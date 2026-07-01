ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
4d

“Americans should never have to wonder whether a prescription was written because it was needed or because someone saw an opportunity to profit.” Let that sink in. How many times does someone really need a prescription versus how often is it dispensed due to a profit motive? I would argue seldom is it "needed."

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Zana Carver, Ph.D.'s avatar
Zana Carver, Ph.D.
3d

Thanks for this excellent reporting!

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