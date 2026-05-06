In this issue:

May 15 is Tipping Deadline to Ensure Duty to Disobey plays on June 30 near you

Radio Show Notes, Upcoming shows with The Shapavol Power Couple on EMRs May 8; 🏀John Stockton 🏀 May 15

Two Deaths So Far This Year in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

UW Doctorate Testifies at Senate Subcommittee Investigation Hearing

Upcoming Events:

May 9, CAPR Invites you to the Annual CAPR Banquet! Featuring Brandi Kruse as Keynote Speaker, Doubletree Suites, Tukwila.

May 15, Tipping Day to reserve your seats for Duty to Disobey. Plan ahead for June 30th screenings - pick your closest location below.

June 30, Duty to Disobey - Tickets now available; multiple WA locations

Plan Ahead for June 30 Documentary Debut: Duty to Disobey

Reserve your seats by May 15!

They were trained to follow orders but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and they were told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price. Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Film Screenings in Washington state with tickets available now (percent sold as of publication)

Seattle – Pacific Place AMC 11 , 26% Sold

Tacoma – Lakewood Mall AMC 12 - 4%

Burlington – Cascade Mall AMC 14 - 11%

Vancouver – Van Mall AMC 23 - 16%

Tri Cities – Kennewick AMC 12 - 0%

Federal Way – Wolf Chiropractic - 12%

Spokane – B&B Theatres Airway Heights 8 - 0%

As you can see, all locations need more participation. Thanks for planning early and getting your tickets now. Share the movie links with your friends and family for this important film on this difficult topic in hopes that it never happens again.

Episode 364 of Informed Life Radio on May 1 – notes and links

Guest Richard Gage on the parallels between 9/11 and Covid, Part 3 of 3

In this final episode of our mini-series, architect Richard Gage reveals more disturbing similarities between 9/11 and Covid – conflicts of interest, draconian policies, predictive programming examples, revelation of the method – and solutions the average person can apply to future government narratives.

Watch/Listen via the ICWA X page. Don’t forget to like, comment and repost (retweet).

Upcoming Informed Life Radio Shows

May 8 Roman and Bohdanna Shapavo l - Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) 101

May 15 John Stockton - co-host of The Ultimate Assist show and NBA Hall of Famer from Spokane

Two Deaths So Far This Year in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

Two deaths have occurred so far this year in Washington following the COVID-19 shots. Both deaths occurred last February, raising the total number of deaths following the COVID-19 jabs in our state to 242.

Oddly enough, both of these post-jab deaths will have Covid-19 infection as the cause on the death certificates. They are detailed below.

VAERS ID: 2889421. This 78-year-old male died last February 3 of COVID-19 after a third dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. Submitted write-up: Hospitalized on 1/28/2026 related to oxygen saturation of 88% and wheezing. COVID-19 infection - initial symptoms on 1/19/2026 - oxygen saturation 85%, increased weakness, wheezing. Treated with Paxlovid prior to hospitalization.

VAERS ID: 2889823. This 53-year-old female died last February 15 after a fourth dose of the Moderna COVID-19 shot. Submitted write-up: Positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen test result on 1/26/2026. Hospitalized on 1/27/2026.

There have now been sixty-six deaths reported from a COVID-19 infection after vaccination in Washington.

A more detailed look at the previous sixty-four deaths can be found in the July 30, 2025, edition of ICWA Weekly News.

A probable mechanism to look at for the cause of this negative efficacy is antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

In his book COVID-19 and the Global Predators, Dr. Peter Breggin delves into this issue with the COVID-19 jabs, starting with the following observation:

Then, in September 2020, in the midst of the Operation Warp Speed, a major review warned that the vaccines “being expedited through preclinical and clinical development” could “exacerbate COVID-19 through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).”

He then explains ADE:

Antibody-dependent enhancement is a euphemism for when vaccines make the disease worse. In case you doubt that those in authority know about this risk of antibody-dependent enhancement, here is a statement from NIH that was on the internet in response to a search of the term on June 8, 2021:

Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines Antibody-based drugs and vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are being expedited through preclinical and clinical development. Data from the study of SARS-CoV and other respiratory viruses suggest that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could exacerbate COVID-19 through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

On October 10, 2021, Zuno et al published in PubMed the following ADE issue with the COVID-19 shot:

The occurrence of ADE may represent one of the greatest challenges for scientists working on the development of a safe vaccine against COVID-19.

UW Doctorate Testifies at Senate Subcommittee Investigation Hearing

Karl Jablonowski received his doctorate in biomedical and health informatics from the University of Washington in 2019. His Thesis/Dissertation was titled, “Data Mining the Electronic Medical Record with intelligent agents to inform Decision Support Systems.”

He is now a Children’s Health Defense Senior Research Scientist, and he testified last Wednesday at the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing, “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.”

To put it bluntly, Jablonowski said that federal health officials under the Biden administration failed abysmally to look for COVID-19 vaccine safety signals.

UW Doctorate Karl Jablonowski testifies at United States Senate Subcommittee Investigation hearing.

In his testimony, Jablonowski detailed how each of the federal government’s three vaccine safety monitoring systems — VAERS, V-safe and Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) — had “pitfalls” and “failed” to adequately assess safety issues with the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines.

The failures of vaccine safety monitoring “can be, and were, catastrophic,” Jablonowski said.

For instance, the FDA insisted on monitoring COVID-19 vaccine reports using a method that it knew didn’t work. The FDA knew the method was likely to give inaccurate results if similar vaccines — such as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — were included in the dataset. This is called masking.

“The FDA was completely blind to COVID-19 vaccine adverse events,” Jablonowski noted in his written testimony. He said the FDA could have used an improved statistical method accounting for masking.

A 2022 peer-reviewed paper in Drug Safety showed that the improved method detected roughly twenty-five statistically significant COVID-19 vaccine safety signals — including sudden cardiac death, Bell’s palsy and pulmonary infarction — that the FDA’s older method missed.

In an earlier interview with The Defender, Jablonowski explained why it was so harmful for the FDA to continue using the older method:

Imagine a night watchman has to find something on the ground. But instead of holding a flashlight, he is wearing sunglasses. In the morning, he says he didn’t find anything. That’s true, but it’s because he was using a tool that impeded his ability to see.

As of March 27, 1,675,590 adverse events were reported to VAERS following COVID-19 vaccination, according to OpenVAERS. That number includes over 39,077 reports of death, 29,200 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis, and 18,009 reports of Bell’s palsy.

A national survey conducted in November 2025 found that roughly 1 in 10 U.S. adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects.

Jablonowski told lawmakers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring tool, V-safe, was designed to collect only “inconsequential” information that no one really cares about.

The V-safe app invited COVID-19 vaccine recipients to check off boxes to indicate what, if any, side effects they experienced after getting the shot.

However, the box options were for common short-term vaccine side effects that most people would consider “inconsequential,” such as chills, headache, joint pain, muscle or body aches, fatigue or tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or rash.

If a person experienced a more serious problem, they had to manually type it into the “other” text field, Jablonowski noted.

“It is with horror that we find 366 individuals typed ‘myocarditis’ in the ‘other’ free-text field, a condition requiring a medical diagnosis,” he said. “The horror is amplified by the nearly 50,000 registrants who typed ‘chest pain’ into the ‘other’ free-text field.”

The government’s vaccine safety monitoring “over the past several years has been insulting, and many people are injured,” he had also noted in his written testimony.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created over 100 billionaires in the United States and over 1,000 billionaires around the world,” Jablonowski wrote. “Anything that profitable is going to repeat.”

At the start of the hearing, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced that he had released a report detailing how Biden-era federal health officials refused to use a state-of-the-art statistical tool for detecting COVID-19 vaccination signals in VAERS — even though they knew the tool they were using was too broken to pick up on safety signals, including sudden cardiac death.

Johnson’s report, which cited roughly 600 pages of emails, revealed that in 2021, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told an FDA researcher to “cease and desist” using the state-of-the-art tool to analyze COVID-19 vaccine injury reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Jablonowski’s appearance marked the second time that one with ties to UW testified at the nation’s capital about the COVID-19 shots. In the summer of 2023, University of Washington Assistant Affiliate Professor Dr. Kevin Bardosh criticized the COVID-19 shot mandates at a Select Subcommittee hearing.

The July 26, 2023 hearing, titled “Because I Said So: Examining the Science and Impact of Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates” evaluated the necessity and effectiveness of overreaching COVID-19 shot mandates and looked into the erosion of public trust that stemmed from coercive vaccination policies. This was also covered by Children’s Health Defense Hearing on Consequences of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Dr. Bardosh, who is currently a senior fellow on the science and innovation policy team at the Foundation for American Innovation, was one of nine authors of a May 26, 2022 analysis in the BMJ Global Health titled, “The unintended consequences of COVID-19 vaccine policy: why mandates, passports and restrictions may cause more harm than good.”

At the hearing, Dr. Bardosh detailed the findings of his BMJ research paper:

Our analysis strongly suggests that mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies have had damaging effects on public trust, vaccine confidence, political polarization, human rights, inequities, and social well-being. We question the effectiveness and consequences, of course, of vaccine policy in pandemic response and urge the public health community and policymakers to return to nondiscriminatory trust-based public health approaches. We started the results section of this paper with what is kind of a shocking statement, actually, when you think about it, and I quote ‘Although studies suggest that current COVID policies are likely to increase population vaccination rates to some degree, gains were largest in those under 30 years old, a very low risk group and in countries with below average uptake.’ So the totality of actual data on increases in vaccination rates from mandates and passports does not suggest an overwhelmingly positive impact. For example, a recent study on indoor vaccine passports, found no significant impact on COVID-19 vaccine uptake, cases, or deaths across all nine U.S. cities that implemented this policy.

Dr. John Joyce (R-Pa.) broke down the arguments in Dr. Kevin Bardosh’s research paper, which focused on the tremendous societal impact of imposing an unscientific vaccine on millions of Americans without sufficient evidence to support the policy decisions:

Rep. Joyce: “Did the COVID vaccine mandates, from your research, from your publication with others, erode civil liberties?” Dr. Bardosh: “Yes, it did.” Dr. Joyce: “Did the COVID vaccine mandates fracture trust in public health officials?” Dr. Bardosh: “Yes, it did.” Dr. Joyce: “Did the COVID vaccine mandates create financial stress on individuals and families who lost their jobs to the COVID mandates?” Dr. Bardosh: “Absolutely.” Dr. Joyce: “Do you feel that the decrease in individuals receiving routine pediatric immunizations for their children, do you feel that is due to the mandates of the COVID vaccine?” Dr. Bardosh: “Yes, I do.” Dr. Joyce: “Do you feel that the COVID-19 vaccine mandates have harmed America?” Dr. Bardosh: “Yes, I do.”

Today’s editor thinks we must keep government in check - small government in scope and size.