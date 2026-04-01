ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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gyreandgimble's avatar
gyreandgimble
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If anyone is moved to make a comment, there's also a call to action from React19 to express support for an ICD10 code specific to c19 vax injury. From one of their Twitter posts:

The CDC has opened public comment on a proposed ICD-10 diagnosis code related to COVID vaccine adverse events.

We’re asking for a simple, respectful show of support.

Email: nchsicd10cm@cdc.gov

Deadline: May 15, 2026

Please keep your message:

-Clear

-Respectful

-Collaborative

See the official proposal (Pages 16–17): https://cdc.gov/nchs/data/icd/topic-packet-March-2026.pdf

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