Kennedy—Cantwell Clash Shows Big Pharma Still Owns the Media

Governor Ferguson Joins Department of Health in Vaccine Marketing Campaign for Big Pharma

September 5 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guests: Dr. Dani Lockwood, Richard Lockwood. The authors of Fire Your Doctor: Reclaiming the Heart of Healing in a Broken System, expose how insurance, hospitals, and Big Pharma have fractured healthcare, and share their bold vision to restore its patient-centered heart.

Our guest next week: Brad Miller, instructor of the upcoming course at IPAK-EDU "Literature as Resistance", explores dystopian literature’s role in revealing totalitarian tendencies and the importance of engaging in critical discussions to identify and challenge control mechanisms, fostering insights into personal sovereignty and resistance.

After last Thursday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing, Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell’s fundraising team announced that her “charlatan” comment to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. was reported on five major news outlets. They wrote:

It’s everywhere. On CNN, MSNBC, NPR, Fox 13, KOMO—you name it. ~Media highlighting Maria Cantwell’s slanderous comment labeling RFK Jr. as a charlatan.

Specifically, Cantwell said, “You're interrupting me, and sir, you are a charlatan. That's what you are."

But a more telling quote of the quarrel between Kennedy and Cantwell, which the major media outlets never reported, is when Kennedy said to her, “Are these questions or statements because I can answer that question if it’s actually a question.”

For after all, the exchange between them was flooded with Cantwell’s pontificating about how great she and her Washington state research institutions were.

The exchange began at the 1:00:30 of the hearing when Cantwell boasted the following:

RFK Jr. questioned in heated hearing, Dems call for resignation

I represent one of the most science based states in the country. That is percentage of scientists per capita. And at your confirmation hearing, we asked whether you would follow science, and you made a testimony here today that you would follow science, and yet you are not following science, and that’s what Senator Cassidy’s question was.

Cantwell’s similar statement at Kennedy’s January 29 confirmation hearing with the same finance committee reflected her concerns last Thursday of cuts in funding to her state:

But one of the things that I wanted to discuss with you is I represent a very big innovation state in healthcare, specifically innovation like NIH funding to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center that helped develop the HPV vaccine, which has the potential to eliminate over 95% of cervical cancer. NIH also funds a lot of jobs and grants. Nearly 11,000 people in the state of Washington and nearly 1.2 billion worth of grants. So, while I agree with you on healthy foods, I definitely am troubled by the medical research side of innovation and some of the things that you have said. In fact, this issue about laying off 600 employees at NIH. Or giving the fact that to, ‘Give infectious disease a break for eight years.’ So, we've had a chance to talk about this a little bit, but the most striking example of this is when COVID hit, and we were the first in the nation. We had the first case, and it really was the fast response by the University of Washington that really helped save lives. So, I just want to know are you aware of how harmful these issues could be for public health? That public health in itself could be affected by these kind of anti-science views.

First, we suggest the senator do a little reading to better inform her understanding of the HPV vaccine:

Second, she should refresh herself on what really happened in WA State when that “first” case was found. UW’s Professor Dr. Helen Chu did attempt to rapidly respond as she was perfectly positioned to begin testing for COVID, but the CDC—the corrupt CDC that RFK, Jr is attempting to reform—would not let her. Professor Chu is involved in vaccine research with close ties to the vaccine industry, which is why she was recently fired from ACIP. But in those early days of COVID, she behaved nobly, defying the CDC, and began testing anyway. What followed in Washington and across the nation was the controlled plandemic, and Washington was home to some of the big players in public health policy, like the Gates Foundation’s Institute for Disease Modeling (IDMOD) and Gate’s funded Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), both housed at the UW. Their “modeling”, tracking, tracing, and lockdown recommendations kept fear high and common-sense cowering. Who remembers this October 2020 post by ICWA?

Third, considering the campaign contributions that she has been taking from University of Washington employees, Cantwell is obviously lobbying for one of her major sources of funding to stay in office. According to Open Secrets, she took $72,389 from the University of Washington employees for the years listed 2019 to 2024.

Furthermore, for the years 1991 to 2024, she took $291,640 from University of Washington employees, ranking it her third top donor.

Cantwell then got around to asking her first ‘question:’

So, simple yes or no answer. Do you think the President deserves to get a prize for Operation Warp Speed with the mRNA technology that has saved so many lives, and you won’t answer that question.

Kennedy replied, “I answered it—”

Cantwell cut him off and said, “No, you’re saying that there are problems with what was interpreted. You can say yes—"

“I say that the president deserves the Nobel Prize,” Kennedy said. “But the vaccines that we are working on are for upper respiratory infections alone are those that—”

Cantwell then cut him off: “You canceled $500 million dollars of research because the mRNA technology is about continuing the research to be ready for the next flu influenza, the next pandemic, and you have to do research …”

“You canceled $500 million dollars of research,” Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell says at senate hearing.

Among the ensuing crosstalk, Kennedy was able to squeeze in, “You are so wrong about the facts.”

This is where Cantwell made her “charlatan” statement that according to her fundraisers was reported by the major news outlets:

Sir, you are interrupting me, and sir, you are a charlatan and that’s what you are. You are the one who conflates chronic disease with the need for vaccines. This graph is very clear. This is the twentieth century. That’s how many people had vaccines and had illnesses. This is the twenty-first century. This is the decrease: 99 percent down to a 100 percent. This is what was delivered with vaccines.

“This is what was delivered with vaccines,” says Cantwell at the senate hearing.

Her campaign fundraisers promoted her statement in the following way:

It was the defining moment of a hearing that's already being called one of the most explosive of the year. And it made clear: Maria Cantwell isn't afraid to take on conspiracy theories, junk science, or Trump's hand-picked cronies.

As Kennedy is well aware of, Cantwell and her fundraisers were making simple generalizations without understanding the complexities and Big Pharma manipulations of vaccine data through the years.

What Cantwell and her staff need to do is start out by reading Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries for a more realistic look at the data. It is also available on audiobook so that she can listen to these revelations while driving to and from the Capitol or while waiting for her house staff to cook dinner and wash the dishes.

A recent New York Times bestselling book that Cantwell should take the time to study before she presents any more graphs to Kennedy and the committee is Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality by Peter McCullough and John Leake. This book is also available on audio so that Cantwell can listen to it whenever she is commuting to the Capitol or watching staff do her housework.

Cantwell then got back to trying to promote her state: “And you don’t want to support that evidence and that’s the governors of the west—Washington, California, and Oregon—will take up the efficacy of science.”

Cantwell, using a word-salad technique, was referring to the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), as announced September 3 by Washington Governor Bob Ferguson:

Let's call it like it is: Donald Trump and RFK Jr. are waging an all-out attack on the Centers for Disease Control, threatening the health and safety of every American. To protect the health of our people, I'm teaming up with Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Gov. Tina Kotek of Oregon to form the West Coast Health Alliance. The CDC is being turned into a political tool to push the Trump administration's reckless agenda. If gone unchecked, their disregard for science will lead to severe health consequences. I will not allow this to happen. Our Alliance will follow the science – period. We will protect public health and access to quality care in Washington state.

The Olympian covered the above news and also found a response from Andrew G. Nixon, HHS communications director, who replied via email on the announcement of the WCHA, which we were happy to find:

Democrat-run states that pushed unscientific school lockdowns, toddler mask mandates, and draconian vaccine passports during the COVID era completely eroded the American people’s trust in public health agencies. ACIP remains the scientific body guiding immunization recommendations in this country, and HHS will ensure policy is based on rigorous evidence and Gold Standard Science, not the failed politics of the pandemic.

Cantwell then pontificated about one of her top campaign contributors:

And, yes, the University of Washington will deliver the science that America will depend on because you don’t want to depend on it. And his own surgeon general under …

She then held up a quote from Jerome Adams, the surgeon general under first Trump presidency:

“Over 2 million lives have been saved because of mRNA technology,” Cantwell said.

And you don’t want to continue that technology, and so what country is now going to take up that technology? What country is going to do that, leaving us more vulnerable to some other country, keeping the advantage of having the best technology. So, I’m telling you I represent the state that is about technology.

Cantwell then caught her breath and said, “I have two other quick questions for you.”

Kennedy then laughed as he provided that most illustrative statement of this exchange: “Are these questions or statements because I can answer that question if it’s actually a question.”

Kennedy laughs as he says, “Are these questions or statements because I can answer that question if it’s actually a question.”

Cantwell’s first question was, “Do you believe having the support for the ACA is about to expire, and do you expect to be doing something about that?”

“In terms of the events concerning tax benefits?” Kennedy asked.

“Yes.”

“The Democrats had two chances to make them permanent, and they didn’t,” Kennedy said. “And this happened for a reason.”

“We’re the ones who delivered it,” Cantwell said. “Do you want to do something about this, yes or no?”

“I want to fix the system systematically so that we make premiums lower,” Kennedy said. “That’s what President Trump wants to do.”

It will be up to the reader to try to make sense out of Cantwell’s line of reasoning for posing her second question. Below is that dialogue exchange.

Cantwell: Do you think that the women on the steps of the Capitol were a hoax yesterday? Kennedy: I don’t know anything about any women on the steps of the Capitol yesterday. Cantwell: They were talking about Epstein. Do you think they were perpetrating a hoax yesterday? Kennedy: Perpetuating a hoax? I have no idea. This is the first that I am hearing about it. Cantwell: The first that you’re hearing about the women on the Capitol steps saying that they believe that the Epstein information should be made public. That’s the first that you’re hearing about it? What I am saying is that you are perpetrating hoaxes. You, as the Secretary of Health, are undermining the healthcare delivery system, and you keep trying to point to chronic disease. But you are not putting solutions on the table to cover more Americans, and you’re taking away the science and technology that has made us the leader, and, according to the Trump administration first surgeon general, saved millions of lives, and you don’t want to keep that going. So, no, I don’t support your continued efforts, and I definitely think there are colleagues that need to rally around science. If you want the Northwest to lead on all innovation for all healthy people, okay we’ll do that, but it’s a sad statement for the rest of America and America’s leadership on technology.

Governor Ferguson Joins Department of Health in Vaccine Marketing Campaign for Big Pharma

First, in June of 2025, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson made a joint statement with the governors of California and Oregon condemning HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s dismissal of all seventeen ACIP members.

Then came Washington Department of Health (DOH) Chief Medical Officer Tao Kwan-Gett’s comment at the 1:12:43 mark of the August 20 Board of Health meeting that the new set of ACIP members “Don’t have the technical expertise of the dismissed ACIP members.”

And now the DOH announced last Thursday that Governor Ferguson joined the governors of California and Oregon to form a West Coast Health Alliance. Just a day later, Hawaii also joined the alliance.

Here is the governor’s reasoning behind the formation of this alliance:

Recent changes at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have created uncertainty in the public health landscape and in the practice of health care. Key leadership changes, the removal of all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, reduced transparency, and policy changes made without consulting CDC subject matter experts have impaired the CDC's capacity to prepare the nation for respiratory virus season and other public health challenges. It is within this context that Washington state, California, and Oregon decided that we need to take coordinated regional action to continue to ensure that our public health strategies are based on the best available science.

But is the governor actually looking at the “best available science?” According to new ACIP member

, the CDC’s

of the current shakeup at the CDC. On Monday, he wrote the following on his

:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reorganization efforts are being politicized by the very people and politicians who are accusing their opponents of politicizing the CDC. These accusations of politicizing “The Science” are being levied against those attempting to reform a dysfunctional bureaucracy that came off the rails during the Biden administration, driving a wide range of clearly unscientific policies that damaged people’s health, deeply damaged trust in the public health enterprise, damaged the economy, and in particular, damaged children. An agency that has presided over an extended period of declining health, longevity, and, recently, an increase in childhood mortality.

The Washington state DOH listed the following points for how this alliance is going to act. [Note that the second and third points involve the marketing of vaccines; and the second point acknowledges the WCHA partisan politicization of the alliance (e.g., we don’t agree with their science)]

The Alliance will continue to rely on trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders to guide our public health policies and strategies.

Through this partnership, the now-four states will start coordinating our health guidelines by aligning our immunization recommendations informed by respected national medical organizations. This will allow everyone in our states to receive consistent, science-based recommendations they can rely on —regardless of shifting federal actions.

In the coming weeks, the Alliance will finalize shared principles to strengthen public confidence in vaccines and in public health .

Importantly, the four states affirm and respect Tribal sovereignty, recognizing that Tribes maintain their sovereign authority over vaccine services.

This Alliance does not require Washington state to automatically align with every decision made by our partner states. Each state maintains its independent authority to make decisions based on our unique laws, demographics, and public health needs. The Alliance provides a framework for coordination and information sharing while preserving state autonomy.

Also note that the announcement mentions that this alliance will be following recommendations from such industry-trade organizations as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) instead of the CDC:

Public health at its core is about preventing illness, the spread of disease, and avoidable deaths. We stand firmly with you, the trusted medical professionals who serve our state, with organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and with health agencies whose guidance remains rooted in rigorous research and clinical expertise.

Our readers were probably finishing off this last sentence from the WCHA statement with “and the cash-cow industries supported by biased claims of safety and efficacy.”

This reliance on recommendations from the AAP is also mentioned in the DOH’s announcement of a new statewide standing order for the COVID-19 shots, as we covered in our Special Report from Monday:

DOH continues to recommend that everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant people, stay up to date with the current COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. DOH supports evidence-based COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from trusted national medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics for those 6 months-18 years, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology for all pregnant individuals, and the American Academy of Family Physicians for adults 19 years and older. To support Washingtonians in their efforts to protect themselves from COVID-19 using the best available science, effective today DOH is issuing a statewide standing order for COVID-19 vaccines. Under the direction of the State Health Officer, the standing order authorizes qualified health care professionals to vaccinate individuals aged 6 months and older, including pregnant persons, who do not have contraindications to the vaccine.

In other words, Governor Ferguson and the DOH have stepped up their vaccine marketing campaign for Big Pharma, while the AAP recommendations are clearly in a conflict of interest with donations from the industry:

On August 15, 2025, The Defender reported the tens of millions in federal funding to promote their science and disparage other science as misinformation:

The federal grants are in addition to financial contributions the AAP receives from several major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck, Moderna and Sanofi. Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, said the joint funding that the AAP receives from taxpayers and Big Pharma “reflects a troubling alignment between its policy positions and the interests of its largest funders — both federal agencies and pharmaceutical corporations.”

Malone added:

Federal grants tied to vaccination programs, pandemic preparedness and public health messaging create an inherent conflict of interest when the same organization actively lobbies against religious and personal exemptions, promotes universal uptake of COVID-19 shots in children and pregnant women, and funds or publishes research that omits clear stratification of outcomes by vaccination status. Journalist Paul D. Thacker, a former U.S. Senate investigator, said organizations like the AAP have “pervasive” ties to Big Pharma despite receiving taxpayer funds. He said: “When I was working to pass the Physician Payments Sunshine Act that requires corporations to disclose payments to doctors, we were aware that many physician organizations and patient advocacy groups are wallowing in Pharma cash. We sent dozens of letters to physician groups to uncover their Pharma ties, and the money is pervasive.” The AAP is also a lobbying organization. It spent between $748,000 and $1.18 million annually over the previous six years to advocate for its members, according to Open Secrets. Last month, the AAP was one of six medical organizations that sued Kennedy and other public health officials and agencies over recent changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women.

The AAP has received (and we expect will continue to receive) tens of millions of dollars in federal funding in a single year, according to public records.

The AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians in the U.S., received $34,974,759 in government grants during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the organization’s most recent tax disclosure.

The grants are itemized in the AAP’s single audit report for 2023-2024.

Documents show some of the money was used to advance childhood vaccination in the U.S. and abroad, target medical “misinformation” and “disinformation” online, develop a Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network, and highlight telehealth for children.

However, not all of the money could be tracked through public records.

As a reminder, this is the same AAP that called for an end to religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare and schools in the U.S.

For final context, since this article mostly referenced Covid shots and how they’re being promoted behind such things as Standing Orders (allowed since 2024 in RCW 43.70.183), we should note the Washington state uptake of Covid shots continues to decline and is now at 18.9% over a given ‘flu’ season.

So, by this measure, public health policies are out of touch with 81.1% of the state’s citizens. Their continued promotion of Covid shots with near-zero acknowledgement of risk, is in turn risking the trust of the public in all DOH policies.

