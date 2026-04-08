In this issue:

Many upcoming events

Governor 👑 Ferguson Aligns Washington with Corrupted WHO, around federal

⚖️SCOTUS Ruling’s Possible Impact on Two Washington Medical Free Speech Cases

April 3 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Hands Off My Food: Exposing What’s Really on Your Plate

Guest; Sina McCullough, PhD, explains how government policy, corporate influence, and regulatory loopholes have reshaped the food supply, and what that means for your health and freedom. Drawing from her own health crisis and research, she lays out practical ways to reclaim control over what you eat to help you make informed food choices.

Watch / Listen: YouTube (reach is highly suppressed, so please follow, like and share), ICWA Website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Website, WAChildrensHD on X, CHD-TV, Apple Podcast.

References:

As an Amazon Associate, we receive commissions from qualifying purchases. Using the above Amazon book links to start all your shopping there supports Informed Choice Washington at no extra cost to you.

Upcoming Events

Apr. 10 Informed Life Radio: James Barry on Mastering the Home Kitchen

Apr. 17 Richard Gage on parallels between Coronavirus response and 9/11

Apr. 24 Richard Gage on 9/11, part 2

Apr. 23-25 NHF Annual Conference

May 1-2, Medical Freedom NW, Spokane: Victory, Bowden, Cole, Moon, Noble

May 9th. CAPR Invites you to the Annual CAPR Banquet! Featuring Brandi Kruse as Keynote Speaker, Doubletree Suites, Tukwila.

Governor Ferguson Aligns Washington with Corrupted WHO

Considering Governor Bob Ferguson’s alignment with the West Coast Health Alliance, it just seemed like a matter of time before he would follow fellow member California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lead on hooking up with the World Health Organization (WHO) after the United States’s withdrawal last January 22.

One day later, The Hill reported this about Newsom’s move:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced just one day after the U.S. officially withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) that his state would become the first to join the organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, in a seeming rebuke of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from international collaborations. The Trump administration’s withdrawal from WHO is a reckless decision that will hurt all Californians and Americans,” Newsom said in a statement. “California will not bear witness to the chaos this decision will bring. We will continue to foster partnerships across the globe and remain at the forefront of public health preparedness, including through our membership as the only state in WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network.

Well, last Wednesday, April 1, Ferguson didn’t fool around as he announced, “Washington state is joining the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), a coordinated worldwide partnership dedicated to monitoring and responding to global disease outbreaks.”

The press release from the governor’s office then stated:

Following President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from WHO, Washington will now be connected to an international network essential to strengthening public health preparedness, coordinating rapid response and protecting Washingtonians from emerging diseases. ​

The press release used a direct quote from Ferguson:

“Washington will not stand idle as the federal government retreats from global public health, undermines science and threatens the wellbeing of our communities,” Governor Bob Ferguson said.

The quote shows Ferguson’s negligence, given the following excerpt from HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.’s presentation on the withdrawal from the WHO shows that the United States is not retreating from global public health:

I urge the world’s health ministers and the WHO to take our withdrawal from the organization as a wake-up call. It isn’t that President Trump and I have lost interest in international cooperation, not at all. We just want it to happen in a way that’s fair, efficient, and transparent for all the member states. We’ve already been in contact with other like-minded countries and have encouraged others to consider joining us. We want an international health cooperation free from political interferences by corrupting influences from the pharmaceutical companies, adversarial nations, and their NGO proxies. We don’t have to suffer the limits of a moribund WHO. Let’s create new institutions or revisit existing institutions that are lean, efficient, transparent, and accountable.

Ferguson also said:

By joining GOARN, we’re ensuring Washington’s public health leaders have the tools and information they need to protect Washingtonians. We stand with our local and global partners to prioritize the health of our people over politics.

In other words, Ferguson is willing to stick with prioritizing the industry profiteering that has corrupted the WHO, as Kennedy had articulated during his withdrawal from the WHO presentation:

Too often the WHO’s priorities have increasingly reflected the biases and interests of corporate medicine. Too often this has allowed political agendas, such a pushing the harmful gender ideology, to hijack its core mission. Global cooperation on health is still critically important to President Trump and me. But it isn’t working very well under the WHO as the failures of the COVID era demonstrate. The WHO has not even come to terms with its failures during COVID let alone made significant reforms. Instead, it has doubled down with a pandemic agreement which will lock in a wall of all its dysfunctions of the WHO pandemic response. Well, we’re not going to participate in that. We need to reboot the whole system as we are doing in the United States. Here in the United States, we are going to continue to focus on infectious disease and pandemic preparedness, but we’re also fundamentally shifting the priorities of our health agencies to focus on chronic diseases, which are prevalent in the United States. It’s the chronic disease epidemic that is sickening our people and bankrupting our healthcare system. We’re now pivoting to make our healthcare system more responsive to this reality. We’re going to make healthcare in the United States serve the needs of the public instead of industry profit taking.

In the next paragraph in the governor’s release, Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham stressed his DOH’s perceived need to rely on the WHO for global guidance for the next outbreak:

Joining GOARN ensures we maintain access to critical global outbreak intelligence and stay connected to leading public health experts, even as federal relationships change. We’re not waiting for the next threat — we’re preparing for it. From COVID-19 to rising measles cases and avian influenza, we’ve seen how quickly diseases can spread. Through GOARN, we can detect risks earlier, respond faster and better protect people in our communities — while also contributing Washington’s expertise to global response efforts.

In other words, even after its mishandling of the COVID mess, Worsham is still willing to trust the WHO. Kennedy states this mishandling as part of the picture for the withdrawal from WHO:

Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms of conflicts of interest, and international power politics. While the United States has provided the lion’s share of the organization’s funding historically, other countries, such as China, have exerted undue influence in its operations in ways that serve their own interest and not particularly the interests of the global public. This all became obvious during the COVID pandemic when the WHO, under pressure from China, suppressed reports at critical junctures of human-to-human transmission and then worked with China to promote the fiction that COVID originated from bats rather from Chinese-government sponsored research at a bio lab in Wuhan. Not only has the WHO capitulated to political pressure from China, it’s also failed to maintain an organization characterized by transparency and fair governance by and for its member states. The WHO often acts like it’s forgotten that its members must remain accountable to its own citizens and not to transnational or corporate interests.

If Ferguson and Worsham took the time to follow those transnational and corporate interests that are fueling the WHO, they would not even have to leave the state, for they’d end up at the doorstep of Seattle resident Bill Gates.

From computers to global genocide – The staggering influence of Bill Gates on Public Health policy around the world - The Expose

Last October 28, the British Medical Journal wrote the following about Gates’s financial contributions to the WHO:

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has been the World Health Organization’s (WHO) second biggest source of funding in recent years, contributing 9.5% of WHO’s revenues between 2010 and 2023 through voluntary contributions. It is widely assumed that BMGF’s financial power allows it to exert considerable influence over WHO. However, very little empirical research has been undertaken into the BMGF-WHO relationship. Our study investigates how the money that BMGF gives to WHO is spent.

The Expose’ provides further detailing of Gates’s contributions to the WHO:

Gates contributes to WHO via multiple avenues, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as well as GAVI, which was founded by the Gates Foundation in partnership with WHO, the World Bank and various vaccine manufacturers.

Plus, According to Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, Gates also routed funding to WHO through SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts] and UNICEF and Rotary International bringing his total contributions to over $1 billion. Kennedy also added that these tax-deductible donations gave Gates both leverage and control over international health policy, “which he largely directs to serve the profit interest of his pharma partners.”

To best illustrate his influence over the WHO, Gates at one time said to the organization, “Our priorities are your priorities.”

Ferguson and Worsham should also note that Gates is in a bit of a legal bind in which he is one of seventeen defendants, also including Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch state and Dutch state media, in a case involving seven COVID-19 shot injured plaintiffs.

The judge for the Amsterdam Court of Appeal said that the court’s ruling is expected to be issued on Thursday April 9, 2026 on whether provisional evidence proceedings regarding the “covid project” against Gates and the sixteen others will be allowed to proceed. The applicants’ nominated experts are Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone.

Last June, the day after submitting documents for the initial proceedings, Plaintiff Attorney Arno van Kessel was arrested and taken away blindfolded by a team of semi-military police. So, the other attorney, Peter Stassen, represented the seven claimants on his own.

Speaking after the hearing, Dutch independent media outlet Pinch of Soot said, “If van Kessel’s arrest was meant to intimidate Stassen, it did the opposite. As if he felt he had nothing left to lose, Stassen did all but mince his words, [he took the bull by] the horns and named the defendants’ crimes for what they are: biowarfare, genocide, mass murder, deceit and assault.”

Then last February, Kessel was finally released. (Click on the English language tab)

Switching back to the state of Washington, at the thirty-five minute mark of public comments at the March 23 Bellingham City Council meeting, Be Brave Leader Natalie Chavez drilled the council with her take on this trial:

I want to give a brief update on the ongoing litigation against Bill Gates in the Netherlands, a lawsuit that was filed against him and others by COVID vaccine injured individuals. One vaccine-injured plaintiff, a girl, has since died. It’s worth noting that not one representative from a mainstream news network has attended the court hearings or reported on this huge mind-blowing, truth-revealing COVID vaccine injury related lawsuit. It really goes to show how much the mainstream news networks and social media are censored and controlled by the multi-millionaire psychopaths, Big Pharma, and Big Tech. Bill Gates et al, had nine attorneys at the court hearing this month, and only one of them spoke for about three minutes, intentionally saying very little, which was pretty much that there had been a pandemic, and the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective. The court hearing was held this month because Bill Gates et al. are fighting hard to not allow expert witnesses, including medical experts and the one man who is a former vice president at Pfizer, from testifying under oath on behalf of the COVID vaccine injured plaintiffs in a preliminary hearing before the main civil suit trial proceeds. It will be interesting to see if the judge rules in favor of the COVID vaccine injured plaintiffs or if he caves due to the fear, pressure, or corruption. And there’s a lot of fear that comes with this case. One of the experts who was listed initially had a suspicious death a couple weeks after he agreed to testify on behalf of the plaintiffs. I’m concerned for the safety of the plaintiff’s attorney. They began with two attorneys, but one has since been taken out by force, so I hope the remaining attorney has a good security team and can stay alive to see the case through. He is basically up against the vaccine cartel, Big Pharma mafia, which makes billions of dollars in profit. This is very serious. I’ve personally interacted and attended meetings with COVID truth-telling doctors and nurses, and one highly experienced doctor informed me that he has received death threats, and he is not the only one. Unfortunately, that’s what happens when the good guys speak out against the bad guys, especially when there is a lot of corruption and money involved. There are thousands of people worldwide who are hoping that the COVID vaccine-injured plaintiffs prevail in this lawsuit.

As for how well the United States’s exit will be received across the country, we can look at the latest research by Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), which took a look at state bill proposals in the 2023 and 2024 sessions, using the search term “World Health Organization.” Through 2023 and the first month of 2024, when most bills would be filed for the session, SHF found lawmakers turning to the WHO as an authority in almost 300 bills. The map and explanation below shows that the country is flooded with “States with bills that point to the WHO as experts.” Those states looking most frequently to the WHO as experts were Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/WHO_states_handout-3.pdf

SHF also noted in 2024 that more states were seeing bills or resolutions guarding against the WHO. As of February 2024, ten states had bills or resolutions on the table. This is up from five in the previous year, and one in 2022. “Also encouraging is that we are still seeing new bills or resolutions filed; it wasn’t just a flurry of pre-filed bills,” SHF had written in 2024. “This means lawmakers are opening their eyes and ears to advocates who are educating them on the global power grab. The resolutions tend to urge the White House to withdraw from the WHO; bills tend to reassert state sovereignty and say the WHO has no jurisdiction in their state.”

State sovereignty v. the WHO - STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM

But in Washington state, we have a Governor saying that the corrupted WHO is more than welcome here.

SCOTUS Ruling’s Possible Impact on Two Washington Medical Free Speech Cases

On the last day of March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Colorado-licensed counselor who challenged the state’s law banning “conversion therapy” for minors, arguing the law violates her First Amendment right to free speech. There’s high hope that the ruling will favorably affect the outcome of two pending medical free speech lawsuits filed here in Washington.

On the Washington Parents Network website, David Spring commented on the ruling’s effect on the Tingley versus Ferguson case here in Washington:

On March 31, 2026, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Conversion Therapy Law – which prohibited counselors from telling children the truth about toxic Trans Drugs was unconstitutional. This ruling should overturned Bob Ferguson’s ruling in Tingley v Ferguson – which is an identical and equally despicable law here in Washington state that has severely harmed the mental health of thousands of children during the past eight years. In addition, professional child counselors, who typically spend years taking graduate level courses on child development and brain development, have been treated very badly by the idiots currently running Olympia – and these counselors who have devoted their lives to helping children deserve an apology.

The Defender reported on Children’s Health Defense lead attorney Rick Jaffe’s analysis of resolving a court circuit case between Tingley versus Ferguson and an earlier case in Boca Raton, Florida:

In 2020, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a similar ruling in Otto v. City of Boca Raton. In that decision, the 11th Circuit issued a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of local ordinances prohibiting conversion therapy. The ruling in Otto v. City of Boca Raton conflicted with a 2022 decision in Tingley v. Ferguson, in which the 9th Circuit upheld the ability of professional boards in Washington to restrict members’ speech, arguing this is similar to the boards’ enforcement of “other restrictions on unprofessional conduct.” Tuesday’s ruling in Chiles v. Salazar resolved this “circuit split,” Jaffe wrote.

Overturning Tingley versus Ferguson could also lead to the repeal a similar law passed in 2018 under SB 5722.

David Spring on the Washington Parents Network wrote on their site about SB 5722:

Since 2018, Washington has banned counselors from speaking with gender confused children about the underlying causes of their gender confusion. As insane as it sounds, Senate Bill 5722 required licensed counselors in Washington to promote state-sponsored child abuse of giving gender confused children toxic Trans drugs – instead of providing kids with the counseling they really needed to deal with their emotional problems. This crazy law was an attack on our free speech rights under the First Amendment. It was also an attack on the scientific method as science requires the ability to consider all points of view – and not be limited to only the official dogma. Finally, this Ferguson Trans Drug Cult law was an attack on at-risk children – because it forces children to go down a deadly drug path and prevents them from having access to counseling that might help them overcome their mental health problems.

The Supreme Court’s decision could also go beyond the juvenile transgender issue to any medical free speech here in Washington as is the case of Stockton versus Brown.

Stockton v. Brown — formerly Stockton v. Ferguson — filed in 2025, alleges the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) COVID-19 “misinformation” policies violated physicians’ free speech rights.

Supreme Court Signals Strong Support for Medical Free Speech in Ruling Against Ban on Conversion Therapy • Children’s Health Defense

The suit also accused the Medical Commission of violating the public’s right to hear dissenting information about the pandemic and unconventional treatments, including ivermectin.

Plaintiffs in Stockton v. Brown include Dr. Richard Eggleston and Dr. Thomas T. Siler, who face disciplinary charges from the WMC for their “soapbox” speech; Dr. Daniel Moynihan, who alleges the WMC’s threats chilled his speech on pandemic-related topics; basketball hall-of-fame player John Stockton, who is co-host of “The Ultimate Assist Podcast,” and state-chapter members of CHD.

Stockton and CHD argue that the WMC’s actions violated their constitutional right to freely hear medical speech.

Jaffe explained how Tuesday’s ruling may impact the two cases. He told The Defender the following:

The Supreme Court just held that physician speech is fully protected even when the speech is the treatment itself. Our case, Kory v. Bonta, involves physician speech that isn’t even treatment, just information and recommendations. If strict scrutiny applies to treatment speech, our case is a fortiori decided. We expect a GVR [grant, vacate, remand] shortly. “Washington’s lawyers in Stockton have to file their response to our cert petition on Friday. They now have to explain to the Supreme Court why the lower court’s decision should stand when eight Justices just held that the constitutional framework underlying it is wrong.

Hard facts: meme-style

A worthy repeat