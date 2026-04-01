Happy April ☔️. Don’t get fooled🤪 stay informed.

In this issue:

Duty to Disobey premieres June 30 . Looking for hosts to help screen this new Tommey/Burrowes/CHD film, especially in the JBLM area.

Prebunking the Board of Health meeting on April 8

Ischemic stroke in Washington following COVID-19 shots

March 27 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Title: The State of Informed Consent

Guest/host: Bernadette Pajer. News from the front lines of informed consent. Do people know enough about the pesticides they use every day and that are sprayed on crops? Do patients know enough about prescription drugs or vaccines? Did any citizen consent to having the skies above sprayed with heavy metals that rain upon their land and children? Bernadette returns to tell us about legislative efforts seeking to secure informed consent in many aspects of our lives.

Watch/listen: YouTube (reach is highly suppressed, so please follow, like and share), ICWA website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD Washington website, WAChildrensHD on X, WA CHD on Rumble, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast.

References: See below for an extensive list of links to bills, laws and court cases relevant to the four topic areas of informed consent discussed on the show.

Duty to Disobey Movie Premieres June 30th

Watch the trailer

They were trained to follow orders but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and they were told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Host a screening - Just fill out the form, identify some local theaters or other venues, and the CHD team will walk you through the promotion process.

Upcoming events:

May 1-2, Medical Freedom Northwest - theme: Medical Freedom is a Right, not a Privilege, Spokane. Shawn and Janet Needham, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kelly Victory, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Shelley Candalaria, Casey Ward, Dr. Renata Moon.

May 9, Citizens’ Alliance for Property Rights (CAPR), 2026 CAPR Legal Fund Banquet and Fundraiser in Tukwila Featuring Keynote Speaker Brandi Kruse!

Prebunking the Washington Board of Health Meeting on April 8

The Washington Board of Health (BOH) will be meeting in Tumwater next Wednesday, April 8. The meeting will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Washington Department of Labor and Industries auditorium at 7273 Linderson Way SW. April 8 2026 Draft Agenda

The public comment period will be from 9:25 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Monday, April 6, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or make a public comment remotely, one must register for the meeting by way of the following zoom link: Webinar Registration - Zoom

For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, April 3, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

After public comment and Executive Director Michelle Davis’s announcements and board business updates, Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham is scheduled at 10:10 a.m. to provide an update from the Department of Health (DOH).

A time-honored tradition of DOH updates at these meetings is to expose the room to a kind of virus/disease fearmongering that would make even CNN proud. So, it is fully expected that Worsham will warn the board about the measles outbreak in Utah after a wrestling tournament.

And again, sticking to tradition, the DOH update is also expected to use this fear to push the measles vaccine. At the same time, we don’t expect Worsham to tell the board about the vaccinated clinicians in Utah who got the measles anyway.

Check out this alert from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to health care providers.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has identified vaccinated clinicians who have become infected with measles in recent weeks. These individuals continued to provide care while symptomatic, not realizing they had measles. We strongly encourage all clinicians to be aware of the possibility of getting infected with measles, even if vaccinated.

One can also expect Worsham to use measles fear to push his launched-in-February four-year roadmap to “sustain vaccine access,” as mentioned by Michael Ellsworth at last month’s Board of Health meeting. Ellsworth said the DOH will begin with strengthening vaccine “confidence and communication.” Ellsworth added that, in April and May, Worsham will engage with partners to test this immunization roadmap.

But conspicuously missing from Worsham’s sustain vaccine access roadmap is any mention of the lack of adequate safety studies for the vaccines he’s promoting.

Editorial notes:

This is Part II of an exposé on how Washington health officials refuse to acknowledge, or at least review, the schedule of 90+ doses that are currently recommended for kids. We dig deeper into the Hep B vaccine history, and then bring out some of the damning information on five other shots recommended by Washington public health officials.

Some links reference the internet archive (aka Wayback Machine) as historical vaccine inserts and supporting documents are hard to find in current public domains.

Worsham specifically mentioned a subset of vaccines to promote as part of American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations, instead of following the new and improved Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) childhood shot schedule, where recommendations were decreased due in part to inadequate safety studies. Nine vaccines were listed in the February 23 DOH webinar titled Washington Vaccine Recommendations and Talking with Families About Recent Changes.

(Link to Webinar Slides)

With the help of Aaron Siri’s thorough research in his book, Vaccines, Amen: the Religion of Vaccines, let’s take a look at the (lack of) safety testing that originally went into these vaccines.

Hepatitis B

The revised ACIP recommendation was for “High risk groups only, starting at 2 months of age instead of at birth.” The AAP recommendation that Worsham is promoting is “For all children, 3-4 dose series. First dose at birth, second dose at one to two months, third dose at six to eighteen months.”

In his book, Siri first lays out the two Hep B shots on the market:

There are two hepatitis B vaccines that can be given to a one-day-old baby in the United States: Recombivax HB, licensed in 1986 and sold by Merck, and Engerix-B licensed in 1989 and sold by GSK.

He then explains the clinical trial data found on the package inserts:

A package insert is a piece of paper found in the box/package in which each drug or vaccine is sold. Section 6.1 of the package insert, as required by federal law, summarizes the clinical trial relied upon to license that product as safe.

He then discusses the first vaccine mentioned:

The package insert for Recombivax HB states about the clinical trials relied upon to license this vaccine for children, with the relevant portion highlighted:

As the insert reveals, the FDA licensed the Hep B vaccine for infants and children based on a clinical trial using “147 healthy infants and children (up to 10 years of age) who were monitored for 5 days after each dose.” [emphasis added]

So, the clinical trial relied upon to license this vaccine for babies is ‘underpowered,’ or as we might say, utterly useless for assessing safety for three reasons:

It monitored safety for only five days after each dose. It included only 147 children. There was no control group.

Even if it had a proper control group, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway since the trial included only 147 children and monitored safety for only five days after injection, which is completely inappropriate for a product to receive a universal recommendation.

The other hepatitis B vaccine licensed for newborns, ENGERIX-B, was monitored during safety trials for only four days after injection. Again, this is clear in its package insert on page six:

In 36 clinical studies, a total of 13,495 doses of ENGERIX-B were administered to 5,071 healthy adults and children who were initially seronegative for hepatitis B markers, and healthy neonates. All subjects were monitored for 4 days post-administration. Frequency of adverse reactions tended to decrease with successive doses of ENGERIX-B.

Siri also delves into the lack of any placebo-control study:

Heplisav-B, a Hep B vaccine, was approved by the FDA in 2017 for adults.⁠ Package Insert - HEPLISAV-B The trial for this new hepatitis B vaccine, which contains a novel adjuvant, did not use a placebo control.⁠

Instead, the control was Engerix-B.⁠ The serious adverse event rate in the primary clinical trial for Heplisav-B was 6.2%, which the researchers deemed similar to the serious adverse event rate of 5.3% for Engerix-B. Despite the 6.2% rate of serious adverse events, Heplisav-B was deemed safe only because it was as safe as Engerix-B. But Engerix-B was licensed without a control group and with only 4 days of safety monitoring after injection.⁠ The serious adverse reaction rate for Engerix-B and Heplisav-B in the latter’s clinical trial should have caused massive concern regarding the safety of both vaccines, not confidence that the new Heplisav-B is safe.

Hepatitis A

ACIP’s revised recommendation was for “high risk groups only.” The AAP recommendation that Worsham is following is “For all children, two doses. Dose one at twelve to twenty-three months of age, dose two at six months or later.”

Now it’s Aaron Siri’s turn:

Next up, two hepatitis A vaccines: Havrix (GSK), licensed in 1995, and Vaqta (Merck), licensed in 1996.⁠ Package Insert - HAVRIX

These were the first two hepatitis A vaccines ever licensed in the United States. Hence, there was no excuse not to use a placebo control group in their clinical trials. Yet, neither trial used a placebo control. Instead, for Havrix, the control was Engerix-B, the Hep B vaccine licensed after only 4 days of safety monitoring following injection. For Vaqta, the control was an injection of the adjuvant AAHS (a proprietary aluminum adjuvant owned by Merck, the precise formula of which is not publicly known) and thimerosal.⁠ Package Insert - VAQTA.

Other links:

So, again, despite the fact there was no existing hepatitis A vaccine, the clinical trials did not use a placebo. They could have. They should have. But that is not how the cult of vaccinology works. Rather they used either a vaccine for a different disease that itself was never properly safety-tested, or they used an injection of active and toxic ingredients as a control. I can’t make this stuff up.

Meningococcal ACWY

The revised ACIP recommendation was for “High risk groups only.” The AAP recommendation that Worsham is promoting is “For all adolescents, two doses. Dose one at age eleven to twelve years, dose two at age sixteen.”

Now it’s Aaron Siri’s turn:

The two oldest licensed Meningococcal ACWY vaccines are Menomune, licensed in 1981, and Menactra, licensed in 2005. Menactra was licensed based on a trial in which Menomune was the control. So, you would hope Menomune was licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. Nope. Incredibly, and this is head-twisting, the safety section of the package insert for Menomune (licensed in 1981) references the trial for Menactra (licensed in 2005) in which Menomune was used as a control.⁠ [Wayback Machine link to package insert] Meaning, per the FDA-approved package inserts, the exact same clinical trial in which Menactra was compared with Menomune was used to determine both products were safe.⁠ This provides another good example of the safety pyramid scheme. Menomune was licensed without a placebo-controlled trial and was then used as the control to license Menactra.⁠ Apparently realizing that there was no trial to support safety for the licensure of Menomune, the FDA permitted the package insert for Menomune (long after it was licensed) to list in its clinical trial safety section the very trial in which Menomune was used as a control. Today, Menactra and Menomune are no longer listed on the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule. Instead, they have been replaced with Menveo, licensed in 2010, and MenQuadfi, licensed in 2020.⁠ And, you will probably not find this surprising, Menveo was licensed in 2010 based on a trial in which Menomune and Menactra were used as controls; and then MenQuadfi was licensed in 2020 in which Menveo and Menactra were used as controls. The circular manner in which these products are licensed should be making your head spin. Package Insert - MENVEO Package Insert and Information for Patients - MenQuadfi So, let me quickly recap: Menomune was licensed without a placebo-controlled trial and then used as the control to license Menactra; Menactra and Menomune were then used as the controls to license Menveo; and then Menveo and Menactra were used as the controls to license MenQuadfi. This is a pyramid scheme of safety, at the bottom of which there is no baseline on which safety is being judged. Just a get-it-licensed-to-profit shell game.

HPV

The revised ACIP recommendation was “One does instead of two, but still recommended for all children.” The AAP recommendation that Worsham is adhering to is “For all adolescents. If starting before age fifteen, two doses, and if starting after age fifteen, three doses.”

Considering the placebo-control fiasco that Siri lays out below, it might be better to just go with no doses of HPV.

We next turn to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil, recommended for injection in children as young as nine years of age. The first Gardasil vaccine was licensed in 2006. It was licensed based on a clinical trial in which 10,706 girls and women received Gardasil. As for the control group: 9,092 girls and women received an injection of 225 mcg or 450 mcg of Amorphous Aluminum Hydroxyphosphate Sulfate (AAHS) (the AAHS Control Group) and

320 girls received an injection of what the package insert labeled “Saline Placebo”⁠76 but really was an injection that included L-histidine, polysorbate 80, sodium borate, and yeast protein (the Carrier Solution Control Group)⁠ Meaning, neither of the controls was a placebo because both control groups included active ingredients and hence neither was inert. There was no excuse for not using a placebo given there was no licensed HPV vaccine at the time; and therefore, no ethical concern with “withholding” a licensed treatment from a control group. Perhaps recognizing this problem, Merck’s package insert falsely labeled the small 320-girl control group as a “Saline Placebo” group. In reality, the injection contained L-histidine, polysorbate 80, sodium borate, and yeast protein.⁠ If all of the approximately 9,400 women and girls in the control group had received a placebo, that would have permitted an actual safety review. But doing so would have, of course, violated the creed of vaccinologists, which is why it was not done. It would have permitted an actual safety comparison which could derail licensure. The real-world danger of not including a placebo control group can be seen from the Gardasil trial data. During the six-month safety review in the trial, 2.3% of the women and girls in both the Gardasil group and the combined control group (AAHS Control or Carrier Solution Control) developed a systemic autoimmune disorder.⁠ Gardasil Package Insert Since the rate of systemic autoimmune disorders in the Gardasil group and in the combined control group were similar, the vaccine was deemed safe and licensed by the FDA. The problem is that AAHS, an adjuvant used in the vaccine to increase the immune response, is known to be neurotoxic and cytotoxic. And, critically, it is used to induce autoimmunity in lab animals, and there are numerous peer-reviewed publications implicating it in various autoimmune conditions in humans. Vaccines and Autoimmunity | Wiley So, when 2.3% of previously healthy women and girls getting Gardasil and 2.3% of previously healthy women and girls getting a shot of AAHS both develop systemic autoimmune disorders, the conclusion should not be that the vaccine is safe. Remember, the Gardasil trial included healthy women and girls. APPENDICES: Human Papillomavirus (Types 6, 11, 16, 18) Recombinant Vaccine, GARDASIL Clinical Review It is not normal for 2.3% of healthy women and girls to develop a systemic autoimmune disorder every six months. But that is what appears to have happened in this trial. Because nearly everyone in the “control” group received AAHS, this ingredient itself could have caused the systemic autoimmune disorders seen in the control group and the vaccine group. Had the control group in this trial simply received a placebo, then we would get real world data related to the true adverse event rate between the Gardasil group and the control group. Study Results | NCT00092547 | A Study of Gardasil (V501) in Preadolescents and Adolescents (V501-018) | ClinicalTrials.gov But since the trial used a cytotoxic and neurotoxic substance, which can induce autoimmunity as a control, all that Merck could show was that Gardasil was as safe as getting an injection of the active ingredient in the vaccine, AAHS. That is ridiculous. A fifth grader can understand why such a study does not confirm Gardasil is safe. Showing that Gardasil is as safe as an injection of AAHS does not show that Gardasil is safe.

Influenza

The revised ACIP recommendation was “No longer routinely recommended/ Shared clinical decision making.” The AAP recommendation that Worsham is promoting is “Recommended annually for all children, starting at six months of age.”

In his book, Siri first provides background information on the flu shots:

The CDC schedule calls for babies to receive one dose of influenza vaccine (flu shot) at 6 months, a second at 7 months, and then one shot annually. The formulation for this vaccine changes every year, and the new formulation is licensed without any clinical trial. Instead, the clinical trial for the initial version of each brand of influenza vaccine is used as the basis to assume the safety of each new formulation. This approach means there is no placebo-controlled trial, nor any trial whatsoever, for each new formulation of the influenza vaccine. But even putting this reality aside, none of the trials for the initial licensed version of each influenza vaccine for children included a placebo control group. This can be seen from the following chart that includes each licensed trivalent (IIV3) and quadrivalent (IIV4) influenza vaccine:

Before getting to that chart, let’s take a look at Section 14.1 in the Fluzone package insert as part of Siri’s linked source:

14.1 Efficacy of Fluzone in Children 6 through 24 Months of Age Study 6 (NCT not available) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at a single US center during the 1999-2000 (Year 1) and 2000-2001 (Year 2) influenza seasons. The intent-to-treat analysis set included a total of 786 children 6 through 24 months of age. Participants received two 0.25ml doses of either Fluzone (N = 525) or a placebo (N = 261) 4 weeks apart. Among all randomized participants in both years, the mean age was 13.8 months; 52.5% were male, 50.8% were Caucasian, 42.0% were Black, and 7.2% were of other racial groups. Cases of influenza were identified through active and passive surveillance for influenza-like illness or acute otitis media and confirmed by culture. Influenza-like illness was defined as fever with signs or symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. Vaccine efficacy against all influenza viral types and subtypes was a secondary endpoint and is presented in Table 10.

As part of his footnote, Siri writes:

As reflected in section 14.1, nineteen years after licensure a small efficacy, not safety, trial had a small group of children receiving a placebo which did not contribute to any safety finding for this product; ironically, had this trial been conducted pre-licensure, and relied upon for safety, it would have raised a serious safety issue since “the rate of hospitalization was actually higher in the vaccine group than in the placebo group” with 60% more vaccinated than unvaccinated children hospitalized for insertion of ear drainage tubes.

Now, here’s the chart from Vaccines, Amen:

This chart makes painfully evident that the entire safety of influenza vaccines for children rests on layer upon layer of assumption, as there is no baseline for safety established at any point in the chain using a properly designed trial that included a placebo control. As reflected in this chart, the safety of many influenza vaccines rests on a trial that used Fluzone (IIV3) as a control or another vaccine that was licensed based on using Fluzone (IIV3) as a control. But Fluzone (IIV3) was licensed based on a small trial without any control. Worse, researchers did conduct one efficacy (not safety) trial for Fluzone (IIV3) long after it was licensed which found that “the rate of hospitalization was actually higher in the vaccine group than in the placebo group” with 60% more vaccinated than unvaccinated children being hospitalized for insertion of ear drainage tubes. Effectiveness of inactivated influenza vaccine in preventing acute otitis media in young children: a randomized controlled trial - PubMed

MMR

ACIP’s revised recommendation was not to co-administer the MMR and varicella vaccines recommended at twelve months. The AAP recommendation is for the co-administration as an “Option for all children twelve months and four years of age.” Putting the contention of co-administration of these two shots aside, Siri shows the lack of safety data for just the MMR jab.

Next up is MMR, considered the crown jewel by many vaccinologists. Merck’s MMR vaccine in use today (MMR-II) was licensed in 1978 based on a clinical trial with 834 children, no control group (let alone a placebo control), and only 42 days of safety review after injection. FDA-Production-ddfce21361168db8090f8986c7e1162d.pdf During the trial, approximately one-third of the participants developed gastrointestinal issues and one-third developed respiratory issues but without a control group, these and other reactions were written off.⁠ This means that even if this trial did have enough children (which it didn’t) and reviewed safety long enough (which it didn’t), without a control group, it was useless for determining the vaccine’s actual safety profile. Just to be clear, MMR-II’s clinical trial did not even use another vaccine as a control. It simply had no control group. To be clear, it did not even test against the first MMR vaccine.

Ischemic Stroke in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

Last week, Nicolas Hulscher reported on a new Senate investigation led by Senator Ron Johnson. The research had uncovered Biden administration health officials being told of a statistically significant stroke risk tied to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster as early as November 2022, and then ignoring it while pushing continued uptake.

Before we dig in: what is an ischemic stroke? We all might assume that a stroke is a broken blood vessel in the brain. Looking deeper into the label, according to the American Stroke Association (we don’t recommend membership!), ischemic stroke “occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. It accounts for about 87% of all strokes.” Looking at ischemia, it simply means obstructed blood flow and oxygen delivery.

According to nearly 2,000 pages of newly released HHS records, federal safety surveillance systems repeatedly detected a stroke signal in adults sixty-five and over—with internal reports identifying hundreds of stroke cases and deaths. Yet, instead of issuing an immediate warning,

The White House and HHS pushed to “increase uptake” of the booster in this high-risk group

Internal communications show the signal was actively downplayed, with language changed from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated”

2023 White House edits to a CDC study on stroke risk from COVID shots.

Officials publicly stated, “no change is recommended,” even as signals persisted

Behind closed doors, they launched a multi-year investigation—including a “Stroke Project”—that continued through at least 2025

As Chairman Ron Johnson noted, key records are still missing, meaning the full extent of what officials knew—and when—remains incomplete.

The government downplaying risks of ischemic stroke following the COVID-19 shots has been a topic for at least three years. The January 16, 2023, ICWA Weekly News reported on this:

(January 13, 2023) The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that “ischemic stroke” has been showing up in concerning numbers in COVID-19 vaccine data.

The Senate investigation referenced a CDC statement back then about ischemic stroke:

Following the availability and use of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public, as we have in the past, when one of our safety monitoring systems detects a signal. CDC and FDA will continue to evaluate additional data from these and other vaccine safety systems. These data and additional analyses will be discussed at the upcoming January 26 meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Despite these concerns, the CDC announcement also said:

No change in vaccination practice is recommended. CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages 6 months of age and older stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination; this includes individuals who are currently eligible to receive an updated (bivalent) vaccine. Staying up-to-date with vaccines is the most effective tool we have for reducing death, hospitalization, and severe disease from COVID-19, as has now been demonstrated in multiple studies conducted in the United States and other countries.

At the time of that ICWA Weekly News story, 2,272 US cases of ischemic stroke following the COVID-19 shots had been reported to VAERS. The number of VAERS reports has now climbed 21% to 2,747 cases.

The above chart reflects the ineptitude of the VAERS system, for nearly half of the cases reported are of an “unknown” age.

At least we know all the ages for the eighteen cases of ischemic stroke following the COVID-19 jabs here in Washington State.

One of those eighteen cases resulted in death:

VAERS ID: 1499689. The death was of a 35-year-old male after taking a first dose of Pfizer on May 11, 2021. His date of death was not given. His entry into VAERS was on July 21, 2021. The submitted write-up states myocarditis onset on June 2, 2021. He was then found to have acute basilar ischemic stroke.

Below are samples of Washington cases in which the onset of ischemic stroke occurred soon after taking the COVID-19 shots:

71-year-old male. Submitted write-up: On 02/09/2021, the patient received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Two days later, the patient presented to ER at Hospital on 02/11/2021 after noticing right arm weakness, slurred speech and facial droop while in the shower at home. Patient was evaluated and determined to have an ischemic stroke, treated with tPA. Patient transferred to hospital ICU for monitoring on 02/12/2021. Patient transferred to step down care on 02/12/2021 and then was discharged home on 02/13/2021 with improvement in his right sided weakness and the ability to ambulate independently.

50-year-old male in which the onset began two days after taking the Pfizer COVID-19 shot on April 3, 2021. Submitted write-up: Ischemic stroke with aphasia, dysarthria, and right hemiparesis, s/p TPA and thrombectomy with resolution of symptoms.

65-year-old male in which the onset began two days after taking a second shot of the Pfizer shot on May 7, 2021. Submitted write-up: Acute ischemic right periventricular stroke, presenting with left hemiparesis.

63-year-old male. Submitted write-up: 24-36 hours after second Moderna covid vaccine, patient began experiencing greying-out of the left superior quadrant of his vision in both eyes. He presented to care by 4 days after his vaccine date and was found to have right sided occipital lobe ischemic stroke.

71-year-old female who took five Pfizer COVID-19 jabs. Submitted write-up: Taken by ambulance from home to hospital. Husband reports symptoms to be slurred speech, overall weakness in body, thrashing around in bed. Approx. 6am on 11-18-22. Admitted to hospital for 1 day and did testing. Diagnosis was Ischemic Stroke. Follow up with Primary physician and other specialists.

Sayer Ji of GreenMedInfo, author of Sayer Ji's Substack, and a prominent member of the Disinformation Dozen, has an excellent article that drills further into White House communications around the time of the ischemic stroke risk signal. Please spend a little time to read his Substack post titled BREAKING: Biden White House COVID Stroke Cover-Up Exposed.

Radio Show References: The State of Informed Consent as of March 27, 2026.

Four areas where the individual’s right to fully informed consent, and the right to decline/refuse, are at risk: pesticides, psychoactive drugs, geoengineering, and vaccines.

Pesticide Liability Shield Bills and a Court Case (status as of post date)

Enacted (state)

North Dakota HB 1318 — signed April 2025, effective July 1, 2025.

Georgia SB 144 — signed May 2025, effective January 1, 2026. Both shield manufacturers from failure-to-warn claims when the product bears an EPA-approved label.

Delivered to Governor Kentucky SB 199 — passed Senate 23–13 on March 5, passed House 53–37 on March 17 (with amendment limiting scope to agricultural pesticides only), delivered to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear on March 19, 2026. If signed or allowed to pass without action, Kentucky will become the third state to enact such a law. Beshear has 10 days to sign, veto, or allow it to become law without his signature.

Passed One Chamber Kansas HB 2476 — passed House 81–36 on January 30, 2026; engrossed and sent to Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hearing March 10. Awaiting Senate action before legislature adjourns April 10. Tennessee SB 527 — passed the Senate 21–7 in 2025. House companion HB 809 brought back to House Judiciary Committee January 21, 2026, but sponsor declined to present it; currently stalled in committee with no floor vote scheduled. Tennessee adjourns April 24.

Did Not Pass / Died This Session Florida HB 443 / SB 518 — HB 443 filed November 2025, SB 518 introduced January 2026. Florida legislature adjourned March 13 with no passage recorded — both appear to have died for this session.

Introduced / Active Missouri HB 2712 — before the House; legislature adjourns May 30. Third consecutive year Missouri has attempted this legislation.

Federal — Appropriations (resolved) FY26 Interior-Environment Appropriations Bill, Section 453 — passed the House Appropriations Committee July 2025 with pesticide immunity language, then removed from the conferenced version following significant public opposition.

Federal — Farm Bill (active) ⬇️ H.R. 7567 — Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 — passed House Agriculture Committee March 5, 2026, 34–17. Contains Section 10204 (Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) labeling uniformity/liability shield), Section 10205 (prohibits failure-to-warn lawsuits), and Section 10206 (preempts state and local pesticide authority). House floor vote targeted before Easter recess (March 28). Senate Agriculture Committee has not yet introduced its version. The 2018 Farm Bill extension expires September 30, 2026; 60 Senate votes required. The pesticide provisions are considered a “poison pill” by some lawmakers, making passage uncertain. S. 2324 — Pesticide Injury Accountability Act (Sen. Booker, D-NJ) — counter-bill; would create a federal private right of action for individuals harmed by pesticides; referred to committee.



Judicial Branch: The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Monsanto v. Durnell, which directly asks whether FIFRA preempts state failure-to-warn claims. If the Court rules for Monsanto, it could largely eliminate the need for many of these state-by-state pesticide liability shield bills by creating a nationwide judicial shield. If Monsanto loses, however, the legislative push for state and federal immunity will likely intensify. The docket is available at ScotusBlog. Stand for Health Freedom is expected to file an amicus brief.

Psychotropic Drug Informed Consent Bills

Watch the movie Medicating Normal, which follows four individuals whose lives were profoundly affected by the overuse and adverse effects of prescribed psychotropic drugs.

Enacted (State)

Tennessee HB 1349 / SB 1146 — enacted April 30, 2025. Mandates toxicology testing for psychotropic drugs in autopsies of deceased mass shooters who killed four or more people, with results reported to University of Tennesssee’s Health Science Center and the state department of health.

Active (State)

Tennessee HB 1160 / SB 1064 — Died in subcommittee; promoted by advocate and former president of ICWA, Bernadette Pajer.

Tennessee SB 2088 — Introduced March 2026; would require blood or urine testing of living mass shooting suspects for the presence of psychotropic drugs, administered at a hospital and results sent to University of Tennesssee’s Health Science Center. Passed in Senate committee, House committee pending.

Tennessee HB 2389 / SB 2255 — Requires TennCare to biannually publish statewide data reports on psychotropic medication use and costs. SB 2255 enrolled and signed by Senate Speaker March 17, 2026; awaiting Governor’s signature.

New York S893A — requires enhanced written informed consent before prescribing psychotropic medications to nursing home and adult care facility residents, with 48-hour family notification; pending in Senate.

Illinois HB 2512 (Rep. Jed Davis, 2025) — requires FDA Medication Guides be given to parents, written parental consent before prescribing psychotropics to minors, and an adverse drug reaction reporting system; pending.

Federal

H.R. 4837 — Written Informed Consent Act (119th Congress) — would establish written informed consent requirements for psychotropic medications in Veterans Adminstration facilities; referred to committee.

Geoengineering Bills

Vaccine Informed Consent Bills (partial)

See National Vaccine Information Center - Advocacy for detailed lists for Washington and all other states.

State Level

South Carolina S. 343 — requires verbal and written informed consent before administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including specific disclosure of ingredients and unknown long-term safety; pending in Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

South Carolina S. 54 — Medical Informed Consent Act — broader bill banning vaccine mandates, requiring written informed consent for any vaccine or “novel vaccine,” and protecting pharmacists’ right to refuse; advanced out of committee in 2025, pending full Senate vote.

New York A3807 — “Vaccine Bill of Rights” prohibiting mandated experimental vaccines, requiring VAERS disclosure to patients, and banning private businesses from conditioning participation on vaccination status; pending in Assembly.

Iowa SF 360 — sought to prohibit “gene-based vaccines” (mRNA/DNA technology); did not advance in 2025. At least seven states introduced mRNA vaccine restriction bills during 2025 sessions; most did not advance.

Federal Level

No Vaccine Mandates Act of 2023 (Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX) — requires written informed consent before administering any COVID-19 vaccine or booster, and parental consent for minors, with civil penalties for violations; referred to committee.

End the Vaccine Carve Out Act of 2026 (Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY) — introduced a federal bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers; referred to committee.

Who relies on memes for their news?

Confirmed via Hindustan Times: “According to police sources, Jariwala was suffering from a neurological disorder and had been taking medication. Preliminary findings suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.” More studies are required . . .