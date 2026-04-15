ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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NeoBob's avatar
NeoBob
1d

A Politico Poll published just yesterday more Americans doubt vaccine safety than trust it,

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/14/poll-rfk-maha-vaccine-safety-americans-00869088

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