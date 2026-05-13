In this issue:

Duty to Disobey – early ticket sales – status of screenings

U.S Supreme Court Declines to Hear Stockton versus Brown Case

Ninth Circuit Court Refuses to Reopen COVID-19 Shot Mandate Case

New Guide for Mothers Takes On Big Pharma Vaccine Propaganda

Upcoming Events

May 15, Tipping Day to reserve your seats for Duty to Disobey. Plan ahead for June 30th screenings - pick a location below.

May 15, 4 pm Informed Life Radio with guest John Stockton , NBA hall-of-famer, Spokane resident, and co-host of The Ultimate Assist show

June 4, State Board of Health

May 22, 4 pm Informed Life Radio with guest Stuart Nunally DDS , on holistic dentistry

May 29, 4 pm Informed Life Radio with guest Charles Frohman , on the National Health Federation’s lobbying efforts

June 30, Duty to Disobey - Tickets now available; multiple WA locations

Plan Ahead for June 30 Documentary Debut: Duty to Disobey

Reserve your seats by Friday May 15!

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and they were told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Film Screenings in Washington state with tickets available now (percent sold as of publication)

Seattle – Pacific Place AMC 11 , 26% (unchanged)

Tacoma – Lakewood Mall AMC 12 - 8% (up from 4%)

Burlington – Cascade Mall AMC 14 - 18% (up from 11%)

Vancouver – Van Mall AMC 23 - 30% - (up from 16%)

Tri Cities – Kennewick AMC 12 - 0% hello?

Federal Way – Wolf Chiropractic - 24% (up from 12%)

Spokane – B&B Theatres Airway Heights 8 - 39%

As you can see, all locations need more participation. Thanks for planning early and getting your tickets now. Share the movie links with your friends and family for this important film on this difficult topic in hopes that it never happens again.

May 8 episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Episode 365 guests Roman and Bohdanna Shapoval return with a sneak peek of their online electromagnetic frequency (EMF) 101 course. The conversation includes dirty electricity, solar considerations, problematic pending policies that may accelerate wireless infrastructure expansion, and practical steps people can take to reduce and remediate exposure.

U.S Supreme Court Declines to Hear Stockton versus Brown Case ⚖️👎

As covered in The Defender last week, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear a key medical free speech case involving basketball hall-of-famer John Stockton and several doctors who complained that the Washington Medical Commission’s (WMC) COVID-19 “misinformation” policies violated their First Amendment free speech rights.

Lead counsel Rick Jaffe wrote a letter to the high court on April 6 of this year urging the justices to take up the case. He pointed to Chiles v. Salazar, a case where the Supreme Court upheld a Colorado therapist’s ability to engage in talk therapy for clients with unwanted same-sex desires or gender dysphoria. Jaffe said discipline against the doctors for speaking in public is even more applicable to First Amendment protections.

“The state has no legitimate interest in enforcing an unconstitutional program of viewpoint-based discipline against physicians for their public speech,” the lawyer in the Stockton case wrote.

The two doctors who filed the lawsuit were disciplined by the Washington state government for “unprofessional conduct” after they said vaccines were unsafe, COVID-19 tests are inaccurate and alternative treatments, like ivermectin, are effective, according to a brief filed to the high court.

“Physicians ‘who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards,’” the Washington attorney general’s office wrote.

Plaintiffs included Drs. Richard Eggleston and Thomas T. Siler, who were sanctioned by the WMC for their pandemic-related speech, Dr. Daniel Moynihan, who complained that the WMC’s threats “chilled” his speech on pandemic-related topics, and members of Children’s Health Defense, who were prevented from hearing such protected speech.

The court did not explain their decision to deny certiorari. But since the original application for review, we note that the WMC lifted the disciplinary charges it had filed against two of the doctors in the case.

Attorney Rick Jaffe, who represented the plaintiffs, called the Supreme Court’s choice not to hear the case “outrageous.” He also said the unreported part of the story is what happened the month before when the WMC withdrew its statement of charges against Eggleston and Siler, which he called a victory.

“Withdrawal of those charges was the main practical goal of the state litigation concerning these doctors and this federal case … once the Commission rescinded the charges, that was the win,” Jaffe said.

On his blog, Jaffe wrote, “The doctors being prosecuted by the state beat the state down. No sanction, no hearing, just three years of litigation with the state withdrawing their ill-conceived unconstitutional actions and then begging the Supreme Court not to get involved, saying that they learned their lesson.”

Jaffe said the Supreme Court’s decision was a setback because the court had the opportunity to issue a ruling that would have contributed to precedent protecting professional speech. “As a lawyer who is trying to shape First Amendment law, the cert denial was both surprising and bitterly disappointing,” Jaffe said.

But the Washington lawyers argued, “The court pointed to ‘strong indicators that the claim is not ripe,’ including that it ‘involves hypothetical, future prosecutions, largely against unnamed and unknown doctors’ engaged in unknown speech and subject to unknown discipline.”

Jaffe emphasized that efforts to protect medical free speech are not over. Eggleston and Siler are still pursuing a civil rights claim against WMC employees, while other medical free speech lawsuits remain pending. “We’re not done,” Jaffe said.

The history of Stockton v Ferguson (Brown), leading up to this Supreme Court denial:

In May 2024, a federal court dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the First Amendment doesn’t protect physicians’ public speech because it is part of medical conduct.

In November 2024 and again in January 2025, the Supreme Court rejected emergency requests for a stay.

In September 2025, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal but did not consider the First Amendment questions in the case. The plaintiffs appealed to the Supreme Court.

Ninth Circuit Court Refuses to Reopen COVID-19 Shot Mandate Case ⚖️👎👎

In more legal news, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Ninth Circuit refused to reopen a religious bias lawsuit where a Washington hospital denied employees’ requests to avoid a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, finding that the medical center demonstrated that exemptions would have been too burdensome to the hospital, with the precedent of a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

As reported in Law360 (registration required), a three-judge panel in a published opinion affirmed summary judgment in favor of Legacy Health and Northwest Acute Care Specialists, an emergency medicine group partnered with Legacy that employed one of the nine workers involved in the suit.

According to the opinion, Legacy showed that allowing the employees to remain unvaccinated would’ve risked staffing shortages and increased COVID-19 transmission to colleagues and patients, which is enough to demonstrate an “undue burden” under the Supreme Court’s 2023 Groff v. DeJoy decision. In that ruling, the justices clarified that, to beat bias claims, employers need to show that a religious accommodation caused them “substantial,” rather than minimal, harm.

The Human Resources Director Magazine gleefully covered this result as well.

The underlying flaw in the opinion is that the FDA briefing documents from a December 2020 ACIP meeting clearly show, “There is no evidence that the vaccines prevent transmission of COVID-19 from person-to-person.”

“It is true, as employees point out, that Legacy did not assert that vaccine exemptions would cause prohibitive financial hardship,” U.S. Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown wrote for the panel. “But while that type of hardship may be sufficient, it is not necessary. ‘Health and safety costs’ matter, too.”

The judge also cited Petersen v. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, a decision last September 2 in which a Ninth Circuit panel “crystallized several aspects of the Groff test,” according to Wednesday’s opinion. For example, the “substantial additional costs” don’t need to be monetary, and the costs don’t need to be borne before the employer makes its argument — a “risk of undue hardship” is enough, the appeals panel said.

Additionally, the panel in Petersen said one employer shouldn’t be judged by what another did because undue hardship is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“It is not enough to point, as employees do, to other hospitals that granted religious exemptions from vaccination,” Judge McKeown wrote. “Those hospitals are ‘not before us,’ and the evidence related to Legacy’s ‘particular business’ amply justified its hardship determination.”

Legacy Health is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and it operates six medical centers across Oregon and Washington, according to its website.

The nine employees filed lawsuits alleging religious discrimination under Title VII and Washington state law between December 2022 and June 2023, and the district court consolidated the cases in July 2023. The employees held various roles at Legacy’s Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, including physician assistant, respiratory therapist, nurse and technician, but each of them had close contact with either patients or colleagues, according to Wednesday’s opinion.

Legacy announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in early August 2021 amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, requiring anyone who worked at its hospitals to be vaccinated or obtain an exemption by the end of September. Each of the nine employees sought religious accommodations, but Legacy denied the requests and placed the workers on administrative leave, warning that termination would follow unless they got the vaccine.

According to Wednesday’s opinion, one of the nine employees received the vaccine and returned to work, and the others were terminated.

Adam Belzberg, who is representing Legacy Health, said in a statement to Law360 that the healthcare system “is very pleased with the Ninth Circuit’s clarification of the undue hardship standard.”

“Certainly, in the healthcare context, undue hardship will never be exclusively monetary,” Belzberg said. “In addition to financial burdens, there must be consideration for realistic concerns for the health and safety of staff, patients, and the public.”

Senior U.S. Circuit Judges M. Margaret McKeown and Richard A. Paez and U.S. Circuit Judge Roopali H. Desai sat on the panel for the Ninth Circuit.

New Guide for Mothers To Navigate Typical Vaccine Propaganda

Last Friday, Stand for Health Freedom announced a guide for moms looking for clear answers about vaccines but who lack the time to read hundreds of pages.

The Mother’s Guide to the Vaccine Decision is a visual, easy-to-use guide that takes complex information and breaks it down into simple, side-by-side pages. Each illness and each vaccine is explained clearly, so mothers can quickly understand what matters most.

The book is intended to build a mother’s confidence, providing targeted information for when a pediatrician is staring them down in the examining room and urging them with many scripted, coercive statements.

With the way the Washington Department of Health (DOH) has been indoctrinating doctors to convince patients to get vaccinated, moms are going to need a lot of help to make fully informed, clear-minded decisions.

A recent doctor indoctrination was on full display February 23 with a webinar by the DOH titled, Washington Vaccine Recommendations and Talking with Families About Recent Changes.

Washington Vaccine Recommendations and Talking with Families about Federal Changes.

For naturopathic physicians, nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacists, the incentive for attending this webinar was a free continuing education credit.

Near the end of his presentation, John Dunn prepared his students for questions they would most likely be asked.

Why is Washington no longer following CDC guidance?

Isn’t there new research that shows that our previous vaccine recommendations weren’t safe or effective?

If we aren’t following CDC, where is the science that we’re using coming from?

Doesn’t this mean we’re different than everyone else now? What about other States and medical organizations?

Dunn then focused on what to emphasize with patients. The gist of this is portrayed in the following two slides:

Webinar presentation claims without evidence that the DoH has always followed evidence based science but what is evidence based science and does it deserve a trademark symbol?

Webinar presentation calls the CDC an organization that no longer follows a transparent evidence-based process when making recommendations…however, other organizations are coming to the rescue to ensure that parents feel good about the 90 plus shots they want to still recommend for your children. (last phrase is Editor’s sarcasm).

To further help healthcare professionals get their stories straight, last November the DOH came up with a Vaccine Confidence Resource Library. Notice that they used the word “confidence,” a term that vaccine manufacturers obviously are pleased to hear as they ring up the register. If the DOH were acting more objectively, or were simply presenting the science, they could have used a more neutral term, such as “information.” They could even go with the “Vaccine Informed Choice Resource Library.”

The web page indoctrinates healthcare workers with the following:

You have a critical role in helping parents choose vaccination. Addressing questions about vaccines helps parents feel confident in choosing to immunize. Many resources are available for health care professionals to strengthen communication skills, and to use, watch, or print during conversations with parents and families. Parents view their child’s health care team as their most trusted source of vaccine information, including those who are hesitant or who consider delays. Doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and office staff all play a key role in establishing and maintaining a practice-wide commitment to clear vaccine communication and strong vaccine rates.

One of the links under the heading about conversations with parents even provides doctors with a script in Questions Parents May Ask about Vaccines.

Their first question reads:

Parents may ask: Can it harm my child to get several vaccines at one time? Does my child need all of the recommended vaccines right now? Won’t it hurt to get that many shots? Can we wait and get some later? To respond, you can: Share that no evidence suggests that receiving several vaccines at one time will damage or overwhelm a healthy child’s immune system.

Explain what antigens are (parts of germs) and emphasize the small amount of antigens in vaccines compared to the antigens babies encounter every day in their environment.

Mention that many recommended childhood vaccines are available in combination vaccines so children get fewer shots.

Remind parents that they must start each vaccine series on time to protect their child as soon as possible and their child must complete each multi-dose series for the best protection. There are no data to support that spacing out vaccines offers safe or effective protection from these diseases. Example “Research shows that it’s safe to get all recommended vaccines today. And luckily, some are available in combination vaccines, so there are less shots to get. Any time you delay a vaccine, you leave your baby vulnerable to disease, so it’s really best to stay on schedule.”

Here’s the next question:

Parents may ask: Are these diseases that dangerous? Is it likely that my baby will catch this disease? Will ingredients in vaccines hurt my baby more than possibly getting the disease could? To respond, you can: Share your knowledge of how these serious diseases still exist. Explain that outbreaks still occur in the U.S. Global measles activity is increasing. U.S. measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) coverage among kindergarteners is below the 95 percent coverage target—much lower in some communities—and is decreasing. Reported whooping cough rates have increased in the United States since the early 1990s. As of June 2024, more than double the cases of whooping cough were reported as of this date in 2023. Whooping cough is returning to its more typical pre-pandemic cyclic patterns of more than 10,000 cases a year. Teach parents that diseases eliminated in the U.S. can infect unvaccinated babies if travelers bring the diseases from other countries.

Remind parents that many vaccine-preventable diseases can be especially dangerous for young children and there is no way to tell in advance if their child will get a severe or mild case. Without vaccines, their child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough. Example “I know you didn’t get all these vaccines when you were a baby. Neither did I. However, we were both at risk of serious diseases like pneumococcal meningitis, which can lead to deafness or brain damage, and RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the US. We’re able to protect your baby from many more serious diseases than ever before with vaccines.”

Notice that the above answer did not address the specifics of the ingredients in the vaccines.

The next two questions delve into side effects.

Parents may ask: Will my child be okay if she has a side effect? I know someone whose baby had a serious reaction – will my baby too? To respond, you can: Remind parents that most side effects are mild and go away within a few days.

Encourage parents to watch for possible side effects (fussiness, low-grade fever, soreness where the shot was given) and provide information on how they should treat them and how to contact you if they observe something they are concerned about.

Share your own experience, or lack thereof, seeing a serious side effect from a vaccine. Explain that serious side effects are very rare.

Reassure parents that you and your staff are prepared to deal with rare serious vaccine reactions.

Remind parents that the disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the risks of possible side effects. Example “Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, and deciding not to immunize your child could put him at risk. Let’s look at the Vaccine Information Statements together and talk about how rare serious vaccine side effects are.”

And a fourth question to coach providers, noting that this also suggests there is no data or evidence of harms. None?!

Parents may ask: Do vaccines cause long-term side effects? Will getting a vaccine permanently hurt my child’s health? To respond, you can: Share that vaccines are not linked to increases in health problems such as autism, asthma, or auto-immune diseases.

Remind parents that there is no evidence to suggest vaccines threaten a long, healthy life. But we do know lack of vaccination threatens a long and healthy life. Example “We have decades of experience with vaccines and no reason to believe that vaccines cause long-term harm. I understand your concern, but I truly believe that the risk of diseases is greater than any risks posed by vaccines. Vaccines will get your baby off to a great start for a long, healthy life.”

A Mother’s Guide to the Vaccine Decision will help a parent know what to look for in the above examples that their doctor may follow.

Washington mothers should also ask doctors whether they are registered with the DOH’s Power of Providers (POP) initiative.

The POP began as an initiative on July 16, 2021 in response to waning demand for the COVID-19 shots in Washington. [ICWA Weekly News]

“We are calling on all licensed healthcare professionals to talk to their patients about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one person at a time. One conversation at a time. One vaccination at a time. It’s opportunities we should not miss at the diabetes check, at the blood pressure check, at the knee repair,” said Greg Engler of the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of healthcare Power of Providers quickly grew to 71,000 across our state.

In turn, the DOH went on to state, “POP efforts have contributed to our state having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. With more work to do, we look forward to having you join our initiative!”

The DOH further went on to tout the success of the POP initiative for raising the COVID-19 shot uptake in the state:

Thanks to your partnership, Washington had one of the most effective state responses in increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates to save lives during the pandemic (The Commonwealth Fund, U.S. News, Politico, Council on Foreign Relations ). POP will continue this work and broaden in scope to support other public health priorities impacting communities. Our experience building engagement between public health and health care demonstrates we are more effective when we work together.

The essence of the POP initiative was for healthcare providers to be aware of strategies to get their “most reluctant” patients to take the COVID-19 shots. At the time of the initiative, the DOH said, “Providers have power to fight COVID-19 with support from DOH resources that educate patients and clients on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Another excellent resource for countering claims by pediatricians in the examining room – especially considering the onslaught of the vaccine ‘sales’ efforts covered above - is to refer to Forbidden Facts by Gavin de Becker. This consulting firm director has gathered some of the many questions that parents should ask, but that healthcare providers likely will find very difficult to address

Chapter nineteen, titled, “Ask Your Doctor,” arms mothers with the following questions and suggestions to take into the examining room.

Can any vaccines cause autism in any children? If the doctor assures you that the notion has been debunked, you might ask how it was debunked and by whom? (You know the answer from Chapters One and Two.)

What do you believe causes autism?

Why do you think that?

Is it true that thimerosal (ethylmercury) has been removed from all childhood vaccines?

Are there any vaccines still given to children that contain thimerosal?

Which vaccine products (by brand name) contain thimerosal, in case I want to avoid those?

Have you read the package inserts for the vaccines you administer?

Do these package inserts acknowledge any neurological injuries as possible adverse events from their vaccines?

I’ve always wanted to read the package inserts; may I see them or have copies?

Which of these ingredients are contained in vaccines given to children? (Put an X through any that are not vaccine ingredients.) Gelatin from boiled pig skin Chicken embryo protein Blood from the hearts of cow fetuses Human fetus DNA fragments Albumin from human blood plasma Oil extracted from shark livers Insect cell proteins Proteins from caterpillar ovaries Monkey kidney DNA particles Formaldehyde Polysorbate 80 Potassium chloride Phenol Borax/ sodium borate Monosodium glutamate (MSG) Aluminum salts Thimerosal/ ethylmercury Triton X-100



Not all vaccines have all the above ingredients, but each vaccine will have at least one, and then you can ask how much is in each dose, as well as: what tests were performed to determine the safe injected dosage for children?

Mr. de Becker goes on to list questions to ask providers:

If a child is injured by a vaccine, can the family sue the vaccine manufacturer?

If a child is injured by a vaccine, what government agency compensates the family?

Has the US Government ever compensated any family for autism caused by a vaccine?

Has the US Government ever compensated any family for any neurological injuries

or brain damage caused by a vaccine?

Have you personally ever seen any adverse reactions to any childhood vaccines?

Can the BCG vaccine be beneficial to health beyond protection from tuberculosis?

What is the main adverse effect associated with human exposure to mercury?

At the very least, we hope this ICWA article has reminded you that there are many - possibly infinite - considerations before taking a shot.

And now, som satire to sooth the anxiety you might be experiencing from reading the above dire articles: