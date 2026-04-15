In this issue:

Radio notes and upcoming events

Secretary of Health Justifies Washington’s Hooking Up with the WHO

San Juan Islands Vaccine Version of an Ice Cream Truck

Vaccine Advisory Committee Focuses On Improving Marketing Strategies

April 10 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: James Barry. Organ Meats 2: Simple Ways to Cook the Most Nutrient-Dense Foods on Earth

Once a staple of traditional diets, organ meats were treasured for their powerful nutritional value and role in supporting health. In this follow-up discussion, Chef James Barry explores why they are especially relevant today and offers simple, practical tips for bringing them into your kitchen with confidence.

This week’s simple CALL TO ACTION – Watch the show on YouTube for at least a few minutes - follow, like and share so more people see our channel!

References:

Informed Choice Washington earns a commission at no extra cost to you when you shop for Pluck or anything else starting at the foregoing link.

Upcoming Events:

Apr. 17 Informed Life Radio with Richard Gage on parallels between Coronavirus response and 9/11

Apr. 24 Informed Life Radio with Richard Gage on 9/11, part 2

Apr. 23-25 NHF Annual Conference, Dallas (Grapevine), TX

May 1-2, Medical Freedom NW, Spokane: Victory, Bowden, Cole, Moon, Noble

Some Free Tickets are available: Use code: CHURCH at checkout to claim your FREE ticket

May 9th. CAPR Invites you to the Annual CAPR Banquet! Featuring Brandi Kruse as Keynote Speaker, Doubletree Suites, Tukwila.

Secretary of Health Justifies Washington’s Hooking Up with the WHO

A first-person account by Gerald Braude

During my public comment at last Wednesday’s Washington Board of Health (BOH) meeting, I stared at Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham and reproved him for his allegiance [TVW 24:05] to the heavily corrupted WHO. Also on Zoom; Link to April 8 SBOH Meeting Packet.

I then said, “Instead of getting into all the money that Bill Gates leverages on the WHO, this quote from him to that organization best illustrates his power over them.” Before I could state that quote, Board Chair Patty Hayes cut me off by saying, “I just want to remind you that your comments are coming to the board, and not just one individual, so I appreciate you framing it that way.”

I then thought of the BOH as a generic bureaucratic blob in which no one could be held accountable. After I said, “I’ll do the best I can, Patty,” I quoted one of Gates’s standout remarks to the WHO: “Our priorities are your priorities.”

For her public comment, Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez fired away more ammo for distrusting Bill Gates by providing an update on the ongoing litigation since 2023 against him in the Netherlands, a lawsuit filed against him and others by COVID vaccine-injured individuals in which one vaccine-injured plaintiff, a girl, has since died.



Natalie then gave the board more background on the case:

Bill Gates et al had nine attorneys at the Netherlands court hearing last month, and only one of them spoke for about three minutes, intentionally speaking very little, which was pretty much that there had been a pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’. The court hearing was held last month because Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla et al are fighting hard to not allow expert witnesses, including medical experts and one who is a former VP at Pfizer, from testifying under oath on behalf of the COVID vaccine-injured Plaintiffs in a preliminary evidentiary hearing before the main civil trial proceeds.

As she finished her comment by saying that the next court hearing for this case was scheduled for this coming October, I noticed that Worsham nodded in interest. In fact, he was jotting down something on his notepad while Natalie talked, but I also wondered whether it was something other than what she had said, such as a shopping list.

ICWA Director Lisa Templeton then asked the board to stop being misled by the federal government’ deceptive tactics to the public before Robert Kennedy Jr. became HHS secretary:

The White House, CDC, and FDA all played roles in shaping the COVID narrative, and some of the messaging was deliberately misleading. For example, we were repeatedly told that the experimental Covid shots were necessary, “safe and effective,” that they would stop transmission, and that concerns about devastating harms were not worthy of serious consideration. Government emails recently released by a Congressional subcommittee reveal that in January 2023, White House officials directly edited CDC language about a stroke risk signal in elderly Americans—changing “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated,” removing the phrase “potential risk,” and instructing CDC officials they “don’t want to see this document again.” This was not a scientific debate. This was a political office intervening in public health communications about a confirmed safety signal affecting our elders— at the very moment the White House and HHS were admittedly engaged in an intense push to increase uptake of the booster in that age group. At the same time, government officials were coordinating with Big Tech and academia to publicly smear doctors, researchers, and citizens as quote “misinformation” spreaders for raising some of the very concerns those same officials were privately colluding to minimize. That should concern every one of us. Public health communication must prioritize accuracy, transparency, and humility over institutional reassurance. Board members, while you don’t control the messaging coming from above, you can refuse to repeat it uncritically. Please scrutinize the claims before you amplify them. Decline to support coercive policies that force people to use medical products or devices in order to participate in society. And, where the public was misled, there must also be accountability.

During my public comment, I also gave summaries of the lack of safety studies for the childhood vaccines that Worsham was promoting as part of his Immunization Roadmap, as detailed in our previous issue of ICWA Weekly News 4-8-26.

To my surprise, Worsham did not comment on his Immunization Roadmap during his Department of Health update, but he did spend much time, in the face of public comment, trying to justify his decision for aligning our state with the WHO after the United States officially exited the organization last January.

“We have joined the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, oftentimes called GOARN,” Worsham said. “Let me tell you why we made that decision and the importance of that is for us here in the state of Washington as a public health system. The World Health Organization’s GOARN team is made up of medical community scientists, epidemiologists, universities, who monitor and track diseases, infectious diseases, across the globe. This organization, under the umbrella of WHO, shares information in real time. They have dashboards and are able to connect and speak about what’s going on globally, and what we can do to prepare locally for things that may be a threat to our own borders here in our country, and more specifically into the state of Washington.”

As Worsham said this, I thought of how corrupted his mentioned entities are by global corporations, as mentioned by Kennedy:

Too often the WHO’s priorities have increasingly reflected the biases and interests of corporate medicine. Too often this has allowed political agendas, such a pushing the harmful gender ideology, to hijack its core mission. Global cooperation on health is still critically important to President Trump and me. But it isn’t working very well under the WHO as the failures of the COVID era demonstrate. The WHO has not even come to terms with its failures during COVID let alone made significant reforms. Instead, it has doubled down with a pandemic agreement which will lock in a wall of all its dysfunctions of the WHO pandemic response.

Worsham then addressed the federal government’s withdrawal from the WHO:

There was a decision, through the federal administration is to no longer belong to the World Health Organization, which also cut off our access to GOARN’s information, as part of, stepping away. There have been a number of states and large cities who have chosen this path. Really around emergency preparedness, and keeping people ready, responsive. We do share information, if there is concern or updates to our medical community, our first responders. And certainly, our public health preparedness teams, so that we are prepared here in the state of Washington.

I then gasped in disbelief when Worsham referred to the importance of the WHO’s work during the COVID-19 fiasco:

One of the things that we do know, COVID is a classic example, is that diseases don’t know borders. And, and so the more information that we have, the more engagement we have with teams like GOARN, it helps us better understand the global piece.

In actuality, the WHO’s mishandling of COVID-19 was good reason for withdrawing from them, as stated by Kennedy:

Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms of conflicts of interest, and international power politics. While the United States has provided the lion’s share of the organization’s funding historically, other countries, such as China, have exerted undue influence in its operations in ways that serve their own interest and not particularly the interests of the global public. This all became obvious during the COVID pandemic when the WHO, under pressure from China, suppressed reports at critical junctures of human-to-human transmission and then worked with China to promote the fiction that COVID originated from bats rather from Chinese-government sponsored research at a bio lab in Wuhan. Not only has the WHO capitulated to political pressure from China, it’s also failed to maintain an organization characterized by transparency and fair governance by and for its member states. The WHO often acts like it’s forgotten that its members must remain accountable to its own citizens and not to transnational or corporate interests.

In further defiance, Worsham mentioned his alliance with others entities.

We belong to our national team called ASTHO that shares information through our state health officers, our secretaries of health, and our commissioners. We are doing that with our West Coast Health Alliance. And just last month, we had our first convening of Western states, including, Utah, Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, California, Oregon, and Hawaii. Even British Columbia was there in order to be able to make sure that we are working together, to assure that the West Coast and western states are working together as well as this global, piece that we’re doing. A number of these, California, Oregon, and others, have also joined GOARN. So it’s really about a learning collaborative and sharing of information, in this work going forward.

I hoped that one of the other board members would raise the public comment issues about trusting Bill Gates’s corruptive control on the WHO as mentioned by me, or trusting a man on trial for COVID-19 vaccine deaths as mentioned by Natalie, or trusting the federal government’s deceptive practices during COVID as mentioned by Lisa.

But none of them did this. Instead, I thought of Aaron Siri’s book Vaccines Amen and envisioned all the other board members bowing their heads to Worsham as if he were their prophet.

Peter Browning’s comment, the only one addressing Washington’s aligning with the WHO, reflected this:

Thank you for the reattaching to GOARN. We really appreciate that, because it really is the bigger picture, and without that, we’re vulnerable. So, thank you.

As Worsham finished his update, I switched my vision to all the board members bowing their heads to Bill Gates for another public health crisis and dutifully following his call for an mRNA shot in every arm on the planet, as he had once said in an interview with the Financial Times published on April 9, 2020:

There will be the ability, particularly in rich countries, to open up if things are done well over the next few months. But for the world at large, normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population. And so although there’s a lot of work on testing, a lot of work on drugs that we’re involved with, trying to achieve that ambitious goal, which has never been done for the vaccine, that rises to the top of the list …

We will get a vaccine. And the role of our foundation is to make sure that medicines like this are available to the entire world. We have partners like GAVI who will help us with that distribution. I’m sure governments will step up on this …

Governments are trying to make sure that’s a lot of people, so that the case infection rate goes to below 1 [per cent]. But yes, eventually, these tools — hopefully one of the platforms we’ve been investing in, actually for a decade, like the RNA vaccines — those are the most flexible and easiest to ramp up. So we’re hoping that that’s the way we get to the vaccine that gets us out of this terrible problem.

San Juan Islands Vaccine Version of an Ice Cream Truck

After Dr. Joe Wiley disappointed the Washington Board of Health at their last meeting with his public health officer’s report on waning interest in vaccines in Lewis County, they seemed to be in need for some better news on shooting up the public.

Well, their hopes of better news were fulfilled during the local health update this month from San Juan County. It all began with five minutes to go before the lunch break when San Juan County Health Director Mark Tompkins said, “The van is something we’re quite excited about.” The county purchased the van with Foundational Public Health funds. Tompkins then showed a slide of the van in its construction phase:

Pictures here show the Luci B van in the construction phase, and how it was changed from a windowless, white-sided van that screamed ‘stranger danger,’ to a brightly-colored Community Wellness (jab) Van.

“And so we were able to get a good deal on a Sprinter van,” Tompkins said. “And then the wrap on it was actually done by a local artist. It was a contest that we did, and we have named the van after a stalwart of access to healthcare systems.”

He then introduced the board to Lucinda Boyce while showing the following background slide:

Slide of Elizabeth B. during the DOH presentation

“So, Lucinda Boyce actually would go by buggy, canoe, or rowboat to provide services in our islands,” Tompkins said. “So, people have been providing access to care that way for a long time, and so we named the van after her.”

Then came even better news: The success of the van for vaccinating kids.

“And so, again, we have used this van to go to Pride events, we’ve taken it to schools to do immunizations, we have taken it to other festivals and to the fair to provide programs and services out of,” Tompkins said. “It’s just that the immunization nurse loves taking it, particularly in the summertime where it’s a little bit warmer, to meet people where they’re at. And what we have noticed, like with a lot of small jurisdictions, if you take your services to where the people are, they will get the services. Six or seven years ago, we had some of the lowest immunization rates in the state. But then we went to the Orca School District on a back-to-school night, and we were competing with cotton candy, hot dogs, and a bouncy house. And our line for providing immunizations to school-age kids was the longest, and it really was taking it to the parents, because they’re all working, and they don’t have time to take their kids to the doctor, and so taking it to the school was quite effective. So that was, Lucy B.”

It should be noted that the van has been used to help San Juan County have the second highest COVID-19 shot rate in the state at 83.5%, just behind King County at 84.2%.

Remembering back to the DOH Care-A-Van program, which in July of 2025 was finally discontinued for vaccinations after COVID and other unnamed funds ran out, Informed Choice Washington vaccine skeptics might wonder: why didn’t they use one of these vans? And why are there so many surplus vans in the state?

Vaccine Advisory Committee Focuses On Improving Marketing Strategies!

Just one day after the State Board of Health meeting, last Thursday featured a quarterly Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) meeting. Comments made during the two-hour discussion right after the lunch break were best characterized as a marketing summit for selling vaccines to Washington residents.

The meeting’s host, Tao Kwan-Gett, first said after the lunch break, “Instead of watching presentations, I thought that for the remainder of this committee meeting, we could have more of an open discussion on thoughts and recommendations on messaging for measles that the Department of Health should engage in. Or if you have questions or recommendations on MMR vaccine guidance that would also be very helpful.”

Frank Bell said early in the discussion, “I would be very receptive of the idea of saying to providers and families if you have a child who has one vaccine dose, and they are in that fifteen month to four-year period to encourage the individual family to use that visit to get a second dose.”

Kwan-Gett later said, “I’d be interested in folks thoughts on how to increase vaccine coverage amongst older children, adolescents, and adults, for just getting one dose for unimmunized adults could make a difference.”

The presentations given in the morning that basically setup the post-lunch discussion featured, as expected, one on measles in which the outbreak vaccination framework was as follows:

Draft framework and consideration for supporting measles vaccination approaches to mitigate outbreaks, including indicators to support decision making (e.g., when to consider temporary expansion of recommendations for different age groups or settings)

The consensus from the VAC members was simply to advise doctors to just follow the routine childhood vaccination schedule.

But that didn’t push the vaccine marketing far enough. Next was a presentation by Chess Claire from the Department of Health (DOH) on launching Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham’s “Immunization Roadmap.”

Claire said, “Dr. Worsham has asked us to make immunization one of our top priorities, and he has asked the Department of Health to provide a four year plan to increase immunization rates in Washington state.”

Claire then listed the following “Qualitative Research” they have gathered:

Survey results for COVID-19 vaccines

COVID after-action report

Office of Immunization-Strategic Planning Documents

100 days listening session

Office of Immunization Director Jamilia Sherls then glowed about a “wonderful event” called the Washington State Immunization Summit. Coordinating this event was the Office of Immunization, Department of Health, and the Immunization Action Coalition of Washington. Sherls said that the event had 250 attendees, including healthcare providers, public health leaders, researchers, and education partners.” She said that the event showed, “What’s possible when we come together with a shared purpose for a commitment to science-based immunization efforts.”

She then said, “The highlight of the summit was the keynote speaker, who was Dr. Paul Offit.” That’s right, the same “Offit for Profit,” as referred to by speaker Amber King at the Health Freedom Day Rally at the steps of the State Capitol last January 15, who made a fortune on vaccines through corrupting conflicts of interest.

For her topic on “The Current Landscape,” Sherls showed the following bullet points for “Washington’s Commitment to Science-Based Immunization.”

Washington remains committed to science-based immunization policy.

DOH encourages providers to follow 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics Child and Adolescents Immunization Schedule

Nothing has changed for immunization in Washington

HB 2242 ensures continued access to vaccines

Insurance coverage and school immunization requirements remain unchanged

The science has not changed—Washington’s commitment remains unwavering

She then explained the following barriers to immunization:

Patients arriving with misinformation

Increasing vaccine hesitancy

Conflicting immunization guidance from federal organizations

Sherry Carlson finished the morning session with “CVP Provider Vaccine Confidence Survey Results.” She said the need for the survey came from “Our medical partners facing challenging questions concerning changes in the federal recommendations.”

The survey, conducted as part of the DOH’s participation as a recipient of a $40,000 grant from the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), was sent to 27,000 vaccine providers with 715 total responses and 575 completed surveys. The top three professions represented were nurses at 33 percent, medical assistants at 20 percent and the category of Doctor of Medicine (MD) at 14 percent.

Carlson told the VAC that the respondents, “Reported high levels of knowledge and confidence related to immunization.” Agreement (Agree or disagree) was highest for the following:

Knowing where to find professional resources or guidance (94%)

Understanding the childhood immunization schedule recommended by the AAP, WCHA, and DOH (93%)

Knowing who to contact for guidance (92%)

Understanding Washington state immunization requirements for school and/or childcare (90%)

Carlson also reported the following summary of responses:

A majority (59%) indicate low levels of patients or families expressing vaccine concerns or hesitancy, while 29% report moderate levels and 12% report high levels.

In contrast, increased vaccine hesitancy in recent years appears more pronounced with 22% reporting high levels and 29% reporting moderate levels within their patient populations.

Difficulty in understanding or making health-related decisions is less commonly reported with 64% indicating low levels and 13% reporting high levels.

Carlson indicated that almost half of respondents (49%) reported that they experienced barriers to having vaccine-related conversations with their patients (n=280). The two most frequently cited barriers were “Patient confusion or exposure to misinformation (83%) and patient, family or caregiver concerns, hesitancy, or distrust (83%).

Overall, 22 percent of respondents reported experiencing barriers that made it difficult to administer vaccines to patients. Among those reporting barriers (n=158), the most frequent cited challenges were vaccine supply, ordering, or storage/handling issues (47%) and frequent changes to national vaccine recommendations (48%).

Other reported barriers included vaccine documentation or reporting requirements (20%), concerns about vaccines among colleages or staff (19%), and challenges keeping staff trained and up to date (16%). Twenty-one percent of respondents selected “Other,” reflecting additional barriers not capture in the predefined response options (n=33). Among those, cost and insurance barriers were the most frequently cited. Governments and policy related concerns, including federal guidance, political influences, and ICE-related fears, were also commonly reported. Additional themes included vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, language barriers, and operational constraints.

When asked, “What is the single most important action the Washington Department of Health could take to support immunization efforts?” respondents most frequently identified “Clear science-based leadership and consistent messaging (29%).” Providers most frequently requested that the DOH clearly affirm and consistently communicate evidence-based immunization guidance, which would include the following:

Reinforcing that vaccine recommendations are grounded in scientific evidence.

Clearly affirming established, evidence-based national immunization guidelines.

Providing unified, consistent messaging to both providers and the public.

Publicly supporting the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Carlson added that, overall, providers and asking the DOH to serve as a steady, science-driven voice in the vaccine guidance and communication. Carlson concluded by stating, “VP providers remain strongly committed to immunization efforts and look to the DOH for clarity and steady public health leadership in a complex environment.”

Editor’s Note: We might agree on: recommendations should be grounded in scientific evidence – but we know it’s hard for public health agencies and their armies of employees to be honest when the evidence is so thin or non-existent - as we’ve exposed in our Weekly News and on the Informed Choice library – that their claims amount to unsubstantiated talking points and hand-waving.

Afterthoughts and citations

Karen Brennan, PhD https://trufoods.substack.com/i/156954618/peanut-oil-was-in-influenza-vaccines-and-may-still-be-in-vaccines-today