In this issue:

May is Armed Forces Month - Tip Duty to Disobey Screenings by Thursday May 28

Board of Health Meeting June 4 – Fluoride Petition and how much information to share about diseased lab monkeys in the state

Seattle Glyphosate Symposium Results in Urgent Call for Regulation

Last week’s episode of Informed Life Radio May 22 – notes and links

Episode 367 guest Stuart Nunnally, DDS, discussed biological dentistry and hidden issues that may burden the body. Topics include root canals, cavitations, toxic dental materials, and the clinical protocols available to support safer outcomes.

Listen to the recording on Spotify, X, Rumble, YouTube – ILR is mainstream ya’ll

This week on Informed Life Radio (Friday May 29): Cell towers, local control, and health freedom

Guest Charles Frohman, lobbyist for the National Health Federation, joins us to discuss wireless radiation policy, cell-tower siting, and the efforts to preserve local control. He explains how proposed telecom policies affect the health and safety of property owners, families, schools, and communities--and why it’s imperative that citizens take action.

Duty to Disobey Secures Short Extension to Tip

Due to the overwhelming early support for Duty to Disobey, Children’s Health Defense has been able to secure a short extension through Thursday May 28 to tip screenings in major theaters across the country. Here in Washington, 5 of the 7 potential screenings are now confirmed: Seattle, Spokane, Federal Way, Burlington and Vancouver. THANK YOU! Word needs to spread for the other screenings in Lakewood and Kennewick.

May is Armed Services Month. Duty to Disobey acknowledges the U.S. military members who were involuntarily discharged during the unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate debacle. There were over 8,000 involuntary military discharges and over 90,000 coerced discharges due to the vaccine mandate; please let that sink in for a moment. The Memorial Day message from CHD stated “Despite promises of reinstatement and backpay, many service members are still fighting for restored rank, benefits, retirement, and honorable discharge status.”

There are people who hope this documentary never makes it to theaters. People who hoped these stories would stay buried. People who hoped the civilian community would never see what happened to service members who questioned the coercive orders, those who spoke up, and those who were braver still and refused to comply.

But this story matters too much to be swept under the rug.

Duty to Disobey is more than a documentary. It’s a record of what happened when duty, conscience, and constitutional rights collided inside the United States military.

Please plan ahead and help all venues reach the required ticket threshold before Thursday May 28.

Film Screenings in Washington state (percent sold)

Seattle – Pacific Place AMC 11, (46%; Confirmed thru donations, DVD sales)

Tacoma – Lakewood Mall AMC 12 - 20% (up from 12%)

Burlington – Cascade Mall AMC 14 - 46% ( Confirmed thru donations, DVD sales)

Vancouver – Van Mall AMC 23 - 45% - ( Confirmed thru donations, DVD sales)

Tri Cities – Kennewick AMC 12 - 10%

Federal Way – Wolf Chiropractic - 40% ( Confirmed at private venue)

Spokane – B&B Theatres Airway Heights (58%; Confirmed)

Each location has more seats available. Thanks to those who planned early. Share the movie links with your friends and family for this important film on this difficult topic in hopes that it changes policy.

Board of Health to Meet June 4 in Spokane

The Thursday, June 4 Washington Board of Health (BOH) meeting will mark the first time the members will be meeting in Spokane since April 10, 2024. June 4, 2026 Draft Agenda.

That may be a relatively long time ago, but it still doesn’t erase the memory of perhaps the biggest blunder to take place by a board member when Scott Lindquist, representing the Department of Health (DOH), called the COVID-19 shots, “The most extensively studied vaccine in the history of the United States.”

He said this even though Pfizer and Moderna tracked adverse reactions for no more than six months post second dose. And once Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was granted, they “unblinded” their studies, allowing the placebo recipients to get the shots, making any placebo comparisons impossible.

Furthermore, Senator Ron Johnson’s latest investigation has revealed that in 2021, the CDC ignored a senior scientist who warned of COVID-19 shot safety signals. A new website Vaccine Safety Signals lays out the information revealed in this latest investigation beginning with the following key points:

Since it’s unlikely that members of the WA Board of Health will read this kind of information, this report would provide great material if you’d like to provide public comment scheduled on Thursday June 4 from 9:25 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Wednesday, June 3, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or make a public comment remotely, one should register for the meeting by way of the following zoom link:

Meeting Information | SBOH

For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Monday, June 1, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

Late in the agenda at 4:05 p.m. is item 13, where the BOH will consider Petition #35 submitted by retired dentist Bill Osmunson concerning fluoridated water. The one he submitted last Friday concerns infants.

He writes, “The petition asks the Board to adopt a single, narrow, and immediately actionable rule requiring the Washington State Department of Health to publish and maintain a public advisory recommending that parents of infants under twelve months of age use low-fluoride or filtered water when preparing infant formula.”

Bill further mentions that this petition for infants is deliberately limited in scope:

It does not ask the Board to change the fluoride level in WAC 246-290-460. It asks the Board to do one specific thing: ensure that Washington parents receive the same consumer information that most authoritative agencies have already provided— that infants consuming formula mixed with water containing 0.1 mg/L or more of fluoride, from any source, may receive more fluoride than is appropriate for their age and weight. Most samples of mother’s milk contain no detectible fluoride, the physiologic norm. The Board is on strong scientific grounds to recommend< 0.004 mg/L (ppm) of fluoride in water for making infant formula, the statistical mean of detectible fluoride in mother’s milk. However, in practical terms, water with less than 0.1 ppm is readily available in bottled water and some natural waters.

At 2:30 PM, agenda item 10 also promises to be interesting regarding Reporting the Presence of Notifiable Conditions Detected in Laboratory Primates.

This brings to mind many questions:

About which lab monkey diseases should the DOH be notified?

Should the public also be notified?

Are the same notifiable conditions for humans applied to primates?

Where in Washington state are primates being used for infectious disease studies?

Shouldn’t the public know where the labs are – whether government or commercial labs?

The BOH meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 South Post Street, in Spokane.

At least tune in to TVW or register for the meeting zoom to see how it goes.

Seattle Glyphosate Symposium Results in Urgent Call for Regulation

Considering how much time and effort the University of Washington expends to encourage chemical injections into our bodies, it was a pleasant surprise late last March when the same university hosted a symposium that issued a statement for urgent action to more tightly regulate the use of glyphosate. (Also reported on by The New Lede)

Dr. Lianne Sheppard, a professor in the UW Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences (DEOHS), was the lead organizer for the event.

“With the upcoming glyphosate reregistration review, EPA needs to recognize and address the adverse public health impact of this ubiquitous toxic exposure,” said Sheppard. “We need to reduce population exposures to glyphosate and empower individuals to understand and reduce their own exposure to this and other pesticides.” Sheppard was also a member of the EPA panel that reviewed the agency’s glyphosate human health risk assessment in 2016.

The following four UW affiliates also signed the Seattle Glyphosate Symposium statement.

Grant Hopkins

University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Catherine Hong

University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Dr. Michael W. Schwartz, MD

Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Anne Riederer, PhD

University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Two other Washington doctors also signed the statement:

Dr. Dianne Glover, MD

Providence/Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

Nathan Donley, PhD

Center for Biological Diversity, Olympia, Washington

The work at the Seattle symposium came a little more than a decade after the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) conducted an extensive review of scientific literature on Glyphosate prior to 2015, determining that the chemical was “probably” carcinogenic to humans.

The symposium went beyond Glyphosate by pointing to all pesticides, as reflected at the end of the group’s statement:

Ultimately, pesticide use must be reduced overall, and eliminated to the extent possible. This is consistent with the United Nations Global Biodiversity Framework global target to reduce pesticide risks by 50% by 2030 relative to 2010–2020 and replace pesticides with safer, more sustainable pest control systems that rely more on prevention than treatment. This is imperative for the health of humans, ecosystems and future generations.

The Consumer Shield web site for glyphosate shows that Washington is in the middle of the pack across the country concerning the amount of Glyphosate spraying.

Within our state of Washington, Walla Walla County sprays the most glyphosate at 414.45 pounds per square mile.

Toxic herbicides: Map showing how high use is by state (NBC News)

Whitman County is the second highest at 375.73 pounds per square mile, and Garfield County is the third highest at 253.4 pounds per square mile.

Oddly, all three counties are below the state average of 14.9 percent for taking the COVID-19 shots per the DOH Respiratory Immunization Data dashboard. Whitman County is at 13.1 percent, Walla Walla County is at 10.4 percent, and Garfield County is at 5.7 percent.

As for the crops that get sprayed the most by Glyphosate here in Washington, a 2020 report from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), titled “Glyphosate: Ecological fate and effects and Human Health Summary” shows that apples and corn get by far the most amount of glyphosate, as reflected in the table below.

But the dangers of Glyphosate in Washington extend well beyond the food we eat. Glyphosate even gets sprayed in public areas, as reflected by a report from the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services titled, “Glyphosate Usage by State Agencies December 2019.”

DES developed a web-based survey instrument in consultation with regulatory and natural resource agencies. The survey was distributed to facility managers and other contacts in November 2019. Reminder emails were sent to non-responsive agencies in November and December, and the extended survey period closed on December 24th, 2019. Responses were received from fifty-one of ninety-one surveyed agencies.

Eleven agencies reported using at least some glyphosate-containing products during a two-year period. Table 1 summarizes total reported usage by agency. Notice that the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation by far lead the way for spraying Glyphosate around us.

Your Newsletter Just Desserts