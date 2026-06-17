In this issue:

Power of Providers Initiative Is Terminated amidst MAGA/MABA Cuts

Coach Rolovich Appeal Reveals WSU’s Harsh Reaction to His COVID-19 Shot Refusal

With National Intelligence admissions and a growing hue and cry, ask your legislators what biolabs are in your districts – we deserve to know

June 12 Episode of Informed Life Radio—notes and links

Guest: Dr. Thomas Levy MD, JD discussed how food-related toxins, medical and dental procedures, and modern exposures have affected health for more than 85 years. Drawing from his decades of research and published books, Dr. Levy examines the connections among toxic burden, chronic infection, and long-term disease, along with practical ways people can protect and improve their health.

Watch replay on ICWA’s: Website, Rumble, X, YouTube

Watch replay on CHD-WA chapter’s: Website, Rumble, X

Listen to replay: KKNW AM 1150 (SoundCloud), Apple Podcast, Spotify

References:

Upcoming events:

June 19 Informed Life Radio with Nick Kupper, USAF (ret.) and Arizona State Representative , joins us to discuss Duty to Disobey, the new CHD/Tommey Burrowes documentary exposing what happened to US service members who refused the Covid shot mandate. Drawing from his own experience of nearly losing his military career and medical benefits for his disabled daughter, Kupper explains how the mandate affected service members, families, careers, mental health, and recruitment, as well as the ongoing struggle for restoration and accountability. Reserve your seats for the June 30, 2026, worldwide premiere at dutytodisobeyfilm.com. DVDs are available too.

June 30 Duty to Disobey . Thank you to those who planned early and helped confirm 5 locations: Seattle, Spokane, Federal Way, Burlington and Vancouver. Tickets remain available for each.

July – No BOH meeting; Next meeting Aug. 12

Power of Providers Initiative Is Terminated amidst MAGA/MABA Cuts

Analysis by Gerald Braude

It is not an easy task for parents to say “no” to their pediatricians when those folks with the stethoscopes hanging from their necks have been so thoroughly trained in the strategies for selling vaccines to them.

One of the most recent vaccine sales training efforts came last November when the Washington Department of Health (DOH) established its Vaccine Confidence Resource Library. The library is loaded with scripts for doctors to follow when questioned about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals receive free continuing education credits when they attend DOH vaccine “recommendation” webinars, such as last February 23, which was about ways to pass highly-conflicted AAP vaccine recommendations onto patients. [ICWA Weekly News 3-25-26]

But parents just received a bit of a reprieve from this onslaught of pediatrician sales techniques when the Power of Providers initiative decided to call it quits.

The POP began as an initiative on July 16, 2021 in response to waning demand for the COVID-19 shots in Washington. [ICWA Weekly News]

“We are calling on all licensed healthcare professionals to talk to their patients about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one person at a time. One conversation at a time. One vaccination at a time. It’s opportunities we should not miss at the diabetes check, at the blood pressure check, at the knee repair,” said Greg Engler of the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of healthcare Power of Providers quickly grew to 71,000 across our state.

In turn, the DOH went on to state, “POP efforts have contributed to our state having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. With more work to do, we look forward to having you join our initiative!”

The essence of the POP initiative was for healthcare providers to be aware of strategies needed to get their “most reluctant” patients to take the COVID-19 shots. At the time of the initiative, the DOH said, “Providers have power to fight COVID-19 with support from DOH resources that educate patients and clients on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The most controversial of these “hard sell” strategies were the tactics providers used for convincing their hesitant patients to take the COVID-19 shots. For example, the “Presumptive Approach” has been shown to be more effective than “Participatory Approach.” The presumptive approach was the attitude for the healthcare provider to presume the patient or parent was going to go along with getting the vaccine whereas the participatory approach was to distinctly ask whether the patient wants the vaccine.

Another strategy was to go with the “Bundled” as opposed to the “Unbundled” approach. In other words, it’s best to suggest to the patient or parent that, besides the shots that are due, the COVID-19 shot was also available.

But last week, the Department of Health quietly made the following announcement in their newsletter, and more quietly on the website.

Dear Valued Healthcare Partners, We are very sad to announce that the Power of Providers (POP) initiative will sunset on July 31, due to the end of our federal funding. It has been an incredible honor to partner with you for the past five years and we are grateful to have learned so much from you. In the remaining three newsletters, we will share information about our collaborative achievements in POP’s four focus areas: promoting vaccination against COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases,

expanding access to Long COVID treatment through clinical education,

supporting healthcare professional wellbeing and workforce retention,

building capacity to ensure that all Washingtonians have the same opportunities for health, wellbeing, and access to care.

[Editors Note: Another background fact that may have contributed to the end of the POP - the 2025/26 season only reached a COVID-19 shot uptake of 15%]

This will also mean that parents and their kids won’t be inundated with POP-printed vaccines promotional materials.

Parents can thank HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. for not renewing the federal funding to keep the program going. During Washington Board of Health meetings, DOH officials have been expressing plenty of concern about the HHS cuts to our state as it being a part of Kennedy’s DOGE streamlining of HHS.

President Trump, Elon Musk, and other officials initially heralded that DOGE would save $2 trillion. Then, that was adjusted down to $1 trillion. But as Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner have written in their book The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, multiple sources have indicated that the actual savings might be in the range of $80-$100 billion, which is far below the target. The two authors then point out that DOGE was never about saving money, but about data control through artificial intelligence.

The Final Betrayal explains it this way:

AI Fills the Vacuum DOGE was set up on a false premise of cutting waste, corruption, and saving money. Rather, it was about springing the data from Federal agencies and implementing Dark Enlightenment polices such as RAGE. It also opens the door for AI to overwhelm the Federal system, and the evidence is mounting. Indeed, DOGE set the stage for a dramatic deployment of AI systems across the federal administration, and this has now been realized through major contracts for products like AI Gov (OpenAI), Grok Government, and Palantir Government Services.

This Dark Enlightenment and RAGE (Retiring All Government Workers), first put forward by Curtis Yarvin in 2008, spilled into Kennedy’s HHS, as explained in the book:

Compounding this data-driven technocracy, the Big Beautiful Bill’s emphasis on AI and biometric integration dovetails with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, which he explicitly frames as encompassing MABA—Make America Biotech Accelerate—to fast-track U.S. leadership in biotech innovations by slashing regulations and fostering public-private partnerships (Kennedy 2025).

Kennedy introduced this MABA variant in a June 2025 statement on X, declaring: “The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate. President Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast. Now, we’re going to do it again. We know the power of U.S. biotech. “It’s time to let it flourish — not tie it up in red tape, misalignment, and a process that gives the edge to foreign interests and large incumbents. We’re clearing the path to transform great science into real cures, at lower costs, and better health for the American people. Life science and biotech are at the heart of that!”

The Final Betrayal gave commentary on Kennedy’s X post:

This rhetoric, repeated in congressional testimonies and public addresses throughout 2025, underscores a dual focus: dismantling bureaucratic hurdles within agencies like the FDA and HHS to spur domestic innovation, while countering global competitors, particularly China, in the biotech race. Early MABA successes, such as expedited approvals for cultivated meat products from startups like Upside Foods, have been touted as proof of concept—demonstrating how regulatory streamlining can bring lab-grown alternatives to market faster. (USDA 2025).

Kennedy has also been transforming MAHA to MABA by way of equipping every American with wearable devices. Reuters reported the following:

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services plans to launch an advertising campaign to encourage Americans to adopt wearable devices, such as those that measure heart rate or blood glucose levels. “We think that wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda, Making America Healthy Again ... my vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years,” Kennedy said, speaking before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Health during a hearing on his department’s 2026 budget request. “It’s a way of people can take control over their own health ... they can see what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates and a number of other metrics as they eat it,” he added. Kennedy also described the campaign as “one of the biggest” in the agency’s history.

The Final Betrayal offers the following critique, and really a warning, about Kennedy’s wearables campaign:

Central to this MAHA-MABA nexus is RFK Jr.’s advocacy for wearable technology, which he has explicitly linked to broader health objectives. In a 2025 HHS briefing, he proclaimed that “wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda of making Americans healthy again,” envisioning near-universal adoption within four years to democratize personal health data (Singh, Puyaan 2025). Through a high-profile HHS campaign, devices such as smartwatches, continuous glucose monitors, and fitness trackers have been promoted as tools for monitoring biometrics like steps, sleep patterns, stress levels, and heart rate variability. RFK Jr. positions these as cost-effective alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals—for instance, contrasting an $80 monthly subscription for a wearable-driven wellness program against the $1,000-plus cost of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic. This push claims to empower individuals with “self-knowledge” for preventive care but also feeds directly into MABA’s innovation ecosystem. Here, the connections deepen: wearables under MAHA are paving the way for an expansive digital infrastructure, evolving into the Internet of Things (IoT), the Internet of Wearables (IoW), and ultimately the Internet of Everything (IoE). IoT encompasses the interconnected web of everyday devices exchanging data, but wearables represent a hyper-personalized entry point—the IoW—where clothing-embedded sensors, smart rings, and implantable trackers collect real-time physiological data. RFK Jr.’s meetings with health tech startups, such as those developing AI-powered apps for predictive analytics, illustrate this trajectory. These tools aggregate wearable data, avowing to forecast health risks, prevent diseases, and customize interventions, like reversing Type 2 diabetes through AI-guided lifestyle adjustments monitored via glucose trends and activity logs. MABA accelerates this prioritizing biomanufacturing advancements—such as precision fermentation for synthetic proteins—and regulatory reforms that fast-track AI-integrated biotech, including genomic therapies tailored to individual datasets from wearables. At the intersection of these elements lies AI-driven precision medicine, a cornerstone of the MAHA-MABA vision. By fusing wearable-generated big data with artificial intelligence, treatments move beyond one-size-fits-all models to hyper-personalized regimens informed by genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. For example, AI algorithms could analyze a user’s heart rate variability from a smartwatch alongside genomic sequencing to prescribe bespoke nutritional plans or early interventions for cardiovascular risks. MABA’s emphasis on reducing “red tape” supports this by enabling faster approvals for AI tools in drug discovery and clinical trials, fostering a biotech boom where U.S. firms lead in creating “real cures” through data-rich ecosystems. This convergence carries profound implications and risks. It promises enhanced preventive care, substantial cost savings for the healthcare system, and a shift toward wellness over sickness, but the proliferation of wearables under MAHA could normalize pervasive surveillance, laying the groundwork for an IoE where every aspect of human life— from personal habits to social interactions—is quantified and interconnected. Data privacy concerns loom large: hacks on wearable platforms could expose sensitive health information, leading to misuse, control or discrimination by insurers or employers and advance bio-digital convergence agendas. The constant monitoring also risks over-medicalizing daily life, potentially fostering anxiety, hypochondria, or disorders like orthorexia, where an obsession with “healthy” metrics overrides balanced living. Ethical dilemmas arise from government-endorsed tech adoption, blurring lines between empowerment and control, especially if MABA’s deregulatory zeal prioritizes corporate profits over equitable access.

The Final Betrayal also reveals MABA’s removal of choice on consumer purchases, as reflected in the following two excerpts:

“The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate.” RFK Jr.’s vision includes equipping every American with wearable devices within four years to track vital health metrics like heart rates, blood sugar, and activity levels, ostensibly to combat chronic diseases and promote wellness (HHS 2025). Yet, in the context of the bill’s $6.168 billion allocation for AI and biometrics—coupled with enhanced data requirements like mandatory Social Security linkages—this push normalizes the commodification of intimate health data, turning citizens into surveilled nodes whose tokenized personal information (e.g., biometric profiles on blockchain) could enforce compliance through programmable restrictions, much like MAHA’s bans on unhealthy purchases with EBT cards (USDA 2025). This “worst of both worlds” scenario backs private debt with U.S. Treasuries—Tether alone holds $127 billion—while operating outside constitutional safeguards, allowing tech firms to program restrictions, much like RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative banning soda purchases with EBT cards (USDA 2025). If code access exists, assets can be seized; blockchain’s public ledger enables surveillance to update transactions in real-time, far beyond CBDC’s capacity.

Medical Freedom lovers can’t help but wonder how all this Big Brother MABA came to be from a man who has been so greatly revered for leading movements toward informed choice and consent. After all, as former chairman at CHD, The Defender features news in a section titled, “Big Brother NewsWatch.”

For starters, it’s important to understand the surroundings that Kennedy found himself stepping into when he took the HHS position in the spring of 2025. Wood and Turner state it best in their book:

In the days following the election of Donald J. Trump on November 2, 2024, there was an explosion of Technocrats swarming all over Washington, DC. Even before the inauguration on January 23, 2025, this “shock and awe” campaign left people scratching their heads: “What just happened here?” The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was already staffed and waiting to pounce on day one after the inauguration. Elon Musk had already called for Technocrats to come to his aid to secure the data flows from primary agencies like: … [HHS is listed as one of them.] By February 13, just two weeks into the Administration, 3.2 percent of the federal workforce (77,000 workers) had already accepted buyout offers to leave. According to Axios, this was short of the original goal of 5-10 percent. (Rubin 2025). Another 58,500 federal employees have been directly fired. The Administration is planning a total reduction of 275,000, or 11.5 percent, by the end of 2025. In short, the Technocrats have set up a permanent camp in Washington, DC. From a high-level view, we assert that there was a coup d’état that nobody, but nobody, ever voted on or asked for just a few months earlier.

With the technocratic fix already in play when Kennedy took the helm at HHS, it could very well be that he had no choice but to navigate all this the best he could. So, this could also have had something to do with Robert Malone’s “news flash” last Friday.

BREAKING- There is a very active rumor mill currently with specifics from senior USG (government) employees that RFK Jr. will be leaving as Secretary of HHS in July, after the 4th. Apparently, there was a meeting last Monday. Oz to head transition team.

Considering Kennedy’s medical freedom advocacy in the past, the rumor mill could be a manifestation of his losing patience with this technocratic takeover.

One of the pieces of advice offered in The Final Betrayal for resisting this technocratic takeover can be applied to Kennedy:

“When you sense that someone above you wants you to play a role in their technocratic narrative, dig your heels in and don’t do it!” - from The Final Betrayal

Coach Rolovich Appeal Reveals WSU’s Harsh Reaction to His COVID-19 Shot Refusal

Last Wednesday, June 10, Judges Michael Hawkins, William Fletcher, and Milan Smith Jr. heard Coach Nick Rolovich’s legal arguments in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit against Washington State University, which fired him for refusing to take the COVID-19 shot. Video: Seattle Courtroom 2 9:30 AM Wednesday 6/10 Media | United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit starting @55:22.

Joseph Davis on the bottom right argues his case for Coach Rolovich.

The recording of all arguments lasts until the one hour and thirty-three-minute mark.

Previously, on January 6, 2025, U.S. District Court Thomas Rice ruled in favor of WSU. In June of 2025, Rolovich attorneys Joseph Davis, Eric Kniffin, Eric Seese, Luke Goodrich, Angela Wu Howard, Reed BARTLEY, and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty filed an appeal.

So, a year later, on the seventh floor in Seattle Courtroom Two, Joseph Davis, counsel of record for Coach Rolovich, is arguing for a jury trial for the case. The presiding judge showed surprise when he announced that “the U.S. is appearing as an amicus.”

The main thrust of Davis’s argument was that the district court totally overlooked the Title VII claim, which is that a jury can conclude that religion was the main motivating factor.

“WSU responded that the evidence presented wasn’t good enough to get to a jury, and obviously we didn’t agree with that,” Davis told the panel of three judges. “But the point is, the issue was teed up for the district court, but the district court ignored it for whatever reason.”

Davis then provided WSU’s cruel responses to Rolovich’s religious claim:

So when Rolovich told Defendant Chun that he put his faith and his family above football, Chun responded by saying that your beliefs are making you incapable of leading this team and compared him to being in line with religious cults. When WSU president and board chair learned that Rolovich would be seeking a religious exemption, they were, in their words, ‘pissed.’ They were so angry they couldn’t see straight. They mocked what they called his devotion to religion. They said, ‘He was probably searching for one on the internet as we speak.’ And they looked at his opting to use the exemption process in itself as a failure to display leadership and a massive letdown for being in it for Cougar nation.

“This is an unusual case,” one of the judges responded. “The record that I have reviewed suggests that well before your client asserted a religious claim he was basically poopooing the idea that the vaccination based totally on extraneous views, medical views in the like. What are we to do in the timing of this? If this is a straight-out medical claim or whatever. That doesn’t seem to be what the record shows. Help me with that please.”

“Yes, your honor,” Davis said. “So the timing entirely goes in our favor because WSU is simply wrong that religion never came up until after the governor ended the proclamation. The record shows that through internal communications, Coach Rolovich was talking to his priest. He was talking to his bishop, discerning his religious views about the vaccine in July of 2021, which was before the proclamation was ended in August.”

Judge Fletcher then spoke up: “My understanding is that the religious claim is ‘I’m a Roman Catholic, and my Roman Catholic faith tells me that I can’t get vaccinated.’ That’s the claim?”

“Yes your honor,” Davis said.

“That’s not going to work, given that’s a Catholic Church, and there were an awful lot of Catholics who were vaccinated,” Fletcher said.

Davis responded with the following: “Well, your honor, frankly, I don’t think courts should be in the business on whether Catholics should be vaccinated or not. The question is, is that a sincerely held belief for Mr. Rolovich? He was basing his exemption on the National Catholic Center, citing Catholic catechisms. The question for this court is whether he sincerely believes that this is his faith. He was supported by his own priest in that understanding. In fact, his priest encouraged him to seek a religious exemption. This would be really strange case your honors for you to say that this was not a religious sincere claim, but also that a jury would not be able to see this as a religious sincere claim. That would be really odd. We have sworn testimony. We have internal communications with the priest. And the timeline, as I said your honor—

A judge then cut him off: “The question for your client, I understand what you’re saying, is the combination. The nature of his job entails a lot of person-to-person contact. So why is the university wrong to not respect an accommodation?”

“It’s a jury question on accommodation, your honor—”

“Tell me, why is it a jury question? Because there seems to be some very strong points against your client.”

“We are talking about an overwhelmingly vaccinated university—over 95 percent vaccinated—Coach Rolovich’s job was to coach young, healthy student athletes in that overwhelmingly vaccinated context.”

“Does he meet with alumni?” the judge asked.

“Yes, he does.”

“Does he also meet with recruits?”

“No, and that’s because of NCAA regulations.”

“You’re telling me he doesn’t recruit?”

“Of course, he recruits, your honor,” Davis said. “My point is that the other side is saying that he couldn’t meet with recruits. But the record shows that he wasn’t personally allowed to meet with recruits up to the period of time of being fired that had nothing to do with his vaccination status. So on the narrow point of whether he could do his job while not being vaccinated, the answer is absolutely yes.”

“The answer you just gave me seems directly in contrary to the record,” a judge said. “As I understand it, the concern was he could not do his job as the head coach, and you’re talking about a multi-million dollar business to compete against other schools, and he’s basically saying, ‘Hey, I can’t be the head coach.’ So, what am I missing?”

Davis then filled in the blanks: “We were halfway through the 2021 football season. He was 4-3. Not a single game had been impacted because of COVID issues. So, he obviously was successfully doing his job. As to your point about multi million dollars, Groff speaks to this issue, because what WSU is saying is our donors objected to you not being vaccinated before we had to terminate you, and what Groff says is that adverse customer reaction is categorically not a recognizable source of undue hardship, and it explicitly disapproves of the old hardship cases. WSU says that was an undue hardship, but the chronology does not bear that out. At least a reasonable jury can conclude the WSU pre-determined that it was going to fire Rolovich for not getting the vaccine long before he even submitted his exemption request much less before it made its undue hardship determination. From the very start, Chun told Rolovich that if he didn’t get the vaccine under the new mandate, he could be expected to be fired with cause. If he sought a religious exemption, Chun would forever question his character. The day they found out that Rolovich was seeking an exemption, the president and the board chair said that it’s time to take the reins and no longer protect Nick, who has tarnished WSU’s brand. And eleven days before Rolovich filed his religious exemption request, Defendant Chun knew that he already was going to be denied. He said that Rolovich has put himself into a bad position and that WSU was going to teach a great lesson to future coaches about what they can and cannot do.” [Links: SCOTUS 22-174 Groff v. DeJoy (06/29/2023); Groff v. DeJoy - Wikipedia]

The case has drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice, which filed an amicus brief in support of Rolovich. At last Wednesday’s court appeal, a judge asked a DOJ representative, “Why is the federal government involved in this case?”

“The government is here to enforce its mandate, which is Title VII against state and local governments,” she said. “Title VII was completely ignored by the district court in this case.”

The attorney for WSU made the following three arguments, citing elements of recent case precedent:

The undisputed evidence shows that Rolovich’s job as WSU’s head football coach required hundreds, if not thousands, of close in-person contacts every single week. More than the TV actor in Bordeaux, more than the hospital workers in Williams, and more than the firefighters in Peterson. The undisputed evidence showed that when WSU considered Rolovich’s accommodation request it consulted the available public health guidance at the time showing that unvaccinated persons had orders of magnitude greater risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19. The undisputed evidence showed that alternative strategies like masking and testing were ineffective and inadequate to address the significant transmission risk posed by an unvaccinated employee and Rolovich’s highly interpersonal job.

When challenged about this list of three key reasons that didn’t address the religious exemption topic, the defense lawyer went on to state that the religious exemption was a close call, but undue hardship was a clear, complete defense based on the precedents.

One judge noted that the three COVID-19 shot cases that they passed over did not make the religious argument.

“That doesn’t matter,” the WSU attorney said. “Undue hardship should always take precedent.”

The conspicuous head scratcher of the day was that none of the judges mentioned to the WSU attorney that the COVID-19 shots do not prevent infection or transmission, and so Rolovich was no more of a “hardship” of spreading the virus than anyone who had received the jab.

The circuit court’s decision, now made much more visible with the U.S. Department of Justice weighing in, will be monitored with anticipation.

Does your Washington legislator know where the biolabs are?

Call to action from Bob Runnells, Director, ICWA

After President Trump issued an Executive Order 14292 on May 25, 2025 IMPROVING THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF BIOLOGICAL RESEARCH, the outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has revealed evidence of a U.S. taxpayer-funded global biolab program. The U.S. Government has now divulged the existence and U.S. support of over 120 biolabs in more than 30 countries.

Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight.

Uh, so…How many more?

The Office of the DNI publicly posted redacted info regarding the Ukrainian biolabs.

While the EO and DNI press release refer to international biolabs, Washingtonians are left to wonder “where are Washington’s biolabs?” Expecially since we are so blessed to be home to The Gates Foundation, and so many hospitals and universities involved in infectious disease work.

Since 2015, when a King5 investigation revealed a number of biolabs of BioSafety Level 3 in the state, there has been very little investigation or reporting on potential biowarfare-level work - even with the controversy around the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. And given how the majority party in Washington state likes to ignore certain federal funding and law changes at their convenience, Governor Ferguson, Speaker Laurie Jinkins, and the entire DOH may be working to continue funding gain-of-function studies contrary to the Executive Order.

Here’s the list of labs in Washington state that we could identify through a quick web and Grok search, most of which were made known by the 2015 King5 investigative piece:

University of Washington (UW), Seattle: Multiple BSL-3 laboratories (around two dozen reported in 2014 records, including ~8 at the Washington National Primate Research Center). (Ref: king5.com) Dedicated BSL-3/ABSL-3 facility at South Lake Union campus (e.g., ~8,700 sq ft) with a dozen labs, including the Helen Y. ChU lab and animal rooms for work like M. tuberculosis. (Ref: uwbsl3.org, Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases)

Seattle Children’s Research Institute (SCRI), Seattle (downtown!): ABSL-3 core facility (five BSL-3 suites plus animal holding/procedure rooms) at the Jack MacDonald Building (1900 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101) for Risk Group 3 agents and animal research. (Ref: seattlechildrens.org) BSL-3 support at Seattle Children’s Center for Global Infectious Disease Research and with its twenty-one labs located at 1916 Boren Avenue in Downtown Seattle. These two facilities are only a few blocks away from a Whole Foods (wet?) Market.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) (collocated with UW in Seattle; DOE national lab): BSL-3 facility for biothreat detection, pathogen characterization, host-pathogen interactions , and microbial forensics (e.g., SARS-CoV-2 inactivation studies ).

Seattle Biomedical Research Institute (now part of or affiliated with broader Seattle research ecosystem; older reports): BSL-3 lab space focused on TB, malaria, and HIV



A Selection of Downtown Seattle infectious disease research labs, all within walking distance of the Gates Foundation, funder of much of the research. After a tour of all these facilities, you can visit the Pike Place (Wet) Market.

Washington State University (WSU), Pullman: Two BSL-3 labs (one actively used as of older reports); shared facility in the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health/Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. (Ref: king5.com) Handles animal, plant, and human pathogens; upgraded in recent years for better pandemic response (e.g., avian flu diagnostics). Described as the only high-containment university lab east of Seattle. (Ref: news.wsu.edu)

Washington State Public Health Laboratories (WAPHL), Shoreline (Washington State Department of Health): BSL-3 facilities, including a tuberculosis lab and emergency response lab for select agents, suspicious substances, and emerging pathogens. Public health diagnostic and response work; subject to periodic maintenance/repairs.



It is unclear how active these labs are given the age of the investigative reports and the ongoing defunding. And due to national security concerns, it is also unclear if classified research is being conducted in these or other labs.

That’s where we come in.

Now that the Director of National Security has revealed the subject of potentially catastrophic gain-of-function, biolab work occurring in all these labs, we need to ask our reps and senators, Federal and State, to acknowledge any dangerous lab work being done in Washington. Where are the labs in your district? What microbes are they working with?

Every legislator should know the potential hazards, especially man made, to which their constituents could be exposed.

Please let us know what you find out. Email us at contact@informedchoicewa.org.

Giving fuel to your fire to engage your legislators, here are some related articles calling for more transparency and an end to G.O.F.

The MAHA Report wondering why legacy media are not covering the DNI press release and biolab information.

They Called It a Conspiracy Theory, by Dr. Peter McCullough

Biosafety Now - has been monitoring GOF as best they can.

If your legislator seems a little resistant to address the biolab subject, perhaps this first meme will break through their seeming indifference.

and

We do not suffer from a vaccine deficiency

And there are always those confounding cases that remind us to maybe not stress out about the alternative health protocols we have all discovered and now use since the great pandemic awakening.