington Declaration

Fauci also had a memory lapse during the same November 23, 2022 deposition about his suppression of The Great Barrington Declaration, which called for focused protection of the vulnerable and isolation of those infected rather than nationwide lockdowns. Focused protection has been a longstanding basic principle of public health that has been followed for decades.

Emails reveal Fauci and Francis Collins colluded behind the scenes to quash the declaration from day one, and since they couldn’t defend lockdowns based on science, they resorted to propaganda, PR, and smear tactics. In an October 8, 2020, email to Fauci, Collins wrote:

The proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists … seems to be getting a lot of attention … There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises …

“Don’t worry, I got this,” Fauci replied. Later, Fauci sent Collins links to newly published articles refuting the focused protection solution, including an op-ed in Wired magazine, and an article in The Nation titled “Focused Protection, Herd Immunity and Other Deadly Delusions.”

Another excerpt from the deposition transcript shows his memory lapse on this matter:

Number Ten: COVID-19 Shots Prevent Transmission

In a MSNBC interview about stopping the spread, Fauci stated the following benefit of the COVID-19 shot, “You want to be a dead end to the virus. So, if the virus gets to you, you stop it. You don’t allow it to use you as the stepping stone to the next person.”

The question is how could the BOH believe this when the December 10, 2020 Federal Drug and Administration (FDA) briefing document for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clearly shows the uncertainty of the shots preventing transmission. During the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting, the following was revealed under 8.2 on page 48:

Vaccine effectiveness against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.

An FDA news release on December 11, 2020 for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot affirmed this uncertainty, for the last sentence under the “FDA Evaluation of Available Effectiveness Data” heading reads as follows:

At this time, data are not available to make a determination about how long the vaccine will provide protection, nor is there evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from person to person.

As for the Moderna COVID-19 shot, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting on December 17, 2022 revealed an FDA Briefing Document in which page forty-nine read as follows:

8.2 Unknown Benefits/Data Gaps Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination

Page forty-nine also revealed, “Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine in preventing asymptomatic infection as measured by detection of the virus and/or detection of antibodies against non-vaccine antigens that would indicate infection rather than an immune response induced by the vaccine.”

Number Eleven: Gain of Function

The following two links to articles by investigative reporter Paul Thacker trace in detail Fauci’s funding of gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab.

A more current chronicling of this deception comes from Senator Rand Paul’s book titled, Deception: The Great COVID Cover-Up. (An Amazon Associate link where Informed Choice WA can earn commissions at no extra cost to you).

Senator Paul presents the evidence for this:

The COVID virus was likely the product of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China—research funded in part by the U.S. government.

Taxpayer dollars for that research were deceptively funneled to Wuhan without the required regulatory review.

Fauci and his scientific yes-men knew from day one about COVID’s origin and tried to cover it up.

Fauci and his allies ruthlessly attacked everyone—including highly qualified scientists—who threatened to reveal the truth about the pandemic.

Number Twelve: Passed Out for Twenty-Four Hours

Many of Fauci’s critics posit that his shots for COVID-19 were just water-solutions. But proof that he at least took the primary shots surfaced in a January 21, 2021, article in The Hill - Fauci said second COVID-19 vaccine shot knocked him out for 24 hours | The Hill

The article began as follows:

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci told reporters on Thursday that the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine knocked him out for 24 hours. “I did. I had it on the 19th. I was hoping that I wouldn’t get too knocked out. I did for about 24 hours. Now I’m fine,” Fauci said after he was asked if he received the second dose of the vaccine at a White House event. “Fatigued. A little achy. You know. Chilly. Not sick,” Fauci clarified.

No other media outlets, however, reported this story.

As badly as the Board of Health has been sucked into drinking the Fauci Kool-Aide, there has been hope for Fauci justice here in Washington, for the Silent Majority Foundation, one of our state’s medical freedom courtroom heroes since the summer of 2021, joined with Vires Law Group in requesting a criminal investigation of Fauci for his alleged crimes in the State of Florida.

Two memes to please.

Cats-Corps-Canola

Accountability, anyone?