In this issue:

Upcoming Events: BOH; Duty to Disobey screening status

Washington Rep. Schrier Introduces Vaccine Marketing Bill for Big Pharma

Washington Medical Commission Removes Charges against Two Doctors accused of Spreading COVID-19 “Misinformation”

City of Bellingham Workers Lose Appeal on COVID-19 Shot Mandates

Washington State Patrol to Pay $340,000 to Troopers Who Refused COVID-19 Shots

Last Week’s Episode of Informed Life Radio May 29 – notes and links

Our Episode 368 guest was Charles Frohman, lobbyist for the National Health Federation. Charles provides updates on wireless radiation policy, cell-tower siting, and the efforts to preserve local control. He explains how proposed telecom policies affect the health and safety of property owners, families, schools, and communities - and why it’s imperative that citizens take action.

Replays available: YouTube, ICWA Website, ICWA X, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Website, WAChildrensHD on X, CHD-WA Rumble, Apple Podcast, CHD.TV, Spotify.

Upcoming Events:

June 4 Board of Health , 9 am to 4:40 pm; public comments at 9:25 – Meeting Materials.

June 5 Episode of Informed Life Radio - The Truth About Seed Oils, written by Cherie Calbom & Liana Werner-Gray. Cherie will describe the influences behind the widespread adoption of the “heart-healthy” seed oil message and how it reshaped American eating habits, causing “vegetable oils” to become a staple in our kitchens, institutions, and food industry. Also, the low-fat era, oxidative stress, marketing, label reading—and simple first steps families can take to begin replacing these commodities with real-food fats.

June 5 Duty to Disobey Secures Short Extension to Tip Tacoma



Children’s Health Defense has been able to secure another short extension for a sixth location. Help the Lakewood/Tacoma screening move from 26% to 50%.



Thank you to those who helped tip 5 of the 7 potential screenings. Tickets are still available for the June 30th screening: Seattle, Spokane, Federal Way, Burlington and Vancouver.

Washington Rep. Schrier Introduces Vaccine Marketing Bill for Big Pharma

Kim Schrier from Washington state’s eighth congressional district was the first pediatrician to be elected to congress when she won the 2018 election. At first thought, it was encouraging to see a potential children’s advocate at our nation’s capital. But she turned out to act more as a marketing agent for injecting chemicals into our kids’ arms.

The Vaccine Reaction just reported on Schrier’s latest ploy: on April 21, she introduced to the United States House of Representatives the bill H.R. 8425, which would use billions of dollars in Medicaid funding to pressure states into adopting federally-approved vaccine messaging and expand the U.S. government’s surveillance of children’s vaccination records. It is also worth noting that Susan DelBene, representative from Washington’s first district and also heavily supported by pharmaceutical and healthcare funds, is a co-sponsor.

The legislation would create a financial incentive for states to align with federal vaccine messaging. Beginning on January 1, 2027, states that comply with federally-approved vaccine communications would receive a one percent increase in their Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP).

H.R. 8425 would also direct the federal government to pay providers a counseling fee for vaccine discussions with parents. The bill states that the fee would apply regardless of whether the vaccine is ultimately administered. The outcome of that conversation does not affect the payment. A parent who declines vaccination would still be the subject of a federally funded counseling session and the provider would still receive reimbursement.

While the counseling provision aligns with Washington’s requirement for vaccination providers to attest they’ve discussed risks and benefits with parents, the bill also uses the tiresome buzzwords “vaccine hesitancy,” as highlighted in The Vaccine Reaction article:

The bill further directs the federal government to expand vaccine counseling reimbursement specifically to “combat vaccine hesitancy.” Another provision seeks to “find pockets of under-vaccination” through expanded demographic tracking of children who have not received recommended vaccines.

Furthermore, Schrier wishes to threaten states that do not adhere to her commands. The bill sets forth that a state will only receive an increase in federal medical assistance if the state disseminates information highlighting how vaccine recipients of all ages benefit from vaccination. This includes hypothesizing benefits of ‘community immunity’ for those who cannot receive vaccinations themselves, propping up the claim that "vaccines saved millions of lives,” while amplifying the dangers of not being vaccinated.

Schrier’s bill also incentivizes states to comply with some big brother surveillance, as reported by The Vaccine Reaction:

The legislation would allow the federal government to identify communities where parents are declining or delaying vaccines and fund outreach campaigns directed at those communities. States that cooperate with the program would receive additional federal funds through the FMAP increase.

The bill also expands the federal vaccine tracking infrastructure. State vaccine information systems already record individual children’s vaccination histories. H.R. 8425 would increase demographic monitoring of children who are not vaccinated according to the federal schedule.

Additional concerns on the bill: there is no provision requiring parental consent before a child’s information is entered into the expanded tracking system; and there is no mention of an opt-out mechanism for parents whose children’s vaccination records are shared through state immunization registries.

The Vaccine Reaction also referred to the Big Pharma funding that Schrier gets:

According to OpenSecrets campaign finance records for the 2026 election cycle, Representative Schrier received contributions from entities tied to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Kaiser Permanente, and the American Medical Association (AMA). These companies and organizations have financial or institutional interests connected to expanded vaccine distribution and pediatric healthcare policy.

You can also Browse Shrier Receipts on your own through the Federal Election Commission (FEC) site.

Within a week of publication of the article, The Vaccine Reaction website was flooded with responses opposing the bill. Here’s the first one:

May 21, 2026 at 8:55 am Kim Schrier MD is the first PEDIATRICIAN in congress. So the AAP has found their voice and crowbar to get their insane vaccine agenda into congress. And of course, another payday for pediatricians even if they don’t administer the poison. They get to collect the gov’t cheese for just sitting down and telling the parent they think the child should take the jabs. I would expect no less from the representatives of WA state who think that gov’t should be a nanny state and there’s no end to the pot of gold that is YOUR tax dollars.

To further illustrate Schrier acting as a vaccine marketing agent for Big Pharma, in the winter of 2024, she heavily promoted the need for passing H.R. 3633, which would have created a taxpayer-funded marketing campaign for HPV vaccination and testing to the tune of $5 million annually for the next four years and increase funding for breast and cervical cancer testing, despite the problems with this product. (Informed Choice WA Weekly News 2-14-24)

During the January 24, 2024, congressional briefing, Schrier said, “Vaccines are the safest way to prevent or even eradicate disease, avoid suffering, and protect our communities.”

Dr. Kim Schrier makes her case for the HPV vaccine during the 2024 congressional briefing. Why is she yelling?

We note that Dr. Kim Schrier, since 2025, has taken in 3,347 donations totaling $589,642 from ActBlue, which is under investigation for laundering large donations into small donations from people unaware they were donating. Read how James O’Keefe discovered this trick.

Bill co-sponsor from CD-1 Susan DelBene has received 4,249 ActBlue donations totaling $1.2M. Just saying…

Washington Medical Commission Removes Charges against Two Doctors accused of Spreading COVID-19 “Misinformation”

Last Friday, the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) announced that it was withdrawing its charges against Dr. Thomas Siler of Pierce County and Dr. Richard Eggleston of Asotin County for spreading “misinformation related to COVID.”

Below is the “corrected” WMC statement concerning Dr. Siler, which was issued on Friday afternoon:

Thomas T. Siler, MD, MD00032591, 4/7/26, Pierce County - This is a notice that the Washington Medical Commission withdrew a Statement of Charges issued against Siler. Siler’s medical license status is: *expired. The underlying Statement of Charges alleged that Siler spread misinformation related to COVID. Siler has never been disciplined. His license is and has always been unrestricted. *Corrected

The above is the corrected statement, for earlier in the day, instead of “Siler’s medical license is expired,” the notice had said, “Siler’s medical license status is retired active in-state volunteering.”

Below is the WMC statement concerning Dr. Eggleston:

Richard J. Eggleston, MD, MD00014109, 4/7/26, Asotin County – This is a notice that the Washington Medical Commission withdrew a Statement of Charges issued against Eggleston. Eggleston has never been disciplined. His license is and has always been unrestricted. The underlying Statement of Charges alleged that Eggleston spread misinformation related to COVID.

These two doctors are co-complainants in the medical free speech case involving basketball hall-of-famer John Stockton and Dr. Dan Moynihan who contend that the Washington Medical Commission’s (WMC) COVID-19 “misinformation” illegally chilled their First Amendment free speech rights.

But as reported by ICWA Weekly News on May 13, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal on the case, which was likely the final attempt to obtain a precedent to prevent this from happening again.

Lead attorney Rick Jaffe wrote, “The doctors being prosecuted by the state beat the state down. No sanction, no hearing, just three years of litigation with the state withdrawing their ill-conceived unconstitutional actions and then begging the Supreme Court not to get involved, saying that they learned their lesson.”

Jaffe also said the Supreme Court’s decision was a setback because the court had the opportunity to issue a ruling that would have contributed to precedent protecting professional speech. “As a lawyer who is trying to shape First Amendment law, the cert denial was both surprising and bitterly disappointing,” Jaffe said.

But the Washington state lawyers defending Nick Brown and the Attorney General’s office argued, “The court pointed to ‘strong indicators that the claim is not ripe,’ including that it ‘involves hypothetical, future prosecutions, largely against unnamed and unknown doctors’ engaged in unknown speech and subject to unknown discipline.”

Last September, Dr. Eggleston was part of a free speech court win on appeal.

In Wilkinson et al v. Rodgers, the Silent Majority Foundation sued the WMC on behalf of three Washington-licensed physicians: Rick Wilkinson (Yakima), Richard Eggleston (Clarkston), and Ryan Cole (Boise, Idaho).

Each plaintiff was persecuted by the WMC for COVID-19 “misinformation/disinformation” and for prescribing ivermectin in contravention of the WMC’s COVID-19 Position Statement.

Karen Osbourne, an attorney with the Silent Majority Foundation, said the following about Wilkinson:

The court found that Silent Majority Foundation’s client’s First Amendment Rights had been violated by the Washington Medical Commission. They adopted Silent Majority Foundation’s argument “wholesale.”

The Silent Majority Foundation also represented Dr. Michael Turner in two cases against the WMC. (ICWA Weekly News 11-1-23)

He is the lead plaintiff challenging the Washington Medical Commission’s COVID-19 Misinformation Position Statement in an attempt to protect the free speech of Doctors across Washington and to hold the Washington Medical Commission accountable for using a Position Statement, disguised as a lawful rule, to punish doctors. He helped many patients during the pandemic by prescribing ivermectin among other early nutraceuticals to attempt to help reduce their chances of landing in the hospital. For this, he is being brought in front of the Washington Medical Commission on charges that he has committed unprofessional conduct. So, Silent Majority Foundation is defending him in this challenge as well.

As Drs. Eggleston and Siler were being unburdened from WMC charges, also last Friday, the WMC announced different charges against Dr. Michael Turner, one of the first ‘ivermectin’ doctors to be harassed:

Michael K. Turner, MD, MD60072206, 4/14/26, Benton County - This is a notice of a Statement of Charges (SOC) filed on Turner. The SOC alleges that Turner failed to cooperate with an investigation by failing to provide records of patients he was treating with ketamine. Turner also failed to provide records of patients he was treating for cancer. Turner has the right to defend against the allegations at a hearing.

City of Bellingham Workers Lose Appeal on COVID-19 Shot Mandates

On June 13, 2024, eighteen former Bellingham City workers filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, for a jury trial against the city and Mayor Seth Fleetwood, who has been listed as the final policy maker, for terminating their employment upon refusal to take the COVID-19 shots.

(ICWA Weekly News 5-14-25)

The case is Michael Brock, et al, v. City of Bellingham and Mayor Seth Fleetwood. The filing starts out by describing the work done by the plaintiffs:

Plaintiffs were dedicated public employees of the City of Bellingham (“Bellingham”), serving in critical roles such as EMS Captain, Fleet Manager, Senior Inspector, EMTs, Police Officers, Level 3 Mechanic, and Wastewater Collection Supervisor. These individuals took pride in their service, contributing to the safety and well-being of their community while raising their families alongside their neighbors.

The filing discussed the basis of their overall complaint alleging the unjust harms:

Plaintiffs were exemplary employees until Mayor Seth Fleetwood and Bellingham established a COVID-19 vaccination requirement (“Policy”) (ER-207) mandating Plaintiffs to participate in the federally funded CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program (“CDC Program”) and being injected with one of the unlicensed drugs, as a condition of continued public employment. This Policy effectively required Plaintiffs to become human subjects in federally funded research, disclose private health information, be injected with unlicensed investigational drugs, waive equal protection and due process rights, including the right to seek legal recourse for injuries caused by the CDC Program or its drugs, and consent to ongoing monitoring and data collection relating to their interaction with the Program and its drugs by unspecified entities for undisclosed purposes and durations. When Plaintiffs declined to participate in the CDC Program, citing conditions akin to a contract of adhesion, Mayor Fleetwood and the City of Bellingham subjected them to harassment, segregation, demotion, termination, and other burdens not imposed on employees choosing the equal option to accept.

But the judge dismissed the initial case without addressing the main elements of the complaint. So, on May 2, 2025, the plaintiffs appealed the case to the Ninth Circuit.

The filing discussed the plaintiffs grounds for filing the appeal:

Appellants filed suit against Defendants for causes of action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging violations of their Fourteenth Amendment rights under the CDC Program, including the right to refuse unwanted investigational drugs, and state common law claims for wrongful termination. The district court dismissed these claims on the basis that at least one drug, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, was not investigational, unlicensed, or unapproved, and thus implied that the legal conditions alleged by Plaintiffs were not applicable to Defendants’ Policy.

Unfortunately, last May 26, these former Bellingham city workers lost their appeal.

The ruling addressed three areas. Below are excerpts from the first two, which should disturb the health freedom community:

Accepting as true the factual allegations in the SAC and its attachments, the information available to Mayor Fleetwood showed: (1) that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had found, and Pfizer’s data confirmed, that the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine provided protection against COVID-19 to at least 84% of recipients, with protection levels decreasing over time; (2) that COMIRNATY, which was FDA-licensed, had the same formulation as the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine; and (3) that the two products could be used interchangeably to provide the vaccination series without presenting any safety or effectiveness concerns. In addition, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine posed a significant risk of serious adverse effects and did not prevent transmission of or infection with COVID-19—it only lessened the severity of symptoms. The FDA concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweighed its known and potential risks. We need not address whether the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was classified as an “investigational drug” at the relevant time because its status does not affect our analysis. See Curtis v Inslee, 154 F.4th at 691.

[Editor’s note: ICWA directors are very alarmed and saddened that cases like Curtis v Inslee, having been decided for employers and against individuals, are now being used as precedent to turn down even more cases.]

Of all the enigmas in this case, one that currently stands out concerns the attorneys for the plaintiffs not pursuing the religious exemption angle as done successfully in Oklahoma as The Defender reported on May 21:

An Oklahoma manufacturer will pay $4.25 million to more than 40 former employees after federal officials found the company violated anti-discrimination laws when it enforced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate without allowing religious or medical exemptions, according to a settlement announced this week. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said A G Equipment Company, which makes natural gas compressor systems, implemented a companywide vaccine requirement in 2021 and told workers no exemptions would be permitted.

So, it remains to be seen whether the plaintiffs will shift course toward the religious exemption angle, as is the upcoming August 24 case in Spokane concerning Thomas Taylor and Veronica Bropas, who are suing the Washington State Department of Health and Social Services (DSHS) for wrongful termination of their jobs after refusing to take the COVID-19 shot. As with the Oklahoma case, on June 20, 2023, the husband and wife plaintiffs received their Notice of Rights to sue from the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC).

Under “Plaintiffs Religious Beliefs” in this court filing, 5.2 begins with:

Plaintiffs are both Christians and have sincerely held religious beliefs that precluded them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination as all of the then available COVID-19 vaccines in one way or another employ cell lines derived from aborted fetuses where the vaccines’ origination, production, development, testing, or other input. According to Plaintiffs’ Christian faith, all life is sacred from the moment of conception to natural death and that abortion is a grave sin against God and the murder of innocent life. Plaintiffs believe that receiving the COVID-19 vaccines is sinful and will make them compliant in the abortions that utilized the cell lines from which the vaccinations were derived.

To shift course from the argument that an experimental shot cannot be mandated when a religious exemption is claimed looked more difficult when also considering the case of terminated Washington State Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich.

Rolovich (a practicing Catholic) attested that his refusal to take the COVID-19 jab was based on his religious beliefs as a Catholic and applied for a religious exemption, which the university ultimately denied.

On Jan 6, 2025, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of WSU, upholding Rolovich’s termination. The judge stated that Rolovich failed to provide sufficient evidence of a religious objection and that his objections appeared to be primarily secular, and found that Rolovich’s unvaccinated status would have imposed significant hardships on the university.

Washington State Patrol to Pay $340,000 to Troopers Who Refused COVID-19 Shots

Last Thursday, The Defender reported that the Washington State Patrol (WSP) agreed to pay $340,000 to settle claims it deleted or withheld public records tied to the firing of troopers who refused the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The settlement adds to growing scrutiny over how Washington agencies handled — and in some cases deleted — electronic records during and after the pandemic. The dispute traces back to public records requests submitted to the WSP between August 2022 and April 2024 by multiple named and anonymous individuals seeking communications connected to then-Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 mandate and related employee terminations, according to court documents. In May 2024, the self-described WSP Transparency Task Force, a group of former WSP troopers and detectives, accused the WSP of deleting text messages, emails, and other records connected to the firing of employees who didn’t comply with the mandate. At the center of the dispute was an internal message from Patrol Chief John Batiste instructing employees to keep work-related texts and chat messages “transitory” and delete them “after they have served their intended purpose.” The plaintiffs argued the policy encouraged employees to delete messages, even after the agency was legally required to preserve them for lawsuits or investigations. Under Washington law, emails, texts, chat messages and other electronic communications related to government business qualify as public records. Knowingly destroying or concealing such records can constitute a class C felony. According to Chris Loftis, the WSP’s director of public affairs, the complaints involved nearly 100 public records requests and raised questions about the agency’s ability to “forensically capture, then produce, transitory and non-transitory text messages from its employees.” Under the settlement, plaintiffs agreed to withdraw pending records requests related to the vaccine mandate and not pursue future litigation over previously requested mandate records. The records fight grew out of Washington’s 2021 vaccine mandate, which required most state employees, healthcare workers, and school staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 2021 or lose their jobs. More than ninety people sued Inslee in September 2021, including fifty-three WSP employees along with corrections workers, firefighters, and ferry employees. Within weeks, that number grew to roughly 600 public employees, including the state fire marshal Charles Leblanc. That broader lawsuit remains ongoing, according to The Seattle Times.

On October 7, 2021, Keith Eldridge of KOMO News reported on the release of State Fire Marshal Charles Leblanc.

Eldridge asked Leblanc, “Some critics might say that for such a high profile position, this is irresponsible for you to take this kind of action.”

“Irresponsible is one thing,” Leblanc said “If this were just an antivax issue, that statement would be accurate. But with me, this not just an antivax issue. With me, we’re talking about my very life being at risk.”

The reporter then narrated that Leblanc could not get vaccinated because his doctor said that because of his past case of vaccine reactions, it would be dangerous.

“So, I’m choosing not to play Russian Roulette with my life and move on and enjoy my family,” Leblanc said.

The reporter then narrated that Leblanc had stated that Washington Patrol gave him a medical exemption but no accommodation.

“I am in a forward facing position, and that’s why I no longer meet the requirements of my job description,” Leblanc said.

“So what are you going to do?” Eldridge asked.

“Well, I’m going to have to step out,” Leblanc said. “For me, this is an issue of conscience, knowing that there is a high risk if I do get vaccinated. That’s a risk I’m not going to take.”

The KOMO News reporter then read a statement from the Washington State Patrol that they also showed on screen:

“He is a good friend and good man. Like others in this situation, his service has been a true resource. His departure would be a true loss. COVID truly continues to hurt us all.” Washington State Patrol on Fire Marshall Leblanc’s separation from employment.

In The Defender article, Loftis also said that 132 WSP employees lost their jobs over the mandate, including seventy troopers, eight sergeants and one captain.

To his credit, in early 2025, Governor Bob Ferguson suspended the automatic-deletion policy following a separate $225,000 settlement that year involving the Department of Children, Youth and Families over destroyed government records.

Given that there are now two known instances of record deletion by Washington state government agencies, one wonders if these settlements were too low to affect a change in behavior. Keep filing public records requests.

Hopefully, these are memes of hope.