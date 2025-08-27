In this issue:

EDITORS NOTE: Our main reporter - Gerald Braude - is taking a sudden hiatus due to a health issue. Please send good thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery. This week’s reporting was written by Bob Runnells and other ICWA volunteers.

August 22, 2025 Episode of Informed Life Radio Show — notes and links

Guest James Lyons-Weiler, PhD reviews the current body of science on injecting aluminum adjuvants (in vaccines), sorting facts from marketing fiction, aluminum exposure from the full CDC pediatric schedule, and the birth dose of Hepatitis B vaccine.

Upcoming Informed Life Radio guests: Aug. 29 - Will Boytim on his fight to access HBOT for his son; Sept. 5 - Dr. Dani Lockwood will talk about her new book - Fire Your Doctor, Escape the System, Reclaim Your Health.

WA Board of Health Hears Latest on Water Fluoridation from DOH Science Review Team

Highlights:

Presented findings after seven months of team reviews

Recommended that the Board of Health (BOH) maintain general support for water fluoridation

Agreed to consider revisions to DOH/BOH official statement and it appears they will warn of fluoride overexposure to developing fetuses and babies.

Informed Choice Washington members were in Tumwater and online, providing public comments and witnessing the Fluoride Science update delivered August 20th to the Washington State Board of Health. There was much anticipation since this report was originally expected as early as April of this year. Recent official government reports, also much delayed, have documented that there are risks to water fluoridation, and the courts have upheld the report after attempts were made by dental associations to suppress the results.

The Washington State Board of Health meeting was held at the Department of Labor & Industries on August 20th, 2025. Patty Hayes chaired the meeting and Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett represented the DOH, as well as chairing the fluoride science review - agenda item 6.

In our most recent reporting from June 11, the Department of Environmental Sciences lead scientist, Lauren Jenks, continued to hint that there is not enough clear evidence either way to change the Department of Health’s fully-supportive Statement of Community Water Fluoridation, last updated in August of 2023. This statement, posted on the DOH site for oral health, begins with:

The Department of Health supports community water fluoridation as a sound, population-based public health measure. The decision to add fluoride to a public water system is made by the local community. The department encourages communities to begin and maintain optimal fluoride levels for health benefits in drinking water systems.

At the August 20th Board of Health meeting, Ms. Jenks was joined at the presentation table by Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer of the DOH and chair of this water fluoridation science review committee. Ms. Jenks and Kwan-Gett traded off presenting results and conclusions made by the review committee.

Dr. Kwan-Gett led off his comments by repeating the usual talking points that ostensibly were meant to reassure the public that the practice of water fluoridation is safe and effective in Washington state. A few members of the public were visibly upset at the presumptive claims made by this Science Officer. It was assumed they would look at the recent science with open minds. Objectiveness didn’t look likely with opening statements like:

Community water fluoridation is one of the great public health achievements of the 20th century. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that has had enormous beneficial impacts on oral health by reducing dental caries [cavities]. When community water fluoridation was started in 1945, we saw dramatic decreases in dental caries in children…

[audible gasps and grumbling from Dr. Bill Osmunson and others, since that 80-year old science should now be updated and assumptions reviewed.]

And because of the oral health benefits of fluoride, most people in the United States today drink optimally fluoridated water from a public water system. And in Washington, that's the case for 64% of the population.

The audible gasps were mainly because some had hope that they would begin a science review with a clean slate.

And then later on at the 1 hour 44 minute mark, some in the room were puzzled by Dr. Kwan-Gett’s remarks that were meant to support fluoride, but also might be exposing the root of the problem - that communities fluoridate mainly because they believe that it works.

People who support community water fluoridation generally do so based on a long history of safe water fluoridation in the United States. The belief, backed by decades of evidence, that community water fluoridation prevents tooth decay.

The evidence was reviewed by the NTP, where safety needs reconsideration, especially when benefits have been modest at best.

Ms. Jenks, who we thought would be one of the most objective on the subject, shared some interesting remarks at the 2 hour 36 minute mark of the meeting, expressing concern about possible ‘dark futures’ if the EPA or HHS Secretary Kennedy make policy changes.

I think we need to seriously consider that the EPA may take action that make it hard for us, or impossible for us to continue with community water fluoridation. On the HHS side of the house, I find that to be even more unpredictable. And I don't know what will happen there. Secretary Kennedy has been clear that he is not a proponent of community water fluoridation. I don't know what ability he may have to make it difficult or impossible for us to continue with community water fluoridation. So, in both of those dark futures, I think we need to be seriously thinking about our oral health in Washington, and what we were going to do if we don't have this important tool. I also will point out that today in Washington, a third of our population is not drinking fluoridated water. So, for them, it isn't a dark future, it's actually what's happening right now, and I think that makes it a really important question, right? Like, not for us to continue to kind of get dug in about how great community water fluoridation is, but what if we didn't have it? And a third of us don't have it right now, and what does that mean for our oral health, and what are we gonna do about preserving good oral health in this state. For the people who don't have, uh, fluoride in their water right now, and maybe for all of us, depending on some things at the federal level that - uh - I don't think any of us have the crystal ball on.

Those in the room with concerns about the poisonous water additive must have been thinking: Why don’t they just polish their crystal ball? In plain site is the new, highly-powered National Toxicology Program report that literally drove the need to conduct a fluoride science review in the first place. This study, as we’ve mentioned many times in this saga, found clear evidence of risks, specifically with neurodevelopment and measurable IQ loss.

Nearing the end of the presentation, the review team agreed to state that they were:

SURE that fluoride prevents tooth decay.

LESS SURE that community water fluoridation contributes a significant added oral health benefit beyond other common exposures to fluoride.

LESS SURE that community water fluoridation has an impact on oral health inequities.

MODERATELY SURE that exposure to higher levels of fluoride coming from a combination of sources poses an IQ risk to developing fetuses and babies.

LESS SURE that optimally fluoridated water poses an IQ risk for developing fetuses and babies in today’s environment that has additional sources of fluoride.

Moving on to the recommendations of the science review team at the 2 hour 32 minute mark, Dr. Kwan-Gett gave his thoughts on the final recommendations to the BOH.

Final recommendations from the fluoride science review to the WA state board of health.

It appeared he did his best to downplay the risk confirmed by the NTP and listed by the review team.

And for the third recommendation around pregnancy and infancy. Uh, again, I feel that the evidence showing potential harm of high levels of fluoride exposure is not… by not… by any means conclusive. Uh, but it is enough, I feel, to exercise caution to limit total fluoride exposure during pregnancy and early infancy. And so I just want to be clear that as a pediatrician, uh, I would not recommend that people totally eliminate fluoride in pregnancy and infancy. But I would recommend that in pregnancy and infancy, uh, that families step back, look at the total exposure, uh, from all sources of fluoride, uh, including black tea, as Lauren mentioned, because, um, black tea leaves, uh, concentrate fluoride in them, and so drinking black tea can increase the amount of fluoride you're exposed to. So total exposure from all sorts of fluoride, including black tea, fluoride supplements, fluoride mouthwashes, fluoride dental treatments and community, and fluoridated water. And then just make sure that intake is not excessive during these critical developmental periods.

There was confusion in the audience, given the latest court-backed alarm about IQ loss, with statements like this from the team members about any future cost-benefit analysis, which they say fell out of the scope of the science review:

“We also didn't really dive in at all to IQ” (Ms. Jenks, 1:54)

“So, since there's no evidence that optimally fluoridated water has a negative impact on neurodevelopment, I think it would be inappropriate to include those impacts in cost-benefit analyses. Nevertheless, that was called for in some… by some researchers.” (Dr. Kwan-Gett, 2:02)

After the results were presented, the Board took up the matter of how to update their fluoridation statement that is offered to communities as they make local decisions. Two motions were passed that the Board of Health would oversee a revision to the document, but without specifically including in the motion the acknowledged total exposure risk to developing babies.

Further, the science review team didn’t address Bill Osmunson’s main points to which he recently testified at the FDA in Washington, DC. Mainly, at around the 0:27:22 mark of the meeting:

…You are to assure the public that the water is safe to drink. That means to positively, confidently tell the public that, yes, you can drink the water. It's safe for the fetus, it's safe for the infant, it's safe for the child, it's safe for the adult. It's safe. That's your job. I was out in Washington, D.C., [at] the FDA, giving a presentation, and I reminded them that there is not a single safety study. Now, the department is going to tell you, well, we're not sure about harm. That's a complete different subject. You're to have safety studies. You're to assure safety, and there's not one [study].

Bill’s comments were carried on the national Children’s Health Defense X feed and on their Rumble channel. The entire 1 hour 53 minute recording of the fluoride science review presentation was carried on CHD.TV and their Rumble channel as well.

Two screenshots of Dr. Bill Osmunson providing public testimony to the Board of Health: 1) the zoom recording only granted him a postage-stamp sized image above the full screen timer, 2) the TVW.org broadcast allows full screen for public commenters.

Knowing that the Board would drag their feet and water down any changes to the state’s water fluoridation stance, Dr. Bill Osmunson continued his fight for truth and change by filing a COMPLAINT WITH THE AG’s OFFICE on June 22nd, right after the last inconclusive update to the BOH. The letter is a concise 2-pages, but with broad implications if acted on. Titled “Formal Complaint – Unlawful Medicalization of Public Drinking Water Through Fluoridation", he helped the AG office start their investigation using language they should be able to understand, citing state laws (RCWs) that are clearly in conflict with each other and that safety, especially for fetuses and children, cannot be guaranteed, and that the Board of Health is failing in their directive to ensure safe drinking water.

Lastly, for the next steps regarding water fluoridation, Chair Patty Hayes and the members of the science review are going to consider an Ethics Review on water fluoridation, which might look at the informed consent aspects of providing a health treatment to the masses without their knowledge of the risks.

We will keep you up to date as the Department of Health and Board of Health slowly unwind their fluoridation stance.

