ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
1dEdited

> the security staff mistakenly directed me to the second floor, where I found myself in the middle of the last day of the annual summer meeting for the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officers

> https://wsalpho.org/about/

Stunning.

> Our purpose is to collaborate with other public health agencies to advance public health, educate and inform policymakers on local health issue, advocate for public health policy, and empower local health departments.

In total secrecy. Anonymously. Without any citizen input/oversight/sunshine.

That's a flippin' cartel, Gerald. I don't mean that metaphoricially/rhetorically.

> A cartel is a group of independent market participants who collaborate with each other and avoid competing with each other in order to improve their profits and dominate the market. They seek to limit competition, fix prices, and increase prices by creating artificial shortages through low production quotas, stockpiling, and marketing quotas. Cartel behaviors can be either legal or illegal, but jurisdictions frequently consider cartelization to be anti-competitive behavior, leading them to outlaw or curtail cartel practices. Anti-trust law targets cartel behavior in markets.

Partners

https://wsalpho.org/partners/

IT'S A CARTEL. That we are forced to pay for and participate in, and our lives can be ruined if we dissent from the bosses or their field agents...

...whose actions and decisions are harming and killing our families. For their profit and careers.

Tell me how this isn't organized crime, somebody. Please.

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Eloise's avatar
Eloise
1d

"Washington Board of Health (BOH) convention calls for public comments to be limited to three minutes. At last Thursday’s meeting, this limit was reduced to two minutes to make room for all nine who signed up in support of a petition to track infectious lab monkey diseases..." Do you think this was planned as a deliberate time-sucker??? Unbelievable!

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