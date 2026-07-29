In this issue:

Where to watch Fauci’s Final Fibs

Informed Life Radio Show Notes & Links

Eighteen Former DCYF Employees Lose COVID-19 Shot Mandate Appeal Case

DEMV Task Force Asks for Public Feedback

Power of Providers Initiative Sends Out Last Newsletter

Subpoenaed Anthony Fauci to Fib During July 29 Congressional Committee Hearing

ICWA members will be hugely interested to hear ‘Fauci’s Final Fibs,’ as we are calling it, at a congressional hearing July 29. Senator Rand Paul is expected to lead the questioning.

It might be too much for ICWA members to hope that handcuffs will await the Presidentially-pardoned Fauci at the conclusion of his testimony. But we can still hope. One thing that is more certain is that this monumentally-historic event will include very quotable slippery sayings – even more obfuscating than “I do not recall” or pleading the Fifth Amendment.

Children’s Health Defense previews the event now that Rand Paul also released Fauci’s diary - his daily work calendar (1,141 pages) - that you can read and download from the senator’s Reading Room.

The hearing begins at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT.

Del Bigtree will offer his opening remarks 30 minutes before at 5 am PT

July 25, 2026 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Has Virology Proven Its Case?

Guest: Jamie Andrews makes the case that the foundational proof for viruses has not been demonstrated. We’ll walk through the basics of his research into cell-culture isolation methods, cytopathic effect, transmission electron microscopy, PCR testing, negative controls, and the role properly controlled experiments should play in validating virology’s assertions.

Jamie also shares the personal path that led him into this work, including his son’s early vaccine injury and the questions that followed. We look at how his study of infectious disease, laboratory methods, and published protocols developed into a deeper investigation of what virology has not yet proven.

Watch replay on ICWA’s: Website, Rumble, X, YouTube

Watch replay on CHD-TV, and CHD-WA chapter’s: Website, Rumble, X

Listen to replay: KKNW AM 1150, SoundCloud, Apple Podcast, Spotify

References:

This week on Informed Life Radio: The Sunlight Solution with William F. Supple Jr., PhD.

We welcome back Dr. Bill Supple, who makes the case that our modern fear of sunlight has contributed to widespread vitamin D deficiency and chronic disease. His new book, The Sunlight Solution: Reclaiming Vitamin D, Reversing the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and Making America Healthy Again, challenges the modern caution against sun exposure and invites readers to reconsider the role of sunlight as natural, life-giving medicine. Vitamin D as more than a bone-health nutrient--including its role in immune regulation, inflammation, cardiovascular health, brain health, aging, and resilience. We also look at benefits of sunlight beyond vitamin D, including circadian rhythm support, sleep, mood, and other light-driven biological effects, heliotherapy, whether sunscreen is “the new margarine,” the debate regarding sunlight and melanoma, and practical questions about testing serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D, supplementation, and seasonal strategies for places like Washington State.

Eighteen Former DCYF Employees Lose COVID-19 Shot Mandate Appeal Case

In the case of Seagraves versus Washington State Department Children Youth and Families (DCYF), eighteen plaintiffs took their case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Judges Richard C. Tallman, Richard R. Clifton, and Ryan D. Nelson heard the case.

Judge Richard Clifton’s summary of the case’s history started with the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement mandated by then-Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee.

“Appellants are former DCYF employees (the “Employees”) who were separated from the agency after their requests for religious accommodations from the vaccine requirement were denied,” Judge Clifton wrote in the court opinion. “Appellees are DCYF and three individuals who held positions within the agency at the time: Secretary Ross Hunter; Human Resources Director Marcos Rodriguez, and Assistant Secretary of Partnership, Prevention, and Services Vickie Ybarra (together, the “Officials”). The Employees claim DCYF and the Officials violated their constitutional rights and various provisions of Washington state law through the implementation of the Governor’s vaccine mandate. The district court dismissed the case for failure to state a claim.”

Clifton then simply wrote, “We affirm.”

Much of the plaintiffs-appellees’ case focused on internal DCYF email exchanges, notably from Secretary Ross Hunter. For instance, on August 16, 2021, Hunter was asked in a private text message about how DCYF would handle requests for religious exemptions. He responded that the policy was “not figured out yet” but that the agency would be “as strict as we are allowed to be.”

A week later, Hunter sent an email to various DCYF staff, including Rodriguez and Ybarra, outlining a “multi-prong approach to vaccination.” The agency’s fundamental message was that employees must “get vaccinated or lose your job,” which Hunter wanted “communicated to unvaccinated people in ways that are helpful for them to hear.” He wrote, “It is unsafe for our staff to serve clients, particularly children and at-risk adults who have not been vaccinated if they are vastly more likely to spread the disease.”

Clifton wrote in his opinion that Hunter had identified potential objections that employees might raise to the vaccination requirement, including “safety,” “political tribalism,” and “religious objections, real or imagined,” along with various resources that he believed might help address employees’ concerns about vaccination. The list included “A North Dakota video from religious authorities (pope, etc.).” He concluded with the comment that “Once we get a strong message out about the inability to hide behind the exemption strategy, we will want to start helping people over their other concerns.”

About two months later, Hunter sent another email where he contemplated how future developments might impact the DCYF’s policy. He wrote that when a “safe” vaccine became available, “Some employees will be unable (medically) to take it. How will we approve this?”

According to Clifton’s opinion, the process DCYF implemented was bifurcated into two distinct stages: exemption and accommodation. First, employees seeking exemption from the vaccine mandate had to attest that they had “a sincerely held religious belief or religious conviction that prevents them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” Approved exemption requests would then be considered for reasonable accommodations. DCYF’s policy was to “provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees . . . unless providing such accommodations would pose an undue hardship” to the agency. In assessing accommodation options, DCYF evaluated “the essential functions, job classification, and working environment of [the employee’s] position as well as business and workplace safety requirements.” An accommodation could not be granted if doing so would “include eliminating essential functions of [an employee’s] position.”

Clifton noted that statistics released in January 2022 show that out of 291 DCYF employee exemption requests, 279 were approved. Of those 279 employees with approved exemptions, 216 sought accommodations at the second stage of the process; 105 of those requests were approved and 111 were denied.

Clifton then presented the DCYF Officials’ argument for terminating the employees:

The Employees had a wide range of roles within DCYF, ranging from juvenile rehabilitation residential counselor to adoption specialist. Each Employee sought a religious exemption and accommodation from DCYF’s vaccination requirement. All seventeen received an exemption. But at the second stage, DCYF determined that reassignment was “the only reasonable accommodation” available to these Employees. This determination was based on the conclusion that the Employees could not perform the essential functions of their positions unvaccinated without posing a threat to the health and safety of others in the workplace, including children and families, because their “positions served the community and required] unavoidable or unpredictable interaction with others.” The letters communicating DCYF’s accommodation decisions to the Employees gave them five days to respond if they wished to be considered for reassignment to another role and explained that “declining this accommodation required them to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or . . . be separated from employment on October 18, 2021.” The Employees were also invited to contact human resources for questions and support.

Judge Clifton then re-stated the plaintiffs’ argument:

The Employees allege that they requested alternative accommodations such as remote work, frequent COVID-19 testing, use of personal protective equipment, and social distancing to minimize their risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, but DCYF rejected the suggestions. The Employees also allege that they asked for pretermination hearings to discuss alternative accommodations, but that DCYF refused. All Employees were ultimately separated from the agency.

The employees had filed suit against DCYF and Secretary Hunter in the Western District of Washington on January 30, 2024. The complaint alleged violations of their rights under both the federal and Washington State constitutions, 42 U.S.C. § 1983, and various provisions of Washington State law. The district court dismissed all claims.

Judge Clifton wrote the following summary of the district court’s dismissal:

Its order noted that the Employees’ federal claims for injunctive relief against Hunter in his official capacity were deficient because the Employees did not allege an ongoing violation of federal law that an injunction could remedy. The Employees also failed “to adequately identify how Hunter personally participated in violating each [Employee’s] rights for each cause of action,” which vitiated their federal claims against him in his personal capacity. Believing that those deficiencies may be curable, the district court dismissed those claims (and all state law claims) without prejudice and with leave to amend.

Clifton then commented on the Employees next move:

On October 14, 2024, the Employees filed a first amended complaint (“FAC”), which named Rodriguez and Ybarra as additional defendants. The FAC included four federal constitutional claims against the Officials under Section 1983 for violations of: (i) free exercise;(ii) procedural due process (iii) equal protection, and (iv) the Contracts Clause. The FAC also asserted various state law claims against the Officials and DCYF. The Employees claimed that Hunter had “personally and integrally participated in concocting DCYF’s exemption and accommodation policies that were intentionally designed to treat religiously exempt DCYF employees less favorably than their similarly situated secularly exempt counterparts.” Rodriguez and Ybarra allegedly implemented the discriminatory policies. In support, the Employees cited the internal communications between the Officials and statistics showing DCYF’s approval rate for accommodations, both of which they claimed showed “religious animus.”

Clifton then commented on the outcome of the FAC move:

The Officials moved to dismiss the FAC and the district court granted their motion. The district court concluded that the Employees’ four federal claims all failed on the merits. They had failed to state a free exercise claim, because they had not plausibly alleged that the vaccination mandate was not neutral and generally applicable. The court rejected the Employees’ First Amendment arguments for heightened scrutiny and found that Hunter’s emails and text messages had not shown animus towards religion, but rather an intent for “DCYF to follow its statutory obligations on religious accommodations.” Reasoning that the Employees’ equal protection claim was “subsumed by, and co-extensive with, [their] First Amendment claim,” the court dismissed it as well. The district court likewise rejected the Employees’ procedural and substantive due process claims. It held that DCYF’s exemption and accommodation process provided as much notice and process as the law required, and that the right to refuse vaccines was not a fundamental right. The court determined that the Employees had abandoned their Contracts Clause claim based on lack of argument. Finally, the district court concluded that the Employees had once again failed to plausibly allege the Officials’ personal involvement in the claimed constitutional violations. The court further held that the Employees’ official-capacity claims for reinstatement failed because they still had not plausibly alleged an ongoing constitutional violation, given that the Proclamation was no longer in effect by the time of their suit. The court did not reach the Officials’ qualified immunity defense, and it declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the Employees’ state law claims. The case was dismissed without leave to amend. The Employees filed a motion for reconsideration, which the district court denied.

So why did the three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirm the district court’s dismissal of all federal claims against the officials?

Judge Clifton’s first specific focus was on the FAC:

The FAC does not plausibly allege personal involvement by any of the Officials in constitutional violations of the Employees’ free exercise, equal protection, or procedural due process rights. All the Employees’ requests for accommodations in their current roles were denied, based on determinations that they could not perform the essential functions of their positions unvaccinated without endangering the health and safety of others in the workplace, including children and families. Accordingly, their supposed constitutional injuries flow from this determination. Yet the FAC does not allege that any of the Officials personally participated in evaluating the Employees’ accommodation requests or that they played a role in denying them pre-termination hearings.

Clifton then moved onto Hunter’s internal emails:

The only non-conclusory factual allegations about the Officials’ conduct relate to the internal communications penned by Hunter, discussing how to implement the vaccine policy within the agency. As the district court correctly observed, the Employees fail to allege any involvement by Rodriguez and Ybarra aside from their passive receipt of Hunter’s email of August 23, 2021. The Employees’ only remaining theory is that Hunter set into motion an accommodation policy that he knew or reasonably should have known would cause a constitutional injury. This theory tries to infer religious animus by juxtaposing Hunter’s language in his August 16, 2021, text message and October 14, 2021, email. But simply taking the language he used in two communications sent two months apart out of context and comparing it does not make plausible that DCYF’s accommodation policy was discriminatory or motivated by religious animus. Rather, these communications show that Hunter was concerned about DCYF complying with applicable law: the review of religious accommodation requests would be cabined by what the law allowed, and any approval of medical exemptions would be constrained by what DCYF was able to approve under the law.

Clifton then discussed the employees’ religious exemption argument:

The remaining factual allegations that the Employees provided in their pleadings undermine the plausibility of their “religious animus” theory. First consider Hunter’s August 23, 2021, email discussing DCYF’s communications plan for vaccination. The goal of this plan was to convince as many DCYF employees as possible to get vaccinated. Part of the plan involved addressing various potential objections to vaccination: medical safety, convenience, religious objections, and political tribalism. This plan did not single out religiously motivated objections for special treatment. Religious objections were included among several secular objections, and the aim of the plan was to convince DCYF employees that their concerns about vaccination were unfounded, regardless of the religious or secular character of those concerns. That religious objections were one of several objections to address does not, without more, indicate hostility toward religion.

Clifton then pointed to the DCYF’s exemption statistics:

Next consider the exemption and accommodation statistics that the Employees provided. Nearly half of the 216 employees whose religious accommodation requests were processed to a final decision were accommodated, while just over half of the 22 employees whose medical accommodation requests were processed to a final decision were accommodated. Even viewed in the light most favorable to the Employees, these statistics do not make it plausible that DCYF’s accommodation process was discriminatory toward those who objected to vaccination on religious grounds. Thus, the Employees have failed to allege sufficient facts to support their theory that Hunter established a policy that he knew or reasonably should have known would result in a constitutional violation. In short, the Employees failed to allege that any of the Officials were personally involved in their individual accommodation decisions, or that Ybarra or Rodriguez were personally involved in creating the accommodation policy. As for Hunter, the Employees have failed to plausibly allege that he created or set into motion a policy that he knew or reasonably should have known would result in a constitutional violation. We therefore affirm the district court’s dismissal of the Employees’ claims against the Officials in their personal capacities.

Clifton then drew the following conclusions for affirming the district court’s ruling:

This leaves the claims for prospective injunctive relief against the Officials in their official capacities. We conclude that these claims are barred by the Eleventh Amendment because the Employees have identified no ongoing violation of federal law. Finally, we conclude that the district court acted within its discretion in denying the Employees leave to amend, based on its reasonable conclusion that amendment would have been futile. The Employees filed the FAC after the district court dismissed their complaint based on the same deficiencies we identify here. But rather than adding new factual allegations to cure these defects, the FAC largely repackaged the Employees’ legal theories and added two defendants with a more tenuous connection to the alleged violations than Hunter. Considering the Employees’ failure to cure the identified defects, the district court acted within its discretion in holding that further amendment would not render the claims viable.

Thus, Washingtonians are still unable to simply decline shots in the workplace, most similarly in a government agency workplace. And because courts continue to find technical issues with cases on the grounds of standing, religious exemptions and accommodations, they are still avoiding having to decide the simple rational argument that if the shots don’t prevent transmission, then how could they have been mandated - even in an emergency?

DEMV Task Force Asks for Public Feedback

Remember back in 2023 when then Attorney General and now Governor Bob Ferguson unsuccessfully tried to push through the legislature HB 1333?

ICWA Weekly News 11-27-24 🦃

The Anti-Defamation League attempts to link passionate parents in heated school board meetings to increased violence of criminal nature.

Well, it is now back in an underhanded way through the Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence (DEMV) Task Force.

The Task Force’s July 2026 recommendation is for the DEMV program to be established in either the Department of Health’s Injury and Prevention Program or the Washington Attorney General Office’s Policy Division.

The explicit concern in the July DEMV recommendation is Primary Prevention Recommendation #4, which uses the vague and politically flexible buzzwords that medical freedom fighters are all too familiar with:

The Hate-Fueled and Targeted Violence Program should develop and deploy digital media literacy curricula and materials for different age ranges and constituencies that assist the population in staying safe when navigating online spaces. Curricula and materials should teach and reinforce critical thinking and online safety skills that help users identify and build resilience against manipulative content, such as misinformation, disinformation, rumors, conspiracy theories, propaganda, scams, violence, extreme rhetoric, and other harmful content. Curricula and materials should have a component on data privacy and safety to teach users how to keep their personal information safe.

The Task Force is seeking feedback on their draft recommendations for a comprehensive public health and community-based approach, [which was sneaked into the Operating Budget of] ESSB 5950. Submitted feedback is expected to be part of the public record as well as be posted on the Task Force website and may be disclosed in response to public records requests. You may view the draft recommendations and submit feedback at the portal linked here from July 15, 2026 through August 7, 2026. You may also view the draft recommendations here.

ICWA Director Lisa Templeton has submitted feedback to the DEMV Task Force’s recommendations, and below are her arguments, coming from a medical freedom perspective:

Terms such as “hate-fueled,” “targeted violence,” and “risk factors” should be narrowly defined so that lawful speech, political disagreement, religious beliefs, criticism of government, or unpopular viewpoints are not inadvertently treated as indicators of dangerousness. Before committing ongoing taxpayer resources, any such program should have clear objectives, measurable outcomes, independent evaluation, transparency, meaningful oversight, and strong due-process protections.

Strong communities and positive relationships can play an important role in youth development. However, we encourage careful consideration of whether creating a new state-funded grant program is the best approach, particularly given Washington’s ongoing fiscal challenges and the need to prioritize existing resources. Programs that support youth connection, mentorship, and leadership are ideally locally driven and responsive to the needs of nearby families and communities. We encourage caution when expanding state involvement in youth development, particularly when programs may extend beyond basic mentorship and skill-building into areas involving values, beliefs, or social frameworks that may not reflect the views of all families. We encourage the Task Force to prioritize approaches that strengthen families, voluntary community partnerships, and opportunities for youth while recognizing parents as essential partners in decisions affecting their children. Any new investment should include accountability for how taxpayer dollars are spent and whether programs are achieving meaningful outcomes for youth and families.

Critical thinking and online safety skills are valuable, and many existing resources already provide media literacy education through schools, libraries, community colleges, and other community-based organizations. Before creating a new state-developed curriculum, we encourage the Task Force to evaluate whether additional government involvement is necessary and how it would complement, rather than duplicate, existing efforts. We have particular concerns about the inclusion of broad categories such as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “conspiracy theories,” “propaganda,” and “extreme rhetoric” within a state-sponsored media literacy framework. While helping people identify scams, protect personal information, and evaluate sources can be beneficial, government-created standards for determining what information is “harmful” or unreliable could discourage legitimate inquiry, debate, and disagreement. Any efforts in this area should remain viewpoint neutral and focused on teaching critical thinking skills rather than directing individuals toward preferred conclusions. Washington should be careful not to create a system where skepticism of institutions, disagreement with government policies, or unpopular viewpoints are treated as indicators of risk of violent activity. Given the significant public resources already devoted to education and community programs, any expansion of state involvement should demonstrate a clear public benefit and avoid replacing locally developed approaches with a one-size-fits-all framework.

Training that helps individuals recognize and respond to credible threats of violence may have value. At the same time, programs in this area must take great care to distinguish between dangerous conduct and constitutionally protected speech, beliefs, and viewpoints. The effectiveness and fairness of such programs will depend heavily on how terms such as “early warning signs,” “violent extremism,” and “pathways to violence” are defined and applied. Broad or subjective standards could lead to lawful beliefs, political disagreement, or unpopular viewpoints being treated as indicators of risk rather than focusing on actual behaviors and credible threats.

Before recommending that the Legislature “restore funding” for HearMeWA, the Task Force should clarify the basis for that recommendation. Please identify the specific legislative action, budget decision, or funding reduction that resulted in decreased funding, including the amount and timing of any reduction. Without that information, it is difficult to evaluate whether additional funding is addressing an actual resource gap or expanding an existing program. Washington already has numerous avenues for youth support, including crisis hotlines, school counselors, college counseling services, community organizations, and other mental health resources. Before creating additional funding commitments, the Task Force should evaluate how HearMeWA complements existing services and whether additional state investment provides a meaningful benefit beyond resources already available. HearMeWA’s expansion into training and response protocols related to concepts such as “nihilistic violence,” “radicalization,” “extremism,” and “pathways to violence” also raises important questions about scope and application. These terms can be interpreted broadly, and responses should remain focused on identifiable threats and behaviors rather than beliefs, viewpoints, or lawful expressions of opinion. Any additional funding should be accompanied by clear information about program outcomes, effectiveness, costs, and oversight. Washington taxpayers deserve confidence that expanded programs are addressing demonstrated needs and producing measurable benefits.

Before creating or expanding a state-supported system for specialized counseling and coaching services, the Task Force or Legislature should clearly define the problem being addressed, the population served, and how the proposed services differ from existing mental health, crisis intervention, and community-based resources already available throughout Washington. This recommendation would place DOH in the role of convening partners, standardizing training, contracting with subject-matter experts, and expanding counseling and coaching services specific to “violent extremism” and “targeted violence.” That raises important questions about scope, definitions, privacy, accountability, and whether a new state-coordinated system is necessary or whether existing services could better or already address these needs. Any training or protocol developed under this recommendation should make clear that services are focused on individuals who present identifiable safety concerns or who voluntarily seek assistance, not on people flagged primarily because of beliefs, associations, political viewpoints, religious views, or controversial opinions. Terms such as “pathways to violent extremism” and “targeted violence” should be applied with great care so that counseling and referral systems do not become a means of labeling or managing individuals based on lawful speech or dissenting views.

We encourage careful consideration of whether the recommendations’ proposed programs address a demonstrated need, how they complement existing resources, whether they duplicate services already available, and whether they provide sufficient benefit to justify the investment of public funds. Efforts to prevent violence should remain focused on identifiable threats and behaviors while protecting constitutional rights—including freedom of speech, privacy, and family involvement. Any programs involving education, counseling, risk assessment, or public messaging should include clear definitions, appropriate boundaries, and protections against unintended consequences such as unnecessary labeling or viewpoint-based application. Continued or expanded public funding should be conditioned on demonstrated effectiveness, clear outcomes, and a clear justification for the use of taxpayer resources.

Power of Providers Initiative Sends Out Last Newsletter

Medical freedom fighters got some welcoming news last week when the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative sent out its last newsletter before ending its program for good.

The essence of the POP initiative, introduced on July 16, 2021, was for healthcare providers to be aware of strategies needed to get their “most reluctant” patients to take the COVID-19 shots. At the time of the initiative, the DOH said, “Providers have power to fight COVID-19 with support from DOH resources that educate patients and clients on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

This last newsletter made the POP initiative sound like a resounding success:

With your help, we: Mailed 15,000 printed vaccination and Long COVID related materials to members across the state who ordered from the POP Shop.

Sent out more than 100 newsletters with information and resources on a diverse set of topics to support more than 5,000 subscribers working in health care settings.

Spoke with more than 1,300 of you on the phone, gathering information about your needs, barriers, and accomplishments to shape our work.

So much more!

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for partnering with us to make a difference for Washingtonians. We could not have done so much good work without your support!

For a while, the POP was a success … for them at least. The number of healthcare Power of Providers quickly grew to 71,000 across our state. In turn, the DOH went on to state, “POP efforts have contributed to our state having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.

But for the 2025/26 season COVID-19 shot uptake dropped to 15.1 percent, which is all the way down from 26.9 percent for the 2022-23 season.

Was this mainly among adults? Disturbingly, this DOH estimate of vaccine coverage over all ages is lower than a national CDC estimate for Washington State for children six months to seventeen years of age, where 18.5% [95% CI 14.6-22.3] have been given the COVID shot during last flu season.

Meme time