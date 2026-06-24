In this issue:

Duty to Disobey premier is just around the corner; get your tickets today for the Tuesday 7 pm June 30 th screening near you.

Gabbard’s DNI Release Illustrates Washington Board of Health’s Negligence

POTS in Washington following HPV Shots

CBER Should Investigate the Three Childhood Deaths in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

June 19 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Episode 371, guest Nick Kupper, USAF (ret.) and Arizona state representative, previews Duty to Disobey, the new CHD/Tommey Burrowes documentary exposing what happened to US service members who refused the Covid shot mandate. Drawing from his own experience of nearly losing his military career and medical benefits for his disabled daughter, Kupper explains how the mandate affected service members, families, careers, mental health, and recruitment, as well as the ongoing struggle for restoration and accountability.

Watch replay on ICWA’s: Website, Rumble, X, YouTube

Watch replay on CHD-TV, and CHD-WA chapter’s: Website, Rumble, X

Listen to replay: KKNW AM 1150 (SoundCloud), Apple Podcast, Spotify

Links:

This week on Informed Life Radio June 26: Chronic symptoms, functional answers

Reed Davis joins us to discuss functional lab testing, metabolic chaos, and why so many people continue to feel unwell even after standard lab work looks “normal.” Reed is the founder of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® and the FDN Certification Course. He previously served for more than ten years as health director at a Southern California wellness center, where he worked with over ten thousand clients whose chronic complaints had not been resolved through conventional approaches. We talk about hidden stressors, why the “one root cause” model may be too simplistic, what functional labs can reveal, and how general listeners can ask more informed questions and support resilience through diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction, and smart supplementation.

Gabbard’s DNI Release Illustrates Washington Board of Health’s Negligence

In the meeting packet for its March 8, 2023 meeting, the Washington Board of Health (BOH) put forth a letter of appreciation (on page 15) to Dr. Anthony Fauci for his many years of “competent” service:

Dear Dr. Fauci: On behalf of the Washington State Board of Health and its immediate past Chair, John Austin, PhD, please accept this letter of thanks and appreciation for your steadfast and distinguished service to the United States— and the world community— to prevent, diagnose, and treat infectious diseases. We appreciate your many years of competent and dedicated service to prevent unnecessary illness and death from infectious diseases, culminating with your unwavering work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your grace, composure, and leadership, in the face of partisan politics and misinformation campaigns, on a scale of which our nation had never experienced, inspired and gave us courage to continue our public health work at the state and local levels during these unprecedented events. Thank you for your dedication to public health and public service. We wish you and your family health and happiness for the days to come. Best Regards, Keith Grellner, Chair

At the time of the letter, Fauci’s own brand of misinformation of repeatedly rejecting the Wuhan lab leak theory was being contradicted by a growing number of critics and body of evidence. Not long before the BOH letter, the Energy Department had unearthed that COVID-19 likely originated from that lab.

According to documents reviewed by Bret Baier of Fox News, two prominent virologists in January 2020 told Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health that the virus may have been manipulated and originated in the lab. The two virologists then changed their tune in public comments days after meeting with the NIH officials. The virologists were later awarded nearly $9 million from Fauci’s agency.

Furthermore, former Washington Republican Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers had released the following statement regarding the Energy Department’s report and restoring trust in public health:

This report affirms our belief that the substantial circumstantial evidence favors Covid-19 emerging from a research-related incident. These revelations also further strengthen the need to uncover why high-ranking government officials, with help from Big Tech and the media, sought early on to silence any debate into a plausible theory of a lab incident while the Chinese Communist Party stonewalled investigations by the global scientific community. The American people deserve answers if we are to restore trust in our public health agencies and be better prepared for possible future pandemics. Our committee, in coordination with others in the House Republican Conference, will continue to push for the truth.

Well, the truth of Fauci’s coverup of the lab leak fully came to light last Thursday when outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed that the voices of those who questioned the COVID-19 “natural origins” theory were, according to Dr. Byram W. Bridle (Gabbard Exposes Dr. Fauci), systematically suppressed.

“Those who tied SARS-CoV-2 to the Wuhan laboratory ecosystem from the beginning are vindicated in pointing to a cover-up of the hypothesis, the conflicts, and the inquiry itself,” James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, (Tulsi Gabbard Opened-the-Fauci-File) wrote on Substack.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) press release on the coverup of the COVID-19 lab leak says, in part:

The materials released today are a result of DNI Gabbard’s yearlong declassification review in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate. During this process, ODNI officials gathered testimony from multiple IC whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the IC’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’ origins. This unveiled a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying evidence that undermined IC integrity and disserved the American people.

Later in the press release, the DNI plunged into Fauci’s involvement in the coverup:

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory. According to hundreds of reviewed emails, the IC almost always incorporated his recommendations. Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a “policymaker,” but as an unbiased guide to “the real coronavirus experts”—while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives. The correspondence released today directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”

Gabbard also presented the press release on her DNI X channel.

Last Friday, Dr. Robert W. Malone wrote Manufactured Consensus: Part II: An Analysis of the New Evidence Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress about the contradiction in Fauci’s 2024 testimony:

During his 2024 testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Fauci was asked whether he had spoken with the FBI, CIA, DIA, or other intelligence agencies regarding viral research and COVID origins. After several exchanges, he answered, “not to my knowledge about COVID (1).” The documents released by Gabbard include records of those interactions. They are dated. One of them describes a June 2021 briefing with Fauci concerning the origins of SARS-CoV-2. So his testimony was untrue. The issue is not what Fauci may have intended by the phrase “not to my knowledge.” The issue is that the declassified record documents conversations that he appeared to deny having had. The briefing records exist. The conversations happened. The dates are established. The meetings took place.

Dr. Malone also revealed that the DNI release corresponded with a whistleblower’s testimony:

Tulsi Gabbard’s ONDI release did not emerge in a vacuum. Five weeks earlier, on May 13, 2026, James Erdman III, a decorated CIA officer who led ODNI’s investigation into COVID-19 origins, testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee under subpoena and against the wishes of his own agency (9). He described a process in which Fauci helped shape which scientific experts intelligence analysts were permitted to consult, and alleged that analysts favoring a laboratory-origin assessment faced institutional resistance. The significance of Erdman’s testimony is that the newly declassified documents describe many of the same events. Erdman pointed to a June 4, 2021, interagency meeting in which Fauci provided guidance regarding scientific outreach. He described an internal exchange in which a senior DNI official questioned whether Fauci should be involved in steering the inquiry, only to be overruled by the officer leading the ninety-day review, who treated Fauci as a subject-matter expert (10). He also testified that analysts who supported a laboratory-origin assessment had their conclusions sidelined and that a contractor was terminated shortly after cooperating with investigators (11). The documents released by Gabbard contain records of those same events. The June 2021 meeting appears in the files. So does the correspondence concerning Fauci’s role. The contractor allegations are reflected in whistleblower complaints included in the release.

In the face of all that has been revealed concerning Fauci’s coverup antics, how can the Washington BOH possibly be thanking him for steadfast, distinguished, and unwavering service?

What’s more, couldn’t the BOH have been suspicious of him being part of planning the pandemic when he shot out a warning in 2017 at a Georgetown University conference that a ‘surprise outbreak’ would occur during the Trump administration?

In his book, Global Predators, (Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin) Dr. Breggin set the stage for Fauci’s forewarning, which should have led the BOH to wonder about Fauci’s credibility:

It was January 10, 2017, a few days before President Trump’s inauguration. Anthony Fauci was giving a prepared speech in Washington, DC at a conference titled Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration. Looking surprisingly well groomed and youthful, Fauci seemed decidedly pleased with himself, smiling and, at times, jovial, as he gave the world the dreadful news: a pandemic was inevitable in the coming administration of President Trump. It was confusing and distressing to watch this elderly, yet boyish, man enthusiastically explaining how humanity was on the verge of catastrophe. The conference on Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration was hosted by the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center and by the Harvard Global Health Institute, directed by Ashish K. Jha, and also by Health Affairs, a journal called “the bible of health policy” by The Washington Post.

Dr. Breggin then detailed Fauci’s prediction:

Early in his speech, Fauci declared: If there is one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience (and you’ll see that in a moment) is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases. … but also, there will be a surprise outbreak.” How could Fauci, and in such a cavalier manner, announce at a major world conference that “there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases” and “also, there will be a surprise outbreak”? Further on, Fauci described the globally organized approach to the “surprise outbreak” he anticipated, but without mentioning, he would be its czar. The response he envisioned would include the CDC, FDA, NIH, and his institute, NIAID, as well as global organizations. Toward the conclusion of his speech, Fauci built upon his earlier assertion “that there is no question” about the coming pandemic during the upcoming Trump administration. Referring to the coming catastrophic event, he said, “We will definitely get surprised in the next few years” and “so the thing we are extraordinarily confident about is we are going to see this in the next few years.” Fauci twice uses the unlikely word “surprise” to describe the predicted pandemic. How can a person predict a surprise with such certainty without actually knowing about it in advance? If Fauci, instead, were to have described a “surprise birthday party” for President Trump, everyone would know he had inside information and was probably in on the planning.

One would further think that the BOH would have been suspicious of Fauci and NIAID’s role in COVID-19 planning when an agreement showed, as revealed by The Expose’, that potential coronavirus vaccine candidates were transferred from Moderna to the University of North Carolina in 2019, nineteen days before the emergence of the alleged COVID-19-causing virus in Wuhan, China.

The confidential Material Transfer Agreement stated that providers “Moderna” alongside the “National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases” (NIAID) agreed to move “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates” developed and jointly owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients “The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill” on December 12, 2019:

Material Transfer Agreement summary found on page 105 of the agreement.

The agreement was signed the December 12, 2019 by Ralph Baric, PhD, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then signed by Jacqueline Quay, Director of Licensing and Innovation Support at the University of North Carolina on December 16, 2019.

Recipient signatories found on page 107

The agreement was also signed by two representatives of the NIAID, one of whom was Amy F. Petrik PhD, a technology transfer specialist who signed the agreement on December 12, 2019 at 8:05 am. The other signatory was Barney Graham MD PhD, an investigator for the NIAID, however, this signature was not dated.

NIAID signatories found on page 107

The final signatories on the agreement were Sunny Himansu, Moderna’s Investigator, and Shaun Ryan, Moderna’s Deputy General Counsel. Both signatures were made on December 17, 2019.

Moderna signatories found on page 108

All of these signatures were made prior to any knowledge of the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus. It wasn’t until December 31, 2019 that the WHO became aware of an alleged cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. But even at this point, they had not determined that an alleged new coronavirus was to blame, instead stating the pneumonia was of “unknown cause.”

It was not until January 9, 2020, that the WHO reported that Chinese authorities had determined the outbreak was due to a novel coronavirus which later became known as SARS-CoV-2 with the alleged resultant disease dubbed COVID-19.

Gabbard also brought up Fauci’s lying in his testimony to Senator Rand Paul about funding gain-of-function research. At the time of the BOH’s letter of gratitude to Fauci, evidence of his illegal funding of gain of function research was hard to nail down, even though Dr. David Martin had been shouting about it from the rooftops very early on.

Dr. David Martin authored The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier on January 19, 2021, where he explains all that was wrong with the NIAID funding. He’d been following suspicious Moderna patent activity since the early 2000s. Unfortunately, even Rand Paul wasn’t able to immediately do anything with this information. Dr. Martin’s message has been broadcast on many platforms, including the Ask Dr. Drew show and during an interview with RFK Jr. (Many links on Sunfellow.com).

Prior to the BOH’s letter of gratitude, other investigative reporters like Paul Thacker were obviously ignored:

Now, we have an official DNI press release that clearly states that Fauci and the NIAID were funding gain of function research:

Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID WASHINGTON D.C. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

Fauci’s abuse of power and burrowing into the Intelligence Community (IC) is well summarized in the following three points:

Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence. Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.

Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.

Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.

So, was the BOH praising Fauci’s behind-the-scenes influencing when they referred to his “steadfast and distinguished service,” and “unwavering work during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Rather, the BOH should have received a letter of thanks from Fauci for their unwavering support of his lies and their dutiful parroting of the so-called consensus science coming out of Fauci’s corner of the HHS.

So, was the BOH negligent? Or perhaps fearful for their jobs? Ignorant? They certainly heard public comments saying as much. So, at the least, the BOH was complicit in the coverup.

Finally, a word about the distrust in public health agencies. At the last BOH meeting held on June 4, Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham said this:

I think it’s important to know we understand, that through COVID, there has been some mistrust of the governmental public health space and also a lack of ingrowing, in confidence around vaccines. And we know that this is part of the work that we need to do as a public health system in restoring that trust and, and leading, up with those particular areas.

Similarly, when the Washington Board of Health (BOH) voted unanimously in April 2022 to not add COVID-19 shots to daycare and school entry requirements, BOH member Elisabeth Crawford said, “The perception of the public is just not there, and I think this highlights the problem we have in the trust of public health. I’m looking forward to how we can build the trust of public health in our state.” ICWA Weekly News (March 6, 2023)

Well, if the Washington Board of Health sincerely is interested in rebuilding trust in public health, they can always start off by retracting their statement of appreciation to Fauci.

POTS in Washington following HPV Shots

Last week, The Defender reported that “a Danish physician who led Merck-sponsored Gardasil clinical trials and later ran a government clinic for injured patients concluded the HPV vaccine was the probable cause of POTS and chronic fatigue-like conditions in some recipients. In a report submitted as evidence in a lawsuit against Merck, Dr. Jesper Mehlsen said Merck ignored the safety warnings.”

Dr. Jesper Mehlsen, was the principal investigator in several Merck-sponsored clinical trials for Gardasil 4 and Gardasil 9. He later led one of five regional clinics established by the Danish government in response to a surge in reports of injuries by people who received the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Mehlsen identified autoimmune adverse events associated with the shots as early as December 2014. He tried to warn Merck but said the company’s U.S. offices disregarded his concerns and refused to accept adverse event reports submitted by a researcher working under his supervision. His findings are detailed in an expert report submitted as evidence in a lawsuit against Merck by Jennifer Robi, a California woman who alleged the Gardasil vaccine permanently disabled her. Robi and hundreds of other plaintiffs recently settled with Merck on confidential terms. The expert reports submitted during the case are now public. Mehlsen’s report centers on the link between the Gardasil vaccine and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder affecting the autonomic nervous system. Symptoms include dizziness, rapid heartbeat, fatigue, fainting and cognitive difficulties when standing. The report presents evidence, including clinical cohorts, adverse event reports and autoimmune testing, that Mehlsen said supports a probable connection between Gardasil and the development of POTS and conditions resembling myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) or long COVID in some recipients. In his team’s Danish cohort, 92% of patients reporting autoimmune side effects showed abnormal levels of these antibodies. Mehlsen said that similar patterns have since been found in other groups of patients who developed POTS after getting the vaccine. The patterns were detected across different laboratories and using different methods. He also identified significant methodological problems in epidemiological studies that found no increase in POTS, ME/CFS or related conditions among vaccinated populations, arguing that registry-based studies are poorly suited to capture conditions that are difficult to diagnose and frequently miscoded.

The prevalence of POTS following HPV jabs could be even higher here in the United States, given the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study that estimated perhaps only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations get reported to VAERS.

What we do know is that 706 cases of POTS have been reported to VAERS following the Gardasil shots.

Two of those cases have occurred here in Washington, and listed here:

VAERS ID: 1700430. This 17-year-old female’s onset began eleven days following the first dose of Gardasil 9 on August 8, 2019. She had no preexisting conditions.

Submitted write-up: Mom of patient came in to speak with clinic manager regarding the HPV vaccine that patient received on 8/8/2019. Mom states that 11 days later patient had a rash, and sometime after that was diagnosed with POTS Syndrome. Mom of patient wanted to report the vaccine as she believes this is directly related to that HPV vaccine the patient received.

VAERS ID: 2606305. 16-year-old female onset began nine days after taking the third dose on August 3, 2020. She had no preexisting conditions.

Submitted write-up: Pain in arm for over 72 hours, Passing out, paralysis, migraines, weakness, insomnia, chronic pain, chronic fatigue, motor tics, functional tics, vocal tics, racing heart, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.

CBER Should Investigate the Three Childhood Deaths in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

On Monday June 22, we reference The Defender again, which reported that scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised the autopsy results of children who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reducing the number of children the agency classified as having likely died as a result of their vaccination, according to documents released last week by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

The documents show that in November 2025, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) identified 10 child deaths related to the COVID-19 shots. But in December 2025, it reduced the number to seven and downgraded the probability that those deaths were connected to the children’s vaccination.

The Daily Caller, which first reported, quoted two former FDA officials and a forensic pathologist who performed two of the children’s autopsies. One of the FDA officials told the outlet the emails reveal “a coverup” by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Even the reduced number of deaths was enough to trigger concern among some FDA scientists about the safety of the COVID-19 shots, Johnson’s letter stated.

“Although what drove the decision to change these three cases remains to be seen, what is clear is that these officials appear to have determined that the seven cases warranted warning about the risks,” Johnson wrote. These risks “should have raised serious concerns at HHS and CDC about the mRNA COVID-19 injections.”

According to the Daily Caller, the children’s deaths occurred in 2021 and 2022, but were not revealed until 2025.

One of the unnamed FDA officials who spoke to the outlet said, “One wonders if there was internal pressure at the FDA during that time not to report these pediatric deaths in a timely manner.”

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense (CHD), said the number of child deaths linked to the COVID-19 shots is likely much higher, citing reports from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). He said the following:

“VAERS reports (for U.S. only) show 84 child deaths (17 and under) from the COVID shot. We know that because of the gross underreporting of VAERS and the consistent efforts by the medical profession to mask vaccine deaths, 84 child deaths are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to mortality associated with the COVID shot.”

“In light of this, it seems ridiculous to quibble over the HHS [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] trying to reduce the number of deaths from 10 to 7. However, it belies the fact that when it comes to vaccines, the deep state within HHS, past and present, will lie through their teeth about a death or injury related to vaccines.”

Speaking of three childhood deaths, that is how many were reported from here in Washington following the COVID-19 shots. Considering the details from the VAERS reports below, it would be interesting to see the CBER try to convince Senator Johnson and Dr. Hooker that those three deaths were not due to the jabs.

VAERS ID: 1828901. The onset for this 17-year-old female began thirty-six days after taking the second Pfizer shot on September 15, 2021. She had no preexisting conditions. Submitted write-up:

Patient reported symptomatic (non-severe) case of COVID-19 August 2021 and recovered fully. She reported receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine 9/3/21 and second dose 9/15/21. She present to the emergency department of my hospital 10/23/21 with chest pain and dyspnea for 48 hours. Was feeling completely well prior to onset of chest discomfort. Symptoms were mild. No sick contacts or family members. ED evaluation remarkable for normal exam, no hypoxia, normal blood pressure. EKG with diffuse ST elevation. Troponin elevated at 20. CTA chest negative for PE or pneumonia. SARS-CoV-PCR positive but thought to be persistent positive rather than reinfection because of lack of clinical symptoms, recent COVID-19 and recent vaccination. Cardiologist consulted, thought acute coronary syndrome unlikely based on age and lack of risk factors. STAT Echo resulted depressed EF 40-45%. Simultaneously she had become increasingly tachycardic and EKG appeared more ischemic. Cardiac cath lab was activated and she was about to be transported when she suffered cardiac arrest. Initial rhythm was VT. Received ACLS protocol CPR x 65 minutes including multiple cardioversion, amiodarone, lidocaine, magnesium and other antiarrhythmics. Unfortunately she was not able to be resuscitated and died. Cause of death possible acute myocarditis.

VAERS ID: 2152560. The death of this 7-year-old male occurred thirteen days after taking the first Pfizer COVID-19 shot on February 3, 2022. He had no preexisting condition. He had no current illnesses, either, as the report reflects: None noted.

Emergency Department (ED) visit note stated that patient had a fever in the last 24 hours, had no respiratory symptoms but became lethargic. Vomited on way to the ED and was listless and lethargic on presentation. No history of rashes, ingestion or trauma. Submitted write-up: Patient presented to Emergency Department (ED) lethargic and listless. He proceeded to a shock state and had a cardiac arrest. He was not able to be resuscitated and died in the ED.

VAERS ID: 2798693. The age listed for this male is “1.75.” He died one day after taking the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 shot on November 12, 2024. He had nothing listed for preexisting conditions or current illnesses. He was not on any medications, and the COVID-19 shot was not administered with any other shots. The submitted write-up simply says, “Death.”

More from the Meme-o-verse - not for the feint of heart.

Fare thee be warned! Your U.S. public health NGOs are also promoting this technique so your kids won’t feel the jab-at least at the time of injection.