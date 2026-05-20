In this abrev. issue: Duty to Disobey screen confirmations - tipping deadline extension; how Washington ranks sixteenth for highest uptake of HPV Shots and two books to stay informed on the topic.

Last week’s Episode of Informed Life Radio May 15 – notes and links

Episode 366: NBA hall-of-famer and co-host of The Ultimate Assist, John Stockton talks about his part in the health freedom movement, interviewing leading doctors, scientists and personalities like Del Bigtree. John recalls some of the most important moments that he and Ken Reuttgers have experienced on their show, and what he’s learned from interviewing so many amazing guests. We also talk a little basketball.

Listen to the replay on Spotify (YES, it’s on Spotify too).

As an Amazon Associate, ICWA earns commissions from qualifying purchases at no extra cost to you.

This week’s episode 367 on May 22: Biologic Dentristy and Whole Body Health with Stuart Nunnally, DDS. Watch On CHD.TV.

Duty to Disobey Secures Short Extension to Tip

Due to the overwhelming early support for Duty to Disobey, Children’s Health Defense has been able to secure a short extension through May 28 to tip screenings in major theaters across the country. Here in Washington, the screenings in Seattle, Spokane, Federal Way and Vancouver have been confirmed. THANK YOU! Word needs to spread for the other screenings in Burlington, Lakewood and Kennewick.

This film has faced pushback simply because it tells the truth about what happened to so many in the military during COVID-19.

There are people who hope this documentary never makes it to theaters. People who hoped these stories would stay buried. People who hoped the civilian community would never see what happened to service members who questioned the coercive orders, those who spoke up, and those who were braver still and refused to comply.

But this story matters too much to disappear.

Duty to Disobey is more than a documentary. It’s a record of what happened when duty, conscience, and constitutional rights collided inside the United States military.

Please plan ahead and help all venues reach the required ticket threshold before May 28.

Film Screenings in Washington state (percent sold)

Seattle – Pacific Place AMC 11, (46%; Confirmed thru donations, DVD sales)

Tacoma – Lakewood Mall AMC 12 - 12% (up from 8%)

Burlington – Cascade Mall AMC 14 - 34% (up from 18%)

Vancouver – Van Mall AMC 23 - 42% - ( Confirmed thru donations, DVD sales)

Tri Cities – Kennewick AMC 12 - 8%

Federal Way – Wolf Chiropractic - 24% ( Confirmed in private venue)

Spokane – B&B Theatres Airway Heights (52%; Confirmed)

As you can see, all locations have more seats available. Thanks to those who planned early. Share the movie links with your friends and family for this important film on this difficult topic in hopes that it changes policy.

Washington Ranks Sixteenth for Highest Odds Uptake Ranking of HPV Shots

Last week, MedPage Today published a story titled, “HPV Vaccination Rates Vary Widely from State to State.”(Registration on the MedPage Today site may be required)

The Human papillomavirus (HPV) shot, available from Merck as Gardasil-9 (9vHPV), has substantially varying uptake rates across and within United States regions. This is according to estimates in a retrospective, cross-sectional analysis that they say will help target interventions to certain regions or states.

The article summarizes some comparisons: “…adolescents ages thirteen through seventeen years across the country against Alabama — where the 21 percent without at least one dose of the HPV vaccine approximates the national goal — several Northeast states did significantly better, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Several Southern states significantly lagged Alabama in likelihood of HPV vaccination, including Mississippi, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and West Virginia” reported Chinenye Lynette Ejezie, Ph.D., of Towson University in Maryland, and colleagues in a JAMA Pediatrics research letter.

The MedPage article was based on a JAMA Pediatrics research letter titled “State-Level Differences in Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Uptake Among 13- to 17-Year-Old Adolescents.”

This JAMA retrospective, secondary, cross-sectional analysis used clinician-verified data from the National Immunization Survey–Teen (NIS-Teen), a survey that collects vaccination data from adolescents aged thirteen through seventeen years in the US states and territories. HPV vaccine uptake was defined as receipt of at least one dose of the HPV vaccine. This was measured using a single question asking parents and caregivers whether their adolescent had ever received the HPV vaccine.

The 2023 NIS-Teen data collected by the CDC was used to estimate the prevalence and odds in HPV vaccine uptake. Alabama was the default reference category to examine the probability of HPV vaccine uptake across states.

In the West, Nevada exhibited lower odds of uptake compared with Alabama, while most other Western states did not differ significantly from the reference.

Figure and Table: Of the thirteen states listed for the West, Washington ranked fourth at 1.11 for the highest odds of uptake of the HPV shots, behind Hawaii at 1.54, Oregon at 1.31, and New Mexico at 1.21.

On a national level, Washington ranked sixteenth for the highest odds of uptake of the HPV shots, a ranking that most likely would fill Representative Dr. Kim Schrier from Washington’s eighth congressional district with pleasure. At a January 24, 2024 congressional briefing, Schrier began her six-minute presentation on the need for passing H.R. 3633, which would have created a taxpayer-funded marketing campaign for HPV vaccination and testing to the tune of $5 million annually for the next four years, as we covered in this Weekly News from February 14, 2024.

Janet Siddiqui, MD, of Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Odenton, Maryland, told MedPage Today that multiple factors drive vaccination-rate disparities between states. States with more rural areas may face greater access challenges, while some states and communities may lack adequate funding to raise vaccine awareness or support programs, such as school vaccination clinics. Others, such as Rhode Island, may have HPV vaccination requirements for school attendance.

“The pediatricians or the family physicians are the ones that you know families trust and go to for advice,” she said. She further noted that clinicians need to ensure their staff understands the importance of HPV vaccination. “If it’s not a school-mandated vaccine, staff will say, ‘Oh, it’s optional,’ ” Siddiqui explained. “But it’s not optional—it’s an anti-cancer vaccine, and it’s safe and effective.”

But are the HPV shots in reality “safe and effective”? Or is Dr. Siddiqui just regurgitating an excerpt from The Merck Manual of Diagnosis and Therapy, which is referred to as “the world’s bestselling medical textbook.”

According to Follow the Science by Sharyl Atkisson, Merck advertises its manuals (there are several editions) as “the best first place to go for medical information” and writes they are “one of the world’s most widely used medical information resources…committed to making the best current medical information accessible to healthcare professionals and patients on every continent.”

In Follow the Science, Atkisson asks the following about the Merck manual’s claims concerning their HPV jabs:

Do Merck manuals mention that the company’s own HPV cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil, has been the center of major controversies about its safety and effectiveness? Does it disclose that injured patients have filed many lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused illnesses from ovarian failure to cancer? That the scientist who codeveloped Gardasil later spoke out in an unprecedented way, saying that the Merck Gardasil vaccine may have more risks than benefits?

She then answers the very questions she posed:

No. Instead, Merck’s Manual makes an audacious claim under “Side Effects of HPV Vaccine.” It states flatly and falsely, “No serious side effects have been reported.” It’s unknown how that claim could possibly square with Gardasil’s FDA-approved label, also written by Merck, which states: “the following postmarketing adverse experiences have been spontaneously reported for GARDASIL: Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy. Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus. Gastrointestinal disorders: Pancreatitis. General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, malaise. Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, bronchospasm. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia. Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, transverse transverse myelitis. Infections and infestations: Cellulitis. Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.”

Blood clots, paralysis, seizures, brain damage, and death—yet the Merck Manual online tells med students, doctors, and consumers, “No serious side effects have been reported”? And how about this little beauty included on the information label for Gardasil 9: Gardasil isn’t recommended for pregnant women but 62 test subjects got pregnant 30 days before or 30 days after vaccination, and 18 of the pregnancies did not end with a live birth. There was an astounding 27.4 percent miscarriage rate, which is more than double that of women given a different version of the shot.

So, as for trusting the Merck manual’s claims concerning the HPV shot, as Dr. Siddiqui might have easily done, Attkisson writes this:

An unbiased textbook would include a fair recitation of these cons as well as the pros, and urge doctors to monitor their patients for possible side effects. Instead, Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors that serious side effects simply do not exist.

Atkisson did not mention that the Merck manuals or FDA-approved labels make no mention of death as a side effect, but 648 deaths following the HPV shots have been reported to VAERS.

Two of those deaths have occurred here in Washington. They are as follows.

VAERS ID: 380740. A 13-year-old female took the Gardasil shot on August 25, 2009. The onset of symptoms began on October 1, 2009, leading to her death on October 17, 2009. The VAERS write-up reads as follows:

Patient received the HPV as well as the flu nasal spray on Aug 25th. I first declined getting her the vaccination but her doctor ensured me that it was safe. I had declined the same vaccination a year earlier at the downtown public health center. Patient was getting ready for school and was standing by her closet, and all of a sudden she fell, she lost total control of her legs. She went to school and could not engage in any of the activities because of the numbness in her legs and the swelling of her foot. She also, started to get a really bad headache. Days later, she woke up out of her sleep, complaining of a severe headache, which usually she gets if she has a seizure, but she hadn’t had a seizure this night. She continued to say she had no feeling in her foot and tingling feeling in her leg. After I examined her foot, I noticed it was swollen. The next morning, I called her doctor’s office and made her doctors appointment for October 23. During the month of October, she had irregular periods. My daughter never made it to October 23rd, which as also her birthday. She passed on October 17, I found her cold unresponsive in her room at 7a.m., which I went in to wake her up to take her morning pills.

VAERS ID: 691319. An 11-year-old female took an unknown brand name for HPV on December 8, 2015. The following table shows the shots she had been receiving.

Her onset began on March 28, 2016. She died on April 8, 2017. The VAERS write-up reads as follows:

First Grand Mal Tonic-Clonic Seizure (3/28/2016). Second Grand Mal Tonic-Clonic Seizure 1/20/2017. Third/Fourth Grand Mal Tonic-Clonic Seizure 3/10/2017. Fifth/Final Grand Mal Tonic-Clonic Seizure leading to death: 4/8/2017.

The above two write-ups alone should open the question on whether the HPV manufacturers should be on trial for more than just fraud and malfeasance. Parents can decide this for themselves after they read The HPV Vaccine On Trial: Seeking Justice For A Generation Betrayed by CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland.

And now for some memes that may make you chuckle. Or, with our apologies, make you a little more upset at what has been foisted on us.

And don’t forget to buy your Duty to Disobey tickets