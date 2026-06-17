ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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Eloise Runels's avatar
Eloise Runels
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My Congressional rep is Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. It will be interesting to see how she responds to the number of biolabs in our state. I will also reach out to my WA state reps and senator. It would be great if we could get a solid number of our activists to participate in questioning their federal and state reps.

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