In this issue:

Washington Medical Commission’s Actions against Healthcare Fraud

SIDS in Washington following Vaccination

ICWA Reader forwards Lame Response from Congressional Representative Jayapal

Kennedy Ends EUA for COVID Shots (finally?)

June 26 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guest: Reed Davis discusses functional lab testing, metabolic chaos, and why so many people continue to feel unwell even after standard lab work looks “normal.” Reed is the founder of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® and the FDN Certification Course. He previously served for more than ten years as health director at a Southern California wellness center, where he worked with over ten thousand clients whose chronic complaints had not been resolved through conventional approaches. We talk about hidden stressors, why the “one root cause” model may be too simplistic, what functional labs can reveal, and how general listeners can ask more informed questions and support resilience through diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction, and smart supplementation.

Links:

July 3 Radio Show: Saving Bees from Colony Collapse - with Shungite

Guest Derek Condit joins us to discuss bees, colony collapse disorder, shungite, and his experimental shungite beehives initiative. Derek is a Washington-based entrepreneur, educator, and founder of The Natural Beekeeper’s Path, a nonprofit focused on supporting beekeepers, pollinator awareness, and emergency response efforts involving bees. We talk about why these unique insects are essential, what stressors may be contributing to colony losses, how bees navigate and communicate, what shungite is, and Derek’s efforts exploring hive materials and environments in support of bee health and beekeeper education.

Washington Medical Commission’s Actions against Healthcare Fraud

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice charged 455 individuals, including ninety medical professionals, for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes totaling over $6.5 billion, as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

The following graph published in the Epoch Times shows that the number of defendants is up from 324 in 2025 and 193 in 2024.

The operation represented “the greatest whole-of-government effort to combat healthcare fraud in our nation’s history,” Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters. It involved cases across forty-five states and fifty-six federal districts. Fifty state Medicaid fraud control units participated, the most in the department’s history.

As part of its look at the primary fraud schemes, the Epoch Times covered the topic of “Pill Mills.”

The article reported that thirty-six defendants—including twenty-eight licensed medical professionals—were charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances, according to the federal statement.

One scheme in Pennsylvania involved a voicemail prescription refill line through which doctors allegedly prescribed drugs without having examined the patients, leading to some deaths, federal officials stated.

In Texas, a pharmacist and two clinic managers were charged with distributing over 3.4 million opioid pills and controlled substances. Street-level traffickers allegedly brought patients to the clinics and the pharmacy to obtain the prescriptions for illicit distribution.

“Americans should never have to wonder whether a prescription was written because it was needed or because someone saw an opportunity to profit,” said administrator Terry Cole of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Blanche promised continued, aggressive anti-fraud enforcement. “This is just the beginning,” Blanche said. “Fraudsters can no longer rip off American taxpayers. If you seek to harm or cheat Americans, we will find you, seize any assets, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

The article did not mention the pill mill fraud of opioids here in Washington, but the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) can be given credit for carrying out its own enforcement concerning this in 2025 and so far in 2026.

Last March, the WMC permanently revoked the license of Sjardo S Steneker for illegally distributing opioids and other drugs, as reflected in the following announcement:

Sjardo S. Steneker, MD, MD00032063, 3/18/2026 Snohomish County – The Washington Medical Commission has permanently revoked the license of Steneker. Steneker mis-prescribed controlled substances to 12 patients including: opioids, benzodiazepines, sedatives, stimulants, and testosterone. Steneker ignored multiple risk factors, including: mental health problems; prior and current substance misuse; the concurrent use of opioids and sedating medications; and the presence of physical conditions that could contraindicate the use of opioid medications. Failure to consider and address these risk factors placed patients at serious risk of respiratory depression, overdose, addiction, and death. A hearing was held on this matter regarding allegations of unprofessional conduct and Steneker may not apply for reinstatement at any time.

Last year, the WMC announced the following two actions concerning opioid distribution as well:

King County Physician’s License Revoked OLYMPIA, WA – In May 2025, a Washington Medical Commission (WMC) panel issued a Final Order permanently revoking the physician and surgeon license of internal medicine physician Eric R. Shibley, MD, (Lic.#60108064). Dr. Shibley participated in a hearing with the WMC from February 20, 2025, until February 21, 2025. The Final Order revoking Dr. Shibley’s license became effective May 14, 2025. The Final Order found that Dr. Shibley committed unprofessional conduct including moral turpitude; incompetence, negligence or malpractice that creates or risks injury to patients; wrongful possession, use, prescription for use, or distribution of controlled substances; failing to comply with a disciplinary order; misrepresentation or fraud; felony convictions; and violations of the WMC’s opioid prescribing rules.

WMC Suspends King County Physician OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Frank D. Li, MD (Lic. #00049251). March 3, 2025: In June 2024, the WMC issued an order reinstating his license that, among other conditions, required Dr. Li to participate in a competency assessment and make a peer group presentation. To date, Dr. Li has not complied with these conditions. Dr. Li failed to appear at the February 26, 2025 noncompliance hearing, and his license was indefinitely suspended. Dr. Li’s license was suspended from July 2016 until June 2024 for substandard care in the prescribing of opioids to chronic pain patients. The previous press release regarding WMC actions in this matter can be found on our website at: Commission resolves charges against Seattle Pain Centers.

This misuse of controlled substances got even more bizarre last February when the WMC announced the suspension of a King County physician for diverting them toward his own use:

February 4, 2026 King County Physician Indefinitely Suspended OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) entered into an Agreed Order indefinitely suspending the license of Andrew Voegel-Podadera,MD (Lic. #61289341). The WMC found that Voegel-Podadera diverted controlled substances from his anesthesiology cases for his personal use. Voegel-Podadera may seek reinstatement of his license after three years.

(Edit: Spokane County doctor listed was removed; the restriction for minor disagreement on off-label prescribing is expected to be lifted anyway)

In case all of the above isn’t strange enough, last January the WMC suspended a King County physician’s license for treating patients with Schedule I psychedelic and hallucinogenic substances:

January 8, 2026 WMC Suspends King County Physician’s License OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has summarily suspended the license of Fernando Domingo Vega, MD (Lic. #00018929). Pending further disciplinary hearings by the WMC, Vega is prohibited from practicing medicine. The summary suspension order allows for a brief period where Vega may issue prescriptions to established patients to mitigate the disruption in care. Vega has received a Statement of Charges that allege he is noncompliant with restrictions which mandate he not treat patients with Schedule I psychedelic or hallucinogenic substances.

SIDS in Washington following Vaccination

Back in 2021, Neil Z. Miller published a study concerning Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) that analyzed the VAERS data base from 1990 to 2019 and all the medical literature. He found that the classifications were not carried out correctly, leading to difficulties for the author to do the research.

But all of a sudden five years later, the Elsevier journal inexplicably removed the article, as reflected in the revised article headline:

REMOVED: Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature

The journal’s website then explained why they removed it:

This article has been removed: please see Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal (https://www.elsevier.com/about/policies-and-standards/article-withdrawal). This article has been removed at the request of the Editor-in-Chief. Following post-publication concerns raised by readers regarding potential research errors and methodological flaws in this article, the journal initiated an investigation and contacted the author for clarification. The Editor-in-Chief determined that the author’s response did not satisfactorily address the concerns raised about this article. In particular, serious methodological flaws were identified in the use of VAERS data to infer a correlation between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Given the inherent limitations of passive reporting systems, including the expected temporal clustering of events independent of causality, the conclusions presented in the article are not supported by the methodology employed. In light of these concerns, and given the potential implications for medical practice, the Editor-in-Chief has decided that the article should be removed. The author disagrees with this decision and disputes the grounds for removal. Apologies are offered to the readers of the journal.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy then jumped on this on X:

I sent this letter to the Editor-in-Chief of Toxicology Reports demanding a full explanation for the removal of a published article examining vaccines and sudden infant death. Americans have a right to know why scientific papers are removed, who made those decisions, what evidence supported them, and whether the same standards are applied consistently. We will restore trust in public health by insisting on transparency, accountability, and open scientific inquiry—not by asking the public to accept decisions behind closed doors.

On The Highwire, this was Jefferey Jaxen’s reaction to Kennedy’s letter: “This is how the federal government should be acting as scientific gatekeepers. This is a major paradigm shift, and I really hope this administration keeps doing this.”

Secretary Kennedy’s letter to Dr. Lash, editor of Elsevier Journal

Because Miller’s paper had been published in 2021, he was looking at VAERS data only through 2019. Pubmed’s abstract remained available at the time of this publication in which he says:

Of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1990 through 2019, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination, confirming that infant deaths tend to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001).

A look at the current VAERS data show 1,585 reports of death in kids under 2 years old following vaccination, including diagnoses as sudden cardiac death, SIDS, SUIDS, and ‘sudden death.’ (Without seeing the entire study by Miller, we don’t know the complete VAERS search criteria where he arrived at 2,605 infant deaths. He likely looked for ‘death’ in general within proximity of vaccination, as was analyzed earlier this year our our article on pediatric deaths within one day).

Thirty of those SIDS cases following vaccination have occurred here in Washington.

Below are VAERS report summaries mentioning SIDS and vaccination in Washington:

Patient vaccinated with DTP 5SEP90 developed SIDS.

Patient vaccinated w/ DTP/OPV had normal 4 month well baby exam; Next day found limp & cyanotic. Brought to ER by paramedics, no signs of life after usual resuscitation measures. Possible SIDS. 06FEB91: AUTOPSY REPORT RECEIVED FROM SHC; DX = SIDS

3 days p/receiving vax, patient presented to ER as a probable SIDS;

Patient received vax 10AM & no intercurrent illness; h/o mild gastro-esophageal reflux-no medications; found dead in bed next morning, prone position.

Patient received vax as part of routine 4 months well baby visit; pt cried that evening but appeared fine, happy & nl next AM; parents found pt dead in crib that afternoon-SIDS death;

Patient was given vax at approximately 1PM & died @ approximately 8PM:patient went into coma in afternoon & was rushed to hospital

Patient found deceased in crib this AM <24hr p/vax;

Patient received vax 1JUN98 & pt had gastroenteritis on 4JUN98 which resolved; gastroenteritis reoccurred on 19JUN98;pt died of SIDS on 20JUN98;

Patient received vax 16SEP97 - SIDS on 21SEP97;parents requested VAERS on 22SEP98-1yr anniversary of pt death;

Patient received vax on 7/28/98; on 8/26/98 pt exp SIDS

Patient started getting a fever @ 1PM the same day as vax; patient had swelling @ the site of DTP as well as soreness; patient was very cranky & was sore for 3 days following vax;3rd day patient died.

Report 20010111081 describes sudden infant death syndrome in a 3 month old female who received an injection of Infanrix. concurrent medical conditions and medications were not specified. On 01/25/2001, the infant received her second injection of Infanrix. That day, she also received her second injections of Prevnar, ActHib, and IPOL. Four days post-immunization, on the afternoon of 01/29/2001, she was found dead in her crib. Autopsy results were consistent with sudden infant death syndrome.

Two weeks possible post DTaP, IPV, HIB, pneu 7. SIDS event. Five days prior to SIDS seemed fussy. Mom feels baby different post 2nd set shots.

A nurse reported that a male infant received a dose of Prevnar along with DTaP, IPOL and hep B vaccines on 9/5/02 at 4 months of age. On 9/26/02 at 5 months of age, the infant died. SIDS was the reported cause of death.

It was reported that a four-month-old male pt received Daptacel, C1526AA; Hib vaccine, UE02AA; and Synagis, TA5370B administered on 12/29/03. The next morning, the pt was found dead in bed with the mother. She had taken the child to bed with her at 7:30 am that morning and found him lifeless at 10:30 am. The autopsy status is unknown. The autopsy report received on 3/23/04 states SIDS.

Died of SIDS 2 days after receiving vaccines.

My daughter was given 2 vaccines in her first 24 hours of life. We were released from the hospital at hour 28 of life, and she died at home at hour 39, due to “unknown causes” which they later diagnosed as SUIDS.

It would be best to sum up these write-ups with a quote from the poet Carl Sandburg:

“I have a right to feel my throat choke about this.”

ICWA Receives Lame Response from Representative Jayapal

When ICWA Weekly News published the canned responses some ICWA members received from U.S. representatives, we also asked for replies from other reps to letters in support for the Support Grace Act - End Vax Carve Out acts.

We didn’t think the responses could be any more lame and dismissive of the actual issues than the responses we covered on June 10, but then a kind reader (thank you; you know who you are) forwarded us the response from Rep. Pramila Jayapal of the Seventh District (emphasis added):

As requested: Response from congress woman regarding Grace Act-End Vax Carve Out Thank you for contacting me. I appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts.



I understand from your email that you have used a third party to send your message. I value hearing directly from constituents in Washington’s 7th Congressional District, and I take my responsibility to listen and respond to the people I represent seriously. If you intend to share your thoughts with my office, I encourage you to contact me directly, and not through a third party, so that I can provide a more personalized response.



If you’d like to send me an email, please visit my website at jayapal.house.gov/contact/email/.



If you are in need of assistance with a federal agency, please contact my office through email (Jayapal.Casework@mail.house.gov), fax (771-200-5813), phone, or postal mail. If the issue is time sensitive, please follow up with our district office in Seattle, WA by calling (206) 674-0040.



If you are NOT a resident of the Seventh Congressional District, please contact your representative. You can find your representative here.



Thank you again for sharing your views with me. If you have further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call us at 202-225-3106. Also, please sign up for my e-mail newsletter at jayapal.house.gov/contact/newsletter, join us on Facebook at facebook.com/RepJayapal, on Twitter at twitter.com/RepJayapal, on Bluesky at bsky.app/profile/jayapal.house.gov and on Instagram at instagram.com/RepJayapal to be the first to know about my work in Washington’s 7th District and in DC.



Sincerely,



PRAMILA JAYAPAL

Member of Congress

Jayapal’s staffer (or automated system) was correct that the request for action came through a third party (CHD). And, as was mentioned, it probably is best to contact a member of congress directly. Just like the other replies from congressional reps, notice that she never addressed any of the points brought up in the original letter.

ICWA still wants to see replies our readers receive from U.S. legislators for any health freedom-related communications. We hope the reader in the seventh district will play along and send a more personal note to Jayapal as requested to test if the representative actually addresses the points made.

Jayapal’s response simply amounts to another technique used as an excuse to avoid addressing the points of the letter – that was in fact prompted by a constituent.

The main content of the CHD call to action template letter is repeated here:

On May 18, the Solicitor General representing the current administration filed a brief in the Supreme Court arguing that states can bar religious accommodation from employee vaccine mandates while allowing for medical exemptions, a direct assault on the religious freedom upon which our nation was founded. The First Amendment to our Constitution protects religious exercise, and Title VII places the burden on employers to prove that religious accommodation is not feasible on a case-by-case basis using real data on safety and economic impact. The Solicitor General’s brief argues that employers should be allowed to disregard religious rights even if employers determine that they can safely and reasonably accommodate an employee. This action underscores the fact that the attacks on the freedoms of Americans are becoming more intense, especially when it comes to vaccine choice and seeking accountability when injuries and deaths occur following vaccination. I urge that you support both the GRACE Act and the End the Vaccine Carveout Act. The GRACE Act (H.R.5075), introduced by Congressman Greg Steube, would restore the alignment between the First Amendment and state public health law by incentivizing states to protect religious accommodations as well as medical. While the GRACE Act concerns students rather than employees targeted in the May 18 brief, it’s crucial that we honor the religious beliefs that drive vaccine choices of all citizens, whether in a learning or a work environment. I thank President Trump for his May 29 Executive Order highlighting the importance of religious freedom and parental authority. It’s time to fully embrace these principles and put them into action through passage of the GRACE Act. The End the Vaccine Carveout Act, introduced by Senator Rand Paul in the Senate (S.3853) and Congressman Paul Gosar in the House (H.R.4668), would end the notorious 1986 arrangement Congress made with Pharma that leaves vaccine makers — knowing they can’t be held accountable for injuries and deaths — with no motivation to ensure their products are as safe as possible. Since the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990, over 2.7 million adverse reactions following vaccination have been reported, including 50,531 deaths. Vaccine makers have been completely free of liability concerns for these harms, leaving those injured with no hope of meaningful compensation or recourse. The May 18 brief is an attempt to expand industry-backed efforts to eliminate religious exemptions to vaccines altogether, while the vaccine carveout is egregiously unfair to individuals injured or killed by vaccines, prioritizing Pharma profits over the health of our nation’s citizens. Please support and co-sponsor the GRACE Act to ensure all 50 states can rely on the religious liberty enshrined in our U.S. Constitution, as well as the End the Vaccine Carveout Act to restore accountability to vaccine makers for harms caused by their products. MAHA voters are well aware of these critical issues and will be watching closely to see which members of the House and Senate will do the right thing and protect the freedom of Americans.

All of these canned responses coming from Democrats leads one to wonder how these representatives would have responded had they received third-party letters in support of bill H.R. 8425, which was co-sponsored by Democrats Kim Schrier (WA CD-8) and Suzan Delbene (WA CD-1). The bill’s intention is to use billions of dollars in Medicaid funding to pressure states into adopting federally-approved vaccine messaging and expand the U.S. government’s surveillance of children’s vaccination records. So, perhaps Jayapal as well as the others who have written back so far—Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (third district), Emily Randall (sixth district)—may have detailed their responses with key points of the bill to support why they thought the bill was such a fine idea.

Again, forward congressional responses to contact@informedchoicewa.org to help expose their expected lack of response. Even though they threw up roadblocks like this, we hope continued effort will eventually get the topics on their radar.

Kennedy Ends EUA for COVID Shots

(Breaking news from editor Bob Runnells)

As covered by the MAHA Report on Substack, and on other platforms, HHS Secretary Kennedy announced that the FDA will rescind the Emergency Use Authorization for covid shots.

This is nice, but we wonder what took so long. And these promises are contrasted against other jab approvals.

In May, the FDA granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for at-risk children, making it the first Covid vaccine, not through an EUA, available for children between 6 months and 11 years old.

Most of our readers will agree that these shots should be pulled from the market altogether.

Ask Secretary Kennedy to be strong and follow through with his other promises. We might want to give him until after the mid-term elections to act more boldly.

Meme time:

And finally, the pièce de résistance, in anticipation of July 29 congressional testimony: