Trump, RFK Jr., and the Entire HHS Team Warn About Common Painkiller Acetaminophen

Medical Freedom in Washington Finally Wins in Court on First Amendment

West Coast Health Alliance Issues Vaccine Recommendations Amidst Rising Opposition

September 19 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

Guests: Drs. Jen and Simon Floreani, DC; Dr. Paul Thomas, MD

Doctors Jen and Simon Floreani, DC, formerly of Australia, from where they departed after the medical licensing authorities harassed them for speaking their minds. Australia’s licensing boards are heavily allopathic and weren’t stopping their attacks on Dr. Jen for writing a small chapter on vaccines in her brilliant book Well Adjusted Babies [2009].

Dr. Paul Thomas, MD, explains the background of his new book – Vax Facts – that he co-wrote with DeeDee Miller. The book was so hugely popular, he ran out of copies to sign for ChiroFEST attendees. Dr. Paul reminds how his license was unfairly taken by the Oregon Medical Board, and how his new book does a better job than his Vaccine Friendly Plan at explaining the risks and benefits of each childhood vaccine and targeted illness – so that families can make better-informed decisions.

ChiroFEST is the premier West Coast chiropractic convention organized by Dr. Paul Reed, with world-renowned doctors, scientists and vendors displaying state-of-the-art non-invasive health modalities. Attendees come from across the world to Vancouver USA to participate in this natural health event to earn continuing education credits, and have a great time meeting colleagues.

This is the third year in a row that ICWA and the Washington State chapter of Children’s Health Defense have participated in ChiroFEST, offering books and handouts that doctors can share, typically in their waiting room libraries.

ICWA and CHD volunteers were soooo happy to host Dr. Paul Thomas, who signed his book Vax Facts for ChiroFEST attendees on September 19, 2025.

Check out last year’s ChiroFEST interviews with Dr. Paul Reed, Orla Budge (past ICWA volunteer), and Dr. Anik St. Martin from the Longview area.

Reference Links:

POTUS Press Conference Echoes Dr. Paul Thomas’s 2010 Advice of Slower Vaccine Uptake

On Monday, September 22, on what will become a monumental day for health freedom advocates, came the announcement from President Trump (President of the United States - POTUS) for mothers to be wary of acetaminophen (Tylenol, etc.) to reduce the chances of autism in their children. If you missed the action at about 2 pm Pacific, it was carried by Fox News, with a broadcast that was disappointingly cut off to omit the compelling speeches of department heads: HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, FDA Director Marty Makary, CMS Director Mehmet Oz, Dr. Fink, MD, and mothers of autistic children – Jackie and Amanda. The full broadcast [1:05 hours] was carried on Fox online.

Expect mainstream networks and medical groups to counter this announcement, much as they already have. Here are sample headlines from a search for ‘Trump acetaminophen speech,’ most claiming there’s no connection or evidence.

We find that strange, when the White House press release includes credible data.

And already, the American Academy of Pediatrics, your trusted source of overmedication, has issued this statement about the “dangerous claims” acetaminophen news, saying:

Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy. In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children. —Steven J. Fleischman, M.D., M.B.A., FACOG, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Paul Thomas, MD, had this to say about Trump’s and HHS’s statements:

We now have acknowledgment from POTUS and RFK, Jr., head of HHS, that the autism epidemic is real and the causes include acetaminophen and vaccines along with other environmental factors. Gone are the days of denial, and welcome to transparency and proper science. Parents of vaccine injured children know what happened and there are simply too many now to be ignored. Once the totality of the negative consequences of vaccination is fully acknowledged and appreciated, we will finally put an end to this horrific aspect of medicine. There is nothing wrong with the concept of immunization, but it should only happen, when and if, proper safety studies demonstrate beyond a doubt that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the harms. At this point in time harms far exceed benefits and more and more parents now know this. There is no putting this genie 🧞‍♀️ back in the bottle. Only the truth will prevail and those who seek to deny the truth will become obsolete.

We are proud that Dr. Paul enthusiastically participated in ChiroFEST, and that he was filled with love and enthusiasm from the many who stopped by to get their Vax Facts books personally signed.

We reached out to Bernadette Pajer, former director at ICWA, who draws together current events with this monumental moment in time:

Charlie Kirk was instrumental in bringing RFK, Jr., and Donald Trump together, and so it’s fitting that Trump’s personal comments and recommendations about the changing the timing and spacing of vaccines marked a turning point in the global narrative. The President’s strong tone showed the world that he now understands that current vaccine schedules and products are not supported by adequate science, that many have been harmed as a result, and he is not going to let another second pass in silence. He demonstrated the Precautionary Principal and is following up with the Autism Data Science Initiative to find all of the causes that lead to autism symptoms and recovery treatments to help the injured. It’s a time to celebrate and then we must all roll up our sleeves to keep the healing momentum going.

Now we should all support meaningful, structural change in the U.S. public health realm. Stay in touch with Children’s Health Defense Washington chapter, Stand for Health Freedom, and Informed Choice Washington to help turn the momentum toward lasting, honest change.

Medical Freedom in Washington Finally Wins in Court

After a long series of setbacks in the courtroom, medical freedom advocates in Washington got a win on appeal in Wilkinson et al v. Rodgers, after the Silent Majority Foundation sued the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) on behalf of three Washington-licensed physicians: Rick Wilkinson (Yakima), Richard Eggleston (Clarkston), and Ryan Cole (Boise, Idaho).

Each plaintiff was prosecuted by the WMC for COVID-19 “misinformation/disinformation” and for prescribing ivermectin in contravention of the WMC’s COVID-19 Position Statement.

Karen Osbourne, an attorney with the Silent Majority Foundation, said:

The court found that Silent Majority Foundation’s client’s First Amendment Rights had been violated by the Washington Medical Commission. They adopted Silent Majority Foundation’s argument “wholesale.” - Karen Osbourne, SMF

Unfortunately, this was not a total victory, for the Court of Appeals in Washington Division III also ruled that Dr. Wilkinson’s treatment of certain patients with ivermectin fell below the standard of care.

The ivermectin issue for treating COVID-19 goes back to September 22, 2021, as detailed in the court ruling summary:

On September 22, 2021, WMC adopted a COVID-19 “Misinformation” position statement (position statement). . . . Because Dr. Richard Wilkinson attacks the supposed application of the position statement against him, we quote the statement at length. The position statement proclaimed in part: The Washington Medical Commission’s (WMC) position on COVID-19 prevention and treatment is that COVID-19 is a disease process like other disease processes, and as such, treatment and advice provided by physicians and physician assistants will be assessed in the same manner as any other disease process. Treatments and recommendations regarding this disease that fall below standard of care as established by medical experts, federal authorities and legitimate medical research are potentially subject to disciplinary action. The WMC supports the position taken by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) regarding COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. The WMC does not limit this perspective to vaccines but broadly applies this standard to all misinformation regarding COVID-19 treatments and preventive measures such as masking. Physicians and Physician Assistants, who generate and spread COVID-19 misinformation, or disinformation, erode the public trust in the medical profession and endanger patients.

The WMC then sent out a press release suspending Wilkinson for prescribing ivermectin:

WMC Restricts Yakima County Physician’s License OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) restricted the license of Richard S. Wilkinson, MD (License #MD00016229), who owns and operates a medical clinic in Yakima, following a hearing in April of this year. The WMC determined that Dr. Wilkinson failed to meet the standard of care by prescribing ivermectin to seven (7) patients for COVID-19 infections without documenting a sufficient rationale for prescribing the medication and without informing the patients that the medication is not FDA-approved to prevent or treat COVID-19. The WMC also concluded that Dr. Wilkinson failed to establish a physician-patient relationship with some of the patients and prescribed inhaled hydrogen peroxide to one (1) patient even though it has no effect on a COVID-19 infection and is dangerous in vapor form. In addition, the WMC concluded that in his web based blog, Dr. Wilkinson misrepresented information about COVID-19, masking, and vaccines. The WMC issued a final order placing Dr. Wilkinson’s license on probation for five (5) years and restricting him from prescribing ivermectin for non-FDA-approved indications. The Order also precludes Dr. Wilkinson from prescribing medication or providing care to patients without (1) first establishing a physician-patient relationship by seeing the patient in-person or via real-time video; (2) taking the patient’s history and conducting a physical examination, (3) obtaining informed consent, and (4) documenting all of this in the patient’s medical record. The Order also requires Dr. Wilkinson to undergo a clinical competency assessment, pay a fine of $15,000, and complete continuing medical education courses on medical record keeping, medical decision-making, and informed consent.

Page twenty-one in the court ruling then detailed the WMC’s findings on this standard of care matter:

In August 2023, the WMC hearing panel issued a 35-page final order that included findings of fact and conclusions of law. The findings included assessments of the credibility of the witnesses. The panel deemed the physicians who treated Patients A-G at the hospital, Scott Lancaster, Jeremy Hutchins, Steven Richards, John Maxwell, and Jasper Fernandez, “extremely credible.” . . . The information and context provided by these physicians highlighted the consequences of Dr. Richard Wilkinson’s actions and demonstrated the Dr. Wilkinson’s distance from the appropriate standard of care for COVID-19 patients.

Page fifty-eight in the court ruling then gave the good news, which we hope sets clear precedent for all future doctor-free-speech scenarios:

Dr. Richard Wilkinson offered no medical treatment through his public blog statements. WMC could constitutionally discipline Dr. Wilkinson for his prescribing ivermectin to COVID patients, for his failure to disclose relevant information to patients about ivermectin, and for his violation of the standard of care when directly advising a patient to shun COVID-19 vaccines. WMC could not regulate Dr. Wilkinson’s speech on his website blog when he preached the same themes. We conclude that the state must and has failed to show a compelling interest in disciplining Dr. Richard Wilkinson for his website blog. But we also conclude that WMC has not satisfied its burden of showing strict necessity in punishing Wilkinson’s speech to advance its interest. The state’s identification of a compelling interest does not end First Amendment inspection. The First Amendment requires that the government’s chosen restriction on speech be “actually necessary” to achieve its interest. Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association, 564 U.S. 786, 799 (2011). The restriction imposed must directly curb the harm allegedly caused by the speech. . . . WMC showed no harm resulting from Dr. Richard Wilkinson’s posts.

The next question will be how much of an effect this freedom of speech ruling will have on other cases that the Silent Majority Foundation is arguing concerning Drs. Michael Turner, Renata Moon, and Ryan Cole. This also holds true with the case in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that Children’s Health Defense has been arguing for Drs. Richard Eggleston, Thomas Siler, and Dan Moynihan in Stockton v. Ferguson.

West Coast Health Alliance Issues Vaccine Recommendations Amidst Rising Opposition

Seemingly minutes after last week’s issue of ICWA Weekly News hit the presses with its second consecutive story on the West Coast Health Alliance, this same four-state partnership announced coordinated vaccine recommendations ahead of the winter virus season.

Under the heading “What you need to know,” it said, “In the vacuum left by the Trump Administration’s chaos and politicization of science, the West Coast Health Alliance today issued unified, science-based vaccine recommendations ahead of the winter virus season.”

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson’s press release said the following:

OLYMPIA – Today, Governor Bob Ferguson of Washington, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, Governor Tina Kotek of Oregon, and Governor Josh Green of Hawaii announced coordinated winter virus vaccination recommendations through the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA). These recommendations include the 2025–26 COVID-19 vaccine, influenza, and RSV. “Our states are united in putting science, safety, and transparency first — and in protecting families with clear, credible vaccine guidance. The West Coast Health Alliance stands united in protecting public health and always putting safety before politics.” Vaccination is safe, effective, and the best protection available against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Seasonal vaccination is also a critical public health tool to reduce serious illness, community transmission, and strain on hospitals. – Joint statement from Governors Newsom, Kotek, Ferguson, and Green

The press release then quoted the newly-appointed Washington State Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham:

Vaccines protect more than just ourselves — they help safeguard our families, neighbors, and communities. By staying up to date, Washingtonians can reduce the spread of illness and keep our state strong this season. The Alliance’s recommendations are rooted in science, giving our communities confidence in the guidance we provide.

Rooted in science? Not according to the Informed Consent Action Network’s (ICAN) detailed evidence of lack of safety trials for vaccines. The heading for its table reads “None of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.”

ICWA Weekly News 9-11-24

Dr. Worsham needs to take a look at that table. Only two of the seventeen shots on the child immunization schedule below used a placebo, and the control group for the COVID-19 shot was implemented for just six months, after which the study was unblinded, and most of the control group were given the shot.

Childhood vaccine test basis: no inert placebos used - mainly prior vaccine safety profiles; short symptom monitoring periods.

Under the heading “Truth under Assault,” the alliance’s press release had the following:

In recent weeks, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has aggressively weaponized the CDC by purging its vaccine advisory committee, firing all 17 members and replacing them with cherry-picked appointees who include vaccine skeptics. He’s forced out the CDC director, triggered high-level and career-staff resignations, and scheduled expedited meetings where this reshaped panel will vote on critical recommendations that guide national vaccine policy and insurance coverage. Public health leaders warn these moves dismantle independent, science-based oversight and inject politics into decisions that protect Americans’ health — undermining the CDC’s credibility at a moment when trust and clarity are most needed.

Instead of playing politics, it would have been more prudent for Ferguson to take the time to read Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. By doing so, Ferguson would not be as ignorant as he is of the corruption and conflict-of-interest reasons behind the firing of those seventeen ACIP members.

ICWA Weekly News 6-18-25

In his book, Kennedy explained Tony Fauci’s disregard for conflicts of interests - and possible outright corruption - concerning the COVID-19 shots:

Dr. Fauci populated the key FDA and CDC committees with NIAID, NIH, and Gates Foundation grantees and loyalists to insure rubber-stamp approvals for his mRNA vaccines, without any long-term injury studies. More than half of FDA’s VRBPAC committee, which approved EUAs for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, and granted final licensure to the Pfizer vaccine, were grant recipients from NIH, NIAID, BMGF, and pharmaceutical companies. More than half the CDC’s ACIP committee participants were similarly compromised.

From the footnote citations, these were some of the tools used to validate the above claims if you want to play around with the data too:

Kennedy also dug up two historical instances of the ACIP’s corruption that Ferguson and his staff should examine. Here’s the first one:

The 2006 meeting of CDC’s ACIP provides an illustrative blueprint for how Tony Fauci and his Pharma partners use their “principal investigators” to control the key FDA and CDC panels that license and “recommend” new vaccines for addition to the childhood schedule. That 2006 ACIP panel recommended two new blockbuster Merck shots: the Gardasil HPV vaccine for all girls ages nine through twenty-six,[footnote 76] and three doses of a Merck rotavirus vaccine, Rotateq, for infants at ages two, four, and six months.[footnote 77] Both Bill Gates[footnote 78] and Tony Fauci (via NIAID)[footnote 79] had provided seed and clinical trial funding for the development of both Gardasil and the rotavirus vaccine.[80,81] Merck maintained it had not tested either vaccine against an inert placebo in pre-approval trials, so no one could scientifically predict if the vaccines would avert more injuries or cancers than they would cause. Nevertheless, the sister FDA panel, VRBPAC, approved Gardasil—to prevent cervical cancer—without requiring proof that the vaccine prevented any sort of cancer, and despite strong evidence from Merck’s clinical trial that Gardasil could dramatically raise risks of cancer and autoimmunity in some girls.[82] ACIP, nevertheless, effectively mandated both jabs. Gardasil would be the most expensive vaccine in history, costing patients $420 for the three-jab series and generating revenues of over $1 billion annually for Merck.[83] That year, nine of the thirteen ACIP panel members and their institutions collectively received over $1.6 billion of grant money from NIH and NIAID. Pharma and Dr. Fauci similarly rig virtually all the critical drug approval panels using this strategy of populating them with PIs who, bound by financial fealty to Pharma and NIAID funders, reliably approve virtually every new drug upon which they deliberate—with or without safety studies. From 1999 to 2000, Government Oversight Committee (GOC) Chairman Republican Congressman Dan Burton investigated the systemic corruption of these panels during two years of intense investigations and hearings. According to Burton, “CDC routinely allows scientists with blatant conflicts of interest to serve on influential advisory committees that make recommendations on new vaccines . . . while these same scientists have financial ties, academic affiliations and other . . . interests in the products and companies for which they are supposed to be providing unbiased oversight.”

And here’s the second example of ACIP conflicts cited by Robert Kennedy Jr.:

During the 1998 ACIP session, Dr. Paul Offit sat as one of five full voting members. (There were five additional nonvoting members.) His Rotateq codeveloper, Stanley Plotkin, also sat on the committee. The ACIP Committee unanimously recommended Wyeth’s RotaShield vaccine. The August 2000 Congressional investigation found that the majority of ACIP members were conflicted in that vote. That report found that seven out of ten ACIP working group committee members who voted to approve the rotavirus vaccine in June 1998 had financial ties to the pharmaceutical companies that were developing different versions of the vaccine. According to the Congressional Report: The Chairman served on Merck’s Immunization Advisory Board.

One member was under contract with the Merck vaccine division, received funds from various vaccine manufacturers, including Pasteur (now Sanofi), and was under contract as a principal investigator from SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member (of that same ACIP panel) received a salary from Merck as well as other payments from Merck.

Another member was participating in vaccine studies with Merck, Wyeth (now Pfizer), and SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member received grants from Merck and SmithKline (now GSK).

Another member shared a patent on his own rotavirus vaccine funded by a $350,000 grant for Merck to develop this vaccine and was a paid consultant to Merck. The last of these bullet points referred to Paul “I Have No Conflicts” Offit. Dr. Tony Fauci’s and Pharma’s corrupt control of those two panels allowed Wyeth to obtain both an FDA license and a CDC “recommendation” without having to genuinely safety test this product, a process that would have revealed terrible risks. Even the truncated trials of Wyeth’s RotaShield, conducted with no placebo, revealed serious side effects in babies, including “failure to thrive,” fevers high enough to cause brain injury, and a condition called intussusception, wherein a child’s intestines telescope into themselves, causing an agonizing blockage that, in some instances, results in death.

As for the press release’s mentioning of “forced out the CDC Director,” last Thursday, ACIP Member Robert Malone reported on again last Wednesday’s HELP (Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committee hearing, which, by all accounts, was intended to harass Secretary Kennedy:

Susan Monarez, the ousted CDC director, tried to score various direct hits aimed at Secretary Kennedy and his legitimacy. Her tirades were so weak, exaggerated, and worn out that they barely amounted to a pinprick. She refused to answer even the most basic questions, such as what legal counsel was representing her. At other times, she appeared to lie outright. Legacy media quickly moved on from the non-story to more newsworthy events.

"Radical Transparency" Wins the Day | Robert Malone Substack

Under the heading “States stepping in,” Ferguson’s press release then said the following:

Alliance states are fighting back against the Trump administration’s assault on science — sharing a commitment to ensuring that health recommendations are guided by safety, efficacy, transparency, access, and trust. To develop these recommendations, Health Officers, who are all medical doctors, and subject matter experts from each of the WCHA states reviewed guidelines from credible national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Our alliance believes that all clinically recommended vaccinations should be accessible to the people of our states.

So, what is really happening is Ferguson and Worsham are shifting their allegiances from a corrupt federal agency that Kennedy is trying to fix to a corrupt trade association called the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Current Partners

On August 15, 2025, The Defender reported the tens of millions in federal funding to promote their science and disparage other science as misinformation:

The federal grants are in addition to financial contributions the AAP receives from several major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck, Moderna and Sanofi.

Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, said the joint funding that the AAP receives from taxpayers and Big Pharma “reflects a troubling alignment between its policy positions and the interests of its largest funders — both federal agencies and pharmaceutical corporations.”

[Sayer Ji] added:

Federal grants tied to vaccination programs, pandemic preparedness and public health messaging create an inherent conflict of interest when the same organization actively lobbies against religious and personal exemptions, promotes universal uptake of COVID-19 shots in children and pregnant women, and funds or publishes research that omits clear stratification of outcomes by vaccination status.

The AAP is also a lobbying organization. It spent between $748,000 and $1.18 million annually over the previous six years to advocate for its members, according to Open Secrets.

. . .

Journalist Paul D. Thacker, a former U.S. Senate investigator, said organizations like the AAP have “pervasive” ties to Big Pharma despite receiving taxpayer funds. He said:

“When I was working to pass the Physician Payments Sunshine Act that requires corporations to disclose payments to doctors, we were aware that many physician organizations and patient advocacy groups are wallowing in Pharma cash. We sent dozens of letters to physician groups to uncover their Pharma ties, and the money is pervasive.”

Furthermore, last September 4, The Highwire also pointed out that Kennedy is more than aware of these conflicts of interest:

Secretary Kennedy and others in the administration have also called out national medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for conflicts of interest with pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, and Sanofi. Ferguson’s press release ended with the Department of Health’s issuance of a standing order: The WCHA will continue to build its structure, evaluate new evidence and recommendations as they become available, and determine how to ensure the review process is transparent. WCHA is committed to sharing any updated assessments with our communities. The Alliance recommendations, available here, provide a baseline for member states. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 vaccine recommendations build on this baseline. In September, Washington DOH issued a standing order advising everyone 6 months and older to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

This standing order has already trickled down to the University of Washington Medical Center, as indicated in the following mass email to its patients:

But thanks to Washington Representative Jim Walsh, the backlash here in our state is coming. Walsh’s commentary touched on the “best available science.”

Jim Walsh: West Coast ‘alliance’ raises thoughts of dubious vaccine mandates

Between conspiracy theories, Newsom, Kotek and Ferguson say a few things about what they imagine their “alliance” will do: “Through this partnership, the three states will start coordinating health guidelines by aligning immunization recommendations … To protect the health of our communities, the West Coast Health Alliance will continue to ensure that our public health strategies are based on best available science.” These vague platitudes could mean just about anything. But the phrase “aligning immunization recommendations” alarms many reasonable Washingtonians. Hundreds have contacted me asking whether this means a new round of vaccine mandates is coming. They also ask whether the “alliance” is constitutional, since Article 1, Section 10, of the U.S. Constitution begins: “No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation …”

Walsh then covers the DOH’s standing order and its relation to HB 1531:

People are also asking about other recent developments, including: a “Standing Order” from the WA Dept. of Health that recommends COVID shots and booster shots for all people over 6 months old; and the passage of HB 1531 into state law during the legislative session earlier this year. Here are some answers. This new “alliance” isn’t really new. In 2020, the governors of Washington, Oregon and California formed what they called the “Western States Pact,” meant to take aggressive action to “protect populations” from COVID. But it ran headlong into the Article 1, Section 10, constitutional restrictions. In the end, the “pact” didn’t do anything that tested the constitutional limits. It was mostly a publicity stunt.

The current “alliance” looks like that. The fact that the very first press release announcing its formation focuses on criticizing Trump and RFK, Jr. confirms that it’s not serious law or public health policy.

While the rhetoric in the “alliance” press release about “aligning immunization” does echo the legally dubious (still being challenged in court) mandates made by Jay Inslee during the COVID years, those followed a formal declaration of a state emergency. A new round of mandates would require a new emergency declaration. Nothing about the “alliance” changes that. Ferguson has not made any formal declaration and has no grounds to do so. If he tries, he’s likely to face much stronger opposition and resistance than Inslee ever did.

The “standing order” issued by the DOH on Sept. 5 is also not a mandate. In WA, a “standing order” is something like a blanket prescription written bureaucrats. It means people can get a drug or treatment without a specific order from a specific doctor. In the case of the recent “standing order,” the treatment in question is COVID shots and boosters.

The CDC, under RFK, Jr., has narrowed its recommendation of COVID shots and boosters to people over age 65 with existing health problems. It does not recommend the shots for anyone else. Separately, Kennedy has raised skeptical questions about the safety of COVID shots. Ferguson’s “standing order” is a contradiction of Kennedy dressed in bureaucratic rules.

HB 1531 was passed by the Legislature and signed by Ferguson earlier this year. It limits actions that state agencies or county governments can take that question “the best available science on the safety and efficacy of evidence-based measures to control the spread of such diseases, including immunizations and vaccines.”

HB 1531 expands certain bureaucratic tools available to the DOH and county health departments, including programs designed “to educate the public about evidence-based measures that use the best available science.” The phrase “best available science” appears repeatedly throughout the bill.

HB 1531 is divisive and highly partisan. It passed the Legislature on a near party-line vote. It’s likely to make people less trusting rather than more trusting of the state’s public health efforts. We’re seeing the proof of that right now: Combined with the “alliance,” HB 1531 makes Washingtonians suspect dubious vaccine mandates are coming. But, even with HB 1531 in law, the governor would still have to declare an emergency first.

As for the future of the policies set forth by Ferguson and the DOH, Walsh concludes his commentary with the following:

None of these recent developments mean a direct return of Inslee’s authoritarian mandates that destroyed the Washington Ferry System, decimated the Dept of Natural Resources’ firefighting capacity and wounded the State Patrol. Disastrous actions like those would still require a declaration of emergency from Ferguson or the next governor. Still, many Washingtonians are concerned that these recent developments — so focused on contradicting Trump and RFK. Jr. — are setting up a system for making bad things worse the next time a governor declares an emergency. That is a reasonable concern.

The backlash against the West Coast Health Alliance is starting to spread nationwide as well. During last Thursday’s episode of The Highwire, Del Bigtree said the following to Amy Bohn:

NEWSOM’S AB144 POWER GRAB - The HighWire

When I’ve been asked by donors about what’s going on in Washington and California, even though we are winning in other places, I say you’re getting a natural response to the success that we have been having in medical freedom, such as California doubling down. By the way, unless they decide to be like England and Europe and start censoring people’s social media accounts, they are going to be watching the changes happening around the world and the rest of the country. California is going to start feeling incredibly disenfranchised, and I hate to say it, but maybe this is just the kind of mistake that is needed to wake up the politicians, to wake up the voters in California to say that I am voting all these people out. It’s time for change. Maybe this is what is necessary.

Thanks for reading this week’s roundup. As debates over acetaminophen, free speech in medicine, and the West Coast Health Alliance heat up, we’ll keep separating spin from source docs. Catch Informed Life Radio for deeper dives, share it with one alert friend, and keep your radar active — more updates soon.

