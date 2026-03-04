In this issue:

Quick Call to Action: Sign 🦠COVID Justice⚖️ Resolution

Tracking Bills in Olympia: Governor and Insurance Commissioner Requested-Bill To Be Signed Some Good News: the other anti-RFK Jr. Bill and the Hospital Flu-Vax Bill are Dying or Dead

Over 24,000 Adverse Events in Washington Following COVID-19 Shots

Board of Health to Meet on March 12

Rally Against a WA State Income Tax Saturday March 7 at the Capitol in Olympia

Last Week on Informed Life Radio Feb. 27 – notes and links

Guest: Jerrod Sessler, candidate for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, discusses his health experiences and the issues shaping his run for office. He reflects on his experience with cancer, how it influenced his views on food, environmental exposures, and medical autonomy, and how those beliefs underpin his positions on agriculture, the economy, and public safety.

This week on Informed Life Radio

Guest: Scott C. Tips, president of the National Health Federation—the world’s oldest health-freedom organization dedicated to protecting informed choice in food, supplements, and alternative health—joins us to share about NHF’s mission and current initiatives. He’ll also preview the upcoming conference in Dallas, where advocates and leaders will gather to discuss health autonomy and consumer protection. Don’t miss this inside look at the organization’s work and what’s ahead. He’s contributed significantly to two books: Codex Alimentarius -- Global Food Imperialism printed in 2007, and to Volume II in 2025.

Sign the COVID Justice Resolution🦠⚖️

Children’s Health Defense is proud to help launch a new national initiative in partnership with a coalition of leading medical freedom, civil liberties, and public policy organizations: The COVID Justice Resolution.

For years, Americans have waited for an honest reckoning with the COVID-19 response. We have called for truth, accountability, and constitutional principle rather than the institutional amnesia we have seen.

This landmark resolution, if adopted by the U.S. Senate, will represent a unified stand to examine what occurred during the COVID-19 era, repudiate the most harmful emergency policies, and establish binding principles to ensure these violations of liberty are never repeated.

The website covidjustice.org has launched.

Please sign and then share this link with everyone in your networks and encourage them to participate.

The COVID debacle is beginning to fade from peoples’ memories, and we have to make a push to make sure those atrocities never happen again. This campaign was inspired by Jeffrey Tucker’s article “What The US Senate Should Say“. Now is the time to get this resolution passed.

Tracking Olympia - The Bad News

Governor and Insurance Commissioner Requests Are Fulfilled with anti-RFK Jr. Bill

Sub-headline: HB 2242 - now on the Governor’s desk – will allow pharmaceutical companies increased access to Washington state’s vaccine funding.

Sub-sub headline: California’s similar AB 144 passed into law in 2025; Oregon’s nearly identical SB 1598 will be passed this year.

Last Thursday, February 26, the governor gloated that he and the insurance commissioner got their wish in a press release that House Bill 2242 had been adopted by both chambers and was on the way to his desk.

The headline from the press release tells us how the state’s authority will be stronger:

Legislature adopts Governor Ferguson, Commissioner Kuderer bill to strengthen Washington state’s decision-making authority regarding vaccines

The press release opened with a report of the legislative vote on HB 2242:

OLYMPIA — Governor Bob Ferguson and Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s proposal to shift decision-making authority on vaccines and other critical preventive health care services away from the federal government passed the Legislature today in a bipartisan 36-12 vote.

The governor was partially correct when he stated that it was a bipartisan vote – it was only bipartisan in the Senate. You might note the following Republican senators who voted for SB 2242 (see Bill Roll Call votes):

Perry Dozier (District 16)

Keith Goehner, (District 12)

Paul Harris (District 17)

Jeff Holy (District 6)

Curtis King (District 14)

Ron Muzzall (District 10)

Mark Schoesler (District 9)

The press release contradicted itself about bipartisanship in the next paragraph:

House Bill 2242, sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D – Lakewood), is now on its way to Governor Ferguson’s desk for his signature. It previously passed the House 57-39.

All Democrats voted “yea,” and all Republicans voted “nay.”

Why would the Republican Senators break ranks when the Representatives held together? Could campaign finance sources have something to do with it?

For the most recent 2024 election cycle, and just looking at Pfizer PAC reports, Paul Harris took $2,000 from Pfizer, Jeff Holy took $1,000 from Pfizer, and Ron Muzzall took $1,400 from Pfizer.

It should be noted that there was one Republican Senator who also took money from Pfizer in the last election cycle – John Braun, who is running for the 3rd Congressional seat. He voted against the bill. Four Republican Representatives who took money from Pfizer also voted against HB 2242: Chris Corry, Skyler Rude, Joe Schmick, and Drew Stokesbary.

The Governor then delved into what the bill is supposed to do:

The bill allows the state Department of Health (DOH) to propose vaccine recommendations based on medical and scientific expertise and evidence. “Donald Trump’s CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science. We must protect Washingtonians’ health from the chaos of the federal government.”

This means that the governor’s idea of science is mandating eleven vaccines for school entry here in our state even though none have undergone long-term, inert placebo-controlled trials, yet were still recommended by the CDC’s ACIP committee as recently as last June.

Those shots are as follows:

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Diphtheria

German measles (Rubella)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Hepatitis B

Measles

Mumps

Pneumococcal disease

Polio (Poliomyelitis)

Tetanus

Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

The press release included insurance commissioner Kuderer’s cheap shot at the new and improved ACIP committee:

“These are important services for people who choose to use them,” Commissioner Kuderer said. “This bill ensures that the recommendations will continue to come from trained medical experts, rather than political appointees with no background in medicine or science.”

Well, we at ICWA challenge our insurance commissioner to come up with someone on the previous ACIP committee, including heavily conflicted UW researcher Helen Chu, who has more background and experience in vaccines than Dr. Robert Malone, who smoothly articulated the hazards of the COVID-19 shots for the world on the June 2021 Darkhorse podcast (episode: How to Save the World in 3 Steps) with Bret Weinstein and Steve Kirsch.

Left to Right: Dr. Robert Malone, Bret Weinstein, and Steve Kirsch; Darkhorse Podcast June 11, 2021

And let’s not forget when J.P. Sears said at the January 2022 Washington D.C. rally that Robert Malone “blew open the dam” on a Joe Rogan Experience interview. And let’s not forget when, at that January rally, when he quoted St. Augustine: “The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself.”

Well, our insurance commissioner is having difficulty finding obvious truths. For instance, all the experts on Kennedy’s ACIP are trained medical experts with deep background in medicine AND science.

Washington is not alone in this policy. With further evidence that the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) is alive and well, California already paved the runway for HB 2242 with their AB 144 last year. This bill was intended to “ensure California enrollees can continue to access necessary preventive care services. AB 144 directs health plans to cover preventive care items and services, including immunizations, if such care was recommended by existing federal bodies (e.g., the CDC) as of January 1, 2025, or is recommended by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).”

And as of yesterday, Oregon House and Senate have just passed SB 1598 that “Requires certain health benefit plans to provide coverage for preventive health services in accordance with federal rules in effect on June 30, 2025, and immunizations recommended by the Public Health Officer in the future.”

These bills are nearly identical to Washington’s HB 2242 where they allow the top public health official the power to make vaccine recommendations if they don’t like ACIP suggestions.

There does not seem to be an equivalent bill in work in Hawaii, the fourth member of the WCHA.

Many other state’s have passed into law an equivalent anti-RFK Jr. law, such as DC’s B26-0350, and New Jersey’s S3020. So many others have bills filed and are working through the civic process, such as Minnesota’s SF 3859, Maryland’s HB 637, and even the U.S. Congress in S2857.

So much effort to avoid listening to Kennedy’s reformed ACIP.

Tracking Olympia – The Good News

The other anti-RFK Jr. and Hospital Flu-Vax Bills are Dying or Dead

Last February 23, the Washington state senate heard another anti-RFK Jr. bill, this time in the form of SB 6321.

All nine sponsors are Democrats. Early on in the hearing, attention was focused on the in-room screen, which showed the staff bill summary:

Allows the State Finance Committee to issue a total of $6 billion in general obligation bonds over a period of six years to support scientific grants, if approved by a referendum to the people at the next general election.

Creates the Washington Institute for Scientific Advancement and Scientific Advancement Research Council to award grants for scientific research.

As is customary in a committee public hearing, the prime sponsor first adds remarks in support of the proposed legislation. As the prime sponsor, Vandana Slatter said that the purpose of the bill was to offset Robert Kennedy Jr.’s slashing of funds for scientific research. Below are pieces of her remarks.

This bill comes from politicized attacks against research funding and the science that saves lives, supports sustainability, and a clean environment, and that grows our economy. I’m thrilled to be the prime sponsor of SB 6321 to help create stability for research funding right here in Washington state so that we are prepared to weather this crisis. Each year our state brings in over $3.2 billion in federal research funding, one of the highest per capita totals in the country. Last year alone, $156 million from the National Science Foundation, which was also cut by 50 percent, by the way, and over a billion dollars from the National Institutes of Health floating to our universities and research centers. While some of that funding was restored through litigation and extraordinary advocacy by our universities, higher education unions, the UAW, Attorney General Nick Brown, and our congressional delegation, the risk remains real. By establishing the Washington Institute for Scientific Advancement and authorizing up to a billion dollars per year in bonds for six years if federal research dollars are disrupted, we are saying that Washington will stand with our scientists. While $6 billion is significant, it is a number that meets the scale of the crisis.

Plenty of public comments in favor of the bill came from students at University of Washington and Washington State University, otherwise known as those who would receive the research grants if the bill goes into effect. The last public comment came from a former UW research scientist who is vice president of UAW Local 4121, “which represents over 8,000 academic and scientific workers at UW.”

The bill is a concern to ICWA because, as Lisa Templeton notes, it lacks transparency with little to no disclosure of the research topics. For example, funding for gain of function research can happen without any public knowledge. Of note, none of these university testimonies came from someone wishing to do research on the possible harms of the spike protein from the COVID-19 shots.

The public was mostly against this bill. There were 852 PRO registrations, and 902 CON.

The other bill that appears dead is HB 2122 that would have required hospitals to offer flu vaccination to:

each inpatient who is 65 years of age or older; and

each inpatient who, regardless of age, has one or more chronic health conditions, unless that immunization for influenza is contraindicated for the inpatient.

This bill was heard in the House health committee, and some notable republicans even voted it out of committee – Matt Marshall, Dave Stuebe, Joe Schmick. It now sits in the House Rules committee with a very, very small chance that it will be sped through the Senate at this late stage. So, we consider this bill dead.

Over 24,000 Adverse Events in Washington Following COVID-19 Shots

Last Thursday, The Defender reported on the best news that Washington medical freedom lovers have seen so far this year:

The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel will consider issuing recommendations related to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, according to a notice posted today in the Federal Register. The agenda signals a big change for the committee that once rubber-stamped the vaccines as safe and effective, according to Daniel O’Connor, founder and CEO of TrialSite News.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will also discuss how it makes recommendations.

“When ACIP places ‘COVID-19 vaccine injuries’ and ‘recommendation methodology’ on the same agenda, it signals more than routine housekeeping — it signals an institution aware that its credibility now depends on demonstrable rigor, not repetition of past assurances,” O’Connor said.

The Defender further noted that there are over 16,450 peer-reviewed publications on PubMed documenting COVID-19 adverse effects, according to an analysis by Ronald N. Kostoff, Ph.D., a researcher at Georgia Institute of Technology. PubMed articles are high-quality studies published by the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine.

Furthermore, an investigation in August 2025 by attorney Ray Flores and The Defender found that over 1.5 million people who reported COVID-19 injuries to the U.S. government’s compensation program were shut out from applying for compensation.

That leads one to wonder how many of the 24,447 cases of adverse events here in Washington were compensated for their injuries.

Perhaps the best cases for compensation can come from the 9,842 who were injured within one day after taking the jab.

The sad part is that ACIP most likely won’t be looking at the 240 deaths here in Washington following the COVID-19 shots.

The most compelling cases would be twenty eight reports where the onset of symptoms occurred within one day before eventual death.

Of the twenty-eight reports of death with symptom onset within a day, sixteen resulted in death within one day after taking the COVID-19 jabs. Below are summaries from eleven write-ups for deaths that occurred within one day following the COVID-19 shots.

45-year-old male: The patient was found deceased at home about 24 hours after immunization. Date of Death:: 12/29/2020; estimated time of death 6:00pm 94-year-old female: Resident passed away 1/25/2021 at 1048pm after the vaccine was given on 1/24/2021. Resident had been being monitored but death was not expected. Female of unknown age one day after the COVID-19 shot: Death after stroke. 68-year-old female: Patient died the day after she received her vaccine. 64-year-old male: Patient received vaccine on 3/26/2021. Was found deceased on 03/27/2021. 76-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: The individual complained of severe stomach pain - called 9-1-1 was unable to be revived. 57-year-old male died the day after the COVID-19 shot: On 3/27/21 at around 9pm He felt tightness in chest which lead to heart attack and death. 92-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: On 10/08/2021, we received a call from a nurse that the patient was found dead in her bed. she was not having any ailment prior to that. 92-year-old female died the day after the COVID-19 shot: Patient unresponsive the following morning. 83-year-old female: My mom died the next morning after administration of the bivalent vaccine.

Board of Health to Meet on March 12

Traditionally, the Washington Board of Health (BOH) meets on a Wednesday. For the next meeting, it will be on a Thursday, which happens to be March 12. Traditionally, the BOH meets in Tumwater, which is where the Department of Health (DOH) is located. This time, it will be in SeaTac, specifically the Cedarbrook Lodge (Cedar I and II Rooms), 18525 36th Avenue South.

The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

March 12, 2026 Draft Agenda

You may access the meeting in the following ways:

Online and register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1NKqe9y_QkKz4QWibNoAUg

Call-in and participate using your phone: Webinar Call in: +1 (253) 215-8782 (not toll-free) Webinar ID: 859 4050 7649 Webinar Passcode: 682856



A half-hour has been allotted to public comment, beginning at 9:25 a.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Wednesday, March 11, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the webinar at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Monday, March 9, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

For the 10:25 a.m. DOH update, Michael Ellsworth, Department of Health, Secretary’s Designee, will be sitting in for DOH Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett and Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham. Considering the amount of time that Worsham put into promoting HB 2242 in public hearings in the House, in the Senate, and then again for the companion SB 5967 in the Senate, one can expect Ellsworth to gloat over the DOH’s victory with the passing of this Anti-RFK Jr. bill.

At 11:15 a.m., retired dentist Bill Osmunson will be putting another petition forward for getting fluoride out of Washington’s public water systems. The agenda item is listed as “Petition for Rulemaking, Group A Public Water Systems, Chapter 246 290 WAC – Possible Action. BOH member Paj Nandi and BOH staff member Shay Bauman will lead the discussion.

Mr. Osmunson has requested the following actions from the board:

Caution pregnant people to drink water with less than 0.2 ppm fluoride and caregivers use water containing the lowest possible fluoride (<0.01mg/liter) or use bottled water, not spring water, to mix formula for infants. Commission a quantitative mg/kg/day exposure assessment including formula-fed infants. Apply uncertainty factors to establish margin of safety. Clarify whether decisions are based on assurance of safety or absence of definitive proof of harm. Commission an ethically composed panel of unbiased scientists and ethicists to evaluate the ethics of Community Water Fluoridation (CWF). Hold at least one forum.

Back up your testimony sign-in with presence during the last Saturday of session in Olympia.

