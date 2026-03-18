In Washington State News:

Dr. Wiley Gives Board of Health Heavy Dosage of Public Reality

Secretary of Health Goes Full Throttle on Pushing Vaccines

Trial Date Set for Husband and Wife’s Termination Lawsuit for Refusing COVID-19 Shot

Polymyalgia Rheumatica following COVID-19 Shots

Last Week’s Episode of Informed Life Radio Mar. 13 – notes and links

Guest: Scott Schara, in his newly launched book, asks and answers - Is the Government Legally Killing Us? He is the father of Grace Schara, the 19-year-old who was killed by hospital protocols. He continues to advocate for others by sharing her story. Hear more about his mission to shine a spotlight on the crimes of the American medical system.

Watch / Listen: YouTube (reach is highly suppressed, so please follow, like and share), ICWA Website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Website, WAChildrensHD on X, CHD-WA Rumble, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast]

References:

Upcoming show on March 20: Guest William F. Supple Jr., PhD, is the author of a new book – Cancer is a Parasite. William discusses the remarkable effects of certain anti-parasitic medications on cancer cells. He also talks about the compelling evidence, successful cases, and the available science of this anti-parasitic drug as a standalone treatment or alongside standard medical care.

Dr. Wiley Gives Board of Health Heavy Dosage of Public Reality

Remember when J.P. Sears said at the January 2022 Washington D.C. rally that Robert Malone “blew open the dam” on a Joe Rogan Experience interview? Well, Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Joe Wiley did much of the same at last Thursday’s Washington Board of Health meeting when he sat at the presenter’s table, clicked on his slides (page 269 of 411) and told the board about a bunch of facts and public perceptions that they’d prefer not to hear.

TVW Recording; cued to Dr. Wiley’s presentation

For his slide on kindergarten vaccine rates, he emphasized the drop in Lewis County uptake for the pertussis (DTAP) jab from 94.2 percent during the 2019-2020 school year to 86.9 percent during the 2024-2025 school year (a 7.3% drop). It was more of the same with the measles jab from 96.6 percent for the 2019-2020 school year to 89.2 percent for the 2024-2025 school year (a 7.4% drop).

Dr. Wiley then delved into other age group rates for MMR and DTaP inoculations in Lewis County.

For ages nineteen to thirty-six months:

The MMR shot went from 86.4 percent as of August 2019 (pre-Covid) to 72.4 percent as of June 2025 (post-Covid) – a 14% drop; while

DTaP went from 76.8 percent as of August 2019 (pre-Covid) to 65.7 percent (post-Covid) – an 11.1% drop.

For ages four-to-six years:

The MMR shot went from 76.3 percent as of August 2019 to 64.7 percent as of June 2025 – an 11.6% drop ; while

DTaP shot uptake went from 66.3 percent as of August 2019 to 57.4 percent as of June 2025 – an 8.9% drop.

He further showed the drop in TDaP vaccine demand in Lewis County for eleven- and twelve-year-olds. The intake for this age group dropped from 66.4 percent as of August 2019 to 37.6 percent as of June 2025.

He then showed the slide titled, “What Parents Express to Their Providers.”

Having been a pediatrician, and was pediatrician full time in Lewis County from1995 until the end of 2021, I was very much a promoter of the vaccines, and I would say that our clinic probably had one of the higher rates of vaccination in the county, being the largest pediatric practice. But we did come across a certain percentage, and this is looking at the first bullet, that are just not wanting any of the vaccines. They don’t trust them, they don’t believe them, or they had a family member who had maybe a bad outcome, a sibling, or someone in the past, that had a bad outcome. Or some who said, ‘I want to spread them out and use an alternative schedule.’ Some were more selective and said, ‘I’ll take this or that, but no, not that. So that’s the second bullet. But, the third bullet, you know, some just have distrusted all vaccines and declined them all due to what they perceive as deception regarding the COVID shots that were offered. That’s just a real dramatic change over these five years, and that’s why I wanted to present these numbers. The other thing is bullet four. I talked to one of the facilities, actually the facility that I worked at. I said, ‘What are you noting in the offices? She said, oh, a lot of people were declining them.’ And she said that when they found out that Medicaid was paying extra money to the offices at higher percentages of coverage. So, they thought ‘Why are they buying their support, and then also the Medicaid patients get incentives that if you get it, you get this incentive as well, a gift from the Medicaid program.’ And so they looked at that as suspicious as well.

Dr. Wiley zeroed in on Big Pharma.

Not mentioned here, but some have noted that the pharmaceutical companies provide lots of funding. I think this was mentioned earlier by maybe one of the presenters. Lots of funding for medical journals and medical organizations make consumers suspicious. Some have also found that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 as suspicious because it exempts the pharmaceutical companies that make the vaccines exempt from liability should anyone be injured from the vaccine. And they fear that the pharmaceutical companies that are making the vaccines may take shortcuts because they don’t have to worry about liability. But all of this has led many in our population to be more susceptible to disease because they’re not getting their vaccines.

Board Chair Patty Hayes then spoke up:

Something you said just really struck me that I want to note and wonder if the health officers have thought about this. This idea that the incentives at Medicaid has put in for practices who do immunizations. That falls under a movement nationally that’s called value-based payment. And I frankly don’t know how the healthcare authority is evaluating and looking at the implications of the value-based payment system. But this type of data, if you can actually get a little more data from these practices about the concern that parents are voicing about that, I think it would be very informative, because value-based payment is driving a lot of practice in a lot of different ways, because it’s meant to focus on getting healthy outcomes, rather than paying. So, its intention is great, because it’s meant to help focus on more prevention rather than, as the speaker at public comment this morning was talking about, we’re always just dealing with the outcome in the healthcare system. Our healthcare system needs to be retooled. This was a retooling measure. Have the health officers thought about providing some of that, or the pediatricians some of that data to healthcare?

“I don’t know if healthcare authorities are asking for it, but I am not aware of any specific data in regard to that,” Dr. Wiley answered. “I know, in the office practice, I was a big proponent of the vaccines, and I never thought about the money. I did get to fill out some forms for the family to show that they had gotten the vaccine, so they could send it in to get whatever benefit the Medicaid program offered them as a parent as an incentive to make sure their child was up to date with their immunizations. I only saw that as promoting and encouraging health. But when you look at the money poured into this, for suspicious persons, it does make them wonder.”

Dr. Wiley then presented a slide highlighting his thoughts on the data.

Dr. Wiley’s slide and soundtrack would have led to his dismissal just a few years ago:

We see from the numbers that we were presented, not just at our local county level but at a state level and in other counties that were kind of added in, that we’re seeing decreased immunization rates, and, as I mentioned, that our county’s largest pediatric office has seen a dramatic decline in vaccines administered since the COVID pandemic. I see that as a major catalyst for this decline. Looking specifically at the COVID vaccine, there are several things that have stirred the pot. And most of these concerns arose after the shots were introduced. And as a reminder, they were introduced under emergency use authorization. But everyone in our office who got the shot got the disease as well for COVID, so it was supposed to be effective, and people still got it. That was early on in the practice.

Wiley then became the first invited presenter to the board to ever discuss specific vaccination harms, in this case the COVID-19 jab:

There was a failure to address the complications on a national level. I know of one nineteen-year-old patient who was in the hospital shortly after her second shot, having had massive menorrhagia, vaginal bleeding, and in need of three units of blood. And was that associated? I’m not even sure if it got reported to VAERS, since it wasn’t done through our office. But we’ve had several young fellows, I was told because I’m not in the office anymore, who were there because they had myocarditis. So, there seemed to be a failure to investigate these concerns, and more a need to minimize these concerns.

Readers are encouraged to ask what Dr. Wiley he meant about the “need to minimize these concerns.” What methods should be used?

Wiley then became the first invited presenter to the board to lay out a skepticism of the COVID-19 jabs in themselves.

Then some of the studies that people have pointed out to me and say, are you aware of this? They show the persistent spike protein in tissues long after the shot was given doesn’t clear out. And I kind of think of the spike protein as the stinger end of the virus. Studies also show that the DNA contamination of the COVID-19 shots was above acceptable levels. Now, it’s an mRNA, or a modified RNA vaccine, But it was contaminated with DNA from some of the bacteria that were used or cells that were used. And that didn’t seem to be addressed, and the explosion of late-stage cancer is in younger people as well. Those are things that are being looked at now, but we’ve seen a lot of people in their thirties with colon cancer and that sort of thing, too.

Wiley then carried this skepticism to the flu shots.

So, I think when people see that, to say, no, you can’t look at that, look at the people that were helped, but, you know, you can’t prove a negative, like the flu shot this year. At the pediatric office, they gave me the anecdotal, they all got the shot, and they all got the flu. Well, you know, I’ve always explained that the flu shot is ineffective for about three, maybe four reasons. One is, you got it too late. You’re supposed to get it, and have it in your system, building immunity for two weeks before it works. Two, it addresses what used to be four, now three strains, and you’re affected if you get a strain that’s not in the vaccine, you can’t expect the vaccine to provide protection. If the vaccine was mishandled, like if it froze, it’s supposed to be kept refrigerated at a certain temperature, or if it got to room temperature for too long, or another way that would make it ineffective, I mean, how many millions of these are they putting out? What if it didn’t have the proper ingredients in it to make it work? So it would be a dud vaccine, so maybe you got a dud vaccine. But in talking to the state epidemiologists of infectious disease, in regard to this season’s flu vaccine, they said that the strain that spiked in December was different than what was the H3N2, than what was in the vaccine. So the vaccine didn’t cover it. But you can’t prove a negative. What about all the people who got the vaccine that didn’t get any of the three that were in the vaccine, but you say, oh, it was ineffective because all these people got sick with the flu. And this one was interesting, too. They were out a week. I don’t know how many of you got the flu, but a lot of these people were out a whole week, and that really affected staffing issues and that sort of thing, too.

Dr. Wiley then discussed the local political effect on vaccines.

So, these are the things that raise alarm in people, and I think may, in large part, have an effect on people not wanting to be vaccinated. They don’t trust it anymore. And of course, with the FDA and the CDC changes that were alluded to earlier, and of course, the West Coast Health Alliance and their standing against those recommendations. I think that, in large part, because of what we’re seeing, a lot of people in our communities are in agreement with what the CDC is doing because of the vaccine hesitancy thanks to the way the COVID shots were rolled out, and how emergency use doesn’t mean it was maybe tested as well as some of the other vaccines were.

Dr. Wiley then showed the next slide:

“So, after review of county and state data, it appears that, as a medical profession, there’s a lot of lost trust among the population,” Wiley said. “The medical offices see it, I hear it from them, and you’ve probably seen it in your family, even, if not within yourself. And it seems like the available data that we’ve looked at here supports that vaccine hesitancy.”

Wiley deftly slid the onus onto the board with his last slide:

He then said to the board, “So… Any ideas? Any questions?”

Board Member Peter Browning, who had spent the entire public comment period scrolling through his iPhone, furrowed his eyebrows and spoke in an agitated tone:

I was the county public health director for about twenty years in Skagit County, and we ran through some of this during a big pertussis outbreak, and we had to create a policy that every child had to have an up-to-date immunization list in the school, and the minute a disease popped up in the school district, not just the school, everybody who is not immunized had to pull their kids out until we went through the full range of the disease, including any possible incubation periods. We did eventually get a lot more compliance because it became an inconvenience, and we also had a massive reduction in disease. And so, we watched, in a very real state, watched a very significant impact of, over time, more immunized kids, and fewer diseases. So, I’m very much a fan of being fairly rigorous about you can refrain from immunizing your children if you want, but that doesn’t mean you can have your children in our schools when there’s active disease in the school and the possibility of disease incubating. Then you don’t have the right to have your children here.

Secretary of State Designee Michael Ellsworth then posed the following comment and question:

Public health, you know, and having government recommend vaccines may not sit well with people because of the pandemic and how the vaccines rolled out. But, you know, kind of asking people to go talk to their healthcare providers and have that personal choice that’s from a trusted relationship. I mean, people trust their doctor sometimes more than their spouses around vaccines to personal choice, and having that choice in your conversation with a doctor, do you think that’s an approach that may increase vaccine rates and, and increase, kind of, trust in vaccines?

“I’ve seen families change offices because one office was so pro-vaccine, and pushing it, and maybe a bit coercive in their approach compared to another office, and I’ve seen that in our county,” Wiley said. “I’ve been one of the big pushers of vaccines, and when I would have to sign an exemption form, I would want to go through what each of the diseases were like. I had pertussis myself, and I was in second grade, so I wasn’t the under-two age group or in the high-risk age group, but it was a horrific thing. So I would tell them my experience with disease and what it was like, and I would have parents say, ‘You know, you’ve already told me all that already, and I don’t want to hear it anymore.’ And so you honor them with that and say, I’m sorry, you know, I just want you to be fully informed, type of thing. And so, I think we’re finding that a lot of the parents are informing themselves, and are less malleable in the office setting, because with the information age that we’re in, this information is available that wasn’t available before the doctor was the only source of information. You didn’t have any way to look it up. And now, people do. So, this may be a problem that extends into the future.”

One suggestion: that they embrace the newly launched drug injury reporting system as reported by Jeff Childers at ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠.

Wiley then used measles to illustrate his point:

It might be diseases that we’ve seen where measles outbreaks occur, like in Snohomish County. Just with this little outbreak, the rates of immunization went up just because people were saying, okay, this is a real thing, And with the outbreak in Texas with the Amish community, a lot of people were thinking a person can die from this. The only measles case I ever hospitalized was a sixteen-year-old, and she was dehydrated, and had the conjunctivitis. And, you know, measles is kind of a confusing word to me, because I had both of them as a kid, measles and rubella. The difference is these are live virus vaccines that we’re talking about, the MMR. And we’re talking about the M in the MMR when we’re talking about the measles outbreak that we’ve, that you highlighted. As far as I know, we haven’t had any increase in the number of cases identified for about three weeks now. I didn’t see this week’s numbers, but, so it looks like one of those things you sit on pins and needles as you see the percentage rates coming down in the diseases.

The Board of Health had no substantive comments or follow up questions for Dr. Wiley’s non-conformist comments. We also note that Dr. Wiley is from Lewis County, where he replaced the Local Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick and Stephen Krager in 2022.

Secretary of Health Goes Full Throttle on Pushing Vaccines

Michael Ellsworth sat in for Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham to deliver his Department of Health (DOH) update at last Thursday’s Washington Board of Health meeting.

Worsham launched in February a four-year roadmap to “sustain vaccine access,” beginning with strengthening vaccine “confidence and communication.” In April and May, he will engage with partners to test this immunization roadmap.

Worsham will be using the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) to maintain science-based evidence in public health. He reports that the alliance is now receiving funding from the Robert L. Wood Foundation. Ellsworth also mentioned that the alliance’s website is up and running, but all we see after a quick web search is the DOH page for the WCHA.

Ellsworth reported that the secretary of health has been closely “monitoring” the AAP lawsuit to block the new HHS guidance from Robert Kennedy Jr. But he made no mention that the AAP is also a defendant in a landmark RICO lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense.

It took Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez to ‘mention it’ during public comment earlier in the morning. Board members who were paying attention to public comment heard this from her:

I want to bring your attention to a Federal RICO Lawsuit that was filed against the American Academy of Pediatrics a couple of months ago. The lawsuit alleges that the American Academy of Pediatrics operated a decades long racketeering scheme that deceived the American public about vaccine safety with deceptive safety messaging about the CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, while operating with financial ties to vaccine manufacturer funding and incentive-driven pediatric vaccination practices.

Well, on Monday, Worsham got plenty to smile about when The Defender reported the following ruling against HHS.

A federal court in Boston today blocked a key government vaccine advisory committee from holding its scheduled meeting this week, and paused changes the committee made to vaccine recommendations under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

So much for the constitutional right of the people peaceably to assemble. It’s most likely because the judge did not want them to dare talk about COVID-19 shot injuries.

ACIP had planned to meet March 18-19 to discuss and vote on recommendations related to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, long COVID and how the committee makes its recommendations. The meeting is now stayed.

The judge also forbid Kennedy’s new and improved ACIP members from, well, being ACIP members:

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy’s 45-page ruling also stayed the appointment of 13 new ACIP members appointed between June 2025 and January 2026.

Perhaps the best news of all for Worsham, as well as the Washington Vaccine Advisory Committee and the Washington Vaccine Association, was the stay on the reduction of vaccines:

The ruling also stays the changes U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made in January to the CDC’s recommended childhood immunization schedule. Those changes reduced the number of diseases for which children would receive recommended routine vaccinations from 17 to 11.

The Defender did note an important distinction between a stay and an injunction:

The AAP had sought an injunction. Instead, Murphy issued stays. There is a legal distinction between an injunction and a stay. An injunction typically prohibits a person or entity from doing something, while a stay pauses an action that is already ongoing or pending.

Naturally, ACIP Member Robert Malone had plenty say on the judge’s decision. Here’s just the first paragraph of what he wrote to his Substack followers:

For the second time in less than a year, U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy of Boston has inserted himself between the elected executive branch and its constitutional authority to govern, issuing a sweeping injunction Monday that blocks Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from implementing common-sense reforms to the nation’s childhood vaccine advisory structure. The ruling, which freezes both a revised immunization schedule and Kennedy’s reconstitution of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is the latest episode in a troubling pattern: a midnight Biden appointee wielding judicial power as a political weapon against a duly elected administration.

⚖️Trial Date Set for Husband and Wife’s Termination Lawsuit for Refusing COVID-19 Shot💉

In a case that is new to us, Thomas Taylor and Veronica Bropas, husband and wife, are suing the Washington State Department of Health and Social Services (DSHS) for wrongful termination of their jobs after refusing to take the COVID-19 shot.

While this case has been going through its rigors since late 2021, the latest jury trial begins August 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., in Spokane Courtroom 902. Counsel shall appear at 8:30 a.m. Jury selection will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The two plaintiffs received their Notice of Rights to sue from the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC) on June 20, 2023.

DSHS hired Thomas Taylor on November 30, 2020 as a psychiatric security attendant at Eastern State Hospital and was terminated on November 2, 2021.

DSHS hired Veronica Bropas on January 4, 2016 to serve as a mental health technician at Eastern State Hospital. On September 16, 2020 she was promoted to psychiatric security attendant but was terminated on October 19, 2021.

To begin the Statement of Facts, 5.1 reads, “Defendant DSHS terminated Plaintiffs Thomas Taylor and Vernonica Bropas after they were unable to be vaccinated by the then available COVID-19 vaccinations due to their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Under “Plaintiffs Religious Beliefs,” 5.2 begins as follows:

Plaintiffs are both Christians and have sincerely held religious beliefs that precluded them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination as all of the then available COVID-19 vaccines in one way or another employ cell lines derived from aborted fetuses where the vaccines’ origination, production, development, testing, or other input. According to Plaintiffs’ Christian faith, all life is sacred from the moment of conception to natural death and that abortion is a grave sin against God and the murder of innocent life. Plaintiffs believe that receiving the COVID-19 vaccines is sinful and will make them compliant in the abortions that utilized the cell lines from which the vaccinations were derived.

Thomas O. Rice, United States District Judge, will preside over the trial. Thomas is no stranger to medical freedom cases. He dismissed a case pursued by Children’s Health Defense lawyers, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., against Attorney General Bob Ferguson (now Governor) and the Washington Medical Commission for silencing doctors’ public speech. Stockton v Ferguson plaintiffs included NBA legend John Stockton of Spokane, Dr. Richard Eggleston, Dr. Thomas Siler, Dr. Dan Moynihan, members of the Washington chapter of Children’s Health Defense, and many as-yet unnamed plaintiffs who have all experienced the effects of misplaced WMC policies. (ICWA Weekly News 5-28-24)

Rice also ruled against Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich, who sued the university after firing him for refusing to take the COVID-19 shot. Rice ruled that Washington State could not accommodate Rolovich without undue hardship, including increased travel costs and hindered recruitment and fundraising efforts. The university also claimed damage to its reputation.

Polymyalgia Rheumatica in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

Last week, Nicolas Hulscher reported on a study titled “Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Polymyalgia Rheumatica: A Review and Case Series Report” that linked COVID-19 shots to polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR), a debilitating autoimmune inflammatory disorder characterized by severe muscle pain and systemic inflammation.

The study examined reports from the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and detected a striking disproportionate increase in PMR cases following the COVID-19 shots when compared with other vaccines. The study also reported on three clinical cases of polymyalgia rheumatica observed in recent medical practice following COVID-19 shots or spike protein exposure.

Polymyalgia rheumatica primarily affects adults over age fifty and can leave patients with crippling shoulder, neck, and hip pain, profound morning stiffness, fatigue, and elevated inflammatory markers. Many patients require long-term corticosteroid therapy to control symptoms.

The researchers analyzed reports from VAERS spanning 1990-2026 and identified the following: 2,227 cases of polymyalgia rheumatica reported after COVID-19 vaccination:

233 cases after influenza vaccination

526 cases after all other vaccines combined

After adjusting for the duration of vaccine availability, the safety signal became striking.

Below are the odds ratios over time (ORt) for PMR following the COVID-19 shot, compared with influenza vaccination:

69.4 (95% CI: 51.4–93.6, p < 0.0001, Z = 27.7)

When the COVID-19 shot was compared with all other vaccines combined, a similarly strong signal persisted:

30.7 (95% CI: 23.1–40.8, p < 0.0001, Z = 23.6)

For context, regulators define a vaccine safety signal as a disproportionality measure of ≥2. Ding, ding: 69 and 30 times more than other shots should have set off alarm bells. These findings exceed that threshold by more than an order of magnitude, indicating an unusually strong association between the COVID-19 shot and reports of polymyalgia rheumatica.

The most current VAERS report shows 2,280 cases of polymyalgia rheumatica following the COVID-19 jab.

Twenty-seven of those cases have occurred here in Washington.

In line with the study’s mentioning that polymyalgia rheumatica primarily affects adults over age fifty, all but two of these cases were of those over fifty.

Below are the submitted write-ups for the two below fifty:

47-year-old female with no preexisting conditions: ongoing bodyache, pain and stiffness involving multiple large joints, fever, chills, fatigue labs noted elevated ESR, CRP, new onset of normocytic anemia. Evaluated by rheumatologist. Currently taking prednisone for presumed polymyalgia rheumatica, which is almost impossible for anyone who is younger than fifty years old. Follow-up write-up: Starting the day after she had flu like illness that improved then progressively worsened with proximal muscle and joint pain consistent with polymyalgia rheumatica. Being treated with prednisone with improvement in overall symptoms so far.

34-year-old male with no preexisting conditions: Feeling ill for over 30days, Nightly fever over 100, fatigue and joint pain.

Below are samples of the other write-ups:

75-year-old male: Patient had first Moderna vaccine on 3/14/2021. The day after he started having a lot of pain in his shoulders arms and hands, this is spread to general myalgias and he is very miserable. He is on oxycodone chronically. His wife is with him and very concerned as he cannot seem to get comfortable. Patient’s pain distribution involving his hip girdle and shoulders is consistent with polymyalgia rheumatica. Further supporting this diagnosis are the significantly elevated ESR and CRP markers, he is also had imaging which did not show any specific arthritic findings. Given the timing of the polymyalgia rheumatica developing following his Covid vaccine this may be an adverse effect to the vaccine. Finally his quick response to prednisone is further evidence of polymyalgia rheumatica.

78-year-old female: I had the normal chills and tiredness after the second dose. But ln late March, I began tr have muscle and joint pain that got so bad I had to go to ER. I couldn’t walk or get in and out of bed. I was diagnosed with Polymyalgia Rheumatica, an immune disorder which I experienced in 2013.

69-year-old male: Was diagnosed with PMR - Polymyalgia Rheumatica following weeks of growing aches and pains, and eventual loss of use and strength in raising arms and severe hip and groin pain. Tried different pain meds, thought I had really become out of shape, hurting from exercise and other activities. Sought Acupuncture and anti- inflammatory herbs and vitamins before getting into see my regular doctor. I saw the Doctor right after getting the second vaccine - waited almost two weeks before getting on Prednisone - after 24 hours of 40 mg, had great relief within a few days regained much of movement and abilities. Reduced to 20 mg, then 15, 12.5 and now on 10 mg of Prednisone. Have some recurring tightness and pain.

73-year-old female: Less than one month after the second shot, I developed polymyalgia rheumatica. Just had my third shot on Wednesday. Today is Friday. Thursday night was in whole-body pain from 1 a.m. to about 6 a.m. Am exhausted but the pain is diminishing Am currently down to 9mg prednisone.

79-year-old male: Severe pain in left hip, then in right hip then buttocks then to shoulders and arms. Could barely move arms and legs because of the pain. First Dr. took x-rays and gave Rx pain medications, but they didn’t work. Second Dr. took detailed blood tests. The diagnosis was POLYMYALGIA RHUMATICA, a disease specific to the elderly and those with specific descent. Affects the hip girdle and shoulder girdle. Is linked to a virus and the Covid mRNA vaccine. Specific treatment is Prednisone, which affected the symptoms immediately. A friend has the exact same symptoms, one week after the second dose of the vaccine. He continues to suffer. Complication is Arteritis

67-year-old male: April 4 fever & aches May 9 fever & aches June 18 Dr. appointment/shoulder stiff and sore June 29 ER/cortisone shot in shoulder July 25 shoulders, hips, thighs, gluts stiff and sore Aug 5 Polymyalgia Rheumatica diagnosis Aug 9 start prednisone Aug 20 end prednisone Aug 23 pain /stiffness returned Aug 28 restarted prednisone Oct 3-6 102.8 nightly fever Oct 7 Urgent Care/start 60 MG prednisone Oct 8 blood work Oct 8 Rheumatologist/ Giant Cell arteritis suspected Oct 11 temporal artery biopsy/ inconclusive.

Sudden neck, shoulder, hip stiffness since diagnosed as PMR. Dr visit Dec 21, 2021. Started prednisone on December 22.

53-year-old female: Bilateral arm pain and stiffness, bilateral clavical pain, neck pain started a day after vaccine and remains to this day 7/5/2022, I have not been the same after the 3rd vaccine and have yet to get a solid diagnosis aside from some sort of cross between polymyalgia rheumatica/fibromyalgia prompted by an overreactive immune response to the booster

61-year-old female: Severe hips/shoulders pain, stiffness; in Dec 2022 diagnosed with polymyalgia arthritica. 4 month duration. Relieved with course of prednisone.

72-year-old male: Polymyalgia Rheumatica started in January after being sick with Covid for two weeks (even after 3 shots). Sore muscles and ligaments in legs, hips, arms, shoulders, wrists and fingers

Finally: a 86-year-old male: Doctors agree that the shot triggered the onset of Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

COVID Memes keep a-coming.

Where’s Francis Collins?

Possibly disrepectful…