In this Issue:

Board of Health Meeting Aug. 20, 9 AM - Final word on fluoride???

Influenza-Like Illness following COVID-19 Shots in Washington

A Reminder of the EEOC’s Failure to Represent Kirkland Firefighters

Pushing the MMR Shots in Whatcom County

August 15, 2025 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

[Links to show: ICWA Site, ICWA Rumble, CHD WA Site, CHD-WA Rumble, CHD.TV]

Guests: Amy Miller of the MAHA Institute and Jill Hines of Stand for Health Freedom discuss insights, policy ideas, and advocacy actions inspired by the August 12, 2025 Heritage Foundation Event: The Future of Farming: Exploring a Pro-Health, Pro-Farmer Agenda.

Board of Health Meeting

Wednesday August 20 starting at 9 AM.

45 minutes of public comments are scheduled starting at 9:25 am.

At 11:10 am, the Agenda includes the much anticipated sequel from the Department of Health Fluoride Science Review update, deferred from April.

Meeting Materials: you can review the 758-page meeting packet for good tidbits of info and to see if your comments made it in time for the previous Friday deadline.

Tune in: on TVW.org

Go in person: WA Department of Labor & Industries (Auditorium) 7273 Linderson Way SW Tumwater, WA 98501

Influenza-Like Illness following COVID-19 Shots in Washington

Last week, The Defender reported on a Swiss study showing that the 1,745 healthcare workers who received a COVID-19 booster were more likely to contract respiratory illness and miss work than those who did not get the shot.

Specifically speaking, the healthcare workers who received a COVID-19 booster were up to 70% more likely to develop flu-like symptoms and miss work than those who didn’t get the shot. The increase was most pronounced immediately after vaccination.

The authors in the Swiss study, published August 9 in Nature’s Communications Medicine journal, said they considered the symptoms to be an indicator of COVID-19. However, they used the term “flu-like” because most healthcare workers no longer do routine COVID-19 testing.

Figure 1 from study showing increased influenze-like-illnessses (ILI) and workdays lost as vaccination uptake increases.

The VAERS reporting system shows 22,589 cases of these “flu-like” symptoms following the COVID shots with 322 of those cases occurring here in Washington.

When looking at the VAERS data, as we often do, it’s important to keep in mind the 2011 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study, which estimated that perhaps only one percent of adverse events from vaccinations are reported to VAERS. Therefore, it’s safe to say that VAERS does not catch all actual adverse reactions.

The most recent report in Washington was of a fifty-two-year-old female, whose flu-like onset began three days after being administered both the COVID-19 and influenza shots on October 8, 2024.

VAERS ID: 2801478. The submitted write-up: I was sick (flu like symptoms, painful swelling in right armpit) for 2 days after the vaccination, then on the 3rd day I developed itchy weals in two localized spots (right hip, left upper thigh). They are still active and cycle through seeming to get better and then flaring up again about once every 24 hours. I am going to see a doctor about it later this week.

How many people do you know who have recurring and/or chronic flu-like symptoms?

A Reminder of the EEOC’s Failure to Represent Kirkland Firefighters

In a press release issued last week, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Mercyhealth, a health care system operating in Illinois and Wisconsin, agreed to pay over $1 million in monetary damages, and reinstatement of employment, to a group of employees fired for refusing the company’s COVID-19 shot mandate on religious grounds. The EEOC investigation also revealed that Mercyhealth refused other employees an opportunity to even request a religious accommodation from September 2021 through May 2022.

The EEOC press release included the following:

The agency’s investigation found reasonable cause to believe that Mercyhealth discriminated against employees based on their religion by denying them a religious accommodation and either terminating their employment or subjecting them to a wage deduction. The EEOC also found reasonable cause to believe that Mercyhealth discriminated against a class of similarly situated employees across all its facilities from September 2021 to May 2022 by denying them an opportunity to request a religious accommodation, opting instead either to terminate their employment or withhold money from their pay. “At the start of my tenure as Acting Chair of the EEOC, I committed to focusing our agency’s resources to address the very real problem of religious discrimination, and this resolution is just the beginning,” said EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas. “This is an example of what our agency can accomplish when we work with employers to ensure that the doors of our workplaces are equally open to religious employees. I am proud of the monetary relief that we have obtained here, and I am equally proud that these employees—who remained committed to their religious beliefs and practice at great personal cost—will receive job offers.”

But this leaves the question as to why did the EEOC not do the same thing for the Kirkland firefighters?

In the autumn of 2021, a dozen Kirkland firefighters were fired by the city manager for refusing to take the COVID-19 shots.

The Kirkland firefighters then appealed their case to the EEOC. On September 27, 2022, the terminated Kirkland firefighters received a determination from Isabel Jeremiah, who investigated the case for the Seattle Field Office of the EEOC. Her premise for denying their appeal was the same as those from the Kirkland mayor and city manager, which was to protect others in the workforce:

Costs to be considered include not only direct monetary costs, but also the burden on the conduct of the employer’s business—including, in this instance, the risk of the spread of COVID-19 to other employees or to the public.

And so how nice it would be if we could have someone such as Illinois EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas at the Seattle Field Office.

Pushing the MMR Shots in Whatcom County

Earlier this month, Be Brave Washington Leader Natalie Chavez reported that the Whatcom Health Department gave a “Managing Measles” presentation at the July 29 joint Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB) and Whatcom County Board of Health meeting.

Amy Harley and Meg Lelonek provided a series of slides that would bring smiles to the faces of those working at the Washington Department of Health Building in Tumwater. Below are a few:

Slide #9:

Natalie provides plenty of rebuttal links, including the following from Green Med Info about the drop in measles cases after the introduction of the MMR shots:

Measles death rate had declined by almost 100% before the use of a measles vaccine During the 1800s, measles were a notable cause of death. Epidemics occurred every few years causing a large influx of children into local hospital wards. In Glasgow, Scotland From 1807-1812 measles accounted for 11% of all deaths. In the years from 1867-1872, 49% of children in a Paris orphanage who developed measles died. [2] Starting in the mid to late-1800s deaths from all infectious diseases, including measles, began to decline. By the 1930s in England and the United States, the chance of dying from measles had dropped to 1-2 percent. A killed measles virus (KMV) vaccine came into use in the United States in 1963. What you may not have heard is that by 1963, the death rate from measles in the United States had already dropped by approximately 98%.[3] Some New England states had no deaths at all from measles. During this year, the whole of New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut) had only 5 deaths attributed to measles. Deaths from asthma were 56 times greater, accidents were 935 times greater, motor vehicle accidents were 323 times greater, other accidents were 612 times greater, and heart disease was 9,560 times greater.[4] In England the measles vaccine was introduced in 1968. By this point measles deaths were extremely rare. The actual death rate from measles in England had fallen by an almost full 100%.[5] Declining disease incidence? After the introduction of the 1963 measles vaccine there was an apparent decline in disease incidence. This can be seen in many CDC and other graphs. These graphs form the foundation for much of the praise that the measles vaccines have received. Keep in mind that once you had a vaccine, even if you had just as high or even higher fever than expected from natural measles, you were not counted as having "measles." Statistics were kept for measles incidence but not how many had adverse reactions. For the more severe disease - atypical measles - incidence was not tracked, so those were not part of the statistics. Even today, the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine has an acknowledged list of reactions.[51] Yet, if you have any reaction it isn't incorporated into the measles incidence - even if the reaction was worse than natural measles. MMR vaccine reactions: Mild Problems Fever (up to 1 person out of 6)

Mild rash (about 1 person out of 20)

Swelling of glands in the cheeks or neck (about 1 person out of 75) Moderate Problems Seizure (jerking or staring) caused by fever (about 1 out of 3,000 doses)

Temporary pain and stiffness in the joints, mostly in teenage or adult women (up to 1 out of 4)

Temporary low platelet count, which can cause a bleeding disorder (about 1 out of 30,000 doses) Severe Problems (Very Rare) Serious allergic reaction (less than 1 out of a million doses)

Several other severe problems have been reported after a child gets MMR vaccine, including: Deafness Long-term seizures, coma, or lowered consciousness Permanent brain damage

Before the introduction of the 1963 vaccine, the incidence of measles was already on a slow decline. Was measles slowly becoming less prevalent anyway? We know that measles can be sub-clinical 30 percent of the time,[52] and the death rate had already plummeted. Like smallpox, was the disease slowly burning out? Was the rise in breastfeeding and improved nutrition contributing to fewer diagnosed cases? How many cases that were recorded as measles based on a clinical diagnosis really other viruses? Can we at all trust measles incidence statistics in the first place? If the trend continued as seen in the measles incidence graph, then measles incidence would have hit zero in the year 2000 without any vaccine program. Coincidentally, the year 2000 is the same year the CDC declared measles eliminated from the United States.

Slide #11

In his book Vax Facts, Dr. Paul Thomas documents that there has been only one person listed as a measles death in the last decade, a woman in Washington State who was on immunosuppressants and died from multiple major serious health conditions. She was counted as a measles death because her blood tested positive for measles virus after her death. It hardly seems fair to count that as a death from measles. It does, however, provide an opportunity for the Whatcom County Health Department to claim measles is still killing people in the USA. But no one ever mentions the fact that people who are immunocompromised, as that woman was, are also susceptible to infection from the three viruses in the live-virus vaccine. Effectively, measles is no longer a threat.

But conspicuously missing from Amy Harley and Meg Lelonek’s report was the 573 deaths reported to VAERS following the measles vaccines since 1990.

As mentioned by Dr. Thomas, only one death from measles has occurred over the past decade, but, during this same period, VAERS shows seventy-three deaths following the measles vaccines.

Slide #17:

So, the above slide provides the fearmongering when it states, "Whatcom continues to be at risk of an outbreak" and "Vaccines save lives, money, and time." It’s easy to be left speechless after seeing such a slide, but Natalie takes a shot at it anyway:

It's a challenge for me to find the right words to describe this measles insanity, without being too harsh. That being said, I believe that we have some pretty 'compromised' folks working at our local health department., which is unfortunately a reflection of what is happening nationwide.

Below are the links that Natalie has provided for a different perspective regarding measles:

And don’t forget the dramatic drop in measles deaths after World War II, when antibiotics were brought back to the US and into common use. This was a great benefit from measles infections that were complicated by other bacterial infections. The data clearly shows the survivability of measles took a great leap forward post-WWII, even after hygiene had improved in the first half of the century.