ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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Annette Huenke's avatar
Annette Huenke
2d

Thanks, as always, Gerald and ICWA for these important and well-written posts.

This 12-year old video of a lecture by Australian obstetrician, Dr. Dierdre Little, is the most valuable, succinct exposé on the HPV vaccine there is (imo). A must-watch for anyone considering the jab for themselves or their children. 48 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoWUSuGCo-I&list=PLCnR8bFdsXw8asQm6DLIKgCgovYslN6Cq

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Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
1d

I loved the interview with John Stockton. What a great man. I also appreciate how you link to previous actions by politicians and other so-called authorities. The senseless deaths from HPV shots are just grievous.

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