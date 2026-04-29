In this issue:

Momentum picks up for Duty to Disobey - seven WA screenings on June 30; plan ahead and get your tickets by May 15

Request for help: ICWA Founder Jena Dalpez’ home ruined by mold

ICWA Capital Campaign

Washington cancer incidence rates surge following COVID-19 shots

ICWA files amicus curiae brief in support of a mom’s petition to Washington Supreme Court

Radio Show Links: Part 2 of Richard Gage on parallels between 9/11 and the covid responses

Upcoming Events:

More Locations Added for June 30 Documentary Debut: Duty to Disobey

Vancouver, Federal Way and Spokane screenings added. Plan ahead and get your tickets by May 15.

They were trained to follow orders but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and they were told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Film Screenings in Washington state with tickets available now:

Seattle – Pacific Place AMC 11

Tacoma – Lakewood Mall AMC 12

Burlington – Cascade Mall AMC 14

Vancouver – Van Mall AMC 23

Tri Cities – Kennewick AMC 12

Federal Way – Wolf Chiropractic

Spokane - B&B Theatres Airway Heights 8

Due to the alternative distribution channels used by the filmmakers, moviegoers need to ‘tip’ each location by reserving at least 50% of the seats by May 15.

So, please plan ahead. We hope you’ll look forward to joining your local CHD and ICWA advocates to watch this cutting-edge documentary and purchase now.

Request for help: ICWA Founder Jena Dalpez’ home ruined by mold

In 2015, Jena Dalpez and other families saw the need to pushback on public health policies being considered here in Washington. This group of concerned citizens founded Informed Choice Washington because they either had seen vaccine injury in their families or in their friend’s families, which made them want to shine a light on these harms. They started promoting the cause in state, connected with national groups that had already formed like CHD and The Highwire, and suddenly they were organizing activities for thousands of Washington families who joined the movement to stop overreaching public health policies. In 2019, they successfully stopped a really bad bill that would have removed the personal exemption for all childhood vaccines. Jena was instrumental in arranging for Robert F. Kennedy and Del Bigtree to come to Olympia and testify. Thus, one of our favorite pictures from the steps of the capitol.

ICWA in Olympia with RFK Jr. Jena is the second from his left

Jena and other ICWA leaders were gaslit for claiming vaccine policy came with harms. They stood strong and continued to speak in public and in Olympia and advocated for each single family that reached out for help with their vaccination situation. Jena had to eventually get a paycheck after all this unpaid activism, so she worked for a couple years for Theresa Deisher at Sound Choice Pharmaceuticals. Then was director of fundraising for the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential campaign, which paid a little.

Now she has been surprised by a persistent mold invasion at her Seattle-area home where she and her adult autistic son lived - until just recently when they had to move to temporary housing. Many of their belongings are being thrown away. She’s had other unfortunate life situations that have drained her reserves. You can read more about her story on the GiveSendGo fundraising page.

So if you know Jena, or respect what she created in ICWA, please send her some funds to help her restore her once-cozy home.

GiveSendGo - JenaMoldHouse. Read more about her story on this site.

ICWA’s GiveBIG Capitol Campaign is Underway

You should have received two emails announcing our annual Spring fund request. In those letters, we remind you how Informed Choice Washington volunteers advocate, succeed, and take on Olympia.

Of course, we thank you greatly for all your past support.

Now, if you don’t give regularly or can give a little more, then please contribute.

You can also support us by becoming a paid subscriber. We would still like to meet the very reasonable threshold that one percent of our subscribers are paid. We need a dozen more of you to join for the minimum subscription donation of $8/month, or $80/year ($1.54 per week!).

Washington Cancer Incidence Rates Surge following COVID-19 Shots

Last Thursday, Nicolas Hulscher of Focal Points reported on the National Cancer Institute’s latest SEER data release, which showed that cancer incidence rates among Americans under age fifty jumped 6.4% between 2021 and 2023, right in the middle of the mass mRNA injection campaigns. SEER is the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program at the NIH. He was also interviewed on Saturday April 25th on Newsmax about: New Government Data Confirms Multiple Major Cancers Surged in Young Americans During the Mass mRNA Injection Campaign.

The chart below on the SEER’s web page illustrates this alarming rise in national prevalence between 2021 and 2023.

Scrolling down this same web page leads to the following link for assessing the Washington state data on cancer rates.

Next, let’s click on our state of Washington on the map:

From there, we fill in the boxes for finding out the historical cancer rates in Washington for those under fifty years of age: State Cancer Profiles > Historical Trends

Let’s start with 2020, which is before the mass COVID-19 shot campaign began. The red box in the bottom right corner shows a cancer rate of 96.1 cases per 100,000 for those under fifty years of age and a favorable downward trendline.

Let’s next move the cursor to 2021. It shows a cancer case increase rate to 101.6 cases per 100,000 for those under fifty.

Let’s move the curser to 2022, which shows a cancer case increase to 102 per 100,000 for those under fifty.

So, let’s sum this up with a little chart showing the cancer rate increase in Washington for those under fifty years of age per 100,000.

Year/Rate

2020: 96.1

2021: 101.6

2022: 102.0

The federal government inexplicably has yet to give us the Washington rates for 2023 and beyond. As Jeffery Jaxon said on last Thursday’s Highwire, “We’re talking four years old now.” As for the updating, Del Bigtree said, “Now how hard is that to monitor, right? That is data that every hospital has. While trying to rush ‘Tony’ out of the hospital and pull the plug on him, why don’t you put a little time into forwarding your cancer research to the CDC to let us know how many patients you had this year. This can’t be difficult to track this stuff. We’re supposed to be the greatest nation in the world. We’re supposed to have something called a computer.” Bigtree then held up his laptop to the camera.

“Right, doesn’t that do this now,” Bigtree continued. “I mean come on. It’s so ridiculous.”

Hulscher also reported on the increase in specific early-onset cancer signals from 2021 to 2023:

BRAIN TUMORS : +19.5%

COLON/RECTAL CANCER : +19.4%

SMALL INTESTINE CANCER : +15.5%

OVARIAN CANCER : +12.8%

STOMACH CANCER : +7.3%

BREAST CANCER: +3.6%

Although breast cancer is lowest on the above list, it has the highest number of reports to VAERS among those six. VAERS shows 479 cases of breast cancer following the COVID-19 shots.

Three of those cases occurred here in Washington, as listed below.

VAERS ID: 1773650. The female of a nonreported age died two days after receiving a third Pfizer shot. Excerpt from the submitted write-up: The reporter stated that, the patient got that booster shot. On an unknown date, the reporter stated that the patient died 2 days after getting that booster. The reporter mentioned that the patient’s health was terrible. The reporter did not want to talk about patient because it was depressing. The reporter mentioned that the patient had blindness and serious cancers, like breast and liver cancer. At the time of the death, outcome of the events blindness and serious cancers, like breast and liver cancer was unknown. It was not reported if an autopsy was performed. The lot number for the vaccine, [BNT162B2], was not provided and will be requested during follow up.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: One of them died 2 days after getting that booster.

VAERS ID: 1791158. Although this identification number is different, the write-up mirrors the above write-up, except for no mention of the patient dying.

VAERS ID: 2628689. The 49-year-old female’s onset began ten days after taking a second Moderna shot on April 20, 2021. The submitted write-up reads, “First, nipple discharge left side only began.”

The only other Washington report to VAERS concerning the above six cancers was the following ovarian cancer case, although the age was above fifty:

VAERS ID: 1909628. A 59-year-old female’s onset began 121 days after receiving a second dose of the Moderna jab on January 23, 2021. She wrote the following in the submission to VAERS: “I had vaginal bleeding for three days. I was worried and saw a doctor and they found I had Ovarian Cancer, and that was the adverse event and treatment was chemotherapy.”

She was one of fifty cases of ovarian cancer reported to VAERS.

Of the SEERS report, Hulscher noted, “These are not subtle fluctuations—they are significant jumps across multiple organ systems, all within a compressed timeframe.”

Hulscher went on to state that these data align with growing international evidence that have found elevated risks for several of the same cancers among COVID-19 vaccinated populations.

Two landmark studies (Italy and South Korea), encompassing 8.7 million people, found that COVID-19 “vaccines” increased the risk of seven major cancers, including:

Colorectal: +35% Stomach: +34% Breast: +54% Bladder: +62% Lung: +53% Prostate: +69% Thyroid: +35%

ICWA Files Amicus Curiae Brief In Support of a Mom’s Petition to Washington Supreme Court

On Monday, The Olympic Herald reported on an eleven-year-old battle over a child’s custody arrangement in which the petition is currently pending before the Washington Supreme Court. The case centers on a mother’s request to revisit a 2019 parenting plan after her child’s autism-related needs allegedly evolved and worsened.

Washington Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In on Disability, Parental Rights, and the First Amendment - Olympic Herald

The dispute raises complex questions about the threshold required to access the courts, the constitutional right to petition the government, and—where ICWA’s filing of an amicus curiae brief comes into play—whether public school services can serve as a substitute for parental and judicial oversight.

The conflict stems from King County litigation dating back to 2015.

David Parsons V Goodman 2026 filing.

The parties, David Parsons and Tanya Goodman, are the parents of A.P., a minor child whose custody and care have been the subject of extensive court proceedings.

Court records show an initial 2016 trial established joint decision-making, with the mother retaining primary placement. However, following heavily litigated proceedings, a subsequent 2019 trial awarded the father sole decision-making authority over the child’s education and non-emergency medical care as well as primary placement.

The petition notes that the court’s 2019 decision was heavily influenced by a finding that Goodman had engaged in an “abusive use of conflict” under state law. At the time of that 2019 trial, the petition states that the five-year-old child’s early autism diagnosis was disputed by the father.

A court-appointed evaluator testified that the diagnosis was unreliable due to the child’s young age, and the trial court found that the child was meeting developmental targets and “not in need of special services.” The judge ultimately treated the diagnosis with skepticism, deferring the issue and ordering a post-trial reevaluation.

Following the entry of the 2019 parenting plan, an independent, court-ordered evaluation confirmed the child’s diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder alongside an Anxiety Disorder, with serious co-occurring needs.

Despite the confirmed diagnosis, court filings from the mother allege that Parsons, armed with sole educational decision-making power, unilaterally withdrew the child from his existing Individualized Education Program (IEP) in the fall of 2020.

While Parsons’s attorneys maintained before the Court of Appeals that the school team decided unanimously to exit the child from special education services, the mother’s petition asserted that Parsons rejected the child’s worsening autism and failed to implement any of the recommended autism-specific clinical interventions outside the school system. The petition contended that for nearly three years, the child went without IEP support.

In 2024, Goodman filed a petition to modify the parenting plan, alleging that the child’s circumstances had materially changed and deteriorated since the 2019 ruling. According to court filings, the child—now ten years old—began exhibiting escalating behaviors.

Goodman’s trial attorney, Alan Funk, emphasized at the hearing that these were not just the mother’s subjective observations. “The claim that nobody else sees these is just not true,” Funk argued to the court. “It’s the school that reported that Andrew was interacting with other children in an inappropriate manner.”

School records from 2022 and 2023, cited extensively in the petition, paint a picture of a child in distress. Baseline data from a school functional behavior assessment reportedly noted “physical aggression,” “threats of self-harm,” “threats to others,” and “risk-taking behavior.”

Filings indicate that the school intervened, convening a Guidance Team meeting, implementing a safety plan for the child, and ultimately reinstating an IEP for social and emotional support in 2023.

A central and controversial theme in the appellate battle is the weight the courts gave to the child’s school-based services.

The trial court’s decision to deny a hearing relied heavily on that the school was managing the child’s needs through an IEP and a safety plan, noting that he was making “some progress” under their care.

This reliance prompted ICWA to file an amicus curiae brief supporting the petition for review. ICWA warned of a deep structural problem in the lower courts’ reasoning. While acknowledging that public schools play a critical role, ICWA and Goodman’s attorneys currently argued that deferring to a school system allowed administrative actors to occupy a role that legally belonged to parents and judges.

Furthermore, they argued that autism treatment does not end at the classroom door. Relying solely on the school’s intervention excuses the lack of specialized, outpatient clinical support that the father, as the sole medical decision-maker, allegedly failed to implement.

The petition for review warns that making school services a reason to block an evidentiary hearing effectively transfers parental decision-making from a parent to the State without a trial.

It argues this displaces the mother’s constitutional rights and allows the father to evade judicial review of whether he is fulfilling his court-ordered responsibilities.

The Washington Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will accept the petition for review.

Last week on Informed Life Radio - April 24 - notes and links

Episode 363, Part 2 of 3: AIA architect Richard Gage continues the conversation on Informed Life Radio, unpacking additional parallels between 9/11 and Covid with a closer look at media coordination, information control, and the marginalization of opposing voices. This installment expands the framework introduced in Part 1 and sets up concluding discussion on solutions.

Watch/listen to the replay on: ICWA X (Please click through and at least like and follow)

Part 2 References:

Part 1 References:

(As a non-profit Amazon Associate, ICWA earns a small commission on qualifying purchases at no extra cost to you.)

Meme-a-palooza

Your editor says this behind people’s backs quite often.

Isn’t it sad that our FDA still seems stuck in the mud? We must trust that they’re trying to make structural changes that last.

Don’t wait when this happens; do wellness checks.

And the piece de resistance: