In this issue:

Duty to Disobey - Tickets Now on Sale; more locations coming

Kennedy Listens To Rep. DelBene Ramble On during Committee Hearing

Eight Snohomish Firefighters File Appeal to Supreme Court

Plans for Executing Immunization Roadmap Continue at Washington Vaccine Association Meeting

April 17 Episode of Informed Life Radio—notes and links

Guest: Richard Gage, building architect, explores many disturbing similarities between 9/11 and Covid. Drawing on his decades of research into 9/11 and its aftermath, Gage demonstrates that both events reveal a recognizable pattern of psychological conditioning, institutional deception, and the rapid expansion of public compliance under pressure.

Watch/listen to the replay on ICWA Rumble (Please remember to like and follow)

References:

(As a non-profit Amazon Associate, ICWA earns a small commission on qualifying purchases at no extra cost to you.)

Building architect Richard Gage, along with host Lisa Templeton, review how Osama Bin Laden was named in a tabletop exercise 3 months before 9/11, while Event 201 at Johns Hopkins practiced a pandemic response 3 months before the pandemic kicked off.

June 30 Documentary Debut: Duty to Disobey

A TommeyBurroughs Production of a Children’s Health Defense Film

They were trained to follow orders but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and they were told their careers depended on compliance.

Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price.

Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Movie Screenings in Washington with tickets available now:

Stay tuned for more locations to offer tickets, such as in Federal Way.

Upcoming Events:

Kennedy Listens To Rep. DelBene Ramble On during Committee Hearing

At the 45:35 mark of last Thursday’s episode of The Highwire, the show’s host, Del Bigtree, said this about the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the 2027 budget held earlier in the day:

Today, with the congressional hearing with Robert Kennedy Jr., you just watch people railing on him, especially the Democrats, and just don’t seem to want to have any answers on questions but just want to scream at him.

(Also covered by the Defender) RFK Jr. Accuses Congress of ‘Decades of Failed Policy,’ Defends HHS Focus on Chronic Disease • Children’s Health Defense

But when it came time for Washington state Democrat Suzan DelBene to grill him (starting at 1:23:50), Kennedy looked pleasantly surprised to be given the opportunity to finally answer a question as he said to her, “Do you actually want me to answer that question?”

As it turned out, however, she cut him off before he could delve into a full explanation, as was the norm during their exchange in which she either cut him off or raised her voice over his - seven times!

DelBene, who hails from Washington’s first congressional district, is the Washington representative on the House Ways and Means Committee.

She first came to congress following a special election after the resignation of future Governor Jay Inslee and has now served eight terms.

Open Secrets reveals that she has raised $23,409,362 in campaign contributions from 2009 through 2024.

It should be of no surprise that Microsoft-employed individuals are her top contributors at $787,352, for she was a Microsoft executive in the 2000s, leading the company’s mobile and digital marketing efforts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she and her husband accumulated significant stock holdings, including at least $1 million in Microsoft shares alone. Celebrity Net Worth ranks her as the tenth wealthiest member in congress with an estimated net worth between $70 million and $126 million.

And so with that kind of cash, DelBene used all of her allotted time to look down on Kennedy with a millionaire’s smirk.

Washington Representative Suzan DelBene smirks at Robert Kennedy Jr. during the April 16 House Ways and Means Committee hearing.

Here’s how she started out with Kennedy:

I am glad you are appearing before us today. Under your leadership, CMS recently has added new layers of red tape that Medicare patients need to navigate to get the care that they are entitled to. Mr. Secretary, I hope you understand the harm that delaying and denying necessary treatments can have. Do you remember saying this: ‘American’s shouldn’t have to negotiate with their insurer to get the care they need. Pitting patients and their doctors against massive companies was not good for anyone.’ Do you remember that?

Kennedy said, “I don’t remember, but I would align with that.”

Delbene continued with this:

And I’ll submit for the record the press release from CMS with your quote in the press release from June 23, 2025. In this case, ‘I agree that pitting patients and their doctors against massive companies isn’t good for anyone,’ and yet less than a week after you said that CMS announced the WISeR Model. The program allows private companies to use AI to review traditional Medicare claims, pays them based on the amount of care that they deny. This program went into effect in six states across the country, including my state of Washington. President Trump said multiple times on the campaign trail that he would not cut Medicare, but this program does exactly that. For example, JoAnn is a senior from Washington on Medicare. She has a herniated disc that is pinching her sciatic nerve causing immense pain down the right side of her body. Her doctor prescribed an injection that would help relieve her pain. If it had been prescribed last year, she would have received the treatment with no problem. But because of the WISeR Model that has been implemented, she has been in intense pain for over six weeks while she waits for approval. She has been using crutches or a wheelchair for over a month now, which is making her arthritis worse, adding to her pain. Since she has been on crutches, she has fallen multiple times earlier this week. Because this procedure has not been approved, JoAnn’s condition is getting worse. The ‘W’ in the WISeR Model stands for Wasteful. Do you think that JoAnn’s treatment, which would allow her to walk and live with less pain that her doctor has prescribed, do you think that’s wasteful?

This is when Kennedy seemed pleasantly surprised to be given a chance during his confrontations with Democrats at the hearing to speak at length. “Do you actually want me to answer that question?” he said.

“Yeah,” Delbene said.

“I think that’s a terrible outcome,” Kennedy said. “It’s not one that was intended obviously. The problem was that in Medicaid only five-percent of the cases are given prior authorization. In private industry, it’s 30 percent.”

Before Kennedy could develop his explanation, Delbene cut him off: “This is traditional Medicare now where it’s now—”

Kennedy tried to respond to that, but Delbene raised her voice over him: “This has only been put under prior authorization under your leadership. Now, President Trump promised multiple times that he would not lay a finger on Medicare. Did you or the president approve this model, which is now delaying and denying care in people in states, such as the state of Washington.”

Kennedy said, “May I answer this question?”

“Yeah,” DelBene said.

As Kennedy settled back into his chair to answer the question, Delbene cut him off by saying, “People are being denied care in our state right now.”

“I’ll answer very quickly,” Kennedy said. “This is an example. Five years ago, we were paying $250 million a year for skin substitutes, and this year $23 billion. Why? Because their was no prior authorization in the Medicare program.”

This would have been an opportune time for DelBene to say something such as, “Yeah, that’s great that you’re attacking this Medicare fraud, and I highly commend the Trump DOJ for arresting eight people earlier in the month for defrauding Medicare in Los Angeles.”

Instead, she cut him off by rambling on with this:

And now someone like JoAnn is not getting care, and its more expensive for us, and I can submit story after story for the record, stories of all the people of being delayed or denied care. It is more expensive for us. It is more expensive for them when they are not getting the care they need. Last year, I sent CMS a letter detailing my concerns about the WISeR Model, and I still have yet to get a response, and that was last August. Can you publicly commit to responding to that letter and address the concerns of this harmful model.

Kennedy jumped on the opportunity to answer the question: “Absolutely, we will, and I apologize for not getting back to you sooner. We have an unprecedented number of communications from congress—”

DelBene then cut him off: “Well, we don’t hear from you very often. We have people in my state being denied care and being hurt based on this policy and there’s an indifference to the challenges they are facing all because a model put in place for no reason and doing exactly what you said shouldn’t happen.”

Kennedy then tried to respond to that accusation, but Delbene raised her voice at him by saying, “Which is pitting patients and their doctors against massive companies. These private companies doing this prior authorization was not good for anyone. Thank you and—”

In a retaliatory tone, Kennedy cut Delbene off, “As I said, discovering $23 billion worth of fraud is not for no reason—”

As if determined to get the last word in before her time expired, Delbene cut Kennedy off: “You are hurting patients in our state and other states across the country for no reason, and I appreciate you finally responding to the letter. Thank you.”

Eight Snohomish Firefighters File Appeal to Supreme Court

Last Thursday, the plaintiff attorneys for Petersen v. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue sent out a press release announcing they had filed a petition at the Supreme Court of the United States, asking the justices to reverse a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that sided with employer Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (“SRFR”), upholding a decision to refuse religious accommodation to eight firefighters known as the Snohomish Eight.

SRFR originally claimed that accommodating the eight firefighters who were claiming COVID-19 vaccine exemptions would have imposed an undue hardship on the fire station; so they placed the firefighters on indefinite leave.

Snohomish Eight Ask U.S. Supreme Court - First Liberty

In September of 2025, Jennifer Kennedy, Esq., filed an appeal to re-hear on behalf of the Snohomish Eight plaintiffs. The first appeal was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth District in September of 2024 (ICWA Weekly News article).

In the re-hearing appeal, Kennedy clearly showed the senseless flaw in the termination of her plaintiffs: The firefighters were terminated for refusing to take the shot in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even though, as acknowledged by the SRFR, “vaccinated firefighters could still contract and spread the virus.”

But on December 17 of last year, the Court of Appeals for the Ninth District, with only a sparse explanation, did not see this flaw in their decision. (ICWA Weekly News Article) Kennedy and her team had sufficient confidence in the case that they requested an ‘en banc’ review, meaning the entire panel of appeals court judges should weigh in.

The decision was simply written as:

The panel judges have voted to deny Appellants’ petition for rehearing. Judge Forrest voted to deny the petition for rehearing en banc, and Judges Bybee and Rodriguez recommended denying the petition for rehearing en banc. The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. Fed. R. App. P. 40. Appellants’ petition for rehearing and petition for rehearing en banc, filed September 30, 2025, are DENIED.

In last Thursday’s press release, Attorney Kennedy said, “This case reaches far beyond our eight firefighters. We’re fighting to secure the religious freedom that every employee in America deserves.”

“Punishing first responders because of their religious beliefs is not only despicable, it’s illegal,” stated Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute, Cliff Martin. “The U.S. Supreme Court made it clear in the Groff decision that employees must be granted a religious accommodation unless the employer faces ‘substantial increased cost,’ a standard that the fire department has yet to prove in this case.”

Lisa Blatt, Partner at Williams & Connolly said, “Employers must accommodate their employees’ religious beliefs unless the accommodation would actually impose an undue hardship. Allowing an employer to refuse accommodations based on a mistaken belief that accommodation would impose an undue hardship denies employees their rights.”

Alan Reinach of Church State Council said, “First responders shouldn’t have to sacrifice their faith in order to serve their communities. Groff decisively raised the bar for protections for religious employees, but the Ninth Circuit’s ruling here has lowered it.”

Further background explanation in the press release makes the argument clearer:

Eight firefighters working at Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue requested a religious accommodation from the COVID-19 vaccination mandate due to their sincere religious beliefs. SRFR rejected their request, however, claiming health and safety risks as an undue hardship. Even though the firefighters submitted to various risk mitigation measures including masking, testing, and social distancing, all eight men were left unaccommodated, placed on unpaid leave, and forced to find other jobs with neighboring fire departments in and out of Snohomish County. Surprisingly, none of these other fire stations had a problem accommodating the men. Moreover, vaccinated SRFR firefighters continued to engage in mutual-aid scenarios where they worked shoulder to shoulder with unvaccinated responders from the accommodating departments, proving SRFR’s “health concerns” reasoning dubious.

This petition gives the Supreme Court the opportunity to clarify that an employer must accommodate religious beliefs unless the employer can show actual undue hardship, not just a reasonable concern of undue hardship.

Here is the rest of the press release so you don’t have to leave this Substack:

In 2023, in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of the United States granted a victory to former postal carrier and First Liberty client Gerald Groff against the United States Postal Service after Groff lost his job for observing the Sunday Sabbath. The decision strengthened legal protections for employees seeking religious accommodations, holding that federal law requires workplaces to accommodate their religious employees unless doing so would cause significant difficulty or expense on the business. Previously, employers could avoid granting religious accommodations to employees of faith simply by pointing to trifling, minimal, or “de minimis” effects. In the petition, attorneys argue, “The question presented is critically important. As this case exemplifies, the reasonable-concern-of-hardship rule … will often make it impossible for employees to get past an employer’s motion for summary judgment, even when the evidence is plainly sufficient for a jury to find that the accommodation would not inflict any undue hardship at all. That undermines Groff and thwarts Congress’ guarantee of religious freedom in the workplace. If, as the Ninth Circuit held below, empirical evidence disproving an employer’s claimed undue hardship is not good enough to create a triable issue of fact under the Ninth Circuit’s rule, it is hard to see what could. The issue is also frequently recurring—six courts of appeals have already confronted the issue in the three years since Groff. Employees’ religious rights under federal law should not be so easily circumvented….”

This last appeal, generously supported by the First Liberty Institute, may exhaust the legal means to hear this argument. But based on the explanation above, we are hopeful that sanity will prevail and that ‘accommodations’ will cease being so loosely interpreted and abused by employers.

Plans for Executing Immunization Roadmap Continue at Washington Vaccine Association Meeting

It first hit the public at the March 12 Washington State Board of Health meeting when Michael Ellsworth announced that Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham had launched a four-month project to create a four-year immunization roadmap. The announced goal was to “sustain vaccine access,” beginning with strengthening vaccine “confidence and communication.”

Then came the April 9 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) meeting when Chess Claire from the Department of Health (DOH) provided an overview of the Secretary’s “Immunization Roadmap” [page 41]. Claire said, “Dr. Worsham has asked us to make immunization one of our top priorities, and he has asked the Department of Health to provide a four-year plan to increase immunization rates in Washington state.”

So, is the goal to sustain or to increase rates?

Can you guess the main topic of discussion at last Thursday’s Washington Vaccine Association (WVA), Vaccine Committee meeting? (Yes, that WVA; that other layer of jab management in the state with its five different series of meetings to manage funding). Well, you guessed it: Dennis Worsham’s “Immunization Roadmap” project.

During her DOH update, Jamilia Sherls devoted her thirty minutes of allotted time on how the immunization roadmap is being developed, and to seek input from the VAC.

One suggestion for the immunization roadmap was to emphasize preparations and responses for outbreaks, such as for the “ever-increasing threat of measles” and other “vaccine-preventable diseases” across Washington and the United States.

Another strategy was to show healthcare providers how to coach parents and patients who want vaccines to converse with family and community members who disagree with them. Suggestions included getting this information into parenting classes and/or having behavioral health counselors in the clinics do the coaching. These “conversation skills” could also be used by parents to “negotiate” with their teens who don’t want a vaccine.

In other words, they wanted to help parents avoid taking the easier route of letting their teens just opt out of the shots.

One WVA member actually asked, in a hopeful tone, whether MAHA could be included somehow in the DOH strategy. The lone response was, “That would be hard to navigate.”

The chair of the meeting was optimistic that they could raise vaccine rates in Washington by targeting Native Americans and Slavic communities.

It was suggested, and was then discussed, that messaging to daycare and school employees needed to be strengthened during “outbreaks” and “Somehow things needed to be made easier for school nurses.”

The members also discussed potential roadblocks to their immunization map, such as the following (paraphrased):

They were not sure how to work with the changes at CDC and how it might affect the shots they fund. They mentioned CIDRAP at the University of Minnesota as a better official source for vaccine recommendations, presumably in place of the AAP. They noted that “Special societies,” such as AAP, were “sticking their necks out” to counter all the chaos and confusion caused by the changes in vaccine recommendations at the CDC.

Providers were under much distress to have vaccine conversations all day long. They would need compensation for counseling time.

Declining trust and faith in the healthcare system due to “extensive profiteering” in which corporatization was happening throughout the system.

Public confusion—arguing about competing values—individual choice versus obligation to community/societal benefit of “immunization.”

The members constantly lamented funding shortages, especially considering that they needed more money to put out “public education” communications to the misinformed masses.

As you might imagine, public attendees listening to this DOH update and discussion during the VAC had to lift their jaws off the ground multiple times, especially after the remark about needing more funding.

Your reward for reading this far - memes. Our apologies if too darkly ironic.