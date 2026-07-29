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gyreandgimble's avatar
gyreandgimble
5d

Thanks for the updates. Just sharing this link in case you haven't had a chance to read the FOIA'd emails of NIH officials deciding to shut down a study into neurological adverse rxns to the shots... because it might fuel conspiracies and cause hesitancy... not because it wasn't true. These poor suffering people.

https://icandecide.org/press-release/nih-emails-neurological-injury-covid-vaccine-fauci-collins-suppressed/

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Elizabeth A.'s avatar
Elizabeth A.
4d

Did anyone think this would go any differently than it did? These people are snakes and above the law. The system is broken and the only way through is to not comply. And for those that shamelessly defend that bastard..."May the odds be ever in their favor."

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