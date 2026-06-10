In this issue:

Duty to Disobey ticket reminder

Distrust in Public Health On Full Display at Board of Health Meeting

🐒 Primates Take Public Comment Precedence at Board of Health Meeting

Washington U.S. Reps Dish Out Canned Responses to CHD Calls to Action

June 5 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

(Seed Oils topic is rescheduled for July 31)

Encore Presentation of Episode 361 | Organ Meats 2: Simple Ways to Cook the Most Nutrient-Dense Foods on Earth with Chef James Barry

Once a staple of traditional diets, organ meats were treasured for their powerful nutritional value and role in supporting health. In this follow-up discussion, Chef James Barry explores why they are especially relevant today and offers simple, practical tips for bringing them into your kitchen with confidence.

Informed Choice Washington earns a commission at no extra cost to you when you shop for Pluck or anything else starting at the foregoing link.

Upcoming Events:

June 12 Episode of Informed Life Radio - Dr. Thomas Levy on 85 years of poisoning .

In Episode 370, Thomas E. Levy, MD, JD, joins Informed Life Radio to discuss how food-related toxins, medical and dental procedures, and modern exposures have affected health for more than 85 years. Drawing from his decades of research and published books, Dr. Levy examines the connections among toxic burden, chronic infection, and long-term disease, along with practical ways people can protect and improve their health.

June 30 Duty to Disobey. Thank you to those who planned early and helped confirm 5 locations: Seattle, Spokane, Federal Way, Burlington and Vancouver. Tickets remain available for each.

Distrust in Public Health On Full Display at Board of Health Meeting

A first-hand account by Gerald Braude

When I strolled into the Davenport Hotel in Spokane for last Thursday’s Washington Board of Health (BOH) meeting (TVW recording), the security staff mistakenly directed me to the second floor, where I found myself in the middle of the last day of the annual summer meeting for the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officers (WSALPHO).

I had researched Washington’s local public health officers in the past and wrote an article about them for the April 9, 2025, edition of ICWA Weekly News.

But in my research, I could never find a comprehensive list of all the public health officers in our state. Naturally, I went to the WSALPHO greetings table and asked for one. In a cordial manner, Tanya Naylor said she did not have one on hand, but that she would email someone who could get one to me. That someone was Nia Watkins, and she wrote to Tanya who forwarded me, “I’m unable to provide a list of contacts of LHJs for privacy.”

Considering that they “partner,” as according to its website, with the Washington Department of Health, Washington Board of Health, and Washington State Legislature, I found myself annoyed with the lack of transparency of an organization that acts as a conduit for dictating state-level public policies to the local level, notably the marketing and selling of vaccines.

During public comments at the BOH meeting held in the basement of the hotel, I furthered the transparency shortcomings of the COVID-19 jabs.

State Board of Health members sitting at U-shaped tables in basement of Spokane hotel. They spent time disparaging RFK Jr’s HHS and how Marty Makary left the FDA, presenting as fact he left over a disputed approval of fruit-flavored nicotine vape products.

I started out with how Pfizer and Moderna tracked adverse reactions for no more than six months post-second dose. And that once Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was granted, they “unblinded” their studies, allowing the placebo recipients to get the shots, which stops the placebo arm of the testing program and makes comparisons impossible. I then said:

I would think that would have made you suspicious of the FDA’s authorization of the shots.

I then reminded them of the many public comments they received about the FDA’s wanting to wait seventy-five years before releasing the Pfizer documents on the clinical trials of the shots. “I would think that would have made you suspicious as to what the FDA was trying to hide,” I said. “And after the federal court ordered the FDA to immediately release the documents, I would think that you would have been suspicious enough to glance at them.”

I further reminded them that Senator Ron Johnson was conducting hearings on “The corruption of science and federal health agencies. “Well, he’s on the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation,” I said. “And since our last meeting, he came out with a report on COVID-19 vaccine safety signals.”

I was only allowed to get halfway through the following quote from Senator Johnson about the FDA’s criminal lack of transparency before my allotted two-minutes of microphone time expired:

This is the most egregious government scandal in my lifetime. On March 1, Peter Marks, the head of the division of the FDA that approves vaccines and surveilles the safety was briefed that the algorithm they were using to analyze the VAERS system was completely masked and hiding safety signals. Twenty-six days later, he was shown twenty-five types of adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, bell’s palsy, and different types of strokes, and he hid it. They are lying about it to this day. The hundreds of thousands of people who experienced adverse events, the tens of thousands who died as reported on VAERS associated with the COVID shot, these people should have a cause of action against those government officials who hid what the American people had a right to know, but they lied baldfaced to the American public.

(See the 5:20 mark on this Highwire segment: INSIDE THE WAR ON MAHA: ACIP, FLUORIDE, AND THE FDA COVER-UP)

During her public comment, Laurie Layne further illustrated the BOH’s willingness to play along with secret cabals by criticizing Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham and the Department of Health (DOH) for sticking with the WHO’s policies and recommendations:

Joining the WHO is a big mistake. Their science is questionable, and they’re agenda-driven. Honestly, has anybody ever learned anything from COVID-19 and its impacts here in the state? And the WHO had a lot to do, unfortunately, with encouraging vaccine mandates along with everything else. And we, as a public, have a long memory of the disaster of COVID-19. So, with that in mind, there needs to be an effort to discourage further involvement with the WHO, much like our president, Donald Trump, has done.

During his DOH update after the public comment period, Worsham addressed Laurie’s mentioning of the distrust for public health stemming from COVID-19 policies (starting at 1:24:27 of Zoom recording):

I think it’s important to know we understand, that through COVID, there has been some mistrust of the governmental public health space and also a lack of ingrowing, inconfidence around vaccines. And we know that this is part of the work that we need to do as a public health system in restoring that trust and, and leading, up with those particular areas. You know, when I talk about measles in particular, I think it’s important to understand the trajectory over the last few years. And, you know, two years ago, we had seven cases in the state of Washington. Last year, we had twelve. And, this year we’re sitting at forty-five. So, it’s a concerning trajectory that we are taking very serious, and I appreciate the support and the work of all of you and the people we work with in the public health system across the state of Washington.

I should mention that earlier in the DOH update, Worsham noted that none of the measles cases resulted in death.

During her public comment, Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez then further illustrated the furtive torpedoes coming from public health with the hantavirus and Ebola hysterias.

For the hantavirus, she said this:

I’m concerned about the hantavirus hysteria that is being propagated on the mainstream news and on social media. Hantavirus has an extremely low risk. According to 2025 statistics, a person in the U.S. is seven times more likely to be struck by lightning than to die of hantavirus. So, I was wondering, why is there hantavirus hysteria and fearmongering being propagated? Then I thought, oh yeah, there’s the money factor and the vaccine cartel. In case you’re all not aware, there happens to be thirteen, which I know of, hantavirus vaccines, which include mRNA gene therapy programs that are currently in active development, and one just happens to be connected to Moderna. What a surprise. Then I looked on the U.S. patent site and found a couple of patents for hantavirus vaccines. One is U.S. 2025 0127870A1, a patent for mRNA vaccines against hantavirus. The application was filed on September 15th, 2022, with a publication date of April 24th, 2025.

Here’s a list from Global Research to support the claim that thirteen vaccines are in the works.

“The US Army hantavirus DNA “vaccines” are not vaccines. They are literally plasmid DNA gene-therapies. Each one contains lab-made circular DNA (plasmids) carrying the hantavirus M-segment genes that code for the virus’s surface glycoproteins (Gn and Gc). When injected (often with a needle-free jet injector or electroporation device), your own cells absorb the DNA, read it like a blueprint, and start manufacturing the pathogenic hantavirus proteins themselves.” Global Research, Nicolas Hulscher.

During his DOH update, Secretary Worsham mentioned Natalie’s public comment on hantavirus:

I’m going to talk about the hantavirus that has been in the media. Certainly one of our public comments was in particular about this area. I do want to start with an important message here. It is very low risk to the population here in the state of Washington, and we’ve consistently been saying that, but it is important to have information for people to understand. And there are over fifty strains of the hantavirus across the world. And I’m going to be talking today specifically about two of these strains. One of them is called the Andes virus, which is related to the cruise ship outbreak that made the media. And this particular strain is the only strain in hantavirus that can be transmitted from human to human. There were eleven confirmed cases, and six Washington residents were possibly exposed. One is in King County. Two additional King County residents were exposed on a flight seated close to an infected individual. They are monitored daily. Three other Washington residents were on the same plane; they are self-monitoring. The DOH is working closely with the CDC on this.

Worsham mentioned that the other strain of hantavirus was more common in Washington state. Exposure came from another cruise ship, but transmission can only go from animal to human, not human to human.

For the furtive deployment of Ebola, Natalie said this:

Another surprise, and it gets better, actually much worse is in January 2026, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, CEPI, which was co-founded by Bill Gates, awarded $26.7 million to Moderna and the University of Oxford to develop Ebola vaccines, including mRNA, to target the specific Ebola strain, which coincidentally happens to be responsible for the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Bill Gates must be psychic. It appears that anxiety, fear, and panic are being manufactured again to create demand for a pre-planned experimental vaccine product that will receive fast approval under EUA after a public health emergency has been declared. The playbook has not changed at all. It’s no wonder that trust in public health continues to decrease.

Worsham’s Ebola response seemed to simply brush off Natalie’s referral to the mRNA playbook:

Also in the news, I want to talk a little bit about Ebola, and talk about the DRC, or the Democratic Republic of Congo, and, Uganda outbreak. So, on May 19th, the CDC issued a Health Alert Network Advisory about the outbreak of Ebola virus disease. The CDC has issued a Travel 1 alert for health notices for Uganda, and a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, for the DRC. There are no known cases that are linked in any way to Washington. Ebola is not here in the state of Washington, and the risk continues to remain very low. We are monitoring and preparing in case we should have something change. As we always do in the public health system, we work to be prepared. In Africa at this particular time, there is only one American who’s been infected who was providing services there. That individual was flown to Germany, is receiving care there, is reported in stable condition, and is expected to have a full recovery.

Perhaps the DOH’s most direct furtive ploy is their continued lack of acknowledgement of vaccine exemption options for school entry. Notice that the following example reminder letter on the DOH site for school staff members to send to parents makes no mention of exemptions, as allowed by state law (RCW 28A.210.090):

Summer Reminder – Needed Vaccines for the Next School Year [Insert Date] Dear parent or guardian, We hope you enjoy the summer! Your child will be 4 years or older when they enter [preschool/transitional kindergarten/kindergarten] this fall. This is a reminder to make sure you have paperwork showing your child has received required vaccines for school. You will need to provide a completed Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) form on or before the first day of school. A nurse or doctor can provide a CIS form to you, or they can give you medical records which can be provided with a hand-filled CIS form. For more details on the required vaccines for school, including helpful handouts and required forms, visit https://doh.wa.gov/vaxtoschool. Action steps: Confirm your child has received the correct amount of DTaP, Hepatitis B, Hib, MMR, PCV, Polio, and Varicella vaccine doses for their age. You can check your child’s Washington state immunization records at www.myirmobile.com, or check with a trusted doctor or nurse. If your child is missing one or more vaccines, please schedule a visit with a trusted doctor or nurse before the next school year starts. Provide a Certificate of Immunization Status form when school starts on [school start date]. If you have questions, please reach out to our [school staff] by calling [XXX-XXX-XXXX] or emailing [email]. School administrative hours during the summer are [hours]. We are looking forward to seeing your child this upcoming school year! [Staff signature block]

Well, during her public comment, ICWA Director Lisa Templeton took the BOH to task on this:

I am concerned about the recent Washington Department of Health school vaccination reminder form letters sent to school staff for use with parents. In a May 13 email campaign to school staff titled “DOH School Immunization Updates & Resources,” DOH linked the letters and encouraged school staff to send them to parents. The letters state that parents must provide proof that their child has been given “required” vaccines for school. The letters give parents action steps for vaccination uptake, but they do not mention exemptions. This omission is significant. Washington law explicitly provides for vaccine exemptions for school and daycare children. Parents who receive these letters should not already have to know that the exemption option exists, or search through statute or DOH websites to discover it on their own. Beyond the immediate issue, omissions of lawful options may also undermine confidence in public health institutions. At a time when trust in public health has become increasingly fragile, agencies should be especially diligent in providing complete information. Communications that leave out legally available alternatives may be considered misleading. I am asking the board to direct DOH to encourage schools to give parents complete information in these letters, including a link to exemption resources. I sent you the DOH email and letters for reference.

Thank you Lisa.

🐒 Primates Take Public Comment Precedence at Board of Health Meeting

Washington Board of Health (BOH) convention calls for public comments to be limited to three minutes. At last Thursday’s meeting, this limit was reduced to two minutes to make room for all nine who signed up in support of a petition to track infectious lab monkey diseases.

To say they made a big extravaganza of their lobbying efforts would be an understatement. Near the entrance to the meeting room, two ladies held up a sign for the first few hours, which read, “Track Contagious Diseases in Monkeys.”

The three in-person commenters spoke first. During their comments, a monkey constructed of paper and a sign were propped up on the presenter’s table. The sign read as follows:

Suspected, Not Ruled Out 9-year-old female macaque monkey

Chronic seizure, diarrhea, and wasting

Dangerous pathogens identified as possible causes of necropsy (shigella, campylobacteria, others)

Testing did not rule them out.

Need: Require reporting of dangerous diseases in primates.

Besides the theatrics, the nine public commenters provided these talking points:

Animal pathogens should be part of the public health reporting system and should be reported to the Department of Health.

End animal experimentation.

30,000 signed a petition to require animal infectious diseases to be recorded within a day of arrival in Washington.

Ninety-six percent of animals tested had at least one pathogen. One monkey was dead on arrival.

So, what is this petition that the BOH is being asked to accept? Well, from the presenter’s table, the BOH staff read the following to the board:

The petitioner requests that the Board consider amending Chapter 246-101WAC to require research facilities to notify the Washington State Department of Health of individual animal cases, outbreaks, and suspected outbreaks in non-human primates of notifiable conditions in table HC1 of WAC 246-101-101, and the HC1 is just is all of the diseases that fall under this. The petitioner also requests that the Board consider adding methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA, or known as MRSA, to the list of notifiable conditions in Chapter 246-101 WAC. In the public health data, WAC 246-101-101 requires healthcare providers and facilities to notify local health jurisdictions, the Department of Health and, in some cases, the Department of Labor and Industries when any of the conditions listed in Table HC-1 are diagnosed in human patients.

The board staff then stated the BOH’s duties concerning the petition:

“Following the presentation, the Board will consider amending the Chapter 246-101 WAC to require research facilities to report cases, outbreaks, and suspected outbreaks of conditions listed in Table HC-1 of WAC 246-101-101 in non-human primates in their facilities. The Board will also consider whether to add MRSA to the list of notifiable conditions.”

To their credit during their discussion following the presentation, the BOH asked the public commenters for further clarifications on the points raised. But even before voting on the accepting the petition, the board hinted that it was going to reject it, as reflected in the following statement:

“I just wanted to recognize the petitioner and be really grateful. Even, I think it’s important to note that, even if a petition isn’t accepted, not knowing what’s going to happen, these are really great opportunities for education.”

And sure enough, by unanimous vote with one abstention, the BOH rejected the petition. But they tried softening the blow as much as they could, as reflected in the following statement:

“I want to also be clear, that in declining this petition, it’s not a statement about the importance of humane treatment to animals and to non-human primates in particular. And we all have those, I have those, I can speak for everyone that I have those concerns, as well, just about non-primates. But that isn’t what this rule is about. This rule is really about looking at public health and infection and transmission. So, thank you for your work, and I actually support the recommendation of not moving forward, denying the petition.”

Washington U.S. Reps Dish Out Canned Responses to CHD Calls to Action

On the same day as last week’s Washington Board of Health meeting, Children’s Health Defense sent out a call to action – IN WHICH YOU CAN STILL PARTICIPATE - urging our federal senators and representatives to support the GRACE Act and the End the Vaccine Carveout Act.

CHD explained the May 18 Supreme Court filing, which has led to a need for the GRACE act:

On May 18, the Solicitor General representing the current administration filed a brief in the Supreme Court arguing that states can bar religious accommodation from employee vaccine mandates while allowing for medical exemptions, a direct assault on the religious freedom upon which our nation was founded. The First Amendment to our Constitution protects religious exercise, and Title VII places the burden on employers to prove that religious accommodation is not feasible on a case-by-case basis using real data on safety and economic impact. The Solicitor General’s brief argues that employers should be allowed to disregard religious rights even if employers determine that they can safely and reasonably accommodate an employee. This action underscores the fact that the attacks on the freedoms of Americans are becoming more intense, especially when it comes to vaccine choice and seeking accountability when injuries and deaths occur following vaccination.

Urge President Donald Trump and Congress to support both the GRACE Act and the End the Vaccine Carveout Act.

CHD then explained what the GRACE Act would do:

The GRACE Act, introduced by Congressman Greg Steube, would restore the alignment between the First Amendment and state public health law by incentivizing states to protect religious accommodations as well as medical. While the GRACE Act concerns students rather than employees targeted in the May 18 brief, it’s crucial that we honor the religious beliefs that drive vaccine choices of all citizens, whether in a learning or a work environment. On May 29, President Trump signed an Executive Order highlighting the importance of religious freedom and parental authority. We thank President Trump for this action. Now it’s time to fully embrace these principles and put them into action through passage of the GRACE Act.

CHD also explained the need for the End the Vaccine Carveout Act – the end of liability protection for vaccine manufacturers:

The End the Vaccine Carveout Act, introduced by Senator Rand Paul in the Senate and Congressman Paul Gosar in the House, would end the notorious 1986 arrangement Congress made with Pharma that leaves vaccine makers — knowing they can’t be held accountable for injuries and deaths — with no motivation to ensure their products are as safe as possible. Since the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990, over 2.7 million adverse reactions following vaccination have been reported, including 50,531 deaths. Vaccine makers have been completely free of liability concerns for these harms, leaving those injured with no hope of meaningful compensation or recourse.

CHD summarized these two bills by stating, “The May 18 brief is an attempt to expand industry-backed efforts to eliminate religious exemptions to vaccines altogether, while the vaccine carveout is egregiously unfair to individuals injured or killed by vaccines, prioritizing Pharma profits over the health of our nation’s citizens.”

CHD’s simple call to action:

Contact your federal senators and representatives today to encourage their support and co-sponsorship of these two bills. We need to make sure they know that MAHA voters are well aware of these critical issues and will be watching closely to see which members of the House and Senate will do the right thing and protect the freedom of Americans.

ICWA member Bob Runnells followed through on the call to action by tailoring CHD’s draft letter. Surprisingly, a response from his Third Congressional District Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was received within one day! On the surface, that was encouraging news. But reading the response, one can quickly see that their content was a canned response to sell vaccines to the public, while also appearing to support the right to choose treatments with your doctor. Sadly, her response letter never even came close to addressing the specifics of the two bills.

Here is the full reply from Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (or her stand in):

Thank you for contacting me about vaccinations. I appreciate you taking the time to reach out, and I deeply value your insight and input.



As a mom, I know how frustrating it can be when people tell me what is best for the health and well-being of my family. I firmly believe decisions involving health care should be private and made between a person and their doctor.



National health can’t be achieved in isolation- when parents have to send sick kids to daycare, or choose to decline to vaccinate their children – illness is more likely to spread to families across my community. People in my own family who I respect are vaccine hesitant, but as a child who got a disease that could’ve been prevented by a vaccine, I think the suffering of children is undervalued in the decision-making process. That being said, I know certain vaccinations are required by schools and workplaces. On this specific issue, I believe these decisions are best made at the local level in coordination with health care professionals.



As the independent voice for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, I know that vaccines save lives and believe they should be accessible to those who want them. Unfortunately, misinformation has led too many Americans to believe vaccines are not safe and to forgo vaccinating themselves and their children. Please know I’ll keep your input in mind legislation related to this issue comes for a vote before the House.



Your thoughts inform everything I work on in Congress.

Be Brave Washington Leader and ICWA member Natalie Chavez said, “That’s outrageous, and she even had the gall to include the word ‘misinformation.’ Spare me.”

ICWA Weekly News Reporter Gerald Braude got a response two days later from his Sixth Congressional District Representative Emily Randall. The response was as canned as the one that Bob received from Gluesenkamp:

She started with the Bill Gates-infected WHO, from which HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. pulled the United States out, as her credible source of reference:

According to the World Health Organization, vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and our communities from many different infectious diseases, such as the flu and COVID-19. In the United States, vaccines go through an extensive testing process before they are made available to the public to ensure their safety. Any vaccines available for public use are continuously monitored by federal agencies to make sure they remain safe and effective. As the Trump Administration continues to gut federal health agencies, our access to life-saving medical care is threatened.

She then went on to promote vaccines as “researched-based tools.”

Expanding access to health care is a priority for me, and I firmly believe that people should have access to essential health care—including life saving vaccines. As the granddaughter of a polio survivor and the older sibling of a sister who relied on herd immunity to keep her from getting the flu and pneumonia, it’s personal. I strongly support vaccine development, and the widespread dissemination of vaccine safety and efficacy, which is why the work our federal agencies do to protect our communities and boost public health is so critical. As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Subcommittee on Health and Financial Services, I am committed to protecting access to research-based tools, like vaccines, to protect our health. It’s so important to support the continued research and development of vaccines.

For the final two paragraphs of her response, Randall again refrained from addressing the specific issues concerning the two bills:

Should any legislation regarding vaccinations come before the Oversight Committee or the full House of Representatives for a vote, I’ll be sure to keep your views in mind. Thanks again for sharing your thoughts with me. Your perspective is valued, and I will keep your views in mind as Congress continues to consider this and similar issues. It’s an honor to serve Washington’s 6th Congressional District in Congress.

While congressional staff members sent these two canned responses, your continued participation in these easy-to-do calls to action will eventually get noticed. We have to be loud to get past their email inboxes. Please join CHD in this call to action.

Support Grace Act - End Vax Carve Out

Once you’ve sent in your letter of support, please send the congressional responses concerning this CHD call to action to ICWA at contact@informedchoicewa.org.

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