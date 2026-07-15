ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

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Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
3d

3/11/2020, instead of the ICU, all of my family had passed 2015, 17, 19, I was standing at the fitness center front door, closed, I was just there yesterday, something about "distance", NP, quick trip over to Cityline corporate gym no bigger then a postage stamp, never saw two people in there after hours, closed same thing, distance, I didn't call management because it was so obviously a pre planned event that I ignored all mandates, to include temperature test, PCR test, face cover, and by the time forced injections were on deck, I was on record telling coworkers and friends don't even think about, what the hell happened to HIPPA

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James Lyons-Weiler, PhD's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
3d

Great write-up on HiB. Thank you.

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