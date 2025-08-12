August 8 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

SMF Director Selected for U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Washington

Last Thursday, The Spokesman-Review reported that Pasco mayor Pete Serrano has been tapped as the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

His selection will have to be considered by the U.S. Senate, but Serrano said via phone on Thursday that he is “excited and waiting for it to be finalized.”

His selection is great news for medical freedom fighters here in Washington, for ICWA has had close ties with Serrano’s Constitutional nonprofit law firm, Silent Majority Foundation (SMF).

But The Spokesman-Review article mentioned the SMF’s fight against the COVID-19 mandates only once in the following manner:

Serrano is currently the director and general counsel of the Silent Majority Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that has sued the state of Washington over its COVID-19 vaccine mandates and gun laws.

The article mentioned only one of SMF’s cases, which is Serrano’s, representing evangelical preacher and self-described Christian nationalist Sean Feucht in a lawsuit against the City of Spokane.

Since The Spokesman-Review neglected to mention any of the SMF’s medical freedom cases, we here at ICWA will do it for you.

Most conspicuous of all is Serrano’s representation of Alison Westover in a First Amendment lawsuit, for one would think that as a newspaper The Spokesman-Review would write about this violation of the freedom of the press.

Serrano and Westover appeared on the November 15, 2024, episode of Informed Life Radio, where they discussed with hosts Bob Runnells and Lisa Templeton the case in which the Silent Majority Foundation sued the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its executive-level employees on behalf of Alison for her wrongful termination after she posted an interview with a doctor on her personal social media account.

Screenshot: Clockwise from upper left, ICWA directors Bob Runnells and Lisa Templeton during their Informed Life Radio interview with Pete Serrano and Alison Westover

Westover’s interview with Serrano concerning this lawsuit appears on her Rumble channel: My free speech lawsuit: can I win?

Alison Westover (aka Alison Morrow) served as an environmental reporter for KING 5 in Seattle, where she worked from 2013 until 2019, winning two Emmy awards during her tenure. But, as Bernadette Pajer pointed out during the second half of the June 24, 2022, episode of Informed Life Radio on CHD.TV, Alison left KING 5 and became an independent journalist “in order to do the stories she wanted to do honestly without the censorship.”

The DNR hired Alison as a communications specialist with full knowledge of her existing personal YouTube channel and independent journalistic work. Her employer even encouraged this independent work--until Alison covered Dr. Kheriaty and his opinions on COVID-19 there on September 26, 2021.

The complaint explained that after Dr. Kheriaty’s appearance on Alison’s YouTube channel, DNR leadership told Alison if she continued with the interviews, they would fire her. Alison explained that she believed that her First Amendment rights protected her continuation of the work. She also noted that the YouTube channel was created in her personal time, with her personal equipment. Alison refused to comply with DNR’s demand that she cease production.

Alison states her stance on the First Amendment to SMF:

The First Amendment is one of the most sacred rights of Americans. It is what differentiates our country from most others, that we have the freedom to question our government. It is also central to a free press. I was willing to lose my job - and all that it provided for our family - in order to stand up against the encroaching erosion of this right that I was witnessing at the time, not just in my case but in thousands of others across the country during the pandemic. "There was no way to do science, or journalism, in the culture of censorship that was driven by our government at the time. That meant millions of people made decisions without informed consent. Given my commitment to seeking truth wherever it leads, I was unwilling to acquiesce to a demand that I remain silent.

SMF summarized the case as follows:

The Department of Natural Resources violated Alison’s constitutional rights by failing to provide her due process regarding her termination (Fourteenth Amendment). Further, the DNR violated Alison’s First Amendment rights to free speech, association and press.

Serrano also represented physicians in lawsuits against the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) for harassment. “Silent Majority Foundation Represents Dr. Turner in Two Cases” | ICWA Weekly News 11-1-23 | Informed Choice Washington | Substack. Video of Pete Serrano addressing the Great Northwest Awakening on October 21, 2023. [14 mins]

SMF wrote to its supporters, “It’s our pleasure to stand with courageous doctors who are willing to buck the system to save lives.”

In particular, Michael Turner, MD, was a plaintiff in two cases filed by SMF.

Dr. Turner has a very impressive resume: He’s a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School, and he has worked for the Mayo Clinic. He is an integrative medicine physician and CEO of his own concierge practice, mainly serving the Tri-Cities, Washington, area.

He is the lead plaintiff challenging the Washington Medical Commission’s COVID-19 Misinformation position statement in an attempt to protect the free speech of doctors across Washington and to hold the commission accountable for using a position statement, disguised as a lawful rule, to punish doctors.

After SMF sued the Washington Medical Commission, it asked the judge to enjoin the enforcement of the unlawful position statement for two reasons:

It was passed without allowing doctors or the public to comment on it (among other omissions) -- a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act, and It violated doctors' free speech by punishing them for talking about COVID -19 treatments the commission disapproved of.

In another such case, Serrano and SMF won its case in January 2024 for Dr. Renata Moon in her lawsuit against the WMC.

Dr. Moon had testified at a public hearing entitled “Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries” held by a US senator in Washington, DC, in December 2022. In July 2023, Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine reported Dr. Moon’s public testimony to The Washington Medical Commission. The Washington Medical Commission then began investigating Dr. Moon for alleged “unprofessional conduct” for voicing concern about the dangers of the COVID-19 shots at this senate hearing.

This investigation was an attempt by the WMC to regulate Dr. Moon’s rights of petition, assembly, and speech, and to chill these First Amendment rights and those of other medical professionals. SMF argued that a medical professional is not required to agree with any government agency, including the Washington Medical Commission. A medical professional has the obligation to put the well-being of his or her patients before any government-imposed orthodoxy or narrative. A medical professional has the right to gather with other medical professionals and petition the government regarding issues of public interest. In addition, medical ethics dictate that a medical professional has the obligation to speak out when there is a concern that a medical product, which is being used widely and indiscriminately, poses potential risks or where questions arise about its safety. Such debate provides a healthy check and balance on the practice of medicine and promotes the primary responsibility to first do no harm.

On January 26, 2024, SMF received a letter from the WMC explaining that its investigation was complete and the case closed because Dr. Moon’s “[Washington State medical] license was expired and she had moved out of the state.” In closing, WMC made sure to thank Dr. Moon for her cooperation and assistance in the “joint effort of patient safety.”

SMF then made the following statement about the WMC’s decision:

The irony in that closing statement. This is a big win for Dr. Moon, SMF, medical freedom, and freedom of speech! While we see this move as a cop out, it proves that the WMC likely knows they really have no grounds in which to move forward. Backing out is the only option when there is no legal standing to even be investigating Dr. Moon. Dr. Moon’s speech is protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Serrano and SMF got another court victory last January by saving the Parent’s Bill of Rights. The following SMF press release illustrated this victory:

Above: January 24, 2025, press release from Silent Majority Foundation on its successful defense of the Parental Bill of Rights

Pete Serrano didn’t celebrate long during his phone call with ICWA, one of the intervenors he represented in the case, before he turned to the topic of Olympia legislation. Two bills were moving through the legislature at that time that could undermine all of this work. In fact, it was pretty much the plan all along, we think. As Pete said in his interview with the Center Square, “Every single level has protected the people’s rights, and the Legislature says, 'Eff you citizen, I don’t care what your thoughts are.'”

As for workers in healthcare settings who refused to follow the COVID-19 shot mandate, on January 17, 2024, Silent Majority Foundation sued PeaceHealth on behalf of those who have a disability that made it impossible for them to receive any of the COVID-19 shots yet were not given work accommodations by this employer.

In Kittleson v. PeaceHealth, each of the three plaintiffs had reactions to previous vaccines, making them highly likely to have a reaction to future shot administration. Despite this fact, PeaceHealth insisted that the plaintiffs take the COVID-19 shot. When the employees refused, PeaceHealth refused to accommodate any of them. “Silent Majority Foundation Files New Complaint against PeaceHealth” | ICWA Weekly News 1-31-24 | Informed Choice Washington | Substack

SMF’s site states the main facts of the case:

PeaceHealth adopted its COVID vaccination mandate on the idea that the vaccine would stop transmission of the virus. There was ample information out from trusted sources that the vaccine would not stop the virus. Why was this not considered?

Plaintiff’s Disabilities. Evidence of medical conditions and adverse reactions from past vaccinations was presented to PeaceHealth. No accommodation was provided despite these disabilities.

The Process Used by PeaceHealth Upon Enacting the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate. PeaceHealth has long had a requirement for staff to receive the flu vaccination, allowing a simple religious or medical opt-out which was accommodated. That process changed significantly with the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy implementation.

The Effect of PeaceHealth’s Actions on Plaintiff’s. [sic] Each of the Plaintiffs have experienced extreme hardship as a result of PeaceHealth’s actions. Financially they have had to sacrifice in ways most of us have never experienced. They have also paid extreme emotional consequences as well, including panic attacks and suicidal thoughts. The fact that PeaceHealth believed it acceptable to require that they risk their lives or lose their jobs shows the unreasonable business practices PeaceHealth is willing to employ.

PeaceHealth Could have Accommodated Unvaccinated Employees without Significant Difficulty or Expense. In the Zimmerman v. PeaceHealth Title VII case, the judge said that we have stated a colorable claim that PeaceHealth could have accommodated and have yet to prove that accommodating Plaintiffs was an undue burden. We expect that the same will happen in this case.

At the criminal level, on October 30, 2023, Silent Majority Foundation announced that it had filed a request, along with Vires Law in Palm Beach, Florida, asking the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to conduct a criminal investigation of Anthony Fauci and five other high-ranking federal officials. “Silent Majority Foundation joins fight in Florida to expose Fauci fraud” | ICWA Weekly News 11-7-23 | Informed Choice Washington | Substack

Despite all the dedicated work that Serrano and SMF have done, their defeat in court against Governor Jay Inslee served as a reminder of the injustices we’ve seen here in Washington with the COVID-19 hysteria. “Washington Court System Delivers a Tough Blow to Medical Freedom” | ICWA Weekly News 9-19-23 | Informed Choice Washington | Substack

The Silent Majority Foundation’s lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court had challenged Governor Jay Inslee’s March 11 and 23, 2022, emergency proclamations. Pete Serrano argued in court on October 7, 2022, that, while Revised Code of Washington (“RCW”) 43.06 allows the governor to declare a state of emergency, RCW 43.06.010 requires the governor to “find” a state of emergency prior to declaring one.

SMF argued that there was not an emergency in all of Washington's thirty-nine counties as fourteen counties had ten or fewer cases of COVID-19 in their data reports.

In the courtroom, Serrano made the following arguments:

I think problematically, Your Honor, when the governor says all counties, he means all counties, not some counties, not most counties, not 36 of 39 or 33 of 39, but where he declares an emergency, and it does not exist by the data that he relies upon to declare it, the data produced by the State of Washington. You know, these aren't numbers that we've manufactured. These are the State Department of Health's numbers that we've pulled up. Zero COVID cases means it does not exist. When we challenged these proclamations as soon as we could after their issuance, COVID did not exist in some counties. I understand it fluctuates, but you cannot use your power to declare an emergency in all counties and not mean it if it doesn't exist in some counties. And that's the position that we've taken since day one. It's the position that will continue.

Presiding over the case was Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy, who, before her election to the court in 2008, had “practiced in Olympia with the Attorney General's Office for more than seventeen years.”

How could Judge Carol Murphy objectively decide cases against the governor given that she used to represent and defend that office?

In her decision against Pete Serrano and the SMF, Murphy said the following:

The court is prepared at this time to issue a ruling on the motion before it. The central issue here is whether the governor must find a state of emergency and terminate that state of emergency based upon information on a county-by-county basis. A key determination here is what is meant by the phrase "affected areas." The court agrees as a matter of law that the governor must identify a state of emergency by specifically identifying the areas affected and that the governor must terminate once order has been restored to the identified areas affected. Based upon this record and the authorities cited by the parties, the court concludes that the phrase "for all counties" is identifying the affected area. The court finds no legal requirement to identify the affected area by county. In addition, the court finds that the particular emergency here presents an adequate record supporting the authority for the governor's action and inaction challenged here. While a fire or flood may affect a particular area of the State, which may be one or more counties or some other area, those events may impact other areas as well. An example that I have come up with that doesn't apply to this case is a flood in Lewis County that causes an extended closure of Interstate 5. That may have severe impacts in other parts of the state, even though beyond the flooded area. Here, the issue surrounds an airborne virus that may have impacts across county lines. Because the legal question presented here answers the issues presented in this particular motion as to the governor's authority to issue the challenged proclamations and to terminate the proclamations once order is restored, the motion is granted. [emphasis added]

Another Fluoride Science Update on Tap for Board of Health Meeting

At the Board of Health meeting last January, Lauren Jenks, Assistant Secretary for Environmental Public Health at the Department of Health (DOH), appeared at the speaker’s table. She provided a fluoride drinking water update timeline through March of 2025 for the governmental health system to listen to one another and to be able to describe what the science says. “We then plan to bring that back to the board,” she added. “This way, we’ll have a better idea of what a science-based policy would look like.” “Dr. Osmunson Sees Hope Even After the Washington Board of Health Rejected His latest Water Fluoridation Petition” | ICWA Weekly News 1-15-25 | Informed Choice Washington | Substack

Well, seven months and three board meeting later, the DOH has yet to give a recommendation concerning fluoridation in our public water supplies. But a “Department of Health Fluoride Science Review Update” is scheduled at 11:10 a.m. for the Wednesday, August 20, Board of Health (BOH) meeting in Tumwater. The draft agenda also mentions that “possible action” could be taken.

Retired dentist Bill Osmunson has been petitioning the BOH for over ten years to get it to recommend that local jurisdictions not fluoridate their public water supplies.

“The Fluoridation Panel set up by the Board/Department are fine people, but they do not have drug regulatory education, qualifications, or experience with approving drugs,” Dr. Osmunson said. “Most members still want to see certainty of harm rather than assuring the public the water is safe to drink. The absence of evidence of absolute certainty of harm to them is simply proof of safety. In part, I fear they are reacting to RFK, Jr.[(Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] rather than evaluating science.”

In his latest submitted written comment to the BOH, Dr. Osmunson provided an executive summary titled “Jurisdictional Avoidance and the Board's Duty Under RCW 43.20.050.”

He started with the following background:

Community water fluoridation (CWF) has been promoted for over 80 years as "safe and effective" but has never been reviewed or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). Federal agencies — FDA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — defer jurisdiction to one another, leaving CWF outside the normal drug-approval process.



In Washington State, RCW 43.20.050(2)(a) places a non-delegable duty on the State Board of Health to "adopt rules controlling public water supplies, to assure safe and reliable public drinking water and to protect the public health." Local governments (RCW 57.08.012) may choose to fluoridate, but cannot override the Board's responsibility to ensure safety.

He then provided the following key points:

1. No FDA Approval:

- FDA has never approved ingestible prescription fluoride drops, tablets, or lozenges for preventing dental caries.

- At the July 23, 2025 Regan Udall/FDA public session, no randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for benefit or safety were presented.



2. Scientific Gaps:

- The 2024 Cochrane Review confirms no high-quality RCTs exist for fluoride ingestion that meet FDA standards.

- The Washington Fluoridation Panel has not reviewed modern developmental neurotoxicity studies despite NIH-funded research showing potential harm to the developing brain (Bashash 2017; Green 2019; Till 2020).



3. Pharmacokinetics (PK) Missing:

FDA requires PK studies to determine:

- Absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, half-life

- Effects in special populations (infants, pregnant women, kidney disease, genetic differences)

No modern, comprehensive PK studies exist for lifetime fluoride exposure.



4. Board's Ethical and Legal Obligation:

- Non-maleficence: Protect the public before harm occurs.

- Justice: Safeguard vulnerable groups to the same standard as healthy adults.

- Reliance on endorsements from other agencies does not fulfill RCW 43.20.050 duties.

With all this in mind, Dr. Osmunson would like the BOH to take the following actions following the DOH fluoride update:

Acknowledge the lack of FDA approval and absence of key safety data. Suspend state rules authorizing fluoridation until FDA CDER approval is obtained via a New Drug Application (NDA). Formally petition FDA CDER to take jurisdiction over fluoridation chemicals marketed for systemic disease prevention.

Dr. Osmunson has been appealing to the FDA CDER for fifteen years to evaluate fluoridation.

“Keep in mind that the FDA CDER requires substantial evidence of both efficacy and safety of randomized controlled trials,” he said. “The EPA in TSCA only looked at one risk and only safety for that one risk and ruled in our favor.”

As for the upcoming August 20 BOH meeting, Dr. Osmunson says, “I am requesting that everyone write, call in, or visit the board meeting with public comment.”

Public comment is scheduled from 9:25 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., a much longer allotted period than usually allowed. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Tuesday, August 19, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely via Zoom, one must register for the meeting. For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, August 15, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

This August 20 BOH meeting is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. at the Washington Department of Labor & Industries Auditorium, 7273 Linderson Way SW in Tumwater.

Seattle Times Pushes False Psy-Op Narrative

Last Thursday, The Seattle Times published a front-page article titled, “Seattle Pharmacist Has Already Seen Effects of Vaccine Funding Cuts.”

This localized story focused on a South Seattle Pharmacy:

Inside a small storefront a few blocks from the light rail stop, Othello Station Pharmacy has largely flourished as a neighborhood space that provides prescriptions, medical screenings, vaccines, and more. It has expanded even as other Seattle drugstores have closed. And during the COVID pandemic, the pharmacy stayed busy, diving into vaccination efforts and public health partnerships that focused on administering shots and correcting virus misinformation.

Now for the psy-op:

Ali thought that much of this work would last, that the country would remember how COVID vaccines offered a way out of the pandemic, despite how politically divisive the topic became.

Here’s another good one:

In the first seven months of President Donald Trump’s return to office, government support for vaccines has flipped, resulting in widespread funding cuts and drastic changes in the country’s public health leadership, marked by mass firings of top scientists and expert advisors.

How could The Seattle Times call them “top scientists and expert advisors” without mentioning that they were riddled with conflicts of interest, as detailed in the June 18, 2025, issue of ICWA Weekly News?

But let’s get back to the COVID shot psy-op in The Seattle Times article:

The latest blow came this week with the announcement of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plans to pull $500 million in federal funding to develop mRNA vaccines, an innovation credited for slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

So, by twice telling its readership that the COVID-19 shots got them out of the pandemic, it is reinforcing operant conditioning with the illusion that because the public trusted the government enough to take the jabs, they have been rewarded with a return to normal life. Let’s not forget how many times we heard from family, friends, and neighbors, “If only we can get everyone vaccinated, things would get back to normal.”

The reality is, as detailed in the October 17, 2023, edition of ICWA Weekly News, the “back to normal” lifestyle occurred with the slump in the inflated death count after the CARES Act money to hospitals ran out.

New ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone wrote, “A UC-Berkeley scholar uses the CDC's own data to suggest a sharp decline in COVID ‘deaths’ once federal reimbursements to hospitals ended.”

Dr. Malone was referring to the following September 18, 2023, post by said UC Berkeley scholar, Steven Hayward:

The Daily Chart: Follow the COVID Money

Supposedly we’re on the cusp of—or already in the middle of—another COVID variant outbreak, with calls for reviving mask and vaccine mandates. The Branch COVIDians will not be denied. Funny thing, though. Is it merely a coincidence that the sharp drop in COVID diagnoses coincided with the end of special federal reimbursement for COVID cases? Simple suggestion: if the Branch COVIDians want the COVID numbers to soar again, just get Washington to reinstitute reimbursement formulas. Problem solved!

Above: Why did COVID as a cause of death drop when CARES Act claims were expiring? Great planning?

Above: Death claims from COVID diminishing as the CARES Act deadline approached. CDC COVID Data Tracker: Trends by Geographic Area

Dr. Malone also pointed out the astute reporting by an obscure news outlet about the COVID death count dropping once the federal money to hospitals ran out:

Nik Rajkovik quoted a former nurse at Houston Methodist hospital (which has been part of multiple lawsuits for getting rid of workers) who supports Dr. Malone and others about reporting distortions due to incentive payments:

After the $178 billion in CARES Act money for the "Provider Relief Fund" dried up in January 2022, hospital coders were no longer required to list COVID as cause of death. "They got paid individually for positive tests. If you got ventilated. If you died a COVID-related death, it was $70,000 plus. It was really high numbers," says Jennifer Bridges, former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital. "The hospitals were actually trying to get them to switch the cause of death to COVID-related so they could get higher reimbursements. Some of them did, but the ones that I know lost their jobs because they refused to. They said no, that's unethical and we're not doing that." Bridges is among those suing Houston Methodist after being fired for refusing the COVID vaccine. "We still have 113 people strong, all the way from doctors to dietary, physical therapy, nurses. You name it, they're on our lawsuit," she says.

To make matters worse, The Seattle Times resorted to more front-page vaccine marketing from two writers employed by The Washington Post with an article titled, “How RFK Jr.’s mRNA Crackdown Affects Vaccine-Making and Future Pandemics.” The article begins with the following fear porn:

The Trump Administration’s decision to terminate hundreds of millions of dollars to develop mRNA vaccines and treatments imperils the country’s ability to fight future pandemics and is built on false and misleading claims about the technology, public health experts say.

As for those public health experts, The Washington Post didn’t contact current ACIP member Robert Malone, who wrote the following: Immediate Call to Action: Support RFKjr!

Secretary Kennedy made a key announcement last Tuesday (two days ago), a decision that will cost the mRNA vaccines industry at least a half billion US dollars. “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.” Precisely what I predicted on Bannon’s War Room and in an op-ed with Peter Navarro many years ago. These products are not working, they never provided durable, long lasting adaptive immune responses, and their use probably prolonged the COVID crisis by driving the repeated development of SARS-CoV-2 viral escape mutants. There are other new technologies, such as the use of baculovirus manufacturing to produce protein-based vaccines using modern (non-aluminum based) vaccines.

That’s the week. Your voice matters—use it. ✍️📬