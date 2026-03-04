ICWA News & Action Alerts

gyreandgimble
2d

Written public comments for the March 18-19 ACIP meeting are being accepted through March 12th. They'll be discussing adverse reactions to the c19 shots. I encourage people to share your story and/or advocate for an ethical, compassionate approach to providing research, medical care, and meaningful support for the injured.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/02/26/2026-03877/meeting-of-the-advisory-committee-on-immunization-practices

Eloise Runels
2d

Thank you for tracking bills!

