Guest: Brad Miller, instructor of the upcoming course at IPAK-EDU "Literature as Resistance", explores dystopian literature’s role in revealing totalitarian tendencies and the importance of engaging in critical discussions to identify and challenge control mechanisms, fostering insights into personal sovereignty and resistance.

In Breaking Legal News

Dr. Wilkinson’s appeal was decided mainly in his favor by the The Court of Appeals of the State of Washington, Division III, on September 16th. Karen Osbourne, an attorney with the Silent Majority Foundation, said:

The court found that Silent Majority Foundation’s client’s First Amendment Rights had been violated by the Washington Medical Commission. They adopted Silent Majority Foundation’s argument “wholesale.”

The court did affirm that Dr. Wilkinson’s treatment of certain patients did fall below the standard of care, so retaining his license may still face hurdles.

There will be more news to come on this as there are similar cases and the legal writeup by Judge Fearing is very quotable.

Three Children Deaths in Washington following COVID-19 Shots Worthy of FDA Investigation

On September 8, The Defender reported that Dr. Marty Makary, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the FDA is conducting an “intense investigation” into the deaths of young, healthy children following COVID-19 shots.

“We’re going to release a report in the coming few weeks,” Makary, had said in a CNN interview. “We’re talking to the primary sources, the family members who lost a child … we’re reviewing the autopsy reports, we’re having physicians do the investigation,” he said.

All we can say here in Washington is, “It’s about time somebody is investigating this.”

For at the April 10, 2024 Board of Health meeting (See ICWA Weekly News 4-24-24), Scott Linquist from the Department of Health (DOH) said of investigating adverse events following the COVID-19 shots, “It is not a DOH job to establish cause and effect.”

So, instead of asking the Washington State legislature for $35 million dollars to combat mis- and disinformation, couldn’t the DOH have requested funding for investigating the 24,335 VAERS case reports here in the state? The state could have had some resources for investigating causal relationships of the 240 deaths here in Washington.

For such an investigation, the DOH could have commissioned pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who has testified at numerous U.S. Senator Ron Johnson roundtable discussions and before the European Union Parliament. Instead, the Washington Medical Commission stripped him of his medical license here in Washington for supposedly making:

numerous false and misleading statements during public presentations regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, COVID-19 vaccines, the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and the effectiveness of masks that were harmful and dangerous to individual patients.

The Defender further reported that the investigation is drawing on reports from the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to Makary.

“We’ve been looking into the VAERS database, self-reports that there have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine. And so, we’re doing a proper investigation,” he said.

With that being said, here are three VAERS deaths of healthy children here in Washington that the DOH should put the time and effort into investigating.

VAERS ID: 1828901. The onset for this 17-year-old female began thirty-six days after taking the second Pfizer shot on September 15, 2021. She had no preexisting conditions. Submitted write-up:

Patient reported symptomatic (non-severe) case of COVID-19 August 2021 and recovered fully. She reported receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine 9/3/21 and second dose 9/15/21. She present to the emergency department of my hospital 10/23/21 with chest pain and dyspnea for 48 hours. Was feeling completely well prior to onset of chest discomfort. Symptoms were mild. No sick contacts or family members. ED evaluation remarkable for normal exam, no hypoxia, normal blood pressure. EKG with diffuse ST elevation. Troponin elevated at 20. CTA chest negative for PE or pneumonia. SARS-CoV-PCR positive but thought to be persistent positive rather than reinfection because of lack of clinical symptoms, recent COVID-19 and recent vaccination. Cardiologist consulted, thought acute coronary syndrome unlikely based on age and lack of risk factors. STAT Echo resulted depressed EF 40-45%. Simultaneously she had become increasingly tachycardic and EKG appeared more ischemic. Cardiac cath lab was activated and she was about to be transported when she suffered cardiac arrest. Initial rhythm was VT. Received ACLS protocol CPR x 65 minutes including multiple cardioversion, amiodarone, lidocaine, magnesium and other antiarrhythmics. Unfortunately she was not able to be resuscitated and died. Cause of death possible acute myocarditis.

VAERS ID: 2152560. The death of this 7-year-old male occurred thirteen days after taking the first Pfizer COVID-19 shot on February 3, 2022. He had no preexisting condition. He had no current illnesses, either, as the report reflects: None noted.

Emergency Department (ED) visit note stated that patient had a fever in the last 24 hours, had no respiratory symptoms but became lethargic. Vomited on way to the ED and was listless and lethargic on presentation. No history of rashes, ingestion or trauma. Submitted write-up: Patient presented to Emergency Department (ED) lethargic and listless. He proceeded to a shock state and had a cardiac arrest. He was not able to be resuscitated and died in the ED.

VAERS ID: 2798693. The age listed for this male is “1.75.” He died one day after taking the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 shot on November 12, 2024. He had nothing listed for preexisting conditions or current illnesses. He was not on any medications, and the COVID-19 shot was not administered with any other shots. The submitted write-up simply says, “Death.”

Of a more recent note, The Defender reported last Friday that the findings from this “intense investigation” by the FDA will be reported this week at the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), at least according to The Washington Post. The ACIP will consider new COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, which may include restrictions on who should get the shot.

Two More Deaths in Washington following COVID-19 Shots

The last time ICWA Weekly News reported on the numbers of deaths following the COVID-19 shots in Washington, which was last May 7 of this year, the number was at 238. Now the number has climbed to 240. Below are the reports of those two deaths since that time.

VAERS ID: 2851314. This most recent death was of an 88-year-old female, which occurred on the same day as taking the unknown dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab on July 21, 2025. The patient had many preexisting conditions, including a long history of COVID-19. The submitted write-up is as follows: Resident observed choking, lips blue in color, oxygen saturation decreased to <80% on 5 liters oxygen.

The most recent entry in VAERS does not have a submission date, but the date listed for the death occurred just months into the first rollout of the of the COVID-19 shots.

VAERS ID: 2852387. The death of this 88-year-old female was on the same day as taking the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 shot on March 1, 2021. No preexisting conditions are listed. The submitted write-up reads, “Died a violently painful death. Myocarditis.”

Will New Secretary of Health Ever Follow Florida and Louisiana Surgeon Generals’ Stance against COVID mRNA Shots?

Last Saturday, Nicolas Hulscher reported in The Focal Points that Louisiana’s Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham has joined Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo about warning about the dangers of the COVID mRNA injections.

Hulscher then expanded on these two announcements:

Their stance confirms what the majority of Americans already know — the shots are not safe for human use, and the catastrophic harms can no longer be hidden. That leaves nearly all other state health leaders still silent. They have a choice: remain complicit, or step forward and stand on the right side of history.

So the next question is, when is Washington state’s surgeon general going to join the other two state surgeon generals about speaking out against the mRNA shots? The problem is, Washington does not have one.

In fact, until 2019, only Pennsylvania, Florida, Arkansas had one. Michigan had one from 2003 through 2010. (State Surgeon General - Wikipedia)

In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed California’s first surgeon general.

In June of 2024, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry appointed Dr. Ralph Abraham to the newly created position of surgeon general. The position was created under House Bill 853.

The closest that Washington state comes to a surgeon general is the Secretary of Health. Governor Bob Ferguson appointed Dennis Worsham last June 9 to take over this position vacated by Umair Shah. Worsham left his position as Director of the Snohomish County Health Department, the same agency where he began his public health career in the 1990s.

As part of his position, Worsham is also a member of the Washington State Board of Health, but he did not attend their August 18 meeting in person, nor online as far as we could tell. We hope he goes back to the recording to hear our public comments.

Instead, Worsham has been busy promoting the newly formed West Coast Health Alliance in which Washington has joined California, Oregon, and Hawaii to defy HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy’s overhaul the HHS agencies like the CDC and FDA, which are riddled with conflicts of interest.

“We need to stand for the values of who we are and be able to point people to what we feel are science-based approaches,” said Worsham, in remarks quoted by The Seattle Times.

Washington also issued a “COVID-19 vaccine standing order,” authorizing providers to “administer the most updated versions” of the COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months of age or older, without a prescription.

Worsham said the shots would be administered “off-label,” referring to the use of an approved treatment for an unapproved health condition, age group, dosage or route of administration.

Worsham said that in the coming days, the alliance will issue guidance aligned with the recommendations of medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Last month, the AAP published an “evidence-based immunization schedule” which defies CDC guidance by recommending COVID-19 vaccination for all children between 6 and 23 months of age “to help protect against serious illness.”

The AAP also recommends a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all children and adolescents 2-18 years old who are in a high-risk group, and for children in the same age group whose parent or guardian requests the shot.

As reported in last week’s issue of ICWA Weekly News, The AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, receives substantial funding from the federal government and from Big Pharma — including vaccine manufacturers.

Furthermore, last September 4, The Highwire also pointed out that Kennedy is more than aware of these conflicts of interest:

Secretary Kennedy and others in the administration have also called out national medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for conflicts of interest with pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, and Sanofi.

If only Worsham can heed this matter as well.

We wish RFK Jr. all the best as he faces fire from a Senate committee today.