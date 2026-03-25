In this issue:

Sign the COVID Justice Resolution; Next step will be to contact your Senators.

Indoctrinating Healthcare Professionals on AAP Vaccine Propaganda

Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Washington Youth following COVID-19 shots

Duty to Disobey premieres June 30. You can Host a screening of this Tommey/Burrowes/CHD film.

Last Episode of Informed Life Radio March 20 – notes and links

Cancer Is a Parasite

Guest William F. Supple Jr., PhD is the author of a new book – Cancer is a Parasite. Bill discusses the remarkable effects of fenbendazole on cancer cells and parasites. His career as a neuroscientist allowed him to quickly get up to speed on its benefits and was able to help a family member. He explains the compelling evidence, successful cases, and available science of this anti-parasitic drug as a standalone treatment or as used alongside traditional care.

Watch / Listen: YouTube (reach is highly suppressed, so please follow, like and share), ICWA Website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Website, WAChildrensHD on X, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast.

(If you shop on Amazon, you can support ICWA just by clicking one of our Amazon links first. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases — at no extra cost to you.)

This Week on Informed Life Radio - Hands off My Food: Exposing What’s Really on Your Plate, with Sina McCullough PhD. She explains how government policy, corporate influence, and regulatory loopholes have reshaped the food supply and what that means for your health and freedom. Drawing from her own health crisis and research, she lays out practical ways to reclaim control over what you eat and make informed choices.

COVID Justice Resolution - Did you sign?

We still write these articles because we are still waiting for COVID-19 Justice. Have you signed the resolution? This is a national effort for our Washington readers to participate in.

With over 31,000 signatures, the goal now is to get it heard in congress! CHD and aligned organizations have made tremendous progress and will soon ask you to urge your congressman to take up the COVID Justice Resolution. Be sure to participate in CHD’s latest upcoming action alert to let your members of Congress know that now is the time to bring this forward. If you’re in Washington State, your senators are Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Look up your Congressional representative here.

Indoctrinating Healthcare Professionals on AAP Vaccine Propaganda

Last Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) formally announced that the Washington State Legislature passed HB 2242, which frees the DOH to rely on other “experts and expert organizations” to make vaccine recommendations, rather than being tied to the once-revered federal government’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Requested by the Governor and the Insurance Commissioner, Bob Ferguson signed the bill into law on March 9, 2026.

And here’s where the DOH will go from there:

DOH’s vaccine recommendations will continue to align with the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), which includes Washington, California, Hawaii, and Oregon. WCHA uses guidance grounded in scientific evidence, and its childhood immunization schedule is aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2026 recommendations. Health care professionals in Washington who administer vaccines to children should use the AAP schedule to guide clinical practice and conversations with families. The schedule was developed following a thorough review of medical evidence and reflects decades of research demonstrating that vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving.

As for ways to pass on the AAP recommendations to healthcare professionals, the DOH referred them to a February 23 webinar titled, Washington Vaccine Recommendations and Talking with Families About Recent Changes.

(Link to Webinar Slides)

For naturopathic physicians, nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacists, the incentive for attending this webinar was a free continuing education credit.

Jamilia Sherls, Trang Kuss, and John Dunn were the three presenters for the webinar, but, as discussed later on, it would have been more informative for these free education credit students to have attorney Aaron Siri give the presentation.

Early on in the webinar, Jamilia Sherls showed a slide declaring the AAP as their preferred source for credible guidance.

Actually, it would have helped the presenters’ credibility if they included a slide from the AAP website illustrating AAP’s bias and glaring conflicts of interest coming from Big Pharma donations:

The top 10 for-profit Corporate Donors to the AAP Friends of Children Fund - the AAP’s main purse strings.

If that’s not enough appearance of conflicts-of-interest, the AAP goes on to list Patron-level partners, donating from $25,000 to under $50,000 which then includes many other drug and vaccine makers.

Patron-level corporate donors to the AAP

The presenters also neglected to tell their students that, on Jan. 21, 2026, Children’s Health Defense filed a federal lawsuit accusing AAP of running a decades-long scheme to mislead parents, doctors, and policymakers about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Here’s how a slide in the DOH presentation could have been written about the lawsuit:

What the Lawsuit Alleges. According to the complaint, the AAP:

Promotes vaccine safety claims without comprehensive safety testing, including the absence of studies comparing health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children

Suppresses and misrepresents scientific uncertainty, creating a “false certainty”

Relies on a foundational fraud, a theoretical claim that infants could safely receive thousands of vaccines at once, despite no clinical evidence of the safety of that claim

Uses its influence to punish dissenting physicians, damaging the careers of pediatricians who questioned vaccine safety claims

Fails to disclose financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture childhood vaccines

Back to reality, the next slide in the DOH presentation covered all a provider needs to know about the hepatitis B shot for newborns:

The provider FAQ link contains only claims and no references to studies of safety, which you think health providers could understand and relay to customers patients when they ask.

Of all the vaccines on the recommended childhood immunization schedule, it should be of no surprise that Hep B was discussed so prominently in the presentation, for Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham has made promotion of this shot a high priority on his agenda. Behold this statement from the November 19, 2025 Board of Health meeting:

We’re anxiously watching, as you know, December 4th and 5th. The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for the CDC will be gathering again. What is to be addressed is hepatitis B vaccinations. And we’re concerned that they’re going to change what is our ACIP recommendations for infants. There has been a large movement by healthcare providers, by scientists, by public health communities around this thirty-four-year-old recommendation. Undoing or changing it will have devastating impacts, in particular vaccines to newborn babies upon birth. So, we’ll be working on this particular area and update the board as we learn more information on this.

Then last December 16, the Department of Health set off alarm bells upon news of ACIP revisions to the Hep B jab recommendations:

Dear Health Care Partners, Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted to change its pediatric hepatitis B vaccine recommendation. Although the decades-long practice to universally vaccinate newborns at birth has been shown to be safe and effective, the committee voted to recommend delayed vaccination and the use of blood tests to inform vaccine decision making. Committee members presented no credible evidence to support these changes to long-standing vaccine recommendations. The West Coast Health Alliance and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) responded to the vote by recommending that health care professionals continue to routinely offer hepatitis B vaccination to all newborns and give the first dose within 24 hours of birth to all babies who weigh at least 4 pounds and 7 ounces.

The DOH Webinar slide tells healthcare professionals to recommend the, “Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth; complete the 3–4 dose series by 18 months, regardless of birth parent hepatitis B status.”

So, what evidence does the webinar presenter have to justify jabbing a Heb B shot into a baby’s tiny muscle tissue with a pharma product intended to prevent infection by a pathogen typically transmitted by sex or drug users sharing needles? Here’s what the slide flatly says:

DOH affirms science-based recommendations for hepatitis B vaccination at birth.

Has the DOH considered the actual science used during clinical trials of the Hepatitis B shots?

In his book, Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, Aaron Siri first lays out the two Hep B shots on the market:

There are two hepatitis B vaccines that can be given to a one-day-old baby in the United States: Recombivax HB, licensed in 1986 and sold by Merck, and Engerix-B licensed in 1989 and sold by GSK.

He then explains the clinical trial data found on the package inserts:

A package insert is a piece of paper found in the box/package in which each drug or vaccine is sold. Section 6.1 of the package insert, as required by federal law, summarizes the clinical trial relied upon to license that product as safe.

He then discusses the first vaccine mentioned:

The package insert for Recombivax HB states about the clinical trials relied upon to license this vaccine for children, with the relevant portion highlighted:

The insert reveals that the FDA licensed this product for infants and children based on a clinical trial using “147 healthy infants and children (up to 10 years of age) who were monitored for 5 days after each dose.” [emphasis added]

So, the clinical trial relied upon to license this vaccine for babies is utterly useless for assessing safety for three reasons:

It only monitored safety for five days after each dose. It only included 147 children. There was no control group.

Even if it had a proper control group, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway since the trial included only 147 children and only monitored safety for five days after injection, which is completely inappropriate for a product to receive a universal recommendation.

The other hepatitis B vaccine licensed for newborns, ENGERIX-B, was monitored during safety trials for only four days after injection. Again, this is clear in its package insert on page six:

In 36 clinical studies, a total of 13,495 doses of ENGERIX-B were administered to 5,071 healthy adults and children who were initially seronegative for hepatitis B markers, and healthy neonates. All subjects were monitored for 4 days post-administration. Frequency of adverse reactions tended to decrease with successive doses of ENGERIX-B.

Presenter Trang Kuss then stepped in to present two slides on the contrasts between current AAP recommendations for the revised ACIP recommendations:

What Kuss neglected to mention was that the AAP “science-based” evidence was not good science at all, for the following table compiled in Siri’s book, based on FDA data and pharma company trial data, reveals that no shots were evaluated for safety against an inert placebo.

The first table lists the vaccines injected three times each in the first six months of life. None were licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial.

The same is true for the routine vaccines licensed for injection starting at 6 months through 18 months of age: no placebo control, and each is injected more than once. Children in this age range also get more injections of vaccines from the above table.

The same holds true for the routine vaccines licensed for use in children between 18 months and 18 years of age: no placebo.

As Siri writes, these tables, reflecting FDA data, make plain that none of the routine childhood vaccines were licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial.

The following excerpt from chapter ten of Siri’s book explains the substances used under the “control” group headings:

The painful reality the Vaccines Amen crowd cannot come to terms with is that the clinical trial relied upon to license each routine childhood injected vaccine on the CDC schedule did not include a placebo control group. Instead, there was either no control group, the control group received an injection of a non-inert substance, or the control group received another vaccine that was either unlicensed or was never licensed based on a placebo-controlled clinical trial.

For the rest of chapter ten, Siri delves into the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, reviewing the safety trials for each injected vaccine. “This is where this chapter gets more interesting,” Siri writes. “Promise.”

As much as Siri has shown that the above childhood vaccines are not based on placebo-controlled scientific trial evidence, John Dunn stepped up as the next DOH webinar presenter to provide advice to his healthcare professional students on how to persuade patients to get the jabs - while omitting any details of the evidence-based science on which they claim reliance.

Near the end of his presentation, Dunn prepared his students for questions they will most likely be asked.

Dunn then focuses on what to emphasize with patients. The gist of this is portrayed in the following two slides:

Providers should say that the CDC used to follow evidence.

Providers should say the CDC is no longer transparent about their decisions.

Perhaps one of the students or, better yet in the doctor’s office, a parent can ask for these evidence-based organizations to come forth with the placebo-controlled trial data for childhood vaccines.

It sure is easy for the DOH and the AAP to be transparent - when their safety data is invisible.

Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Washington Youth following COVID-19 shots

A hotly contested COVID-19 topic in Washington has been whether one is more likely to get myocarditis and pericarditis from the disease or the shots.

ICWA Weekly News ran a July 3, 2024, story on a staged interview that the Washington Department of Health did with Dr. Anita Chopra, which has the following dialogue:

Department of Health: Can COVID-19 infection cause myocarditis?

Dr. Chopra: Yes, and if you’re unvaccinated, it’s a significant risk. Getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine cuts the risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 infection in half. Studies have found that unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 were 16 times more likely to develop myocarditis than patients without COVID-19. [https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.059970]

Our Weekly News article went on to point out ten flaws in the study that Chopra had referred to.

Then last Friday, The Blaze ran a story titled, “Damning Study of over a Million Kids Finds Myocarditis only in the Vaccinated.”

The article referred to a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford, the University of Bristol, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and published in January in the scientific journal Epidemiology. The study “looked at the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine in healthy children ages five through fifteen following the rollout that began in late 2021.”

Using data from the OpenSAFELY-TPP database with the blessing of NHS England, the researchers compared the “effectiveness and safety of: (1) the first vaccine dose versus no vaccination and (2) a second dose versus a single dose only.” Specifically, they compared 141,711 children ages five through eleven and 410,463 adolescents ages twelve through fifteen who were given a first dose of the vaccine with equal numbers of unvaccinated children from the same age groups. The researchers found that the vaccination provided some benefits, including an “initial protective effect” that waned by fourteen weeks as well as a lower incidence of emergency room visits than recorded among the unvaccinated cohort. They noted, however, that “myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of twenty-seven and ten cases/million after the first and second doses, respectively.” As late as January 2023, the U.K. Health Security Agency said that “The reported rate for heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) was 13 per million first doses and 8 per million second doses of the monovalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine” among those under the age of eighteen. “That there were no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in the unvaccinated group does not mean that such events cannot occur without COVID-19 vaccination, only that these events were not observed in the unvaccinated groups in our specific matched analyses,” the study noted.

The Blaze further noted that Pfizer did not respond to their request for comment.

The Blaze also pointed out the difference in risk among the two age groups:

For adolescents, the reduction in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization following vaccination was larger than the corresponding increase in risk of both myocarditis and pericarditis, said the researchers. The same could not, however, be said of younger children. “The reduction in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization in children (−0.02 for first dose vs. unvaccinated) was lower than the increase in risk of pericarditis (0.22),” said the study.

ICWA invites the Department of Health to rectify this new study with the study Dr. Chopra cited – because the results are starkly opposite. Meanwhile, COVID-19 injections have caused at least thirty-one cases of myocarditis in six through seventeen-year-olds. If Dr. Chopra’s claim of sixteen times more cases among the unvaccinated was correct, we invite the DOH to find the expected 496 myocarditis cases from infection.

Even more compelling of a signal, eleven of these cases had the onset interval begin within one day after taking the COVID-19 jabs. Below are examples of submitted reports for this age range. Shouldn’t correlation equal investigation?

16-year-old male: Previously healthy 16-year-old young man presenting with chest pain admitted for myopericarditis. He was in his usual state of good health until 2 days ago when he experienced fever, chills and myalgias after receiving his 2nd dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine. He improved until 5/2 when he developed a crushing, non-radiating, substernal chest pain which was waxing and waning in nature without specific alleviating factors. He had shortness of breath, but no palpitation, dizziness, or changes in pain on exertion versus rest.

16-year-old male who got first Pfizer Covid vaccine 4/30, then by the next morning experienced non-bilious emesis for a few hours, as well as fever, chills, body aches, and headache. The body aches and headache continued through today, when he began experiencing chest pain while lying down. Chest pain improved on sitting up, standing, sitting forward. No shortness of breath.

15-year-old male: received vaccine on 5/14 around 6 PM. Started noticing chest pain, chills and fatigue on 5/15 around 6 PM. Evaluated by ED on 5/17 and subsequently admitted to PICU with intermittent chest pain and elevated troponin in the setting of recent Covid vaccination as well as a history of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome status post ablation with recent onset of intermittent tachycardia. EKG demonstrates nonspecific ST segment changes [electrocardiographic abnormalities] and has elevated troponin, which likely points to myocarditis as a diagnosis.

16-year-old male: chest pain, fever, headache and fatigue starting morning after vaccination. Progression of chest pain prompting evaluation in the emergency room where he was found to have a troponin level of 23,000 (normal is less than 50). D-dimer mildly elevated. ST changes on EKG. CTA [cardiology imaging test] is negative. Liver function tests mildly elevated. Sent to hospital where admitted to cardiology service pm 5/19 and given a diagnosis of myocarditis. Still under care at this time of report.

15-year-old male: myocarditis. Transferred to hospital.

14-year-old male: fever and chills onset 12 hours after shot. Then chest pain radiating to axilla worsening with exertion with associated orthopnea onset 6/18, approximately two days after shot. Admitted on 6/20/21 with elevated troponin to 16, with suspected Covid vaccine related myocarditis.

15-year-old male: post-Covid-19 immunization myocarditis.

14-year-old male: at around 11:30pm the day after my son received his 2nd Pfizer Covid vaccine, he woke me up and was complaining of significant chest pain. He could not get comfortable. I called the consulting nurse. As he was not having problems breathing, she said I did not need to take him into the emergency room but to continue to monitor him and suggested giving him ibuprofen . . . We ended up having to follow up with a cardiologist, and when we described the event, she determined, based on what she had seen in other patients and that the ibuprofen stopped the symptoms, that it is likely he had myocarditis as a result of the 2nd vaccine.

17-year-old male: myopericarditis following Pfizer booster.

15-year-old male: admitted for mild pericarditis/myocarditis.

ICWA also invites the Department of Health to show twelve or more cases of COVID-19 caused pericarditis in six through seventeen-year-olds, for that’s how many have occurred here in Washington for this same age range following the COVID-19 shots.

Three of the pericarditis cases occurred within twenty-four hours after taking the COVID-19 shot:

13-year-old female in which onset began within one day after taking the Pfizer shot on June 6, 2021. Submitted write-up: Myalgias and low grade fever on first day. Chest pain requiring ER visit on second day. Exam, ECG, lab work, echo consistent with pericarditis,

16-year-old male in which onset began within one day after taking the Prizer shot on February 6, 2022. Submitted write-up: pericarditis, IVIG- had chest pain, fatigue, SOB onset aprx 12-24 hours after shot. Presented to urgent care- EKG remarkable for pericarditis and troponin elevated. IVIG started once troponin >10 (peaked at 12). Downtrended after one bag. Echo shows no wall motion abnormalities. Completing daily EKG- so far unchanged from admission. Plan for discharge once troponin <3 an d will follow up with cards for evaluation for stress test, holter and repeat echo.

15-year-old male in which onset began one day after taking the Pfizer shot on September 21, 2023. Submitted write-up: Admitted for mild pericarditis/myocarditis 9/23. As shown above, this entry was also included in VAERS in the myocarditis category.

Two more cases of pericarditis occurred just two days after taking the COVID-19 shot:

17-year-old male in which onset began two days after taking the Pfizer shot on May 21, 2021. Submitted write-up: 17 y/o M with no PMHx presenting to ED from another ED for work-up of acute onset chest pain. Patient experienced this pain at approximately 2200 on 5/23 and this prompted ED visit. His chest pain was 8/10 at that time. Did not radiate. He mentioned pain with deep inspiration. Prior to Sunday night he describes feeling tired, malaise on Saturday. He says he had a fever on Saturday. Temperature at that time unknown. Otherwise patient was in usual state of health. Of note, Friday 5/21 was his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He denies having any adverse effects after vaccine #1. Patient diagnosed with acute pericarditis at this time thought to be due to COVID-19 vaccine

12-year-old female in which onset began two days after taking the Pfizer shot on July 30, 2021. Submitted write-up: Chest pain consistent with pericarditis, incessant.

We still write these articles because we are still waiting for COVID-19 Justice - Have you signed the resolution?

Duty to Disobey Movie Premieres June 30th

See the movie trailer

Host a screening - Just fill out their form, identify some local theaters or other venues, and the CHD team will walk you through the promotion process.

They were trained to follow orders, but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Some satire now, please!

See you next week.