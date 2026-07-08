In this issue:

Stand for Health Freedom’s initiative Vote for Health Freedom Endorses Twenty-three Candidates for Washington House

MCAS in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

Readers Receive Two Different Lame Responses from Representative Larson

Washington DOH Promotes Close Your Eyes and We’ll Jab You

Supreme Court to Review Washington Youth Transgender Law

July 3 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Saving bees from colony collapse—with shungite

Guest: Derek Condit on bees, colony collapse disorder, shungite, and his experimental shungite beehives initiative. Derek is a Washington-based entrepreneur, educator, and founder of The Natural Beekeeper’s Path, a nonprofit focused on supporting beekeepers, pollinator awareness, and emergency response efforts involving bees. We talk about why these unique insects are essential, what stressors may be contributing to colony losses, how bees navigate and communicate, what shungite is, and Derek’s efforts exploring hive materials and environments in support of bee health and beekeeper education.

Watch replay on ICWA’s: Website, Rumble, X, YouTube

Watch replay on CHD-TV, and CHD-WA chapter’s: Website, Rumble, X

Listen to replay: KKNW AM 1150 (SoundCloud), Apple Podcast, Spotify

Links:

When you use our Amazon Affiliate links for the books above, ICWA will receive a small commission at no extra cost to you.

July 10 Upcoming Show

Seed oils, real fats, and the heart-health myth.

The Juice Lady Cherie Calbom, MS, joins us to discuss their book The Truth About Seed Oils, coauthored with Liana Werner-Gray. She describes the influences behind the widespread adoption of the “heart-healthy” seed oil message and how it reshaped American eating habits, causing “vegetable oils” to become a staple in our kitchens, institutions, and food industry. We also talk about the low-fat era, oxidative stress, marketing, label reading—and simple first steps families can take to begin replacing these commodities with real-food fats

Stand for Health Freedom Endorses Many Washington State Candidates for August Primary

On June 22, Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) published its latest endorsement and recommendation list for Washington state, including twenty-three candidates for the Washington state House in the upcoming August 4, 2026 primary election. Be sure to watch the Voter Guide for updates as SHF continues to vet candidates.

The twenty-three endorsed in the Representative races are:

1. Carrie Kennedy-District 10, Position 2

2. Elle Nguyen-District 41, Position 1

3. Reedy Berg-District 15, Position 2

4. Cobi Clark-District 47, Position 1

5. Rob Chase-District 4, Position 2

6. Robert Sutherland-District 39, Position 2

7. Natalie Poulson-District 3, Position 2

8. Lance Byrd-District 23, Position 2

9. Bruce Guthrie-District 21, Position 2

10. John Ley-District 18, Position 2

11. Cliff Moon-District 1, Position 2

12. Tony Kiepe-District 3, Position 1

13. Jim Walsh-District 18, Position 1

14. Stephanie McClintock-District 18, Position 1

15. Chris Corry-District 15, Position 1

16. Ted Cooke-District 47, Position 2

17. Andrew Engell-District 7, Position 1

18. Michael Keaton-District 25, Position 1

19. Matt Marshall-District 2, Position 2

20. Adam James-District 12, Position 2

21. Travis Couture-District 35, Position 2

22. Cyndy Jacobsen-District 25, Position 2

23. Lisa Rezac-District 32, Position 1

Less emphatic were the recommendations for Patrick Peacock (LD 5) and Sarah Mittelman (LD 49).

Stand for Health Freedom endorsed this same number of candidates for the Washington House in 2024.

For the Washington senate, Stand for Health Freedom endorsed the following three candidates:

Shelly Short-District 7 Phil Fortunato-District 31 Gabe Galbraith-District 7

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Stand for Health Freedom endorsed the following three candidates:

Doug Basler-District 9 Mary Silva-District 1 Jerrod Sessler-District 4

Below are their other endorsements of Washington candidates in various offices:

Dave Larson for Washington Supreme Court-Position 5

Keith Wagoner for Skagit County Commissioner—District 3

Scott Brumer for Lewis County Commissioner-District 3

Brad Klippert for Benton County Sheriff

Rick Kuss for Kitsap County Sheriff

Dale Whitaker for Spokane County Auditor

(Note: Informed Choice Washington stands with Vote for Health Freedom and appreciates their work beyond words. However, ICWA does not endorse candidates, make candidate recommendations, or otherwise participate in electioneering. This information is shared for educational purposes so readers can review the issues, candidate responses, and available resources for themselves.)

MCAS in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

Last Sunday, July 5, Dr. Peter McCullough wrote about another ‘rare’ disease on Focal Points, “One of the most common post-pandemic syndromes I encounter in the office is mast-cell activation syndrome (MCAS).”

He then explained, “The ubiquitous nature of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and its ability to trigger mast cells is fundamental to understanding how long-COVID and COVID-19 vaccination can make a victim far more sensitive to many different environmental toxins (Lyme, mold, etc).”

After illustrating the pathways of MCAS, Dr. McCullough further detailed the symptoms:

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome presents with protean symptoms because mast cells reside in virtually every vascularized tissue. Skin flushing and urticaria. GI bloating, diarrhea, and unpredictable food intolerances. Tachycardia, blood pressure instability, presyncope. Brain fog, headache, anxiety that feels “chemical” rather than psychological. Throat tightness without bronchoconstriction. The spike protein’s dual residence — anchored externally AND internalized — means standard antihistamines often fail, blocking downstream receptors while upstream degranulation continues unchecked.

VAERS has recorded 447 cases of MCAS following the COVID-19 shots.

Six of those cases have occurred in people 30 years or older here in Washington.

Below are excerpts of the six Washington write-ups from the VAERS reports; excuse the length of the excerpts, but they are more interesting and could possibly help someone understand their long-covid symptoms:

68-year-old female: Given that we are so far from the vaccine I am more thinking that this might be continued elevated body inflammation. She also has joint pains and arthritis, thus we discussed using Mobic which given its NSAIDs category is generally not recommended immediately after vaccines due to decreased antibody response. Given she is still having these global inflammation symptoms, with joint pains/body aches, will start Mobic.

44-year-old female: On April 12 I received the J&J vaccine, 2 days later I began having bruising on my arms and legs and pernio in my left index finger which resolved. From April 20? present, my symptoms are flushing in face/chest/arms, high blood pressure, fast heart rate, back pain, upper body muscular pain, headaches, nerve pain in limbs, bruising on legs and torso, body tremors, swollen lymph nodes, diarrhea, Raynaud’s syndrome in toes, petechiae, paresthesia, neuropathy (burning, electric shocks in legs and groin). Post vaccine, I have been diagnosed with labile hypertension, deep vein insufficiency in the left CFV, connective tissue disorder unspecified, mast cell activation syndrome, depression, and Post traumatic stress disorder. Currently schedule to be tested for dysautonomia on October. There is no medical history in my family for autoimmune, disautonomia or mast cell issues. Treatment is ongoing and includes blood pressure medication, Naltrexone for autoimmune, prednisone in past, anti-inflammatory supplements, physical therapy, cognitive therapy, antihistamine diet, allergy medication, SSRIs.

47-year-old female: Severe, chronic GI pain, intolerance of most foods, change in bowel movements, chronic fatigue, chronic joint pain, muscular pain, tachycardia, blood pressure fluctuations, syncope, unintended weight loss, dysmotility, anemia, POTS, MCAS, Dysautonomia, hypersensitivity to: (environment, sensory stimuli, weather, temperature, stress), shaking hands, numbness of extremities, severely impacted mobility, dizziness, vision problems, sleep disturbances.

47-year-old female: Onset 1 hour post 2nd Injection caused burning and seering of nerves headed strait for my Central Nervous System, Lower Brain, Brain Stem, inner and upper neck area structures of C1 and C2, Disintergrating bone and support structures in its wake and leaving an inflammatory substance in its path. The issues I had prior were mild and normal for aging process. That Vaccine nearly took my life. I couldn’t see, think, move, sit, stand, or walk for days after and months after I walked with a limp because of what it did to my hip. The Vaccine caused me harm and injury and I have lots of problems now that I did not have before. Autoimmunity, Fatigue, Parathesis, Neuropathy, Brain Fog, Memory Problems, Head Pain, Heart Issue, Exercise induced exhaustion, mental exhaustion, worsened anxiety and depression, stress, ptsd, Gastro issues, Limb weakness, muscle weakness, Muscle spasms, nerve spasm, MCAS, inflammation, Absolute horrible and severe and extreme pain caused by the disintegration effect of vaccine which includes nerves and small nerves, Vision changes, Absolute temperature problems and cold spells almost hypothermic. I am still in process of determining the extent of damage and actively working with support groups and doctors for these issues. The Vaccine has caused me debilitating and disabling issues. I have medical tests and such to support the vaccine injury to me.

44-year-old male: The week following both vaccinations, I had an extremely sore arm/shoulder at the injection site. Once my arm soreness subsided, I did not have any noticeable serious health issues until July 6th of 2022. On that date, following swimming at the gym, I developed severe chest pain that lasted about 10 to 15 minutes. This symptom re-occurred several times during physical activity. I went to urgent care following my third chest pain incident. Nothing was found at that time, but I was referred to a cardiologist. The cardiologist gave me a clean bill of health and advised I go back to full exercise. I continued to have chest pain with exercise and limited my activity significantly. In October 2022, I was walking slowly on a treadmill and had a bout of severe case of chest pain, muscle spasms all around my torso, passed out, had petechiae in my face and a burst vessel in my eye. I consulted with my primary care doctor, who had no idea what was happening and referred me to a sports medicine doctor. The sports medicine doctor did not find anything wrong with me to explain my symptoms, neither did a neurosurgery doctor. My symptoms continued to worsen with escalating muscle twitching, soreness, spasms, and occasional chest pain (from physical activity). The muscle twitching and soreness did not correlate to any known physical activity. I was beginning to have a hard time working, sitting in a chair, and doing the most basic of everyday tasks. I met with a vaccine injury and long-COVID care clinic doctor and after several visits and tests was advised I very likely have a vaccine injury. I have been diagnosed with autoimmune disease, including MCAS, and widespread fibrin micro-blood clotting. My symptoms have improved over the past two years with the help of many therapies/protocols, including continued medication, supplementation, and life-style changes, but my twitching and muscle soreness continues to be a constant struggle with more acute flare-ups periodically.

38-year-old female: Whole body swelling, edema and inflammation (to huge proportions) - major hair loss in clumps - nausea & vomiting - dizziness - pounding headache - blurry eyes - confusing (brain fog) & memory issues - depression - racing heart and agitation - My medical odyssey: Medications, Therapies and Supplements I have tried: - Ivermectin - Hydroxychloroquine - Ketotifen (for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome - MCAS) - Many supplements (more than 30) - Many anti-histamines - Xifaxan (for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) - Triple Anti-Coagulation Therapy - Physicians Elemental Diet Powder - Maraviroc anti-viral - Cyclosporine - Ultraviolet blood irradiation and ozone therapy - Muscle and spinal manipulations - Glutathione - Red Light Therapy - Plasmapheresis - Pyridostigmine - Valacyclovir - Phosphatidylserine - Eliquis - Terzepatide - Vitamin B12 shots My current diagnoses: -Antiphospholipid syndrome (an autoimmune disease) -High risk for blood clots and thrombotic events -SIBO -MCAS -Ehlers-Danlos syndrome -Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia syndrome (POTS) -Hypothalamic dysfunction -Anemia -Headaches -Cytokine Release syndrome I am still very sick and disabled, nearly 4 years later!

Notice that this last write-up as well as most of the others covered remedies that were tried for MCAS. Providing hope to those who might be affected, Dr. McCullough and The Wellness Company have developed a remedy for this called HistaCalm, a blend of five ingredients that can work when other anti-histamines fail. He wrote the following about this product:

The formulation addresses both the external spike protein anchored to mast cell surfaces (quercetin, luteolin, and apigenin prevent the clustering that triggers degranulation) and the internalized spike driving chronic inflammasome activation (pine bark extract’s OPCs and butterbur’s anti-leukotriene effects). For the millions navigating post-infection and post-vaccination MCAS, HistaCalm represents a rationally designed intervention targeting the actual mechanism rather than chasing symptoms.

Readers Receive Two Different Lame Responses from Representative Larson

When ICWA Weekly News first published the canned responses some ICWA members received from U.S. representatives, we also asked for replies from other reps to letters in support for the Support Grace Act - End Vax Carve Out acts. In last week’s issue, we reported on the lame response from Rep. Pramila Jayapal of the Seventh District, who scolded a constituent for using the wrong communication method while also ignoring the issues at hand. As expected, Stand for Health Freedom has not endorsed Rep. Jayapal.

And now we were forwarded two more canned responses, this time from Representative Rick Larson of the Second District (North Puget Sound coast and San Juan Islands). Stand for Health Freedom has not endorsed him for his Congressional race, either.

Granted, as Larson and Jayapal have pointed out, the request to support these two bills came via a third party, Children’s Health Defense. Nevertheless, the following response shows that Larson never addressed any of the specific points raised in the request:

Thank you for expressing an opinion about an important issue. My office received a message from an external organization, which you authorized. My office has received an average of over 7,000 messages per week since the start of the 119th Congress. If you would like to contact me and receive a response, you can fill out this web form, call my D.C. office at (202) 225-2605 or call my Everett office at (425) 252-3188. My team is still reviewing this message and taking note of your opinion. I am dedicated to serving Washington’s Second District by: Investing in long-term economic growth to create high-quality jobs and opportunity in the Pacific Northwest; Protecting the environment of Northwest Washington, curbing the effects of climate change and strengthening the region’s role as a hub for sustainable energy; Finding solutions to reduce the damage opioid addiction has inflicted on families and communities; Protecting access to high quality health care, including family planning and reproductive health care services; and Developing global economic, diplomatic and security cooperation with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region, and fostering close ties with NATO allies and international partners. Please continue writing to me and reach out if I can better serve you in any way. My offices in Bellingham, Everett and Washington, D.C. are available to record your opinion, answer questions about my work in Congress, help you access services and benefits from the federal government or schedule certain tours in the nation’s capital. Thank you again for contacting me. I appreciate hearing from you, and I am listening. Please continue to reach out. If you are interested in receiving periodic updates about my work in Congress, please sign up for my newsletter by clicking here. I also invite you to follow me on Facebook, Bluesky, Instagram and YouTube. Sincerely,



Rick Larsen

United States Representative

Washington State, 2nd District

Critique #1: Regarding receiving 7,000 messages per week; well, cry me a river!

Perhaps based on our reporting of Rep. Jayapal’s scolding of using third-party advocacy emails, another ICWA Weekly News reader took the time to create their own letter to the same Rick Larson for supporting the Support Grace Act - End Vax Carve Out acts.

Given this more personalized effort, it would have been nice of Larson to return the gesture by taking the time to address the points made in the request letter. As illustrated below, all he did was put forth a general support of vaccines that would have a received an all-thumbs-up from Washington’s public health agencies. Larson has the backing of the narrative to bring up polio and measles vaccines, but he needs better fact checkers on his staff.

Thank you for contacting me about vaccines. It is critical to my work to hear from you, and I welcome the opportunity to write to you. Vaccines are a lifesaving public health tool that have virtually eliminated previously widespread diseases. For example, the Salk polio vaccine reduced the number of new polio cases in the United States from 58,000 in 1952 to nearly zero only a few years later. I oppose the Trump Administration’s efforts to spread misinformation about vaccines and disrupt their development or distribution. The resurgence of diseases like measles, which have safe and effective vaccines, underlines the importance of readily accessible, factual, public health information. Please know I will continue to support vaccines and will keep your thoughts in mind as the House considers related legislation. Thank you again for contacting me. I appreciate hearing from you, and I am listening. Please continue to reach out. If you are interested in receiving periodic updates about my work in Congress, please sign up for my newsletter by clicking here. I also invite you to follow me on Facebook, Bluesky, Instagram and YouTube. Sincerely,



Rick Larsen

United States Representative

Washington State, 2nd District

This response shows that Larson is in no position to be criticizing “the Trump Administration’s efforts to spread misinformation about vaccines.” Larson errantly wrote, “For example, the Salk polio vaccine reduced the number of new polio cases in the United States from 58,000 in 1952 to nearly zero only a few years later.” The fact is Salk’s polio vaccine, which was withdrawn from the market in the 1960s due to safety concerns and other issues, was not introduced until 1955.

Larson needs to take the time to read Aaron Siri’s book Vaccines Amen¸ where the author offers in great detail the ineffectiveness of Salk’s polio vaccine:

Figure 2 shows what the incidence of paralytic polio would have been from 1951 through 1959 if the figures were corrected for the radical changes in diagnostic criteria since the introduction of the Salk vaccine. … The solid column in figure 2 represent a conservative estimate of what the incidence of paralytic polio would have been in former years if the diagnostic criteria of 1959 had been used. This permits a more accurate comparison.

This chart shows that the decrease in paralytic polio, represented by the striped portion of the bars, was not real. It was merely the result of changing the definition of what constituted a case of “paralytic polio” to more strict criteria after introduction of the Salk vaccine, as we will discuss in more detail below. Specifically, the rate of paralytic polio in 1953 and 1954 (before a polio vaccine was introduced) was similar to the rate in 1955 and 1959 (after the polio vaccine was introduced), when applying the same diagnostic criteria used in 1959. Meaning, the leading polio scientists of the day, looking at the polio data without the modern-day worship of the Salk vaccine, and applying the post-1955 criteria for what constitutes a case of paralytic polio to the pre-1955 period, found that this data reflects the Salk vaccine had, at best, a negligible impact in reducing cases of paralytic polio between 1955 and 1959.

Later on, Siri sums it up best with his reference to Professor Greenberg:

Professor Greenberg’s point, true in 1950 and even more so today, is that vaccine believers will credit the vaccine when cases decline; but when cases increase, they will blame those who did not get vaccinated even when the overall vaccination rate has increased. Specifically, he points out the absurdity of crediting the Salk vaccine for a reported decline in cases between 1955 and 1957 while blaming those who had not received the Salk vaccine for the increase in cases in 1958 and 1959, despite the overall vaccination rate being higher in 1958-1959 than it was in 1955-1957. This illogical belief has long been part of the lore of vaccine mythology, but at least in the 1950s, respected academics were able and willing to chastise such beliefs. The statistical reality is that the use of Salk’s vaccine starting in 1955 cannot account for the drop in the number of polio cases in the United States in the few years thereafter. Something else must have contributed, including the changes in the diagnostic criteria of what constitutes a case of “polio” as well as a change in the environmental factors that made the previously innocuous polio virus pathogenic. This comes into sharp focus when looking at countries (including Sweden, Iceland, and the Netherlands) that only used Salk’s or another inactivated polio vaccine, products which did not and could not stop transmission, and the fact that polio in those countries disappeared nonetheless, including for the unvaccinated.

Lastly, Larson’s use of the trope ‘safe and effective’ does not account for those criminally injured by the measles vaccine, like Misty Gehrke. She is a Washington state mother of two who was injured by the MMR shot in 2019, as admitted by the vaccine court.

Your next CTA: Using Web Forms for Calls to Action after Duty to Disobey Film Release

Thank you to all those who attended a Duty to Disobey screening in Washington state on June 30. This moving film is worth watching to inspire support for our military service members. If you couldn’t make it to the premier, you should buy the DVD – if, for no other reason, to see the surprise at the end.

The filmmakers also left us with a directed call to action at the conclusion. Here is what they’re asking us to do:

IMMEDIATE RELIEF

Contact the White House and ask President Trump to write an Executive Order which halts all pending punishment and exclusion for vaccine refusal and restores the religious accommodation for all military members and cadets under the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security.

The White House: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20500, 202-456-1111, https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

PROTECTION FOREVER

Contact your US Senator and US Representative to sponsor the upcoming BASHAW Act (Better Accountability for our Service Members Health and Welfare Act) to prevent a future injustice of an unlawful experimental vaccine, drug, or medical device mandate for military members and cadets under the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security.

The following links direct you to each Senator or Representative’s web site contact form, which might be the more reliable way to get actual responses from constituents. You can start by copying the language offered here, and also ask them to watch Duty to Disobey.

For those in the 2nd Congressional district , you might remind Rep. Larson that his polio facts are wrong, per the above article.

Write to Senator Patty Murray

Write to Senator Maria Cantwell

Contact your Representative (Washington District, Name, Party, Phone)

1st: DelBene, Suzan, D, (202) 225-6311

2nd: Larsen, Rick, D, (202) 225-2605

3rd: Perez, Marie, D, (202) 225-3536

4th: Newhouse, Dan, R, (202) 225-5816

5th: Baumgartner, Michael, R, (202) 225-2006

6th: Randall, Emily, D, (202) 225-5916

7th: Jayapal, Pramila, D, (202) 225-3106

8th: Schrier, Kim, D, (202) 225-7761

9th: Smith, Adam, D, (202) 225-8901

10th: Strickland, Marilyn, D, (202) 225-9740

Washington DOH Promotes Close Your Eyes and We’ll Jab You

On May 29, the Washington Department of Health promoted the following “novel” –actually, more like frightening—approach to getting children vaxxed:

Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize: A Novel Approach to Boost Flu Vaccination The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) launched the “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize,” program in 2023 to increase flu vaccination among children undergoing sedation or anesthesia for other procedures. Early results show improved vaccination uptake in this population.

We don’t know why they included the image of a child with open eyes, when they’re talking about injecting kids while they’re unconscious.

During flu season, families receive information about the program ahead of scheduled procedures. On the day of the procedure, staff revisit the opportunity for vaccination, assess eligibility, and confirm interest. With consent, the vaccine is administered while the child is sedated.

Equally or more scary, they say this ‘model"‘ may be used for other procedures:

This model may be adaptable to other healthcare settings. By reducing discomfort and anxiety associated with immunization, it can help reach children who may have inconsistent access to routine preventive care, or who might not otherwise receive a flu vaccine during the season.

It should be noted that the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is home to Dr. Paul Offit, possibly the most biased pro-vaxxer on the planet.

Risks that come to mind if this method is used:

If/when the practice risks becoming routine, how will informed consent and parental notification be guaranteed?

How will the healthcare providers know if the patient is suffering acute injection injuries?

What are the anesthetic-vaccine drug interactions?

The Biggest Concern: Doesn’t anesthetic lower overall immune system performance? It slows most other metabolic processes, which would make children more susceptible to bad reactions.

Supreme Court to Review Washington Youth Transgender Law

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) announced that it will hear a challenge to Washington state’s law permitting shelters not to notify the parents of runaway teens who seek gender-affirming treatment, reviving a lawsuit that a Ninth Circuit panel unanimously shot down after a district judge found the plaintiffs could only show speculative injury.

Seattle Red reported the following details:

The nation’s high court will review three different Washington state laws in International Partners for Ethical Care v. Ferguson. First, they will review a law that allows minors who are at least 13 years old to receive “outpatient treatment” without parental consent. The court will also look at a Washington law that mandates overnight shelters to notify the state rather than parents if a child flees their home to access “protected” health care such as “gender-affirming care.” The third law in question allows minors to stay in shelters for up to ninety days. In 2023, Democrats in Olympia passed SB 5599, expanding the definition of “compelling reasons” to include “gender-affirming care.” Proponents of the bill argued that these procedures would help ameliorate anxiety, depression, and suicidality among people with gender dysphoria.

While opposing SB 5599 because it would violate informed consent for parents, this was the kind of response that ICWA President Bob Runnells received from Governor Jay Inslee in June 2023:

At a time when politicians across the United States are attempting to roll back rights for LGBTQIA+ Americans, Governor Inslee believes it is the responsibility of elected officials to consistently and visibly advocate for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. The governor will continue to support transgender youth, especially those who are vulnerable due to unstable housing. SB 5599 better ensures access to safe shelter and housing for these young people. This bill does not change if, how or when a young person is able to receive any kind of health care – including gender-affirming care. This bill also does not change if, how or when a parent is involved in a young person’s access to any kind of health care – including gender-affirming care. Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ are at increased risk of homelessness, victimization, and suicide, particularly when they can’t access important health care services.

Critics of SB 5599 noted that this was effectively tantamount to state-sanctioned kidnapping. A group of parents represented by International Partners for Ethical Care sued Washington for passing, “Laws that deliberately target certain parents by supplanting them with the state in the context of gender-confused runaway minors.”

Furthermore, The Defender reported the FDA commissioner’s and the NIH director’s rebuttal to this concern:

At yesterday’s press conference, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary said that the notion that parents are putting their child at increased risk of suicide if they don’t consent to sex-rejecting procedures is a “baseless claim that has never been supported with good data.” Jay Bhattacharya agreed. He told the audience this true story: “There was a researcher that the NIH funded that did a study to answer the question, was it more likely that a child who didn’t transition would commit suicide? “That researcher found the answer was no, but because the researcher’s ideology was so enmeshed in this — because if the answer is no, that means she might get canceled — she refused to release the study.” The NIH obtained the researcher’s data and made it available for other researchers to work with, Bhattacharya said.

Pointing to the money trail supporting transgenderism, in a video by the Washington Parents Network, David Spring said, “The trans drug war is an information war driven by drug corporations who control the lying legacy media, then use trans cult propaganda to get parents to get their kids addicted to trans drugs.”

Indeed, the February 12 issue of ICWA Weekly News covered the money behind the transgender movement in which the industry has exploded into a $2.1 billion annual windfall for medical and pharmaceutical companies. And it is expected to more than double to $5 billion by 2030.

A prime example of this greed comes from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture that same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor emphasized that it’s a “big money maker,” especially because the surgeries require a lot of “follow ups.”

What’s more, in her book Follow the Science, Sharyl Attkisson detailed Gilead’s profits from marketing the transgender industry:

There’s an even bigger medical money interest surrounding the trans movement that I haven’t seen discussed very much. It involves a sad reality: the transgender HIV epidemic. A CDC survey of seven major US cities—Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle—finds that 42.2 percent of transgender people who are men living life as women are infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. The rate is even higher among transgender blacks: most of them—61.9 percent—are HIV-positive. And the HIV rates are even higher among transgender prostitutes. That adds up to a fantastically lucrative market for the makers of HIV medicine, like Gilead Sciences. Gilead has developed eleven HIV medications now on the market earning over $1.5 billion a month. Pulling the thread further, I learn that Gilead happens to be the single biggest known funder of trans activist groups, providing $6.1 million in 2017 and 2018. Like AbbVie, Gilead is also listed as a “Silver Tier” supporter of The Trevor Project in 2020. And on the project’s website in February 2024, Gilead is listed as a $250,000–$500,000 supporter. Gilead says its goal is to “support communities that are disproportionally impacted by diseases aligned with our therapeutic areas of focus.”

ICWA director Bob Runnells asks for this answer: “Is there any transgender person who naturally that way, without drugs?”

The question is asked broadly, to include not just puberty blockers and hormone therapies, but also psychoactive prescriptions for anxiety, etcetera (e.g., SSRIs).

Thanks for reading this longer issue. Now it’s meme time: